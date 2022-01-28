News

Black History Month TV and Streaming Calendar 2022

Have a look at the February TV and streaming titles that celebrate Black artists and honor Black heritage.

To commemorate Black History Month, networks and streaming platforms offer an array of films, TV series, documentaries, and specials that honor the Black experience. Nearly every streamer has entertainment hubs celebrating Black excellence, be it in front of the camera or behind it. And while these collections are highlighted for February, many of the titles featured are available for viewing year-round.

We’ll also see the network return of black-ish for its eighth and final season on ABC; the premiere of Bel-Air, the updated take on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, to Peacock; and superhero antics continuing in season 2 of Netflix’s Raising Dion.

On the movie front, Tyler Perry brings his iconic Madea character back in A Madea Homecoming, premiering later in the month to Netflix, while Prime Video pays tribute to late actor Sidney Poitier with a slate of titles highlighting his career.

Buzzy docuseries like Netflix’s Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy and RACE: Bubba Wallace will keep people talking; Shudder’s Horror Noire docuseries expands on the streamer’s hit documentary highlighting the Black experience in genre entertainment; and PBS will air documentaries like American Masters – Marian Anderson: The Whole World in Her Hands and Fannie Lou Hamer’s America: An America Reframed Special, along with new installments of Finding Your Roots, Independent Lens, and American Masters installments.

Read on for the month’s TV and streaming highlights. We’ll update the calendar as additional titles are announced, so check back for new programming.

Streaming

Netflix, Black Lives Matter

Netflix’s original content coming in February, be it docuseries like the highly-anticipated Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy — which explores the last two decades of Kanye West’s life as he rose to mega-stardom — and RACE: Bubba Wallace, the project about Bubba Wallace, NASCAR’s only Black competitor, are sure to excite and inform. Prime Video also looks at the lighter side with Tyler Perry returning for A Madea Homecoming and new stand-up comedy, including Ms. Pat’s first-ever hour-long comedy special titled, Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy? and Mo Gilligan’s There’s Mo to Life. New content aside, the streamer’s got a plethora of films and series available to watch (Colin in Black and White, Dear White People, When They See Us13thQuincyDa 5 Bloods#blackAF, Beyonce’s Homecoming), plus currently streaming titles like I Am Not Your Negro, Loving, Spike Lee’s original She’s Gotta Have It, CW drama All American, and FX’s Pose.

Amazon Prime Video, Celebrate Black Voices

Amazon’s curated page is dedicated to celebrating “Black joy. Black love. Black Laughter.” in February. Recent original programs like The Underground Railroad, Them, and Harlem are available to stream and upcoming docuseries Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy will become available in the month. Other offerings include Coming 2 America, One Night in Miami, Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, Beat Street, What’s Love Got to Do With It, and Do the Right Thing. Amazon also offers classic sitcoms like 227, The Jeffersons, Sanford and Son, Diff’rent Strokes, and more.

HBO Max, Black History Is Our History

The Warner Bros.–backed streaming service highlights films, documentaries, biopics, original programming, and animation that focus on the Black experience through a central programming hub. Watch celebrated documentaries like John Lewis: Good Trouble, Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland, or What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali, and original programming options like Charm City Kings, I May Destroy You, Lovecraft CountryWatchmen, David Makes Man, A Black Lady Sketch Show, The Shop: Uninterrupted, and Euphoria.

Hulu, Black Stories

Hulu offers a collection of content that runs the gamut from scripted series, reality shows, music documentaries, and original movies. The Craig Robinson–hosted Your Attention Please returns for its third season to “take us on a visual journey into the lives, ideas, and purpose of a diverse group of Black innovators and creators who are leaving their mark on the world.” The streamer’s large array of offerings includes films like The Hate You Give and Little Monsters, music-themed programs like FX’s Atlanta and Queens, sitcoms like black-ish and Abbott Elementary, dramas like Women of the Movement and Little Fires Everywhere, documentaries like Summer of Soul and Amazing Grace, and more.

Paramount+, Black Voices Matter

Paramount+ is celebrating with a slate of titles including comedies like The Ms. Pat Show, Key and Peele, and Chappelle’s Show; movies like Gemini Man, Shaft, and The New Edition Story; documentaries Dream Team, St. Louis Superman, and Black in Space: Breaking the Color Barrier; dramas The Game and The Good Fight; family favorites Sister, Sister and The Neighborhood; and more.

February Calendar

Tuesday, Feb. 1

- - Raising Dion: Season 2 (2022) (2022) Netflix


Through the Banks of the Red Cedar (2018) PBS (check local times)
Just a Mortal Man – The Jerry Lawson Story, PBS (check local times)

- - Black Stories Presents: Your Attention Please: Season 2 (2021) (2022) 1 p.m., Hulu


- - black-ish: Season 8 (2022) (2022) 9:30 p.m., ABC

Wednesday, Feb. 2

33% Our Kind of People: Season 1 (2021) (2021) Tubi

Thursday, Feb 3
Double Cross: Season 3, ALLBLK
Soul of a Nation Presents: Screen Queens Rising, 8 p.m., ABC

Friday, Feb 4

- - Phat Tuesdays: Season 1 (2022) (2022) Prime Video


- - Horror Noire: Season 1 (2022) (2022) 10 p.m., Shudder


Howard High (2022) Tubi [movie]

Saturday, Feb. 5
Single Black Female (2022), Lifetime [movie]

Sunday, Feb. 6

- - Power Book IV: Force: Season 1 (2022) (2022) 9:15 p.m., Starz


97% We Need to Talk About Cosby: Season 1 (2022) (2022) Part 2, 10 p.m., Showtime

Monday, Feb. 7
Social Society: Season 2, ALLBLK
One Thousand Years of Slavery – The Untold Story, 8 p.m., The Smithsonian Channel
Independent Lens: “Owned: A Tale of Two Americas”, 10 p.m., PBS

Tuesday, Feb. 8
Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy?, Netflix
Finding Your Roots: “Fighters”, 8 p.m., PBS
American Masters: “Marian Anderson: The Whole World in Her Hands”, 9 p.m., PBS

Thursday, Feb. 10
Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems: Season 1, BET+

- - About Last Night: Season 1 (2022) (2022) Season 1, HBO Max


Staycation (2022), ALLBLK [movie]
11th Annual NFL Honors, 9 p.m., CBS

Friday, Feb. 11
Everything’s Gonna Be All White, 8 p.m., Showtime

Saturday, Feb. 12
Profiled: The Black Man: Season 1, Discovery+
Line Sisters, 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]

Sunday, Feb. 13

- - Bel-Air: Season 1 (2022) (2022) Season 1, Peacock


97% We Need to Talk About Cosby: Season 1 (2022) (2022) Part 3, 10 p.m., Showtime

Tuesday, Feb. 15
Luda Can’t Cook, Discovery+
Finding Your Roots: “Forgotten Journeys”, 8 p.m., PBS
American Experience: “The American Diplomat”, 9 p.m., PBS

- - Chopped: Season 51 (2022) Black History Month Celebration, 9 p.m., Food Network


Frontline: “American Reckoning”, 10 p.m., PBS

Wednesday, Feb. 16

89% Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy: Season 1 (2022) (2022) Netflix


Pass the Mic (2022) Tubi [movie]

Thursday, Feb. 17
Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life

Friday, Feb. 18
Lincoln’s Dilemma: Season 1, Apple TV+

Saturday, Feb. 20

97% We Need to Talk About Cosby: Season 1 (2022) Part 4, 10 p.m., Showtime

Monday, Feb. 21

- - All American: Season 4 (2021) Season 4, 8 p.m., The CW


All American: Homecoming, 9 p.m., The CW
Black Ink Crew: Compton: Season 2, 9 p.m., VH1

- - Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War (2022) 11 p.m., History Channel

Tuesday, Feb. 22
RACE: Bubba Wallace: Season 1, Netflix
Finding Your Roots: “Songs of the Past”, 8 p.m., PBS
Fannie Lou Hamer’s America: An America Reframed Special, 9 p.m., PBS

Wednesday, Feb. 23

- - The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder: Season 1 (2022) (2022) Disney+


- - Snowfall: Season 5 (2022) (2022) 10 p.m., FX

Thursday, Feb. 24
Karma’s World Music Videos, Netflix

Friday, Feb. 25

- - Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming (2022) (2022) Netflix


- - The Amber Ruffin Show: Season 2 (2021) (2022) Season 2, Peacock

Saturday, Feb. 26
53rd NAACP Image Awards, 8 p.m., BET

