DC Comics TV Ranked by Tomatometer
Updated January 26, 2022
Though DC Comics has enjoyed a television presence since 1953 with the George Reeves–starring Adventures of Superman — and made genuine cultural touchstones out of the 1966 Batman and the late 1970s Wonder Woman — it has never had so many of its titles translated on television at the same time before.
New HBO Max series Peacemaker, starring John Cena as the titular anti-hero, was spun-off of James Gunn’s feature film The Suicide Squad and is the latest to join the list. It joins fellow HBO Max titles Titans, the live-action adaptation of the comic of the same name starring Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson (a.k.a. Robin); Doom Patrol, about a misfit group of superheroes under the tutelage of an eccentric old rich guy; and animated series Young Justice, which debuted its first season in 2010 and launched its fourth in 2021. But not all DC Universe titles are exclusive to the HBO streaming service; the CW premiered live-action series Stargirl, which shot straight to the top of DC’s TV offerings on its first reviews before settling in the top 15.
Want to know where each show stands in the DC-on-TV rankings? Check out our scorecard of DC Comics–based television by Tomatometer. Some titles — like Batman: The Animated Series, 1990’s Swamp Thing, Super Friends, and Teen Titans Go! — don’t have a series-level Tomatometer score and, so, are not represented below.
Just added: Peacemaker
Synopsis:
Christopher Chance uses technology to assume the identities of those in danger.... [More]
Synopsis:
Emily Locke lands her dream job as director of research and development for Wayne Security in Charm City, home to... [More]
Synopsis:
Former British SAS soldier Alfred Pennyworth forms a security company and goes to work with Bruce Wayne's billionaire father, Thomas,... [More]
Synopsis:
An accident gives a police chemist superhuman speed.... [More]
Synopsis:
Eccentric Gotham City tycoon Bruce Wayne dons tights to fight crime as Batman, aided by pal Dick Ward as equally... [More]
Synopsis:
Demon hunter and master of the occult John Constantine figured there was no longer any point in fighting the good... [More]
Synopsis:
Christopher Chance is not your ordinary, run-of-the-mill security guard. He's the man hired when all else fails and normal means... [More]
Synopsis:
James Gordon is a rising detective in the dangerously corrupt Gotham City, where his late father was a successful district... [More]
Synopsis:
An interpretation of the Superman story features young Clark Kent coming to grips with his emerging superpowers. In the 10th... [More]
Synopsis:
Years before the destruction of the legendary Man of Steel's home planet, Superman's grandfather, Seg-El, fights to redeem his family's... [More]
Synopsis:
This take on the classic comic book franchise mixes familiar characters with new villains not previously seen in animated form.... [More]
Synopsis:
Three years after Batman mysteriously disappeared, Gotham is a city in despair, and it's under the watch of Jacob Kane... [More]
Synopsis:
Another incarnation of the Superman legend, this series puts a 1990s spin on the standard story. This time, the focus... [More]
Synopsis:
This gritty take on the "Teen Titans" franchise follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of... [More]
Synopsis:
When presumed-dead billionaire playboy Oliver Queen returns home to Starling City after five years stranded on a remote island in... [More]
Synopsis:
Fulfilling a promise to his deceased father, one-time outlaw Jesse Custer returns home to West Texas to take over his... [More]
Synopsis:
Based on characters created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg, this series follows Lucifer, the original fallen angel,... [More]
Synopsis:
At 12 years old, Kara Zor-El escapes doom on planet Krypton to find protection on Earth with the Danver family,... [More]
Synopsis:
"Arrow" and "The Flash" have some new superhero company in the CW's lineup with the addition of "DC's Legends of... [More]
Synopsis:
At 11, Barry Allen's life changed completely when his mother died in a freak accident and his innocent father was... [More]
Synopsis:
Leading the Teen Titans to protect Earth is Robin, formerly Batman's sidekick. He has no special powers, just a utility... [More]
Synopsis:
Abby Arcane returns home to Marais, Louisiana, to investigate a deadly swamp-borne virus, where she develops a bond with disgraced... [More]
Synopsis:
CW and Greg Berlanti expand the footprint of their DC Comics universe with this exploration of the intersection between family... [More]
Synopsis:
When over-achieving medical resident Liv Moore attends a party that turns into a zombie feeding frenzy, she ends up joining... [More]
Synopsis:
High school student Courtney Whitmore inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past.... [More]
Synopsis:
The newly single Harley Quinn sets off to make it on her own as the criminal queenpin in Gotham City.... [More]
Synopsis:
A man fights for peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.... [More]
Synopsis:
The lives of teenage heroes as members of a covert operation team: Young Justice.... [More]
Synopsis:
Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, The Flash and other superheroes join forces to battle crime and otherworldly threats, keeping a watchful... [More]
Synopsis:
The caped crusader teams up with several other DC Comics heroes for new adventures based on the comic book series... [More]
Synopsis:
Based on the celebrated graphic novel by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons, the exciting and dark "Watchmen" takes place in... [More]
Synopsis:
Doom Patrol is a team of traumatized and downtrodden superheroes, each of whom has suffered a horrible accident that gave... [More]
Synopsis:
This animated series that follows the adventures of popular DC Comics character Green Lantern features Earth's Green Lantern, Hal Jordan,... [More]
Synopsis:
Diana Prince, a true Amazonian with special powers, fights bad guys in a skintight outfit. In classic "wham, bam" comic-book... [More]
Synopsis:
A new Dark Knight protects the Gotham of the future.... [More]
