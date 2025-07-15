2025 Emmy Nominations: Full List of Nominees

TAGGED AS: Awards, Emmy Nominations, Emmys
Harvey Guillén and Brenda Song will announce the nominees for the 77th Emmy Awards on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. You can watch the announcement live on Emmys.com/nominations or on the YouTube livestream.
Check out the list of award categories below, and come back Tuesday to find out which shows and actors will come out on top!
The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony airs live Sunday, September 14, live on CBS at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT
Outstanding Drama Series
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Outstanding Comedy Series
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
Outstanding Supporting Actor An A Comedy Series
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series
Outstanding Animated Series
Outstanding Television Movie
The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony airs live Sunday, September 14, live on CBS at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT
Find Something Fresh! Discover What to Watch, Read Reviews, Leave Ratings and Build Watchlists. Download the Rotten Tomatoes App.