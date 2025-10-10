TAGGED AS: , ,

Greta Lee in TRON: Ares (2025)
(Photo by Disney)

Greta Lee Movies and Series Ranked by Tomatometer

Since making her debut in an episode of Law & Order: SVU back in 2006, Greta Lee has quietly built an impressive resume on TV and the big screen. After a couple of small roles, Lee began to appear regularly on TV beginning around 2012 in series like Nurse Jackie and Girls, followed by notable roles in movies like the Tina Fey-Amy Poehler comedy Sisters and Jodie Foster’s 2016 thriller Money Monster, opposite George Clooney and Julia Roberts. Lee truly began to break out on two streaming series: Netflix’s Russian Doll and Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, the latter of which earned her an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. In 2023, she earned all kinds of accolades for her work in Celine Song’s acclaimed romantic drama Past Lives, one of the standout indie hits of the year.

This year, Lee not only guest starred in one of the most impressive episodes of arguably the most talked-about comedy series, The Studio, but also headlines a big, sci-fi blockbuster in TRON: Ares and appears in A House of Dynamite alongside Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, and Jared Harris. To celebrate her incredible year, we take a look at all the movies and TV series starring Greta Lee.

#1

High Maintenance
Tomatometer icon 98% Popcornmeter icon 81%

#1
Synopsis: The Guy is a nameless marijuana dealer in Brooklyn who delivers his goods via bicycle to stressed-out clients across New [More]
Starring: Ben Sinclair

#2

Russian Doll
Tomatometer icon 97% Popcornmeter icon 76%

#2
Synopsis: Emmy-nominated actress Natasha Lyonne stars in this comedy-drama series as Nadia, a young woman who is on a journey to [More]
Starring: Natasha Lyonne, Charlie Barnett, Greta Lee, Annie Murphy

#3

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)
Tomatometer icon 95%

#3
Critics Consensus: Just as visually dazzling and action-packed as its predecessor, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse thrills from start to cliffhanger conclusion.
Synopsis: Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn's full-time, [More]
Starring: Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac, Jake Johnson
Directed By: Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson

#4

Past Lives (2023)
Tomatometer icon 95%

#4
Critics Consensus: A remarkable debut for writer-director Celine Song, Past Lives uses the bonds between its sensitively sketched central characters to support trenchant observations on the human condition.
Synopsis: Nora and Hae Sung, two deeply connected childhood friends, are wrest apart after Nora's family emigrates from South Korea. Two [More]
Starring: Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, John Magaro, Seung-ah Moon
Directed By: Celine Song

#5

The Good Fight
Tomatometer icon 95% Popcornmeter icon 66%

#5
Synopsis: The series picks up one year after the events in the final episode of "The Good Wife." After a financial [More]
Starring: Christine Baranski, Audra McDonald, John Slattery, Andre Braugher

#6

New Girl
Tomatometer icon 95% Popcornmeter icon 84%

#6
Synopsis: After going through a rough breakup, awkward and upbeat Jess (Zooey Deschanel) moves in with three single guys. Intelligent and [More]
Starring: Zooey Deschanel, Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, Lamorne Morris

#7

The Second Best Hospital in The Galaxy
Tomatometer icon 94% Popcornmeter icon 74%

#7
Synopsis: Two alien doctors tackle anxiety-eating parasites, illegal time loops, and deep-space STIs. [More]
Starring: Stephanie Hsu, Keke Palmer, Kieran Culkin, Sam Smith

#8

Girls
Tomatometer icon 89% Popcornmeter icon 76%

#8
Synopsis: An aspiring writer and her three friends in New York try to make sense of what life has in store [More]
Starring: Lena Dunham, Allison Williams, Jemima Kirke, Zosia Mamet

#9

Problemista (2023)
Tomatometer icon 85%

#9
Critics Consensus: With Problemista, Julio Torres' utterly unique sensibilities prove a perfectly cracked lens through which to find the surreal humor in bleak aspects of the human experience.
Synopsis: Alejandro (Julio Torres) is an aspiring toy designer from El Salvador, struggling to bring his unusual ideas to life in [More]
Starring: Julio Torres, Tilda Swinton, RZA, Isabella Rossellini
Directed By: Julio Torres

#10

A HOUSE OF DYNAMITE (2025)
Tomatometer icon 85%

#10
Critics Consensus: Playing out a nightmare scenario with nerve-wracking plausibility, Kathryn Bigelow's masterfully-constructed A House of Dynamite is an urgent thriller that's as distressing as it is riveting.
Synopsis: From Academy Award® winning director Kathryn Bigelow. When a single, unattributed missile is launched at the United States, a race [More]
Starring: Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, Gabriel Basso, Jared Harris
Directed By: Kathryn Bigelow

#11

Miracle Workers
Tomatometer icon 84% Popcornmeter icon 76%

#11
Synopsis: An ensemble cast tackles a new storyline each season. [More]
Starring: Steve Buscemi, Daniel Radcliffe, Karan Soni, Geraldine Viswanathan

#12

Nurse Jackie
Tomatometer icon 81% Popcornmeter icon 88%

#12
Synopsis: Emergency room nurse Jackie Peyton does everything she can to provide her patients with the best care possible while navigating [More]
Starring: Edie Falco, Peter Facinelli, Merritt Wever, Paul Schulze

#13

Inside Amy Schumer
Tomatometer icon 81% Popcornmeter icon 50%

#13
Synopsis: Assuming the title didn't give it away, comic Amy Schumer is the creator and star of this series, which features [More]
Starring: Amy Schumer

#14

Chance
Tomatometer icon 75% Popcornmeter icon 86%

#14
Synopsis: Based on Kem Nunn's acclaimed novel, this provocative thriller follows Dr. Eldon Chance ("House" star Hugh Laurie), a San Francisco-based [More]
Starring: Hugh Laurie, Ethan Suplee, Stefania Owen, Greta Lee

#15

Gemini (2017)
Tomatometer icon 70%

#15
Critics Consensus: A kaleidoscopic neo-noir, Gemini is a visually striking murder mystery with a convoluted but largely compelling plot and an impressive showing from Lola Kirke.
Synopsis: A heinous crime tests the complex relationship between a Hollywood starlet and her tenacious personal assistant. As the assistant unravels [More]
Starring: Lola Kirke, Zoë Kravitz, John Cho, Ricki Lake
Directed By: Aaron Katz

#16

The Morning Show
Tomatometer icon 68% Popcornmeter icon 37%

#16
Synopsis: A candid look at the modern workplace through the lens of the people who help wake the U.S. up, pulling [More]
Starring: Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Greta Lee

#17

Fits and Starts (2017)
Tomatometer icon 67%

#17
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A struggling writer can't seem to escape his wife's literary success. When a road trip to a publisher's salon takes [More]
Starring: Wyatt Cenac, Greta Lee, Maria Dizzia, Alex Karpovsky
Directed By: Laura Terruso

#18

In a Relationship (2018)
Tomatometer icon 64%

#18
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: During a summer in Los Angeles, long-term couple Owen and Hallie may be breaking up. And just as their relationship [More]
Starring: Emma Roberts, Michael Angarano, Dree Hemingway, Patrick Gibson
Directed By: Sam Boyd

#19

Sisters (2015)
Tomatometer icon 60%

#19
Critics Consensus: Sisters' sharp blend of pathos and vulgarity, along with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler's effervescent chemistry, are more than enough to make up for the handful of laughs this coming-of-age comedy leaves on the table.
Synopsis: When their parents decide to sell their home, siblings Maura (Amy Poehler) and Kate (Tina Fey) learn that they have [More]
Starring: Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph, Ike Barinholtz
Directed By: Jason Moore

#20

Wayward Pines
Tomatometer icon 60% Popcornmeter icon 68%

#20
Synopsis: Executive producer M. Night Shyamalan brings Blake Crouch's best-selling trilogy of novels, "Pines," to life in this psychological, mind-bending thriller [More]
Starring: Jason Patric, Djimon Hounsou, Hope Davis, Tom Stevens

#21

Money Monster (2016)
Tomatometer icon 59%

#21
Critics Consensus: Money Monster's strong cast and solidly written story ride a timely wave of socioeconomic anger that's powerful enough to overcome an occasionally muddled approach to its worthy themes.
Synopsis: Lee Gates is a Wall Street guru who picks hot stocks as host of the television show "Money Monster." Suddenly, [More]
Starring: George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Jack O'Connell, Dominic West
Directed By: Jodie Foster

#22

TRON: Ares (2025)
Tomatometer icon 56%

#22
Critics Consensus: A sensory feast of vivid neon hues and a hypnotic soundtrack, Tron: Ares is gorgeous to behold but too narratively programmatic to achieve an authentically human dimension.
Synopsis: "TRON: Ares" follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on [More]
Starring: Jared Leto, Jodie Turner-Smith, Gillian Anderson, Jeff Bridges
Directed By: Joachim Rønning

#23

Strays (2023)
Tomatometer icon 54%

#23
Critics Consensus: Crudely effective and effectively crude, Strays is more amusing than hilarious, but this comedy's scattershot humor is partly offset by its surprisingly big heart.
Synopsis: They say a dog is a man's best friend, but what if the man is a total dirtbag? In that [More]
Starring: Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx, Will Forte, Isla Fisher
Directed By: Josh Greenbaum

#24

The Tiger's Apprentice (2024)
Tomatometer icon 50%

#24
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Tom Lee discovers he's part of a long lineage of magical protectors known as the Guardians. With guidance from a [More]
Starring: Henry Golding, Brandon Soo Hoo, Lucy Liu, Sandra Oh
Directed By: Raman Hui

#25

HouseBroken
Tomatometer icon 50% Popcornmeter icon 86%

#25
Synopsis: "HouseBroken" is an animated series that takes an irreverent look at human behavior through the lens of animals. The animals' [More]
Starring: Lisa Kudrow, Tony Hale, Will Forte, Jason Mantzoukas

#26

HairBrained (2013)
Tomatometer icon 22%

#26
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A brilliant teen (Alex Wolff) and a 41-year-old gambling addict (Brendan Fraser) become unlikely buddies at college. [More]
Starring: Alex Wolff, Brendan Fraser, Julia Garner, Teddy Bergman
Directed By: Billy Kent

#27

Pottersville (2017)
Tomatometer icon 14%

#27
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Maynard, a beloved local businessman, is mistaken for the legendary Bigfoot during an inebriated romp through town in a makeshift [More]
Starring: Christina Hendricks, Michael Shannon, Judy Greer, Ron Perlman
Directed By: Seth Henrikson

#28

The Cobbler (2014)
Tomatometer icon 10%

#28
Critics Consensus: The Cobbler represents a slight step up from Adam Sandler's recent comedies, but while its cloying sentiment proves a more palatable substitute for his usual crass humor, it still isn't terribly compelling.
Synopsis: A frustrated shoemaker (Adam Sandler) finds a magical sewing machine that allows him to see the world in a new [More]
Starring: Adam Sandler, Method Man, Ellen Barkin, Melonie Diaz
Directed By: Tom McCarthy

