(Photo by Greg Nicotero/AMC)

30 Zombie TV Shows Ranked by Tomatometer

The viral success of AMC’s The Walking Dead spread to spinoffs like The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and The Walking Dead: Dead City while fans bit into HBO’s adaptation of The Last of Us video game and Netflix viewers slurped up the South Korean teen-centric drama series All of Us Are Dead. So, it’s no wonder the big brains at the studios and networks think audiences have an unquenchable hunger for zombie-focused series.

But while those shows all tackled the undead from a similar focus (aim for the head!), others like The CW’s iZombie and Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet tried to find a way for zombies and humans to coexist in the comedy space.

Since many of these programs have found ride-or-dies both with the critical brains who write about them and the meat sacks who watch, we bit into our Tomatometer scores to find the best-reviewed zombie shows on TV and streaming, (including a few that feature zombie characters even if they’re not the main food group).

The series are ranked by Tomatometer score, then shows without Tomatometer scores are listed by Audience Score (denoted by “A” and its rank; see Audience Scores on the series’ pages), then those without any scores are listed alphabetically.

