2025 Emmy Nominations: Full List of Nominees

Harvey Guillén and Brenda Song will announce the nominees for the 77th Emmy Awards on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. You can watch the announcement live on Emmys.com/nominations or on the YouTube livestream.

Check out the list of award categories below, and come back Tuesday to find out which shows and actors will come out on top!

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony airs live Sunday, September 14, live on CBS at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Outstanding Comedy Series

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Outstanding Supporting Actor An A Comedy Series

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series

Outstanding Animated Series

Outstanding Television Movie

