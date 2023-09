(Photo by Searchlight / Courtesy Everett Collection)

Venice Film Festival 2023 Movie Scorecard

See the Tomatometer scores for all the movies screening at the 2023 Venice Film Festival! Now in its 80th edition, the fest premieres new films from directors Michael Mann (Ferrari), Ava DuVernay (Origin), David Fincher (The Killer), Richard Linklater (Hit Man), Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things), Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Sofia Coppola (Priscilla), and in the case of William Friedkin, his final opus (The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial). Read more about the 8 must-watch films at Venice.

As more critics reviews come in, we’ll update the Scorecard until closing night on September 9th.

#1 Poor Things (2023) 100% #1 Adjusted Score: 101589% Critics Consensus: Wildly imaginative and exhilaratingly over the top, Poor Things is a bizarre, brilliant tour de force for director Yorgos Lanthimos and star Emma Stone. Synopsis: From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a... From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a... [More] Starring: Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo, Christopher Abbott Directed By: Yorgos Lanthimos

#8 Maestro (2023) 94% #8 Adjusted Score: 95202% Critics Consensus: Led by a pair of powerful performances, Maestro serves as a stirring overview of a tremendous talent's life and legacy. Synopsis: Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein.... Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein.... [More] Starring: Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke Directed By: Bradley Cooper

#11 The Killer (2023) 83% #11 Adjusted Score: 83942% Critics Consensus: The Killer finds director David Fincher on firm footing with a stylish and engaging thriller that proves a perfect match for leading man Michael Fassbender. Synopsis: After a fateful near-miss an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn't personal.... After a fateful near-miss an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn't personal.... [More] Starring: Michael Fassbender, Charles Parnell, Arliss Howard, Tilda Swinton Directed By: David Fincher