(Photo by Disney/Courtesy Everett Collection. SNOW WHITE.)
Disney Princess Movies, Ranked By Tomatometer
The latest: Disney draws from its deepest feature-length well with Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot.
Disney Princesses! The stars of many Disney animated and live-action films, and the characters that many children want to dress up as for Halloween and want to meet at Disney theme parks and on Disney cruises. Who wouldn’t want to aspire to that fairy tale life and either get swept away by a handsome prince or stay defiantly single? These princesses make a difference in the lives of children and provide excellent parent-approved role models.
Before we dive into our Tomatometer rankings of all the Disney Princess films (including those that had theatrical releases and those that went straight to video) it’s important to define who Disney considers to be an official Disney Princess, at least for now. New princesses get added once every several years, sometimes even with an official coronation ceremony.
To be a Disney Princess, the character must be female, a human, and be a lead or co-lead in their own Disney film that isn’t a sequel. A Disney Princess must be heroic, but does not actually have to be royalty, as Mulan is not (she has her eye on Captain Li Shang of the common soldiery).
As of now, there are 13 official Disney princesses:
You’ll notice that the first 12 of these had several memorable and very funny scenes with Vanellope von Schweetz in Ralph Breaks the Internet
, plus Anna and Elsa from Frozen
, who are honorary but not official Disney Princesses. Ralph Breaks the Internet
precedes Raya and the Last Dragon
, so Raya was not among this group. Also, Vanellope herself, though she rules Sugar Rush, is not considered an official Disney Princess.
Also missing from this official list are characters like Mirabel Madrigal from Encanto
, Giselle from Enchanted
, and Jane from Tarzan
. Many jokesters out there will point out that since Disney’s acquisition of Fox, characters ranging from Deadpool to Dr. Frank-n-Furter should count in this list, but so far, Disney does not agree.
Here, then, are the Disney Princess films, ranked by Tomatometer, in descending order of critical acclaim. No surprise that Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
leads things off, as it’s considered one of the greatest animated movies ever created, nearly a century later. Aladdin
follows Snow White
, though its co-star Jasmine would get more agency, and a song to herself, in the live-action remake. Closely behind is Moana
, the first CGI animated film on the list and the first one buoyed by Lin-Manuel Miranda music.
Two more after Moana
: Beauty and the Beast
, part of the Disney animated renaissance of the 1990s, and another classic Golden Age Disney animated feature, Cinderella
.
Rounding out the top 10 are the rousing and adventurous Raya and the Last Dragon
, featuring the newest Disney Princess and one of the only non-musicals on the list; the dramatic and historical Mulan
; the instant classic The Little Mermaid
, and a pair of underrated classics from different eras: Sleeping Beauty
and Tangled
.–Steve Horton
#1
Critics Consensus: With its involving story and characters, vibrant art, and memorable songs, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs set the animation standard for decades to come.
Synopsis:
The Grimm fairy tale gets a Technicolor treatment in Disney's first animated feature. Jealous of Snow White's beauty, the wicked [More]
#2
Critics Consensus: A highly entertaining entry in Disney's renaissance era," Aladdin is beautifully drawn, with near-classic songs and a cast of scene-stealing characters.
Synopsis:
When street rat Aladdin frees a genie from a lamp, he finds his wishes granted. However, he soon finds that [More]
#3
Critics Consensus: With a title character as three-dimensional as its lush animation and a story that adds fresh depth to Disney's time-tested formula, Moana is truly a family-friendly adventure for the ages.
Synopsis:
An adventurous teenager sails out on a daring mission to save her people. During her journey, Moana meets the once-mighty [More]
#4
Critics Consensus: Enchanting, sweepingly romantic, and featuring plenty of wonderful musical numbers, Beauty and the Beast is one of Disney's most elegant animated offerings.
Synopsis:
An arrogant young prince and his castle's servants fall under the spell of a wicked enchantress, who turns him into [More]
#5
Critics Consensus: The rich colors, sweet songs, adorable mice and endearing (if suffering) heroine make Cinderella a nostalgically lovely charmer.
Synopsis:
With a wicked stepmother (Eleanor Audley) and two jealous stepsisters (Rhoda Williams, Lucille Bliss) who keep her enslaved and in [More]
#6
Critics Consensus: Another gorgeously animated, skillfully voiced entry in the Disney canon, Raya and the Last Dragon continues the studio's increased representation while reaffirming that its classic formula is just as reliable as ever.
Synopsis:
Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when sinister monsters known [More]
#7
Critics Consensus: Exploring themes of family duty and honor, Mulan breaks new ground as a Disney film while still bringing vibrant animation and sprightly characters to the screen.
Synopsis:
Fearful that her ailing father will be drafted into the Chinese military, Mulan (Ming-Na Wen) takes his spot -- though, [More]
#8
Critics Consensus: The Little Mermaid ushered in a new golden era for Disney animation with warm and charming hand-drawn characters and catchy musical sequences.
Synopsis:
In Disney's beguiling animated romp, rebellious 16-year-old mermaid Ariel (Jodi Benson) is fascinated with life on land. On one of [More]
#9
Critics Consensus: This Disney dreamscape contains moments of grandeur, with its lush colors, magical air, one of the most menacing villains in the Disney canon.
Synopsis:
Filled with jealousy, the evil witch Maleficent (Eleanor Audley) curses Princess Aurora (Mary Costa) to die on her 16th birthday. [More]
#10
Critics Consensus: While far from Disney's greatest film, Tangled is a visually stunning, thoroughly entertaining addition to the studio's classic animated canon.
Synopsis:
When the kingdom's most-wanted bandit, Flynn Rider (Zachary Levi), hides in a convenient tower, he immediately becomes a captive of [More]
#11
Critics Consensus: The warmth of traditional Disney animation makes this occasionally lightweight fairy-tale update a lively and captivating confection for the holidays.
Synopsis:
Hardworking and ambitious, Tiana dreams of one day opening the finest restaurant in New Orleans. Her dream takes a slight [More]
#12
Critics Consensus: Refreshingly traditional in a revisionist era, Kenneth Branagh's Cinderella proves Disney hasn't lost any of its old-fashioned magic.
Synopsis:
After her father unexpectedly dies, young Ella (Lily James) finds herself at the mercy of her cruel stepmother (Cate Blanchett) [More]
#13
Critics Consensus: Brave offers young audiences and fairy tale fans a rousing, funny fantasy adventure with a distaff twist and surprising depth.
Synopsis:
Merida (Kelly Macdonald), the impetuous but courageous daughter of Scottish King Fergus (Billy Connolly) and Queen Elinor (Emma Thompson), is [More]
#14
Critics Consensus: It could have told its classic story with greater depth, but the live-action Mulan is a visual marvel that serves as a stirring update to its animated predecessor.
Synopsis:
To save her ailing father from serving in the Imperial Army, a fearless young woman disguises herself as a man [More]
#15
Critics Consensus: With an enchanting cast, beautifully crafted songs, and a painterly eye for detail, Beauty and the Beast offers a faithful yet fresh retelling that honors its beloved source material.
Synopsis:
Belle (Emma Watson), a bright, beautiful and independent young woman, is taken prisoner by a beast (Dan Stevens) in its [More]
#16
Critics Consensus: With Halle Bailey making a major splash in the title role, Disney's live-action Little Mermaid ranks among the studio's most enjoyable reimaginings.
Synopsis:
The youngest of King Triton's daughters, and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond [More]
#17
Critics Consensus: Riding high on a wave of stunning animation even when its story runs adrift, Moana 2 isn't as inspired as the original but still delights as a colorful adventure.
Synopsis:
Walt Disney Animation Studios' epic animated musical "Moana 2" takes audiences on an expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and [More]
#18
Critics Consensus: Pocahontas means well, and has moments of startling beauty, but it's largely a bland, uninspired effort, with uneven plotting and an unfortunate lack of fun.
Synopsis:
This is the Disney animated tale of the romance between a young American Indian woman named Pocahontas (Irene Bedard) and [More]
#19
Critics Consensus: Aladdin retells its classic source material's story with sufficient spectacle and skill, even if it never approaches the dazzling splendor of the animated original.
Synopsis:
Aladdin is a lovable street urchin who meets Princess Jasmine, the beautiful daughter of the sultan of Agrabah. While visiting [More]
#20
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
"Disney's Snow White," a live-action musical reimagining of the classic 1937 film, opens exclusively in theaters March 21, 2025. Starring [More]
#21
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In this animated sequel, after months of preparation for their wedding, former street thief Aladdin (Scott Weinger) and his beloved [More]
#22
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In this animated film, a grief-stricken King Triton (Jim Cummings) outlaws music in the wake of the death of his [More]
#23
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In this animated sequel, John Smith (Donal Gibson) goes missing after soldiers try to capture him on charges of treason [More]
#24
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Ariel and Eric's daughter, Melody, becomes an unwitting pawn in a scheme of revenge, concocted by Morgana, sister of sea-witch [More]
#25
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In this Disney animated sequel, the lovely Belle (Paige O'Hara) and her monstrous beau, Beast (Robby Benson), are in the [More]