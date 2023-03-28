Hugh Grant Movies Ranked

We’re ranking the films of Hugh Grant! The guide starts with his Certified Fresh movies, demonstrating he was the king of period drama (The Remains of the Day, Sense and Sensibility) and romantic comedies (Four Weddings and a Funeral, About a Boy, Notting Hill). Ever since playing the cad in Bridget Jones’s Diary, Grant has signaled gleeful intent to portray more brusque characters and outright villains, paying off in more Certified Fresh films like Florence Foster Jenkins, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, and Paddington 2, which at one point was the best-reviewed movie on Rotten Tomatoes.

Grant’s darker roles extend into his Fresh catalogue, including The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (whose director, Guy Ritchie, he’s know collaborated with further on with The Gentlemen and Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre) and Cloud Atlas. And if you absolutely need more rom-coms, continue on through Grant’s filmography with Love Actually, Music and Lyrics, Two Weeks Notice, and Nine Months. —Alex Vo

#1 Paddington 2 (2017) 99% #1 Adjusted Score: 111172% Critics Consensus: Paddington 2 honors its star's rich legacy with a sweet-natured sequel whose adorable visuals are matched by a story perfectly balanced between heartwarming family fare and purely enjoyable all-ages adventure. Synopsis: Settled in with the Brown family, Paddington the bear is a popular member of the community who spreads joy and... Settled in with the Brown family, Paddington the bear is a popular member of the community who spreads joy and... [More] Starring: Ben Whishaw, Hugh Grant, Sally Hawkins, Hugh Bonneville Directed By: Paul King

#9 Notting Hill (1999) 84% #9 Adjusted Score: 87902% Critics Consensus: A rom-com with the right ingredients, Notting Hill proves there's nothing like a love story well told -- especially when Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts are your leads. Synopsis: William Thacker (Hugh Grant) is a London bookstore owner whose humdrum existence is thrown into romantic turmoil when famous American... William Thacker (Hugh Grant) is a London bookstore owner whose humdrum existence is thrown into romantic turmoil when famous American... [More] Starring: Julia Roberts, Hugh Grant, Hugh Bonneville, Emma Chambers Directed By: Roger Michell