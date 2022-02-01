(Photo by FX, ABC, Netflix, HBO, The CW, BBC America)

85 Top Shows to Binge for Black History Month

For Black History Month, Rotten Tomatoes has rounded up the most bingeable Black-led TV and streaming shows across every genre.

In comedy, we have modern sketch, sitcom, and variety series that tackle all aspects of Black American life: HBO’s Insecure, IFC’s Sherman’s Showcase, and Comedy Central’s Key & Peele, for example. We also included classic sitcoms that remain some of the best examples of the genre, like The Jeffersons, 227, Living Single, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Moesha, and Martin.

The list, produced in conjunction with our corporate chapter of the Black Employee Network, also includes critically-hailed dramas, like When They See Us, The Chi, and British titles Luther and Top Boy. There are titles from celebrated creators (Donald Glover’s Atlanta, Steve McQueen’s Small Axe film anthology, and Michaela Coel’s I May Destroy You); award-show standouts (Watchmen, Euphoria, and Pose); and shows with seasons that are Certified Fresh at 100% (David Makes Man, A Black Lady Sketch Show, and P-Valley).

While you’ve probably seen many of the excellent titles on this list, there’s no time like the present to start another binge or to make room on your streaming queue for a show you haven’t discovered yet.

Be sure to also catch some of the new premieres coming in February, including The Equalizer, starring Queen Latifah; Young Rock, based on the early days of action superstar Dwayne Johnson; Kenan Thompson’s new NBC comedy, Kenan; FX docuseries Hip Hop Uncovered; and Netflix drama Ginny & Georgia and reality series Buried by the Bernards.

We’ll add more to this list as new shows become bingeable. Did we leave off one of your favorites in our list? Let us know in the comments.

Chappelle's Show (2003) 96% #20 Synopsis: The sketch-comedy show, starring comic Dave Chappelle, follows the tried-and-true formula of similar shows that preceded it. Chappelle performs a... The sketch-comedy show, starring comic Dave Chappelle, follows the tried-and-true formula of similar shows that preceded it. Chappelle performs a... [More] Starring: Dave Chappelle

Kenan & Kel (1996) #45 Synopsis: "Aw, here it goes!" Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell were among the original cast members of the popular Nickelodeon sketch-comedy... "Aw, here it goes!" Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell were among the original cast members of the popular Nickelodeon sketch-comedy... [More] Starring: Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell

Luther (2010) 88% #52 Synopsis: Luther is a brilliant but emotionally impulsive detective who is tormented by the dark side of humanity while hunting down... Luther is a brilliant but emotionally impulsive detective who is tormented by the dark side of humanity while hunting down... [More] Starring: Idris Elba, Ruth Wilson, Dermot Crowley, Michael Smiley

Roots: A New Vision (2016) 96% #69 Synopsis: A sneak peek at the miniseries starring Laurence Fishburne, Forest Whitaker and Anna Paquin.... A sneak peek at the miniseries starring Laurence Fishburne, Forest Whitaker and Anna Paquin.... [More] Starring:

Sherman's Showcase (2019) 100% #73 Synopsis: Bashir Salahuddin plays a character named Sherman McDaniels who hosts a fictional musical variety show called Sherman's Showcase. McDaniels takes... Bashir Salahuddin plays a character named Sherman McDaniels who hosts a fictional musical variety show called Sherman's Showcase. McDaniels takes... [More] Starring: Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle Directed By: Matthew Piedmont

