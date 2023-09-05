(Photo by Searchlight / Courtesy Everett Collection)

Venice Film Festival 2023 Movie Scorecard

See the Tomatometer scores for all the movies screening at the 2023 Venice Film Festival! Now in its 80th edition, the fest premieres new films from directors Michael Mann (Ferrari), Ava DuVernay (Origin), David Fincher (The Killer), Richard Linklater (Hit Man), Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things), Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Sofia Coppola (Priscilla), and in the case of William Friedkin, his final opus (The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial). Read more about the 8 must-watch films at Venice.

As more critics reviews come in, we’ll update the Scorecard until closing night on September 9th.

#1 Poor Things (2023) 100% #1 Adjusted Score: 101589% Critics Consensus: Wildly imaginative and exhilaratingly over the top, Poor Things is a bizarre, brilliant tour de force for director Yorgos Lanthimos and star Emma Stone. Synopsis: From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a... From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a... [More] Starring: Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo, Christopher Abbott Directed By: Yorgos Lanthimos