DC Comics TV Ranked by Tomatometer

Though DC Comics has enjoyed a television presence since 1953 with the George Reeves–starring Adventures of Superman — and made genuine cultural touchstones out of the 1966 Batman and the late 1970s Wonder Woman — it has never had so many of its titles translated on television at the same time before.

New HBO Max series Peacemaker, starring John Cena as the titular anti-hero, was spun-off of James Gunn’s feature film The Suicide Squad and is the latest to join the list. It joins fellow HBO Max titles Titans, the live-action adaptation of the comic of the same name starring Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson (a.k.a. Robin); Doom Patrol, about a misfit group of superheroes under the tutelage of an eccentric old rich guy; and animated series Young Justice, which debuted its first season in 2010 and launched its fourth in 2021. But not all DC Universe titles are exclusive to the HBO streaming service; the CW premiered live-action series Stargirl, which shot straight to the top of DC’s TV offerings on its first reviews before settling in the top 15.

Want to know where each show stands in the DC-on-TV rankings? Check out our scorecard of DC Comics–based television by Tomatometer. Some titles — like Batman: The Animated Series, 1990’s Swamp ThingSuper Friends, and Teen Titans Go! — don’t have a series-level Tomatometer score and, so, are not represented below.

Human Target (1992)
20%

#35
Synopsis: Christopher Chance uses technology to assume the identities of those in danger.... [More]
Starring: Rick Springfield, Kirk Baltz, Sami Chester, Signy Coleman

Powerless (2017)
61%

#34
Synopsis: Emily Locke lands her dream job as director of research and development for Wayne Security in Charm City, home to... [More]
Starring: Vanessa Hudgens, Danny Pudi, Christina Kirk, Ron Funches
Directed By: Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, Len Goldstein, Marc Buckland

Pennyworth (2019)
66%

#33
Synopsis: Former British SAS soldier Alfred Pennyworth forms a security company and goes to work with Bruce Wayne's billionaire father, Thomas,... [More]
Starring: Jack Bannon, Ben Aldridge, Paloma Faith, Hainsley Lloyd Bennett
Directed By: Bruno Heller, Danny Cannon, Danny Cannon

The Flash (1990)
69%

#32
Synopsis: An accident gives a police chemist superhuman speed.... [More]
Starring: John Wesley Shipp, Amanda Pays, Alex Désert, Vito D'Ambrosio
Directed By: Danny Bilson, Paul De Meo

Batman (1966)
72%

#31
Synopsis: Eccentric Gotham City tycoon Bruce Wayne dons tights to fight crime as Batman, aided by pal Dick Ward as equally... [More]
Starring: Adam West, Burt Ward, Neil Hamilton, Alan Napier
Directed By: William Dozier

Constantine (2014)
72%

#30
Synopsis: Demon hunter and master of the occult John Constantine figured there was no longer any point in fighting the good... [More]
Starring: Matt Ryan, Harold Perrineau, Charles Halford, Angélica Celaya
Directed By: Daniel Cerone, David S. Goyer

Human Target (2010)
75%

#29
Synopsis: Christopher Chance is not your ordinary, run-of-the-mill security guard. He's the man hired when all else fails and normal means... [More]
Starring: Mark Valley, Chi McBride, Jackie Earle Haley, Indira Varma
Directed By: McG, Matthew Miller, Jonathan E. Steinberg, Brad Kern

Gotham (2014)
77%

#28
Synopsis: James Gordon is a rising detective in the dangerously corrupt Gotham City, where his late father was a successful district... [More]
Starring: Ben McKenzie, Donal Logue, David Mazouz, Morena Baccarin
Directed By: Bruno Heller, Danny Cannon, John Stephens

Smallville (2001)
78%

#27
Synopsis: An interpretation of the Superman story features young Clark Kent coming to grips with his emerging superpowers. In the 10th... [More]
Starring: Tom Welling, Erica Durance, Justin Hartley, Cassidy Freeman
Directed By: Kelly Souders, Brian Peterson, James Marshall, Mike Tollin

Krypton (2018)
80%

#26
Synopsis: Years before the destruction of the legendary Man of Steel's home planet, Superman's grandfather, Seg-El, fights to redeem his family's... [More]
Starring: Cameron Cuffe, Georgina Campbell, Aaron Pierre, Elliot Cowan
Directed By: David S. Goyer, Cameron Welsh, Damian Kindler

Beware the Batman (2013)
82%

#25
Synopsis: This take on the classic comic book franchise mixes familiar characters with new villains not previously seen in animated form.... [More]
Starring: Anthony Ruivivar, JB Blanc, Kurtwood Smith, Sumalee Montano
Directed By: Sam Register

Batwoman (2019)
82%

#24
Synopsis: Three years after Batman mysteriously disappeared, Gotham is a city in despair, and it's under the watch of Jacob Kane... [More]
Starring: Javicia Leslie, Meagan Tandy, Camrus Johnson, Nicole Kang
Directed By: Greg Berlanti, Caroline Dries, Geoff Johns, Sarah Schechter

Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman (1993)
86%

#23
Synopsis: Another incarnation of the Superman legend, this series puts a 1990s spin on the standard story. This time, the focus... [More]
Starring: Teri Hatcher, Dean Cain, Lane Smith, Justin Whalin
Directed By: Robert Singer

Titans (2018)
86%

#22
Synopsis: This gritty take on the "Teen Titans" franchise follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of... [More]
Starring: Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter
Directed By: Akiva Goldsman, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter

Arrow (2012)
86%

#21
Synopsis: When presumed-dead billionaire playboy Oliver Queen returns home to Starling City after five years stranded on a remote island in... [More]
Starring: Stephen Amell, David Ramsey, Emily Bett Rickards, Echo Kellum
Directed By: Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, Andrew Kreisberg, David Nutter

Preacher (2016)
87%

#20
Synopsis: Fulfilling a promise to his deceased father, one-time outlaw Jesse Custer returns home to West Texas to take over his... [More]
Starring: Dominic Cooper, Ruth Negga, Joseph Gilgun, Ian Colletti
Directed By: Sam Catlin, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg

Lucifer (2016)
88%

#19
Synopsis: Based on characters created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg, this series follows Lucifer, the original fallen angel,... [More]
Starring: Tom Ellis, Lauren German, DB Woodside, Kevin Alejandro
Directed By: Nathan Hope

Supergirl (2015)
88%

#18
Synopsis: At 12 years old, Kara Zor-El escapes doom on planet Krypton to find protection on Earth with the Danver family,... [More]
Starring: Melissa Benoist, Chyler Leigh, Mehcad Brooks, David Harewood
Directed By: Greg Berlanti, Ali Adler, Andrew Kreisberg, Sarah Schechter

DC's Legends of Tomorrow (2016)
89%

#17
Synopsis: "Arrow" and "The Flash" have some new superhero company in the CW's lineup with the addition of "DC's Legends of... [More]
Starring: Brandon Routh, Dominic Purcell, Caity Lotz, Nick Zano
Directed By: Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, Andrew Kreisberg, Phil Klemmer

The Flash (2014)
89%

#16
Synopsis: At 11, Barry Allen's life changed completely when his mother died in a freak accident and his innocent father was... [More]
Starring: Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Jesse L. Martin
Directed By: Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg, David Nutter, Sarah Schechter

Teen Titans (2003)
92%

#15
Synopsis: Leading the Teen Titans to protect Earth is Robin, formerly Batman's sidekick. He has no special powers, just a utility... [More]
Starring: Hynden Walch, Scott Menville, Greg Cipes, Khary Payton
Directed By: Sam Register, Sander Schwartz

Swamp Thing (2019)
92%

#14
Synopsis: Abby Arcane returns home to Marais, Louisiana, to investigate a deadly swamp-borne virus, where she develops a bond with disgraced... [More]
Starring: Crystal Reed, Andy Bean, Derek Mears, Virginia Madsen
Directed By: James Wan, Mark Verheiden, Gary Dauberman, Michael Clear

Black Lightning (2018)
92%

#13
Synopsis: CW and Greg Berlanti expand the footprint of their DC Comics universe with this exploration of the intersection between family... [More]
Starring: Cress Williams, China Anne McClain, Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams
Directed By: Mara Brock Akil, Salim Akil, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter

iZombie (2015)
92%

#12
Synopsis: When over-achieving medical resident Liv Moore attends a party that turns into a zombie feeding frenzy, she ends up joining... [More]
Starring: Rose McIver, Malcolm Goodwin, Rahul Kohli, Robert Buckley
Directed By: Rob Thomas, Diane Ruggiero-Wright, Danielle Stokdyk, Dan Etheridge

DC's Stargirl (2020)
94%

#11
Synopsis: High school student Courtney Whitmore inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past.... [More]
Starring: Brec Bassinger, Luke Wilson, Anjelika Washington, Amy Smart
Directed By: Greg Berlanti, Melissa Carter, Geoff Johns, Sarah Schechter

Harley Quinn (2019)
94%

#10
Synopsis: The newly single Harley Quinn sets off to make it on her own as the criminal queenpin in Gotham City.... [More]
Starring: Kaley Cuoco, Lake Bell, Alan Tudyk, Jim Rash
Directed By: Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, Kaley Cuoco, Sam Register

Peacemaker (2022)
94%

#9
Synopsis: A man fights for peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.... [More]
Starring: John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Chukwudi Iwuji
Directed By: James Gunn, Peter Safran, Matt Miller

Young Justice (2010)
95%

#8
Synopsis: The lives of teenage heroes as members of a covert operation team: Young Justice.... [More]
Starring: Jesse McCartney, Jason Spisak, Khary Payton, Danica McKellar

Justice League (2001)
95%

#7
Synopsis: Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, The Flash and other superheroes join forces to battle crime and otherworldly threats, keeping a watchful... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Sander Schwartz, Jean MacCurdy

Batman: The Brave and the Bold (2008)
96%

#6
Synopsis: The caped crusader teams up with several other DC Comics heroes for new adventures based on the comic book series... [More]
Starring: Diedrich Bader, Corey Burton, Dee Bradley Baker, Greg Ellis
Directed By: Sam Register, Michael Jelenic, Ben Jones

Watchmen (2019)
96%

#5
Synopsis: Based on the celebrated graphic novel by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons, the exciting and dark "Watchmen" takes place in... [More]
Starring: Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson, Jean Smart
Directed By: Damon Lindelof, Nicole Kassell, Tom Spezialy, Stephen Williams

Doom Patrol (2019)
97%

#4
Synopsis: Doom Patrol is a team of traumatized and downtrodden superheroes, each of whom has suffered a horrible accident that gave... [More]
Starring: Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, April Bowlby, Diane Guerrero
Directed By: Greg Berlanti, Geoff Johns, Jeremy Carver, Sarah Schechter

Green Lantern: The Animated Series (2011)
100%

#3
Synopsis: This animated series that follows the adventures of popular DC Comics character Green Lantern features Earth's Green Lantern, Hal Jordan,... [More]
Starring: Josh Keaton, Kevin Michael Richardson, Jennifer Hale, Ian Abercrombie
Directed By: Sam Liu, Sam Register, Bruce Timm

Wonder Woman (1976)
100%

#2
Synopsis: Diana Prince, a true Amazonian with special powers, fights bad guys in a skintight outfit. In classic "wham, bam" comic-book... [More]
Starring: Lynda Carter, Lyle Waggoner, Beatrice Colen, Richard Eastham
Directed By: Douglas S. Cramer, Wilford Lloyd Baumes

Batman Beyond (1999)
100%

#1
Synopsis: A new Dark Knight protects the Gotham of the future.... [More]
Starring: Will Friedle, Kevin Conroy, Cree Summer, Lauren Tom

