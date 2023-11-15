(Photo by Lionsgate/Courtesy Everett Collection)

The Hunger Games Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

Following Twilight‘s path, the The Hunger Games ignited the box office in the early 2010s, and then it was full-on ignition to the young adult adaptation craze as filmmakers chased that high of dystopian lows extracted from Suzanne Collins’ book series. Divergent, The Giver, The Maze Runner, The 5th Wave, The Host, Ender’s Game came barging in, though few could match the Hunger Games‘ potent action, romance, and world-building, alongside the star-making combination of Jennifer Lawrence as upriser icon Katniss Everdeen. It’s a world where a ruined America, a sinister and deadly national game, and a decent love triangle collide — a maturation for the generation that grew up on millennial fantasy and Harry Potter.

Critics responded to the series overall, and especially to the urgent, thought-provoking Catching Fire. With prequel The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes here — a prequel set 64 years before Katniss’ journey — we’re ranking The Hunger Games movies by Tomatometer!