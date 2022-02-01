(Photo by FX, ABC, Netflix, HBO, The CW, BBC America)
85 Top Shows to Binge for Black History Month
For Black History Month, Rotten Tomatoes has rounded up the most bingeable Black-led TV and streaming shows across every genre.
In comedy, we have modern sketch, sitcom, and variety series that tackle all aspects of Black American life: HBO’s Insecure, IFC’s Sherman’s Showcase, and Comedy Central’s Key & Peele, for example. We also included classic sitcoms that remain some of the best examples of the genre, like The Jeffersons, 227, Living Single, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Moesha, and Martin.
The list, produced in conjunction with our corporate chapter of the Black Employee Network, also includes critically-hailed dramas, like When They See Us, The Chi, and British titles Luther and Top Boy. There are titles from celebrated creators (Donald Glover’s Atlanta, Steve McQueen’s Small Axe film anthology, and Michaela Coel’s I May Destroy You); award-show standouts (Watchmen, Euphoria, and Pose); and shows with seasons that are Certified Fresh at 100% (David Makes Man, A Black Lady Sketch Show, and P-Valley).
While you’ve probably seen many of the excellent titles on this list, there’s no time like the present to start another binge or to make room on your streaming queue for a show you haven’t discovered yet.
Be sure to also catch some of the new premieres coming in February, including The Equalizer, starring Queen Latifah; Young Rock, based on the early days of action superstar Dwayne Johnson; Kenan Thompson’s new NBC comedy, Kenan; FX docuseries Hip Hop Uncovered; and Netflix drama Ginny & Georgia and reality series Buried by the Bernards.
We’ll add more to this list as new shows become bingeable. Did we leave off one of your favorites in our list? Let us know in the comments.
Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson -- described as hilarious and socially aware at the same time -- bring their hit... [More]
Family life in a black neighborhood of Washington, D.C.... [More]
Seeking to address the failures of the comedy landscape and entertainment industry to include vital voices, this narrative series set... [More]
In a feudal Japan of the future, a young warrior sets out to avenge the murder of his father, encountering... [More]
Spencer James is a rising high school football player and A student at South Crenshaw High, but when coach Billy... [More]
A look inside the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of judges, prosecutors and public defenders as they work with... [More]
From executive producers Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter, Shawn Gee and Alex Gibney, each episode of this series... [More]
This unscripted documentary series presents an exclusive look into an academic year at suburban Chicago's Oak Park and River Forest... [More]
Two cousins work through the Atlanta music scene to better their lives and the lives of their families. Earn Marks... [More]
New evidence comes to light in the abduction and murder of approximately 30 African American children and young adults occurring... [More]
BET's first hourlong scripted drama is a follow-up to the same-titled TV movie that premiered on the network in the... [More]
A man takes an irreverent and honest approach to parenting and relationships.... [More]
Kate Ashby was raised in Britain by her adoptive mother, Eve, but was born in Rwanda and was rescued as... [More]
Dre Johnson (Anthony Anderson) has it all: a great job, a beautiful wife, Rainbow (Tracee Ellis Ross), four kids and... [More]
CW and Greg Berlanti expand the footprint of their DC Comics universe with this exploration of the intersection between family... [More]
"Black Monday" chronicles the 31st anniversary of the worst stock market crash in the history of Wall Street. To this... [More]
Taken from her West Africa village and dragged in chains to the coast, 11-year-old Aminata Diallo is sold into slavery.... [More]
Cantankerous Robert "Granddad" Freeman is the legal guardian of his grandsons, 10-year-old revolutionary Huey and 8-year-old Riley, a product of... [More]
Jerrod and his therapist-in-training girlfriend, Maxine, are intelligent, ambitious and ready to take the next step to building a fulfilling... [More]
The sketch-comedy show, starring comic Dave Chappelle, follows the tried-and-true formula of similar shows that preceded it. Chappelle performs a... [More]
The stirring romance of a couple is told in segments of a single day.... [More]
Tracey Gordon, a religious, Beyoncé-obsessed 24-year-old, is fast to find out that the more she learns about the world, the... [More]
The South Side of Chicago carries daily danger, and the smallest and simplest of decisions can have life or death... [More]
At the Nail Artisan of Manatee County salon in Central Florida, five diverse, hardworking manicurists try to make ends meet... [More]
"David Makes Man" is a drama series created by Academy Award-winning screenwriter Tarell Alvin McCraney ("Moonlight"). Set in South Florida,... [More]
Based on the acclaimed film of the same name, this Netflix-original series follows a group of students of color at... [More]
Denise Huxtable is in "a different world" -- predominantly black Hillman College -- in this popular "Cosby Show" spinoff. A... [More]
Hip-hop artist and CEO of Empire Entertainment, Lucious Lyon, has always ruled unchallenged, but a medical diagnosis predicts he will... [More]
An American adaptation of the Israeli show of the same name, "Euphoria" follows the troubled life of 17-year-old Rue, a... [More]
Inspired by the life of Isaac Wright Jr., "For Life" is a fictional serialized legal and family drama about an... [More]
Will Smith more or less plays himself in this good-natured NBC sitcom. As the show's popular theme song explains, fictional... [More]
An ensemble sitcom focusing on a mixed batch of black women who face life's tests and triumphs together. From dating... [More]
In the early 1960s, infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson returns from 10 years in prison to find the neighborhood he... [More]
Florida and James Evans struggle to raise their kids - irrepressible artist JJ, voice-of-reason Thelma, and politically active Michael -... [More]
The Greenleaf family, which runs sprawling Memphis megachurch Calvary Fellowship World Ministries, appears to be a loving and caring clan.... [More]
The Johnson family's eldest daughter is taking her first steps into the real world as she heads off to college.... [More]
In Savannah, Ga., the Cryer family is the enviable face of success and wealth. At least that's how it appears... [More]
Rob, a record-store owner in the rapidly gentrified Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, revisits past relationships through music and pop... [More]
Hip-hop music first developed in the United States in the 1970s and has steadily grown in popularity in the decades... [More]
Annalise Keating (Oscar- and Tony-winning actress Viola Davis), a brilliant, charismatic and seductive professor of defense law, teaches a class... [More]
After being sexually assaulted in a nightclub, Arabella's life changes irreversibly and she is forced to reassess everything, including her... [More]
This series provides a platform for the many members of the comedic Wayans family. Popular recurring sketches include Homey D.... [More]
Modern-day black women might be described as strong and confident; in other words, just the opposite of Issa and Molly.... [More]
"We're moving on up, to the East Side, to a deee-luxe apartment in the sky ... ." This spinoff from... [More]
"Aw, here it goes!" Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell were among the original cast members of the popular Nickelodeon sketch-comedy... [More]
Fresh faces Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele star in this 30-minute sketch comedy series, leaving no stone unturned -- whether... [More]
Spending 15 years in prison didn't transform Tray, but everything else sure seemed to change. After he is released on... [More]
Six black 20-somethings -- four women and two men -- share their lives and loves in a Brooklyn brownstone. A... [More]
Set during the final days of slavery in 19th-century Jamaica, follow the trials, tribulations and survival of a plantation slave... [More]
Atticus Black joins his friend Letitia and his Uncle George to embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow... [More]
Luther is a brilliant but emotionally impulsive detective who is tormented by the dark side of humanity while hunting down... [More]
Stand-up comedian Martin Lawrence drives this irreverent sitcom as a sexist, cocky and wisecracking radio station talk show host. His... [More]
This gritty, action-packed drama follows the evolution of Luke Cage (Mike Colter), a man with super strength and unbreakable skin... [More]
Rainbow Johnson recounts her experience growing up in a mixed-race family in the '80s and the constant dilemmas she and... [More]
Moesha Mitchell is a teenager juggling school, friendships and romance. Previously the female head of the household, she is learning... [More]
Following the death of her father, resourceful Precious Ramotswe uses her inheritance to open the first female-owned detective agency in... [More]
"On My Block" follows a quartet of bright, street-savvy friends who are navigating their way through high school, including all... [More]
Inmates and correctional officers inside the Oswald State Correctional Facility, nicknamed "Oz," battle for power and survival amid warring factions... [More]
Host Sam Jay and her guests talk about current cultural issues.... [More]
Thurgood Stubbs lives with his wife, Muriel, in the Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs housing project, where he is the superintendent. This animated... [More]
"Pose" is a drama spotlighting the legends, icons and ferocious house mothers of New York's underground ball culture, a movement... [More]
It appears James "Ghost" St. Patrick has it all -- a drop-dead gorgeous wife, a stunning Manhattan penthouse, and the... [More]
A sequel to the series "Power." On his own for the first time, Tariq St. Patrick Tariq navigates his new... [More]
The Pynk is a popular strip club in Mississippi, where intrigue abounds when the mysterious Autumn is welcomed by Mercedes,... [More]
"Queen Sugar" tells the story of the estranged Bordelon siblings in Louisiana. At the center of the family are Nova,... [More]
A single mother must hide her young son's superpowers to protect him from exploitation while investigating their origins and her... [More]
A 1977 miniseries based on Alex Haley's book tells the story of African teen Kunta Kinte, brought to America to... [More]
A sneak peek at the miniseries starring Laurence Fishburne, Forest Whitaker and Anna Paquin.... [More]
Junk dealer Fred Sanford runs roughshod over his son and partner, Lamont, in a groundbreaking sitcom. Fred's moneymaking schemes routinely... [More]
"Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes is the creative mind behind this ABC drama. Olivia Pope, a former media consultant to... [More]
When 15-year-old black cyclist Brenton Butler dies in a hit-and-run accident -- with a white police officer behind the wheel... [More]
Bashir Salahuddin plays a character named Sherman McDaniels who hosts a fictional musical variety show called Sherman's Showcase. McDaniels takes... [More]
Because conversations never stop, sometimes one gets more than just a haircut while visiting a barbershop. "The Shop," co-executive produced... [More]
Based on the real-life experiences of London's West Indian community between 1969 and 1982.... [More]
Star's life in the foster system didn't dull her dreams, but it did give her the strength to pursue them.... [More]
Looking to atone for her past and reconnect with her estranged family, Jessica Pearson -- a recently disbarred powerhouse attorney... [More]
This drama takes viewers into the housing estates of East London. There is tension between the drug gangs that operate... [More]
Charlie is a struggling DJ and eternal bachelor. He gets a final chance at finding success, plotting to rebuild his... [More]
A semi-autobiographical series created by Lena Waithe, "Twenties" follows Hattie, an aspiring screenwriter and queer Black woman in her 20s,... [More]
Driven by the dreams of a courageous blacksmith named Noah, some plantation slaves in 1850s Georgia band together to attempt... [More]
Based on the celebrated graphic novel by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons, the exciting and dark "Watchmen" takes place in... [More]
In 1989 a jogger was assaulted and raped in New York's Central Park, and five young people were subsequently charged... [More]
In early 1990s New York, Bobby Diggs strives to unite a dozen young black men who are torn between music... [More]
Wu-Tang Clan became a household name in rap/hip-hop circles soon after releasing its seminal debut, "Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers),"... [More]
