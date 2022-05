Paul Bettany Movies and Shows Ranked

We’re ranking the movies and shows of Paul Bettany! We start with his Certified Fresh works, including his early supporting breakthroughs in A Knight’s Tale and Mast and Commander: The Far Side of the World. Of course, much of his Certified Fresh films come from being the secret weapon throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he plays J.A.R.V.I.S.-cum-Vision starting in the original Iron Man all the way up to Avengers: Infinity War. WandaVision saw Marvel successfully spilling into TV, an arena where Bettany has also done acclaimed work, including the first season of Manhunt and miniseries A Very British Scandal.

#4 Journey's End (2017) 91% #4 Adjusted Score: 96628% Critics Consensus: Journey's End brings R.C. Sherriff's 90-year-old play to the screen with thrilling power, thanks to director Saul Dibb's hard-hitting urgency and brilliant work from a talented cast. Synopsis: Led by an officer whose mental health is rapidly disintegrating, a group of British soldiers await their fate in an... Led by an officer whose mental health is rapidly disintegrating, a group of British soldiers await their fate in an... [More] Starring: Paul Bettany, Sam Claflin, Asa Butterfield, Toby Jones Directed By: Saul Dibb

#11 Uncle Frank (2020) 78% #11 Adjusted Score: 85175% Critics Consensus: Uncle Frank finds writer-director Alan Ball still untangling the modern American family dynamic, aided by standout work from Paul Bettany and Sophia Lillis. Synopsis: In 1973, teenaged Beth Bledsoe (Sophia Lillis) leaves her rural Southern hometown to study at New York University where her... In 1973, teenaged Beth Bledsoe (Sophia Lillis) leaves her rural Southern hometown to study at New York University where her... [More] Starring: Paul Bettany, Sophia Lillis, Peter Macdissi, Steve Zahn Directed By: Alan Ball

#15 Bent (1997) 74% #15 Adjusted Score: 70541% Critics Consensus: Bent juggles heavy topics with style, though its heavy-handedness at times feels more like exploitation than exploration. Synopsis: In 1930s Berlin, homosexual Max (Clive Owen) sleeps with German officer Wolf (Nikolaj Waldau), only to see him killed by... In 1930s Berlin, homosexual Max (Clive Owen) sleeps with German officer Wolf (Nikolaj Waldau), only to see him killed by... [More] Starring: Clive Owen, Lothaire Bluteau, Brian Webber, Ian McKellen Directed By: Sean Mathias

#19 Legend (2015) 61% #19 Adjusted Score: 66831% Critics Consensus: As a gangster biopic, Legend is deeply flawed, but as a showcase for Tom Hardy -- in a dual role, no less -- it just about lives up to its title. Synopsis: Suave, charming and volatile, Reggie Kray (Tom Hardy) and his unstable twin brother Ronnie start to leave their mark on... Suave, charming and volatile, Reggie Kray (Tom Hardy) and his unstable twin brother Ronnie start to leave their mark on... [More] Starring: Tom Hardy, Emily Browning, David Thewlis, Taron Egerton Directed By: Brian Helgeland

#20 Wimbledon (2004) 61% #20 Adjusted Score: 65716% Critics Consensus: A predictable, bland rom-com, but Bettany proves to be an appealing lead. Synopsis: Frustrated at his own failures and disillusioned with professional sports, tennis player Peter Colt (Paul Bettany) resolves to retire from... Frustrated at his own failures and disillusioned with professional sports, tennis player Peter Colt (Paul Bettany) resolves to retire from... [More] Starring: Kirsten Dunst, Paul Bettany, Sam Neill, Jon Favreau Directed By: Richard Loncraine

#26 Creation (2009) 47% #26 Adjusted Score: 50165% Critics Consensus: This Charles Darwin biopic is curiously dispassionate, but Creation contains some of director Jon Amiel's best work, and Paul Bettany's performance is not to be missed. Synopsis: Devastated by the death of his beloved daughter, Annie, Charles Darwin (Paul Bettany) sinks into a deep depression, and cannot... Devastated by the death of his beloved daughter, Annie, Charles Darwin (Paul Bettany) sinks into a deep depression, and cannot... [More] Starring: Paul Bettany, Jennifer Connelly, Jeremy Northam, Toby Jones Directed By: Jon Amiel

#27 Inkheart (2008) 39% #27 Adjusted Score: 43884% Critics Consensus: Heavy on cliches and light on charm, this kid-lit fantasy-adventure doesn't quite get off the ground. Synopsis: Mo (Brendan Fraser) and his daughter, Meggie, have the ability to bring storybook characters to life just by reading aloud.... Mo (Brendan Fraser) and his daughter, Meggie, have the ability to bring storybook characters to life just by reading aloud.... [More] Starring: Brendan Fraser, Paul Bettany, Helen Mirren, Jim Broadbent Directed By: Iain Softley

#30 Transcendence (2014) 19% #30 Adjusted Score: 28928% Critics Consensus: In his directorial debut, ace cinematographer Wally Pfister remains a distinctive visual stylist, but Transcendence's thought-provoking themes exceed the movie's narrative grasp. Synopsis: Dr. Will Caster (Johnny Depp), the world's foremost authority on artificial intelligence, is conducting highly controversial experiments to create a... Dr. Will Caster (Johnny Depp), the world's foremost authority on artificial intelligence, is conducting highly controversial experiments to create a... [More] Starring: Johnny Depp, Rebecca Hall, Paul Bettany, Cillian Murphy Directed By: Wally Pfister

#31 The Reckoning (2021) 19% #31 Adjusted Score: 20093% Critics Consensus: Thematically and visually unpleasant, The Reckoning wallows in the same violent misogyny it purports to condemn. Synopsis: After losing her husband during the Great Plague, Grace Haverstock is unjustly accused of being a witch and placed in... After losing her husband during the Great Plague, Grace Haverstock is unjustly accused of being a witch and placed in... [More] Starring: Charlotte Kirk, Joe Anderson, Steven Waddington, Sean Pertwee Directed By: Neil Marshall

#32 Firewall (2006) 18% #32 Adjusted Score: 24726% Critics Consensus: Harrison Ford's rote performance brings little to this uninspired techno-heist film whose formulaic plot is befuddled with tedious and improbable twists. Synopsis: Bank security expert Jack Stanfield (Harrison Ford) builds a career on his expertise in designing theft-proof computer systems for financial... Bank security expert Jack Stanfield (Harrison Ford) builds a career on his expertise in designing theft-proof computer systems for financial... [More] Starring: Harrison Ford, Paul Bettany, Virginia Madsen, Mary Lynn Rajskub Directed By: Richard Loncraine

#33 Legion (2010) 18% #33 Adjusted Score: 21674% Critics Consensus: Despite a solid cast and intermittent thrills, Legion suffers from a curiously languid pace, confused plot, and an excess of dialogue. Synopsis: For the patrons and staff at a dusty roadside diner, the day begins as usual, but when the phones go... For the patrons and staff at a dusty roadside diner, the day begins as usual, but when the phones go... [More] Starring: Paul Bettany, Lucas Black, Dennis Quaid, Tyrese Gibson Directed By: Scott Stewart

#34 Priest (2011) 15% #34 Adjusted Score: 17596% Critics Consensus: Sleek and stylish, but those qualities are wasted on a dull, derivative blend of sci-fi, action, and horror. Synopsis: In a society ravaged by centuries of war between humans and vampires, a legendary warrior priest (Paul Bettany), a veteran... In a society ravaged by centuries of war between humans and vampires, a legendary warrior priest (Paul Bettany), a veteran... [More] Starring: Paul Bettany, Karl Urban, Cam Gigandet, Maggie Q Directed By: Scott Stewart