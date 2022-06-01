(Photo by © ABC / Courtesy: Everett Collection, Adrian S. Burrows / ©Showtime / Courtesy Everett Collection, Courtesy of Netflix, Pari Dukovic/FX)
180 Favorite LGBTQ+ TV Shows
TV has been instrumental in the LGBTQ+ rights movement and in changing attitudes towards the community. It has also, perhaps most importantly, been a platform to tell stories that have made gay, lesbian, bisexual, trans, queer, intersex, and more people feel less alone in the world – to know there is a big and varied community to which they belong. One pioneering show at a time, groundbreaking character by groundbreaking character, TV and streaming series have given the world an insight into the LGBTQ+ experience, and provided LGBTQ+ people with reflections of their own lives – stories to laugh along with, to cry with, and to identify with. In this list of LGBTQ+ TV shows, we highlight 175 shows that have broken ground, enlightened, and entertained.
We’ve arranged the list into four categories: shows that were big TV firsts, or featured TV firsts; shows that center on LGTBQ characters or experiences; shows that feature LGBTQ+ characters and stories, but where that isn’t necessarily the primary focus or thrust of the series; and reality shows and docuseries. As with all lists like this, there will be titles we’ve missed, and you may disagree with some of our categorizations; we encourage you share your thoughts and add your favorites in the comments, so when we do an update, we can have even more great LGBTQ+ titles to consider.
GROUNDBREAKERS AND BIG FIRSTS
In many ways, nearly all of the series on this list could be called “trailblazers,” “pioneers,” and recognized for their contribution to furthering fuller LGBTQ+ representation on TV and in streaming. But the titles in this first section stand out for breaking boundaries and crossing major milestones. They did so by being the first network superhero TV show with an LGBTQ+ lead (actress and character), as is the case of the CW’s Batwoman, or featuring some of the earliest recurring gay characters on American TV, like Vincent Schiavelli’s Peter Panama on the short-lived The Corner Bar, or Billy Crystal’s Jodie Dallas on Soap. In this section you’ll also find the first Disney Channel show to feature a gay main character (Andi Mack), the first animated show to feature a same-sex marriage proposal (Steven Universe), and Pose, which broke ground with its diverse, largely transgender cast, and for being the series on which Janet Mock became the first transgender woman of color to direct and write an episode of television.
Life goes from routine to a roller-coaster ride overnight for artistic teenager Andi Mack. It all happens on the eve... [More]
Critics Consensus: Though it needs more time to develop its own identity to truly soar, Batwoman's fun and stylish first season is a step in the right direction for representation and superhero shows alike.
A DIY man wakes up one day and finds himself trapped in the body of a thirty-something woman.... [More]
Following the lives of the patrons of Grants Toomb.... [More]
Ellen works in a Los Angeles bookstore called Buy the Book and hangs around with her friends discussing lovers, work... [More]
The lives and loves of residents of a seedy Baltimore hotel.... [More]
This long-running Showtime series features intertwined stories about the lives and loves of a group of lesbians and bisexuals in... [More]
Told from the perspective of an unseen documentary filmmaker, the series offers an honest, often-hilarious perspective of family life. Parents... [More]
This drama series follows the lives and relationships of four gay men in Los Angeles. Noah is a struggling screenwriter... [More]
Piper Chapman is a public relations executive with a career and a fiance when her past suddenly catches up to... [More]
Self-assured teenager Luz stumbles upon a portal to a magical realm where she befriends a rebellious witch, Eda, and a... [More]
"Pose" is a drama spotlighting the legends, icons and ferocious house mothers of New York's underground ball culture, a movement... [More]
The lives of three gay men living in Manchester, England.... [More]
Set in working-class Pittsburgh, the drama revolves around a group of gay friends and their relationships, careers, loves and ambitions.... [More]
Eight strangers around the globe find themselves connected -- first by a violent vision, then by their shared ability to... [More]
This classic comedy series is a satire on all the daytime soaps out there. The stories revolve around a rich... [More]
Actor-writer Ryan O'Connell stars in this semi-autobiographical series based on his memoir. He plays Ryan, a gay man with cerebral... [More]
The Crystal Gems are a team of magical beings who are the self-appointed guardians of the universe. Half-human, half-Gem hero... [More]
Upon returning to San Francisco, Mary Ann is reunited with her daughter, Shawna, and ex-husband Brian 20 years after leaving... [More]
Mort has a secret that he really wants to tell his three adult children, who are so self-absorbed they don't... [More]
In the original eight-season run of this groundbreaking sitcom, best friends Will, a meticulous corporate lawyer, and Grace, a neurotic... [More]
Robert, a down-on-his-luck drag queen who performs as Ruby Red, prepares for a new adventure, heading out on a journey... [More]
SHOWS THAT CENTER ON THE LGBTQ+ EXPERIENCE
In this section, we focus on shows whose central character, or multiple central characters, are LGBTQ+, and whose storylines and approach have a distinctly LGBTQ+ focus. You’ll find High Fidelity, in which Zoë Kravitz plays bisexual record store owner Rob; Ryan Murphy’s period gay fantasia, Hollywood; and Twenties, Lena Waithe’s semi-autobiographical BET series. HBO’s short-lived but long-loved Looking, which followed the lives of three gay San Francisco men, is here, too, along with Lana and Lilly Wachowski and J. Michael Straczynski’s envelope-pushing Sense8, and Vida, about two Mexican-American sisters living in L.A. The list also features a group of LGBTQ+ comedians who crafted smart, critically acclaimed, funny, and moving shows around their own personas, among them Josh Thomas (Please Like Me), Mae Martin (Feel Good), Tig Notaro (One Mississippi), and Abby McEnany (Work In Progress).
Adapted from Tony Kushner's award-winning plays about social, sexual, religious and other issues facing 1980s America as the AIDS crisis... [More]
Through eight stand-alone stories, this series follows different aspects of LGBT life. Each episode focuses on the unique storyline of... [More]
Young women navigate the predominantly male-oriented world of skateboarding in New York City.... [More]
Tiff is a grad student in New York City who is moonlighting as a dominatrix. For Tiff, her sexually explicit... [More]
The critically acclaimed Web series "Broad City" moves to Comedy Central as a half-hour scripted series. It's created by and... [More]
Russell T. Davies writes this drama exploring the many facets of contemporary sex culture. "Cucumber" delves into 21st-century gay life... [More]
Emily Dickinson, poet, daughter, and total rebel; in this coming-of-age story, Emily is determined to become the world's greatest poet.... [More]
Life is really tough for Julie and Billy, two 30-something aspiring comics living and working in New York City. While... [More]
A young gay couple battles infidelity and substance abuse in Los Angeles.... [More]
Nicholas is a neurotic 20-something visiting his dad and teenage half-sisters, one of whom is on the autism spectrum. When... [More]
Recovering addict and comic Mae tries to control the addictive behaviors and intense romanticism that permeate her life; her efforts... [More]
It's 1832 in West Yorkshire, England -- the cradle of the evolving Industrial Revolution -- where landowner Anne Lister is... [More]
Iconic American fashion designer Halston skyrockets to fame before his life starts to spin out of control.... [More]
Teens Charlie and Nick discover their unlikely friendship might be something more as they navigate school and young love.... [More]
Rob, a record-store owner in the rapidly gentrified Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, revisits past relationships through music and pop... [More]
Jackie Quiñones, a hard-partying National Marine Fisheries Service agent, has her life thrown into disarray when she gets tasked with... [More]
In post-World War II Hollywood, aspiring actors and filmmakers will do almost anything to make their showbiz dreams come true.... [More]
A teenager navigates the complexities of high school, family and her sexuality while dealing with new superpowers; based on Charles... [More]
Ritchie, Colin and Roscoe leave home at 18 to begin new lives in 1981 London, but they find themselves challenged... [More]
Eve's life as a spy is not adding up to what she had hoped it would be when she started.... [More]
Three best friends living in San Francisco share the nuances and complexities of contemporary gay relationships as they explore a... [More]
A primarily Spanish-language comedy (with English subtitles), the series follows the adventures of Renaldo, a horror and gore enthusiast who... [More]
"Love, Victor" is set in the world of the groundbreaking movie, "Love, Simon," which was inspired by Becky Albertalli's acclaimed... [More]
Ten years after the previous events, the original group of friends is joined by new faces as they continue their... [More]
This Amazon original series is a dark comedy inspired by events in comic Tig Notaro's life. Starring as a Los... [More]
Former "Saturday Night Live" head writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider are the creative forces behind "The Other Two," a... [More]
Twentysomething Josh is going through a number of big changes as he navigates his first decade of adulthood. After being... [More]
Wealthy high school student Payton Hobart has known since he was 7 years old that he is going to be... [More]
"Queers" takes a look at the lives of gay men and women in the U.K. This new project runs eight... [More]
In the sitcom "Schitt's Creek," a wealthy couple -- video store magnate Johnny and his soap opera star wife Moira... [More]
Iconic filmmaker Spike Lee revisits his first feature film with this Netflix original series of the same name. Brooklyn-based artist... [More]
This series is set inside a branch of a covert agency called the Torchwood Institute, where dashing commander in chief... [More]
A grieving teenager finds an unexpected connection with two classmates at her new high school when they all land in... [More]
A semi-autobiographical series created by Lena Waithe, "Twenties" follows Hattie, an aspiring screenwriter and queer Black woman in her 20s,... [More]
"Vida" is a drama series about two Mexican-American siblings from East Los Angeles. Party girl Lyn lives a carefree life... [More]
The true life story of Spanish transgender singer and TV personality Cristina Ortiz Rodríguez, better known by the nickname "La... [More]
Starring Golden Globe-nominated actor Hugh Grant and based on a true story, "A Very English Scandal" tells the story of... [More]
Contemporary revival of a classic Australian prison drama series.... [More]
Academy-Award winner Dustin Lance Black executive produces this miniseries chronicling the real-life personal and political struggles, setbacks, and triumphs of... [More]
Abby, a self-identified "fat, queer dyke" who lives with depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder, enters into a vibrantly transformative relationship during... [More]
SHOWS WITH LGBTQ+ STORYLINES AND CHARACTERS
A number of shows that don’t focus exclusively or centrally on LGBTQ+ characters or storylines, but which do have story arcs and standout LGBTQ+ characters in their ensembles, have done great things for representation. Think Sara Ramirez’s Dr. Callie Torres in Grey’s Anatomy, Asia Kate Dillon’s non-binary Taylor Mason in Billions, Wilson Cruz’s Ricki Vasquez on My So-Called Life or, for that matter, an all-grown-up Wilson Cruz’s Dr. Hugh Culber, whose relationship with Anthony Rapp’s Lt. Commander Paul Stamets forms the heart of Paramount+ series Star Trek: Discovery. In this list, you’ll also find Buffy the Vampire Slayer, on which couple Willow and Tara featured in TV’s first lesbian sex scene (albeit a suggestive, tame one), and a number of recent sitcoms that have challenged stereotypes about gay men and masculinity (Brooklyn Nine Nine, Happy Endings, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia). In recent years we’ve seen more trans actors cast in trans roles, too, playing full and rich characters such as Margo Fairchild (Jen Richards) in Mrs. Fletcher and Jules (Hunter Schafer) in Euphoria. And progressive showrunners have been ensuring representation is a priority in genre, with superhero series such as Arrow, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Jessica Jones, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and more populating their action-packed series with LGBTQ+ heroes, sidekicks, and villains.
Nearly 20 years ago, Owen Strand was the lone survivor of his Manhattan firehouse on 9/11, and in the wake... [More]
Twelve-year-old Finn battles evil in the Land of Ooo. Assisted by his magical dog, Jake, Finn roams the Land of... [More]
Ex-convict Shadow Moon roams a world he doesn't understand, left adrift by the recent, tragic death of his wife. Little... [More]
"American Horror Story" was created by the co-creators of "Glee," but the shows have little in common besides that. The... [More]
After a heroin overdose kills his mom, Joshua "J" Cody moves to Southern California to live with his freewheeling relatives.... [More]
When presumed-dead billionaire playboy Oliver Queen returns home to Starling City after five years stranded on a remote island in... [More]
Wealth, influence and corruption collide in this drama set in New York. Shrewd U.S. attorney Chuck Rhoades is embroiled in... [More]
CW and Greg Berlanti expand the footprint of their DC Comics universe with this exploration of the intersection between family... [More]
Putting together a magazine is not an easy task, requiring a lot of teamwork to finish the job and get... [More]
The detectives of Brooklyn's 99th Precinct -- hotshot Jake Peralta, overachiever Amy Santiago, tough-as-nails Rosa Diaz, sweetheart Charles Boyle, devoted... [More]
Sarah Michelle Gellar takes on the role of Buffy Summers in this TV version of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," based... [More]
It's the 1920s and Spain has just gotten its first national telephone company, located in Madrid. For four young women... [More]
Inspired by the popular video game series, this anime series is a dark medieval fantasy. It follows the last surviving... [More]
This adaptation of the "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" tale is a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror and the... [More]
"The Comeback" tells the story of a B-list sitcom star so desperate to revive her career that she agrees to... [More]
Successful and driven, Rebecca Bunch seemingly has it all -- an upscale apartment in Manhattan and a partnership at a... [More]
Navigating a post-apocalyptic world full of zombies and "Mad Max"-style gangs, a teenage outcast searches for his lost love.... [More]
"Arrow" and "The Flash" have some new superhero company in the CW's lineup with the addition of "DC's Legends of... [More]
Based on the acclaimed film of the same name, this Netflix-original series follows a group of students of color at... [More]
Students encounter common high school issues.... [More]
"Dispatches From Elsewhere" is an anthology series from creator and star Jason Segal. The story centers around four ordinary people... [More]
Doom Patrol is a team of traumatized and downtrodden superheroes, each of whom has suffered a horrible accident that gave... [More]
Synopsis:
From director and creator Joe Swanberg, this Netflix-original comedy anthology series explores diverse Chicago characters, modern romance technology and culture.... [More]
When three working-class teens enroll in an exclusive private school in Spain, the clash between them and the wealthy students... [More]
Synopsis:
Synopsis:
Synopsis:
Synopsis:
Synopsis:
Synopsis:
Synopsis:
Synopsis:
Synopsis:
Synopsis:
Synopsis:
Synopsis:
Synopsis:
Synopsis:
Synopsis:
Synopsis:
Synopsis:
Synopsis:
Synopsis:
Synopsis:
Synopsis:
Synopsis:
Synopsis:
Synopsis:
The intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives.... [More]
Atticus Black joins his friend Letitia and his Uncle George to embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow... [More]
Quentin Coldwater, a grad student at Brakebills College for Magical Pedagogy, has been fascinated by the magical fantasy world since... [More]
A chronicle of the life of one of the darker Marvel characters, the mysterious Jessica Jones. When a tragedy puts... [More]
Comic Aziz Ansari and writer Alan Yang are the creators of this Netflix-original comedy, which is loosely based on Ansari's... [More]
William Masters and Virginia Johnson are known as pioneers of the science of human sexuality. Their research shoots them to... [More]
This update of the popular 1992 soap features a new group of diverse 20-somethings living in an elegant Spanish-style apartment... [More]
Catching a criminal often requires the authorities to get inside the villain's mind to figure out how he thinks. That's... [More]
Bonnie, a recovering alcoholic, focuses on her marriage to her husband, Adam, and on what she wants to be now... [More]
A criminal mastermind who goes by "The Professor" has a plan to pull off the biggest heist in recorded history... [More]
Three young witches with basic training in combat magic prepare to defend the country against looming terrorist threats by using... [More]
"Mrs. America" tells the story of the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), and the unexpected backlash led... [More]
A divorced woman jumpstarts her love life by adopting a sexy new persona and discovers that her world is full... [More]
"My So-Called Life" is a bastion of teen angst. Angela is a high schooler in constant turmoil over her exposure... [More]
After two decades as the reigning queen of country music, Rayna Jaymes (Connie Britton) is faced with pressure to adapt... [More]
In addition to her role as creator and executive producer of this mind-bending series, Brit Marling also plays the role... [More]
This comedy-drama is inspired by Norman Lear's 1975 series of the same name. This time around, the series follows the... [More]
Sarah is a street-wise woman with a troubled past as an English orphan who bounced around foster homes before being... [More]
Stede Bonnet, a pampered aristocrat, abandons his life of privilege to become a pirate in the early 18th century.... [More]
Inmates and correctional officers inside the Oswald State Correctional Facility, nicknamed "Oz," battle for power and survival amid warring factions... [More]
A man fights for peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.... [More]
A young nurse at a mental institution becomes jaded and bitter before turning into a full-fledged monster to her patients.... [More]
Archie Andrews starts the school year with the world weighing on his shoulders. He's decided he wants to pursue a... [More]
Beneath the peaceful facade of Canberra, there is a secret city of deals and divided loyalties, lies and opportunism. Political... [More]
Socially awkward high school student Otis may not have much experience in the lovemaking department, but he gets good guidance... [More]
Sinister forces plot against a young soldier after she reveals a magical power that may unite her world.... [More]
The lives of the dysfunctional Gallagher family.... [More]
Oscar-nominated actor William H. Macy stars as Frank Gallagher, a single father of six who spends much of his free... [More]
On her birthday, Clary Fray discovers a surprise concerning her life. The teenager is not who she thinks she is... [More]
In this reboot of the 1980s series, a magic sword transforms an orphan girl into warrior She-Ra, who unites a... [More]
Legend has it that Bristol Cove was once home to mermaids. Now, this coastal town has a mysterious new visitor... [More]
Laced with irony and dark situational humor, the show approaches the subject of death through the eyes of the Fisher... [More]
The lives of a group of teenagers in Bristol, England, are followed through two years of sixth form, with the... [More]
A successful songwriting duo of industry veterans, Julia and Tom have an opportunity to create another Broadway hit, but making... [More]
In the very near future, a test is developed that incontrovertibly lets a person know who their soulmate is. The... [More]
Created by Bryan Fuller and Alex Kurtzman for CBS All Access, the story of "Star Trek: Discovery" begins roughly a... [More]
Retired admiral Jean-Luc Picard -- still deeply affected by the loss of Lieutenant Commander Data and the destruction of Romulus... [More]
At 12 years old, Kara Zor-El escapes doom on planet Krypton to find protection on Earth with the Danver family,... [More]
A new life awaits 22-year-old Tess when she arrives friendless in New York City and lacking any specific ambitions beyond... [More]
The Pearson family's generational story unfolds in this emotional drama. In moments of love, joy, triumph and heartbreak, revelations emerge... [More]
Small-town Louisiana waitress Sookie Stackhouse already is viewed as an oddball by her friends and neighbors, since she can read... [More]
The series focuses on the life of wannabe writer Betty Suarez, a plain girl from Queens, N.Y., who is smart,... [More]
On one day in 1989, 43 infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy... [More]
Rescued after 15 years in a cult, Kimmy Schmidt decides to reclaim her life by venturing to New York, where... [More]
It's 1667 and 28-year-old King Louis XIV has finally taken over sole command of France. When he commissions Versailles, Europe's... [More]
This series looks at the narcotics scene in Baltimore through the eyes of law enforcers as well as the drug... [More]
Wynonna Earp has been away from her hometown, Purgatory, for years but returns to reluctantly take on the role that... [More]
An ordinary British family contends with the hopes, anxieties and joys of an uncertain future in this six-part limited series... [More]
REALITY SHOWS AND DOCUSERIES
LGBTQ+ representation on TV has been advanced through reality shows — both competition and otherwise — and documentaries, even those that aren’t explicitly billed as queer: MTV’s The Real World was a groundbreaker for gay and lesbian representation, and Project Runway has spotlighted the talents of dozens of LGBTQ creatives. In this list you’ll find the queen of them all, RuPaul’s Drag Race, along with some more hidden-gem reality competitions to check out, among them TRANSform Me, hosted by Laverne Cox, and The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula. Also here: insightful docuseries like Gaycation, in which Ellen Page explores different LGBTQ+ cultures across the planet, and Apple TV+’s Visible: Out on Television, which dives into the impact that television — including some of the shows on this list — has had on the community and how it is perceived.
Comic Billy Eichner transitions his man-on-the-street-style interviews that first became popular via the Funny or Die website to TV, roaming... [More]
The Boulet Brothers host a competition for drag performers with dark themes and challenges.... [More]
They're not typical farmers in the least, but Josh Kilmer-Purcell and Dr. Brent Ridge hope their entrepreneurial spirit makes up... [More]
Openly gay actor Elliot Page heads out, with best friend Ian Daniel, on a journey to explore various LGBTQ cultures... [More]
Matt Rogers and Dave Mizzoni host as two straight contestants compete in a series of physical, mental, and performance challenges... [More]
Caitlyn Jenner's first public appearance since her transition included making an impassioned, heartfelt speech at the ESPY Awards about the... [More]
When Jazz Jennings was 2 years old, she asked her mother when a fairy was going to change her from... [More]
The story of Elizabeth Carmichael, who released a fuel-efficient vehicle during the 1970s gas crisis; as she wins over major... [More]
Pulling from the underground ballroom community, voguing teams, called "Houses," compete in dance challenges and showcase fashions for chance to... [More]
Synopsis:
Synopsis:
More than a decade after the original series went off the air, Netflix reboots the "Queer Eye" franchise with a... [More]
Gay men give advice on fashion, grooming, interior design, food, wine and culture to straight men.... [More]
Seven young adults share close living quarters.... [More]
From the producers of Fuse's highest-rated series, "Big Freedia," comes a reality docuseries focusing on a 21st-century cultural perspective: what... [More]
Helping women make changes from the inside out, each episode of this show follows one person in need of a... [More]
Synopsis:
Synopsis:
Synopsis:
An American reality television series featuring former "RuPaul's Drag Race" contestants Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O'Hara and Shangela Laquifa... [More]