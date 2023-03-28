(Photo by Universal. Thumbnail: Apple.)

35 Best Movies About Video Games

Everyone knows about the video game curse, that movies pulled from the medium are doomed to mediocrity. Arguably the hex has been broken recently by the likes of Sonic the Hedgehog and Detective Pikachu, and definitely on TV with The Last of Us. (And that’s not even to say that, for lovers of weirdo cinema and re-appraisers of 1993’s Super Mario Bros., the curse never existed to begin with.)

But for movies about video games, things have been on another level. In 1982, after Space Invaders and Asteroids set up the arcade scene in the late ’70s and Ms. Pac Man set the world on fire in 1981, Disney released TRON, their state-of-the-art adventure about a game designer sucked into his own arcade game. WarGames, The Last Starfighter, and Cloak and Dagger continued the positive trend of the decade.

By the time of the NES and console revolution, actual real games started becoming the focal plot point, like the infamous Super Mario Bros. 3 competition in 1989’s The Wizard. Eventually, we came to have films like 2021’s 8-Bit Christmas, which looked back at this era with comedic nostalgic affection.

The intersection of movie special effects and game world immersion is plainly evident, and filmmakers have explored that arena with Free Guy, the Jumanji reboots, Ready Player One, Gamer, Wreck-It Ralph, and even Scooby-Doo and the Cyber Chase.

The crowd-pleasing 2007 documentary The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters was big in refreshing arcades in people’s mind, along with the barcades popping up in metropolitan areas all over the country. Recently, we’ve been given a peek into wild, behind-the-scenes dramatizations of game development, like Tetris and Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game. (Arguments about whether or not that belongs on a video game movie list will not be taken into consideration at this time.)

Finally, we also included some fringe elements, like 1983’s Nightmares (a horror anthology featuring a creepy arcade segment), and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, probably the only movie that actually feels like a game, centered on a dude who see his universe through a prism of pixels. To sort this list of movies based on video games, we feature Certified Fresh films first. —Alex Vo

#2 WarGames (1983) 93% #2 Adjusted Score: 96217% Critics Consensus: Part delightfully tense techno-thriller, part refreshingly unpatronizing teen drama, WarGames is one of the more inventive -- and genuinely suspenseful -- Cold War movies of the 1980s. Synopsis: High school student David Lightman (Matthew Broderick) unwittingly hacks into a military supercomputer while searching for new video games. After... High school student David Lightman (Matthew Broderick) unwittingly hacks into a military supercomputer while searching for new video games. After... [More] Starring: Matthew Broderick, Dabney Coleman, Ally Sheedy, John Wood Directed By: John Badham

#11 Tron (1982) 72% #11 Adjusted Score: 77150% Critics Consensus: Though perhaps not as strong dramatically as it is technologically, TRON is an original and visually stunning piece of science fiction that represents a landmark work in the history of computer animation. Synopsis: When talented computer engineer Kevin Flynn (Jeff Bridges) finds out that Ed Dillinger (David Warner), an executive at his company,... When talented computer engineer Kevin Flynn (Jeff Bridges) finds out that Ed Dillinger (David Warner), an executive at his company,... [More] Starring: Jeff Bridges, Bruce Boxleitner, David Warner, Cindy Morgan Directed By: Steven Lisberger

#21 Second Skin (2008) 60% #21 Adjusted Score: 12558% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: Director Juan Carlos Pineiro-Escoriaza investigates the realm of computer role-playing games, focusing on die-hard players who have had their lives... Director Juan Carlos Pineiro-Escoriaza investigates the realm of computer role-playing games, focusing on die-hard players who have had their lives... [More] Starring: Directed By: Juan Carlos Pineiro-Escoriaza

#30 Serenity (2019) 21% #30 Adjusted Score: 31865% Critics Consensus: A high-concept mystery with a twist, Serenity isn't what it appears to be at first -- unfortunately, it's also not anywhere near as clever or entertaining as it thinks. Synopsis: Baker Dill is a fishing boat captain who leads tours off of the tranquil enclave of Plymouth Island. His peaceful... Baker Dill is a fishing boat captain who leads tours off of the tranquil enclave of Plymouth Island. His peaceful... [More] Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jason Clarke, Diane Lane Directed By: Steven Knight

#32 Pixels (2015) 18% #32 Adjusted Score: 25581% Critics Consensus: Much like the worst arcade games from the era that inspired it, Pixels has little replay value and is hardly worth a quarter. Synopsis: When aliens intercept video feeds of classic arcade games and misinterpret them as a declaration of war, they attack Earth,... When aliens intercept video feeds of classic arcade games and misinterpret them as a declaration of war, they attack Earth,... [More] Starring: Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Michelle Monaghan, Peter Dinklage Directed By: Chris Columbus