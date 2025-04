The 25 Top Ticketed Movies in the Past 25 Years

One of the greatest things about cinema is that it has the power to connect audiences with impactful stories while simultaneously connecting us with each other. And for the last 25 years, Fandango has been the bridge, serving countless viewers across the country.

“Over the past 25 years, Fandango has proudly helped more than one billion moviegoers experience incredible entertainment in the best way possible: on the biggest screens with the best sound, a community of likeminded cinephiles, and of course, a big bucket of popcorn,” said Fandango President Will McIntosh. “We have a lot of people to thank for helping us reach this milestone, like theaters and studios, but none of it would be possible without the fans, especially the fans on Rotten Tomatoes!”

Celebrate with us and check out this list of 25 highest-ticketed films since 2000, from Disney favorites like Incredibles 2 and Finding Dory to recent blockbusters like Barbie and Deadpool & Wolverine. Do you spot any of your favorites? (Or did one of your faves get snubbed?) Let us know in the comments, and share your most memorable moviegoing experience while you’re at it.

Cheers to 25 years!

#6 Black Panther (2018)

96% #6 Critics Consensus: Black Panther elevates superhero cinema to thrilling new heights while telling one of the MCU's most absorbing stories -- and introducing some of its most fully realized characters. Synopsis: After the death of his father, T'Challa returns home to the African nation of Wakanda to take his rightful place After the death of his father, T'Challa returns home to the African nation of Wakanda to take his rightful place [More] Starring: Chadwick Boseman , Michael B. Jordan , Lupita Nyong'o , Danai Gurira Directed By: Ryan Coogler

#10 Incredibles 2 (2018)

93% #10 Critics Consensus: Incredibles 2 reunites Pixar's family crimefighting team for a long-awaited follow-up that may not quite live up to the original, but comes close enough to earn its name. Synopsis: Telecommunications guru Winston Deavor enlists Elastigirl to fight crime and make the public fall in love with superheroes once again. Telecommunications guru Winston Deavor enlists Elastigirl to fight crime and make the public fall in love with superheroes once again. [More] Starring: Craig T. Nelson , Holly Hunter , Sarah Vowell , Huck Milner Directed By: Brad Bird

#12 The Lion King (2019)

51% #12 Critics Consensus: While it can take pride in its visual achievements,The Lion King is a by-the-numbers retelling that lacks the energy and heart that made the original so beloved--though for some fans that may just be enough. Synopsis: Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny on the plains of Africa. But Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny on the plains of Africa. But [More] Starring: Donald Glover , Seth Rogen , Chiwetel Ejiofor , Alfre Woodard Directed By: Jon Favreau

#14 Barbie (2023)

88% #14 Critics Consensus: Barbie is a visually dazzling comedy whose meta humor is smartly complemented by subversive storytelling. Synopsis: To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on [More] Starring: Margot Robbie , Ryan Gosling , America Ferrera , Kate McKinnon Directed By: Greta Gerwig

#21 Deadpool & Wolverine (2024)

78% #21 Critics Consensus: Ryan Reynolds makes himself at home in the MCU with acerbic wit while Hugh Jackman provides an Adamantium backbone to proceedings in Deadpool & Wolverine, an irreverent romp with a surprising soft spot for a bygone era of superhero movies. Synopsis: Deadpool's peaceful existence comes crashing down when the Time Variance Authority recruits him to help safeguard the multiverse. He soon Deadpool's peaceful existence comes crashing down when the Time Variance Authority recruits him to help safeguard the multiverse. He soon [More] Starring: Ryan Reynolds , Hugh Jackman , Emma Corrin , Morena Baccarin Directed By: Shawn Levy

#24 Jurassic World (2015)

72% #24 Critics Consensus: Jurassic World can't match the original for sheer inventiveness and impact, but it works in its own right as an entertaining -- and visually dazzling -- popcorn thriller. Synopsis: Located off the coast of Costa Rica, the Jurassic World luxury resort provides a habitat for an array of genetically Located off the coast of Costa Rica, the Jurassic World luxury resort provides a habitat for an array of genetically [More] Starring: Chris Pratt , Bryce Dallas Howard , Irrfan Khan , Vincent D'Onofrio Directed By: Colin Trevorrow