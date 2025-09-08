2025 Emmy Winners: 77th Primetime & Creative Arts Emmy Winners

TAGGED AS: Award Season, Awards Tour, Creative Arts Emmys, Emmys, Primetime Emmy Awards
The Studio, The Penguin and Severance were the top winners at Saturday’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which honor excellence in crafts, technical achievement, and select performance categories in scripted programming.
Seth Rogen’s The Studio led with nine awards, including Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for Bryan Cranston, followed by HBO/Max’s limited series The Penguin with eight. Another Apple TV+ title, Severance, earned six wins, including Merritt Wever’s win for Guest Actress in a Drama Series.
Check out more Creative Arts winners below, and tune in for the full list of Emmy winners announced live Sunday, September 14 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards will be hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze and air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.
Outstanding Drama Series
Outstanding Comedy Series
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Britt Lower, Severance
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Adam Scott, Severance
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Zach Cherry, Severance
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
James Marsden, Paradise
Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman, Severance
John Turturro, Severance
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Patricia Arquette, Severance
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series
Jane Alexander, Severance
Gwendoline Christie, Severance
Kaitlyn Dever, The Last of Us
Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale
Catherine O’Hara, The Last of Us
Merritt Wever, Severance – WINNER
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series
Giancarlo Esposito, The Boys
Scott Glenn, The White Lotus
Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt – WINNER
Joe Pantoliano, The Last of Us
Forest Whitaker, Andor
Jeffrey Wright, The Last of Us
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
Uzo Aduba, The Residence
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Jean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Michael Urie, Shrinking
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series
Jon Bernthal, The Bear
Bryan Cranston, The Studio – WINNER
Dave Franco, The Studio
Ron Howard, The Studio
Anthony Mackie, The Studio
Martin Scorsese, The Studio
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series
Olivia Colman, The Bear
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear
Cynthia Erivo, Poker Face
Robby Hoffman, Hacks
Zoë Kravitz, The Studio
Julianne Nicholson, Hacks – WINNER
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Meaghann Fahy, Sirens
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Cristin Miloti, The Penguin
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent
Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex
Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent
Ashley Walters, Adolescence
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent
Deidre O’Connell, The Penguin
Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex
Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
Outstanding Animated Series
Arcane – WINNER
Outstanding Television Movie
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
Rebel Ridge – WINNER
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
Outstanding Talk Series
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony airs live Sunday, September 14, live on CBS at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT
