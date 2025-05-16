Jenna Ortega Movies & Shows, Ranked By Tomatometer

We’re ranking the films and series of Jenna Ortega! The guide starts with her Certified Fresh works, including the horror movies that defined her as the new generation’s scream queen (literally Scream, Scream VI, X, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice) and a Season 2 stint on You. Following are Ortega’s Fresh projects, including Wednesday, and her recurring role as Young Jane on Jane The Virgin. Them comes the Rotten, which includes audience favorites Death of a Unicorn.

#1

X (2022)
Tomatometer icon 94% Popcornmeter icon 76%

#1
Critics Consensus: A fresh spin on the classic slasher formula, X marks the spot where Ti West gets resoundingly back to his horror roots.
Synopsis: In 1979, a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their [More]
Starring: Mia Goth , Jenna Ortega , Martin Henderson , Brittany Snow
Directed By: Ti West
#2

The Fallout (2021)
Tomatometer icon 91% Popcornmeter icon 84%

#2
Critics Consensus: Empathetic and well-acted, The Fallout uses the aftermath of teen trauma to grapple with the experience of grief.
Synopsis: Bolstered by new friendships forged under sudden and tragic circumstances, high schooler Vada (Jenna Ortega) begins to reinvent herself, while [More]
Starring: Jenna Ortega , Maddie Ziegler , Niles Fitch , Will Ropp
Directed By: Megan Park
#3

You: Season 2
Tomatometer icon 89% Popcornmeter icon 84%

#3
Critics Consensus: Penn Badgley's perversely endearing serial stalker keeps looking for love in all the wrong places during a second season that maintains the subversive tension while adding some welcome variations on the series' formula.
Starring: Penn Badgley , Victoria Pedretti , James Scully , Jenna Ortega
#4

Scream VI (2023)
Tomatometer icon 77% Popcornmeter icon 90%

#4
Critics Consensus: Certain aspects of horror's most murderously meta franchise may be going stale, but a change of setting and some inventive set pieces help keep Scream VI reasonably sharp.
Synopsis: Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter. [More]
Starring: Melissa Barrera , Jenna Ortega , Courteney Cox , Jasmin Savoy Brown
Directed By: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin , Tyler Gillett
#5

Scream (2022)
Tomatometer icon 76% Popcornmeter icon 82%

#5
Critics Consensus: The fifth Scream finds the franchise working harder than ever to maintain its meta edge -- and succeeding surprisingly often.
Synopsis: Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the [More]
Starring: Neve Campbell , Courteney Cox , David Arquette , Melissa Barrera
Directed By: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin , Tyler Gillett
#6

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024)
Tomatometer icon 75% Popcornmeter icon 79%

#6
Critics Consensus: Michael Keaton's devious poltergeist still has plenty of juice left in this madcap return to form for Tim Burton, marrying charming practical effects and ghoulish gags to provide a fun fun time.
Synopsis: Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still [More]
Starring: Michael Keaton , Winona Ryder , Catherine O'Hara , Jenna Ortega
Directed By: Tim Burton
#7

Jane The Virgin
Tomatometer icon 100% Popcornmeter icon 87%

#7
Synopsis: Jane Villanueva, the daughter of a teen mother, grew up determined not to repeat her mom's mistakes. Jane is studying [More]
Starring: Gina Rodriguez , Andrea Navedo , Justin Baldoni , Yael Grobglas
#8

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous
Tomatometer icon 92% Popcornmeter icon 77%

#8
Synopsis: Teens attending an adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar must band together to survive when dinosaurs wreak [More]
Starring: Paul-Mikél Williams , Jenna Ortega , Ryan Potter , Raini Rodriguez
#9

Wednesday
Tomatometer icon 73% Popcornmeter icon 85%

#9
Synopsis: While attending Nevermore Academy, Wednesday Addams attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a killing spree and solve the [More]
Starring: Jenna Ortega , Gwendoline Christie , Riki Lindhome , Christina Ricci
#10

American Carnage (2022)
Tomatometer icon 57% Popcornmeter icon 69%

#10
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: After a governor issues an executive order to arrest the children of undocumented immigrants, the newly detained youth are offered [More]
Starring: Jorge Lendeborg , Jenna Ortega , Allen Maldonado , Bella Ortiz
Directed By: Diego Hallivis
#11

Studio 666 (2022)
Tomatometer icon 56% Popcornmeter icon 80%

#11
Critics Consensus: Studio 666 doesn't quite take its horror-comedy hybrid to 11, but if you're in the mood, this cheerfully over-the-top outing is a lot of fun.
Synopsis: In STUDIO 666, Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Foo Fighters move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock [More]
Starring: Dave Grohl , Taylor Hawkins , Nate Mendel , Rami Jaffee
Directed By: BJ McDonnell
#12

Death of a Unicorn (2025)
Tomatometer icon 54% Popcornmeter icon 78%

#12
Critics Consensus: Receiving some sparkle from Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega's father-daughter rapport, Death of a Unicorn's broad satire is a bit too on the horn but makes for an entertainingly splattery creature feature.
Synopsis: A father (Paul Rudd) and daughter (Jenna Ortega) accidentally hit and kill a unicorn while en route to a weekend [More]
Starring: Paul Rudd , Jenna Ortega , Will Poulter , Téa Leoni
Directed By: Alex Scharfman
#13

The Babysitter: Killer Queen (2020)
Tomatometer icon 46% Popcornmeter icon 58%

#13
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Two years after defeating a satanic cult led by his babysitter, Cole once again has to outsmart the forces of [More]
Starring: Judah Lewis , Leslie Bibb , Bella Thorne , Robbie Amell
Directed By: McG
#14

After Words (2015)
Tomatometer icon 44% Popcornmeter icon 52%

#14
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Faced with a midlife crisis, a woman (Marcia Gay Harden) travels to Costa Rica and meets a younger man (Óscar [More]
Starring: Marcia Gay Harden , Óscar Jaenada , Jenna Ortega , Ron Canada
Directed By: Juan Feldman
#15

Winter Spring Summer or Fall (2024)
Tomatometer icon 38% Popcornmeter icon 75%

#15
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Two teens on the cusp of adulthood meet and fall in love over four significant days of the year. [More]
Starring: Jenna Ortega , Percy Hynes White , Adam Rodriguez , Marisol Nichols
Directed By: Tiffany Paulsen
#16

Miller's Girl (2024)
Tomatometer icon 30% Popcornmeter icon 47%

#16
Critics Consensus: Despite a pair of talented stars and a central concept with a certain amount of real-world relevance, the narratively superficial Miller's Girl rings hollow.
Synopsis: A talented young writer (Jenna Ortega) embarks on a creative odyssey when her teacher (Martin Freeman) assigns a project that [More]
Starring: Jenna Ortega , Martin Freeman , Bashir Salahuddin , Gideon Adlon
Directed By: Jade Halley Bartlett
#17

Finestkind (2023)
Tomatometer icon 28% Popcornmeter icon 60%

#17
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Finestkind tells the story of two brothers (Ben Foster & Toby Wallace), raised in different worlds, who are reunited as [More]
Starring: Jenna Ortega , Tommy Lee Jones , Ben Foster , Ismael Cruz Cordova
Directed By: Brian Helgeland
#18

Hurry Up Tomorrow (2025)
Tomatometer icon 15% Popcornmeter icon 74%

#18
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A musician plagued by insomnia is pulled into an odyssey with a stranger who begins to unravel the very core [More]
Starring: Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye , Jenna Ortega , Barry Keoghan , Paul L. Davis
Directed By: Trey Edward Shults

