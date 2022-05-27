Paul Bettany Movies and Shows Ranked

We’re ranking the movies and shows of Paul Bettany! We start with his Certified Fresh works, including his early supporting breakthroughs in A Knight’s Tale and Mast and Commander: The Far Side of the World. Of course, much of his Certified Fresh films come from being the secret weapon throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he plays J.A.R.V.I.S.-cum-Vision starting in the original Iron Man all the way up to Avengers: Infinity War. WandaVision saw Marvel successfully spilling into TV, an arena where Bettany has also done acclaimed work, including the first season of Manhunt and miniseries A Very British Scandal.