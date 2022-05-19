News

11 Films and TV Series That Give Power to Pacific Islander Voices

RT contributor Kristian Fanene Schmidt runs down a stellar list of his favorite depictions of Pacific Islanders that offer nuance and depth to his culture.

by | May 19, 2022 | Comments
Images from Merata: How Mum Decolonised the Screen, Tanna, Coming Home in the Dark, and Leitis in Waiting

(Photo by Array Releasing, ©Lightyear Entertainment, ©MPI Media, Waves)

It’s AAPI Heritage Month and it gives me great pleasure to highlight more content that centres on Pacific Islanders — whether it’s talent in front of the camera or creatives behind the scenes bringing us stories that show us in our fullness.

So what constitutes Pacific content? For me it’s more than us featuring as mere props. Hollywood has a longstanding habit of pushing us to the side in favour of our white counterparts. For example, 1953’s Return To Paradise, set in Samoa, or the 1961 Elvis Presley film Blue Hawai’i and 1966’s Hawai’i. Fast-forward 50 years and it’s the same deal in 2004’s 50 First Dates, 2015’s Aloha, and most recently, 2021’s The White Lotus on HBO Max, which received critical acclaim despite being set in Hawai’i and featuring zero Native Hawaiian leads.

It’s also more than just having a Pacific Islander as a lead character too. While our narratives don’t all have to revolve around our identities and cultural practices, if they don’t enter the equation somehow and we can easily be switched out with non-Pacific actors, then I don’t really consider it a Pacific story. And that’s OK! We can still cheer on the work of our favourite Pasifika creatives and recognise that certain productions don’t have us in mind when it comes to target audiences (as long as they’re not problematic and/or selling out the culture).

Representation matters, right? Yes and no. “Representation matters” feels like an outdated catch phrase because not all representation is good representation. It matters when it’s doing something to elevate and push our image, our diversity, our humanity and all that other good stuff forward. With that in mind, I bring to you some of my favourite depictions of Pacific Islanders that give nuance, depth, and power to our visibility and voices.

Waikiki (2020)

You can spot Hawai‘i in countless television shows and movies, but Waikiki is the first feature film written and directed by a Native Hawaiian, Christopher Kahunahana. It’s something I definitely felt as I stayed captivated by its raw energy, stripped of all the routine glamour and tourist-trap illusions the world has come to associate with Hawai‘i. That’s Hollywood, but it’s not what the Indigenous are living. Danielle Zalopany is perfectly cast in her role as dancer Kea. As she fights for her survival and sanity, we get a real sense of the plight of kanaka māoli, but also where the true beauty and power of Hawai‘i lies: in the people, in the land, and in their connection to one another.

The Land Has Eyes (2004)

Playwright/filmmaker Vilsoni Hereniko brings us the first feature film to be written and directed by a Fijian, set in his homeland of Rotuma. It’s a powerful tale of a young Rotuman woman, Viki (Sapeta Taito), who’s relentless in her mission to clear her father’s name after being wrongly accused of stealing. It’s always refreshing for me to see stories from outside of the dominant islands being told that reflect the diversity of the Pacific, and Hereniko does an excellent job of bringing us into his world in his directorial debut.

Out Of State (1970)

Poster image for Out of State

(Photo by The Criterion Channel)

A tender documentary from Native Hawaiian filmmaker Ciara Lacy, who investigates the impacts of the prison industrial complex on Native Hawaiians. She follows two kānaka maoli men who were sent to a privately owned facility in Arizona. It’s both heartbreaking and inspiring to see them find a sense of belonging with their inmates, including an elder serving a life sentence who helps them rediscover their cultural heritage. After they complete their sentences, Lacy turns to the struggles of returning to the islands and reintegrating into life at home.

Leitis in Waiting (2018)

Leitis In Waiting follows the iconic Joey Joleen Mataele, a prominent figure and LGBT activist in Tongan society and a lovely leiti who I first met on my travels to Tonga in 2008. As a queer Samoan, it’s always important for me to highlight the diversity of gender expression and sexuality in the Pacific that has long been outlawed and demonized because of the church and colonization. Joey spearheads LGBT rights through initiatives like the Tonga Leitis’ Association (a network that provides support and shelter for leitis), Miss Galaxy (a beauty pageant for leitis), and, in 2016, her work culminates in a national discussion for LGBT rights during which she faces fierce opposition from church groups. The film was produced and directed by Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu, who also brought us A Place In The Middle and Kumu Hina — be sure to watch them all.

Cousins (2021)

Image from Cousins (2021)

(Photo by Array Releasing)

Written, directed, produced and acted by Māori women, Cousins packs (and unpacks) so much into 90 minutes: the devastation that colonisation wrought upon Māori, the Power of whanau, the call to heal intergenerational trauma, and much, much more. Featuring outstanding performances and cinematography, this is a must-see.

Tanna (2015)

A tragic love story in Vanuatu based on an actual real-life marriage dispute. When Wawa (Marie Wawa) is arranged to be married to a stranger she doesn’t love, her relationship with Dain (Mungau Dain) becomes threatened. Choosing what their hearts desire over cultural expectations comes at a cost. As mentioned earlier wirh The Land Has Eyes, we are finally starting to see more and more stories that feature Pacific Islanders who have been erased from discourse for so long. In this instance, our dark-skinned Melanesian communities take centre stage and we get to experience the beauty, language, dance, and customs of Tanna Island.

The Casketeers

Image from The Casketeers

(Photo by SBSAU)

You can’t help but love every minute of this show about a beautiful Māori couple running a funeral home in Aotearoa. The display such a deep love, care, and respect for all Pacific cultures and the families they encounter, and with humour, too. You’ll be laughing and crying every episode.

Wentworth Prison

Robbie Magasiva as Will Jackson in Wentworth Prison

(Photo by FOXTEL)

While Wentworth Prison may not centre PI themes, Samoan veteran actor Robbie Magasiva stars as Officer Will Jackson, a messy but likable prison guard in Australia’s most notorious women’s prison. While the ladies are the main attraction, Will’s character arc was one of the best, and Robbie held it down. Having been in the game for a long time and having a huge impact in Pacific representation with the likes of trailblazing comedy group Naked Samoans, it’s great to see his career continue to blossom, so expect to see more of him soon.

Coming Home in the Dark (2021)

This is the stuff nightmares are made of. Māori director James Ashcroft takes us on a wild rollercoaster of revenge that will make you think twice about exploring New Zealand’s countryside. It features great performances from Māori actress Miriama McDowell and chilling Samoan actor Matthias Luafutu, too. Not for the faint of heart.

Every Day in Kaimuki (2022)

Naz Kawakami in Every Day in Kaimuki

(Photo by Submarine)

A sweet semi-autobiographical slice-of-life depiction of Hawai’i from Native Hawaiian writer-director Alika Tengan. It comes as no surprise that the convincing lead, Naz Kawakami (who also co-wrote the script), is acting out a version of his own journey as a radio host who dreams of a bigger and better life off the island. It’s a realistic portrayal of what those his generation in smaller towns experience and the differing points of view when it comes to what “the good life” is, whether it’s feeling content with what you have or harboring a desire to get out and reach your full potential. Tengan lets us see both without judgment.

Merata: How Mum Decolonised the Screen (2018)

Merata: How Mum Decolonised the Screen

(Photo by Array Releasing)

Merata is a loving tribute to Māori activist, pioneer, and devoted mother Merata Mita as told by her son Heperi Mita, who directs the film. As the first Māori woman to solely write and direct a feature film, Merata paved the way for indigenous filmmakers globally, and Heperi captures his mum’s legacy beautifully.

Kristian Fanene Schmidt was born and raised in Porirua, Aotearoa/New Zealand while both his parents hail from Samoa. He has an academic background in Pacific Studies, Law, and Education, and was a VJ with MTV Australia before relocating to Los Angeles where he now writes for various publications including The Root, Color Bloq, and the Sundance Institute.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

spanish Cannes 21st Century Fox Year in Review Instagram Live political drama Best Picture superhero miniseries OneApp rotten movies we love Star Trek mob Britbox south america rom-coms politics romance Disney streaming service critics Stephen King Lucasfilm Winter TV Spectrum Originals Fall TV Disney Plus hispanic new star wars movies Musical Reality serial killer toy story Marathons batman Peacock Tokyo Olympics Fantasy obi wan Sci-Fi series game show Comics on TV Horror robots 2015 2016 documentary Opinion Creative Arts Emmys aliens rt archives Super Bowl Action MTV comics cancelled television Comedy Central jurassic park NYCC marvel comics Black History Month MSNBC godzilla Pirates Anna Paquin CW Seed Esquire Lifetime IFC See It Skip It japan MGM binge true crime sitcom FXX Polls and Games Mudbound 2019 live action chucky Tomatazos Valentine's Day lord of the rings Set visit doctor who award winner Chernobyl History satire Awards BBC America razzies laika Film Festival facebook Teen saw Mary Tyler Moore romantic comedy unscripted indie sports Rocketman Paramount Fox News SundanceTV witnail revenge young adult scorecard halloween tv target reviews Watching Series spanish language 45 aapi TCA 2017 best Martial Arts crime thriller art house 2018 rotten Crunchyroll teaser spy thriller joker latino quibi Podcast Tubi kaiju APB 99% Hear Us Out Marvel Studios Box Office Reality Competition emmy awards Black Mirror NBC movie CBS All Access IFC Films Pop Freeform anime ABC Family japanese action-comedy TruTV New York Comic Con asian-american renewed TV shows 007 a nightmare on elm street festival HFPA spider-verse jamie lee curtis debate talk show rt labs critics edition Netflix Christmas movies franchise biography independent slasher Ovation Elton John deadpool Holidays Oscars DC Comics book adaptation psycho dogs basketball FX on Hulu Exclusive Video Pixar RT History Awards Tour Toys South by Southwest Film Festival Red Carpet USA casting Acorn TV Sneak Peek australia video free movies Tumblr fresh 2021 USA Network Syfy Marvel Television SDCC Amazon what to watch TNT Pop TV Tarantino CMT HBO Go boxoffice docuseries Bravo canceled richard e. Grant hollywood composers 93rd Oscars popular social media marvel cinematic universe zero dark thirty Mindy Kaling supernatural stoner vs. diversity football Superheroe Women's History Month 79th Golden Globes Awards screenings DirecTV zombie President die hard science fiction Masterpiece stop motion Baby Yoda Lionsgate trophy crime drama Election Film suspense GIFs Character Guide Sundance Now FX Nickelodeon Universal Holiday festivals The Walt Disney Company Marvel italian Shondaland news Nominations Drama Sony Pictures TCA Awards TV Land TV renewals halloween Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Showtime werewolf Spring TV directors mission: impossible 94th Oscars Trailer elevated horror Biopics remakes 72 Emmy Awards BET Awards video on demand Amazon Studios Western comic book movies Disney Cosplay Rom-Com YouTube Red Star Wars slashers X-Men Television Academy The Academy Image Comics 24 frames critic resources MCU hidden camera 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards Vudu Food Network dark spain animated king arthur scary movies streaming movies The Arrangement Neflix GoT Dark Horse Comics mcc posters Starz Emmy Nominations Ellie Kemper Columbia Pictures know your critic Trophy Talk indiana jones Paramount Network The Walking Dead Video Games Captain marvel FOX Best and Worst Alien E3 green book comic book movie biopic YouTube CNN 2020 fast and furious ratings DC streaming service cats Music singing competition Comic-Con@Home 2021 Avengers Lifetime Christmas movies golden globe awards police drama parents Funimation TCM adaptation A&E zombies LGBTQ Wes Anderson Endgame 71st Emmy Awards royal family Television Critics Association ID LGBT Comedy streamig CBS cancelled TV series Fargo anthology TCA Winter 2020 Best Actor Ghostbusters DC Universe ABC YA all-time french Crackle comiccon Infographic cooking dexter leaderboard Amazon Prime TIFF transformers spinoff toronto Interview Superheroes Netflix cults E! legend TBS GLAAD Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Animation ViacomCBS sag awards movies 90s spider-man HBO Max ITV cartoon VICE Logo rt labs hist universal monsters 4/20 king kong cancelled child's play Certified Fresh ABC Signature sopranos heist movie breaking bad ESPN Turner San Diego Comic-Con The CW nfl PaleyFest Binge Guide BET First Look Disney Channel gangster television Fox Searchlight Rock high school black American Society of Cinematographers Walt Disney Pictures Musicals Sundance TV Nat Geo prank psychological thriller book TCA wonder woman historical drama hispanic heritage month WGN Broadway films TV canceled TV shows Thanksgiving Trivia VOD pirates of the caribbean war criterion Warner Bros. dc docudrama trailers A24 Summer Mystery strong female leads TV One telelvision christmas movies First Reviews monster movies cops ghosts feel good Sundance Travel Channel based on movie genre concert justice league Calendar blockbuster AMC 20th Century Fox Pet Sematary blockbusters NBA medical drama Tags: Comedy Prime Video PlayStation Adult Swim nbcuniversal comic SXSW 2022 AMC Plus dreamworks Shudder The Purge adventure Academy Awards venice Disney+ Disney Plus TV movies 1990s Family OWN SXSW TLC comic books Hollywood Foreign Press Association women natural history Rocky Premiere Dates crossover kids olympics blaxploitation space Writers Guild of America james bond Heroines travel worst movies vampires mockumentary nature comedies cinemax 2017 Christmas Apple TV Plus screen actors guild IMDb TV obituary Epix scary dceu The Witch Country DGA name the review kong foreign disaster Universal Pictures Oscar Countdown Hulu RT21 cars thriller Cartoon Network children's TV Classic Film BBC technology Extras mutant archives period drama twilight Schedule reboot Quiz game of thrones international black comedy El Rey WarnerMedia golden globes Best Director Amazon Prime Video dragons Legendary live event HBO boxing scene in color discovery dramedy adenture streaming new york new zealand crime finale sequel Kids & Family tv talk Pacific Islander BAFTA Comic Book VH1 Mary poppins Emmys worst Apple Discovery Channel theme song Spike cancelled TV shows sequels stand-up comedy 73rd Emmy Awards Best Actress Pride Month YouTube Premium BBC One Grammys Hallmark PBS Mary Poppins Returns Arrowverse versus documentaries Photos Paramount Plus Song of Ice and Fire Winners Apple TV+ harry potter classics Turner Classic Movies Hallmark Christmas movies superman National Geographic Brie Larson
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy