TAGGED AS:

(Photo by New Line Cinema / courtesy Everett Collection)

Movies With Just Numbers For Titles, Ranked by Tomatometer

Studio producer Louis B. Mayer (the B stands for Billion) coined the classic Hollywood adage still followed to this day: “You haven’t made it in this town until you’ve made a movie whose title is just a number.” And when one of the letters in MGM talks, you listen. So ever since, directors, being a superstitious lot, have obliged, validating their careers to greatness.

Steven Spielberg, for example, directed 1941, which had nothing to do with anything in the World War II-set comedy, but was actually a sly reference to the number of times the shark broke down in his previous movie, The Sugarland Express. Inspired by Spielberg, Federico Fellini also took a meta approach to naming his opus 8 1/2, which referred to his wife Giulietta Masina’s shoe size. David Fincher took us around the world in Seven, from the Great Pyramid of Giza to the Temple of Artemis to the jacked Statue of Zeus at Olympia.

Also on this list: The 2009 apocalyptic CG movie 9 and its 2009 reboot starring Daniel Day-Lewis. There’s Thirteen, its sequel Twelve, and its prequel Fourteen, with the trilogy recently released on 4K Ultra HD as The Whole Bloody Affair. 1408 is a boobs and blood-soaked re-creation of the Battle of Bramham Moor, which ended the Percy Rebellion and put the Earl of Northumberland in his place once and for all.

42 is a documentary on Douglas Adams. 5-25-77 (pronounced “fifty-two thousand, five-hundred and seventy-seven”) has something to do with nerds. And Billy Crystal directed 61* (if you turn the DVD case around, you’ll see the asterisk is there to remind viewers that this film has been modified from its original version to fit this screen).

Most recently, Adam Driver starred in 65, which refers to 65,000,000 years ago when dinosaurs could order at restaurants without getting weird looks, but the title was shortened when studio executives got nervous about so many commas on a movie poster.

What fantastic voyages await us in future movies with titles that are just numbers? What number will get the star treatment next? 54? 11,287? 6.3? Current estimations suggest we’ll run out of numbers to use within a decade, but that’s why Pauline Kael invented remakes. Alex Vo

#1

8 1/2 (1963)
98%

#1
Adjusted Score: 103615%
Critics Consensus: Inventive, thought-provoking, and funny, 8 1/2 represents the arguable peak of Federico Fellini's many towering feats of cinema.
Synopsis: Troubled Italian filmmaker Guido Anselmi (Marcello Mastroianni) struggles with creative stasis as he attempts to get a new movie off... [More]
Starring: Marcello Mastroianni, Claudia Cardinale, Anouk Aimée, Sandra Milo
Directed By: Federico Fellini

#2

Fourteen (2019)
98%

#2
Adjusted Score: 100152%
Critics Consensus: Fourteen subtly establishes the bond between its main characters -- and the way longtime friendships can erode by a matter of nearly invisible degrees.
Synopsis: Two childhood friends weather life together with varying degrees of success.... [More]
Starring: Tallie Medel, Norma Kuhling, Lorelei Romani, C. Mason Wells
Directed By: Dan Sallitt

#3

1945 (2017)
97%

#3
Adjusted Score: 100994%
Critics Consensus: 1945 sifts through the aftermath of the Holocaust to offer a sober, well-crafted look at a variety of weighty themes.
Synopsis: A village is forced to face up to its ill-gotten gains from World War II.... [More]
Starring: Péter Rudolf, Bence Tasnádi, Tamás Szabó Kimmel, Dóra Sztarenki
Directed By: Ferenc Török

#4

'71 (2014)
96%

#4
Adjusted Score: 100747%
Critics Consensus: Powerfully directed and acted, '71 stays true to its fact-based origins while remaining as gripping as any solidly crafted action thriller.
Synopsis: A young British soldier (Jack O'Connell) must find his way back to safety after his unit accidentally abandons him during... [More]
Starring: Jack O'Connell, Paul Anderson, Sean Harris, Richard Dormer
Directed By: Yann Demange

#5

1922 (2017)
92%

#5
Adjusted Score: 94476%
Critics Consensus: Thanks to director Zak Hilditch's patient storytelling and strong work from lead Thomas Jane, 1922 ranks among the more satisfying Stephen King adaptations.
Synopsis: A rancher conspires to murder his wife for financial gain and convinces his teenage son to participate.... [More]
Starring: Thomas Jane, Neal McDonough, Molly Parker, Brian d'Arcy James
Directed By: Zak Hilditch

#6

1917 (2019)
89%

#6
Adjusted Score: 115686%
Critics Consensus: Hard-hitting, immersive, and an impressive technical achievement, 1917 captures the trench warfare of World War I with raw, startling immediacy.
Synopsis: During World War I, two British soldiers -- Lance Cpl. Schofield and Lance Cpl. Blake -- receive seemingly impossible orders.... [More]
Starring: George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman, Mark Strong, Andrew Scott
Directed By: Sam Mendes

#7

2046 (2004)
86%

#7
Adjusted Score: 90049%
Critics Consensus: Director Wong Kar-Wai has created in 2046 another visually stunning, atmospheric, and melancholy movie about unrequited love and loneliness.
Synopsis: A train in a futuristic landscape takes passengers to a place where they can recapture their memories, a place from... [More]
Starring: Tony Leung Chiu Wai, Gong Li, Takuya Kimura, Faye Wong
Directed By: Kar-Wai Wong

#8

Seven (1995)
82%

#8
Adjusted Score: 86849%
Critics Consensus: A brutal, relentlessly grimy shocker with taut performances, slick gore effects, and a haunting finale.
Synopsis: When retiring police Detective William Somerset (Morgan Freeman) tackles a final case with the aid of newly transferred David Mills... [More]
Starring: Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman, Gwyneth Paltrow, R. Lee Ermey
Directed By: David Fincher

#9

42 (2013)
81%

#9
Adjusted Score: 88191%
Critics Consensus: 42 is an earnest, inspirational, and respectfully told biography of an influential American sports icon, though it might be a little too safe and old-fashioned for some.
Synopsis: In 1946, Branch Rickey (Harrison Ford), legendary manager of the Brooklyn Dodgers, defies major league baseball's notorious color barrier by... [More]
Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Harrison Ford, Nicole Beharie, Christopher Meloni
Directed By: Brian Helgeland

#10

Thirteen (2003)
81%

#10
Adjusted Score: 85814%
Critics Consensus: An emotionally wrenching, not to mention terrifying, film about the perils of being a teenager.
Synopsis: Honor student Tracy Freeland (Evan Rachel Wood) has a troubling home life, but she is close to her mother, Melanie... [More]
Starring: Holly Hunter, Evan Rachel Wood, Nikki Reed, Jeremy Sisto
Directed By: Catherine Hardwicke

#11

1408 (2007)
79%

#11
Adjusted Score: 85380%
Critics Consensus: Relying on psychological tension rather than overt violence and gore, 1408 is a genuinely creepy thriller with a strong lead performance by John Cusack.
Synopsis: Mike Enslin (John Cusack) is a successful author who enjoys worldwide acclaim debunking supernatural phenomena -- before he checks into... [More]
Starring: John Cusack, Samuel L. Jackson, Mary McCormack, Jasmine Anthony
Directed By: Mikael Håfström

#12

18 1/2 (2021)
78%

#12
Adjusted Score: 79125%
Critics Consensus: Some tonal inconsistency makes 18 1/2 more of a 7/10, but this well-acted period piece mines the Watergate scandal for fresh, insightful dramedy.
Synopsis: A 1970s-era Watergate conspiracy thriller/dark comedy about a woman in the Nixon White House who tries to leak the 18... [More]
Starring: Willa Fitzgerald, Bruce Campbell, Richard Kind, Jon Cryer
Directed By: Dan Mirvish

#13

12 (2007)
77%

#13
Adjusted Score: 78499%
Critics Consensus: Loosely based on 1957's 12 Angry Men, Nikita Mikhalkov's superbly acted 12 is clever and gripping like its predecessor, but with a distinctly Russian feel.
Synopsis: Jurors (Sergei Makovetsky, Sergey Garmash, Aleksei Petrenko) from a fragmented Russian society must decide the fate of a Chechen teenager... [More]
Starring: Sergey Makovetskiy, Sergey Garmash, Aleksey Petrenko, Yuriy Stoyanov
Directed By: Nikita Mikhalkov

#14

2040 (2019)
100%

#14
Adjusted Score: 101216%
Critics Consensus: With 2040, documentarian Damon Gameau entertainingly surveys possible solutions to the climate change crisis, offering an unusually optimistic way forward.
Synopsis: Concerned about his young daughter's future, filmmaker Damon Gameau travels the world in search of new approaches and solutions to... [More]
Starring: Damon Gameau, Eva Lazzaro, Paul Hawken
Directed By: Damon Gameau

#15

5-25-77 (2022)
100%

#15
Adjusted Score: 47286%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Young, nerdy and alienated, Pat Johnson starts to make movies in his backyard after watching "2001: A Space Odyssey" in... [More]
Starring: John Francis Daley, Austin Pendleton, Colleen Camp, Neil Flynn
Directed By: Patrick Read Johnson

#16

36 (2012)
100%

#16
Adjusted Score: 34231%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A photographer loses the images needed for a filmmaker's (Sivaroj Kongsakul) new movie.... [More]
Starring: Wanlop Rungkamjad, Nottapon Boonprakob, Sivaroj Kongsakul
Directed By: Nawapol Thamrongrattanarit

#17

Twenty Two (2015)
100%

#17
Adjusted Score: 43226%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: An estimated 200,000 Chinese women were forced into prostitution by the Japanese army during WWII. Only 22 of them remain... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Ke Guo

#18

Seventeen (2019)
82%

#18
Adjusted Score: 52904%
Critics Consensus: An endearing dramedy, Seventeen is filled with honesty and sweetness and is sure to move audience.
Synopsis: A 17-year-old escapes from juvie and embarks on a journey to find his therapy dog.... [More]
Starring: Biel Montoro, Nacho Sánchez, Iñigo Aranburu, Kandido Uranga
Directed By: Daniel Sánchez Arévalo

#19

1776 (1972)
74%

#19
Adjusted Score: 75101%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The nation's fathers harmonize their way through the founding of America in this musical adapted from a popular Broadway show.... [More]
Starring: William Daniels, Howard Da Silva, Ken Howard, Donald Madden
Directed By: Peter H. Hunt

#20

1984 (1984)
73%

#20
Adjusted Score: 74299%
Critics Consensus: 1984 doesn't fully emerge from the shadow of its source material, but still proves a solid, suitably discomfiting adaptation of a classic dystopian tale.
Synopsis: A man loses his identity while living under a repressive regime. In a story based on George Orwell's classic novel,... [More]
Starring: John Hurt, Richard Burton, Suzanna Hamilton, Cyril Cusack
Directed By: Michael Radford

#21

10 (1979)
68%

#21
Adjusted Score: 69331%
Critics Consensus: Blake Edwards' bawdy comedy may not score a perfect 10, but Dudley Moore's self-deprecating performance makes this midlife crisis persistently funny.
Synopsis: A successful, middle-aged Hollywood songwriter falls hopelessly in love with the woman of his dreams, and even follows the girl... [More]
Starring: Dudley Moore, Bo Derek, Julie Andrews, Robert Webber
Directed By: Blake Edwards

#22

300 (2006)
61%

#22
Adjusted Score: 69907%
Critics Consensus: A simple-minded but visually exciting experience, full of blood, violence, and ready-made movie quotes.
Synopsis: In 480 B.C. a state of war exists between Persia, led by King Xerxes (Rodrigo Santoro), and Greece. At the... [More]
Starring: Gerard Butler, Lena Headey, David Wenham, Dominic West
Directed By: Zack Snyder

#23

9 (2009)
58%

#23
Adjusted Score: 64745%
Critics Consensus: Although its story is perhaps too familiar and less complex than some might wish, 9 is visually spectacular, and director Shane Acker's attention to detail succeeds in drawing viewers into the film's universe.
Synopsis: When 9 (Elijah Wood) springs to life, it finds itself in a post-apocalyptic world where humans no longer exist, and... [More]
Starring: Elijah Wood, Christopher Plummer, Martin Landau, John C. Reilly
Directed By: Shane Acker

#24

1900 (1976)
57%

#24
Adjusted Score: 58242%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: This expansive period drama follows two childhood friends in northern Italy during the early 20th century. Alfredo Berlinghieri (Robert De... [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro, Gérard Depardieu, Dominique Sanda, Donald Sutherland
Directed By: Bernardo Bertolucci

#25

Twenty-One (1991)
50%

#25
Adjusted Score: 30694%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: As Londoner Katie (Patsy Kensit) turns 21 years old, she decides it's time to stop stringing men along and make... [More]
Starring: Patsy Kensit-Healy, Jack Shepherd, Patrick Ryecart, Rufus Sewell
Directed By: Don Boyd

#26

31 (2016)
47%

#26
Adjusted Score: 48793%
Critics Consensus: 31 delivers all the high-energy gore Rob Zombie fans have come to expect, but a lack of fresh ideas and likable characters mean only the already converted need apply.
Synopsis: Five carnival workers are kidnapped the night before Halloween and held hostage in a large compound. At the mercy of... [More]
Starring: Sheri Moon Zombie, Jeff Daniel Phillips, Lawrence-Hilton Jacobs, Meg Foster
Directed By: Rob Zombie

#27

3 (2010)
47%

#27
Adjusted Score: 47283%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A bisexual man (Devid Striesow) has affairs with both members (Sophie Rois, Sebastian Schipper) of a longtime couple who have... [More]
Starring: Sophie Rois, Sebastian Schipper, Devid Striesow, Annedore Kleist
Directed By: Tom Tykwer

#28

1941 (1979)
40%

#28
Adjusted Score: 41330%
Critics Consensus: Steven Spielberg's attempt at screwball comedy collapses under a glut of ideas, confusing an unwieldy scope for a commensurate amount of guffaws.
Synopsis: After Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor, residents of California descend into a wild panic, afraid that they might be the... [More]
Starring: John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd, Lorraine Gary, Ned Beatty
Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#29

Two (2021)
43%

#29
Adjusted Score: 14810%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Two strangers awaken to discover their abdomens have been sewn together, and are further shocked when they learn who's behind... [More]
Starring: Pablo Derqui, Marina Gatell, Kandido Uranga, Anna Chincho Serrano
Directed By: Mar Targarona

#30

1915 (2015)
40%

#30
Adjusted Score: 16405%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Protests and strange accidents spread panic among the cast and crew of a man's (Simon Abkarian) play about the Armenian... [More]
Starring: Simon Abkarian, Angela Sarafyan, Sam Page, Nikolai Kinski
Directed By: Garin Hovannisian, Alec Mouhibian

#31

2012 (2009)
39%

#31
Adjusted Score: 48298%
Critics Consensus: Roland Emmerich's 2012 provides plenty of visual thrills, but lacks a strong enough script to support its massive scope and inflated length.
Synopsis: Earth's billions of inhabitants are unaware that the planet has an expiration date. With the warnings of an American scientist... [More]
Starring: John Cusack, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Amanda Peet, Oliver Platt
Directed By: Roland Emmerich

#32

Nine (2009)
39%

#32
Adjusted Score: 46685%
Critics Consensus: It has a game, great-looking cast, led by the always worthwhile Daniel Day-Lewis, but Rob Marshall's Nine is chaotic and curiously distant.
Synopsis: Italian film director Guido Contini (Daniel Day-Lewis) grapples with epic crises in his personal and professional lives. At the same... [More]
Starring: Daniel Day-Lewis, Marion Cotillard, Penélope Cruz, Judi Dench
Directed By: Rob Marshall

#33

21 (2008)
36%

#33
Adjusted Score: 42160%
Critics Consensus: 21 could have been a fascinating study had it not supplanted the true story on which it is based with mundane melodrama.
Synopsis: Ben Campbell (Jim Sturgess), a brilliant student at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, needs some quick cash to pay his tuition... [More]
Starring: Jim Sturgess, Kevin Spacey, Kate Bosworth, Aaron Yoo
Directed By: Robert Luketic

#34

65 (2023)
32%

#34
Adjusted Score: 33011%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: After a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, pilot Mills (Adam Driver) quickly discovers he’s actually stranded on Earth... 65... [More]
Starring: Adam Driver, Ariana Greenblatt, Chloe Coleman
Directed By: Scott Beck, Bryan Woods

#35

37 (2016)
22%

#35
Adjusted Score: 11766%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The film is inspired by a true story set in 1964 in New York, where several neighbors witness the brutal... [More]
Starring: Christina Brucato, Samira Wiley, Michael Potts, Maria Dizzia
Directed By: Puk Grasten

#36

54 (1998)
15%

#36
Adjusted Score: 17767%
Critics Consensus: Robbed of its integral LGBTQ themes, 54 is a compromised and disjointed glance at the glory days of disco.
Synopsis: In 1970s New York City, Studio 54 is the epicenter of sex, drugs and disco music. It's there that up-and-comer... [More]
Starring: Ryan Phillippe, Salma Hayek, Neve Campbell, Mike Myers
Directed By: Mark Christopher

#37

13 (2010)
7%

#37
Adjusted Score: 3925%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A desperate man (Sam Riley) takes part in an underworld game of Russian roulette in which gamblers place bets on... [More]
Starring: Jason Statham, Sam Riley, 50 Cent, Ray Winstone
Directed By: Gela Babluani

#38

Twelve (2010)
3%

#38
Adjusted Score: 3215%
Critics Consensus: As pretentious as it is hopelessly clichéd, this Twelve is closer to zero.
Synopsis: A high-school dropout (Chace Crawford) sells drugs to his wealthy former classmates.... [More]
Starring: Chace Crawford, 50 Cent, Emma Roberts, Rory Culkin
Directed By: Joel Schumacher

Movie & TV News