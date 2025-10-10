(Photo by Disney)

Greta Lee Movies and Series Ranked by Tomatometer

Since making her debut in an episode of Law & Order: SVU back in 2006, Greta Lee has quietly built an impressive resume on TV and the big screen. After a couple of small roles, Lee began to appear regularly on TV beginning around 2012 in series like Nurse Jackie and Girls, followed by notable roles in movies like the Tina Fey-Amy Poehler comedy Sisters and Jodie Foster’s 2016 thriller Money Monster, opposite George Clooney and Julia Roberts. Lee truly began to break out on two streaming series: Netflix’s Russian Doll and Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, the latter of which earned her an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. In 2023, she earned all kinds of accolades for her work in Celine Song’s acclaimed romantic drama Past Lives, one of the standout indie hits of the year.

This year, Lee not only guest starred in one of the most impressive episodes of arguably the most talked-about comedy series, The Studio, but also headlines a big, sci-fi blockbuster in TRON: Ares and appears in A House of Dynamite alongside Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, and Jared Harris. To celebrate her incredible year, we take a look at all the movies and TV series starring Greta Lee.

#1 High Maintenance

98% 81% #1 Synopsis: The Guy is a nameless marijuana dealer in Brooklyn who delivers his goods via bicycle to stressed-out clients across New The Guy is a nameless marijuana dealer in Brooklyn who delivers his goods via bicycle to stressed-out clients across New [More] Starring: Ben Sinclair

#8 Girls

89% 76% #8 Synopsis: An aspiring writer and her three friends in New York try to make sense of what life has in store An aspiring writer and her three friends in New York try to make sense of what life has in store [More] Starring: Lena Dunham, Allison Williams, Jemima Kirke, Zosia Mamet

#9 Problemista (2023)

85% #9 Critics Consensus: With Problemista, Julio Torres' utterly unique sensibilities prove a perfectly cracked lens through which to find the surreal humor in bleak aspects of the human experience. Synopsis: Alejandro (Julio Torres) is an aspiring toy designer from El Salvador, struggling to bring his unusual ideas to life in Alejandro (Julio Torres) is an aspiring toy designer from El Salvador, struggling to bring his unusual ideas to life in [More] Starring: Julio Torres, Tilda Swinton, RZA, Isabella Rossellini Directed By: Julio Torres

#13 Inside Amy Schumer

81% 50% #13 Synopsis: Assuming the title didn't give it away, comic Amy Schumer is the creator and star of this series, which features Assuming the title didn't give it away, comic Amy Schumer is the creator and star of this series, which features [More] Starring: Amy Schumer

#15 Gemini (2017)

70% #15 Critics Consensus: A kaleidoscopic neo-noir, Gemini is a visually striking murder mystery with a convoluted but largely compelling plot and an impressive showing from Lola Kirke. Synopsis: A heinous crime tests the complex relationship between a Hollywood starlet and her tenacious personal assistant. As the assistant unravels A heinous crime tests the complex relationship between a Hollywood starlet and her tenacious personal assistant. As the assistant unravels [More] Starring: Lola Kirke, Zoë Kravitz, John Cho, Ricki Lake Directed By: Aaron Katz

#19 Sisters (2015)

60% #19 Critics Consensus: Sisters' sharp blend of pathos and vulgarity, along with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler's effervescent chemistry, are more than enough to make up for the handful of laughs this coming-of-age comedy leaves on the table. Synopsis: When their parents decide to sell their home, siblings Maura (Amy Poehler) and Kate (Tina Fey) learn that they have When their parents decide to sell their home, siblings Maura (Amy Poehler) and Kate (Tina Fey) learn that they have [More] Starring: Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph, Ike Barinholtz Directed By: Jason Moore

#21 Money Monster (2016)

59% #21 Critics Consensus: Money Monster's strong cast and solidly written story ride a timely wave of socioeconomic anger that's powerful enough to overcome an occasionally muddled approach to its worthy themes. Synopsis: Lee Gates is a Wall Street guru who picks hot stocks as host of the television show "Money Monster." Suddenly, Lee Gates is a Wall Street guru who picks hot stocks as host of the television show "Money Monster." Suddenly, [More] Starring: George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Jack O'Connell, Dominic West Directed By: Jodie Foster

#23 Strays (2023)

54% #23 Critics Consensus: Crudely effective and effectively crude, Strays is more amusing than hilarious, but this comedy's scattershot humor is partly offset by its surprisingly big heart. Synopsis: They say a dog is a man's best friend, but what if the man is a total dirtbag? In that They say a dog is a man's best friend, but what if the man is a total dirtbag? In that [More] Starring: Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx, Will Forte, Isla Fisher Directed By: Josh Greenbaum

#28 The Cobbler (2014)

10% #28 Critics Consensus: The Cobbler represents a slight step up from Adam Sandler's recent comedies, but while its cloying sentiment proves a more palatable substitute for his usual crass humor, it still isn't terribly compelling. Synopsis: A frustrated shoemaker (Adam Sandler) finds a magical sewing machine that allows him to see the world in a new A frustrated shoemaker (Adam Sandler) finds a magical sewing machine that allows him to see the world in a new [More] Starring: Adam Sandler, Method Man, Ellen Barkin, Melonie Diaz Directed By: Tom McCarthy

Thumbnail image by John Nacion/Getty Images