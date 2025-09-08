2025 Emmy Winners: 77th Primetime & Creative Arts Emmy Winners



The Studio, The Penguin and Severance were the top winners at Saturday’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which honor excellence in crafts, technical achievement, and select performance categories in scripted programming.

Seth Rogen’s The Studio led with nine awards, including Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for Bryan Cranston, followed by HBO/Max’s limited series The Penguin with eight. Another Apple TV+ title, Severance, earned six wins, including Merritt Wever’s win for Guest Actress in a Drama Series.

Check out more Creative Arts winners below, and tune in for the full list of Emmy winners announced live Sunday, September 14 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards will be hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze and air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Britt Lower, Severance

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Adam Scott, Severance

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Zach Cherry, Severance

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

James Marsden, Paradise

Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Severance

John Turturro, Severance

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series

Jane Alexander, Severance

Gwendoline Christie, Severance

Kaitlyn Dever, The Last of Us

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale

Catherine O’Hara, The Last of Us

Merritt Wever, Severance – WINNER

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito, The Boys

Scott Glenn, The White Lotus

Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt – WINNER

Joe Pantoliano, The Last of Us

Forest Whitaker, Andor

Jeffrey Wright, The Last of Us

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, The Residence

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Catherine O’Hara, The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal, The Bear

Bryan Cranston, The Studio – WINNER

Dave Franco, The Studio

Ron Howard, The Studio

Anthony Mackie, The Studio

Martin Scorsese, The Studio

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

Olivia Colman, The Bear

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear

Cynthia Erivo, Poker Face

Robby Hoffman, Hacks

Zoë Kravitz, The Studio

Julianne Nicholson, Hacks – WINNER

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Meaghann Fahy, Sirens

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Cristin Miloti, The Penguin

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Adolescence

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex

Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent

Deidre O’Connell, The Penguin

Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex

Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Outstanding Animated Series

Arcane – WINNER

Bob’s Burgers

Common Side Effects

Love, Death + Robots

The Simpsons

Outstanding Television Movie

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

The Gorge

Mountainhead

Nonnas

Rebel Ridge – WINNER

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony airs live Sunday, September 14, live on CBS at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

