Jenna Ortega Movies & Shows, Ranked By Tomatometer

(Photo by Lionsgate/ Courtesy Everett Collection. HURRY UP TOMORROW..)

We’re ranking the films and series of Jenna Ortega! The guide starts with her Certified Fresh works, including the horror movies that defined her as the new generation’s scream queen (literally Scream, Scream VI, X, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice) and a Season 2 stint on You. Following are Ortega’s Fresh projects, including Wednesday, and her recurring role as Young Jane on Jane The Virgin. Them comes the Rotten, which includes audience favorites Death of a Unicorn.

#1 X (2022)

94% 76% #1 Critics Consensus: A fresh spin on the classic slasher formula, X marks the spot where Ti West gets resoundingly back to his horror roots. Synopsis: In 1979, a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their In 1979, a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their [More] Starring: Mia Goth , Jenna Ortega , Martin Henderson , Brittany Snow Directed By: Ti West