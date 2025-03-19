(Photo by Disney/Courtesy Everett Collection. SNOW WHITE.)

Disney Princess Movies, Ranked By Tomatometer

The latest: Disney draws from its deepest feature-length well with Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot.

Disney Princesses! The stars of many Disney animated and live-action films, and the characters that many children want to dress up as for Halloween and want to meet at Disney theme parks and on Disney cruises. Who wouldn’t want to aspire to that fairy tale life and either get swept away by a handsome prince or stay defiantly single? These princesses make a difference in the lives of children and provide excellent parent-approved role models.



Before we dive into our Tomatometer rankings of all the Disney Princess films (including those that had theatrical releases and those that went straight to video) it’s important to define who Disney considers to be an official Disney Princess, at least for now. New princesses get added once every several years, sometimes even with an official coronation ceremony.



To be a Disney Princess, the character must be female, a human, and be a lead or co-lead in their own Disney film that isn’t a sequel. A Disney Princess must be heroic, but does not actually have to be royalty, as Mulan is not (she has her eye on Captain Li Shang of the common soldiery).



As of now, there are 13 official Disney princesses:

You’ll notice that the first 12 of these had several memorable and very funny scenes with Vanellope von Schweetz in Ralph Breaks the Internet , plus Anna and Elsa from Frozen , who are honorary but not official Disney Princesses. Ralph Breaks the Internet precedes Raya and the Last Dragon, so Raya was not among this group. Also, Vanellope herself, though she rules Sugar Rush, is not considered an official Disney Princess.Also missing from this official list are characters like Mirabel Madrigal from Encanto , Giselle from Enchanted , and Jane from Tarzan . Many jokesters out there will point out that since Disney’s acquisition of Fox, characters ranging from Deadpool to Dr. Frank-n-Furter should count in this list, but so far, Disney does not agree.Here, then, are the Disney Princess films, ranked by Tomatometer, in descending order of critical acclaim. No surprise that Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs leads things off, as it’s considered one of the greatest animated movies ever created, nearly a century later. Aladdin follows Snow White, though its co-star Jasmine would get more agency, and a song to herself, in the live-action remake. Closely behind is Moana, the first CGI animated film on the list and the first one buoyed by Lin-Manuel Miranda music.Two more after Moana: Beauty and the Beast, part of the Disney animated renaissance of the 1990s, and another classic Golden Age Disney animated feature, Cinderella.Rounding out the top 10 are the rousing and adventurous Raya and the Last Dragon, featuring the newest Disney Princess and one of the only non-musicals on the list; the dramatic and historical Mulan; the instant classic The Little Mermaid, and a pair of underrated classics from different eras: Sleeping Beauty and Tangled.– Steve Horton

#14 Mulan (2020)

71% #14 Critics Consensus: It could have told its classic story with greater depth, but the live-action Mulan is a visual marvel that serves as a stirring update to its animated predecessor. Synopsis: To save her ailing father from serving in the Imperial Army, a fearless young woman disguises herself as a man To save her ailing father from serving in the Imperial Army, a fearless young woman disguises herself as a man [More] Starring: Yifei Liu , Donnie Yen , Jason Scott Lee , Yoson An Directed By: Niki Caro