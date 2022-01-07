(Photo by Courtesy Everett Collection)

Sidney Poitier Movies Ranked

We celebrate the life and career of Sidney Poitier, who rose along the civil rights movement to become one of America’s leading stars and icons. Often playing determined, unflinching heroes, Poitier’s most revered films include Lilies on the Field (he won the Best Actor Oscar, a first for Black artists), Best Picture In the Heat of the Night, Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, and Sneakers. Learn more about Poitier’s seven most memorable performances.