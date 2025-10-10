Greta Lee Movies and Series Ranked by Tomatometer

Since making her debut in an episode of Law & Order: SVU back in 2006, Greta Lee has quietly built an impressive resume on TV and the big screen. After a couple of small roles, Lee began to appear regularly on TV beginning around 2012 in series like Nurse Jackie and Girls, followed by notable roles in movies like the Tina Fey-Amy Poehler comedy Sisters and Jodie Foster’s 2016 thriller Money Monster, opposite George Clooney and Julia Roberts. Lee truly began to break out on two streaming series: Netflix’s Russian Doll and Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, the latter of which earned her an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. In 2023, she earned all kinds of accolades for her work in Celine Song’s acclaimed romantic drama Past Lives, one of the standout indie hits of the year.
This year, Lee not only guest starred in one of the most impressive episodes of arguably the most talked-about comedy series, The Studio, but also headlines a big, sci-fi blockbuster in TRON: Ares and appears in A House of Dynamite alongside Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, and Jared Harris. To celebrate her incredible year, we take a look at all the movies and TV series starring Greta Lee.
