(Photo by Fox Searchlight. All rights reserved/Courtesy Everett Collection)

25 Essential Road Trip Movies of the Last 25 Years

We’re looking down the horizon and beyond for some of the best road trip movies that defined the genre over the last 25 years! To rev up this list, we selected American movies movies, journeys that begin in the States (where they actually finish is part of the fun). The movies celebrate the sights and sounds of the country, or at least will inspire you to pull out that camping gear, putting the convertible top down, and hitting the open road. These rides can be cross-county (Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle), on the freeway (Dog, Sideways), trekking across a few state lines (Little Miss Sunshine, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas), hitting a new time zone (Road Trip), or even runnin’ coast-to-coast (Rat Race, Transamerica). Even the Academy has felt the need for reasonable speed, awarding Best Picture to both Green Book and Nomadland. Carpool lane? Of course: we’ve got an Oscar strapped in the passenger seat!

So whether you’re looking for a map to a long summer drive or fixing a flat in your life, turn to these essential 25 road trip movies of the last 25 years (in chronological order)!

#12 Zombieland (2009) 89% #12 Adjusted Score: 98919% Critics Consensus: Wickedly funny and featuring plenty of gore, Zombieland is proof that the zombie subgenre is far from dead. Synopsis: After a virus turns most people into zombies, the world's surviving humans remain locked in an ongoing battle against the... After a virus turns most people into zombies, the world's surviving humans remain locked in an ongoing battle against the... [More] Starring: Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin Directed By: Ruben Fleischer

#14 Paul (2011) 70% #14 Adjusted Score: 77356% Critics Consensus: It doesn't measure up to Pegg and Frost's best work, but Paul is an amiably entertaining -- albeit uneven -- road trip comedy with an intergalactic twist. Synopsis: For the past 60 years, a wisecracking alien named Paul (Seth Rogen) has resided at a top-secret military base in... For the past 60 years, a wisecracking alien named Paul (Seth Rogen) has resided at a top-secret military base in... [More] Starring: Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Seth Rogen, Jason Bateman Directed By: Greg Mottola

#21 Nomadland (2020) 93% #21 Adjusted Score: 114055% Critics Consensus: A poetic character study on the forgotten and downtrodden, Nomadland beautifully captures the restlessness left in the wake of the Great Recession. Synopsis: A woman embarks on a journey through the American West after losing everything during the recession.... A woman embarks on a journey through the American West after losing everything during the recession.... [More] Starring: Frances McDormand, David Strathairn, Linda May, Swankie Directed By: Chloé Zhao