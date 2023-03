Hugh Grant Movies Ranked

We’re ranking the films of Hugh Grant! The guide starts with his Certified Fresh movies, demonstrating he was the king of period drama (The Remains of the Day, Sense and Sensibility) and romantic comedies (Four Weddings and a Funeral, About a Boy, Notting Hill). Ever since playing the cad in Bridget Jones’s Diary, Grant has signaled gleeful intent to portray more brusque characters and outright villains, paying off in more Certified Fresh films like Florence Foster Jenkins, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, and Paddington 2, which at one point was the best-reviewed movie on Rotten Tomatoes.

Grant’s darker roles extend into his Fresh catalogue, including The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (whose director, Guy Ritchie, he’s know collaborated with further on with The Gentlemen and Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre) and Cloud Atlas. And if you absolutely need more rom-coms, continue on through Grant’s filmography with Love Actually, Music and Lyrics, Two Weeks Notice, and Nine Months. —Alex Vo

#1 Paddington 2 (2017) 99% #1 Adjusted Score: 111172% Critics Consensus: Paddington 2 honors its star's rich legacy with a sweet-natured sequel whose adorable visuals are matched by a story perfectly balanced between heartwarming family fare and purely enjoyable all-ages adventure. Synopsis: Settled in with the Brown family, Paddington the bear is a popular member of the community who spreads joy and... Settled in with the Brown family, Paddington the bear is a popular member of the community who spreads joy and... [More] Starring: Ben Whishaw, Hugh Grant, Sally Hawkins, Hugh Bonneville Directed By: Paul King

#9 Notting Hill (1999) 84% #9 Adjusted Score: 87902% Critics Consensus: A rom-com with the right ingredients, Notting Hill proves there's nothing like a love story well told -- especially when Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts are your leads. Synopsis: William Thacker (Hugh Grant) is a London bookstore owner whose humdrum existence is thrown into romantic turmoil when famous American... William Thacker (Hugh Grant) is a London bookstore owner whose humdrum existence is thrown into romantic turmoil when famous American... [More] Starring: Julia Roberts, Hugh Grant, Hugh Bonneville, Emma Chambers Directed By: Roger Michell

#11 The Gentlemen (2020) 75% #11 Adjusted Score: 92613% Critics Consensus: It may not win writer-director Guy Ritchie many new converts, but for those already attuned to the filmmaker's brash wavelength, The Gentlemen stands tall. Synopsis: Mickey Pearson is an American expatriate who became rich by building a highly profitable marijuana empire in London. When word... Mickey Pearson is an American expatriate who became rich by building a highly profitable marijuana empire in London. When word... [More] Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong Directed By: Guy Ritchie

#12 Maurice (1987) 82% #12 Adjusted Score: 83796% Critics Consensus: Maurice sensitively explores the ramifications of forbidden desire with a powerful love story brought to life by the outstanding efforts of a talented cast. Synopsis: In 1909, Maurice Hall (James Wilby) enters Cambridge, where he befriends wealthy Clive Durham (Hugh Grant). Clive confesses he is... In 1909, Maurice Hall (James Wilby) enters Cambridge, where he befriends wealthy Clive Durham (Hugh Grant). Clive confesses he is... [More] Starring: James Wilby, Hugh Grant, Rupert Graves, Denholm Elliott Directed By: James Ivory

#15 Restoration (1995) 71% #15 Adjusted Score: 72376% Critics Consensus: Restoration spins an engaging period yarn out of its bestselling source material, brought to life through the efforts of an eclectic ensemble cast led by Robert Downey Jr. Synopsis: In order to keep one of his mistresses, Celia (Polly Walker), at arm's length, King Charles II (Sam Neill) asks... In order to keep one of his mistresses, Celia (Polly Walker), at arm's length, King Charles II (Sam Neill) asks... [More] Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Sam Neill, David Thewlis, Polly Walker Directed By: Michael Hoffman

#17 The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (2015) 68% #17 Adjusted Score: 79138% Critics Consensus: The Man from U.N.C.L.E. tries to distract from an unremarkable story with charismatic stars and fizzy set pieces, adding up to an uneven action thriller with just enough style to overcome its lack of substance. Synopsis: At the height of the Cold War, a mysterious criminal organization plans to use nuclear weapons and technology to upset... At the height of the Cold War, a mysterious criminal organization plans to use nuclear weapons and technology to upset... [More] Starring: Henry Cavill, Armie Hammer, Alicia Vikander, Elizabeth Debicki Directed By: Guy Ritchie

#20 Small Time Crooks (2000) 66% #20 Adjusted Score: 69072% Critics Consensus: Woody Allen rises from his recent slump with Small Time Crooks. A simple, funny movie, Crooks proves Allen still has the touch that made his name synonymous with off-beat comedy. Synopsis: Woody Allen wrote, directed and stars in this romantic comedy that follows the misadventures of an ex-con dishwasher and his... Woody Allen wrote, directed and stars in this romantic comedy that follows the misadventures of an ex-con dishwasher and his... [More] Starring: Woody Allen, Tracey Ullman, Hugh Grant, Jon Lovitz Directed By: Woody Allen

#21 The Rewrite (2014) 66% #21 Adjusted Score: 67568% Critics Consensus: The Rewrite's unremarkable plot is enlivened considerably by its likable cast, adding up to a comedy that coasts capably on the charms of Hugh Grant and his co-stars. Synopsis: A washed-up screenwriter (Hugh Grant) reluctantly takes a college teaching job and meets a single mother (Marisa Tomei) who changes... A washed-up screenwriter (Hugh Grant) reluctantly takes a college teaching job and meets a single mother (Marisa Tomei) who changes... [More] Starring: Hugh Grant, Marisa Tomei, Bella Heathcote, Allison Janney Directed By: Marc Lawrence

#23 Music and Lyrics (2007) 63% #23 Adjusted Score: 69126% Critics Consensus: Music & Lyrics is a light and pleasant romantic comedy that succeeds because of the considerable charm of its co-stars. The music segments featuring Hugh Grant are worth the price of admission. Synopsis: Former music superstar Alex Fletcher (Hugh Grant) used to pack them in back in the 1980s, but now he is... Former music superstar Alex Fletcher (Hugh Grant) used to pack them in back in the 1980s, but now he is... [More] Starring: Hugh Grant, Drew Barrymore, Brad Garrett, Kristen Johnston Directed By: Marc Lawrence

#30 American Dreamz (2006) 38% #30 Adjusted Score: 44400% Critics Consensus: A cheerfully silly satire with an unfortunate lack of focus, American Dreamz takes aim at numerous targets, but isn't pointed enough for relevant social commentary. Synopsis: Hoping to shock the president (Dennis Quaid) out of an apparent nervous breakdown, the White House chief of staff (Willem... Hoping to shock the president (Dennis Quaid) out of an apparent nervous breakdown, the White House chief of staff (Willem... [More] Starring: Hugh Grant, Dennis Quaid, Mandy Moore, Willem Dafoe Directed By: Paul Weitz