All Oscar Isaac Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

Before he became Llewyn Davis, actor Oscar Isaac was the guy you saw constantly bringing it in secondary roles in high-profile projects, each career move taking him that much closer to the one perfect role that would make him a star. He worked twice with Ridley Scott with Body of Lies and Robin Hood, got to show off his sweet dance moves in Sucker Punch, shot a few guns in The Bourne Legacy, and brought uncommon empathy to his doomed ex-con character in Drive.

And as great as the Llewyn Davis character is on paper, being written by the Coen brothers after all, it was Isaac’s wry, sad, funny, and even mysterious performance that brought the folk singer to cinematic life. 2015 was A Most Violent Year for Isaac, but also a very good one, as that movie released, along with The Two Faces of January, word-of-mouth sci-fi smash Ex Machina, and the juggernaut that was Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens.

Recently, he was in The Card Counter and Dune. Now, we’re taking a walk back now with ranking all of Oscar Isaac’s movies by Tomatometer!

#1

Balibo (2009)
100%

#1
Adjusted Score: 90849%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Roger East and Jose Ramos-Horta travel to East Timor to investigate the Balibo Five murders.... [More]
Starring: Anthony LaPaglia, Oscar Isaac, Nathan Phillips, Damon Gameau
Directed By: Robert Connolly

#2
#2
Adjusted Score: 111435%
Critics Consensus: Packed with action and populated by both familiar faces and fresh blood, The Force Awakens successfully recalls the series' former glory while injecting it with renewed energy.
Synopsis: Thirty years after the defeat of the Galactic Empire, the galaxy faces a new threat from the evil Kylo Ren... [More]
Starring: Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver
Directed By: J.J. Abrams

#3

Drive (2011)
93%

#3
Adjusted Score: 103358%
Critics Consensus: With its hyper-stylized blend of violence, music, and striking imagery, Drive represents a fully realized vision of arthouse action.
Synopsis: Driver is a skilled Hollywood stuntman who moonlights as a getaway driver for criminals. Though he projects an icy exterior,... [More]
Starring: Ryan Gosling, Carey Mulligan, Bryan Cranston, Albert Brooks
Directed By: Nicolas Winding Refn

#4
#4
Adjusted Score: 103304%
Critics Consensus: Smart, funny, and profoundly melancholy, Inside Llewyn Davis finds the Coen brothers in fine form.
Synopsis: In 1961 New York City, folk singer Llewyn Davis (Oscar Isaac) is at a crossroads. Guitar in hand, he struggles... [More]
Starring: Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, John Goodman, Garrett Hedlund
Directed By: Joel Coen, Ethan Coen

#5

Ex Machina (2014)
92%

#5
Adjusted Score: 103967%
Critics Consensus: Ex Machina leans heavier on ideas than effects, but it's still a visually polished piece of work -- and an uncommonly engaging sci-fi feature.
Synopsis: Caleb Smith (Domhnall Gleeson) a programmer at a huge Internet company, wins a contest that enables him to spend a... [More]
Starring: Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac, Alicia Vikander, Sonoya Mizuno
Directed By: Alex Garland

#6
#6
Adjusted Score: 127885%
Critics Consensus: Star Wars: The Last Jedi honors the saga's rich legacy while adding some surprising twists -- and delivering all the emotion-rich action fans could hope for.
Synopsis: Luke Skywalker's peaceful and solitary existence gets upended when he encounters Rey, a young woman who shows strong signs of... [More]
Starring: Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley
Directed By: Rian Johnson

#7
#7
Adjusted Score: 98630%
Critics Consensus: Gritty, gripping, and weighted with thought-provoking heft, A Most Violent Year represents another strong entry in writer-director J.C. Chandor's impressive filmography.
Synopsis: In 1981 New York, a fuel supplier (Oscar Isaac) tries to adhere to his own moral compass amid the rampant... [More]
Starring: Oscar Isaac, Jessica Chastain, David Oyelowo, Alessandro Nivola
Directed By: J.C. Chandor

#8

Annihilation (2018)
88%

#8
Adjusted Score: 108279%
Critics Consensus: Annihilation backs up its sci-fi visual wonders and visceral genre thrills with an impressively ambitious -- and surprisingly strange -- exploration of challenging themes that should leave audiences pondering long after the end credits roll.
Synopsis: Lena, a biologist and former soldier, joins a mission to uncover what happened to her husband inside Area X --... [More]
Starring: Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson
Directed By: Alex Garland

#9

The Card Counter (2020)
87%

#9
Adjusted Score: 97255%
Critics Consensus: Led by Oscar Isaac's gripping performance, The Card Counter adds another weighty chapter to Paul Schrader's long inquiry into man's moral responsibility.
Synopsis: Redemption is the long game in Paul Schrader's THE CARD COUNTER. Told with Schrader's trademark cinematic intensity, the revenge thriller... [More]
Starring: Oscar Isaac, Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan, Willem Dafoe
Directed By: Paul Schrader

#10

Dune (2021)
84%

#10
Adjusted Score: 109441%
Critics Consensus: Dune occasionally struggles with its unwieldy source material, but those issues are largely overshadowed by the scope and ambition of this visually thrilling adaptation.
Synopsis: Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the... [More]
Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin
Directed By: Denis Villeneuve

#11
#11
Adjusted Score: 83727%
Critics Consensus: With striking visuals, complex characters, and Hitchcockian plot twists, The Two Faces of January offers a pleasantly pungent treat for fans of romantic thrillers.
Synopsis: After he kills a detective, a con artist (Viggo Mortensen) and his wife (Kirsten Dunst) must trust a potentially dangerous... [More]
Starring: Viggo Mortensen, Kirsten Dunst, Oscar Isaac, Daisy Bevan
Directed By: Hossein Amini

#12
#12
Adjusted Score: 89362%
Critics Consensus: Led by mesmerizing work from Willem Dafoe in the central role, At Eternity's Gate intriguingly imagines Vincent Van Gogh's troubled final days.
Synopsis: Famed but tormented artist Vincent van Gogh spends his final years in Arles, France, painting masterworks of the natural world... [More]
Starring: Willem Dafoe, Rupert Friend, Oscar Isaac, Mads Mikkelsen
Directed By: Julian Schnabel

#13

Triple Frontier (2019)
70%

#13
Adjusted Score: 78127%
Critics Consensus: An outstanding cast and ambitious story help Triple Frontier overcome an uneven narrative -- and elevate the end result above a crowded field of grim and gritty heist thrillers.
Synopsis: Former Special Forces operatives reunite to plan a heist in a sparsely populated multi-border zone of South America. For the... [More]
Starring: Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund
Directed By: J.C. Chandor

#14
#14
Adjusted Score: 18653%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Dying from radiation poisoning, a man (Paddy Considine) gets mixed up in a plutonium scheme with a small-time criminal (Oscar... [More]
Starring: Paddy Considine, Radha Mitchell, Oscar Isaac, Jason Flemyng
Directed By: Scott Z. Burns

#15

Operation Finale (2018)
61%

#15
Adjusted Score: 67785%
Critics Consensus: Operation Finale is well-intentioned, well-acted, and overall entertaining, even if the depth and complexity of the real-life events depicted can get a little lost in their dramatization.
Synopsis: Fifteen years after the end of World War II, a team of top-secret Israeli agents travels to Argentina to track... [More]
Starring: Oscar Isaac, Ben Kingsley, Mélanie Laurent, Lior Raz
Directed By: Chris Weitz

#16

10 Years (2011)
60%

#16
Adjusted Score: 61839%
Critics Consensus: A sweet ensemble comedy about a high school reunion, 10 Years is well cast but unfortunately predictable and short on three dimensional characters.
Synopsis: Former high-school friends (Channing Tatum, Rosario Dawson, Justin Long) meet again after a decade and discover that the passage of... [More]
Starring: Channing Tatum, Rosario Dawson, Justin Long, Kate Mara
Directed By: Jamie Linden

#17
#17
Adjusted Score: 64404%
Critics Consensus: It isn't quite as compelling as the earlier trilogy, but The Bourne Legacy proves the franchise has stories left to tell -- and benefits from Jeremy Renner's magnetic work in the starring role.
Synopsis: When the actions of Jason Bourne spark a fire that threatens to burn down decades of research across a number... [More]
Starring: Jeremy Renner, Rachel Weisz, Edward Norton, Stacy Keach
Directed By: Tony Gilroy

#18

Agora (2009)
54%

#18
Adjusted Score: 56181%
Critics Consensus: Noble goals and a gripping performance from Rachel Weisz can't save Agora from its muddled script, uneven acting, and choppy editing.
Synopsis: In the 4th century A.D., astronomer and philosopher Hypatia (Rachel Weisz) teaches her scientific beliefs to a class of male... [More]
Starring: Rachel Weisz, Max Minghella, Oscar Isaac, Ashraf Barhom
Directed By: Alejandro Amenábar

#19
#19
Adjusted Score: 84125%
Critics Consensus: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker suffers from a frustrating lack of imagination, but concludes this beloved saga with fan-focused devotion.
Synopsis: When it's discovered that the evil Emperor Palpatine did not die at the hands of Darth Vader, the rebels must... [More]
Starring: Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley
Directed By: J.J. Abrams

#20

The Promise (2016)
51%

#20
Adjusted Score: 61933%
Critics Consensus: The Promise wastes an outstanding cast and powerful real-life story on a love triangle that frustratingly fails to engage.
Synopsis: Brilliant medical student Michael (Oscar Isaac) meets beautiful dance instructor Ana (Charlotte Le Bon) in late 1914. Their shared Armenian... [More]
Starring: Oscar Isaac, Charlotte Le Bon, Christian Bale, Shohreh Aghdashloo
Directed By: Terry George

#21
#21
Adjusted Score: 68624%
Critics Consensus: Overloaded action and a cliched villain take the focus away from otherwise strong performers and resonant themes, making X-Men: Apocalypse a middling chapter of the venerable superhero franchise.
Synopsis: Worshiped as a god since the dawn of civilization, the immortal Apocalypse (Oscar Isaac) becomes the first and most powerful... [More]
Starring: James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Oscar Isaac
Directed By: Bryan Singer

#22
#22
Adjusted Score: 53449%
Critics Consensus: The Addams Family's starry voice cast and eye-catching animation aren't enough to outweigh its saccharine handling of the delightfully dark source material.
Synopsis: Members of the mysterious and spooky Addams family -- Gomez, Morticia, Pugsley, Wednesday, Uncle Fester and Grandma -- are readily... [More]
Starring: Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard
Directed By: Conrad Vernon, Greg Tiernan

#23

Robin Hood (2010)
43%

#23
Adjusted Score: 53284%
Critics Consensus: Ridley Scott's revisionist take on this oft-told tale offers some fine acting and a few gripping action sequences, but it's missing the thrill of adventure that made Robin Hood a legend in the first place.
Synopsis: After the death of Richard the Lion-Hearted, a skilled archer named Robin Longstride (Russell Crowe) travels to Nottingham, where villagers... [More]
Starring: Russell Crowe, Cate Blanchett, William Hurt, Matthew MacFadyen
Directed By: Ridley Scott

#24

Therese (2013)
41%

#24
Adjusted Score: 43218%
Critics Consensus: Although it benefits from a strong cast, In Secret's stars can't totally compensate for the movie's sodden pacing and overly familiar story.
Synopsis: A woman (Elizabeth Olsen) and her lover (Oscar Isaac) conspire to murder her mild-mannered husband (Tom Felton), but overwhelming guilt... [More]
Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Oscar Isaac, Tom Felton, Jessica Lange
Directed By: Charlie Stratton

#25
#25
Adjusted Score: 42417%
Critics Consensus: The Nativity Story is a dull retelling of a well-worn tale with the look and feel of a high-school production.
Synopsis: Betrothed to much-older Joseph (Oscar Isaac), Mary (Keisha Castle-Hughes) must remain a maiden for one year, but she subsequently receives... [More]
Starring: Keisha Castle-Hughes, Oscar Isaac, Hiam Abbass, Shaun Toub
Directed By: Catherine Hardwicke

#26

Won't Back Down (2012)
35%

#26
Adjusted Score: 38188%
Critics Consensus: Despite the best efforts of its talented leads, Won't Back Down fails to lend sufficient dramatic heft or sophistication to the hot-button issue of education reform.
Synopsis: Jamie Fitzpatrick (Maggie Gyllenhaal) and Nona Alberts (Viola Davis) are two women from opposites sides of the social and economic... [More]
Starring: Maggie Gyllenhaal, Viola Davis, Holly Hunter, Oscar Isaac
Directed By: Daniel Barnz

#27

Mojave (2015)
31%

#27
Adjusted Score: 33848%
Critics Consensus: Mojave has no shortage of talent on either side of the camera; unfortunately, it amounts to little more than a frustrating missed opportunity.
Synopsis: A down-and-out artist (Garrett Hedlund) has a dangerous and shocking encounter with an evil drifter (Oscar Isaac) in the desert,... [More]
Starring: Oscar Isaac, Garrett Hedlund, Louise Bourgoin, Walton Goggins
Directed By: William Monahan

#28

Suburbicon (2017)
28%

#28
Adjusted Score: 46969%
Critics Consensus: A disappointing misfire for director George Clooney, Suburbicon attempts to juggle social satire, racial commentary, and murder mystery -- and ends up making a mess of all three.
Synopsis: Suburbicon is a peaceful, idyllic, suburban community with affordable homes and manicured lawns -- the perfect place to raise a... [More]
Starring: Matt Damon, Julianne Moore, Oscar Isaac, Glenn Fleshler
Directed By: George Clooney

#29
#29
Adjusted Score: 32512%
Critics Consensus: Altogether ooky, and not in a good way.
Synopsis: Everyone's favorite spooky family is back in the animated comedy sequel, The Addams Family 2. In this all new movie... [More]
Starring: Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Bill Hader
Directed By: Greg Tiernan, Conrad Vernon

#30

Sucker Punch (2011)
22%

#30
Adjusted Score: 30952%
Critics Consensus: It's technically impressive and loaded with eye-catching images, but without characters or a plot to support them, all of Sucker Punch's visual thrills are for naught.
Synopsis: Locked away, a young woman named Babydoll (Emily Browning) retreats to a fantasy world where she is free to go... [More]
Starring: Emily Browning, Abbie Cornish, Jena Malone, Vanessa Hudgens
Directed By: Zack Snyder

#31

Big Gold Brick (2022)
21%

#31
Adjusted Score: 20782%
Critics Consensus: Quirky to a fault, Big Gold Brick tries and fails to use visual tricks and a crowded narrative to hide its fundamental lack of purpose.
Synopsis: Big Gold Brick recounts the story of fledgling writer Samuel Liston and his experiences with Floyd Deveraux, the enigmatic middle-aged... [More]
Starring: Andy Garcia, Emory Cohen, Megan Fox, Lucy Hale
Directed By: Brian Petsos

#32
#32
Adjusted Score: 21398%
Critics Consensus: It has laudable aspirations, but For Greater Glory ultimately fails to fulfill its goals due to an overstuffed script, thinly written characters, and an overly simplified dramatization of historical events.
Synopsis: In late 1920s Mexico, retired Gen. Gorostieta (Andy Garcia) and his wife (Eva Longoria) watch their country degenerate into violent... [More]
Starring: Andy Garcia, Eva Longoria, Peter O'Toole, Oscar Isaac
Directed By: Dean Wright

#33

Life Itself (2018)
13%

#33
Adjusted Score: 21957%
Critics Consensus: A mawkish melodrama that means less the more it tries to say, Life Itself suggests writer-director Dan Fogelman's talents are best suited to television.
Synopsis: College sweethearts Will and Abby fall in love, get married and prepare to bring their first child into the world.... [More]
Starring: Oscar Isaac, Olivia Wilde, Antonio Banderas, Annette Bening
Directed By: Dan Fogelman

#34

W.E. (2011)
12%

#34
Adjusted Score: 16531%
Critics Consensus: W.E. exhibits director Madonna's keen eye for striking style, but this shallow biopic is too enamored with aesthetics to offer any insight into its subject.
Synopsis: Dissatisfied with the way her own life is playing out, New York-based Wally Winthrop (Abbie Cornish) becomes obsessed with the... [More]
Starring: Abbie Cornish, Andrea Riseborough, James D'Arcy, Oscar Isaac
Directed By: Madonna

