(Photo by Disney/courtesy Everett Collection)

All Oscar Isaac Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

Before he became Llewyn Davis, actor Oscar Isaac was the guy you saw constantly bringing it in secondary roles in high-profile projects, each career move taking him that much closer to the one perfect role that would make him a star. He worked twice with Ridley Scott with Body of Lies and Robin Hood, got to show off his sweet dance moves in Sucker Punch, shot a few guns in The Bourne Legacy, and brought uncommon empathy to his doomed ex-con character in Drive.

And as great as the Llewyn Davis character is on paper, being written by the Coen brothers after all, it was Isaac’s wry, sad, funny, and even mysterious performance that brought the folk singer to cinematic life. 2015 was A Most Violent Year for Isaac, but also a very good one, as that movie released, along with The Two Faces of January, word-of-mouth sci-fi smash Ex Machina, and the juggernaut that was Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens.

Recently, he was in The Card Counter and Dune. Now, we’re taking a walk back now with ranking all of Oscar Isaac’s movies by Tomatometer!



#8 Annihilation (2018) 88% #8 Adjusted Score: 108279% Critics Consensus: Annihilation backs up its sci-fi visual wonders and visceral genre thrills with an impressively ambitious -- and surprisingly strange -- exploration of challenging themes that should leave audiences pondering long after the end credits roll. Synopsis: Lena, a biologist and former soldier, joins a mission to uncover what happened to her husband inside Area X --... Lena, a biologist and former soldier, joins a mission to uncover what happened to her husband inside Area X --... [More] Starring: Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson Directed By: Alex Garland

#10 Dune (2021) 84% #10 Adjusted Score: 109441% Critics Consensus: Dune occasionally struggles with its unwieldy source material, but those issues are largely overshadowed by the scope and ambition of this visually thrilling adaptation. Synopsis: Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the... Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the... [More] Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin Directed By: Denis Villeneuve

#13 Triple Frontier (2019) 70% #13 Adjusted Score: 78127% Critics Consensus: An outstanding cast and ambitious story help Triple Frontier overcome an uneven narrative -- and elevate the end result above a crowded field of grim and gritty heist thrillers. Synopsis: Former Special Forces operatives reunite to plan a heist in a sparsely populated multi-border zone of South America. For the... Former Special Forces operatives reunite to plan a heist in a sparsely populated multi-border zone of South America. For the... [More] Starring: Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund Directed By: J.C. Chandor

#15 Operation Finale (2018) 61% #15 Adjusted Score: 67785% Critics Consensus: Operation Finale is well-intentioned, well-acted, and overall entertaining, even if the depth and complexity of the real-life events depicted can get a little lost in their dramatization. Synopsis: Fifteen years after the end of World War II, a team of top-secret Israeli agents travels to Argentina to track... Fifteen years after the end of World War II, a team of top-secret Israeli agents travels to Argentina to track... [More] Starring: Oscar Isaac, Ben Kingsley, Mélanie Laurent, Lior Raz Directed By: Chris Weitz

#17 The Bourne Legacy (2012) 55% #17 Adjusted Score: 64404% Critics Consensus: It isn't quite as compelling as the earlier trilogy, but The Bourne Legacy proves the franchise has stories left to tell -- and benefits from Jeremy Renner's magnetic work in the starring role. Synopsis: When the actions of Jason Bourne spark a fire that threatens to burn down decades of research across a number... When the actions of Jason Bourne spark a fire that threatens to burn down decades of research across a number... [More] Starring: Jeremy Renner, Rachel Weisz, Edward Norton, Stacy Keach Directed By: Tony Gilroy

#18 Agora (2009) 54% #18 Adjusted Score: 56181% Critics Consensus: Noble goals and a gripping performance from Rachel Weisz can't save Agora from its muddled script, uneven acting, and choppy editing. Synopsis: In the 4th century A.D., astronomer and philosopher Hypatia (Rachel Weisz) teaches her scientific beliefs to a class of male... In the 4th century A.D., astronomer and philosopher Hypatia (Rachel Weisz) teaches her scientific beliefs to a class of male... [More] Starring: Rachel Weisz, Max Minghella, Oscar Isaac, Ashraf Barhom Directed By: Alejandro Amenábar

#21 X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) 47% #21 Adjusted Score: 68624% Critics Consensus: Overloaded action and a cliched villain take the focus away from otherwise strong performers and resonant themes, making X-Men: Apocalypse a middling chapter of the venerable superhero franchise. Synopsis: Worshiped as a god since the dawn of civilization, the immortal Apocalypse (Oscar Isaac) becomes the first and most powerful... Worshiped as a god since the dawn of civilization, the immortal Apocalypse (Oscar Isaac) becomes the first and most powerful... [More] Starring: James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Oscar Isaac Directed By: Bryan Singer

#23 Robin Hood (2010) 43% #23 Adjusted Score: 53284% Critics Consensus: Ridley Scott's revisionist take on this oft-told tale offers some fine acting and a few gripping action sequences, but it's missing the thrill of adventure that made Robin Hood a legend in the first place. Synopsis: After the death of Richard the Lion-Hearted, a skilled archer named Robin Longstride (Russell Crowe) travels to Nottingham, where villagers... After the death of Richard the Lion-Hearted, a skilled archer named Robin Longstride (Russell Crowe) travels to Nottingham, where villagers... [More] Starring: Russell Crowe, Cate Blanchett, William Hurt, Matthew MacFadyen Directed By: Ridley Scott

#27 Mojave (2015) 31% #27 Adjusted Score: 33848% Critics Consensus: Mojave has no shortage of talent on either side of the camera; unfortunately, it amounts to little more than a frustrating missed opportunity. Synopsis: A down-and-out artist (Garrett Hedlund) has a dangerous and shocking encounter with an evil drifter (Oscar Isaac) in the desert,... A down-and-out artist (Garrett Hedlund) has a dangerous and shocking encounter with an evil drifter (Oscar Isaac) in the desert,... [More] Starring: Oscar Isaac, Garrett Hedlund, Louise Bourgoin, Walton Goggins Directed By: William Monahan

#28 Suburbicon (2017) 28% #28 Adjusted Score: 46969% Critics Consensus: A disappointing misfire for director George Clooney, Suburbicon attempts to juggle social satire, racial commentary, and murder mystery -- and ends up making a mess of all three. Synopsis: Suburbicon is a peaceful, idyllic, suburban community with affordable homes and manicured lawns -- the perfect place to raise a... Suburbicon is a peaceful, idyllic, suburban community with affordable homes and manicured lawns -- the perfect place to raise a... [More] Starring: Matt Damon, Julianne Moore, Oscar Isaac, Glenn Fleshler Directed By: George Clooney

#33 Life Itself (2018) 13% #33 Adjusted Score: 21957% Critics Consensus: A mawkish melodrama that means less the more it tries to say, Life Itself suggests writer-director Dan Fogelman's talents are best suited to television. Synopsis: College sweethearts Will and Abby fall in love, get married and prepare to bring their first child into the world.... College sweethearts Will and Abby fall in love, get married and prepare to bring their first child into the world.... [More] Starring: Oscar Isaac, Olivia Wilde, Antonio Banderas, Annette Bening Directed By: Dan Fogelman