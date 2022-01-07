(Photo by Zade Rosenthal/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Jeremy Renner Movies and Series Ranked
Jeremy Renner got his worst movie out of the way early with National Lampoon’s Senior Trip, his feature debut which notched an impressive 0% in 1995. Renner essentially vanished from the big screen for years, notably returning in 2002 as the title Jeffrey in the Dahmer biopic. Obviously, this was going to be one dynamic, unpredictable movie career.
He’s since done well in Certified Fresh efforts like Arrival, The Town, and The Hurt Locker — which got him a Best Actor Oscar nom. Renner was also for a time the guy you apparently hired when you’re trying to figure out how to extend the life of your franchise. Think Bourne Legacy, which he starred in before Matt Damon decided to return to the spy series. Or how about Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, where he was obviously being groomed to take over for Ethan Hunt, until Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie decided to throw the series into overdrive with Rogue Nation and Fallout.
Even his Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has had a strange trajectory, like an arrow curving around in the wind. It started with an odd cameo in Thor, being brainwashed in the first Avengers, and becoming quip-master general in Age of Ultron. And in case you thought he was under-appreciated, his absence from Infinity War led to half the life in the universe whipped to dust. Of course, everything got all wrapped up in Endgame, and he’s getting another victory lap with the Hawkeye series. Now, we rank Renner’s movies and series by Tomatometer.
#33
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
To embarrass his rival, a scheming senator (Lawrence Dane) uses nitwit Ohio teens who are invited to a Washington gathering... [More]
#32
Adjusted Score: 11115%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Swifty the fox discovers a devious plan by Otto Von Walrus to drill beneath the Arctic surface to unleash enough... [More]
#31
Adjusted Score: 11115%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
#30
Adjusted Score: 21491%
Critics Consensus: Alternately bloody and silly, Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters fails as both a fantasy adventure and as a parody of same.
Synopsis:
Fifteen years after Hansel (Jeremy Renner) and Gretel (Gemma Arterton) defeated the wicked witch who planned to have them for... [More]
Synopsis:
A crime drama about an important contemporary issue, America's prison system, "Mayor of Kingstown" follows the McLusky family in Kingstown,... [More]
#28
Adjusted Score: 9431%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Insurance investigator Abraham Holt (Forest Whitaker) travels to a tiny town in rural Minnesota to look into a particularly unusual... [More]
#27
Adjusted Score: 41398%
Critics Consensus: Ice Age: Continental Drift 3D has moments of charm and witty slapstick, but it often seems content to recycle ideas from the previous films.
Synopsis:
Scrat's continuous pursuit of an infernal acorn has world-changing consequences for Manny (Ray Romano), Sid (John Alberto Leguizamo) and Diego... [More]
#26
Adjusted Score: 43478%
Critics Consensus: The film aims to shock, but there is no higher reason for the parade of sordid images except to be "cool."
Synopsis:
Young Jeremiah lives in a stable environment with loving foster parents until the day his troubled mother, Sarah (Asia Argento),... [More]
#25
Adjusted Score: 44319%
Critics Consensus: A story of redemption held together with flashbacks, Take has moments of emotional intensity, but is ultimately undone by preachiness.
Synopsis:
Several years after their lives met in tragedy, a single mother (Minnie Driver) and a gambling addict (Jeremy Renner) must... [More]
#24
Adjusted Score: 52601%
Critics Consensus: A competent, but routine police thriller.
Synopsis:
Hondo Harrelson (Samuel L. Jackson) recruits Jim Street (Colin Farrell) to join an elite unit of the Los Angeles Police... [More]
#23
Adjusted Score: 64916%
Critics Consensus: It isn't quite as compelling as the earlier trilogy, but The Bourne Legacy proves the franchise has stories left to tell -- and benefits from Jeremy Renner's magnetic work in the starring role.
Synopsis:
When the actions of Jason Bourne spark a fire that threatens to burn down decades of research across a number... [More]
#22
Adjusted Score: 68036%
Critics Consensus: For audiences seeking a dose of high-concept yet undemanding action comedy, Tag might be close enough to it.
Synopsis:
One month every year, five highly competitive friends hit the ground running for a no-holds-barred game of tag -- risking... [More]
#21
Adjusted Score: 17739%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Ned (Jeremy Renner) is a bigoted young man whose antisocial behavior lands him in a mental hospital. There, Ned, who... [More]
#20
Adjusted Score: 75820%
Critics Consensus: Though sometimes melodramatic and formulaic, North Country is nonetheless a rousing, powerful story of courage and humanity.
Synopsis:
Single mother Josey Aimes (Charlize Theron) is part of a group of the first women to work at a local... [More]
#19
Adjusted Score: 79410%
Critics Consensus: While 28 Weeks Later lacks the humanism that made 28 Days Later a classic, it's made up with fantastic atmosphere and punchy direction.
Synopsis:
Six months after the original epidemic, the rage virus has all but annihilated the population of the British Isles. Nevertheless... [More]
Synopsis:
After she unexpectedly is transferred from vice to the homicide division, NYPD Detective Casey Schraeger soon discovers that her new... [More]
#17
Adjusted Score: 71479%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In this fictionalized, fragmented biopic of one of America's most notorious serial killers, Jeffrey Dahmer (Jeremy Renner) contemplates his latest... [More]
#16
Adjusted Score: 75715%
Critics Consensus: This shocking pre-teen drama manages, through realistic performances and a sense of empathy, to avoid exploitation and instead deliver something honest and haunting.
Synopsis:
Of identical twin brothers Jacob (Conor Donovan) and Rudy, the latter is the more outgoing, serving as de facto leader... [More]
#15
Adjusted Score: 82884%
Critics Consensus: On the strength of its two lead performances Assassination is an expertly crafted period piece, and an insightful look at one of the enduring figures of American lore.
Synopsis:
Infamous and unpredictable, Jesse James (Brad Pitt), nicknamed the fastest gun in the west, plans his next big heist while... [More]
#14
Adjusted Score: 90808%
Critics Consensus: Exuberant and eye-popping, Avengers: Age of Ultron serves as an overstuffed but mostly satisfying sequel, reuniting its predecessor's unwieldy cast with a few new additions and a worthy foe.
Synopsis:
When Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) jump-starts a dormant peacekeeping program, things go terribly awry, forcing him, Thor (Chris Hemsworth),... [More]
#13
Adjusted Score: 81867%
Critics Consensus: Kill the Messenger's potent fury over the tale of its real-life subject overrides its factual inaccuracies and occasional narrative stumbles.
Synopsis:
Journalist Gary Webb (Jeremy Renner) happens upon a story that not only leads to the origins of America's crack epidemic... [More]
#12
Adjusted Score: 88312%
Critics Consensus: Beautiful visuals, James Gray's confident direction, and a powerful performance from Marion Cotillard combine to make The Immigrant a richly rewarding period drama.
Synopsis:
After her sister is quarantined at Ellis Island, a Polish nurse (Marion Cotillard) is forced into prostitution by a theater... [More]
#11
Adjusted Score: 105877%
Critics Consensus: Wind River lures viewers into a character-driven mystery with smart writing, a strong cast, and a skillfully rendered setting that delivers the bitter chill promised by its title.
Synopsis:
Cory Lambert is a wildlife officer who finds the body of an 18-year-old woman on an American Indian reservation in... [More]
#10
Adjusted Score: 117381%
Critics Consensus: Captain America: Civil War begins the next wave of Marvel movies with an action-packed superhero blockbuster boasting a decidedly non-cartoonish plot and the courage to explore thought-provoking themes.
Synopsis:
Political pressure mounts to install a system of accountability when the actions of the Avengers lead to collateral damage. The... [More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 106033%
Critics Consensus: Thanks to a script that emphasizes its heroes' humanity and a wealth of superpowered set pieces, The Avengers lives up to its hype and raises the bar for Marvel at the movies.
Synopsis:
When Thor's evil brother, Loki (Tom Hiddleston), gains access to the unlimited power of the energy cube called the Tesseract,... [More]
Synopsis:
Clint Barton and Kate Bishop shoot a few arrows and try to avoid becoming the target themselves.... [More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 99977%
Critics Consensus: Tense, smartly written, and wonderfully cast, The Town proves that Ben Affleck has rediscovered his muse -- and that he's a director to be reckoned with.
Synopsis:
Doug MacRay (Ben Affleck) leads a band of ruthless bank robbers and has no real attachments except for James (Jeremy... [More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 103247%
Critics Consensus: Riotously funny and impeccably cast, American Hustle compensates for its flaws with unbridled energy and some of David O. Russell's most irrepressibly vibrant direction.
Synopsis:
Irving Rosenfeld (Christian Bale) dabbles in forgery and loan-sharking, but when he falls for fellow grifter Sydney Prosser (Amy Adams),... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 102855%
Critics Consensus: Stylish, fast-paced, and loaded with gripping set pieces, the fourth Mission: Impossible is big-budget popcorn entertainment that really works.
Synopsis:
Blamed for a terrorist attack on the Kremlin, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and the entire IMF agency are disavowed by... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 106601%
Critics Consensus: Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation continues the franchise's thrilling resurgence -- and proves that Tom Cruise remains an action star without equal.
Synopsis:
With the IMF now disbanded and Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) out in the cold, a new threat -- called the... [More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 121929%
Critics Consensus: Arrival delivers a must-see experience for fans of thinking person's sci-fi that anchors its heady themes with genuinely affecting emotion and a terrific performance from Amy Adams.
Synopsis:
Linguistics professor Louise Banks (Amy Adams) leads an elite team of investigators when gigantic spaceships touch down in 12 locations... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 127910%
Critics Consensus: Exciting, entertaining, and emotionally impactful, Avengers: Endgame does whatever it takes to deliver a satisfying finale to Marvel's epic Infinity Saga.
Synopsis:
Adrift in space with no food or water, Tony Stark sends a message to Pepper Potts as his oxygen supply... [More]
#1
Adjusted Score: 108151%
Critics Consensus: A well-acted, intensely shot, action filled war epic, Kathryn Bigelow's The Hurt Locker is thus far the best of the recent dramatizations of the Iraq War.
Synopsis:
Staff Sgt. William James (Jeremy Renner), Sgt. J.T. Sanborn (Anthony Mackie) and Specialist Owen Eldridge (Brian Geraghty) are members of... [More]