(Photo by Universal Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection)

Jean-Claude Van Damme Movies Ranked

We’re ranking the films of action star Jean-Claude Van Damme! We start with his Certified Fresh projects, including voicing Master Croc in Kung Fu Panda 2, and the meta JCVD, which flexed his acting muscles. His Fresh films include John Woo’s American debut Hard Target, villainous turns in Minions: The Rise of Gru and The Expendables 2. And among the fan favorites: prime slabs of ’80s action in Bloodsport and Kickboxer.

#13 Bloodsport (1988) 46% 74% #13 Adjusted Score: 46386% Critics Consensus: This is where it all began for the Muscles from Brussels, but beyond Van Damme's athleticism, Bloodsport is a cliched, virtually plotless exercise in action movie recycling. Synopsis: U.S. soldier Frank Dux (Jean-Claude Van Damme) has come to Hong Kong to be accepted into the Kumite, a highly... U.S. soldier Frank Dux (Jean-Claude Van Damme) has come to Hong Kong to be accepted into the Kumite, a highly... [More] Starring: Jean-Claude Van Damme, Donald Gibb, Leah Ayres, Norman Burton Directed By: Newt Arnold