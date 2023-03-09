(Photo by New Line Cinema / courtesy Everett Collection)

Movies With Just Numbers For Titles, Ranked by Tomatometer

Studio producer Louis B. Mayer (the B stands for Billion) coined the classic Hollywood adage still followed to this day: “You haven’t made it in this town until you’ve made a movie whose title is just a number.” And when one of the letters in MGM talks, you listen. So ever since, directors, being a superstitious lot, have obliged, validating their careers to greatness.

Steven Spielberg, for example, directed 1941, which had nothing to do with anything in the World War II-set comedy, but was actually a sly reference to the number of times the shark broke down in his previous movie, The Sugarland Express. Inspired by Spielberg, Federico Fellini also took a meta approach to naming his opus 8 1/2, which referred to his wife Giulietta Masina’s shoe size. David Fincher took us around the world in Seven, from the Great Pyramid of Giza to the Temple of Artemis to the jacked Statue of Zeus at Olympia.

Also on this list: The 2009 apocalyptic CG movie 9 and its 2009 reboot starring Daniel Day-Lewis. There’s Thirteen, its sequel Twelve, and its prequel Fourteen, with the trilogy recently released on 4K Ultra HD as The Whole Bloody Affair. 1408 is a boobs and blood-soaked re-creation of the Battle of Bramham Moor, which ended the Percy Rebellion and put the Earl of Northumberland in his place once and for all.

42 is a documentary on Douglas Adams. 5-25-77 (pronounced “fifty-two thousand, five-hundred and seventy-seven”) has something to do with nerds. And Billy Crystal directed 61* (if you turn the DVD case around, you’ll see the asterisk is there to remind viewers that this film has been modified from its original version to fit this screen).

Most recently, Adam Driver starred in 65, which refers to 65,000,000 years ago when dinosaurs could order at restaurants without getting weird looks, but the title was shortened when studio executives got nervous about so many commas on a movie poster.

What fantastic voyages await us in future movies with titles that are just numbers? What number will get the star treatment next? 54? 11,287? 6.3? Current estimations suggest we’ll run out of numbers to use within a decade, but that’s why Pauline Kael invented remakes. —Alex Vo

#4 '71 (2014) 96% #4 Adjusted Score: 100747% Critics Consensus: Powerfully directed and acted, '71 stays true to its fact-based origins while remaining as gripping as any solidly crafted action thriller. Synopsis: A young British soldier (Jack O'Connell) must find his way back to safety after his unit accidentally abandons him during... A young British soldier (Jack O'Connell) must find his way back to safety after his unit accidentally abandons him during... [More] Starring: Jack O'Connell, Paul Anderson, Sean Harris, Richard Dormer Directed By: Yann Demange

#9 42 (2013) 81% #9 Adjusted Score: 88191% Critics Consensus: 42 is an earnest, inspirational, and respectfully told biography of an influential American sports icon, though it might be a little too safe and old-fashioned for some. Synopsis: In 1946, Branch Rickey (Harrison Ford), legendary manager of the Brooklyn Dodgers, defies major league baseball's notorious color barrier by... In 1946, Branch Rickey (Harrison Ford), legendary manager of the Brooklyn Dodgers, defies major league baseball's notorious color barrier by... [More] Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Harrison Ford, Nicole Beharie, Christopher Meloni Directed By: Brian Helgeland

#13 12 (2007) 77% #13 Adjusted Score: 78499% Critics Consensus: Loosely based on 1957's 12 Angry Men, Nikita Mikhalkov's superbly acted 12 is clever and gripping like its predecessor, but with a distinctly Russian feel. Synopsis: Jurors (Sergei Makovetsky, Sergey Garmash, Aleksei Petrenko) from a fragmented Russian society must decide the fate of a Chechen teenager... Jurors (Sergei Makovetsky, Sergey Garmash, Aleksei Petrenko) from a fragmented Russian society must decide the fate of a Chechen teenager... [More] Starring: Sergey Makovetskiy, Sergey Garmash, Aleksey Petrenko, Yuriy Stoyanov Directed By: Nikita Mikhalkov

#14 2040 (2019) 100% #14 Adjusted Score: 101216% Critics Consensus: With 2040, documentarian Damon Gameau entertainingly surveys possible solutions to the climate change crisis, offering an unusually optimistic way forward. Synopsis: Concerned about his young daughter's future, filmmaker Damon Gameau travels the world in search of new approaches and solutions to... Concerned about his young daughter's future, filmmaker Damon Gameau travels the world in search of new approaches and solutions to... [More] Starring: Damon Gameau, Eva Lazzaro, Paul Hawken Directed By: Damon Gameau

#17 Twenty Two (2015) 100% #17 Adjusted Score: 43226% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: An estimated 200,000 Chinese women were forced into prostitution by the Japanese army during WWII. Only 22 of them remain... An estimated 200,000 Chinese women were forced into prostitution by the Japanese army during WWII. Only 22 of them remain... [More] Starring: Directed By: Ke Guo

#20 1984 (1984) 73% #20 Adjusted Score: 74299% Critics Consensus: 1984 doesn't fully emerge from the shadow of its source material, but still proves a solid, suitably discomfiting adaptation of a classic dystopian tale. Synopsis: A man loses his identity while living under a repressive regime. In a story based on George Orwell's classic novel,... A man loses his identity while living under a repressive regime. In a story based on George Orwell's classic novel,... [More] Starring: John Hurt, Richard Burton, Suzanna Hamilton, Cyril Cusack Directed By: Michael Radford

#21 10 (1979) 68% #21 Adjusted Score: 69331% Critics Consensus: Blake Edwards' bawdy comedy may not score a perfect 10, but Dudley Moore's self-deprecating performance makes this midlife crisis persistently funny. Synopsis: A successful, middle-aged Hollywood songwriter falls hopelessly in love with the woman of his dreams, and even follows the girl... A successful, middle-aged Hollywood songwriter falls hopelessly in love with the woman of his dreams, and even follows the girl... [More] Starring: Dudley Moore, Bo Derek, Julie Andrews, Robert Webber Directed By: Blake Edwards

#28 1941 (1979) 40% #28 Adjusted Score: 41330% Critics Consensus: Steven Spielberg's attempt at screwball comedy collapses under a glut of ideas, confusing an unwieldy scope for a commensurate amount of guffaws. Synopsis: After Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor, residents of California descend into a wild panic, afraid that they might be the... After Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor, residents of California descend into a wild panic, afraid that they might be the... [More] Starring: John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd, Lorraine Gary, Ned Beatty Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#31 2012 (2009) 39% #31 Adjusted Score: 48298% Critics Consensus: Roland Emmerich's 2012 provides plenty of visual thrills, but lacks a strong enough script to support its massive scope and inflated length. Synopsis: Earth's billions of inhabitants are unaware that the planet has an expiration date. With the warnings of an American scientist... Earth's billions of inhabitants are unaware that the planet has an expiration date. With the warnings of an American scientist... [More] Starring: John Cusack, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Amanda Peet, Oliver Platt Directed By: Roland Emmerich

#32 Nine (2009) 39% #32 Adjusted Score: 46685% Critics Consensus: It has a game, great-looking cast, led by the always worthwhile Daniel Day-Lewis, but Rob Marshall's Nine is chaotic and curiously distant. Synopsis: Italian film director Guido Contini (Daniel Day-Lewis) grapples with epic crises in his personal and professional lives. At the same... Italian film director Guido Contini (Daniel Day-Lewis) grapples with epic crises in his personal and professional lives. At the same... [More] Starring: Daniel Day-Lewis, Marion Cotillard, Penélope Cruz, Judi Dench Directed By: Rob Marshall

#33 21 (2008) 36% #33 Adjusted Score: 42160% Critics Consensus: 21 could have been a fascinating study had it not supplanted the true story on which it is based with mundane melodrama. Synopsis: Ben Campbell (Jim Sturgess), a brilliant student at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, needs some quick cash to pay his tuition... Ben Campbell (Jim Sturgess), a brilliant student at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, needs some quick cash to pay his tuition... [More] Starring: Jim Sturgess, Kevin Spacey, Kate Bosworth, Aaron Yoo Directed By: Robert Luketic