Every Stan Lee Marvel Movie Ranked

In his over nine decades of life, and especially during the 78 years spent working at all levels in the entertainment industry, Stan Lee established himself as a warm and affable figure across comics, movies, and television…who also happened to alter the course of sequential art history and laid the foundation for the biggest pop culture renaissance the world has known.

Without Lee, the superhero movie would never had strayed out of darkness, and it is through his creations that the genre now represents how we filter our dreams, hopes, fears, politics, and fantasies. Read on to see every movie starring one of his creations, ranked by Tomatometer. We’re including only movies that have a character of Lee’s in the film’s title, which will notably leave off Captain America, Wolverine, and the Guardians of the Galaxy (Lee approved the original ’60s team as then-Marvel editor-in-chief; the 2008 reboot is credited to other writers upon which the films are based). What remains is still the most towering list of comic creations ever attached to one person. Ever hear of Spider-Man, the Avengers, Iron Man, Black Panther, The Fantastic Four, Thor, Ant-Man, Daredevil, the Hulk, and X-Men? ‘Nuff said! —Alex Vo

#4 Thor: Ragnarok (2017) 93% 87% #4 Adjusted Score: 123849% Critics Consensus: Exciting, funny, and above all fun, Thor: Ragnarok is a colorful cosmic adventure that sets a new standard for its franchise -- and the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Synopsis: Imprisoned on the other side of the universe, the mighty Thor finds himself in a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits... Imprisoned on the other side of the universe, the mighty Thor finds himself in a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits... [More] Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba Directed By: Taika Waititi

#10 Spider-Man (2002) 90% 67% #10 Adjusted Score: 97863% Critics Consensus: Not only does Spider-Man provide a good dose of web-swinging fun, it also has a heart, thanks to the combined charms of director Sam Raimi and star Tobey Maguire. Synopsis: "Spider-Man" centers on student Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) who, after being bitten by a genetically-altered spider, gains superhuman strength and... "Spider-Man" centers on student Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) who, after being bitten by a genetically-altered spider, gains superhuman strength and... [More] Starring: Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe, Kirsten Dunst, James Franco Directed By: Sam Raimi

#17 Ant-Man (2015) 83% 85% #17 Adjusted Score: 95032% Critics Consensus: Led by a charming performance from Paul Rudd, Ant-Man offers Marvel thrills on an appropriately smaller scale -- albeit not as smoothly as its most successful predecessors. Synopsis: Forced out of his own company by former protégé Darren Cross, Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) recruits the talents of... Forced out of his own company by former protégé Darren Cross, Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) recruits the talents of... [More] Starring: Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas, Evangeline Lilly, Corey Stoll Directed By: Peyton Reed

#18 X-Men (2000) 82% 83% #18 Adjusted Score: 87730% Critics Consensus: Faithful to the comics and filled with action, X-Men brings a crowded slate of classic Marvel characters to the screen with a talented ensemble cast and surprisingly sharp narrative focus. Synopsis: They are children of the atom, homo superior, the next link in the chain of evolution. Each was born with... They are children of the atom, homo superior, the next link in the chain of evolution. Each was born with... [More] Starring: Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Famke Janssen Directed By: Bryan Singer

#27 The Incredible Hulk (2008) 67% 69% #27 Adjusted Score: 76094% Critics Consensus: The Incredible Hulk may not be quite the smashing success that fans of Marvel's raging behemoth might hope for, but it offers more than enough big green action to make up for its occasionally puny narrative. Synopsis: Scientist Bruce Banner (Edward Norton) desperately seeks a cure for the gamma radiation that contaminated his cells and turned him... Scientist Bruce Banner (Edward Norton) desperately seeks a cure for the gamma radiation that contaminated his cells and turned him... [More] Starring: Edward Norton, Liv Tyler, Tim Roth, William Hurt Directed By: Louis Leterrier

#30 Hulk (2003) 62% 29% #30 Adjusted Score: 70189% Critics Consensus: While Ang Lee's ambitious film earns marks for style and an attempt at dramatic depth, there's ultimately too much talking and not enough smashing. Synopsis: Eric Bana ("Black Hawk Down") stars as scientist Bruce Banner, whose inner demons transform him in the aftermath of a... Eric Bana ("Black Hawk Down") stars as scientist Bruce Banner, whose inner demons transform him in the aftermath of a... [More] Starring: Eric Bana, Jennifer Connelly, Sam Elliott, Josh Lucas Directed By: Ang Lee