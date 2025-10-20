(Photo by Magnolia Pictures, New Line Cinema, Sony Pictures Classics, Columbia Pictures, Warner Bros. / courtesy Everett Collection)

The 40 Essential Vampire Movies To Watch Right Now

Werewolves, mummies, and cobbled-together lab freaks have been around since the earliest decades of film, but no monster was perhaps more camera-ready than the vampire. Those counts and lords who love to mug and menace for the camera, mesmerize with their fancy capes, and whose pale skin glows in the luminous flicker of old film cameras. So no surprise that some of the best vampire movies back then are some of the best vampires now, like Dracula, Nosferatu, and Vampyr, even as they approach their centennial anniversaries. That’s the bar that’s been set for our guide to the essential and best vampire movies, and still we found plenty worthy to follow in their fang-steps.

Across legend, we know vampires for their allure and seductive properties. (Or at least, just their property — who wouldn’t be charmed by a 600-bedroom castle?) The sex appeal of the vampires has especially been played up in movies since the ’80s: As the sexy suburban neighbor (Fright Night), the upper-strata socialites (The Hunger), and a smoulderer’s row of hot guys (Interview with the Vampire) and leather jacket rebels (The Lost Boys).

Or if you just want some action, see From Dusk ‘Til Dawn, Daybreakers, Underworld, and 30 Days of Night.

So, looking for something to watch on your next open-coffin-and-chill night? Then go to bat with our 40 Essential Vampire Movies! Alex Vo

#1

Let the Right One In (2008)
Tomatometer icon 98%

#1
Critics Consensus: Let the Right One In reinvigorates the seemingly tired vampire genre by effectively mixing scares with intelligent storytelling.
Synopsis: When Oskar (Kåre Hedebrant), a sensitive, bullied 12-year-old boy living with his mother in suburban Sweden, meets his new neighbor, [More]
Starring: Kåre Hedebrant, Lina Leandersson, Per Ragnar, Henrik Dahl
Directed By: Tomas Alfredson

#2

Vampyr (1932)
Tomatometer icon 98%

#2
Critics Consensus: Full of disorienting visual effects, Carl Theodor Dreyer's Vampyr is as theoretically unsettling as it is conceptually disturbing.
Synopsis: After Allan Gray (Julian West) rents a room near Courtempierre in France, strange events unfold: An elderly man leaves a [More]
Starring: Julian West, Henriette Gérard, Jan Hieronimko, Maurice Schutz
Directed By: Carl Theodor Dreyer

#3

Sinners (2025)
Tomatometer icon 97%

#3
Critics Consensus: A rip-roaring fusion of masterful visual storytelling and toe-tapping music, writer-director Ryan Coogler's first original blockbuster reveals the full scope of his singular imagination.
Synopsis: Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Michael B. Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only [More]
Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O'Connell
Directed By: Ryan Coogler

#4

Nosferatu (1922)
Tomatometer icon 97%

#4
Critics Consensus: One of the silent era's most influential masterpieces, Nosferatu's eerie, gothic feel -- and a chilling performance from Max Schreck as the vampire -- set the template for the horror films that followed.
Synopsis: Vampire Count Orlok expresses interest in a new residence -- and his new real estate agent Hutter's wife. [More]
Starring: Max Schreck, Alexander Granach, Gustav von Wangenheim, Greta Schroeder
Directed By: F.W. Murnau

#5

What We Do in the Shadows (2014)
Tomatometer icon 96%

#5
Critics Consensus: Smarter, fresher, and funnier than a modern vampire movie has any right to be, What We Do in the Shadows is bloody good fun.
Synopsis: Vampire housemates (Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi, Jonathan Brugh) try to cope with the complexities of modern life and show a [More]
Starring: Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi, Jonny Brugh, Cori Gonzalez-Macuer
Directed By: Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi

#6

Dracula (1931)
Tomatometer icon 96%

#6
Critics Consensus: Bela Lugosi's timeless portrayal of Dracula in this creepy and atmospheric 1931 film has set the standard for major vampiric roles since.
Synopsis: The dashing, mysterious Count Dracula (Bela Lugosi), after hypnotizing a British soldier, Renfield (Dwight Frye), into his mindless slave, travels [More]
Starring: Bela Lugosi, Edward Van Sloan, Dwight Frye, David Manners
Directed By: Tod Browning

#7

A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night (2014)
Tomatometer icon 96%

#7
Critics Consensus: A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night blends conventional elements into something brilliantly original -- and serves as a striking calling card for writer-director Ana Lily Amirpour.
Synopsis: Residents of a worn-down Iranian city encounter a skateboarding vampire (Sheila Vand) who preys on men who disrespect women. [More]
Starring: Sheila Vand, Arash Marandi, Marshall Manesh, Mozhan Marnò
Directed By: Ana Lily Amirpour

#8

Nosferatu the Vampyre (1979)
Tomatometer icon 94%

#8
Critics Consensus: Stunning visuals from Werner Herzog and an intense portrayal of the famed bloodsucker from Klaus Kinski make this remake of Nosferatu a horror classic in its own right.
Synopsis: Jonathan Harker is sent away to Count Dracula's castle to sell him a house in Virna, where he lives. But [More]
Starring: Klaus Kinski, Isabelle Adjani, Bruno Ganz, Roland Topor
Directed By: Werner Herzog

#9

Martin (1978)
Tomatometer icon 90%

#9
Critics Consensus: George A. Romero's contribution to vampire lore contains the expected gore and social satire -- but it's also surprisingly thoughtful, and boasts a whopper of a final act.
Synopsis: Young Martin (John Amplas) is entirely convinced that he is an 84-year-old blood-sucking vampire. Without fangs or mystical powers, Martin [More]
Starring: John Amplas, Lincoln Maazel, Christine Forrest, Elyane Nadeau
Directed By: George A. Romero

#10

Horror of Dracula (1958)
Tomatometer icon 89%

#10
Critics Consensus: Trading gore for grandeur, Horror of Dracula marks an impressive turn for inveterate Christopher Lee as the titular vampire, and a typical Hammer mood that makes aristocracy quite sexy.
Synopsis: On a search for his missing friend Jonathan Harker (John Van Eyssen), vampire hunter Dr. Van Helsing (Peter Cushing) is [More]
Starring: Peter Cushing, Christopher Lee, Michael Gough, Melissa Stribling
Directed By: Terence Fisher

#11

Cronos (1993)
Tomatometer icon 88%

#11
Critics Consensus: Guillermo del Toro's unique feature debut is not only gory and stylish, but also charming and intelligent.
Synopsis: Antique dealer Jesus Gris (Federico Luppi) stumbles across Cronos, a 400-year-old scarab that, when it latches onto him, grants him [More]
Starring: Federico Luppi, Ron Perlman, Claudio Brook, Margarita Isabel
Directed By: Guillermo del Toro

#12

Only Lovers Left Alive (2013)
Tomatometer icon 86%

#12
Critics Consensus: Worth watching for Tom Hiddleston and Tilda Swinton's performances alone, Only Lovers Left Alive finds writer-director Jim Jarmusch adding a typically offbeat entry to the vampire genre.
Synopsis: Artistic, sophisticated and centuries old, two vampire lovers (Tilda Swinton, Tom Hiddleston) ponder their ultimate place in modern society. [More]
Starring: Tilda Swinton, Tom Hiddleston, Anton Yelchin, Mia Wasikowska
Directed By: Jim Jarmusch

#13

Nosferatu (2024)
Tomatometer icon 84%

#13
Critics Consensus: Marvelously orchestrated by director Robert Eggers, Nosferatu is a behemoth of a horror film that is equal parts repulsive and seductive.
Synopsis: Robert Eggers' NOSFERATU is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with [More]
Starring: Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson
Directed By: Robert Eggers

#14

Near Dark (1987)
Tomatometer icon 83%

#14
Critics Consensus: Near Dark is at once a creepy vampire film, a thrilling western, and a poignant family tale, with humor and scares in abundance.
Synopsis: Cowboy Caleb Colton (Adrian Pasdar) meets gorgeous Mae (Jenny Wright) at a bar, and the two have an immediate attraction. [More]
Starring: Adrian Pasdar, Jenny Wright, Lance Henriksen, Bill Paxton
Directed By: Kathryn Bigelow

#15

Abigail (2024)
Tomatometer icon 83%

#15
Critics Consensus: Carrying off well-worn vampire tropes with a balletic flourish, Abigail dances around the familiarity of its premise with a game cast and slick style.
Synopsis: After a group of would-be criminals kidnap the 12-year-old ballerina daughter of a powerful underworld figure, all they have to [More]
Starring: Melissa Barrera, Dan Stevens, Kathryn Newton, William Catlett
Directed By: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett

#16

Fright Night (1985)
Tomatometer icon 83%

#16
Critics Consensus: Fright Night deftly combines thrills and humor in this ghostly tale about a man living next to a vampire.
Synopsis: Teenage Charley Brewster is a horror-film junkie, so it's no surprise that when a reclusive new neighbor moves next-door, Brewster [More]
Starring: Chris Sarandon, William Ragsdale, Roddy McDowall, Amanda Bearse
Directed By: Tom Holland

#17

Shadow of the Vampire (2000)
Tomatometer icon 82%

#17
Critics Consensus: Shadow of the Vampire is frightening, compelling, and funny, and features an excellent performance by Willem Dafoe.
Synopsis: F. W. Murnau (John Malkovich) is struggling to create his silent classic "Nosferatu" on location in Eastern Europe. The director [More]
Starring: John Malkovich, Willem Dafoe, Cary Elwes, Aden Gillett
Directed By: E. Elias Merhige

#18

Thirst (2009)
Tomatometer icon 81%

#18
Critics Consensus: The stylish Thirst packs plenty of bloody thrills to satisfy fans of both vampire films and director Chan Wook Park.
Synopsis: Sang-hyun (Song Kang-ho), a respected priest, volunteers for an experimental procedure that may lead to a cure for a deadly [More]
Starring: Song Kang-ho, Kim Ok-bin, Shin Ha-kyun, Kim Hae-sook
Directed By: Park Chan-wook

#19

The Lost Boys (1987)
Tomatometer icon 75%

#19
Critics Consensus: Flawed but eminently watchable, Joel Schumacher's teen vampire thriller blends horror, humor, and plenty of visual style with standout performances from a cast full of young 1980s stars.
Synopsis: Teenage brothers Michael (Jason Patric) and Sam (Corey Haim) move with their mother (Dianne Wiest) to a small town in [More]
Starring: Jason Patric, Corey Haim, Dianne Wiest, Barnard Hughes
Directed By: Joel Schumacher

#20

Ganja & Hess (1973)
Tomatometer icon 93%

#20
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Germs from the stab of an ancient dagger turn two lovers (Duane Jones, Marlene Clark) into immortal vampires. [More]
Starring: Duane Jones, Marlene Clark, William Gunn, Sam Waymon
Directed By: William Gunn

#21

Isle of the Dead (1945)
Tomatometer icon 90%

#21
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Gen. Nikolas Pherides (Boris Karloff) takes leave from the 1912 Balkan War to visit a small island in Greece, where [More]
Starring: Boris Karloff, Ellen Drew, Marc Cramer, Katherine Emery
Directed By: Mark Robson

#22

Black Sunday (1960)
Tomatometer icon 88%

#22
Critics Consensus: Mario Bava's official narrative debut is a witchy nightmare steeped in gothic splendor, shot in chiaroscuro black and white and punctuated with startling gore.
Synopsis: Burned at the stake, a vampire witch princess (Barbara Steele) wakes up centuries later with her undead henchman. [More]
Starring: Barbara Steele, John Richardson, Ivo Garrani, Andrea Checchi
Directed By: Mario Bava

#23

Daughters of Darkness (1971)
Tomatometer icon 84%

#23
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Newlyweds stop at a posh French hotel on their way to England. They meet a beautiful red-lipped woman whom the [More]
Starring: Delphine Seyrig, Danielle Ouimet, John Karlen, Andrea Rau
Directed By: Harry Kumel

#24

The Addiction (1995)
Tomatometer icon 75%

#24
Critics Consensus: Abel Ferrara's 1995 horror/suspense experiment blends urban vampire adventure with philosophical analysis to create a smart, idiosyncratic, and undeniably odd take on the genre.
Synopsis: A vampiric doctoral student tries to follow the philosophy of a nocturnal comrade and control her thirst for blood. [More]
Starring: Lili Taylor, Christopher Walken, Annabella Sciorra, Edie Falco
Directed By: Abel Ferrara

#25

The Fearless Vampire Killers or: Pardon Me, but Your Teeth Are in My Neck (1967)
Tomatometer icon 73%

#25
Critics Consensus: This uneven but amiable 1967 vampire picture is part horror spoof, part central European epic, and 100 percent Roman Polanski, whose signature sensibility colors every frame.
Synopsis: Vampire hunter Professor Abronsius (Jack MacGowran) and his faithful assistant, Alfred (Roman Polanski), are traveling across Transylvania when they stop [More]
Starring: Jack MacGowran, Roman Polanski, Sharon Tate, Jessie Robins
Directed By: Roman Polanski

#26

Vampire Hunter D (2000)
Tomatometer icon 70%

#26
Critics Consensus: Vampire Hunter D's gothic charms may be lost on those unfamiliar with the anime series that spawned it, but the crisp action and nightmarish style will satiate horror aficionados' bloodlust.
Synopsis: In a dark and distant future, when the undead have arisen from apocalyptic ashes, an original story unfolds. Ten thousand [More]
Starring: Andrew Philpot, John Rafter Lee, Pamela Adlon, Wendee Lee
Directed By: Yoshiaki Kawajiri

#27

Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992)
Tomatometer icon 69%

#27
Critics Consensus: Overblown in the best sense of the word, Francis Ford Coppola's vision of Bram Stoker's Dracula rescues the character from decades of campy interpretations -- and features some terrific performances to boot.
Synopsis: Adaptation of Bram Stoker's classic vampire novel. Gary Oldman plays Dracula whose lonely soul is determined to reunite with his [More]
Starring: Gary Oldman, Winona Ryder, Anthony Hopkins, Keanu Reeves
Directed By: Francis Ford Coppola

#28

Daybreakers (2009)
Tomatometer icon 69%

#28
Critics Consensus: Though it arrives during an unfortunate glut of vampire movies, Daybreakers offers enough dark sci-fi thrills -- and enough of a unique twist on the genre -- to satisfy filmgoers.
Synopsis: Ten years after a plague turns most of the world's population into vampires, a critical blood shortage causes panic and [More]
Starring: Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe, Claudia Karvan, Michael Dorman
Directed By: Michael Spierig, Peter Spierig

#29

Kiss of the Damned (2012)
Tomatometer icon 68%

#29
Critics Consensus: This one bites in a mostly good way: Kiss of the Damned is an erotic gorefest reminiscent of gaudy '70s horror flicks, presented in plain packaging and not meant for direct sunlight.
Synopsis: When a handsome young writer falls for a gorgeous, seductive vampire, their wild romance seems destined for the ages -- [More]
Starring: Joséphine de La Baume, Milo Ventimiglia, Roxane Mesquida, Anna Mouglalis
Directed By: Xan Cassavetes

#30

From Dusk Till Dawn (1996)
Tomatometer icon 66%

#30
Critics Consensus: A pulpy crime drama/vampire film hybrid, From Dusk Till Dawn is an uneven but often deliriously enjoyable B-movie.
Synopsis: On the run from a bank robbery that left several police officers dead, Seth Gecko (George Clooney) and his paranoid, [More]
Starring: Harvey Keitel, George Clooney, Quentin Tarantino, Juliette Lewis
Directed By: Robert Rodriguez

#31

Interview With the Vampire (1994)
Tomatometer icon 65%

#31
Critics Consensus: Despite lacking some of the book's subtler shadings, and suffering from some clumsy casting, Interview with a Vampire benefits from Neil Jordan's atmospheric direction and a surfeit of gothic thrills.
Synopsis: Born as an 18th-century lord, Louis is now a bicentennial vampire, telling his story to an eager biographer. Suicidal after [More]
Starring: Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Antonio Banderas, Stephen Rea
Directed By: Neil Jordan

#32

Blade (1998)
Tomatometer icon 59%

#32
Critics Consensus: Though some may find the plot a bit lacking, Blade's action is fierce, plentiful, and appropriately stylish for a comic book adaptation.
Synopsis: A half-mortal, half-immortal is out to avenge his mother's death and rid the world of vampires. The modern-day technologically advanced [More]
Starring: Wesley Snipes, Stephen Dorff, Kris Kristofferson, N'Bushe Wright
Directed By: Stephen Norrington

#33

The Hunger (1983)
Tomatometer icon 59%

#33
Critics Consensus: Stylish yet hollow, The Hunger is a well-cast vampire thriller that mistakes erotic moments for a satisfying story.
Synopsis: John (David Bowie) is the lover of the gorgeous immortal vampire Miriam (Catherine Deneuve), and he's been led to believe [More]
Starring: Catherine Deneuve, David Bowie, Susan Sarandon, Cliff DeYoung
Directed By: Tony Scott

#34

The Little Vampire (2000)
Tomatometer icon 56%

#34
Critics Consensus: The Little Vampire can't seem to find the right pitch, with its muddled, jumpy script and badly executed mix of cuteness and fright.
Synopsis: After he moves to Scotland with his parents, only child Tony (Jonathan Lipnicki) struggles to make friends at his new [More]
Starring: Jonathan Lipnicki, Richard E. Grant, Jim Carter, Alice Krige
Directed By: Uli Edel

#35

30 Days of Night (2007)
Tomatometer icon 50%

#35
Critics Consensus: While 30 Days of Night offers a few thrills, it ultimately succumbs to erratic execution.
Synopsis: In the far Northern Hemisphere, the small town of Barrow, Alaska, experiences a solid month of darkness every year. Though [More]
Starring: Josh Hartnett, Melissa George, Danny Huston, Ben Foster
Directed By: David Slade

#36

Blacula (1972)
Tomatometer icon 46%

#36
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: During a visit to Transylvania, an African prince (William Marshall) gets turned into a vampire by Count Dracula (Charles Macaulay). [More]
Starring: William Marshall, Denise Nicholas, Vonetta McGee, Thalmus Rasulala
Directed By: William Crain

#37

Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)
Tomatometer icon 36%

#37
Critics Consensus: Buffy the Vampire Slayer's supernatural coming of age tale is let down by poor directing and even poorer plotting -- though Kristy Swanson and Paul Reubens' game performances still manage to slay.
Synopsis: For Buffy Summers (Kristy Swanson), nothing is the same after she meets Merrick Jamison-Smythe (Donald Sutherland). Merrick tells the teen [More]
Starring: Kristy Swanson, Luke Perry, Donald Sutherland, Paul Reubens
Directed By: Fran Rubel Kuzui

#38

Underworld (2003)
Tomatometer icon 30%

#38
Critics Consensus: Though stylish to look at, Underworld is tedious and derivative.
Synopsis: Under cover of night, vampires engage in an age-old battle with their sworn enemies, the Lycans, a clan of violent [More]
Starring: Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman, Michael Sheen, Shane Brolly
Directed By: Len Wiseman

#39

Dracula Untold (2014)
Tomatometer icon 26%

#39
Critics Consensus: Neither awful enough to suck nor sharp enough to bite, Dracula Untold misses the point of its iconic character's deathless appeal.
Synopsis: In 15th-century Transylvania, Vlad III (Luke Evans), prince of Wallachia, is known as a just ruler. With his beloved wife, [More]
Starring: Luke Evans, Sarah Gadon, Dominic Cooper, Art Parkinson
Directed By: Gary Shore

#40

Aswang (1994)
Tomatometer icon - -

#40
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A pregnant woman is lured to the lavish estate of a family of vampires who prey on the unborn. [More]
Starring: Norman Moses, Tina Ona Paukstelis, John Kishline, Flora Coker
Directed By: Wrye Martin, Barry Poltermann

