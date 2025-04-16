The 25 Top Ticketed Movies in the Past 25 Years

One of the greatest things about cinema is that it has the power to connect audiences with impactful stories while simultaneously connecting us with each other. And for the last 25 years, Fandango has been the bridge, serving countless viewers across the country.

“Over the past 25 years, Fandango has proudly helped more than one billion moviegoers experience incredible entertainment in the best way possible: on the biggest screens with the best sound, a community of likeminded cinephiles, and of course, a big bucket of popcorn,” said Fandango President Will McIntosh. “We have a lot of people to thank for helping us reach this milestone, like theaters and studios, but none of it would be possible without the fans, especially the fans on Rotten Tomatoes!”

Celebrate with us and check out this list of 25 highest-ticketed films since 2000, from Disney favorites like Incredibles 2 and Finding Dory to recent blockbusters like Barbie and Deadpool & Wolverine. Do you spot any of your favorites? (Or did one of your faves get snubbed?) Let us know in the comments, and share your most memorable moviegoing experience while you’re at it.

Be sure to also check out Fandango’s special Social Sweepstakes on Instagram for your chance to win a $500 Fandango promo code — just follow, like, and share your favorite movie from the past 25 years to enter.

Cheers to 25 years!

#1

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015)
Tomatometer icon 93%

#1
Critics Consensus: Packed with action and populated by both familiar faces and fresh blood, The Force Awakens successfully recalls the series' former glory while injecting it with renewed energy.
Synopsis: Thirty years after the defeat of the Galactic Empire, the galaxy faces a new threat from the evil Kylo Ren [More]
Starring: Harrison Ford , Mark Hamill , Carrie Fisher , Adam Driver
Directed By: J.J. Abrams

#2

Avengers: Endgame (2019)
Tomatometer icon 94%

#2
Critics Consensus: Exciting, entertaining, and emotionally impactful, Avengers: Endgame does whatever it takes to deliver a satisfying finale to Marvel's epic Infinity Saga.
Synopsis: The fourth installment in the Avengers saga is the culmination of 22 interconnected Marvel films and the climax of a [More]
Starring: Robert Downey Jr. , Chris Evans , Mark Ruffalo , Chris Hemsworth
Directed By: Anthony Russo , Joe Russo

#3

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017)
Tomatometer icon 91%

#3
Critics Consensus: Star Wars: The Last Jedi honors the saga's rich legacy while adding some surprising twists -- and delivering all the emotion-rich action fans could hope for.
Synopsis: Luke Skywalker's peaceful and solitary existence gets upended when he encounters Rey, a young woman who shows strong signs of [More]
Starring: Mark Hamill , Carrie Fisher , Adam Driver , Daisy Ridley
Directed By: Rian Johnson

#4

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)
Tomatometer icon 93%

#4
Critics Consensus: A bigger, bolder Spider-Man sequel, No Way Home expands the franchise's scope and stakes without losing sight of its humor and heart.
Synopsis: For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero's identity is revealed, bringing his Super [More]
Starring: Tom Holland , Zendaya , Benedict Cumberbatch , Jacob Batalon
Directed By: Jon Watts

#5

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)
Tomatometer icon 85%

#5
Critics Consensus: Avengers: Infinity War ably juggles a dizzying array of MCU heroes in the fight against their gravest threat yet, and the result is a thrilling, emotionally resonant blockbuster that (mostly) realizes its gargantuan ambitions.
Synopsis: Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk and the rest of the Avengers unite to battle their most powerful enemy yet -- [More]
Starring: Robert Downey Jr. , Chris Hemsworth , Josh Brolin , Chadwick Boseman
Directed By: Anthony Russo , Joe Russo

#6

Black Panther (2018)
Tomatometer icon 96%

#6
Critics Consensus: Black Panther elevates superhero cinema to thrilling new heights while telling one of the MCU's most absorbing stories -- and introducing some of its most fully realized characters.
Synopsis: After the death of his father, T'Challa returns home to the African nation of Wakanda to take his rightful place [More]
Starring: Chadwick Boseman , Michael B. Jordan , Lupita Nyong'o , Danai Gurira
Directed By: Ryan Coogler

#7

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)
Tomatometer icon 84%

#7
Critics Consensus: Rogue One draws deep on Star Wars mythology while breaking new narrative and aesthetic ground -- and suggesting a bright blockbuster future for the franchise.
Synopsis: Former scientist Galen Erso lives on a farm with his wife and young daughter, Jyn. His peaceful existence comes crashing [More]
Starring: Felicity Jones , Diego Luna , Alan Tudyk , Donnie Yen
Directed By: Gareth Edwards

#8

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)
Tomatometer icon 51%

#8
Critics Consensus: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker suffers from a frustrating lack of imagination, but concludes this beloved saga with fan-focused devotion.
Synopsis: When it's discovered that the evil Emperor Palpatine did not die at the hands of Darth Vader, the rebels must [More]
Starring: Carrie Fisher , Mark Hamill , Adam Driver , Daisy Ridley
Directed By: J.J. Abrams

#9

Top Gun: Maverick (2022)
Tomatometer icon 96%

#9
Critics Consensus: Top Gun: Maverick pulls off a feat even trickier than a 4G inverted dive, delivering a long-belated sequel that surpasses its predecessor in wildly entertaining style.
Synopsis: After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is [More]
Starring: Tom Cruise , Miles Teller , Jennifer Connelly , Jon Hamm
Directed By: Joseph Kosinski

#10

Incredibles 2 (2018)
Tomatometer icon 93%

#10
Critics Consensus: Incredibles 2 reunites Pixar's family crimefighting team for a long-awaited follow-up that may not quite live up to the original, but comes close enough to earn its name.
Synopsis: Telecommunications guru Winston Deavor enlists Elastigirl to fight crime and make the public fall in love with superheroes once again. [More]
Starring: Craig T. Nelson , Holly Hunter , Sarah Vowell , Huck Milner
Directed By: Brad Bird

#11

Beauty and the Beast (2017)
Tomatometer icon 71%

#11
Critics Consensus: With an enchanting cast, beautifully crafted songs, and a painterly eye for detail, Beauty and the Beast offers a faithful yet fresh retelling that honors its beloved source material.
Synopsis: Belle (Emma Watson), a bright, beautiful and independent young woman, is taken prisoner by a beast (Dan Stevens) in its [More]
Starring: Emma Watson , Dan Stevens , Luke Evans , Kevin Kline
Directed By: Bill Condon

#12

The Lion King (2019)
Tomatometer icon 51%

#12
Critics Consensus: While it can take pride in its visual achievements,The Lion King is a by-the-numbers retelling that lacks the energy and heart that made the original so beloved--though for some fans that may just be enough.
Synopsis: Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny on the plains of Africa. But [More]
Starring: Donald Glover , Seth Rogen , Chiwetel Ejiofor , Alfre Woodard
Directed By: Jon Favreau

#13

Frozen II (2019)
Tomatometer icon 77%

#13
Critics Consensus: Frozen II can't quite recapture the showstopping feel of its predecessor, but it remains a dazzling adventure into the unknown.
Synopsis: Elsa the Snow Queen has an extraordinary gift -- the power to create ice and snow. But no matter how [More]
Starring: Kristen Bell , Idina Menzel , Josh Gad , Jonathan Groff
Directed By: Chris Buck , Jennifer Lee

#14

Barbie (2023)
Tomatometer icon 88%

#14
Critics Consensus: Barbie is a visually dazzling comedy whose meta humor is smartly complemented by subversive storytelling.
Synopsis: To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on [More]
Starring: Margot Robbie , Ryan Gosling , America Ferrera , Kate McKinnon
Directed By: Greta Gerwig

#15

Captain Marvel (2019)
Tomatometer icon 79%

#15
Critics Consensus: Packed with action, humor, and visual thrills, Captain Marvel introduces the MCU's latest hero with an origin story that makes effective use of the franchise's signature formula.
Synopsis: Captain Marvel is an extraterrestrial Kree warrior who finds herself caught in the middle of an intergalactic battle between her [More]
Starring: Brie Larson , Samuel L. Jackson , Ben Mendelsohn , Djimon Hounsou
Directed By: Anna Boden , Ryan Fleck

#16

Avatar: The Way of Water (2022)
Tomatometer icon 76%

#16
Critics Consensus: Narratively, it might be fairly standard stuff -- but visually speaking, Avatar: The Way of Water is a stunningly immersive experience.
Synopsis: Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, "Avatar: The Way of Water" begins to tell [More]
Starring: Sam Worthington , Zoe Saldaña , Sigourney Weaver , Stephen Lang
Directed By: James Cameron

#17

Captain America: Civil War (2016)
Tomatometer icon 90%

#17
Critics Consensus: Captain America: Civil War begins the next wave of Marvel movies with an action-packed superhero blockbuster boasting a decidedly non-cartoonish plot and the courage to explore thought-provoking themes.
Synopsis: Political pressure mounts to install a system of accountability when the actions of the Avengers lead to collateral damage. The [More]
Starring: Chris Evans , Robert Downey Jr. , Scarlett Johansson , Sebastian Stan
Directed By: Anthony Russo , Joe Russo

#18

Finding Dory (2016)
Tomatometer icon 94%

#18
Critics Consensus: Funny, poignant, and thought-provoking, Finding Dory delivers a beautifully animated adventure that adds another entertaining chapter to its predecessor's classic story.
Synopsis: Dory (Ellen DeGeneres) is a wide-eyed, blue tang fish who suffers from memory loss every 10 seconds or so. The [More]
Starring: Ellen DeGeneres , Albert Brooks , Ed O'Neill , Kaitlin Olson
Directed By: Andrew Stanton

#19

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)
Tomatometer icon 91%

#19
Critics Consensus: A breezily unpredictable blend of teen romance and superhero action, Spider-Man: Far from Home stylishly sets the stage for the next era of the MCU.
Synopsis: Peter Parker's relaxing European vacation takes an unexpected turn when Nick Fury shows up in his hotel room to recruit [More]
Starring: Tom Holland , Samuel L. Jackson , Jake Gyllenhaal , Marisa Tomei
Directed By: Jon Watts

#20

Toy Story 4 (2019)
Tomatometer icon 97%

#20
Critics Consensus: Heartwarming, funny, and beautifully animated, Toy Story 4 manages the unlikely feat of extending -- and perhaps concluding -- a practically perfect animated saga.
Synopsis: Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the gang embark on a road trip with Bonnie and a new toy [More]
Starring: Tom Hanks , Tim Allen , Annie Potts , Tony Hale
Directed By: Josh Cooley

#21

Deadpool & Wolverine (2024)
Tomatometer icon 78%

#21
Critics Consensus: Ryan Reynolds makes himself at home in the MCU with acerbic wit while Hugh Jackman provides an Adamantium backbone to proceedings in Deadpool & Wolverine, an irreverent romp with a surprising soft spot for a bygone era of superhero movies.
Synopsis: Deadpool's peaceful existence comes crashing down when the Time Variance Authority recruits him to help safeguard the multiverse. He soon [More]
Starring: Ryan Reynolds , Hugh Jackman , Emma Corrin , Morena Baccarin
Directed By: Shawn Levy

#22

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)
Tomatometer icon 85%

#22
Critics Consensus: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2's action-packed plot, dazzling visuals, and irreverent humor add up to a sequel that's almost as fun -- if not quite as thrillingly fresh -- as its predecessor.
Synopsis: Peter Quill and his fellow Guardians are hired by a powerful alien race, the Sovereign, to protect their precious batteries [More]
Starring: Chris Pratt , Zoe Saldaña , Bradley Cooper , Dave Bautista
Directed By: James Gunn

#23

Wonder Woman (2017)
Tomatometer icon 93%

#23
Critics Consensus: Thrilling, earnest, and buoyed by Gal Gadot's charismatic performance, Wonder Woman succeeds in spectacular fashion.
Synopsis: Before she was Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. [More]
Starring: Gal Gadot , Chris Pine , Connie Nielsen , Robin Wright
Directed By: Patty Jenkins

#24

Jurassic World (2015)
Tomatometer icon 72%

#24
Critics Consensus: Jurassic World can't match the original for sheer inventiveness and impact, but it works in its own right as an entertaining -- and visually dazzling -- popcorn thriller.
Synopsis: Located off the coast of Costa Rica, the Jurassic World luxury resort provides a habitat for an array of genetically [More]
Starring: Chris Pratt , Bryce Dallas Howard , Irrfan Khan , Vincent D'Onofrio
Directed By: Colin Trevorrow

#25

Wicked (2024)
Tomatometer icon 87%

#25
Critics Consensus: Defying gravity with its magical pairing of Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, Wicked's sheer bravura and charm make for an irresistible invitation to Oz.
Synopsis: Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway's [More]
Starring: Cynthia Erivo , Ariana Grande , Jonathan Bailey , Ethan Slater
Directed By: Jon M. Chu

Movie & TV News