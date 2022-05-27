Paul Bettany Movies and Shows Ranked

We’re ranking the movies and shows of Paul Bettany! We start with his Certified Fresh works, including his early supporting breakthroughs in A Knight’s Tale and Mast and Commander: The Far Side of the World. Of course, much of his Certified Fresh films come from being the secret weapon throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he plays J.A.R.V.I.S.-cum-Vision starting in the original Iron Man all the way up to Avengers: Infinity War. WandaVision saw Marvel successfully spilling into TV, an arena where Bettany has also done acclaimed work, including the first season of Manhunt and miniseries A Very British Scandal.

#1

Iron Man (2008)
94%

#1
Adjusted Score: 105236%
Critics Consensus: Powered by Robert Downey Jr.'s vibrant charm, Iron Man turbo-charges the superhero genre with a deft intelligence and infectious sense of fun.
Synopsis: A billionaire industrialist and genius inventor, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), is conducting weapons tests overseas, but terrorists kidnap him... [More]
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Terrence Howard, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jeff Bridges
Directed By: Jon Favreau

Manhunt: Unabomber (2017)
93%

#2
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Engrossing and affecting, Manhunt: Unabomber uses a taut, meticulously constructed narrative to uncover the facts behind the oft-exaggerated true story.
Starring: Sam Worthington, Paul Bettany, Chris Noth, Keisha Castle-Hughes
Directed By: Greg Yaitanes, Andrew Sodroski

WandaVision: Season 1 (2021)
91%

#3
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Part loving homage to TV history, part off-kilter mystery, WandaVision is a wonderfully weird and strikingly bold step into the small screen for the MCU - and a perfect showcase for Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany.
Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Teyonah Parris, Kathryn Hahn
Directed By: Jac Schaeffer, Kevin Feige

#4

Journey's End (2017)
91%

#4
Adjusted Score: 96628%
Critics Consensus: Journey's End brings R.C. Sherriff's 90-year-old play to the screen with thrilling power, thanks to director Saul Dibb's hard-hitting urgency and brilliant work from a talented cast.
Synopsis: Led by an officer whose mental health is rapidly disintegrating, a group of British soldiers await their fate in an... [More]
Starring: Paul Bettany, Sam Claflin, Asa Butterfield, Toby Jones
Directed By: Saul Dibb

#5
#5
Adjusted Score: 118223%
Critics Consensus: Captain America: Civil War begins the next wave of Marvel movies with an action-packed superhero blockbuster boasting a decidedly non-cartoonish plot and the courage to explore thought-provoking themes.
Synopsis: Political pressure mounts to install a system of accountability when the actions of the Avengers lead to collateral damage. The... [More]
Starring: Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan
Directed By: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

A Very British Scandal: Miniseries (2021)
89%

#6
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Claire Foy and Paul Bettany are delightful as a loathsome couple in A Very British Scandal, a sordid saga that's so juicy it'll leave viewers wishing the too-short runtime had afforded them a few more bites.
Starring: Claire Foy, Paul Bettany, Julia Davis, Camilla Rutherford
Directed By: Anne Sewitsky

#7

Margin Call (2011)
87%

#7
Adjusted Score: 93827%
Critics Consensus: Smart, tightly wound, and solidly acted, Margin Call turns the convoluted financial meltdown of '08 into gripping, thought-provoking drama.
Synopsis: When an analyst uncovers information that could ruin them all, the key players (Kevin Spacey, Paul Bettany) at an investment... [More]
Starring: Kevin Spacey, Paul Bettany, Jeremy Irons, Zachary Quinto
Directed By: J.C. Chandor

#8
#8
Adjusted Score: 115707%
Critics Consensus: Avengers: Infinity War ably juggles a dizzying array of MCU heroes in the fight against their gravest threat yet, and the result is a thrilling, emotionally resonant blockbuster that (mostly) realizes its gargantuan ambitions.
Synopsis: Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk and the rest of the Avengers unite to battle their most powerful enemy yet --... [More]
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Josh Brolin, Chadwick Boseman
Directed By: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

#9
#9
Adjusted Score: 92201%
Critics Consensus: Russell Crowe's rough charm is put to good use in this masterful adaptation of Patrick O'Brian's novel.
Synopsis: In 1805, aboard the H.M.S. Surprise, the brash Captain Jack Aubrey (Russell Crowe) and his trusted friend, the ship's scholarly... [More]
Starring: Russell Crowe, Paul Bettany, Billy Boyd, James D'Arcy
Directed By: Peter Weir

#10

Iron Man 3 (2013)
79%

#10
Adjusted Score: 93251%
Critics Consensus: With the help of its charismatic lead, some impressive action sequences, and even a few surprises, Iron Man 3 is a witty, entertaining adventure and a strong addition to the Marvel canon.
Synopsis: Plagued with worry and insomnia since saving New York from destruction, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), now, is more dependent... [More]
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow, Don Cheadle, Guy Pearce
Directed By: Shane Black

#11

Uncle Frank (2020)
78%

#11
Adjusted Score: 85175%
Critics Consensus: Uncle Frank finds writer-director Alan Ball still untangling the modern American family dynamic, aided by standout work from Paul Bettany and Sophia Lillis.
Synopsis: In 1973, teenaged Beth Bledsoe (Sophia Lillis) leaves her rural Southern hometown to study at New York University where her... [More]
Starring: Paul Bettany, Sophia Lillis, Peter Macdissi, Steve Zahn
Directed By: Alan Ball

#12
#12
Adjusted Score: 91220%
Critics Consensus: Exuberant and eye-popping, Avengers: Age of Ultron serves as an overstuffed but mostly satisfying sequel, reuniting its predecessor's unwieldy cast with a few new additions and a worthy foe.
Synopsis: When Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) jump-starts a dormant peacekeeping program, things go terribly awry, forcing him, Thor (Chris Hemsworth),... [More]
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans
Directed By: Joss Whedon

#13
#13
Adjusted Score: 82406%
Critics Consensus: Emily Blunt shines as Victoria in this romantic but plodding royal portrait.
Synopsis: As the only legitimate heir of England's King William, teenage Victoria (Emily Blunt) gets caught up in the political machinations... [More]
Starring: Emily Blunt, Rupert Friend, Paul Bettany, Miranda Richardson
Directed By: Jean-Marc Vallée

#14

A Beautiful Mind (2001)
74%

#14
Adjusted Score: 82771%
Critics Consensus: The well-acted A Beautiful Mind is both a moving love story and a revealing look at mental illness.
Synopsis: A human drama inspired by events in the life of John Forbes Nash Jr., and in part based on the... [More]
Starring: Russell Crowe, Ed Harris, Jennifer Connelly, Paul Bettany
Directed By: Ron Howard

#15

Bent (1997)
74%

#15
Adjusted Score: 70541%
Critics Consensus: Bent juggles heavy topics with style, though its heavy-handedness at times feels more like exploitation than exploration.
Synopsis: In 1930s Berlin, homosexual Max (Clive Owen) sleeps with German officer Wolf (Nikolaj Waldau), only to see him killed by... [More]
Starring: Clive Owen, Lothaire Bluteau, Brian Webber, Ian McKellen
Directed By: Sean Mathias

#16

Iron Man 2 (2010)
72%

#16
Adjusted Score: 83572%
Critics Consensus: It isn't quite the breath of fresh air that Iron Man was, but this sequel comes close with solid performances and an action-packed plot.
Synopsis: With the world now aware that he is Iron Man, billionaire inventor Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) faces pressure from... [More]
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow, Don Cheadle, Scarlett Johansson
Directed By: Jon Favreau

#17
#17
Adjusted Score: 99387%
Critics Consensus: A flawed yet fun and fast-paced space adventure, Solo: A Star Wars Story should satisfy newcomers to the saga as well as longtime fans who check their expectations at the theater door.
Synopsis: Young Han Solo finds adventure when he joins forces with a gang of galactic smugglers and a 190-year-old Wookie named... [More]
Starring: Alden Ehrenreich, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson
Directed By: Ron Howard

#18

Dogville (2003)
69%

#18
Adjusted Score: 75016%
Critics Consensus: A challenging piece of experimental filmmaking.
Synopsis: A barren soundstage is stylishly utilized to create a minimalist small-town setting in which a mysterious woman named Grace (Nicole... [More]
Starring: Nicole Kidman, Harriet Andersson, Lauren Bacall, Jean-Marc Barr
Directed By: Lars von Trier

#19

Legend (2015)
61%

#19
Adjusted Score: 66831%
Critics Consensus: As a gangster biopic, Legend is deeply flawed, but as a showcase for Tom Hardy -- in a dual role, no less -- it just about lives up to its title.
Synopsis: Suave, charming and volatile, Reggie Kray (Tom Hardy) and his unstable twin brother Ronnie start to leave their mark on... [More]
Starring: Tom Hardy, Emily Browning, David Thewlis, Taron Egerton
Directed By: Brian Helgeland

#20

Wimbledon (2004)
61%

#20
Adjusted Score: 65716%
Critics Consensus: A predictable, bland rom-com, but Bettany proves to be an appealing lead.
Synopsis: Frustrated at his own failures and disillusioned with professional sports, tennis player Peter Colt (Paul Bettany) resolves to retire from... [More]
Starring: Kirsten Dunst, Paul Bettany, Sam Neill, Jon Favreau
Directed By: Richard Loncraine

#21

The Land Girls (1998)
61%

#21
Adjusted Score: 61094%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In World War II-era England, the government organizes an all-women workforce and sends female recruits to rural parts of the... [More]
Starring: Catherine McCormack, Rachel Weisz, Anna Friel, Steven Mackintosh
Directed By: David Leland

#22

A Knight's Tale (2001)
59%

#22
Adjusted Score: 64973%
Critics Consensus: Once you get past the anachronism, A Knight's Tale becomes a predictable, if spirited, Rocky on horseback.
Synopsis: Peasant-born William Thatcher (Heath Ledger) begins a quest to change his stars, win the heart of an exceedingly fair maiden... [More]
Starring: Heath Ledger, Mark Addy, Rufus Sewell, Paul Bettany
Directed By: Brian Helgeland

#23
#23
Adjusted Score: 63548%
Critics Consensus: The Secret Life of Bees has moments of charm, but is largely too maudlin and sticky-sweet.
Synopsis: Haunted by memories of her late mother and abused by her father (Paul Bettany), 14-year-old Lily Owens (Dakota Fanning) runs... [More]
Starring: Queen Latifah, Dakota Fanning, Jennifer Hudson, Alicia Keys
Directed By: Gina Prince-Bythewood

#24

Blood (2012)
55%

#24
Adjusted Score: 55040%
Critics Consensus: While well-acted and skillfully directed, Blood never quite manages to draw its themes and characters into a coherent, compelling whole.
Synopsis: Sibling detectives (Paul Bettany, Stephen Graham) investigate the fatal stabbing of a 12-year-old girl.... [More]
Starring: Paul Bettany, Stephen Graham, Mark Strong, Brian Cox
Directed By: Nick Murphy

#25

The Heart of Me (2002)
48%

#25
Adjusted Score: 49608%
Critics Consensus: This movie about passion and betrayal finds itself severely lacking in the former.
Synopsis: A woman (Helena Bonham Carter) has an affair with her older sister's (Olivia Williams) husband (Paul Bettany) and bears his... [More]
Starring: Helena Bonham Carter, Olivia Williams, Paul Bettany, Eleanor Bron
Directed By: Thaddeus O'Sullivan

#26

Creation (2009)
47%

#26
Adjusted Score: 50165%
Critics Consensus: This Charles Darwin biopic is curiously dispassionate, but Creation contains some of director Jon Amiel's best work, and Paul Bettany's performance is not to be missed.
Synopsis: Devastated by the death of his beloved daughter, Annie, Charles Darwin (Paul Bettany) sinks into a deep depression, and cannot... [More]
Starring: Paul Bettany, Jennifer Connelly, Jeremy Northam, Toby Jones
Directed By: Jon Amiel

#27

Inkheart (2008)
39%

#27
Adjusted Score: 43884%
Critics Consensus: Heavy on cliches and light on charm, this kid-lit fantasy-adventure doesn't quite get off the ground.
Synopsis: Mo (Brendan Fraser) and his daughter, Meggie, have the ability to bring storybook characters to life just by reading aloud.... [More]
Starring: Brendan Fraser, Paul Bettany, Helen Mirren, Jim Broadbent
Directed By: Iain Softley

#28
#28
Adjusted Score: 35296%
Critics Consensus: What makes Dan Brown's novel a best seller is evidently not present in this dull and bloated movie adaptation of The Da Vinci Code.
Synopsis: A murder in Paris' Louvre Museum and cryptic clues in some of Leonardo da Vinci's most famous paintings lead to... [More]
Starring: Tom Hanks, Audrey Tautou, Ian McKellen, Alfred Molina
Directed By: Ron Howard

#29

The Tourist (2010)
20%

#29
Adjusted Score: 26770%
Critics Consensus: The scenery and the stars are undeniably beautiful, but they can't make up for The Tourist's slow, muddled plot, or the lack of chemistry between Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie.
Synopsis: During an impromptu trip to Europe to mend a broken heart, math teacher Frank Tupelo (Johnny Depp) finds himself in... [More]
Starring: Johnny Depp, Angelina Jolie, Paul Bettany, Timothy Dalton
Directed By: Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck

#30

Transcendence (2014)
19%

#30
Adjusted Score: 28928%
Critics Consensus: In his directorial debut, ace cinematographer Wally Pfister remains a distinctive visual stylist, but Transcendence's thought-provoking themes exceed the movie's narrative grasp.
Synopsis: Dr. Will Caster (Johnny Depp), the world's foremost authority on artificial intelligence, is conducting highly controversial experiments to create a... [More]
Starring: Johnny Depp, Rebecca Hall, Paul Bettany, Cillian Murphy
Directed By: Wally Pfister

#31

The Reckoning (2021)
19%

#31
Adjusted Score: 20093%
Critics Consensus: Thematically and visually unpleasant, The Reckoning wallows in the same violent misogyny it purports to condemn.
Synopsis: After losing her husband during the Great Plague, Grace Haverstock is unjustly accused of being a witch and placed in... [More]
Starring: Charlotte Kirk, Joe Anderson, Steven Waddington, Sean Pertwee
Directed By: Neil Marshall

#32

Firewall (2006)
18%

#32
Adjusted Score: 24726%
Critics Consensus: Harrison Ford's rote performance brings little to this uninspired techno-heist film whose formulaic plot is befuddled with tedious and improbable twists.
Synopsis: Bank security expert Jack Stanfield (Harrison Ford) builds a career on his expertise in designing theft-proof computer systems for financial... [More]
Starring: Harrison Ford, Paul Bettany, Virginia Madsen, Mary Lynn Rajskub
Directed By: Richard Loncraine

#33

Legion (2010)
18%

#33
Adjusted Score: 21674%
Critics Consensus: Despite a solid cast and intermittent thrills, Legion suffers from a curiously languid pace, confused plot, and an excess of dialogue.
Synopsis: For the patrons and staff at a dusty roadside diner, the day begins as usual, but when the phones go... [More]
Starring: Paul Bettany, Lucas Black, Dennis Quaid, Tyrese Gibson
Directed By: Scott Stewart

#34

Priest (2011)
15%

#34
Adjusted Score: 17596%
Critics Consensus: Sleek and stylish, but those qualities are wasted on a dull, derivative blend of sci-fi, action, and horror.
Synopsis: In a society ravaged by centuries of war between humans and vampires, a legendary warrior priest (Paul Bettany), a veteran... [More]
Starring: Paul Bettany, Karl Urban, Cam Gigandet, Maggie Q
Directed By: Scott Stewart

#35

Mortdecai (2015)
12%

#35
Adjusted Score: 15128%
Critics Consensus: Aggressively strange and willfully unfunny, the misguided Mortdecai sounds a frightfully low note in Johnny Depp's post-Pirates filmography.
Synopsis: Charismatic British aristocrat and part-time shady art dealer Charlie Mortdecai (Johnny Depp) suffers from a constant lack of funds to... [More]
Starring: Johnny Depp, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ewan McGregor, Olivia Munn
Directed By: David Koepp

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

PlayStation laika TV NYCC award winner crime thriller foreign Apple ESPN Mudbound 79th Golden Globes Awards streaming movies romantic comedy blaxploitation japan DirecTV dceu Summer 2020 space Paramount Plus Paramount Pictures TNT teaser Netflix Christmas movies Animation Hallmark Christmas movies basketball Valentine's Day monster movies ID USA Heroines trophy Box Office Sundance Now Musical Rocky Calendar harry potter scary leaderboard Ellie Kemper MGM Captain marvel Cannes children's TV Country rotten aapi Exclusive Video TCA President CBS Neflix HFPA Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Fox Searchlight Year in Review 20th Century Fox satire Reality war Food Network Sundance TV Logo Sundance wonder woman diversity HBO Max Oscars TV One SundanceTV deadpool hollywood Infographic canceled TV shows Avengers IMDb TV adenture BET golden globe awards Rock comics Funimation unscripted LGBT olympics comedies television Tumblr cartoon Acorn TV Amazon Prime Video based on movie FOX Women's History Month spanish Binge Guide pirates of the caribbean The Academy Amazon documentaries south america NBC The CW biopic Amazon Studios YouTube Premium Showtime DC streaming service fresh romance Winter TV comic book movies obi wan First Look WGN nature news IFC target suspense Super Bowl Rom-Com Fargo HBO hidden camera boxoffice blockbuster Peacock police drama women VH1 boxing LGBTQ 72 Emmy Awards VICE supernatural doctor who live action godzilla OneApp FX Horror toronto Sony Pictures Western strong female leads Shudder TIFF renewed TV shows Classic Film Masterpiece tv talk a nightmare on elm street Best Actor period drama streaming Video Games anthology new star wars movies posters Arrowverse rt labs critics edition theme song Universal Hulu Apple TV+ 93rd Oscars WarnerMedia Toys book Elton John chucky Musicals Best Picture venice what to watch richard e. Grant Nat Geo scorecard SXSW 2022 critics Star Wars X-Men superman Kids & Family Quiz universal monsters APB E3 ratings DGA Alien Writers Guild of America 2016 24 frames National Geographic 71st Emmy Awards zombie lord of the rings Character Guide South by Southwest Film Festival MTV blockbusters spy thriller mission: impossible action-comedy American Society of Cinematographers marvel comics Sci-Fi Nickelodeon Holiday politics king kong book adaptation Mary Poppins Returns stoner comic books streamig Lionsgate die hard kids Interview NBA cats video Biopics USA Network science fiction summer preview black comedy crime screenings marvel cinematic universe Anna Paquin slasher DC Universe know your critic legend Sneak Peek adaptation Marvel canceled comic book movie Oscar Trailer TBS Pirates saw Walt Disney Pictures TLC Extras quibi 2019 Shondaland thriller GoT Chernobyl royal family hispanic heritage month casting Pacific Islander natural history ABC Signature dreamworks 94th Oscars new york series ABC Family biography BBC America BAFTA movies trailers Paramount cancelled television Endgame Trophy Talk child's play Christmas MCU GIFs CNN critic resources nfl political drama Spike Film sequels game of thrones name the review Fall TV jurassic park TCA 2017 Syfy batman Television Critics Association 4/20 SXSW latino miniseries remakes Music prank Hear Us Out TV renewals vampires animated Polls and Games worst adventure Black Mirror The Arrangement DC Comics Pet Sematary TV Land cancelled TV shows robots scary movies 73rd Emmy Awards Comedy Central 90s spider-man A24 indie Grammys Freeform Paramount Network Broadway Turner dexter San Diego Comic-Con Red Carpet social media TruTV Epix Focus Features Rocketman Marvel Studios CBS All Access Discovery Channel game show Warner Bros. Song of Ice and Fire razzies slashers TCA Winter 2020 best History Holidays E! medical drama Travel Channel Mary poppins Universal Pictures mcc Teen Ghostbusters classics PBS El Rey Disney+ Disney Plus Stephen King talk show Cartoon Network facebook anime SDCC fast and furious PaleyFest football cults spider-verse sports directors sequel Comics on TV Prime Video Tokyo Olympics parents Wes Anderson japanese First Reviews 2017 45 Dark Horse Comics Photos See It Skip It Television Academy feel good Premiere Dates Awards Tour criterion FXX Tomatazos Schedule Britbox Lucasfilm Best Director versus TCA Awards TCM werewolf Thanksgiving rt archives Disney Best Actress Esquire BET Awards new zealand Crunchyroll Tags: Comedy debate A&E VOD The Walt Disney Company high school festivals australia cops Creative Arts Emmys obituary Winners dragons 2021 halloween cooking 99% Comic-Con@Home 2021 broadcast 2015 Tubi Crackle YouTube Red Columbia Pictures FX on Hulu crime drama Vudu Star Trek Certified Fresh international emmy awards Superheroes CW Seed Bravo Mary Tyler Moore twilight Spectrum Originals discovery singing competition cars Hollywood Foreign Press Association Reality Competition YA mockumentary Election binge halloween tv superhero free movies elevated horror french golden globes festival Netflix ITV Comic Book Apple TV Plus zero dark thirty reboot asian-american revenge Fantasy art house composers comic Legendary Fox News Instagram Live aliens Action sag awards popular Podcast Pixar young adult king arthur Family movie Brie Larson telelvision hist Superheroe Spring TV Black History Month franchise breaking bad christmas movies ABC Hallmark live event vs. Martial Arts zombies Cosplay RT History rotten movies we love OWN Baby Yoda Turner Classic Movies nbcuniversal Awards Mystery Lifetime Academy Awards sopranos worst movies AMC Plus black dc Tarantino Image Comics cinemax Comedy Watching Series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Marathons true crime Disney streaming service GLAAD films Nominations Lifetime Christmas movies mutant spain rom-coms kaiju independent CMT disaster Set visit New York Comic Con Emmys cancelled TV series heist movie 1990s Disney Channel Emmy Nominations Pride Month genre docudrama finale toy story justice league Disney Plus documentary HBO Go Drama ViacomCBS Starz crossover Pop TV scene in color 21st Century Fox psychological thriller reviews Trivia dramedy BBC green book Countdown summer TV preview video on demand mob witnail james bond spanish language travel indiana jones Mindy Kaling Adult Swim RT21 stop motion 007 Ovation kong rt labs technology archives stand-up comedy comiccon Film Festival concert gangster AMC 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards The Purge Best and Worst Marvel Television summer TV interviews YouTube BBC One screen actors guild dogs cancelled italian Amazon Prime dark Opinion serial killer docuseries historical drama transformers IFC Films The Witch psycho The Walking Dead ghosts Pop MSNBC all-time hispanic joker spinoff 2018 TV movies jamie lee curtis sitcom
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy