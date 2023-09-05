TAGGED AS: , , ,

(Photo by Searchlight / Courtesy Everett Collection)

Venice Film Festival 2023 Movie Scorecard

See the Tomatometer scores for all the movies screening at the 2023 Venice Film Festival! Now in its 80th edition, the fest premieres new films from directors Michael Mann (Ferrari), Ava DuVernay (Origin), David Fincher (The Killer), Richard Linklater (Hit Man), Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things), Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Sofia Coppola (Priscilla), and in the case of William Friedkin, his final opus (The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial). Read more about the 8 must-watch films at Venice.

As more critics reviews come in, we’ll update the Scorecard until closing night on September 9th.

#1

Poor Things (2023)
100%

#1
Adjusted Score: 101589%
Critics Consensus: Wildly imaginative and exhilaratingly over the top, Poor Things is a bizarre, brilliant tour de force for director Yorgos Lanthimos and star Emma Stone.
Synopsis: From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a... [More]
Starring: Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo, Christopher Abbott
Directed By: Yorgos Lanthimos

#2

Hollywoodgate (2023)
100%

#2
Adjusted Score: 38610%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Ibrahim Nash'at

#3

Hoard  (2023)
100%

#3
Adjusted Score: 38893%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: 1984, London: 7 year old Maria and her mother live in their own loving world built on sorting through bins... [More]
Starring: Saura Lightfoot Leon, Hayley Squires, Joseph Quinn, Lily-Beau Leach
Directed By: Luna Carmoon

#4
#4
Adjusted Score: 32177%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Andy Kaufman
Directed By: Alex Braverman

#5

Hesitation Wound (2023)
100%

#5
Adjusted Score: 32367%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In HESITATION WOUND Canan (Tülin Özen), a criminal lawyer who divides her time between the courthouse and her mother's hospital... [More]
Starring: Tülin Özen, Ogulcan Arman Uslu, Gulcin Kultur Sahin, Vedat Erincin
Directed By: Selman Nacar

#6
#6
Adjusted Score: 32374%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: 1962. A physical congress in Switzerland. An Iranian guest. A mysterious pianist. A bizarre cloud formation in the sky and... [More]
Starring: Jan Bülow, Olivia Ross, Hanns Zischler, Gottfried Breitfuss
Directed By: Timm Kröger

#7

Priscilla (2023)
94%

#7
Adjusted Score: 95007%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes... [More]
Starring: Cailee Spaeny, Jacob Elordi, Dagmara Domińczyk, Raine Monroe Boland
Directed By: Sofia Coppola

#8

Maestro (2023)
94%

#8
Adjusted Score: 95202%
Critics Consensus: Led by a pair of powerful performances, Maestro serves as a stirring overview of a tremendous talent's life and legacy.
Synopsis: Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein.... [More]
Starring: Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke
Directed By: Bradley Cooper

#9
#9
Adjusted Score: 94167%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar: A rich man learns about a guru who can see without using his eyes. He... [More]
Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Ralph Fiennes, Rupert Friend, Ben Kingsley
Directed By: Wes Anderson

#10
#10
Adjusted Score: 71468%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Takumi and his daughter Hana live in Mizubiki Village, close to Tokyo. Like generations before them, they live a modest... [More]
Starring: Hitoshi Omika, Ryo Nishikawa, Ryuji Kosaka, Ayaka Shibutani
Directed By: Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

#11

The Killer (2023)
83%

#11
Adjusted Score: 83942%
Critics Consensus: The Killer finds director David Fincher on firm footing with a stylish and engaging thriller that proves a perfect match for leading man Michael Fassbender.
Synopsis: After a fateful near-miss an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn't personal.... [More]
Starring: Michael Fassbender, Charles Parnell, Arliss Howard, Tilda Swinton
Directed By: David Fincher

#12

()

#12

#13
#13
Adjusted Score: 77998%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: At the start of a naval court-martial, Barney Greenwald (Jason Clarke), a skeptical naval lawyer, reluctantly agrees to defend Lt.... [More]
Starring: Kiefer Sutherland, Jake Lacy, Jason Clarke, Lance Reddick
Directed By: William Friedkin

#14

Coup de Chance (2023)
83%

#14
Adjusted Score: 64578%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Lou de Laâge, Valérie Lemercier, Melvil Poupaud, Niels Schneider
Directed By: Woody Allen

#15

The Beast (2023)
83%

#15
Adjusted Score: 64518%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Léa Seydoux, George MacKay, Guslagie Malanda, Dasha Nekrasova
Directed By: Bertrand Bonello

#16
#16
Adjusted Score: 51785%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In 1755, the impoverished Captain Ludvig Kahlen sets out to conquer the harsh, uninhabitable Danish heath with a seemingly impossible... [More]
Starring: Mads Mikkelsen, Amanda Collin, Gustav Lindh, Kristine Kujath Thorp
Directed By: Nikolaj Arcel

#17

Ferrari (2023)
74%

#17
Adjusted Score: 75267%
Critics Consensus: Sleek and well-acted, Ferrari overcomes its occasionally underpowered narrative to deliver a rousing and admirably complex biopic.
Synopsis: Ferrari is set during the summer of 1957. Behind the spectacle and danger of 1950’s Formula 1, ex-racer, Enzo Ferrari,... [More]
Starring: Adam Driver, Penélope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Gabriel Leone
Directed By: Michael Mann

#18
#18
Adjusted Score: 26068%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Sasha is a young vampire with a serious problem: she’s too sensitive to kill! When her exasperated parents cut off... [More]
Starring: Sara Montpetit, Félix-Antoine Bénard, Steve Laplante, Sophie Cadieux
Directed By: Ariane Louis-Seize

#19

Finally Dawn (2023)
50%

#19
Adjusted Score: 32175%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In 1950’s Cinecittà, a young girl becomes the lead in a journey of self-discovery through the course of one long,... [More]
Starring: Lily James, Rebecca Antonaci, Joe Keery, Rachel Sennott
Directed By: Saverio Costanzo

#20

DogMan (2023)
46%

#20
Adjusted Score: 38487%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A man finds salvation through the love of his dogs.... [More]
Starring: Caleb Landry Jones, Marisa Berenson, Jonica T. Gibbs, Christopher Denham
Directed By: Luc Besson

#21

Aggro Dr1ft (2023)
43%

#21
Adjusted Score: 38865%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Jordi Mollà, Travis Scott
Directed By: Harmony Korine

#22

Comandante (2023)
30%

#22
Adjusted Score: 19079%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Pierfrancesco Favino
Directed By: Edoardo De Angelis

#23

The Palace (2023)
0%

#23
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Oliver Masucci, Fanny Ardant, John Cleese, Bronwyn James
Directed By: Roman Polanski

Movie & TV News