25 Essential Road Trip Movies of the Last 25 Years

We’re looking down the horizon and beyond for some of the best road trip movies that defined the genre over the last 25 years! To rev up this list, we selected American movies movies, journeys that begin in the States (where they actually finish is part of the fun). The movies celebrate the sights and sounds of the country, or at least will inspire you to pull out that camping gear, putting the convertible top down, and hitting the open road. These rides can be cross-county (Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle), on the freeway (Dog, Sideways), trekking across a few state lines (Little Miss Sunshine, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas), hitting a new time zone (Road Trip), or even runnin’ coast-to-coast (Rat Race, Transamerica). Even the Academy has felt the need for reasonable speed, awarding Best Picture to both Green Book and Nomadland. Carpool lane? Of course: we’ve got an Oscar strapped in the passenger seat!

So whether you’re looking for a map to a long summer drive or fixing a flat in your life, turn to these essential 25 road trip movies of the last 25 years (in chronological order)!

#9 Transamerica (2005) 77% #9 Adjusted Score: 82028% Critics Consensus: A terrific performance by Felicity Huffman carries this unconventional but touching transgender road movie. Synopsis: Right in the midst of important changes in her life, Bree Osborne (Felicity Huffman) learns that she fathered a son,... Right in the midst of important changes in her life, Bree Osborne (Felicity Huffman) learns that she fathered a son,... [More] Starring: Felicity Huffman, Kevin Zegers, Fionnula Flanagan, Graham Greene Directed By: Duncan Tucker

#11 Cars (2006) 75% #11 Adjusted Score: 82259% Critics Consensus: Cars offers visual treats that more than compensate for its somewhat thinly written story, adding up to a satisfying diversion for younger viewers. Synopsis: While traveling to California to race The King and Chick Hicks in the Piston Cup Championship, Lightning McQueen falls out... While traveling to California to race The King and Chick Hicks in the Piston Cup Championship, Lightning McQueen falls out... [More] Starring: Owen Wilson, Paul Newman, Bonnie Hunt, Larry the Cable Guy Directed By: John Lasseter

#12 Zombieland (2009) 89% #12 Adjusted Score: 98919% Critics Consensus: Wickedly funny and featuring plenty of gore, Zombieland is proof that the zombie subgenre is far from dead. Synopsis: After a virus turns most people into zombies, the world's surviving humans remain locked in an ongoing battle against the... After a virus turns most people into zombies, the world's surviving humans remain locked in an ongoing battle against the... [More] Starring: Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin Directed By: Ruben Fleischer

#14 Paul (2011) 70% #14 Adjusted Score: 77356% Critics Consensus: It doesn't measure up to Pegg and Frost's best work, but Paul is an amiably entertaining -- albeit uneven -- road trip comedy with an intergalactic twist. Synopsis: For the past 60 years, a wisecracking alien named Paul (Seth Rogen) has resided at a top-secret military base in... For the past 60 years, a wisecracking alien named Paul (Seth Rogen) has resided at a top-secret military base in... [More] Starring: Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Seth Rogen, Jason Bateman Directed By: Greg Mottola

#16 Chef (2014) 87% #16 Adjusted Score: 94224% Critics Consensus: Chef's charming cast and sharp, funny script add enough spice to make this feel-good comedy a flavorful -- if familiar -- treat. Synopsis: After a controlling owner (Dustin Hoffman) pushes him too far, chef Carl Casper (Jon Favreau) quits his position at a... After a controlling owner (Dustin Hoffman) pushes him too far, chef Carl Casper (Jon Favreau) quits his position at a... [More] Starring: Jon Favreau, Sofía Vergara, John Leguizamo, Scarlett Johansson Directed By: Jon Favreau

#17 Grandma (2015) 91% #17 Adjusted Score: 97265% Critics Consensus: Boasting a stellar performance from Lily Tomlin and some powerfully empathetic work from writer-director Paul Weitz, Grandma is a dramedy that shouldn't have to ask you to visit. Synopsis: A misanthropic poet (Lily Tomlin) takes her granddaughter (Julia Garner) across Los Angeles in search of the money she needs... A misanthropic poet (Lily Tomlin) takes her granddaughter (Julia Garner) across Los Angeles in search of the money she needs... [More] Starring: Lily Tomlin, Julia Garner, Marcia Gay Harden, Judy Greer Directed By: Paul Weitz

#20 Green Book (2018) 77% #20 Adjusted Score: 95236% Critics Consensus: Green Book takes audiences on an excessively smooth ride through bumpy subject matter, although Mahershala Ali and Viggo Mortensen's performances add necessary depth. Synopsis: Dr. Don Shirley is a world-class African-American pianist who's about to embark on a concert tour in the Deep South... Dr. Don Shirley is a world-class African-American pianist who's about to embark on a concert tour in the Deep South... [More] Starring: Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali, Linda Cardellini, Sebastian Maniscalco Directed By: Peter Farrelly

#21 Nomadland (2020) 93% #21 Adjusted Score: 114055% Critics Consensus: A poetic character study on the forgotten and downtrodden, Nomadland beautifully captures the restlessness left in the wake of the Great Recession. Synopsis: A woman embarks on a journey through the American West after losing everything during the recession.... A woman embarks on a journey through the American West after losing everything during the recession.... [More] Starring: Frances McDormand, David Strathairn, Linda May, Swankie Directed By: Chloé Zhao

#24 Dog (2022) 77% #24 Adjusted Score: 83675% Critics Consensus: Dog's dramatic breed is far from exotic, but solid narrative bones and well-trained work from co-director/star Channing Tatum make for a fetching viewing experience. Synopsis: DOG is a buddy comedy that follows the misadventures of two former Army Rangers paired against their will on the... DOG is a buddy comedy that follows the misadventures of two former Army Rangers paired against their will on the... [More] Starring: Channing Tatum, Jane Adams, Kevin Nash, Q'orianka Kilcher Directed By: Reid Carolin, Channing Tatum