Hugh Grant Movies Ranked

We’re ranking the films of Hugh Grant! The guide starts with his Certified Fresh movies, demonstrating he was the king of period drama (The Remains of the Day, Sense and Sensibility) and romantic comedies (Four Weddings and a Funeral, About a Boy, Notting Hill). Ever since playing the cad in Bridget Jones’s Diary, Grant has signaled gleeful intent to portray more brusque characters and outright villains, paying off in more Certified Fresh films like Florence Foster Jenkins, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, and Paddington 2, which at one point was the best-reviewed movie on Rotten Tomatoes.

Grant’s darker roles extend into his Fresh catalogue, including The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (whose director, Guy Ritchie, he’s know collaborated with further on with The Gentlemen and Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre) and Cloud Atlas. And if you absolutely need more rom-coms, continue on through Grant’s filmography with Love Actually, Music and Lyrics, Two Weeks Notice, and Nine Months. Alex Vo

#1

Paddington 2 (2017)
99%

#1
Adjusted Score: 111172%
Critics Consensus: Paddington 2 honors its star's rich legacy with a sweet-natured sequel whose adorable visuals are matched by a story perfectly balanced between heartwarming family fare and purely enjoyable all-ages adventure.
Synopsis: Settled in with the Brown family, Paddington the bear is a popular member of the community who spreads joy and... [More]
Starring: Ben Whishaw, Hugh Grant, Sally Hawkins, Hugh Bonneville
Directed By: Paul King

#2
#2
Adjusted Score: 100548%
Critics Consensus: Sense and Sensibility is an uncommonly deft, very funny Jane Austen adaptation, marked by Emma Thompson's finely tuned performance.
Synopsis: When Elinor Dashwood's (Emma Thompson) father dies, her family's finances are crippled. After the Dashwoods move to a cottage in... [More]
Starring: Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman, Kate Winslet, Hugh Grant
Directed By: Ang Lee

#3
#3
Adjusted Score: 100042%
Critics Consensus: While frothy to a fault, Four Weddings and a Funeral features irresistibly breezy humor, and winsome performances from Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell.
Synopsis: Lovable Englishman Charles (Hugh Grant) and his group of friends seem to be unlucky in love. When Charles meets a... [More]
Starring: Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell, Kristin Scott Thomas, Simon Callow
Directed By: Mike Newell

#4
#4
Adjusted Score: 98975%
Critics Consensus: Smart, elegant, and blessed with impeccable performances from Anthony Hopkins and Emma Thompson, The Remains of the Day is a Merchant-Ivory classic.
Synopsis: During the 1930s, James Stevens (Anthony Hopkins) serves as a proper English butler to the doltish Lord Darlington (James Fox).... [More]
Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Emma Thompson, James Fox, Christopher Reeve
Directed By: James Ivory

#5

About a Boy (2002)
93%

#5
Adjusted Score: 98742%
Critics Consensus: About a Boy benefits tremendously from Hugh Grant's layered performance, as well as a funny, moving story that tugs at the heartstrings without tilting into treacle.
Synopsis: A comedy-drama starring Hugh Grant as Will, a rich, child-free and irresponsible Londoner in his thirties who, in search of... [More]
Starring: Hugh Grant, Rachel Weisz, Toni Collette, Nicholas Hoult
Directed By: Chris Weitz, Paul Weitz

#6
#6
Adjusted Score: 97431%
Critics Consensus: An infectiously good-spirited comedy with a solid emotional core, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves offers fun fantasy and adventure even if you don't know your HP from your OP.
Synopsis: A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things... [More]
Starring: Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Jesse Smith
Directed By: Jonathan M. Goldstein, John Francis Daley

#7
#7
Adjusted Score: 101216%
Critics Consensus: Florence Foster Jenkins makes poignant, crowd-pleasing dramedy out of its stranger-than-fiction tale -- and does its subject justice with a reliably terrific turn from star Meryl Streep.
Synopsis: In the 1940s, New York socialite Florence Foster Jenkins (Meryl Streep) dreams of becoming a great opera singer. Unfortunately, her... [More]
Starring: Meryl Streep, Hugh Grant, Simon Helberg, Rebecca Ferguson
Directed By: Stephen Frears

#8
#8
Adjusted Score: 91681%
Critics Consensus: It may not quite scale Aardman's customary delirious heights, but The Pirates! still represents some of the smartest, most skillfully animated fare that modern cinema has to offer.
Synopsis: Accompanied by his ragtag crew, an enthusiastic pirate captain (Hugh Grant) sails the high seas and dreams of besting his... [More]
Starring: Hugh Grant, Martin Freeman, Imelda Staunton, David Tennant
Directed By: Peter Lord

#9

Notting Hill (1999)
84%

#9
Adjusted Score: 87902%
Critics Consensus: A rom-com with the right ingredients, Notting Hill proves there's nothing like a love story well told -- especially when Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts are your leads.
Synopsis: William Thacker (Hugh Grant) is a London bookstore owner whose humdrum existence is thrown into romantic turmoil when famous American... [More]
Starring: Julia Roberts, Hugh Grant, Hugh Bonneville, Emma Chambers
Directed By: Roger Michell

#10
#10
Adjusted Score: 85932%
Critics Consensus: Though there was controversy over the choice of casting, Zellweger's Bridget Jones is a sympathetic, likable, funny character, giving this romantic comedy a lot of charm.
Synopsis: At the start of the New Year, 32-year-old Bridget (Renée Zellweger) decides it's time to take control of her life... [More]
Starring: Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth, Hugh Grant, Gemma Jones
Directed By: Sharon Maguire

#11

The Gentlemen (2020)
75%

#11
Adjusted Score: 92613%
Critics Consensus: It may not win writer-director Guy Ritchie many new converts, but for those already attuned to the filmmaker's brash wavelength, The Gentlemen stands tall.
Synopsis: Mickey Pearson is an American expatriate who became rich by building a highly profitable marijuana empire in London. When word... [More]
Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong
Directed By: Guy Ritchie

#12

Maurice (1987)
82%

#12
Adjusted Score: 83796%
Critics Consensus: Maurice sensitively explores the ramifications of forbidden desire with a powerful love story brought to life by the outstanding efforts of a talented cast.
Synopsis: In 1909, Maurice Hall (James Wilby) enters Cambridge, where he befriends wealthy Clive Durham (Hugh Grant). Clive confesses he is... [More]
Starring: James Wilby, Hugh Grant, Rupert Graves, Denholm Elliott
Directed By: James Ivory

#13

Impromptu (1991)
76%

#13
Adjusted Score: 76307%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Composer Frédéric Chopin (Hugh Grant) is living in France, and his health is slowly deteriorating. Author Baroness Amantine-Lucile-Aurore Dupin (Judy... [More]
Starring: Judy Davis, Hugh Grant, Mandy Patinkin, Bernadette Peters
Directed By: James Lapine

#14

Sirens (1994)
74%

#14
Adjusted Score: 75150%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In 1930s Australia, Anglican clergyman Anthony Campion (Hugh Grant) and his prim wife, Estella (Tara Fitzgerald), are asked to visit... [More]
Starring: Hugh Grant, Tara Fitzgerald, Sam Neill, Elle Macpherson
Directed By: John Duigan

#15

Restoration (1995)
71%

#15
Adjusted Score: 72376%
Critics Consensus: Restoration spins an engaging period yarn out of its bestselling source material, brought to life through the efforts of an eclectic ensemble cast led by Robert Downey Jr.
Synopsis: In order to keep one of his mistresses, Celia (Polly Walker), at arm's length, King Charles II (Sam Neill) asks... [More]
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Sam Neill, David Thewlis, Polly Walker
Directed By: Michael Hoffman

#16
#16
Adjusted Score: 70282%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: On a farm owned by Eve Trent (Catherine Oxenberg) and her sister Mary (Sammi Davis), young archaeologist Angus Flint (Peter... [More]
Starring: Amanda Donohoe, Hugh Grant, Catherine Oxenberg, Peter Capaldi
Directed By: Ken Russell

#17
#17
Adjusted Score: 79138%
Critics Consensus: The Man from U.N.C.L.E. tries to distract from an unremarkable story with charismatic stars and fizzy set pieces, adding up to an uneven action thriller with just enough style to overcome its lack of substance.
Synopsis: At the height of the Cold War, a mysterious criminal organization plans to use nuclear weapons and technology to upset... [More]
Starring: Henry Cavill, Armie Hammer, Alicia Vikander, Elizabeth Debicki
Directed By: Guy Ritchie

#18
#18
Adjusted Score: 67391%
Critics Consensus: With an ample serving of Huge Grant's trademark charm, a quirky Welsh town comes together to put their town on the map in this feel-good folksy tale.
Synopsis: During the days of World War I, a small Welsh town relies on its local mountain as a source of... [More]
Starring: Hugh Grant, Tara Fitzgerald, Colm Meaney, Ian McNeice
Directed By: Christopher Monger

#19

Cloud Atlas (2012)
66%

#19
Adjusted Score: 77621%
Critics Consensus: Its sprawling, ambitious blend of thought-provoking narrative and eye-catching visuals will prove too unwieldy for some, but the sheer size and scope of Cloud Atlas are all but impossible to ignore.
Synopsis: Actors (Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Jim Broadbent) take on multiple roles in an epic that spans five centuries. An attorney... [More]
Starring: Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Jim Broadbent, Hugo Weaving
Directed By: Lana Wachowski, Lilly Wachowski, Tom Tykwer

#20
#20
Adjusted Score: 69072%
Critics Consensus: Woody Allen rises from his recent slump with Small Time Crooks. A simple, funny movie, Crooks proves Allen still has the touch that made his name synonymous with off-beat comedy.
Synopsis: Woody Allen wrote, directed and stars in this romantic comedy that follows the misadventures of an ex-con dishwasher and his... [More]
Starring: Woody Allen, Tracey Ullman, Hugh Grant, Jon Lovitz
Directed By: Woody Allen

#21

The Rewrite (2014)
66%

#21
Adjusted Score: 67568%
Critics Consensus: The Rewrite's unremarkable plot is enlivened considerably by its likable cast, adding up to a comedy that coasts capably on the charms of Hugh Grant and his co-stars.
Synopsis: A washed-up screenwriter (Hugh Grant) reluctantly takes a college teaching job and meets a single mother (Marisa Tomei) who changes... [More]
Starring: Hugh Grant, Marisa Tomei, Bella Heathcote, Allison Janney
Directed By: Marc Lawrence

#22

Love Actually (2003)
64%

#22
Adjusted Score: 71377%
Critics Consensus: A sugary tale overstuffed with too many stories. Still, the cast charms.
Synopsis: Nine intertwined stories examine the complexities of the one emotion that connects us all: love. Among the characters explored are... [More]
Starring: Hugh Grant, Laura Linney, Colin Firth, Alan Rickman
Directed By: Richard Curtis

#23

Music and Lyrics (2007)
63%

#23
Adjusted Score: 69126%
Critics Consensus: Music & Lyrics is a light and pleasant romantic comedy that succeeds because of the considerable charm of its co-stars. The music segments featuring Hugh Grant are worth the price of admission.
Synopsis: Former music superstar Alex Fletcher (Hugh Grant) used to pack them in back in the 1980s, but now he is... [More]
Starring: Hugh Grant, Drew Barrymore, Brad Garrett, Kristen Johnston
Directed By: Marc Lawrence

#24

Bitter Moon (1992)
63%

#24
Adjusted Score: 65027%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: An alcoholic writer (Peter Coyote) in a wheelchair recalls his sexy wife (Emmanuelle Seigner) for an English aristocrat (Hugh Grant)... [More]
Starring: Peter Coyote, Emmanuelle Seigner, Hugh Grant, Kristin Scott Thomas
Directed By: Roman Polanski

#25

Extreme Measures (1996)
56%

#25
Adjusted Score: 56423%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Dr. Guy Luthan (Hugh Grant) treats a homeless man with strange symptoms, but then the patient disappears out from under... [More]
Starring: Hugh Grant, Gene Hackman, Sarah Jessica Parker, David Morse
Directed By: Michael Apted

#26
#26
Adjusted Score: 58926%
Critics Consensus: Operation Fortune can't keep up with the best modern action movies, but it's got just enough firepower for viewers seeking a few undemanding thrills.
Synopsis: In the film, super spy Orson Fortune (Jason Statham) must track down and stop the sale of a deadly new... [More]
Starring: Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza, Josh Hartnett, Cary Elwes
Directed By: Guy Ritchie

#27

Mickey Blue Eyes (1999)
45%

#27
Adjusted Score: 47641%
Critics Consensus: High-brow humorists doing low-brow humor never hit their stride.
Synopsis: English art dealer Michael Felgate (Hugh Grant) is dumbfounded to learn that his girlfriend, Gina Vitale (Jeanne Tripplehorn), cannot accept... [More]
Starring: Hugh Grant, James Caan, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Burt Young
Directed By: Kelly Makin

#28

Two Weeks Notice (2002)
42%

#28
Adjusted Score: 45517%
Critics Consensus: Though Two Weeks Notice has nothing new to add to the crowded genre, Hugh Grant and Sandra Bullock make the movie a pleasant, if predictable, sit.
Synopsis: Dedicated environmental lawyer Lucy Kelson (Sandra Bullock) goes to work for billionaire George Wade (Hugh Grant) as part of a... [More]
Starring: Sandra Bullock, Hugh Grant, Alicia Witt, Dana Ivey
Directed By: Marc Lawrence

#29
#29
Adjusted Score: 40088%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Stella Bradshaw (Georgina Cates) is a pretty acting enthusiast who aspires to become a thespian, but winds up as a... [More]
Starring: Alan Rickman, Hugh Grant, Georgina Cates, Alun Armstrong
Directed By: Mike Newell

#30

American Dreamz (2006)
38%

#30
Adjusted Score: 44400%
Critics Consensus: A cheerfully silly satire with an unfortunate lack of focus, American Dreamz takes aim at numerous targets, but isn't pointed enough for relevant social commentary.
Synopsis: Hoping to shock the president (Dennis Quaid) out of an apparent nervous breakdown, the White House chief of staff (Willem... [More]
Starring: Hugh Grant, Dennis Quaid, Mandy Moore, Willem Dafoe
Directed By: Paul Weitz

#31
#31
Adjusted Score: 32241%
Critics Consensus: Bogged down in slapstick and silliness, Edge of Reason is a predictable continuation of the Bridget Jones story.
Synopsis: The sequel to "Bridget Jones's Diary" finds Bridget (Renée Zellweger) working as a TV host and still dating barrister Mark... [More]
Starring: Renée Zellweger, Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, Jim Broadbent
Directed By: Beeban Kidron

#32

Nine Months (1995)
25%

#32
Adjusted Score: 26172%
Critics Consensus: Nine Months finds writer-director Chris Columbus playing to his worst comedic instincts -- and relying far too heavily on the trademark tics of his miscast leading man.
Synopsis: When successful child psychologist and one-time playboy Samuel Faulkner (Hugh Grant) hears that his girlfriend, Rebecca (Julianne Moore), is pregnant,... [More]
Starring: Hugh Grant, Julianne Moore, Tom Arnold, Joan Cusack
Directed By: Chris Columbus

#33
#33
Adjusted Score: 16110%
Critics Consensus: It gets a certain amount of mileage out of the inherent likability of its stars, but with an unfunny script and a lack of onscreen chemistry, Did You Hear About the Morgans? falls flat.
Synopsis: New Yorkers Paul (Hugh Grant) and Meryl (Sarah Jessica Parker) Morgan seem to have it all -- except that their... [More]
Starring: Hugh Grant, Sarah Jessica Parker, Sam Elliott, Mary Steenburgen
Directed By: Marc Lawrence

Movie & TV News