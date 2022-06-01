LGBTQ TV

180 Favorite LGBTQ+ TV Shows  

TV has been instrumental in the LGBTQ+ rights movement and in changing attitudes towards the community. It has also, perhaps most importantly, been a platform to tell stories that have made gay, lesbian, bisexual, trans, queer, intersex, and more people feel less alone in the world – to know there is a big and varied community to which they belong. One pioneering show at a time, groundbreaking character by groundbreaking character, TV and streaming series have given the world an insight into the LGBTQ+ experience, and provided LGBTQ+ people with reflections of their own lives – stories to laugh along with, to cry with, and to identify with. In this list of LGBTQ+ TV shows, we highlight 175 shows that have broken ground, enlightened, and entertained.

We’ve arranged the list into four categories: shows that were big TV firsts, or featured TV firsts; shows that center on LGTBQ characters or experiences; shows that feature LGBTQ+ characters and stories, but where that isn’t necessarily the primary focus or thrust of the series; and reality shows and docuseries. As with all lists like this, there will be titles we’ve missed, and you may disagree with some of our categorizations; we encourage you share your thoughts and add your favorites in the comments, so when we do an update, we can have even more great LGBTQ+ titles to consider. 

GROUNDBREAKERS AND BIG FIRSTS

In many ways, nearly all of the series on this list could be called “trailblazers,” “pioneers,” and recognized for their contribution to furthering fuller LGBTQ+ representation on TV and in streaming. But the titles in this first section stand out for breaking boundaries and crossing major milestones. They did so by being the first network superhero TV show with an LGBTQ+ lead (actress and character), as is the case of the CW’s Batwoman, or featuring some of the earliest recurring gay characters on American TV, like Vincent Schiavelli’s Peter Panama on the short-lived The Corner Bar, or Billy Crystal’s Jodie Dallas on Soap. In this section you’ll also find the first Disney Channel show to feature a gay main character (Andi Mack), the first animated show to feature a same-sex marriage proposal (Steven Universe), and Pose, which broke ground with its diverse, largely transgender cast, and for being the series on which Janet Mock became the first transgender woman of color to direct and write an episode of television.

Andi Mack (2017)

Synopsis: Life goes from routine to a roller-coaster ride overnight for artistic teenager Andi Mack. It all happens on the eve... [More]
Starring: Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Lilan Bowden, Lauren Tom, Joshua Rush
Directed By: Terri Minsky, Michelle Manning

Batwoman: Season 1 (2019)
80%

Critics Consensus: Though it needs more time to develop its own identity to truly soar, Batwoman's fun and stylish first season is a step in the right direction for representation and superhero shows alike.
Starring: Ruby Rose, Meagan Tandy, Camrus Johnson, Nicole Kang
Directed By: Greg Berlanti, Caroline Dries, Geoff Johns, Sarah Schechter

Boy Meets Girl (2009)
33%

Synopsis: A DIY man wakes up one day and finds himself trapped in the body of a thirty-something woman.... [More]
Starring: Martin Freeman, Rachael Stirling, Angela Griffin, Marshall Lancaster
Directed By: Alrick Riley, Kieran Roberts

The Corner Bar (1972)

Synopsis: Following the lives of the patrons of Grants Toomb.... [More]
Starring: Shimen Ruskin, J.J. Barry, Bill Fiore, Gabriel Dell

Ellen (1994)

Synopsis: Ellen works in a Los Angeles bookstore called Buy the Book and hangs around with her friends discussing lovers, work... [More]
Starring: Ellen DeGeneres, David Anthony Higgins, Joely Fisher, Clea Lewis
Directed By: David S. Rosenthal, Warren Bell, Wendy Goldman

Hot L Baltimore (1975)

Synopsis: The lives and loves of residents of a seedy Baltimore hotel.... [More]
Starring: James Cromwell, Richard Masur, Conchata Ferrell, Al Freeman Jr.

The L Word (2004)
57%

Synopsis: This long-running Showtime series features intertwined stories about the lives and loves of a group of lesbians and bisexuals in... [More]
Starring: Jennifer Beals, Laurel Holloman, Mia Kirshner, Katherine Moennig
Directed By: Ilene Chaiken

Modern Family (2009)
85%

Synopsis: Told from the perspective of an unseen documentary filmmaker, the series offers an honest, often-hilarious perspective of family life. Parents... [More]
Starring: Ed O'Neill, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Sofía Vergara
Directed By: Steven Levitan, Christopher Lloyd, Danny Zuker, Paul Corrigan

Noah's Arc (2005)

Synopsis: This drama series follows the lives and relationships of four gay men in Los Angeles. Noah is a struggling screenwriter... [More]
Starring: Darryl Stephens, Rodney Chester, Christian Vincent, Douglas Spearman

Orange Is the New Black (2013)
90%

Synopsis: Piper Chapman is a public relations executive with a career and a fiance when her past suddenly catches up to... [More]
Starring: Taylor Schilling, Natasha Lyonne, Uzo Aduba, Danielle Brooks
Directed By: Andrew McCarthy, Phil Abraham, Tara Herrmann, Jenji Kohan

The Owl House (2020)
100%

Synopsis: Self-assured teenager Luz stumbles upon a portal to a magical realm where she befriends a rebellious witch, Eda, and a... [More]
Starring: Wendie Malick, Alex Hirsch, Sarah-Nicole Robles
Directed By: Dana Terrace, Spencer Wan

Pose (2018)
98%

Synopsis: "Pose" is a drama spotlighting the legends, icons and ferocious house mothers of New York's underground ball culture, a movement... [More]
Starring: Mj Rodriguez, Billy Porter, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore
Directed By: Brad Simpson, Nina Jacobson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Sherry Marsh

Queer as Folk (1999)
100%

Synopsis: The lives of three gay men living in Manchester, England.... [More]
Starring: Aidan Gillen, Craig Kelly, Charlie Hunnam, Denise Black
Directed By: Russell T. Davies

Queer as Folk (2000)

Synopsis: Set in working-class Pittsburgh, the drama revolves around a group of gay friends and their relationships, careers, loves and ambitions.... [More]
Starring: Gale Harold, Hal Sparks, Randy Harrison, Peter Paige
Directed By: Daniel Lipman, Ron Cowen

Sense8 (2015)
86%

Synopsis: Eight strangers around the globe find themselves connected -- first by a violent vision, then by their shared ability to... [More]
Starring: Brian J. Smith, Tuppence Middleton, Jamie Clayton, Miguel Ángel Silvestre
Directed By: Lana Wachowski, Grant Hill, J. Michael Straczynski

Soap (1977)

Synopsis: This classic comedy series is a satire on all the daytime soaps out there. The stories revolve around a rich... [More]
Starring: Robert Mandan, Katherine Helmond, Diana Canova, Jennifer Salt
Directed By: Paul Junger Witt, Tony Thomas, Susan Harris

Special (2019)
98%

Synopsis: Actor-writer Ryan O'Connell stars in this semi-autobiographical series based on his memoir. He plays Ryan, a gay man with cerebral... [More]
Starring: Ryan O'Connell, Jessica Hecht, Punam Patel, Marla Mindelle
Directed By: Ryan O'Connell, Jim Parsons, Eric Norsoph, Todd Spiewak

Steven Universe (2013)
100%

Synopsis: The Crystal Gems are a team of magical beings who are the self-appointed guardians of the universe. Half-human, half-Gem hero... [More]
Starring: Zach Callison, Estelle, Michaela Dietz, Deedee Magno Hall
Directed By: Rebecca Sugar, Curtis Lelash, Brian A. Miller, Jennifer Pelphrey

Armistead Maupin's Tales of the City (2019)
83%

Synopsis: Upon returning to San Francisco, Mary Ann is reunited with her daughter, Shawna, and ex-husband Brian 20 years after leaving... [More]
Starring: Laura Linney, Ellen Page, Paul Gross, Olympia Dukakis
Directed By: Lauren Morelli, Alan Poul, Armistead Maupin, Laura Linney

Transparent (2014)
91%

Synopsis: Mort has a secret that he really wants to tell his three adult children, who are so self-absorbed they don't... [More]
Starring: Jeffrey Tambor, Gaby Hoffmann, Amy Landecker, Jay Duplass
Directed By: Jill Soloway

Will & Grace (1998)

#160
Synopsis: In the original eight-season run of this groundbreaking sitcom, best friends Will, a meticulous corporate lawyer, and Grace, a neurotic... [More]
Starring: Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes, Megan Mullally
Directed By: David Kohan, Max Mutchnick, James Burrows, Alex Herschlag

AJ and the Queen (2020)
52%

Synopsis: Robert, a down-on-his-luck drag queen who performs as Ruby Red, prepares for a new adventure, heading out on a journey... [More]
Starring: RuPaul Charles, Izzy G., Michael-Leon Wooley, Josh Segarra
Directed By: Michael Patrick King, RuPaul Charles

SHOWS THAT CENTER ON THE LGBTQ+ EXPERIENCE

In this section, we focus on shows whose central character, or multiple central characters, are LGBTQ+, and whose storylines and approach have a distinctly LGBTQ+ focus. You’ll find High Fidelity, in which Zoë Kravitz plays bisexual record store owner Rob; Ryan Murphy’s period gay fantasia, Hollywood; and Twenties, Lena Waithe’s semi-autobiographical BET series. HBO’s short-lived but long-loved Looking, which followed the lives of three gay San Francisco men, is here, too, along with Lana and Lilly Wachowski and J. Michael Straczynski’s envelope-pushing Sense8, and Vida, about two Mexican-American sisters living in L.A. The list also features a group of LGBTQ+ comedians who crafted smart, critically acclaimed, funny, and moving shows around their own personas, among them Josh Thomas (Please Like Me), Mae Martin (Feel Good), Tig Notaro (One Mississippi), and Abby McEnany (Work In Progress).

Angels in America (2003)
90%

Synopsis: Adapted from Tony Kushner's award-winning plays about social, sexual, religious and other issues facing 1980s America as the AIDS crisis... [More]
Starring: Al Pacino, Meryl Streep, Emma Thompson, Mary-Louise Parker
Directed By: Mike Nichols

Banana (2015)
100%

Synopsis: Through eight stand-alone stories, this series follows different aspects of LGBT life. Each episode focuses on the unique storyline of... [More]
Starring: Letitia Wright, Fisayo Akinade, Andrew Hayden Smith, Georgia Henshaw
Directed By: Lewis Arnold, Russell T. Davies, Julie Gardner, Nicola Shindler

Betty (2020)
98%

Synopsis: Young women navigate the predominantly male-oriented world of skateboarding in New York City.... [More]
Starring: Dede Lovelace, Moonbear, Nina Moran, Ajani Russell
Directed By: Crystal Moselle, Lesley Arfin, Igor Srubshchik, Jason Weinberg

Bonding (2019)
71%

Synopsis: Tiff is a grad student in New York City who is moonlighting as a dominatrix. For Tiff, her sexually explicit... [More]
Starring: Zoe Levin, Brendan Scannell, Micah Stock, D'Arcy Carden
Directed By: Dara Gordon, Jacob Perlin, Nina Soriano, Tom Schembri

Broad City (2014)
99%

Synopsis: The critically acclaimed Web series "Broad City" moves to Comedy Central as a half-hour scripted series. It's created by and... [More]
Starring: Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer
Directed By: Amy Poehler, Dave Becky, Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

Cucumber (2015)
91%

Synopsis: Russell T. Davies writes this drama exploring the many facets of contemporary sex culture. "Cucumber" delves into 21st-century gay life... [More]
Starring: Vincent Franklin, Cyril Nri, Freddie Fox, James Murray
Directed By: David Evans

Dickinson (2019)
92%

Synopsis: Emily Dickinson, poet, daughter, and total rebel; in this coming-of-age story, Emily is determined to become the world's greatest poet.... [More]
Starring: Hailee Steinfeld, Toby Huss, Jane Krakowski, Adrian Blake Enscoe
Directed By: Alena Smith, Michael Sugar, Ashley Zalta, Paul Lee

Difficult People (2015)
96%

Synopsis: Life is really tough for Julie and Billy, two 30-something aspiring comics living and working in New York City. While... [More]
Starring: Julie Klausner, Billy Eichner, Andrea Martin, James Urbaniak
Directed By: Amy Poehler, Julie Klausner, Brooke Posch, Dave Becky

EastSiders (2012)

Synopsis: A young gay couple battles infidelity and substance abuse in Los Angeles.... [More]
Starring: Kit Williamson, Van Hansis, Matthew McKelligon, John Halbach

Everything's Gonna Be Okay (2020)
97%

Synopsis: Nicholas is a neurotic 20-something visiting his dad and teenage half-sisters, one of whom is on the autism spectrum. When... [More]
Starring: Josh Thomas, Kayla Cromer, Adam Faison, Maeve Press
Directed By: Richard Allen-Turner, Jon Thoday, Kevin Whyte

Feel Good (2020)
100%

Synopsis: Recovering addict and comic Mae tries to control the addictive behaviors and intense romanticism that permeate her life; her efforts... [More]
Starring: Mae Martin, Charlotte Ritchie, Sophie Thompson, Lisa Kudrow
Directed By: Ally Pankiw, Ben Farrell, Hannah MacKay, Toby Stevens

Gentleman Jack (2019)
95%

Synopsis: It's 1832 in West Yorkshire, England -- the cradle of the evolving Industrial Revolution -- where landowner Anne Lister is... [More]
Starring: Suranne Jones, Sophie Rundle, Lydia Leonard, Gemma Whelan
Directed By: Sally Wainwright, Faith Penhale, Laura Lankester, Ben Irving

Halston (2021)
66%

Synopsis: Iconic American fashion designer Halston skyrockets to fame before his life starts to spin out of control.... [More]
Starring: Ewan McGregor, Bill Pullman, Rebecca Dayan, David Pittu
Directed By: Ryan Murphy, Alexis Martin Woodall, Ian Brennan, Daniel Minahan

Heartstopper (2022)
100%

Synopsis: Teens Charlie and Nick discover their unlikely friendship might be something more as they navigate school and young love.... [More]
Starring: Kit Connor, Joe Locke, William Gao, Yasmin Finney
Directed By: Euros Lyn, Iain Canning, Nicky Earnshaw, Hakan Kousetta

High Fidelity (2020)
86%

Synopsis: Rob, a record-store owner in the rapidly gentrified Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, revisits past relationships through music and pop... [More]
Starring: Zoë Kravitz, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, David H. Holmes, Jake Lacy
Directed By: Zoë Kravitz, Veronica West, Sarah Kucserka, Josh Appelbaum

Hightown (2020)
80%

Synopsis: Jackie Quiñones, a hard-partying National Marine Fisheries Service agent, has her life thrown into disarray when she gets tasked with... [More]
Starring: Monica Raymund, James Badge Dale, Riley Voelkel, Atkins Estimond
Directed By: Gary Lennon, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed

Hollywood (2020)
58%

Synopsis: In post-World War II Hollywood, aspiring actors and filmmakers will do almost anything to make their showbiz dreams come true.... [More]
Starring: David Corenswet, Patti LuPone, Jake Picking, Jeremy Pope
Directed By: Ian Brennan, Ryan Murphy, Janet Mock

I Am Not Okay With This (2020)
86%

Synopsis: A teenager navigates the complexities of high school, family and her sexuality while dealing with new superpowers; based on Charles... [More]
Starring: Sophia Lillis, Wyatt Oleff, Sofia Bryant, Kathleen Rose Perkins
Directed By: Jonathan Entwistle, Christy Hall, Shawn Levy, Dan Levine

It's a Sin (2021)
97%

Synopsis: Ritchie, Colin and Roscoe leave home at 18 to begin new lives in 1981 London, but they find themselves challenged... [More]
Starring: Olly Alexander, Lydia West, Nathaniel Curtis, Keeley Hawes
Directed By: Peter Hoar, Russell T. Davies

Killing Eve (2018)
89%

Synopsis: Eve's life as a spy is not adding up to what she had hoped it would be when she started.... [More]
Starring: Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw, Kim Bodnia
Directed By: Lee Morris, Sally Woodward-Gentle, Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Looking (2014)
90%

Synopsis: Three best friends living in San Francisco share the nuances and complexities of contemporary gay relationships as they explore a... [More]
Starring: Jonathan Groff, Frankie J. Alvarez, Murray Bartlett, Lauren Weedman
Directed By: Andrew Haigh, Sarah Condon

Los Espookys (2019)
100%

Synopsis: A primarily Spanish-language comedy (with English subtitles), the series follows the adventures of Renaldo, a horror and gore enthusiast who... [More]
Starring: Ana Fabrega, Júlio Torres, Cassandra Ciangherotti, Bernardo Velasco
Directed By: Lorne Michaels, Fred Armisen, Andrew Singer

Love, Victor (2020)
95%

Synopsis: "Love, Victor" is set in the world of the groundbreaking movie, "Love, Simon," which was inspired by Becky Albertalli's acclaimed... [More]
Starring: Michael Cimino, Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood
Directed By: Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger, Isaac Klausner, Marty Bowen

The L Word: Generation Q (2019)
81%

Synopsis: Ten years after the previous events, the original group of friends is joined by new faces as they continue their... [More]
Starring: Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig, Leisha Hailey, Arienne Mandi
Directed By: Ilene Chaiken, Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig, Kristen Campo

One Mississippi (2015)
96%

Synopsis: This Amazon original series is a dark comedy inspired by events in comic Tig Notaro's life. Starring as a Los... [More]
Starring: Tig Notaro, Noah Harpster, John Rothman, Sheryl Lee Ralph
Directed By: Diablo Cody, Tig Notaro

The Other Two (2019)
95%

Synopsis: Former "Saturday Night Live" head writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider are the creative forces behind "The Other Two," a... [More]
Starring: Drew Tarver, Heléne Yorke, Case Walker, Ken Marino
Directed By: Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider, Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer

Please Like Me (2013)
100%

Synopsis: Twentysomething Josh is going through a number of big changes as he navigates his first decade of adulthood. After being... [More]
Starring: Josh Thomas, Thomas Ward, Debra Lawrance, David Roberts
Directed By: Josh Thomas, Todd Abbott, Kevin Whyte

The Politician (2019)
48%

Synopsis: Wealthy high school student Payton Hobart has known since he was 7 years old that he is going to be... [More]
Starring: Ben Platt, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange, Judith Light
Directed By: Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan, Brad Falchuk

Queers (2017)

Synopsis: "Queers" takes a look at the lives of gay men and women in the U.K. This new project runs eight... [More]
Starring: Ben Whishaw, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Front, Russell Tovey
Directed By: Mark Gatiss

Schitt's Creek (2015)
93%

Synopsis: In the sitcom "Schitt's Creek," a wealthy couple -- video store magnate Johnny and his soap opera star wife Moira... [More]
Starring: Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Daniel Levy, Annie Murphy
Directed By: Andrew Barnsley, Daniel Levy, Eugene Levy, Fred Levy

She's Gotta Have It (2017)
78%

Synopsis: Iconic filmmaker Spike Lee revisits his first feature film with this Netflix original series of the same name. Brooklyn-based artist... [More]
Starring: DeWanda Wise, Cleo Anthony, Lyriq Bent, Anthony Ramos
Directed By: Spike Lee, Spike Lee, Tonya Lewis Lee

Torchwood (2006)
94%

Synopsis: This series is set inside a branch of a covert agency called the Torchwood Institute, where dashing commander in chief... [More]
Starring: John Barrowman, Eve Myles, Burn Gorman, Naoko Mori
Directed By: Julie Gardner, Russell T. Davies

Trinkets (2019)
60%

Synopsis: A grieving teenager finds an unexpected connection with two classmates at her new high school when they all land in... [More]
Starring: Brianna Hildebrand, Kiana Madeira, Quintessa Swindell, Odiseas Georgiadis
Directed By: Shelley Zimmerman, Brin Lukens, Rebecca Glashow, Amy Andelson

Twenties (2020)
88%

Synopsis: A semi-autobiographical series created by Lena Waithe, "Twenties" follows Hattie, an aspiring screenwriter and queer Black woman in her 20s,... [More]
Starring: Jonica T. Gibbs, Christina Elmore, Gabrielle Graham, Sophina Brown

Vida (2018)
100%

Synopsis: "Vida" is a drama series about two Mexican-American siblings from East Los Angeles. Party girl Lyn lives a carefree life... [More]
Starring: Melissa Barrera, Mishel Prada, Ser Anzoategui, Maria-Elena Laas
Directed By: Tanya Saracho, Robin Schwartz, Peter Saraf, Marc Turtletaub

Veneno (2020)
100%

Synopsis: The true life story of Spanish transgender singer and TV personality Cristina Ortiz Rodríguez, better known by the nickname "La... [More]
Starring: King Jedet, Daniela Santiago, Isabel Torres, Lola Rodriguez
Directed By: Javier Ambrossi, Javier Calvo

A Very English Scandal (2018)
97%

Synopsis: Starring Golden Globe-nominated actor Hugh Grant and based on a true story, "A Very English Scandal" tells the story of... [More]
Starring: Hugh Grant, Ben Whishaw, Alex Jennings, David Bamber
Directed By: Stephen Frears, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Diarmuid McKeown

Wentworth Prison (2013)

Synopsis: Contemporary revival of a classic Australian prison drama series.... [More]
Starring: Pamela Rabe, Kate Atkinson, Katrina Milosevic, Robbie Magasiva
Directed By: Jo Porter, Kevin Carlin, Penny Win, Beck Cole

When We Rise (2017)
82%

Synopsis: Academy-Award winner Dustin Lance Black executive produces this miniseries chronicling the real-life personal and political struggles, setbacks, and triumphs of... [More]
Starring: Guy Pearce, Mary-Louise Parker, Rachel Griffiths, Michael K. Williams
Directed By: Dustin Lance Black, Laurence Mark, Bruce Cohen, Gus Van Sant

Work in Progress (2019)
100%

Synopsis: Abby, a self-identified "fat, queer dyke" who lives with depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder, enters into a vibrantly transformative relationship during... [More]
Starring: Abby McEnany, Theo Germaine, Karin Anglin, Celeste Pechous
Directed By: Abby McEnany, Tim Mason, Lawrence Mattis, Ashley Berns

SHOWS WITH LGBTQ+ STORYLINES AND CHARACTERS

A number of shows that don’t focus exclusively or centrally on LGBTQ+ characters or storylines, but which do have story arcs and standout LGBTQ+ characters in their ensembles, have done great things for representation. Think Sara Ramirez’s Dr. Callie Torres in Grey’s Anatomy, Asia Kate Dillon’s non-binary Taylor Mason in Billions, Wilson Cruz’s Ricki Vasquez on My So-Called Life or, for that matter, an all-grown-up Wilson Cruz’s Dr. Hugh Culber, whose relationship with Anthony Rapp’s Lt. Commander Paul Stamets forms the heart of Paramount+ series Star Trek: Discovery. In this list, you’ll also find Buffy the Vampire Slayer, on which couple Willow and Tara featured in TV’s first lesbian sex scene (albeit a suggestive, tame one), and a number of recent sitcoms that have challenged stereotypes about gay men and masculinity (Brooklyn Nine NineHappy EndingsIt’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia). In recent years we’ve seen more trans actors cast in trans roles, too, playing full and rich characters such as Margo Fairchild (Jen Richards) in Mrs. Fletcher and Jules (Hunter Schafer) in Euphoria. And progressive showrunners have been ensuring representation is a priority in genre, with superhero series such as ArrowDoom PatrolThe FlashJessica JonesDC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and more populating their action-packed series with LGBTQ+ heroes, sidekicks, and villains.

9-1-1: Lone Star (2020)

Synopsis: Nearly 20 years ago, Owen Strand was the lone survivor of his Manhattan firehouse on 9/11, and in the wake... [More]
Starring: Rob Lowe, Gina Torres, Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain
Directed By: Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Tim Minear, Alexis Martin Woodall

Adventure Time (2010)
100%

Synopsis: Twelve-year-old Finn battles evil in the Land of Ooo. Assisted by his magical dog, Jake, Finn roams the Land of... [More]
Starring: Jeremy Shada, John DiMaggio, Hynden Walch, Tom Kenny
Directed By: Fred Seibert

American Gods (2017)
77%

Synopsis: Ex-convict Shadow Moon roams a world he doesn't understand, left adrift by the recent, tragic death of his wife. Little... [More]
Starring: Ricky Whittle, Ian McShane, Emily Browning, Pablo Schreiber
Directed By: Bryan Fuller, Michael Green, Neil Gaiman, David Slade

American Horror Story (2011)
77%

Synopsis: "American Horror Story" was created by the co-creators of "Glee," but the shows have little in common besides that. The... [More]
Starring: Dylan McDermott, Connie Britton, Taissa Farmiga, Jessica Lange
Directed By: Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Dante Di Loreto

Animal Kingdom (2016)

Synopsis: After a heroin overdose kills his mom, Joshua "J" Cody moves to Southern California to live with his freewheeling relatives.... [More]
Starring: Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole
Directed By: John Wells, Jonathan Lisco, Liz Watts, David Michôd

Arrow (2012)
86%

Synopsis: When presumed-dead billionaire playboy Oliver Queen returns home to Starling City after five years stranded on a remote island in... [More]
Starring: Stephen Amell, David Ramsey, Emily Bett Rickards, Echo Kellum
Directed By: Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, Andrew Kreisberg, David Nutter

Billions (2016)
91%

Synopsis: Wealth, influence and corruption collide in this drama set in New York. Shrewd U.S. attorney Chuck Rhoades is embroiled in... [More]
Starring: Corey Stoll, Paul Giamatti, Maggie Siff, David Costabile
Directed By: Brian Koppelman, David Levien, Andrew Ross Sorkin

Black Lightning (2018)
92%

Synopsis: CW and Greg Berlanti expand the footprint of their DC Comics universe with this exploration of the intersection between family... [More]
Starring: Cress Williams, China Anne McClain, Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams
Directed By: Mara Brock Akil, Salim Akil, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter

The Bold Type (2017)
89%

Synopsis: Putting together a magazine is not an easy task, requiring a lot of teamwork to finish the job and get... [More]
Starring: Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, Sam Page
Directed By: Sarah Watson, David Bernad, Ruben Fleischer, Victor Nelli Jr.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013)
95%

Synopsis: The detectives of Brooklyn's 99th Precinct -- hotshot Jake Peralta, overachiever Amy Santiago, tough-as-nails Rosa Diaz, sweetheart Charles Boyle, devoted... [More]
Starring: Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero
Directed By: Dan Goor, Michael Schur, David Miner, Luke Del Tredici

Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997)
84%

Synopsis: Sarah Michelle Gellar takes on the role of Buffy Summers in this TV version of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," based... [More]
Starring: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Nicholas Brendon, Alyson Hannigan, James Marsters
Directed By: Joss Whedon, Marti Noxon, David Fury

Cable Girls (2017)

Synopsis: It's the 1920s and Spain has just gotten its first national telephone company, located in Madrid. For four young women... [More]
Starring: Blanca Suárez, Ana Fernández, Nadia de Santiago, Yon González
Directed By: Ramón Campos, Carlos Sedes, Teresa Fernández-Valdés

Castlevania (2017)
94%

Synopsis: Inspired by the popular video game series, this anime series is a dark medieval fantasy. It follows the last surviving... [More]
Starring: Richard Armitage, James Callis, Alejandra Reynoso, Jessica Brown Findlay
Directed By: Warren Ellis, Kevin Kolde, Fred Seibert, Adi Shankar

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2018)
81%

Synopsis: This adaptation of the "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" tale is a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror and the... [More]
Starring: Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Chance Perdomo
Directed By: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Jon Goldwater

The Comeback (2005)
73%

Synopsis: "The Comeback" tells the story of a B-list sitcom star so desperate to revive her career that she agrees to... [More]
Starring: Lisa Kudrow, Robert Michael Morris, Damian Young, Laura Silverman
Directed By: Michael Patrick King, Lisa Kudrow, John Melfi, Dan Bucatinsky

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2015)
98%

Synopsis: Successful and driven, Rebecca Bunch seemingly has it all -- an upscale apartment in Manhattan and a partnership at a... [More]
Starring: Rachel Bloom, Vincent Rodriguez III, Donna Lynne Champlin, Pete Gardner
Directed By: Rachel Bloom, Aline Brosh McKenna, Marc Webb, Erin Ehrlich

Daybreak (2019)
70%

Synopsis: Navigating a post-apocalyptic world full of zombies and "Mad Max"-style gangs, a teenage outcast searches for his lost love.... [More]
Starring: Matthew Broderick, Krysta Rodriguez, Colin Ford, Sophie Simnett
Directed By: Michael Patrick Jann, Aron Eli Coleite, Brad Peyton, Jeff Fierson

DC's Legends of Tomorrow (2016)
89%

Synopsis: "Arrow" and "The Flash" have some new superhero company in the CW's lineup with the addition of "DC's Legends of... [More]
Starring: Brandon Routh, Dominic Purcell, Caity Lotz, Nick Zano
Directed By: Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, Andrew Kreisberg, Phil Klemmer

Dear White People (2017)
86%

Synopsis: Based on the acclaimed film of the same name, this Netflix-original series follows a group of students of color at... [More]
Starring: Logan Browning, Brandon P Bell, DeRon Horton, Antoinette Robertson
Directed By: Justin Simien, Yvette Lee Bowser, Stephanie Allain, Julia Lebedev

Degrassi: Next Class (2016)

Synopsis: Students encounter common high school issues.... [More]
Starring: Amanda Arcuri, Jamie Bloch, Chelsea Clark, Reiya Downs
Directed By: Matt Huether

Dispatches From Elsewhere (2020)
87%

Synopsis: "Dispatches From Elsewhere" is an anthology series from creator and star Jason Segal. The story centers around four ordinary people... [More]
Starring: Jason Segel, Sally Field, Eve Lindley, André Benjamin
Directed By: Jason Segel, Mark Friedman, Scott Rudin, Eli Bush

Doom Patrol (2019)
97%

Synopsis: Doom Patrol is a team of traumatized and downtrodden superheroes, each of whom has suffered a horrible accident that gave... [More]
Starring: Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, April Bowlby, Diane Guerrero
Directed By: Greg Berlanti, Geoff Johns, Jeremy Carver, Sarah Schechter

Easy (2016)
90%

Synopsis: From director and creator Joe Swanberg, this Netflix-original comedy anthology series explores diverse Chicago characters, modern romance technology and culture.... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Joe Swanberg

Elite (2018)
97%

Synopsis: When three working-class teens enroll in an exclusive private school in Spain, the clash between them and the wealthy students... [More]
Starring: Arón Piper, Miguel Bernardeau, Ester Expósito, Claudia Salas
Directed By: Diego Betancor, Carlos Montero, Ramón Salazar, Dani De La Orden

Empire (2015)
84%

Synopsis: Hip-hop artist and CEO of Empire Entertainment, Lucious Lyon, has always ruled unchallenged, but a medical diagnosis predicts he will... [More]
Starring: Terrence Howard, Taraji P. Henson, Bryshere "Yazz" Gray, Trai Byers
Directed By: Lee Daniels, Danny Strong, Brian Grazer, Francie Calfo

Euphoria (2019)
88%

Synopsis: An American adaptation of the Israeli show of the same name, "Euphoria" follows the troubled life of 17-year-old Rue, a... [More]
Starring: Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi
Directed By: Drake, Future the Prince, Sam Levinson, Ravi Nandan

The Flash (2014)
89%

Synopsis: At 11, Barry Allen's life changed completely when his mother died in a freak accident and his innocent father was... [More]
Starring: Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Jesse L. Martin
Directed By: Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg, David Nutter, Sarah Schechter

For All Mankind (2019)
87%

Synopsis: The high-stakes lives of NASA astronauts and their families in a world where the global space race never ended.... [More]
Starring: Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger
Directed By: Ronald D. Moore, Ben Nedivi, Matt Wolpert, Maril Davis

The Fosters (2013)
97%

Synopsis: Stef, a dedicated police officer, is in a relationship with Lena. The two have built a close-knit family with Stef's... [More]
Starring: Teri Polo, Sherri Saum, Noah Centineo, Hayden Byerly
Directed By: Jennifer Lopez, Bradley Bredeweg, Peter Paige, Joanna Johnson

Genera+ion (2021)
74%

Synopsis: High school students explore modern sexuality, testing deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love and the nature of family in their... [More]
Starring: Martha Plimpton, Justice Smith, Chloe East, Nava Mau
Directed By: Lena Dunham, Ben Barnz, Daniel Barnz, Sharr White

Girls5eva (2021)
95%

Synopsis: When a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 1990s gets sampled by a young rapper, its members reunite to give their... [More]
Starring: Sara Bareilles, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, Busy Philipps
Directed By: Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, Jeff Richmond, David Miner

Glee (2009)
70%

Synopsis: Optimistic teacher Will Schuester heads up McKinley High School's glee club -- New Directions -- a place where ambitious and... [More]
Starring: Lea Michele, Chris Colfer, Darren Criss, Chord Overstreet
Directed By: Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Dante Di Loreto

GLOW (2017)
92%

Synopsis: Alison Brie stars as Ruth Wilder, an out-of-work actress living in Los Angeles in the '80s. Wilder finds an unexpected... [More]
Starring: Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Marc Maron, Sydelle Noel
Directed By: Jenji Kohan, Tara Herrmann, Liz Flahive, Carly Mensch

Good Trouble (2019)

Synopsis: "Good Trouble" follows Callie and Mariana as they embark on the next adventure in their lives in Los Angeles. Mariana... [More]
Starring: Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Tommy Martinez, Zuri Adele
Directed By: Joanna Johnson, Peter Paige, Bradley Bredeweg, Greg Gugliotta

Grace and Frankie (2016)
90%

Synopsis: For as long as they can recall, Grace and Frankie have been rivals. Their one-upmanship comes crashing to a halt,... [More]
Starring: Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Martin Sheen, Sam Waterston
Directed By: Marta Kauffman, Howard J. Morris, Paula Weinstein, Jane Fonda

Grey's Anatomy (2005)
84%

Synopsis: The medical drama series focuses on a group of doctors at a hospital in Seattle, including several who began their... [More]
Starring: Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd
Directed By: Shonda Rhimes, Mark Gordon, Betsy Beers, Krista Vernoff

Hacks (2021)
100%

Synopsis: A dark mentorship forms between Deborah Vance, a legendary Las Vegas comic, and an entitled, outcast 25-year-old comedy writer.... [More]
Starring: Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Rose Abdoo
Directed By: Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, Michael Schur, David Miner

Halt and Catch Fire (2014)
90%

Synopsis: It's the early 1980s, and the spirit of innovation in personal computing is about to catch fire. Hot on the... [More]
Starring: Lee Pace, Scoot McNairy, Mackenzie Davis, Kerry Bishé
Directed By: Jonathan Lisco, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein

The Handmaid's Tale (2017)
83%

Synopsis: Based on the best-selling novel by Margaret Atwood, this series is set in Gilead, a totalitarian society in what used... [More]
Starring: Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley
Directed By: Warren Littlefield, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Ilene Chaiken

Happy Endings (2011)
76%

Synopsis: For years, perfect couple Dave and Alex were the core of their group of friends, holding them all together. But... [More]
Starring: Eliza Coupe, Elisha Cuthbert, Zachary Knighton, Adam Pally
Directed By: Jamie Tarses, Jonathan Groff, Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Harley Quinn (2019)
94%

Synopsis: The newly single Harley Quinn sets off to make it on her own as the criminal queenpin in Gotham City.... [More]
Starring: Kaley Cuoco, Lake Bell, Alan Tudyk, Jim Rash
Directed By: Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, Kaley Cuoco, Sam Register

How to Get Away With Murder (2014)
88%

Synopsis: Annalise Keating (Oscar- and Tony-winning actress Viola Davis), a brilliant, charismatic and seductive professor of defense law, teaches a class... [More]
Starring: Viola Davis, Billy Brown, Jack Falahee, Aja Naomi King
Directed By: Peter Nowalk, Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Stephen Cragg

I May Destroy You (2020)
98%

Synopsis: After being sexually assaulted in a nightclub, Arabella's life changes irreversibly and she is forced to reassess everything, including her... [More]
Starring: Michaela Coel, Weruche Opia, Paapa Essiedu, Marouane Zotti
Directed By: Phil Clarke, Roberto Troni, Michaela Coel, Sam Miller

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005)
94%

Synopsis: Depraved underachieving might look easy, but for the egocentric Mac, Charlie, Dennis, Frank and Dee, it's an art form. "It's... [More]
Starring: Danny DeVito, Charlie Day, Kaitlin Olson, Rob McElhenney
Directed By: David Hornsby, Tom Lofaro, Michael Rotenberg, Megan Ganz

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (2020)
100%

Synopsis: Kipo, a sheltered girl, gets a crash course in survival when a mutant attack sends her to the surface, far... [More]
Starring: Karen Fukuhara, Sydney Mikayla, Coy Stewart, Deon Cole
Directed By: Radford Sechrist, Bill Wolkoff

Last Tango in Halifax (2012)
94%

Synopsis: This romantic comedy involves Alan Buttershaw and Celia Dawson, two 70-something widowed people. After their respective grandsons put their profiles... [More]
Starring: Derek Jacobi, Anne Reid, Sarah Lancashire, Nicola Walker
Directed By: Nicola Shindler

Limetown (2019)
71%

Synopsis: Journalist Lia Haddock attempts to solve the mystery behind the disappearance of over 300 people at a neuroscience research facility... [More]
Starring: Jessica Biel, Stanley Tucci, Omar Elba, Sherri Saum

Little America (2020)
95%

Synopsis: "Little America" is an anthology series that observes the funny, romantic, heartfelt, inspiring, and surprising stories of immigrants in America.... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Kumail Nanjiani, Alan Yang, Lee Eisenberg, Emily V. Gordon

Little Fires Everywhere (2020)
79%

Synopsis: The intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives.... [More]
Starring: Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, Joshua Jackson, Rosemarie DeWitt
Directed By: Liz Tigelaar, Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, Lauren Levy Neustadter

Lovecraft Country (2020)
88%

Synopsis: Atticus Black joins his friend Letitia and his Uncle George to embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow... [More]
Starring: Jonathan Majors, Courtney B. Vance, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Michael Kenneth Williams
Directed By: Jordan Peele, Misha Green, J.J. Abrams, Bill Carraro

The Magicians (2015)
91%

Synopsis: Quentin Coldwater, a grad student at Brakebills College for Magical Pedagogy, has been fascinated by the magical fantasy world since... [More]
Starring: Jason Ralph, Stella Maeve, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Hale Appleman
Directed By: Michael London, Janice Williams, John McNamara, Sera Gamble

Marvel - Jessica Jones (2015)
83%

Synopsis: A chronicle of the life of one of the darker Marvel characters, the mysterious Jessica Jones. When a tragedy puts... [More]
Starring: Krysten Ritter, Rachael Taylor, Eka Darville, Carrie-Anne Moss
Directed By: Melissa Rosenberg, Jeph Loeb, Stephen Surjik, Jennifer Getzinger

Master of None (2015)
93%

Synopsis: Comic Aziz Ansari and writer Alan Yang are the creators of this Netflix-original comedy, which is loosely based on Ansari's... [More]
Starring: Aziz Ansari, Lena Waithe, Eric Wareheim, Naomi Ackie
Directed By: Aziz Ansari, Alan Yang, Michael Schur, David Miner

Masters of Sex (2013)
84%

Synopsis: William Masters and Virginia Johnson are known as pioneers of the science of human sexuality. Their research shoots them to... [More]
Starring: Michael Sheen, Lizzy Caplan, Caitlin FitzGerald, Annaleigh Ashford
Directed By: Michelle Ashford, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Judith Verno

Melrose Place (2009)
60%

Synopsis: This update of the popular 1992 soap features a new group of diverse 20-somethings living in an elegant Spanish-style apartment... [More]
Starring: Katie Cassidy, Stephanie Jacobsen, Jessica Lucas, Michael Rady
Directed By: Todd Slavkin, Darren Swimmer

Mindhunter (2017)
97%

Synopsis: Catching a criminal often requires the authorities to get inside the villain's mind to figure out how he thinks. That's... [More]
Starring: Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, Anna Torv, Joe Tuttle
Directed By: David Fincher, Joshua Donen, Charlize Theron, Ceán Chaffin

Mom (2013)

Synopsis: Bonnie, a recovering alcoholic, focuses on her marriage to her husband, Adam, and on what she wants to be now... [More]
Starring: Allison Janney, Mimi Kennedy, Jaime Pressly, Beth Hall
Directed By: Chuck Lorre, Eddie Gorodetsky, Nick Bakay

Money Heist (2017)
94%

Synopsis: A criminal mastermind who goes by "The Professor" has a plan to pull off the biggest heist in recorded history... [More]
Starring: Pedro Alonso, Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño

Motherland: Fort Salem (2020)

Synopsis: Three young witches with basic training in combat magic prepare to defend the country against looming terrorist threats by using... [More]
Starring: Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams, Amalia Holm
Directed By: Eliot Laurence, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Kevin Messick

Mrs. America (2020)
96%

Synopsis: "Mrs. America" tells the story of the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), and the unexpected backlash led... [More]
Starring: Cate Blanchett, Uzo Aduba, Elizabeth Banks, Rose Byrne
Directed By: Cate Blanchett, Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck, Stacey Sher

Mrs. Fletcher (2019)
82%

Synopsis: A divorced woman jumpstarts her love life by adopting a sexy new persona and discovers that her world is full... [More]
Starring: Kathryn Hahn, Jackson White, Casey Wilson, Owen Teague
Directed By: Tom Perrotta, Helen Estabrook

My So-Called Life (1994)
95%

Synopsis: "My So-Called Life" is a bastion of teen angst. Angela is a high schooler in constant turmoil over her exposure... [More]
Starring: Bess Armstrong, Wilson Cruz, Claire Danes, Devon Gummersall
Directed By: Marshall Herskovitz, Edward Zwick

Nashville (2012)
91%

Synopsis: After two decades as the reigning queen of country music, Rayna Jaymes (Connie Britton) is faced with pressure to adapt... [More]
Starring: Hayden Panettiere, Clare Bowen, Chris Carmack, Charles Esten
Directed By: Callie Khouri, Steve Buchanan, Marshall Herskovitz, Ed Zwick

The OA (2016)
84%

Synopsis: In addition to her role as creator and executive producer of this mind-bending series, Brit Marling also plays the role... [More]
Starring: Brit Marling, Emory Cohen, Phyllis Smith, Jason Isaacs
Directed By: Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Sarah Esberg

One Day at a Time (2017)
99%

Synopsis: This comedy-drama is inspired by Norman Lear's 1975 series of the same name. This time around, the series follows the... [More]
Starring: Rita Moreno, Justina Machado, Stephen Tobolowsky, Todd Grinnell
Directed By: Norman Lear, Mike Royce, Gloria Calderon Kellett, Michael Garcia

Orphan Black (2013)
93%

Synopsis: Sarah is a street-wise woman with a troubled past as an English orphan who bounced around foster homes before being... [More]
Starring: Tatiana Maslany, Jordan Gavaris, Kevin Hanchard, Maria Doyle Kennedy
Directed By: David Fortier, Ivan Schneeberg

Our Flag Means Death (2022)
91%

Synopsis: Stede Bonnet, a pampered aristocrat, abandons his life of privilege to become a pirate in the early 18th century.... [More]
Starring: Rhys Darby, Taika Waititi, Nathan Foad, Samson Kayo
Directed By: David Jenkins, Taika Waititi, Garrett Basch, Dan Halsted

Oz (1997)
92%

Synopsis: Inmates and correctional officers inside the Oswald State Correctional Facility, nicknamed "Oz," battle for power and survival amid warring factions... [More]
Starring: Ernie Hudson, Terry Kinney, Harold Perrineau, Eamonn Walker
Directed By: Barry Levinson, Tom Fontana

Peacemaker (2022)
94%

Synopsis: A man fights for peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.... [More]
Starring: John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Chukwudi Iwuji
Directed By: James Gunn, Peter Safran, Matt Miller

Ratched (2020)
62%

Synopsis: A young nurse at a mental institution becomes jaded and bitter before turning into a full-fledged monster to her patients.... [More]
Starring: Sarah Paulson, Sharon Stone, Cynthia Nixon, Finn Wittrock
Directed By: Ryan Murphy, Michael Douglas, Aleen Keshishian, Margaret Riley

Riverdale (2017)
80%

Synopsis: Archie Andrews starts the school year with the world weighing on his shoulders. He's decided he wants to pursue a... [More]
Starring: K.J. Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse
Directed By: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Jon Goldwater

Secret City (2016)

Synopsis: Beneath the peaceful facade of Canberra, there is a secret city of deals and divided loyalties, lies and opportunism. Political... [More]
Starring: Anna Torv, Dan Wyllie, Alex Dimitriades, Damon Herriman
Directed By: Emma Freeman, Penny Chapman, Penny Win

Sex Education (2019)
95%

Synopsis: Socially awkward high school student Otis may not have much experience in the lovemaking department, but he gets good guidance... [More]
Starring: Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa
Directed By: Jamie Campbell, Ben Taylor, Laurie Nunn, Runyararo Mapfumo

Shadow and Bone (2021)
88%

Synopsis: Sinister forces plot against a young soldier after she reveals a magical power that may unite her world.... [More]
Starring: Jessie Mei Li, Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman
Directed By: Eric Heisserer, Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Josh Barry

Shameless (2004)

Synopsis: The lives of the dysfunctional Gallagher family.... [More]
Starring: David Threlfall, Elliott Tittensor, Rebecca Atkinson, Nicky Evans
Directed By: Paul Abbott, George Faber, Charles Pattinson

Shameless (2010)
82%

Synopsis: Oscar-nominated actor William H. Macy stars as Frank Gallagher, a single father of six who spends much of his free... [More]
Starring: William H. Macy, Jeremy Allen White, Cameron Monaghan, Emma Kenney
Directed By: John Wells

Shadowhunters (2016)
76%

Synopsis: On her birthday, Clary Fray discovers a surprise concerning her life. The teenager is not who she thinks she is... [More]
Starring: Katherine McNamara, Dominic Sherwood, Alberto Rosende, Emeraude Toubia
Directed By: McG, Todd Slavkin, Darren Swimmer, Michael Reisz

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (2018)
95%

Synopsis: In this reboot of the 1980s series, a magic sword transforms an orphan girl into warrior She-Ra, who unites a... [More]
Starring: Aimee Carrero, Karen Fukuhara, AJ Michalka, Marcus Scribner
Directed By: Jen Bennett, Roy Burdine, Noelle Stevenson, Chuck Austen

Siren (2018)

Synopsis: Legend has it that Bristol Cove was once home to mermaids. Now, this coastal town has a mysterious new visitor... [More]
Starring: Eline Powell, Alex Roe, Rena Owen, Fola Evans-Akingbola
Directed By: Brad Luff, Emily Whitesell, Dean White, Eric Wald

Six Feet Under (2001)
81%

Synopsis: Laced with irony and dark situational humor, the show approaches the subject of death through the eyes of the Fisher... [More]
Starring: Peter Krause, Michael C. Hall, Frances Conroy, Lauren Ambrose
Directed By: Alan Ball

Skins (2007)

Synopsis: The lives of a group of teenagers in Bristol, England, are followed through two years of sixth form, with the... [More]
Starring: Kaya Scodelario, Jack O'Connell, Hannah Murray, Alexander Arnold
Directed By: Charles Pattinson, George Faber

Smash (2012)
68%

Synopsis: A successful songwriting duo of industry veterans, Julia and Tom have an opportunity to create another Broadway hit, but making... [More]
Starring: Debra Messing, Christian Borle, Katharine McPhee, Jack Davenport
Directed By: Steven Spielberg, Craig Zadan, Neil Meron, Darryl Frank

Soulmates (2020)
74%

Synopsis: In the very near future, a test is developed that incontrovertibly lets a person know who their soulmate is. The... [More]
Starring: Malin Akerman, Shamier Anderson, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Betsy Brandt
Directed By: Jolyon Symonds, Will Bridges, Brett Goldstein, Matthew Bird

Star Trek: Discovery (2017)
86%

Synopsis: Created by Bryan Fuller and Alex Kurtzman for CBS All Access, the story of "Star Trek: Discovery" begins roughly a... [More]
Starring: Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman
Directed By: Alex Kurtzman, Bryan Fuller, Heather Kadin, Gretchen J. Berg

Star Trek: Picard (2020)
86%

Synopsis: Retired admiral Jean-Luc Picard -- still deeply affected by the loss of Lieutenant Commander Data and the destruction of Romulus... [More]
Starring: Patrick Stewart, Isa Briones, Alison Pill, Santiago Cabrera
Directed By: Alex Kurtzman, Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman, James Duff

Supergirl (2015)
88%

Synopsis: At 12 years old, Kara Zor-El escapes doom on planet Krypton to find protection on Earth with the Danver family,... [More]
Starring: Melissa Benoist, Chyler Leigh, Mehcad Brooks, David Harewood
Directed By: Greg Berlanti, Ali Adler, Andrew Kreisberg, Sarah Schechter

Sweetbitter (2018)
58%

Synopsis: A new life awaits 22-year-old Tess when she arrives friendless in New York City and lacking any specific ambitions beyond... [More]
Starring: Ella Purnell, Tom Sturridge, Caitlin FitzGerald, Evan Jonigkeit
Directed By: Stephanie Danler, Stuart Zicherman, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner

This Is Us (2016)
94%

Synopsis: The Pearson family's generational story unfolds in this emotional drama. In moments of love, joy, triumph and heartbreak, revelations emerge... [More]
Starring: Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz
Directed By: Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal, Charlie Gogolak, John Requa

True Blood (2008)
69%

Synopsis: Small-town Louisiana waitress Sookie Stackhouse already is viewed as an oddball by her friends and neighbors, since she can read... [More]
Starring: Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer, Sam Trammell, Ryan Kwanten
Directed By: Alan Ball

Ugly Betty (2006)
97%

Synopsis: The series focuses on the life of wannabe writer Betty Suarez, a plain girl from Queens, N.Y., who is smart,... [More]
Starring: America Ferrera, Eric Mabius, Tony Plana, Ana Ortiz
Directed By: Silvio Horta, Ben Silverman, Salma Hayek, Jose Tamez

The Umbrella Academy (2019)
83%

Synopsis: On one day in 1989, 43 infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy... [More]
Starring: Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman
Directed By: Steve Blackman, Jeff King, Keith Goldberg, Mike Richardson

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (2015)
96%

Synopsis: Rescued after 15 years in a cult, Kimmy Schmidt decides to reclaim her life by venturing to New York, where... [More]
Starring: Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski, Carol Kane
Directed By: Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, Jeff Richmond, David Miner

Versailles (2015)
57%

Synopsis: It's 1667 and 28-year-old King Louis XIV has finally taken over sole command of France. When he commissions Versailles, Europe's... [More]
Starring: George Blagden, Alexander Vlahos, Amira Casar, Tygh Runyan
Directed By: Jalil Lespert

The Wire (2002)
94%

Synopsis: This series looks at the narcotics scene in Baltimore through the eyes of law enforcers as well as the drug... [More]
Starring: Dominic West, John Doman, Frankie R. Faison, Wood Harris

Wynonna Earp (2016)
92%

Synopsis: Wynonna Earp has been away from her hometown, Purgatory, for years but returns to reluctantly take on the role that... [More]
Starring: Melanie Scrofano, Tim Rozon, Shamier Anderson, Dominique Provost-Chalkley
Directed By: Emily Andras, Jordy Randall, Tom Cox

Years and Years (2019)
89%

Synopsis: An ordinary British family contends with the hopes, anxieties and joys of an uncertain future in this six-part limited series... [More]
Starring: Emma Thompson, Rory Kinnear, T'Nia Miller, Russell Tovey
Directed By: Nicola Shindler, Simon Cellan Jones, Simon Cellan Jones

REALITY SHOWS AND DOCUSERIES

LGBTQ+ representation on TV has been advanced through reality shows — both competition and otherwise — and documentaries, even those that aren’t explicitly billed as queer: MTV’s The Real World was a groundbreaker for gay and lesbian representation, and Project Runway has spotlighted the talents of dozens of LGBTQ creatives. In this list you’ll find the queen of them all, RuPaul’s Drag Race, along with some more hidden-gem reality competitions to check out, among them TRANSform Me, hosted by Laverne Cox, and The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula. Also here: insightful docuseries like Gaycation, in which Ellen Page explores different LGBTQ+ cultures across the planet, and Apple TV+’s Visible: Out on Television, which dives into the impact that television — including some of the shows on this list — has had on the community and how it is perceived.

Funny or Die's Billy on the Street (2011)

Synopsis: Comic Billy Eichner transitions his man-on-the-street-style interviews that first became popular via the Funny or Die website to TV, roaming... [More]
Starring: Billy Eichner

The Boulet Brothers Dragula (2017)

Synopsis: The Boulet Brothers host a competition for drag performers with dark themes and challenges.... [More]
Starring: The Boulet Brothers
Directed By: The Boulet Brothers

The Fabulous Beekman Boys (2010)

Synopsis: They're not typical farmers in the least, but Josh Kilmer-Purcell and Dr. Brent Ridge hope their entrepreneurial spirit makes up... [More]
Starring: Josh Kilmer-Purcell, Dr. Brent Ridge
Directed By: Jeff Hasler, Lynn Sadofsky, Randy Barbato, Fenton Bailey

Gaycation (2016)

Synopsis: Openly gay actor Elliot Page heads out, with best friend Ian Daniel, on a journey to explore various LGBTQ cultures... [More]
Starring: Elliot Page, Ian Daniel
Directed By: William Fairman

Gayme Show! (2020)
93%

Synopsis: Matt Rogers and Dave Mizzoni host as two straight contestants compete in a series of physical, mental, and performance challenges... [More]
Starring: Matt Rogers, Dave Mizzoni

I Am Cait (2015)

Synopsis: Caitlyn Jenner's first public appearance since her transition included making an impassioned, heartfelt speech at the ESPY Awards about the... [More]
Starring: Caitlyn Jenner
Directed By: Andrea Metz

I Am Jazz (2015)

Synopsis: When Jazz Jennings was 2 years old, she asked her mother when a fairy was going to change her from... [More]
Starring: Jazz Jennings, Greg Jennings, Jeanette Jennings, Ari Jennings
Directed By: Aengus James, Colin King Miller, David St. John

The Lady and the Dale (2021)
100%

Synopsis: The story of Elizabeth Carmichael, who released a fuel-efficient vehicle during the 1970s gas crisis; as she wins over major... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Jay Duplass, Mark Duplass, Mel Eslyn, Andre Gaines

Legendary (2020)

Synopsis: Pulling from the underground ballroom community, voguing teams, called "Houses," compete in dance challenges and showcase fashions for chance to... [More]
Starring: Dashaun Wesley, Leiomy Maldonado, Jameela Jamil, Law Roach
Directed By: David Collins, Rob Eric, Michael Williams, Jane Mun

The Prancing Elites Project (2015)

Synopsis: A dance team based in Mobile, Ala., the Prancing Elites face more obstacles than similar troupes as they work for... [More]
Starring: Adrian Clemons, Kentrell Collins, Kareem Davis, Jerel Maddox
Directed By: Tom Cappello, Alana Goldstein

Pride (2021)
100%

Synopsis: "PRIDE" is a documentary series chronicling the struggle for LGBTQ+ civil rights in America from the 1950s through the 2000s.... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Alex Stapleton, Christine Vachon, Danny Gabai, Kama Kaina

Queer Eye (2018)
93%

Synopsis: More than a decade after the original series went off the air, Netflix reboots the "Queer Eye" franchise with a... [More]
Starring: Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness
Directed By: David Collins, Michael Williams, Rob Eric, Jen Lane

Queer Eye for the Straight Guy (2003)

Synopsis: Gay men give advice on fashion, grooming, interior design, food, wine and culture to straight men.... [More]
Starring: Ted Allen, Kyan Douglas, Thom Filicia, Carson Kressley

The Real World (1992)

Synopsis: Seven young adults share close living quarters.... [More]
Starring: Janelle Casanave
Directed By: Kasey Barrett

Transcendent (2015)

Synopsis: From the producers of Fuse's highest-rated series, "Big Freedia," comes a reality docuseries focusing on a 21st-century cultural perspective: what... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Randy Barbato, Fenton Bailey, Tom Campbell, Larry Hashbarger

TRANSform Me (2010)

Synopsis: Helping women make changes from the inside out, each episode of this show follows one person in need of a... [More]
Starring: Laverne Cox, Jamie Clayton, Nina Poon
Directed By: Banks Tarver, Ken Druckerman, Jeff Olde, Shelly Tatro

The Real L Word (2010)

Synopsis: In this offshoot (sort of) of Showtime's drama series "The L Word," cameras follow lesbians in Los Angeles and New... [More]
Starring: Whitney Mixter, Romi Klinger, Cori McGinn-Boccumini, Kacy Boccumini

RuPaul's Drag Race (2009)
84%

Synopsis: "RuPaul's Drag Race" is a reality show in which a group of talented drag queens compete in challenges to impress... [More]
Starring: RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews
Directed By: Nick Murray, Ian Stevenson, Justin Harder, RuPaul

Visible: Out on Television (2020)
100%

Synopsis: An exploration of the history of the American LGBTQ movement through the lens of TV; archival footage is combined with... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Ryan White, Wilson Cruz, Wanda Sykes, Jessica Hargrave

We're Here (2020)
100%

Synopsis: An American reality television series featuring former "RuPaul's Drag Race" contestants Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O'Hara and Shangela Laquifa... [More]
Starring: Caldwell Tidicue, David Huggard, D.J. Pierce
Directed By: Johnnie Ingram, Stephen Warren, Peter LoGreco, Eli Holzman

