All Indiana Jones Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

In creating Indiana Jones, Steven Spielberg and George Lucas paid tribute to the movie serials of their youth, featuring thrill-a-minute action in far-flung locations, breathless cliffhangers, and a clear delineation between good and evil. It doesn’t take too much character work to motivate punching a Nazi in the face.

And they say every actor desires to dress up and play cowboy; Harrison Ford got to wear that hat and ride that horse as Indy, and so much more. He’s a learned doctor, an archaeology professor, a whip-cracking swashbuckler, a romantic lead, and a museum advocate.

The original trilogy — action showpiece Raiders of the Lost Ark, dark prequel Temple of Doom, and spirited The Last Crusade — may be ’80s movies riffing on the ’30s, but they feel timeless. These fantastic voyages of danger and discovery are filled with iconic characters (including Karen Allen as Jones’ old flame Marion, Ke Huy Quan as sidekick Short Round, and Sean Connery as his flinty pops Henry), and strengthened with significant emotional beats and that legendary John Williams theme and soundtrack. Their direct storytelling and stunt-driven action is why we fell in love with movies in the first place.

Past the ’80s, the adventure continued with 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, moving the series past World War II and into the atomic era. With 2023’s Dial of Destiny, Indiana Jones takes one last step into the spotlight during the space age. And now we’re ranking every Indiana Jones movie by Tomatometer!