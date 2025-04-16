The 25 Top Ticketed Movies in the Past 25 Years

One of the greatest things about cinema is that it has the power to connect audiences with impactful stories while simultaneously connecting us with each other. And for the last 25 years, Fandango has been the bridge, serving countless viewers across the country.

“Over the past 25 years, Fandango has proudly helped more than one billion moviegoers experience incredible entertainment in the best way possible: on the biggest screens with the best sound, a community of likeminded cinephiles, and of course, a big bucket of popcorn,” said Fandango President Will McIntosh. “We have a lot of people to thank for helping us reach this milestone, like theaters and studios, but none of it would be possible without the fans, especially the fans on Rotten Tomatoes!”

Celebrate with us and check out this list of 25 highest-ticketed films since 2000, from Disney favorites like Incredibles 2 and Finding Dory to recent blockbusters like Barbie and Deadpool & Wolverine. Do you spot any of your favorites? (Or did one of your faves get snubbed?) Let us know in the comments, and share your most memorable moviegoing experience while you’re at it.

#14 Barbie (2023)

88% #14 Critics Consensus: Barbie is a visually dazzling comedy whose meta humor is smartly complemented by subversive storytelling. Synopsis: To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on [More] Starring: Margot Robbie , Ryan Gosling , America Ferrera , Kate McKinnon Directed By: Greta Gerwig