Food Movies That Will Make You Hungry

What do Ralph Fiennes, Meryl Streep, Patton Oswalt, and Catherine Zeta-Jones have in common? Besides playing some of the most iconic roles in Hollywood, they’ve all starred in beloved food movies that have left mouths watering around the world, and they’re certainly not the only ones.

The holiday season is here, and with it comes all the traditions we know and love: shindigs with our favorite people, frantic shopping days, and food… lots and lots of food. And because meals play a crucial role in making movies engaging and relatable, we’ve compiled a list of 41 films to sink your teeth into this month. Who doesn’t want a big bowl of spaghetti after watching Scott Hicks’ No Reservations? Who wouldn’t crave the incredible combination of aged goat cheese and strawberries after that opening scene in Ratatouille?

Whatever your go-to meal or snack is, kick off the season of baking, gift-giving, and over-eating, and dive into the following delectable food movies. Because there’s nothing that brings people together more than cinema and a delicious meal. Bon Appétit!

#1 Tampopo (1985)

100% #1 Adjusted Score: 105072% Critics Consensus: Thanks to director Juzo Itami's offbeat humor and sharp satirical edge, Tampopo is a funny, sexy, affectionate celebration of food and its broad influence on Japanese culture. Synopsis: Two Japanese milk-truck drivers (Tsutomu Yamazaki, Ken Watanabe) help a restaurant owner (Nobuko Miyamoto) learn how to cook great noodles.... Two Japanese milk-truck drivers (Tsutomu Yamazaki, Ken Watanabe) help a restaurant owner (Nobuko Miyamoto) learn how to cook great noodles.... [More] Starring: Tsutomu Yamazaki, Nobuko Miyamoto, Ken Watanabe, Kôji Yakusho Directed By: Juzo Itami

#12 Waitress (2007)

89% #12 Adjusted Score: 95677% Critics Consensus: Sweet, smart, and quirky, Waitress hits the right, bittersweet notes through this romantic comedy through its witty script and a superb performance by Keri Russell. Synopsis: Jenna (Keri Russell) works in a diner in a small Southern town and is a genius at creating luscious desserts,... Jenna (Keri Russell) works in a diner in a small Southern town and is a genius at creating luscious desserts,... [More] Starring: Keri Russell, Nathan Fillion, Cheryl Hines, Adrienne Shelly Directed By: Adrienne Shelly

#20 Wonka (2023)

82% #20 Adjusted Score: 100670% Critics Consensus: With director Paul King at the helm and some solid new songs at the ready, the warmly old-fashioned Wonka puts a suitably sweet spin on the classic character while still leaving some room for the source material's darker undertones. Synopsis: Based on the extraordinary character at the center of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Roald Dahl’s most iconic children's book... Based on the extraordinary character at the center of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Roald Dahl’s most iconic children's book... [More] Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Hugh Grant, Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key Directed By: Paul King