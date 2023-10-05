TAGGED AS: , , , ,

30 Zombie TV Shows Ranked by Tomatometer

The viral success of AMC’s The Walking Dead spread to spinoffs like The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and The Walking Dead: Dead City while fans bit into HBO’s adaptation of The Last of Us video game and Netflix viewers slurped up the South Korean teen-centric drama series All of Us Are Dead. So, it’s no wonder the big brains at the studios and networks think audiences have an unquenchable hunger for zombie-focused series.

But while those shows all tackled the undead from a similar focus (aim for the head!), others like The CW’s iZombie and Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet tried to find a way for zombies and humans to coexist in the comedy space.

Since many of these programs have found ride-or-dies both with the critical brains who write about them and the meat sacks who watch, we bit into our Tomatometer scores to find the best-reviewed zombie shows on TV and streaming, (including a few that feature zombie characters even if they’re not the main food group).

The series are ranked by Tomatometer score, then shows without Tomatometer scores are listed by Audience Score (denoted by “A” and its rank; see Audience Scores on the series’ pages), then those without any scores are listed alphabetically.

The Returned: Season 1 (2012)
100%

#1
Adjusted Score: 101943%
Critics Consensus: A pleasant change from typically gory zombie shows, The Returned is a must-see oddity that's both smart and sure to disturb.
Starring: Yara Pilartz, Jenna Thiam, Frédéric Pierrot, Anne Consigny

Ash vs Evil Dead (2015)
99%

#2
Synopsis: Ash is baaaack! Bruce Campbell reprises his "Evil Dead" film role as heroic, chainsaw-handed monster fighter Ash Williams, now an... [More]
Starring: Bruce Campbell, Lucy Lawless, Ray Santiago, Dana DeLorenzo
Directed By: Sam Raimi, Rob Tapert, Bruce Campbell, Craig DiGregorio

Kingdom (2019)
98%

#3
Synopsis: The deceased king rises and a mysterious plague begins to spread; the prince must face a new breed of enemies... [More]
Starring: Bae Doo-na, Ju Ji-hoon, Ryu Seung-ryong, Kim Sang-ho
Directed By: Kim Seong-hun, In-je Park

The Returned (2012)
97%

#4
Synopsis: In a small Alpine village, a group of men, women and children is in a state of confusion as they... [More]
Starring: Yara Pilartz, Jenna Thiam, Frédéric Pierrot, Anne Consigny

In the Flesh (2013)
97%

#5
Synopsis: This drama centers on teenage zombie Kieren Walker, who returns home after his death in 2009 to a less-than-warm welcome.... [More]
Starring: Luke Newberry, Harriet Cains, Emily Bevan, Kenneth Cranham
Directed By: Jonny Campbell

The Last of Us (2023)
96%

#6
Synopsis: Joel and Ellie must survive ruthless killers and monsters on a trek across America after an outbreak.... [More]
Starring: Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey
Directed By: Neil Druckmann, Asad Qizilbash, Carolyn Strauss, Carter Swan

Pushing Daisies (2007)
96%

#7
Synopsis: Ned possesses a rare gift -- the ability to restore life to the dead -- with a touch. He puts... [More]
Starring: Lee Pace, Anna Friel, Chi McBride, Ellen Greene
Directed By: Bryan Fuller, Barry Sonnenfeld, Dan Jinks, Bruce Cohen

iZombie (2015)
92%

#8
Synopsis: When over-achieving medical resident Liv Moore attends a party that turns into a zombie feeding frenzy, she ends up joining... [More]
Starring: Rose McIver, Malcolm Goodwin, Rahul Kohli, Robert Buckley
Directed By: Rob Thomas, Diane Ruggiero, Danielle Stokdyk, Dan Etheridge

Dead Set (2008)
92%

#9
Synopsis: Inspired, says creator Charlie Brooker, by the classic horror film "Dawn of the Dead," this five-episode series chronicles a nightmare... [More]
Starring: Jaime Winstone, Riz Ahmed, Warren Brown, Beth Cordingly
Directed By: Yann Demange, Charlie Brooker

Santa Clarita Diet (2017)
89%

#10
Synopsis: Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant star in this Netflix-original series as married realtors, Sheila and Joel, who are living a... [More]
Starring: Drew Barrymore, Timothy Olyphant, Liv Hewson, Skyler Gisondo
Directed By: Victor Fresco, Drew Barrymore, Timothy Olyphant, Aaron Kaplan

Black Summer (2019)
87%

#11
Synopsis: Set in the "Z Nation" universe, this series follows a crack team of special forces as it fights for hope... [More]
Starring: Jaime King, Justin Chu Cary, Kelsey Flower, Christine Lee
Directed By: Abram Cox

American Horror Story: Coven (2013)
85%

#12
Adjusted Score: 86504%
Critics Consensus: A noteworthy ensemble cast combined with creepy storytelling and campy, outrageous thrills make American Horror Story: Coven a potently structured fright-fest.
Starring: Jessica Lange, Kathy Bates, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters
Directed By: Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Dante Di Loreto, Tim Minear

Helix (2014)
81%

#13
Synopsis: Drs. Alan Farragut and Julia Walker -- scientists who used to be married and, at one time, worked for the... [More]
Starring: Bill Campbell, Kyra Zagorsky, Jordan Hayes, Neil Napier
Directed By: Ronald D. Moore, Lynda Obst

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (2023)
81%

#14
Synopsis: Following his departure from The Commonwealth, Daryl Dixon washes ashore in France, raising the ire of a splintered but growing... [More]
Starring: Norman Reedus, Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laïka Blanc-Francard
Directed By: Scott M. Gimple, David Zabel, Norman Reedus, Greg Nicotero

The Walking Dead: Dead City (2023)
81%

#15
Synopsis: Maggie and Negan travel into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland; the crumbling city is filled... [More]
Starring: Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Gaius Charles, Željko Ivanek
Directed By: Brian Bockrath, Scott M. Gimple

Glitch (2015)
80%

#16
Synopsis: A police officer in a small country town finds his life turned upside down when six former residents return from... [More]
Starring: Patrick Brammall, Emma Booth, Genevieve O'Reilly, Emily Barclay
Directed By: Tony Ayres

Death Valley (2011)
80%

#17
Synopsis: Maintaining law and order is the mandate of the UTF, but this isn't exactly Benson and Stabler working the streets... [More]
Starring: Texas Battle, Bryce Johnson, Tania Raymonde, Charlie Sanders
Directed By: Austin Reading, Julie Kellman Reading, Drew Daywalt, Austin Reading

The Walking Dead (2010)
79%

#18
Synopsis: Based on the comic book series written by Robert Kirkman, this gritty drama portrays life in the months and years... [More]
Starring: Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Josh McDermitt
Directed By: Frank Darabont, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert

American Gods (2017)
77%

#19
Synopsis: Ex-convict Shadow Moon roams a world he doesn't understand, left adrift by the recent, tragic death of his wife. Little... [More]
Starring: Ricky Whittle, Ian McShane, Emily Browning, Pablo Schreiber
Directed By: Bryan Fuller, Michael Green, Neil Gaiman, David Slade

Tales of the Walking Dead (2022)
74%

#20
Synopsis: Standalone episodes focus on both new and established characters set in the world of the original "The Walking Dead" series.... [More]
Starring: Terry Crews, Olivia Munn, Parker Posey, Jillian Bell
Directed By: Scott M. Gimple, Channing Powell, Michael E. Satrazemis

Fear the Walking Dead (2015)
73%

#21
Synopsis: A sign of the apocalypse has begun. Reports of a rapidly changing world for unknown reasons underscore this gritty drama,... [More]
Starring: Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Rubén Blades, Lennie James
Directed By: Robert Kirkman, Dave Erickson, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero

Town of the Living Dead (2014)
71%

#22
Synopsis: The town of Jasper, Ala., was known as a top coal producer, but now it's "fame" is being the site... [More]
Starring: Tina Teeter, John M. Ware, Bryan Boylen, Chase Lawrence
Directed By: Glenda Hersh, Steven Weinstock, David Stefanou, Todd Hurvitz

Daybreak (2019)
70%

#23
Synopsis: Navigating a post-apocalyptic world full of zombies and "Mad Max"-style gangs, a teenage outcast searches for his lost love.... [More]
Starring: Matthew Broderick, Krysta Rodriguez, Colin Ford, Sophie Simnett
Directed By: Michael Patrick Jann, Aron Eli Coleite, Brad Peyton, Jeffrey Fierson

The Returned (2015)
67%

#24
Synopsis: From executive producers Carlton Cuse ("Lost," "Bates Motel") and Raelle Tucker ("True Blood"), "The Returned" is set in a small... [More]
Starring: Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Mark Pellegrino, Jeremy Sisto, India Ennenga
Directed By: Carlton Cuse, Raelle Tucker

Resident Evil (2022)
53%

#25
Synopsis: Year 2036 -- 14 years after the spread of Joy caused so much pain, Jade Wesker fights for survival in... [More]
Starring: Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph
Directed By: Andrew Dabb, Robert Kulzer, Oliver Berben, Bronwen Hughes

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (2021)
50%

#26
Synopsis: Federal agent Leon S. Kennedy teams up with TerraSave staff member Claire Redfield to investigate a zombie outbreak.... [More]
Starring: Toshiyuki Morikawa, Yûko Kaida, Fumihiko Tachiki, Megumi Han
Directed By: Hiroyuki Kobayashi

Reality Z (2020)
17%

#27
Synopsis: As zombies attack Rio de Janeiro, reality TV show contestants hunker down in a TV studio where they must deal... [More]
Starring: Ana Hartmann, Luellem de Castro, Guilherme Weber, Emílio de Mello
Directed By: Cláudio Torres, Rodrigo Monte, Renata Brandão

Z Nation (2014)
--

#A1
Synopsis: Several years since a zombie virus swept across America, there's only one person -- who goes by just Murphy --... [More]
Starring: DJ Qualls, Keith Allan, Russell Hodgkinson, Kellita Smith
Directed By: Karl Schaefer, Craig Engler, David Garber, David Michael Latt

Freakish (2016)
--

#A2
Synopsis: Students don't usually like having to go to school under normal circumstances, so imagine how the students at Kent High... [More]
Starring: Adam Hicks, Liza Koshy, Meghan Rienks, Melvin Gregg
Directed By: Beth Szymkowski, Brian Robbins, Chris Grismer, Matt Lewis

I Survived a Zombie Apocalypse: Season 1 (2015)
--

##
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus:
Starring:
Directed By: Simon Dinsell, Sebastian Grant

