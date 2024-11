Food Movies That Will Make You Hungry

What do Ralph Fiennes, Meryl Streep, Patton Oswalt, and Catherine Zeta-Jones have in common? Besides playing some of the most iconic roles in Hollywood, they’ve all starred in beloved food movies that have left mouths watering around the world, and they’re certainly not the only ones.

The holiday season is here, and with it comes all the traditions we know and love: shindigs with our favorite people, frantic shopping days, and food… lots and lots of food. And because meals play a crucial role in making movies engaging and relatable, we’ve compiled a list of 41 films to sink your teeth into this month. Who doesn’t want a big bowl of spaghetti after watching Scott Hicks’ No Reservations? Who wouldn’t crave the incredible combination of aged goat cheese and strawberries after that opening scene in Ratatouille?

Whatever your go-to meal or snack is, kick off the season of baking, gift-giving, and over-eating, and dive into the following delectable food movies. Because there’s nothing that brings people together more than cinema and a delicious meal. Bon Appétit!

#1 Tampopo (1985)

100% #1 Adjusted Score: 105072% Critics Consensus: Thanks to director Juzo Itami's offbeat humor and sharp satirical edge, Tampopo is a funny, sexy, affectionate celebration of food and its broad influence on Japanese culture. Synopsis: Two Japanese milk-truck drivers (Tsutomu Yamazaki, Ken Watanabe) help a restaurant owner (Nobuko Miyamoto) learn how to cook great noodles.... Two Japanese milk-truck drivers (Tsutomu Yamazaki, Ken Watanabe) help a restaurant owner (Nobuko Miyamoto) learn how to cook great noodles.... [More] Starring: Tsutomu Yamazaki, Nobuko Miyamoto, Ken Watanabe, Kôji Yakusho Directed By: Juzo Itami

#3 Boiling Point (2021)

99% #3 Adjusted Score: 102323% Critics Consensus: Gripping from start to finish, Boiling Point uses its bold formal approach to support a thrilling tightrope of a tale. Synopsis: On the busiest night of the year at one of the hottest restaurants in London, charismatic, commanding head chef Andy... On the busiest night of the year at one of the hottest restaurants in London, charismatic, commanding head chef Andy... [More] Starring: Stephen Graham, Vinette Robinson, Alice Feetham, Hannah Walters Directed By: Philip Barantini

#7 Ratatouille (2007)

96% #7 Adjusted Score: 106275% Critics Consensus: Fast-paced and stunningly animated, Ratatouille adds another delightfully entertaining entry -- and a rather unlikely hero -- to the Pixar canon. Synopsis: Remy (Patton Oswalt), a resident of Paris, appreciates good food and has quite a sophisticated palate. He would love to... Remy (Patton Oswalt), a resident of Paris, appreciates good food and has quite a sophisticated palate. He would love to... [More] Starring: Patton Oswalt, Ian Holm, Lou Romano, Brian Dennehy Directed By: Brad Bird

#9 Mostly Martha (2001)

92% #9 Adjusted Score: 94532% Critics Consensus: Mostly Martha may have a predictable plot, but it still feels charming and fresh, and the food will make you hungry. Synopsis: Martha (Martina Gedeck) relies on her culinary skills as her primary means of communication. She lives for her work and... Martha (Martina Gedeck) relies on her culinary skills as her primary means of communication. She lives for her work and... [More] Starring: Martina Gedeck, Sergio Castellitto, Maxime Foerste, August Zirner Directed By: Sandra Nettelbeck

#12 Waitress (2007)

89% #12 Adjusted Score: 95677% Critics Consensus: Sweet, smart, and quirky, Waitress hits the right, bittersweet notes through this romantic comedy through its witty script and a superb performance by Keri Russell. Synopsis: Jenna (Keri Russell) works in a diner in a small Southern town and is a genius at creating luscious desserts,... Jenna (Keri Russell) works in a diner in a small Southern town and is a genius at creating luscious desserts,... [More] Starring: Keri Russell, Nathan Fillion, Cheryl Hines, Adrienne Shelly Directed By: Adrienne Shelly

#16 Chef (2014)

87% #16 Adjusted Score: 95627% Critics Consensus: Chef's charming cast and sharp, funny script add enough spice to make this feel-good comedy a flavorful -- if familiar -- treat. Synopsis: After a controlling owner (Dustin Hoffman) pushes him too far, chef Carl Casper (Jon Favreau) quits his position at a... After a controlling owner (Dustin Hoffman) pushes him too far, chef Carl Casper (Jon Favreau) quits his position at a... [More] Starring: Jon Favreau, Sofía Vergara, John Leguizamo, Scarlett Johansson Directed By: Jon Favreau

#18 Sweet Bean (2015)

85% #18 Adjusted Score: 87152% Critics Consensus: Sweet Bean's deliberate pace demands patience, but the satisfying simplicity of its story -- and Kirin Kiki's absorbing performance -- yield an array of riches well worth the wait. Synopsis: A baker's (Masatoshi Nagase) business takes off when he hires an eccentric 76-year-old woman (Kirin Kiki) who specializes in making... A baker's (Masatoshi Nagase) business takes off when he hires an eccentric 76-year-old woman (Kirin Kiki) who specializes in making... [More] Starring: Kirin Kiki, Masatoshi Nagase, Kyara Uchida, Miyoko Asada Directed By: Naomi Kawase

#20 Wonka (2023)

82% #20 Adjusted Score: 100670% Critics Consensus: With director Paul King at the helm and some solid new songs at the ready, the warmly old-fashioned Wonka puts a suitably sweet spin on the classic character while still leaving some room for the source material's darker undertones. Synopsis: Based on the extraordinary character at the center of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Roald Dahl’s most iconic children's book... Based on the extraordinary character at the center of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Roald Dahl’s most iconic children's book... [More] Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Hugh Grant, Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key Directed By: Paul King

#26 Babette's Feast (1987)

97% #26 Adjusted Score: 99548% Critics Consensus: Charming and melancholy, Babette's Feast is a timeless Scandinavian treat that explores the complex relationships between people, beliefs, and what it means to be an artist. Synopsis: Beautiful but pious sisters Martine (Birgitte Federspiel) and Philippa (Bodil Kjer) grow to spinsterhood under the wrathful eye of their... Beautiful but pious sisters Martine (Birgitte Federspiel) and Philippa (Bodil Kjer) grow to spinsterhood under the wrathful eye of their... [More] Starring: Stéphane Audran, Jean-Philippe Lafont, Jarl Kulle, Gudmar Klöving Directed By: Gabriel Axel

#34 Haute Cuisine (2012)

69% #34 Adjusted Score: 69653% Critics Consensus: While it'll certainly be an easier sell for foodie filmgoers, Haute Cuisine's beautifully filmed biopic should satisfy most viewers hungry for a beautifully filmed dramedy. Synopsis: An obscure cook (Catherine Frot) from a Périgord truffle farm makes waves in the Élysée Palace when she becomes the... An obscure cook (Catherine Frot) from a Périgord truffle farm makes waves in the Élysée Palace when she becomes the... [More] Starring: Catherine Frot, Jean d'Ormesson, Hippolyte Girardot, Arthur Dupont Directed By: Christian Vincent

#35 Chocolat (2000)

63% #35 Adjusted Score: 67477% Critics Consensus: Chocolat is a charmingly light-hearted fable with a lovely performance by Binoche. Synopsis: When mysterious Vianne and her child arrive in a tranquil French town in the winter of 1959, no one could... When mysterious Vianne and her child arrive in a tranquil French town in the winter of 1959, no one could... [More] Starring: Juliette Binoche, Johnny Depp, Lena Olin, Judi Dench Directed By: Lasse Hallström

#39 Eat Pray Love (2010)

35% #39 Adjusted Score: 43409% Critics Consensus: The scenery is nice to look at, and Julia Roberts is as luminous as ever, but without the spiritual and emotional weight of the book that inspired it, Eat Pray Love is too shallow to resonate. Synopsis: Liz Gilbert (Julia Roberts) thought she had everything she wanted in life: a home, a husband and a successful career.... Liz Gilbert (Julia Roberts) thought she had everything she wanted in life: a home, a husband and a successful career.... [More] Starring: Julia Roberts, James Franco, Javier Bardem, Richard Jenkins Directed By: Ryan Murphy