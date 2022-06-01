(Photo by © ABC / Courtesy: Everett Collection, Adrian S. Burrows / ©Showtime / Courtesy Everett Collection, Courtesy of Netflix, Pari Dukovic/FX)

180 Favorite LGBTQ+ TV Shows

TV has been instrumental in the LGBTQ+ rights movement and in changing attitudes towards the community. It has also, perhaps most importantly, been a platform to tell stories that have made gay, lesbian, bisexual, trans, queer, intersex, and more people feel less alone in the world – to know there is a big and varied community to which they belong. One pioneering show at a time, groundbreaking character by groundbreaking character, TV and streaming series have given the world an insight into the LGBTQ+ experience, and provided LGBTQ+ people with reflections of their own lives – stories to laugh along with, to cry with, and to identify with. In this list of LGBTQ+ TV shows, we highlight 175 shows that have broken ground, enlightened, and entertained.

We’ve arranged the list into four categories: shows that were big TV firsts, or featured TV firsts; shows that center on LGTBQ characters or experiences; shows that feature LGBTQ+ characters and stories, but where that isn’t necessarily the primary focus or thrust of the series; and reality shows and docuseries. As with all lists like this, there will be titles we’ve missed, and you may disagree with some of our categorizations; we encourage you share your thoughts and add your favorites in the comments, so when we do an update, we can have even more great LGBTQ+ titles to consider.

GROUNDBREAKERS AND BIG FIRSTS

In many ways, nearly all of the series on this list could be called “trailblazers,” “pioneers,” and recognized for their contribution to furthering fuller LGBTQ+ representation on TV and in streaming. But the titles in this first section stand out for breaking boundaries and crossing major milestones. They did so by being the first network superhero TV show with an LGBTQ+ lead (actress and character), as is the case of the CW’s Batwoman, or featuring some of the earliest recurring gay characters on American TV, like Vincent Schiavelli’s Peter Panama on the short-lived The Corner Bar, or Billy Crystal’s Jodie Dallas on Soap. In this section you’ll also find the first Disney Channel show to feature a gay main character (Andi Mack), the first animated show to feature a same-sex marriage proposal (Steven Universe), and Pose, which broke ground with its diverse, largely transgender cast, and for being the series on which Janet Mock became the first transgender woman of color to direct and write an episode of television.

SHOWS THAT CENTER ON THE LGBTQ+ EXPERIENCE

In this section, we focus on shows whose central character, or multiple central characters, are LGBTQ+, and whose storylines and approach have a distinctly LGBTQ+ focus. You’ll find High Fidelity, in which Zoë Kravitz plays bisexual record store owner Rob; Ryan Murphy’s period gay fantasia, Hollywood; and Twenties, Lena Waithe’s semi-autobiographical BET series. HBO’s short-lived but long-loved Looking, which followed the lives of three gay San Francisco men, is here, too, along with Lana and Lilly Wachowski and J. Michael Straczynski’s envelope-pushing Sense8, and Vida, about two Mexican-American sisters living in L.A. The list also features a group of LGBTQ+ comedians who crafted smart, critically acclaimed, funny, and moving shows around their own personas, among them Josh Thomas (Please Like Me), Mae Martin (Feel Good), Tig Notaro (One Mississippi), and Abby McEnany (Work In Progress).

SHOWS WITH LGBTQ+ STORYLINES AND CHARACTERS

A number of shows that don’t focus exclusively or centrally on LGBTQ+ characters or storylines, but which do have story arcs and standout LGBTQ+ characters in their ensembles, have done great things for representation. Think Sara Ramirez’s Dr. Callie Torres in Grey’s Anatomy, Asia Kate Dillon’s non-binary Taylor Mason in Billions, Wilson Cruz’s Ricki Vasquez on My So-Called Life or, for that matter, an all-grown-up Wilson Cruz’s Dr. Hugh Culber, whose relationship with Anthony Rapp’s Lt. Commander Paul Stamets forms the heart of Paramount+ series Star Trek: Discovery. In this list, you’ll also find Buffy the Vampire Slayer, on which couple Willow and Tara featured in TV’s first lesbian sex scene (albeit a suggestive, tame one), and a number of recent sitcoms that have challenged stereotypes about gay men and masculinity (Brooklyn Nine Nine, Happy Endings, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia). In recent years we’ve seen more trans actors cast in trans roles, too, playing full and rich characters such as Margo Fairchild (Jen Richards) in Mrs. Fletcher and Jules (Hunter Schafer) in Euphoria. And progressive showrunners have been ensuring representation is a priority in genre, with superhero series such as Arrow, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Jessica Jones, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and more populating their action-packed series with LGBTQ+ heroes, sidekicks, and villains.

Easy (2016) 90% #95 Synopsis: From director and creator Joe Swanberg, this Netflix-original comedy anthology series explores diverse Chicago characters, modern romance technology and culture.... From director and creator Joe Swanberg, this Netflix-original comedy anthology series explores diverse Chicago characters, modern romance technology and culture.... [More] Starring: Directed By: Joe Swanberg

Limetown (2019) 71% #71 Synopsis: Journalist Lia Haddock attempts to solve the mystery behind the disappearance of over 300 people at a neuroscience research facility... Journalist Lia Haddock attempts to solve the mystery behind the disappearance of over 300 people at a neuroscience research facility... [More] Starring: Jessica Biel, Stanley Tucci, Omar Elba, Sherri Saum

REALITY SHOWS AND DOCUSERIES

LGBTQ+ representation on TV has been advanced through reality shows — both competition and otherwise — and documentaries, even those that aren’t explicitly billed as queer: MTV’s The Real World was a groundbreaker for gay and lesbian representation, and Project Runway has spotlighted the talents of dozens of LGBTQ creatives. In this list you’ll find the queen of them all, RuPaul’s Drag Race, along with some more hidden-gem reality competitions to check out, among them TRANSform Me, hosted by Laverne Cox, and The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula. Also here: insightful docuseries like Gaycation, in which Ellen Page explores different LGBTQ+ cultures across the planet, and Apple TV+’s Visible: Out on Television, which dives into the impact that television — including some of the shows on this list — has had on the community and how it is perceived.

Gaycation (2016) #18 Synopsis: Openly gay actor Elliot Page heads out, with best friend Ian Daniel, on a journey to explore various LGBTQ cultures... Openly gay actor Elliot Page heads out, with best friend Ian Daniel, on a journey to explore various LGBTQ cultures... [More] Starring: Elliot Page, Ian Daniel Directed By: William Fairman

Gayme Show! (2020) 93% #17 Synopsis: Matt Rogers and Dave Mizzoni host as two straight contestants compete in a series of physical, mental, and performance challenges... Matt Rogers and Dave Mizzoni host as two straight contestants compete in a series of physical, mental, and performance challenges... [More] Starring: Matt Rogers, Dave Mizzoni