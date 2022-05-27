Paul Bettany Movies and Shows Ranked

We’re ranking the movies and shows of Paul Bettany! We start with his Certified Fresh works, including his early supporting breakthroughs in A Knight’s Tale and Mast and Commander: The Far Side of the World. Of course, much of his Certified Fresh films come from being the secret weapon throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he plays J.A.R.V.I.S.-cum-Vision starting in the original Iron Man all the way up to Avengers: Infinity War. WandaVision saw Marvel successfully spilling into TV, an arena where Bettany has also done acclaimed work, including the first season of Manhunt and miniseries A Very British Scandal.

#19 Legend (2015) 61% #19 Adjusted Score: 66831% Critics Consensus: As a gangster biopic, Legend is deeply flawed, but as a showcase for Tom Hardy -- in a dual role, no less -- it just about lives up to its title. Synopsis: Suave, charming and volatile, Reggie Kray (Tom Hardy) and his unstable twin brother Ronnie start to leave their mark on... Suave, charming and volatile, Reggie Kray (Tom Hardy) and his unstable twin brother Ronnie start to leave their mark on... [More] Starring: Tom Hardy, Emily Browning, David Thewlis, Taron Egerton Directed By: Brian Helgeland

#26 Creation (2009) 47% #26 Adjusted Score: 50165% Critics Consensus: This Charles Darwin biopic is curiously dispassionate, but Creation contains some of director Jon Amiel's best work, and Paul Bettany's performance is not to be missed. Synopsis: Devastated by the death of his beloved daughter, Annie, Charles Darwin (Paul Bettany) sinks into a deep depression, and cannot... Devastated by the death of his beloved daughter, Annie, Charles Darwin (Paul Bettany) sinks into a deep depression, and cannot... [More] Starring: Paul Bettany, Jennifer Connelly, Jeremy Northam, Toby Jones Directed By: Jon Amiel