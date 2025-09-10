2025 Fall/Winter TV Preview

(Photo by Netflix)

This fall and winter’s TV slate will be saying goodbye to the old with the departure of Netflix’s sci-fi favorite Stranger Things beginning November 26 and Peacock’s young-adult focused Bel-Air on November 24. It will also be welcoming in some new, but familiar, names when HBO Max’s prequel series It: Welcome to Derry and AMC’s latest Anne Rice adaptation, Talamasca: The Secret Order, both premiere October 26. Meanwhile, CBS’s Blue Bloods continuation series Boston Blue reports for duty on October 17 and the next chapter in the 9-1-1 franchise, 9-1-1: Nashville, premieres October 9 on ABC. For the music and arts lovers, there are also documentary series The Beatles Anthology 2025, coming November 26 on Disney+, and Mr. Scorsese, coming October 17 on Apple TV+. And, for those who want to expect the unexpected, there’s Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan’s new Apple TV+ series, Pluribus, coming November 7, and The Girlfriend, a psychological thriller adaptation of the Michelle Frances novel starring and directed by Robin Wright, premieres September 10 on Prime Video. Read on to see what’s coming this fall and winter, and be sure to mark your calendars!

SEPTEMBER

60% The Runarounds: Season 1 (2025) (Prime Video)

Starring: Axel Ellis, Jesse Golliher, William Lipton

Premiere Date: September 1, 2025

Created by Outer Banks’ Jonas Pate, this is another show set in North Carolina. It’s about childhood friends who form a rock band.

87% Wednesday: Season 2 (2025) Part 2 (Netflix)

Starring: Jenna Ortega, Luis Guzmán, Catherine Zeta-Jones

Premiere Date: September 3, 2025

The second half of the second season comes with a much-anticipated cameo (Lady Gaga!) the answer to who survived the security breach at Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital.

- - Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head: Season 3 (2025) (Comedy Central)

Starring: Mike Judge

Premiere Date: September 3, 2025

Uh. Heh. Heh. Heh. Some weeks after a revamped King of the Hill premiered on Hulu, that series’ co-creator Mike Judge heads back to the couch for another season of one of his other cult hits.

88% NCIS: Tony & Ziva: Season 1 (2025) (Paramount+)

Starring: Michael Weatherly Cote de Pablo

Premiere Date: September 4, 2025

A spin-off set in the NCIS universe, it follows characters Tony DiNozzo, Ziva David and their daughter Tali who are forced to go on the run while also trying to work out who is after them.

85% The Paper: Season 1 (2025) (Peacock)

Starring: Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young and Tim Key

Premiere Date: September 4, 2025

The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch in the Emmy Award-winning series “The Office” find a new subject when they discover a historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it.

88% Task: Season 1 (2025) (HBO)

Starring: Mark Ruffalo

Premiere Date: September 7, 2025

Set in the working-class suburbs of Philadelphia, an FBI agent heads a Task Force to put an end to a string of violent robberies led by an unsuspecting family man.

97% Only Murders in the Building: Season 5 (2025) (Hulu)

Starring: Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short

Premiere Date: September 9, 2025

The latest murder investigation at the deadliest Manhattan apartment complex ever involves the loss of doorman Lester (Teddy Coluca).

85% The Girlfriend: Season 1 (2025) (Prime Video)

Starring: Robin Wright, Olivia Cooke

Premiere Date: September 10, 2025

Laura’s picture-perfect life starts to unravel when her son brings home a new girlfriend named Cherry; she becomes convinced that Cherry is a manipulative social climber — or is she just being paranoid?

- - Gen V: Season 2 (2025) (Prime Video)

Starring: Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann

Premiere Date: September 17, 2025

Hamish Linklater joins the show about superheroes in training, playing the dead of the university who is creating super-soldiers.

- - The Morning Show: Season 4 (2025) (Apple TV+)

Starring: Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup

Premiere Date: September 17, 2025

The fourth season of the streaming drama about the goings-on at a broadcast morning show is set in 2024.

86% Black Rabbit: Season 1 (2025) (Netflix)

Starring: Jude Law, Jason Bateman

Premiere Date: September 18, 2025

When the owner of the hottest restaurant in New York allows his troubled brother to return to the family business, he opens the door to old traumas and new dangers that threaten to bring down everything they’ve built.

- - Tulsa King: Season 3 (2025) (Paramount+)

Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Martin Starr

Premiere Date: September 21, 2025

New cast members for the crime drama include Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Patrick and Kevin Pollak.

86% The Lowdown: Season 1 (2025) (Hulu)

Starring: Ethan Hawke

Premiere Date: September 23, 2025

Citizen journalist Lee Raybon is a self-proclaimed Tulsa “truthstorian” whose obsession with the truth is always getting him into trouble.

- - Hotel Costiera: Season 1 (2025) (Prime Video)

Starring: Jesse Williams

Premiere Date: September 24, 2025

Daniel De Luca, a former Marine, returns to Italy to work at a luxury hotel in Positano; shortly thereafter, the owner’s daughter disappears and De Luca is tasked with finding her.

- - Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent: Season 2 (2025) (CW)

Starring: Aden Young, Katherine Munroe

Premiere Date: September 24, 2025

The latest season of the series about an elite squad of detectives who investigate high-profile crime and corruption in metro Toronto.

- - Marvel Zombies: Season 1 (2025) (Disney+)

Starring: Awkwafina, David Harbour, Simulator Liu

Premiere Date: September 24, 2025

A new generation of Marvel heroes battle against an ever-spreading zombie scourge.

- - Slow Horses: Season 5 (2025) (Apple TV+)

Starring: Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas

Premiere Date: September 24, 2025

The fifth season of the British spy thriller also features a special guest appearance from Ted Lasso actor Nick Mohammed.

- - Alice in Borderland: Season 3 (2025) (Netflix)

Starring: Kento Yamazaki, Tao Tsuchiya

Premiere Date: September 25, 2025

The trippy, sci-fi Japanese thriller continues its probe into the meanings of humanity, sacrifice and the pursuit of happiness.

- - Alice in Borderland: Season 3 (2025) (Netflix)

Starring: Louis Partridge, Anthony Boyle, Emily Fairn, Fionn O’Shea

Premiere Date: September 25, 2025

A miniseries about the family drama behind-the-scenes of the making of the famous brewing company.

80% Wayward: Season 1 (2025) (Netflix)

Starring: Mae Martin, Sarah Gadon, Toni Collette

Premiere Date: September 25, 2025

Nothing is what it seems in Tall Pines. After an escape attempt from an academy for “troubled teens”, two students join forces with a newly local police officer, unearthing the town’s dark and deeply rooted secrets.

- - Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season 5 (2025) (Peacock)

Starring: Christopher Meloni, Danielle Moné Truitt

Premiere Date: September 25, 2025

The sixth season of the crime procedural checks in with Meloni’s Detective Elliot Stabler and his quest to rid New York of danger.

- - The Savant: Season 1 (2025) (Apple TV+)

Starring: Jessica Chastain

Premiere Date: September 26, 2025

An undercover investigator known as The Savant balances life at home with tracking online hate groups to stop domestic extremists before they act.

- - Chad Powers: Season 1 (2025) (Hulu)

Starring: Glen Powell, Steve Zahn, Toby Huss

Premiere Date: September 30, 2025

A former college quarterback attempts a comeback by posing as a walk-on player for a struggling football team.

OCTOBER

- - Abbott Elementary: Season 5 (2025) (ABC)

Starring: Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James

Premiere Date: October 1, 2025

Among the new cast members for the fifth season of the Emmy-winning mockumentary is Shrinking actor Luke Tennie.

- - Monster: The Ed Gein Story: The Ed Gein Story (2025) (Netflix)

Starring: Charlie Hunnam, Laurie Metcalf, Addison Rae

Premiere Date: October 3, 2025

Charlie Hunnam, Laurie Metcalf and Addison Rae star in the latest chapter in this anthology, which this season concentrates on the convicted killer who inspired the character Norman Bates in Psycho.

100% Brian and Maggie: Season 1 (2025) (PBS)

Starring: Steve Coogan, Harriet Walter

Premiere Date: October 5, 2025

A British historical drama about two old friends, broadcast journalist Brian Walden and prime minister Margaret Thatcher who come together for their last ever TV interview. Little do they realize that they’re about to embark on one of the most famous political exchanges of all time.

100% The Gold: Season 2 (2025) (PBS)

Starring: Hugh Bonneville, Jack Lowden, Emun Elliott, Charlotte Spencer, Tom Cullen

Premiere Date: October 5, 2025

It’s the second season of a retelling of the 1983 Brink’s-Mat robbery in which £26 million worth of gold bullion, diamonds and cash was stolen from a warehouse near Heathrow Airport.

100% The Gold: Season 2 (2025) (ABC)

Starring: Chris O’Donnell, Jessica Capshaw, LeAnn Rimes

Premiere Date: October 9, 2025

Heroic first responders and their family sagas of power and glamour in one of America’s most diverse and dynamic cities.

- - Boots (Netflix)

Starring: Miles Heizer, Liam Oh, Vera Farmiga

Premiere Date: October 9, 2025

Set in the tough, unpredictable world of the 1990s US Marine Corps—when being gay in the military was still illegal—the series follows directionless, closeted Cameron Cope and his best friend Ray McAffey, the son of a decorated Marine, as they join a diverse group of recruits.

- - The Last Frontier: Season 1 (2025) (Netflix)

Starring: Jason Clarke, Dominic Cooper, Haley Bennett

Premiere Date: October 10, 2025

When a lone U.S. marshal’s jurisdiction is turned upside down after a prison transport plane crashes in the remote wilderness, setting free dozens of violent inmates, he begins to suspect the crash was not an accident.

- - Splinter Cell: Deathwatch (Netflix)

Starring: Liev Schreiber, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Janet Varney

Premiere Date: October 14, 2025

From the creator of the John Wick franchise comes Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, a new animated series from Netflix and Ubisoft, inspired by the iconic video game franchise.

- - Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy: Limited Series (2025) (Peacock)

Starring: Michael Chernus, Gabriel Luna, James Badge Dale

Premiere Date: October 16, 2025

A story about the investigation that uncovers the remains of 32 young men and boys Gacy murdered, as well as the holes in the system that allowed Gacy to evade detection and capture for more than seven years.

- - The Diplomat: Season 3 (2025) (Netflix)

Starring: Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, Allison Janney

Premiere Date: October 16, 2025

Bradley Whitford joins the cast of the political thriller this season.

- - Ghosts: Season 5 (2025) (CBS)

Starring: Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Danielle Pinnock

Premiere Date: October 16, 2025

Among the season’s guest stars are returning cast members Matt Walsh as the demon Elias Woodstone and Mary Holland as Puritan ghost Patience.

- - Mr. Scorsese (Apple TV+)

Starring: Robert De Niro, Daniel Day-Lewis, Leonardo DiCaprio

Premiere Date: October 17, 2025

A five-part documentary event of a man through the lens of his work, exploring the many facets of a visionary who redefined filmmaking, including his extraordinary career and unique personal history.

- - Boston Blue: Season 1 (2025) (CBS)

Starring: Donnie Wahlberg, Sonequa Martin-Green, Ernie Hudson

Premiere Date: October 17, 2025

NYPD detective Danny Reagan takes a position with the Boston Police Department and is paired with detective Lena Silver, the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family.

- - The Road: Season 1 (2025) (CBS)

Starring: Keith Urban, Gretchen Wilson

Premiere Date: October 19, 2025

Singers join a headliner on tour and perform as their opening act in venues across the country, attempting to win over local fanbases to secure a spot in the next city and remain on the tour.

- - Riot Women (BritBox)

Starring: Joanna Scanlan, Rosalie Craig, Tasmin Greig

Premiere Date: October 22, 2025

Five menopausal women form a punk rock band to take part in a local talent contest, and suddenly find they have a lot more to shout about than they ever imagined.

- - Nobody Wants This: Season 2 (2025) (Netflix)

Starring: Kristen Bell, Adam Brody

Premiere Date: October 23, 2025

Second season guest stars for the Emmy-nominated comedy include Leighton Meester, Miles Fowler, Alex Karpovsky and Arian Moayed.

- - IT: Welcome to Derry: Season 1 (2025) (HBO Max

Starring: Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk

Premiere Date: October 26, 2025

Following the events in the 1960s, the time leading up to the events of the first film in the Stephen King It series.

- - Talamasca: The Secret Order: Season 1 (2025) (AMC

Starring: Nicholas Denton, Elizabeth McGovern, William Fichtner

Premiere Date: October 26, 2025

Based on characters and themes from Anne Rice’s Immortal Universe, Talamasca focuses on a secretive agency that monitors and protects us from the supernatural world. The series follows Guy Anatole, who falls headlong into a world of secret agents and immortal beings who, up to now, have maintained a fragile balance with the mortal world.

- - Down Cemetery Road: Season 1 (2025) (Apple TV+

Starring: Ruth Wilson, Emma Thompson

Premiere Date: October 29, 2025

When a child goes missing in the aftermath of a house explosion, a concerned neighbor teams up with a private investigator to find them; as secrets unravel and a military conspiracy emerges, chaos ensues on South Oxford’s sleepy suburbs.

NOVEMBER

- - I Love LA: Season 1 (2025) (HBO)

Starring: Rachel Sennott, Odessa A’zion, Jordan Firstman, True Whitaker and Josh Hutcherson

Premiere Date: November 2, 2025

Comedian Rachel Sennott created and stars in this comedy about a co-dependent friend group in Los Angeles.

- - Robin Hood: Season 1 (2025) (MGM+)

Starring: Jack Patten, Lauren McQueen, Sean Bean, Lydia Peckham, Steven Waddington

Premiere Date: November 2, 2025

A Saxon forester’s son, Rob, and the daughter of a Norman lord, Marian, work together to fight for justice and freedom following the Norman invasion of England in the Middle Ages.

- - All Her Fault: Season 1 (2025) (Peacock)

Starring: Sarah Snook, Dakota Fanning, Jake Lacy

Premiere Date: November 6, 2025

Marissa Irvine arrives to collect her young son Milo from his first playdate, but the woman who answers the door isn’t a mother she recognizes. She doesn’t have Milo and has never heard of him. And so begins every parent’s worst nightmare.

Death by Lightning (Netflix)

Starring: Michael Shannon Matthew Macfadyen

Premiere Date: November 6, 2025

A look at what led to the assassination of James A. Garfield (portrayed by Michael Shannon) by Charles J. Guiteau (Matthew Macfadyen). Nick Offerman, Betty Gilpin, Bradley Whitford and Shea Whigham also star.

Starring: Rhea Seehorn, Karolina Wydra and Carlos Manuel Vesga

Premiere Date: November 7, 2025

Creator Vince Gilligan’s first show since Better Call Saul comes with a vague but interesting logline: The most miserable person on Earth must save the world from happiness.

Sesame Street: Season 56 (Netflix)

Premiere Date: November 10, 2025

Kermit the Frog & co. hop over to their new home on Netflix, where they will hopefully avoid a crossover episode with the kids from CoComelon.

56% Palm Royale (Season 2, Apple TV+)

Starring: Kristen Wiig, Ricky Martin ,Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Amber Chardae Robinson, Laura Dern, Allison Janney and Carol Burnett

Premiere Date: November 12, 2025

The period comedy drama returns as Kristen Wiig’s Maxine fights for a place in mid-century Palm Beach high society.

The Beast in Me (Netflix)

Starring: Claire Danes, Matthew Rhys, Brittany Snow, Natalie Morales

Premiere Date: November 13, 2025

Claire Danes plays Aggie Wiggs, a writer struggling with the death of her young son. She finds the subject of her new book in Matthew Rhys’ Nile Jarvis, her neighbor and the former suspect in his wife’s disapperaance.

- - The American Revolution: Season 1 (2025) (PBS)

Premiere Date: November 13, 2025

Documentarian Ken Burns’ six-part, 12-hour trip through the founding of the country.

Starring: Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson and Matthew Mercer

Premiere Date: November 19, 2025

An adult animated fantasy series that’s tangential to the world of The Legend of Vox Machina. When a powerful arcane relic known as The Beacon falls into dangerous hands, a group of fugitives and outcasts, bound by secrets and scars, must learn to work together to save the realm and stop reality itself from unraveling.

- - A Man on the Inside: Season 2 (Netflix)

Starring: Ted Danson

Premiere Date: November 20, 2025

Gary Cole, Michaela Conlin and Max Greenfield join the mystery comedy’s second season.

- - Stranger Things: Season 5 (2025) (Netflix)

Starring: Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Winona Ryder

Premiere Date: November 26, 2025

Welcome back to Hawkins, Ind. where it’s somehow fall 1987 and there’s one more Big Bad to end the series. Like Wednesday before it, Netflix is dropping Stranger Things in two parts. The second half comes on Christmas.

The Beatles Anthology (Disney+)

Premiere Date: November 26, 2025

A re-release of Geoff Wonfor and Bob Smeaton’s 1995 documentary, with the addition of an extra episode.

- - Words + Music: Season 1 (2025) (MGM+)

Premiere Date: November 30, 2025

A music documentary series that offers in-depth interview with performers like Elvis Costello, Sheryl Crow, John Legend and Alanis Morissette. They’ll be recorded in front of an audience.

91% Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 2, Disney+)

Premiere Date: December 10, 2025

Starring: Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri

The second season of the popular book adaptation about a young demigod and his friends (and enemies) will be about a battle with Kronos, the King of the Titans. Nick Boraine plays the God.

93% Fallout (Season 2, Prime Video)

Premiere Date: December 17, 2025

Starring: Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten and Kyle MacLachlan

The second season of the post-apocalyptic drama focuses on New Vegas, a setting that will be familiar to those who play the video game series. Cast members also include Justin Theroux, Leslie Uggams and Johnny Pemberton.

TBD

Series awaiting 2025 premiere dates.

The Artist (The Network)

Starring: Mandy Patinkin, Janet McTeer, Danny Huston and Patti LuPone

A historical fiction murder mystery set during the Gilded Age. (Hank Azaria also appears as Thomas Edison).

The ‘Burbs (Peacock)

Starring: Keke Palmer

Based on the Tom Hanks-Carrie Fisher movie and adapted by Celeste Hughey, the story is set in present day and is about a couple who return to the husband’s childhood home. But their world is upended when new neighbors move in next door, bringing old secrets of the cul-de-sac to light, and new deadly threats shatter the illusion of their quiet little neighborhood.

Spartacus: House of Ashur (Starz)

Starring: Simon Arblaster, Joel Abadal

A long-awaited follow-up to the Starz period drama Spartacus that suggests things didn’t end as they seemed on that show.

Wonder Man (Disney+)

Starring: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Ben Kingsley, Demetrius Grosse, Ed Harris and Arian Moayed

The MCU is going meta with this series about Simon Williams, a superpower actor and stunt double who auditions for the lead role in a superhero series.

