85 Top Shows to Binge for Black History Month

For Black History Month, Rotten Tomatoes has rounded up the most bingeable Black-led TV and streaming shows across every genre.

In comedy, we have modern sketch, sitcom, and variety series that tackle all aspects of Black American life: HBO’s Insecure, IFC’s Sherman’s Showcase, and Comedy Central’s Key & Peele, for example. We also included classic sitcoms that remain some of the best examples of the genre, like The Jeffersons, 227, Living Single, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Moesha, and Martin.

The list, produced in conjunction with our corporate chapter of the Black Employee Network, also includes critically-hailed dramas, like When They See Us, The Chi, and British titles Luther and Top Boy. There are titles from celebrated creators (Donald Glover’s Atlanta, Steve McQueen’s Small Axe film anthology, and Michaela Coel’s I May Destroy You); award-show standouts (WatchmenEuphoria, and Pose); and shows with seasons that are Certified Fresh at 100% (David Makes ManA Black Lady Sketch Show, and P-Valley).

While you’ve probably seen many of the excellent titles on this list, there’s no time like the present to start another binge or to make room on your streaming queue for a show you haven’t discovered yet.

Be sure to also catch some of the new premieres coming in February, including The Equalizer, starring Queen Latifah; Young Rock, based on the early days of action superstar Dwayne Johnson; Kenan Thompson’s new NBC comedy, Kenan; FX docuseries Hip Hop Uncovered; and Netflix drama Ginny & Georgia and reality series Buried by the Bernards.

We’ll add more to this list as new shows become bingeable. Did we leave off one of your favorites in our list? Let us know in the comments.

2 Dope Queens (2018)
94%

#1
Synopsis: Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson -- described as hilarious and socially aware at the same time -- bring their hit... [More]
Starring: Jessica Williams, Phoebe Robinson
Directed By: Tig Notaro, Phoebe Robinson, Jessica Williams, Amy Aniobi

227 (1985)

#2
Synopsis: Family life in a black neighborhood of Washington, D.C.... [More]
Starring: Marla Gibbs, Hal Williams, Alaina Reed-Hall, Jackée Harry

A Black Lady Sketch Show (2019)
100%

#3
Synopsis: Seeking to address the failures of the comedy landscape and entertainment industry to include vital voices, this narrative series set... [More]
Starring: Robin Thede, Gabrielle Dennis, Ashley Nicole Black, Quinta Brunson
Directed By: Robin Thede, Issa Rae, Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry

Afro Samurai (2007)
100%

#4
Synopsis: In a feudal Japan of the future, a young warrior sets out to avenge the murder of his father, encountering... [More]
Starring: Kelly Hu, Ron Perlman, Samuel L. Jackson, Phil LaMarr

All American (2018)
96%

#5
Synopsis: Spencer James is a rising high school football player and A student at South Crenshaw High, but when coach Billy... [More]
Starring: Daniel Ezra, Taye Diggs, Samantha Logan, Bre-Z
Directed By: April Blair, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Rob Hardy

All Rise (2019)
56%

#6
Synopsis: A look inside the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of judges, prosecutors and public defenders as they work with... [More]
Starring: Simone Missick, Wilson Bethel, Marg Helgenberger, Jessica Camacho
Directed By: Greg Spottiswood, Len Goldstein, Michael M. Robin

AMC Visionaries: Rap Yearbook (2019)
100%

#7
Synopsis: From executive producers Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter, Shawn Gee and Alex Gibney, each episode of this series... [More]
Starring: Pharrell, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, John Legend
Directed By: Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter, Alex Gibney, Erik Parker

America to Me (2018)
100%

#8
Synopsis: This unscripted documentary series presents an exclusive look into an academic year at suburban Chicago's Oak Park and River Forest... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Steve James, Bing Liu, Rebecca Parrish, Kevin Shaw

Atlanta (2016)
97%

#9
Synopsis: Two cousins work through the Atlanta music scene to better their lives and the lives of their families. Earn Marks... [More]
Starring: Donald Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, Lakeith Stanfield, Zazie Beetz
Directed By: Dianne McGunigle, Donald Glover, Paul Simms, Hiro Murai

Atlanta's Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children (2020)
94%

#10
Synopsis: New evidence comes to light in the abduction and murder of approximately 30 African American children and young adults occurring... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Joshua Bennett, Maro Chermayeff, Jeff Dupre, Sam Pollard

Being Mary Jane (2014)

#11
Synopsis: BET's first hourlong scripted drama is a follow-up to the same-titled TV movie that premiered on the network in the... [More]
Starring: Gabrielle Union, Omari Hardwick, Lisa Vidal, Richard Roundtree
Directed By: Mara Brock Akil, Salim Akil, Salim Akil

#blackAF (2020)
46%

#12
Synopsis: A man takes an irreverent and honest approach to parenting and relationships.... [More]
Starring: Kenya Barris, Rashida Jones, Iman Benson, Ravi Cabot-Conyers
Directed By: Kenya Barris, Rashida Jones, Hale Rothstein

Black Earth Rising (2018)
79%

#13
Synopsis: Kate Ashby was raised in Britain by her adoptive mother, Eve, but was born in Rwanda and was rescued as... [More]
Starring: John Goodman, Michaela Coel, Tyrone Huggins, Lucian Msamati
Directed By: Hugo Blick

black-ish (2014)
92%

#14
Synopsis: Dre Johnson (Anthony Anderson) has it all: a great job, a beautiful wife, Rainbow (Tracee Ellis Ross), four kids and... [More]
Starring: Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner
Directed By: Ken Whittingham, Anton Cropper, Kenya Barris, Courtney Lilly

Black Lightning (2018)
92%

#15
Synopsis: CW and Greg Berlanti expand the footprint of their DC Comics universe with this exploration of the intersection between family... [More]
Starring: Cress Williams, China Anne McClain, Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams
Directed By: Mara Brock Akil, Salim Akil, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter

Black Monday (2019)
69%

#16
Synopsis: "Black Monday" chronicles the 31st anniversary of the worst stock market crash in the history of Wall Street. To this... [More]
Starring: Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells, Regina Hall, Paul Scheer
Directed By: Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg

The Book of Negroes (2015)
100%

#17
Synopsis: Taken from her West Africa village and dragged in chains to the coast, 11-year-old Aminata Diallo is sold into slavery.... [More]
Starring: Aunjanue Ellis, Shailyn Pierre-Dixon, Lyriq Bent, Greg Bryk
Directed By: Damon D'Oliveira, Clement Virgo, Carrie Stein, Margaret O'Brien

The Boondocks (2005)
54%

#18
Synopsis: Cantankerous Robert "Granddad" Freeman is the legal guardian of his grandsons, 10-year-old revolutionary Huey and 8-year-old Riley, a product of... [More]
Starring: Regina King, John Witherspoon, Gabby Soleil, Cedric Yarbrough

The Carmichael Show (2015)
87%

#19
Synopsis: Jerrod and his therapist-in-training girlfriend, Maxine, are intelligent, ambitious and ready to take the next step to building a fulfilling... [More]
Starring: Jerrod Carmichael, Loretta Devine, David Alan Grier, Lil Rel Howery
Directed By: Jerrod Carmichael, Nicholas Stoller, Ravi Nandan

Chappelle's Show (2003)
96%

#20
Synopsis: The sketch-comedy show, starring comic Dave Chappelle, follows the tried-and-true formula of similar shows that preceded it. Chappelle performs a... [More]
Starring: Dave Chappelle

Cherish the Day (2020)
78%

#21
Synopsis: The stirring romance of a couple is told in segments of a single day.... [More]
Starring: Alano Miller, Xosha Roquemore, Cicely Tyson, Anne-Marie Johnson
Directed By: Ava DuVernay, Oprah Winfrey, Paul Garnes, Tanya Hamilton

Chewing Gum (2015)
100%

#22
Synopsis: Tracey Gordon, a religious, Beyoncé-obsessed 24-year-old, is fast to find out that the more she learns about the world, the... [More]
Starring: Michaela Coel, Robert Lonsdale, Danielle Isaie, Susan Wokoma

The Chi (2018)

#23
Synopsis: The South Side of Chicago carries daily danger, and the smallest and simplest of decisions can have life or death... [More]
Starring: Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross
Directed By: Aaron Kaplan, Common, Elwood Reid, Lena Waithe

Claws (2017)

#24
Synopsis: At the Nail Artisan of Manatee County salon in Central Florida, five diverse, hardworking manicurists try to make ends meet... [More]
Starring: Niecy Nash, Jenn Lyon, Judy Reyes, Carrie Preston
Directed By: Rashida Jones, Will McCormack, Janine Sherman Barrois, Howard Deutch

David Makes Man (2019)
100%

#25
Synopsis: "David Makes Man" is a drama series created by Academy Award-winning screenwriter Tarell Alvin McCraney ("Moonlight"). Set in South Florida,... [More]
Starring: Akili McDowell, Alana Arenas, Isaiah Johnson, Travis Coles
Directed By: Tarell Alvin McCraney, Dee Harris-Lawrence, Michael B. Jordan, Oprah Winfrey

Dear White People (2017)
95%

#26
Synopsis: Based on the acclaimed film of the same name, this Netflix-original series follows a group of students of color at... [More]
Starring: Logan Browning, Brandon P Bell, DeRon Horton, Antoinette Robertson
Directed By: Justin Simien, Yvette Lee Bowser, Stephanie Allain, Julia Lebedev

A Different World (1987)

#27
Synopsis: Denise Huxtable is in "a different world" -- predominantly black Hillman College -- in this popular "Cosby Show" spinoff. A... [More]
Starring: Lisa Bonet, Kadeem Hardison, Jasmine Guy, Dawnn Lewis

Empire (2015)
84%

#28
Synopsis: Hip-hop artist and CEO of Empire Entertainment, Lucious Lyon, has always ruled unchallenged, but a medical diagnosis predicts he will... [More]
Starring: Terrence Howard, Taraji P. Henson, Bryshere "Yazz" Gray, Trai Byers
Directed By: Lee Daniels, Danny Strong, Brian Grazer, Francie Calfo

Euphoria (2019)
87%

#29
Synopsis: An American adaptation of the Israeli show of the same name, "Euphoria" follows the troubled life of 17-year-old Rue, a... [More]
Starring: Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi
Directed By: Drake, Future the Prince, Sam Levinson, Ravi Nandan

For Life (2020)
86%

#30
Synopsis: Inspired by the life of Isaac Wright Jr., "For Life" is a fictional serialized legal and family drama about an... [More]
Starring: Nicholas Pinnock, Indira Varma, Joy Bryant, Dorian Missick
Directed By: Hank Steinberg, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Doug Robinson, Alison Greenspan

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (1990)

#31
Synopsis: Will Smith more or less plays himself in this good-natured NBC sitcom. As the show's popular theme song explains, fictional... [More]
Starring: Will Smith, James Avery, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Alfonso Ribeiro
Directed By: Quincy Jones, David Salzman

Girlfriends (2000)

#32
Synopsis: An ensemble sitcom focusing on a mixed batch of black women who face life's tests and triumphs together. From dating... [More]
Starring: Tracee Ellis Ross, Golden Brooks, Persia White, Reggie Hayes
Directed By: Kelsey Grammer, Rudy Hornish, Dee LaDuke, Mark Alton Brown

Godfather of Harlem (2019)
92%

#33
Synopsis: In the early 1960s, infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson returns from 10 years in prison to find the neighborhood he... [More]
Starring: Forest Whitaker, Vincent D'Onofrio, Ilfenesh Hadera, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy
Directed By: Chris Brancato, Paul Eckstein, Forest Whitaker, Nina Yang Bongiovi

Good Times (1974)

#34
Synopsis: Florida and James Evans struggle to raise their kids - irrepressible artist JJ, voice-of-reason Thelma, and politically active Michael -... [More]
Starring: Esther Rolle, John Amos, Jimmie Walker, Ja'net DuBois

Greenleaf (2016)

#35
Synopsis: The Greenleaf family, which runs sprawling Memphis megachurch Calvary Fellowship World Ministries, appears to be a loving and caring clan.... [More]
Starring: Merle Dandridge, Lynn Whitfield, Keith David, Oprah Winfrey
Directed By: Oprah Winfrey, Craig Wright, Clement Virgo

grown-ish (2018)
97%

#36
Synopsis: The Johnson family's eldest daughter is taking her first steps into the real world as she heads off to college.... [More]
Starring: Yara Shahidi, Deon Cole, Trevor Jackson, Jordan Buhat
Directed By: Anthony Anderson, Helen Sugland

The Haves and the Have Nots (2013)

#37
Synopsis: In Savannah, Ga., the Cryer family is the enviable face of success and wealth. At least that's how it appears... [More]
Starring: John Schneider, Tika Sumpter, Renee Lawless, Aaron O'Connell
Directed By: Tyler Perry, Tyler Perry

High Fidelity (2020)
86%

#38
Synopsis: Rob, a record-store owner in the rapidly gentrified Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, revisits past relationships through music and pop... [More]
Starring: Zoë Kravitz, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, David H. Holmes, Jake Lacy
Directed By: Zoë Kravitz, Veronica West, Sarah Kucserka, Josh Appelbaum

Hip Hop Evolution (2016)

#39
Synopsis: Hip-hop music first developed in the United States in the 1970s and has steadily grown in popularity in the decades... [More]
Starring: Shad Kabango, Afrika Bambaataa, Grandmaster Flash, DJ Kool Herc

How to Get Away With Murder (2014)
88%

#40
Synopsis: Annalise Keating (Oscar- and Tony-winning actress Viola Davis), a brilliant, charismatic and seductive professor of defense law, teaches a class... [More]
Starring: Viola Davis, Billy Brown, Jack Falahee, Aja Naomi King
Directed By: Peter Nowalk, Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Stephen Cragg

I May Destroy You (2020)
98%

#41
Synopsis: After being sexually assaulted in a nightclub, Arabella's life changes irreversibly and she is forced to reassess everything, including her... [More]
Starring: Michaela Coel, Weruche Opia, Paapa Essiedu, Marouane Zotti
Directed By: Phil Clarke, Roberto Troni, Michaela Coel, Sam Miller

In Living Color (1990)

#42
Synopsis: This series provides a platform for the many members of the comedic Wayans family. Popular recurring sketches include Homey D.... [More]
Starring: Keenen Ivory Wayans, James Carrey, Kelly Coffield, Tommy Davidson
Directed By: Keenen Ivory Wayans, Greg Fields, Les Firestein, Pam Veasey

Insecure (2016)
97%

#43
Synopsis: Modern-day black women might be described as strong and confident; in other words, just the opposite of Issa and Molly.... [More]
Starring: Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales
Directed By: Issa Rae, Prentice Penny, Melina Matsoukas, Michael Rotenberg

The Jeffersons (1975)

#44
Synopsis: "We're moving on up, to the East Side, to a deee-luxe apartment in the sky ... ." This spinoff from... [More]
Starring: Sherman Hemsley, Isabel Sanford, Mike Evans, Damon Evans

Kenan & Kel (1996)

#45
Synopsis: "Aw, here it goes!" Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell were among the original cast members of the popular Nickelodeon sketch-comedy... [More]
Starring: Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell

Key & Peele (2012)
97%

#46
Synopsis: Fresh faces Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele star in this 30-minute sketch comedy series, leaving no stone unturned -- whether... [More]
Starring: Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele
Directed By: Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, Ian Roberts, Jay Martel

The Last Dance (2020)
97%

#47
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring:

The Last O.G. (2018)

#48
Synopsis: Spending 15 years in prison didn't transform Tray, but everything else sure seemed to change. After he is released on... [More]
Starring: Tracy Morgan, Taylor Mosby, Dante Hoagland, Ryan Gaul
Directed By: Jordan Peele, Tracy Morgan, Joel Zadak, Eric Tannenbaum

Living Single (1993)

#49
Synopsis: Six black 20-somethings -- four women and two men -- share their lives and loves in a Brooklyn brownstone. A... [More]
Starring: Queen Latifah, Kim Coles, Erika Alexander, Terrence "T.C." Carson
Directed By: Yvette Lee Bowser

The Long Song (2018)
95%

#50
Synopsis: Set during the final days of slavery in 19th-century Jamaica, follow the trials, tribulations and survival of a plantation slave... [More]
Starring: Tamara Lawrance, Hayley Atwell, Jack Lowden, Leo Bill
Directed By: David Heyman, Rosie Alison, Andrea Levy, Sarah Williams

Lovecraft Country (2020)
88%

#51
Synopsis: Atticus Black joins his friend Letitia and his Uncle George to embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow... [More]
Starring: Jonathan Majors, Courtney B. Vance, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Michael Kenneth Williams
Directed By: Jordan Peele, Misha Green, J.J. Abrams, Bill Carraro

Luther (2010)
88%

#52
Synopsis: Luther is a brilliant but emotionally impulsive detective who is tormented by the dark side of humanity while hunting down... [More]
Starring: Idris Elba, Ruth Wilson, Dermot Crowley, Michael Smiley

Martin (1992)

#53
Synopsis: Stand-up comedian Martin Lawrence drives this irreverent sitcom as a sexist, cocky and wisecracking radio station talk show host. His... [More]
Starring: Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, Thomas Mikal Ford
Directed By: Samm-Art Williams, Martin Lawrence

Marvel's Luke Cage (2016)
87%

#54
Synopsis: This gritty, action-packed drama follows the evolution of Luke Cage (Mike Colter), a man with super strength and unbreakable skin... [More]
Starring: Mike Colter, Simone Missick, Rosario Dawson, Alfre Woodard
Directed By: Cheo Hodari Coker, Jeph Loeb, Jim Chory

mixed-ish (2019)
76%

#55
Synopsis: Rainbow Johnson recounts her experience growing up in a mixed-race family in the '80s and the constant dilemmas she and... [More]
Starring: Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tika Sumpter, Christina Anthony, Arica Himmel
Directed By: Michael Spiller, Karen Gist, Peter Saji, Kenya Barris

Moesha (1996)

#56
Synopsis: Moesha Mitchell is a teenager juggling school, friendships and romance. Previously the female head of the household, she is learning... [More]
Starring: Brandy Norwood, William Allen Young, Marcus T. Paulk, Lamont Bentley
Directed By: Warren Hutcherson, Fred Johnson, Jacquelyn Edmonds

The No. 1 Ladies' Detective Agency (2009)

#57
Synopsis: Following the death of her father, resourceful Precious Ramotswe uses her inheritance to open the first female-owned detective agency in... [More]
Starring: Jill Scott, Anika Noni Rose, Lucian Msamati, David Oyelowo
Directed By: Anthony Minghella, Richard Curtis

On My Block (2018)
93%

#58
Synopsis: "On My Block" follows a quartet of bright, street-savvy friends who are navigating their way through high school, including all... [More]
Starring: Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray, Diego Tinoco
Directed By: Lauren Iungerich, Eddie Gonzalez, Jeremy Haft

Oz (1997)
92%

#59
Synopsis: Inmates and correctional officers inside the Oswald State Correctional Facility, nicknamed "Oz," battle for power and survival amid warring factions... [More]
Starring: Ernie Hudson, Terry Kinney, Harold Perrineau, Eamonn Walker
Directed By: Barry Levinson, Tom Fontana

Pause With Sam Jay (2021)

#60
Synopsis: Host Sam Jay and her guests talk about current cultural issues.... [More]
Starring: Sam Jay
Directed By: Sam Jay, Prentice Penny, Chris Pollack, Langston Kerman

The PJs (1999)

#61
Synopsis: Thurgood Stubbs lives with his wife, Muriel, in the Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs housing project, where he is the superintendent. This animated... [More]
Starring: Eddie Murphy, Loretta Devine, James Black, Michael Paul Chan

Pose (2018)
98%

#62
Synopsis: "Pose" is a drama spotlighting the legends, icons and ferocious house mothers of New York's underground ball culture, a movement... [More]
Starring: Mj Rodriguez, Billy Porter, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore
Directed By: Brad Simpson, Nina Jacobson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Sherry Marsh

Power (2014)
81%

#63
Synopsis: It appears James "Ghost" St. Patrick has it all -- a drop-dead gorgeous wife, a stunning Manhattan penthouse, and the... [More]
Starring: Omari Hardwick, Lela Loren, Naturi Naughton, Joseph Sikora
Directed By: Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Mark Canton, Randall Emmett, Courtney A. Kemp

Power Book II: Ghost (2020)

#64
Synopsis: A sequel to the series "Power." On his own for the first time, Tariq St. Patrick Tariq navigates his new... [More]
Starring: Michael Rainey Jr., Shane Johnson, Lovell Adams-Gray, Daniel Bellomy
Directed By: Mark Canton, Courtney A. Kemp, Danielle De Jesus, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson

P-Valley (2020)
100%

#65
Synopsis: The Pynk is a popular strip club in Mississippi, where intrigue abounds when the mysterious Autumn is welcomed by Mercedes,... [More]
Starring: Brandee Evans, Nicco Annan, Shannon Thornton, Elarica Johnson
Directed By: Katori Hall, Peter Chernin, Dante Di Loreto, Patrik-Ian Polk

Queen Sugar (2016)
98%

#66
Synopsis: "Queen Sugar" tells the story of the estranged Bordelon siblings in Louisiana. At the center of the family are Nova,... [More]
Starring: Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Kofi Siriboe, Nicholas L. Ashe
Directed By: Ava DuVernay, Oprah Winfrey, Paul Garnes, Anthony Sparks

Raising Dion (2019)

#67
Synopsis: A single mother must hide her young son's superpowers to protect him from exploitation while investigating their origins and her... [More]
Starring: Alisha Wainwright, Ja'Siah Young, Michael B. Jordan, Jason Ritter
Directed By: Carol Barbee, Seith Mann, Dennis Liu, Michael B. Jordan

Roots (1977)
76%

#68
Synopsis: A 1977 miniseries based on Alex Haley's book tells the story of African teen Kunta Kinte, brought to America to... [More]
Starring: LeVar Burton, Edward Asner, Georg Stanford Brown, Maya Angelou
Directed By: Gilbert Moses, John Erman, Marvin J. Chomsky, David Greene

Roots: A New Vision (2016)
96%

#69
Synopsis: A sneak peek at the miniseries starring Laurence Fishburne, Forest Whitaker and Anna Paquin.... [More]
Starring:

Sanford & Son (1972)

#70
Synopsis: Junk dealer Fred Sanford runs roughshod over his son and partner, Lamont, in a groundbreaking sitcom. Fred's moneymaking schemes routinely... [More]
Starring: Redd Foxx, Demond Wilson, Whitman Mayo, LaWanda Page

Scandal (2012)
93%

#71
Synopsis: "Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes is the creative mind behind this ABC drama. Olivia Pope, a former media consultant to... [More]
Starring: Kerry Washington, Guillermo Diaz, Darby Stanchfield, Katie Lowes
Directed By: Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Mark Fish

Seven Seconds (2018)
78%

#72
Synopsis: When 15-year-old black cyclist Brenton Butler dies in a hit-and-run accident -- with a white police officer behind the wheel... [More]
Starring: Regina King, Clare-Hope Ashitey, Russell Hornsby, Beau Knapp
Directed By: Veena Sud

Sherman's Showcase (2019)
100%

#73
Synopsis: Bashir Salahuddin plays a character named Sherman McDaniels who hosts a fictional musical variety show called Sherman's Showcase. McDaniels takes... [More]
Starring: Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle
Directed By: Matthew Piedmont

The Shop (2018)

#74
Synopsis: Because conversations never stop, sometimes one gets more than just a haircut while visiting a barbershop. "The Shop," co-executive produced... [More]
Starring: LeBron James, Maverick Carter
Directed By: LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Peter Nelson, Rick Bernstein

Small Axe (2020)
97%

#75
Synopsis: Based on the real-life experiences of London's West Indian community between 1969 and 1982.... [More]
Starring: John Boyega, Amarah-Jae St. Aubyn, Letitia Wright, Shaun Parkes
Directed By: Steve McQueen, Tracey Scoffield, David Tanner, Lucy Richer

Lee Daniel's Star (2016)

#76
Synopsis: Star's life in the foster system didn't dull her dreams, but it did give her the strength to pursue them.... [More]
Starring: Queen Latifah, Brandy Norwood, Jude Demorest, Ryan Destiny
Directed By: Lee Daniels, Tom Donaghy, Pamela Oas Williams, Effie Brown

Suits: Jessica Pearson (2019)
72%

#77
Synopsis: Looking to atone for her past and reconnect with her estranged family, Jessica Pearson -- a recently disbarred powerhouse attorney... [More]
Starring: Gina Torres, Morgan Spector, Bethany Joy Lenz, Simon Kassianides
Directed By: Aaron Korsh, Dan Arkin, Chris Downey, David Bartis

Top Boy (2011)
95%

#78
Synopsis: This drama takes viewers into the housing estates of East London. There is tension between the drug gangs that operate... [More]
Starring: Kane Robinson, Ashley Walters, Shone Romulus, Micheal Ward
Directed By: Yann Demange

Turn Up Charlie (2019)
52%

#79
Synopsis: Charlie is a struggling DJ and eternal bachelor. He gets a final chance at finding success, plotting to rebuild his... [More]
Starring: Idris Elba, Piper Perabo, JJ Feild, Frankie Hervey
Directed By: Idris Elba, Gary Reich, Tristram Shapeero

Twenties (2020)
88%

#80
Synopsis: A semi-autobiographical series created by Lena Waithe, "Twenties" follows Hattie, an aspiring screenwriter and queer Black woman in her 20s,... [More]
Starring: Jonica T. Gibbs, Christina Elmore, Gabrielle Graham, Sophina Brown

Underground (2016)
96%

#81
Synopsis: Driven by the dreams of a courageous blacksmith named Noah, some plantation slaves in 1850s Georgia band together to attempt... [More]
Starring: Adina Porter, Alano Miller, Aldis Hodge, Christopher Meloni
Directed By: John Legend, Joby Harold, Tory Tunnell, Akiva Goldsman

Watchmen (2019)
96%

#82
Synopsis: Based on the celebrated graphic novel by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons, the exciting and dark "Watchmen" takes place in... [More]
Starring: Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson, Jean Smart
Directed By: Damon Lindelof, Nicole Kassell, Tom Spezialy, Stephen Williams

When They See Us (2019)
97%

#83
Synopsis: In 1989 a jogger was assaulted and raped in New York's Central Park, and five young people were subsequently charged... [More]
Starring: Michael K. Williams, Vera Farmiga, John Alberto Leguizamo, Felicity Huffman
Directed By: Ava DuVernay, Jeff Skoll, Jonathan King, Oprah Winfrey

Wu-Tang: An American Saga (2019)
74%

#84
Synopsis: In early 1990s New York, Bobby Diggs strives to unite a dozen young black men who are torn between music... [More]
Starring: Ashton Sanders, Shameik Moore, Dave East, Siddiq Saunderson
Directed By: Alex Tse, The RZA, Brian Grazer, Method Man

Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men (2019)

#85
Synopsis: Wu-Tang Clan became a household name in rap/hip-hop circles soon after releasing its seminal debut, "Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers),"... [More]
Starring: RZA, GZA, Ol' Dirty Bastard, Inspectah Deck
Directed By: Peter J. Scalettar, Peter Bittenbender, Chris Gary, Sacha Jenkins

