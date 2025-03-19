(Photo by Disney/Courtesy Everett Collection. SNOW WHITE.)

Disney Princess Movies, Ranked By Tomatometer

The latest: Disney draws from its deepest feature-length well with Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot.

Disney Princesses! The stars of many Disney animated and live-action films, and the characters that many children want to dress up as for Halloween and want to meet at Disney theme parks and on Disney cruises. Who wouldn’t want to aspire to that fairy tale life and either get swept away by a handsome prince or stay defiantly single? These princesses make a difference in the lives of children and provide excellent parent-approved role models.

Before we dive into our Tomatometer rankings of all the Disney Princess films (including those that had theatrical releases and those that went straight to video) it’s important to define who Disney considers to be an official Disney Princess, at least for now. New princesses get added once every several years, sometimes even with an official coronation ceremony.

To be a Disney Princess, the character must be female, a human, and be a lead or co-lead in their own Disney film that isn’t a sequel. A Disney Princess must be heroic, but does not actually have to be royalty, as Mulan is not (she has her eye on Captain Li Shang of the common soldiery).

As of now, there are 13 official Disney princesses:

You’ll notice that the first 12 of these had several memorable and very funny scenes with Vanellope von Schweetz in Ralph Breaks the Internet, plus Anna and Elsa from Frozen, who are honorary but not official Disney Princesses. Ralph Breaks the Internet precedes Raya and the Last Dragon, so Raya was not among this group. Also, Vanellope herself, though she rules Sugar Rush, is not considered an official Disney Princess.

Also missing from this official list are characters like Mirabel Madrigal from Encanto, Giselle from Enchanted, and Jane from Tarzan. Many jokesters out there will point out that since Disney’s acquisition of Fox, characters ranging from Deadpool to Dr. Frank-n-Furter should count in this list, but so far, Disney does not agree.

Rachel Zegler in Disney's Snow White (2025)

Here, then, are the Disney Princess films, ranked by Tomatometer, in descending order of critical acclaim. No surprise that Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs leads things off, as it’s considered one of the greatest animated movies ever created, nearly a century later. Aladdin follows Snow White, though its co-star Jasmine would get more agency, and a song to herself, in the live-action remake. Closely behind is Moana, the first CGI animated film on the list and the first one buoyed by Lin-Manuel Miranda music.

Two more after Moana: Beauty and the Beast, part of the Disney animated renaissance of the 1990s, and another classic Golden Age Disney animated feature, Cinderella.

Rounding out the top 10 are the rousing and adventurous Raya and the Last Dragon, featuring the newest Disney Princess and one of the only non-musicals on the list; the dramatic and historical Mulan; the instant classic The Little Mermaid, and a pair of underrated classics from different eras: Sleeping Beauty and Tangled.–Steve Horton

#1

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937)
Tomatometer icon 97%

#1
Critics Consensus: With its involving story and characters, vibrant art, and memorable songs, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs set the animation standard for decades to come.
Synopsis: The Grimm fairy tale gets a Technicolor treatment in Disney's first animated feature. Jealous of Snow White's beauty, the wicked [More]
Starring: Adriana Caselotti , Harry Stockwell , Lucille La Verne , Moroni Olsen
Directed By: David Hand

#2

Aladdin (1992)
Tomatometer icon 96%

#2
Critics Consensus: A highly entertaining entry in Disney's renaissance era," Aladdin is beautifully drawn, with near-classic songs and a cast of scene-stealing characters.
Synopsis: When street rat Aladdin frees a genie from a lamp, he finds his wishes granted. However, he soon finds that [More]
Starring: Scott Weinger , Robin Williams , Linda Larkin , Jonathan Freeman
Directed By: Ron Clements , John Musker

#3

Moana (2016)
Tomatometer icon 95%

#3
Critics Consensus: With a title character as three-dimensional as its lush animation and a story that adds fresh depth to Disney's time-tested formula, Moana is truly a family-friendly adventure for the ages.
Synopsis: An adventurous teenager sails out on a daring mission to save her people. During her journey, Moana meets the once-mighty [More]
Starring: Auli'i Cravalho , Dwayne Johnson , Rachel House , Temuera Morrison
Directed By: John Musker , Ron Clements

#4

Beauty and the Beast (1991)
Tomatometer icon 95%

#4
Critics Consensus: Enchanting, sweepingly romantic, and featuring plenty of wonderful musical numbers, Beauty and the Beast is one of Disney's most elegant animated offerings.
Synopsis: An arrogant young prince and his castle's servants fall under the spell of a wicked enchantress, who turns him into [More]
Starring: Paige O'Hara , Robby Benson , Richard White , Jerry Orbach
Directed By: Gary Trousdale , Kirk Wise

#5

Cinderella (1950)
Tomatometer icon 95%

#5
Critics Consensus: The rich colors, sweet songs, adorable mice and endearing (if suffering) heroine make Cinderella a nostalgically lovely charmer.
Synopsis: With a wicked stepmother (Eleanor Audley) and two jealous stepsisters (Rhoda Williams, Lucille Bliss) who keep her enslaved and in [More]
Starring: Ilene Woods , Eleanor Audley , Verna Felton , Claire Du Brey
Directed By: Clyde Geronimi , Wilfred Jackson , Hamilton Luske

#6

Raya and the Last Dragon (2021)
Tomatometer icon 93%

#6
Critics Consensus: Another gorgeously animated, skillfully voiced entry in the Disney canon, Raya and the Last Dragon continues the studio's increased representation while reaffirming that its classic formula is just as reliable as ever.
Synopsis: Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when sinister monsters known [More]
Starring: Kelly Marie Tran , Awkwafina , Izaac Wang , Gemma Chan
Directed By: Don Hall , Carlos López Estrada

#7

Mulan (1998)
Tomatometer icon 92%

#7
Critics Consensus: Exploring themes of family duty and honor, Mulan breaks new ground as a Disney film while still bringing vibrant animation and sprightly characters to the screen.
Synopsis: Fearful that her ailing father will be drafted into the Chinese military, Mulan (Ming-Na Wen) takes his spot -- though, [More]
Starring: Ming-Na Wen , Eddie Murphy , BD Wong , Miguel Ferrer
Directed By: Barry Cook , Tony Bancroft

#8

The Little Mermaid (1989)
Tomatometer icon 92%

#8
Critics Consensus: The Little Mermaid ushered in a new golden era for Disney animation with warm and charming hand-drawn characters and catchy musical sequences.
Synopsis: In Disney's beguiling animated romp, rebellious 16-year-old mermaid Ariel (Jodi Benson) is fascinated with life on land. On one of [More]
Starring: Jodi Benson , Pat Carroll , Christopher Daniel Barnes , Rene Auberjonois
Directed By: Ron Clements , John Musker

#9

Sleeping Beauty (1959)
Tomatometer icon 90%

#9
Critics Consensus: This Disney dreamscape contains moments of grandeur, with its lush colors, magical air, one of the most menacing villains in the Disney canon.
Synopsis: Filled with jealousy, the evil witch Maleficent (Eleanor Audley) curses Princess Aurora (Mary Costa) to die on her 16th birthday. [More]
Starring: Mary Costa , Bill Shirley , Eleanor Audley , Verna Felton
Directed By: Clyde Geronimi

#10

Tangled (2010)
Tomatometer icon 89%

#10
Critics Consensus: While far from Disney's greatest film, Tangled is a visually stunning, thoroughly entertaining addition to the studio's classic animated canon.
Synopsis: When the kingdom's most-wanted bandit, Flynn Rider (Zachary Levi), hides in a convenient tower, he immediately becomes a captive of [More]
Starring: Mandy Moore , Zachary Levi , Donna Murphy , Ron Perlman
Directed By: Nathan Greno , Byron Howard

#11

The Princess and the Frog (2009)
Tomatometer icon 85%

#11
Critics Consensus: The warmth of traditional Disney animation makes this occasionally lightweight fairy-tale update a lively and captivating confection for the holidays.
Synopsis: Hardworking and ambitious, Tiana dreams of one day opening the finest restaurant in New Orleans. Her dream takes a slight [More]
Starring: Anika Noni Rose , Bruno Campos , Keith David , Michael-Leon Wooley
Directed By: Ron Clements , John Musker

#12

Cinderella (2015)
Tomatometer icon 84%

#12
Critics Consensus: Refreshingly traditional in a revisionist era, Kenneth Branagh's Cinderella proves Disney hasn't lost any of its old-fashioned magic.
Synopsis: After her father unexpectedly dies, young Ella (Lily James) finds herself at the mercy of her cruel stepmother (Cate Blanchett) [More]
Starring: Cate Blanchett , Lily James , Richard Madden , Helena Bonham Carter
Directed By: Kenneth Branagh

#13

Brave (2012)
Tomatometer icon 78%

#13
Critics Consensus: Brave offers young audiences and fairy tale fans a rousing, funny fantasy adventure with a distaff twist and surprising depth.
Synopsis: Merida (Kelly Macdonald), the impetuous but courageous daughter of Scottish King Fergus (Billy Connolly) and Queen Elinor (Emma Thompson), is [More]
Starring: Kelly Macdonald , Billy Connolly , Emma Thompson , Julie Walters
Directed By: Mark Andrews , Brenda Chapman

#14

Mulan (2020)
Tomatometer icon 71%

#14
Critics Consensus: It could have told its classic story with greater depth, but the live-action Mulan is a visual marvel that serves as a stirring update to its animated predecessor.
Synopsis: To save her ailing father from serving in the Imperial Army, a fearless young woman disguises herself as a man [More]
Starring: Yifei Liu , Donnie Yen , Jason Scott Lee , Yoson An
Directed By: Niki Caro

#15

Beauty and the Beast (2017)
Tomatometer icon 71%

#15
Critics Consensus: With an enchanting cast, beautifully crafted songs, and a painterly eye for detail, Beauty and the Beast offers a faithful yet fresh retelling that honors its beloved source material.
Synopsis: Belle (Emma Watson), a bright, beautiful and independent young woman, is taken prisoner by a beast (Dan Stevens) in its [More]
Starring: Emma Watson , Dan Stevens , Luke Evans , Kevin Kline
Directed By: Bill Condon

#16

The Little Mermaid (2023)
Tomatometer icon 67%

#16
Critics Consensus: With Halle Bailey making a major splash in the title role, Disney's live-action Little Mermaid ranks among the studio's most enjoyable reimaginings.
Synopsis: The youngest of King Triton's daughters, and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond [More]
Starring: Halle Bailey , Jonah Hauer-King , Javier Bardem , Melissa McCarthy
Directed By: Rob Marshall

#17

Moana 2 (2024)
Tomatometer icon 61%

#17
Critics Consensus: Riding high on a wave of stunning animation even when its story runs adrift, Moana 2 isn't as inspired as the original but still delights as a colorful adventure.
Synopsis: Walt Disney Animation Studios' epic animated musical "Moana 2" takes audiences on an expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and [More]
Starring: Auli'i Cravalho , Dwayne Johnson , Alan Tudyk , Temuera Morrison
Directed By: David G. Derrick Jr. , Jason Hand , Dana Ledoux Miller

#18

Pocahontas (1995)
Tomatometer icon 58%

#18
Critics Consensus: Pocahontas means well, and has moments of startling beauty, but it's largely a bland, uninspired effort, with uneven plotting and an unfortunate lack of fun.
Synopsis: This is the Disney animated tale of the romance between a young American Indian woman named Pocahontas (Irene Bedard) and [More]
Starring: Irene Bedard , Judy Kuhn , Mel Gibson , Linda Hunt
Directed By: Mike Gabriel , Eric Goldberg

#19

Aladdin (2019)
Tomatometer icon 57%

#19
Critics Consensus: Aladdin retells its classic source material's story with sufficient spectacle and skill, even if it never approaches the dazzling splendor of the animated original.
Synopsis: Aladdin is a lovable street urchin who meets Princess Jasmine, the beautiful daughter of the sultan of Agrabah. While visiting [More]
Starring: Will Smith , Mena Massoud , Naomi Scott , Marwan Kenzari
Directed By: Guy Ritchie

#20

Disney's Snow White (2025)
Tomatometer icon 46%

#20
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: "Disney's Snow White," a live-action musical reimagining of the classic 1937 film, opens exclusively in theaters March 21, 2025. Starring [More]
Starring: Rachel Zegler , Gal Gadot , Andrew Burnap , Joshmaine Joseph
Directed By: Marc Webb

#21

Aladdin and the King of Thieves (1996)
Tomatometer icon 33%

#21
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In this animated sequel, after months of preparation for their wedding, former street thief Aladdin (Scott Weinger) and his beloved [More]
Starring: Val Bettin , Jim Cummings , Gilbert Gottfried , Linda Larkin
Directed By: Tad Stones

#22

The Little Mermaid: Ariel's Beginning (2008)
Tomatometer icon 33%

#22
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In this animated film, a grief-stricken King Triton (Jim Cummings) outlaws music in the wake of the death of his [More]
Starring: Jodi Benson , Samuel E. Wright , Jim Cummings , Sally Field
Directed By: Peggy Holmes

#23

Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World (1998)
Tomatometer icon 29%

#23
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In this animated sequel, John Smith (Donal Gibson) goes missing after soldiers try to capture him on charges of treason [More]
Starring: Irene Bedard , Judy Kuhn , Billy Zane , David Ogden Stiers
Directed By: Bradley Raymond , Tom Ellery

#24

The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea (2000)
Tomatometer icon 20%

#24
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Ariel and Eric's daughter, Melody, becomes an unwitting pawn in a scheme of revenge, concocted by Morgana, sister of sea-witch [More]
Starring: Jodi Benson , Samuel E. Wright , Tara Strong , Pat Carroll
Directed By: Jim Kammerud

#25

Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas (1997)
Tomatometer icon 11%

#25
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In this Disney animated sequel, the lovely Belle (Paige O'Hara) and her monstrous beau, Beast (Robby Benson), are in the [More]
Starring: Paige O'Hara , Robby Benson , Jerry Orbach , David Ogden Stiers
Directed By: Andy Knight

Movie & TV News