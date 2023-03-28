Hugh Grant Movies Ranked

We’re ranking the films of Hugh Grant! The guide starts with his Certified Fresh movies, demonstrating he was the king of period drama (The Remains of the Day, Sense and Sensibility) and romantic comedies (Four Weddings and a Funeral, About a Boy, Notting Hill). Ever since playing the cad in Bridget Jones’s Diary, Grant has signaled gleeful intent to portray more brusque characters and outright villains, paying off in more Certified Fresh films like Florence Foster Jenkins, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, and Paddington 2, which at one point was the best-reviewed movie on Rotten Tomatoes.
Grant’s darker roles extend into his Fresh catalogue, including The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (whose director, Guy Ritchie, he’s know collaborated with further on with The Gentlemen and Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre) and Cloud Atlas. And if you absolutely need more rom-coms, continue on through Grant’s filmography with Love Actually, Music and Lyrics, Two Weeks Notice, and Nine Months. —Alex Vo
Critics Consensus:Paddington 2 honors its star's rich legacy with a sweet-natured sequel whose adorable visuals are matched by a story perfectly balanced between heartwarming family fare and purely enjoyable all-ages adventure.
Synopsis: Settled in with the Brown family, Paddington the bear is a popular member of the community who spreads joy and... [More]
Critics Consensus: An infectiously good-spirited comedy with a solid emotional core, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves offers fun fantasy and adventure even if you don't know your HP from your OP.
Synopsis: A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things... [More]
Critics Consensus:Florence Foster Jenkins makes poignant, crowd-pleasing dramedy out of its stranger-than-fiction tale -- and does its subject justice with a reliably terrific turn from star Meryl Streep.
Synopsis: In the 1940s, New York socialite Florence Foster Jenkins (Meryl Streep) dreams of becoming a great opera singer. Unfortunately, her... [More]
Critics Consensus:The Man from U.N.C.L.E. tries to distract from an unremarkable story with charismatic stars and fizzy set pieces, adding up to an uneven action thriller with just enough style to overcome its lack of substance.
Synopsis: At the height of the Cold War, a mysterious criminal organization plans to use nuclear weapons and technology to upset... [More]
Critics Consensus: Its sprawling, ambitious blend of thought-provoking narrative and eye-catching visuals will prove too unwieldy for some, but the sheer size and scope of Cloud Atlas are all but impossible to ignore.
Synopsis: Actors (Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Jim Broadbent) take on multiple roles in an epic that spans five centuries. An attorney... [More]
Critics Consensus:Music & Lyrics is a light and pleasant romantic comedy that succeeds because of the considerable charm of its co-stars. The music segments featuring Hugh Grant are worth the price of admission.
Synopsis: Former music superstar Alex Fletcher (Hugh Grant) used to pack them in back in the 1980s, but now he is... [More]
Critics Consensus: It gets a certain amount of mileage out of the inherent likability of its stars, but with an unfunny script and a lack of onscreen chemistry, Did You Hear About the Morgans? falls flat.
Synopsis: New Yorkers Paul (Hugh Grant) and Meryl (Sarah Jessica Parker) Morgan seem to have it all -- except that their... [More]