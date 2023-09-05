TAGGED AS: festivals, Film Festival, movies, venice
(Photo by Searchlight / Courtesy Everett Collection)
Venice Film Festival 2023 Movie Scorecard
See the Tomatometer scores for all the movies screening at the 2023 Venice Film Festival! Now in its 80th edition, the fest premieres new films from directors Michael Mann (Ferrari), Ava DuVernay (Origin), David Fincher (The Killer), Richard Linklater (Hit Man), Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things), Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Sofia Coppola (Priscilla), and in the case of William Friedkin, his final opus (The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial). Read more about the 8 must-watch films at Venice.
As more critics reviews come in, we’ll update the Scorecard until closing night on September 9th.
#1
Adjusted Score: 101589%
Critics Consensus: Wildly imaginative and exhilaratingly over the top, Poor Things is a bizarre, brilliant tour de force for director Yorgos Lanthimos and star Emma Stone.
Synopsis:
From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 38610%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Starring:
#3
Adjusted Score: 38893%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
1984, London: 7 year old Maria and her mother live in their own loving world built on sorting through bins... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 32177%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
#5
Adjusted Score: 32367%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In HESITATION WOUND Canan (Tülin Özen), a criminal lawyer who divides her time between the courthouse and her mother's hospital... [More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 32374%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
1962. A physical congress in Switzerland. An Iranian guest. A mysterious pianist. A bizarre cloud formation in the sky and... [More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 95007%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes... [More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 95202%
Critics Consensus: Led by a pair of powerful performances, Maestro serves as a stirring overview of a tremendous talent's life and legacy.
Synopsis:
Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein.... [More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 94167%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar:
A rich man learns about a guru who can see without using his eyes.
He... [More]
#10
Adjusted Score: 71468%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Takumi and his daughter Hana live in Mizubiki Village, close to Tokyo. Like generations before them, they live a modest... [More]
#11
Adjusted Score: 83942%
Critics Consensus: The Killer finds director David Fincher on firm footing with a stylish and engaging thriller that proves a perfect match for leading man Michael Fassbender.
Synopsis:
After a fateful near-miss an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn't personal.... [More]
#13
Adjusted Score: 77998%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
At the start of a naval court-martial, Barney Greenwald (Jason Clarke), a skeptical naval lawyer, reluctantly agrees to defend Lt.... [More]
#14
Adjusted Score: 64578%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
#15
Adjusted Score: 64518%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
#16
Adjusted Score: 51785%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In 1755, the impoverished Captain Ludvig Kahlen sets out to conquer the harsh, uninhabitable Danish heath with a seemingly impossible... [More]
#17
Adjusted Score: 75267%
Critics Consensus: Sleek and well-acted, Ferrari overcomes its occasionally underpowered narrative to deliver a rousing and admirably complex biopic.
Synopsis:
Ferrari is set during the summer of 1957. Behind the spectacle and danger of 1950’s Formula 1, ex-racer, Enzo Ferrari,... [More]
#18
Adjusted Score: 26068%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Sasha is a young vampire with a serious problem: she’s too sensitive to kill! When her exasperated parents cut off... [More]
#19
Adjusted Score: 32175%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In 1950’s Cinecittà, a young girl becomes the lead in a journey of self-discovery through the course of one long,... [More]
#20
Adjusted Score: 38487%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A man finds salvation through the love of his dogs.... [More]
#21
Adjusted Score: 38865%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
#22
Adjusted Score: 19079%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
#23
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.