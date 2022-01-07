(Photo by Zade Rosenthal/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Jeremy Renner Movies and Series Ranked

Jeremy Renner got his worst movie out of the way early with National Lampoon’s Senior Trip, his feature debut which notched an impressive 0% in 1995. Renner essentially vanished from the big screen for years, notably returning in 2002 as the title Jeffrey in the Dahmer biopic. Obviously, this was going to be one dynamic, unpredictable movie career.

He’s since done well in Certified Fresh efforts like Arrival, The Town, and The Hurt Locker — which got him a Best Actor Oscar nom. Renner was also for a time the guy you apparently hired when you’re trying to figure out how to extend the life of your franchise. Think Bourne Legacy, which he starred in before Matt Damon decided to return to the spy series. Or how about Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, where he was obviously being groomed to take over for Ethan Hunt, until Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie decided to throw the series into overdrive with Rogue Nation and Fallout.

Even his Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has had a strange trajectory, like an arrow curving around in the wind. It started with an odd cameo in Thor, being brainwashed in the first Avengers, and becoming quip-master general in Age of Ultron. And in case you thought he was under-appreciated, his absence from Infinity War led to half the life in the universe whipped to dust. Of course, everything got all wrapped up in Endgame, and he’s getting another victory lap with the Hawkeye series. Now, we rank Renner’s movies and series by Tomatometer.

#23 The Bourne Legacy (2012) 55% #23 Adjusted Score: 64916% Critics Consensus: It isn't quite as compelling as the earlier trilogy, but The Bourne Legacy proves the franchise has stories left to tell -- and benefits from Jeremy Renner's magnetic work in the starring role. Synopsis: When the actions of Jason Bourne spark a fire that threatens to burn down decades of research across a number... When the actions of Jason Bourne spark a fire that threatens to burn down decades of research across a number... [More] Starring: Jeremy Renner, Rachel Weisz, Edward Norton, Stacy Keach Directed By: Tony Gilroy

#22 Tag (2018) 56% #22 Adjusted Score: 68036% Critics Consensus: For audiences seeking a dose of high-concept yet undemanding action comedy, Tag might be close enough to it. Synopsis: One month every year, five highly competitive friends hit the ground running for a no-holds-barred game of tag -- risking... One month every year, five highly competitive friends hit the ground running for a no-holds-barred game of tag -- risking... [More] Starring: Ed Helms, Jon Hamm, Jeremy Renner, Jake Johnson Directed By: Jeff Tomsic

#11 Wind River (2017) 87% #11 Adjusted Score: 105877% Critics Consensus: Wind River lures viewers into a character-driven mystery with smart writing, a strong cast, and a skillfully rendered setting that delivers the bitter chill promised by its title. Synopsis: Cory Lambert is a wildlife officer who finds the body of an 18-year-old woman on an American Indian reservation in... Cory Lambert is a wildlife officer who finds the body of an 18-year-old woman on an American Indian reservation in... [More] Starring: Jeremy Renner, Elizabeth Olsen, Gil Birmingham, Jon Bernthal Directed By: Taylor Sheridan