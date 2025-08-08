2025 Emmys Ballot: Complete with Tomatometer and Popcornmeter Scores

The 77th annual Emmy Awards are next month, and you better believe RT is delivering another awards ballot, complete with Tomatometer and Popcornmeter scores for each nominated series. Will Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s The Studio sweep the competition after nabbing 23 noms? Will Jean Smart keep the crown for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series? Or will Kristen Bell take home her first Emmy for Nobody Wants This? And speaking of firsts, let’s see if Tramell Tillman will take the hardware after his breakout performance as Seth Milchick in Severance. Download and print the ballot below and mark who you think will dominate TV’s biggest night!

Recommended: 2025 Emmy Nominations: The Full List of Nominees

Recommended: RT Predicts the 2025 Emmys

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony airs live Sunday, September 14, live on CBS at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

Click here to download the full ballot.

Click here to download the full ballot.