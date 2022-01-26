(Photo by HBO Max)

DC Comics TV Ranked by Tomatometer

Updated January 26, 2022

Though DC Comics has enjoyed a television presence since 1953 with the George Reeves–starring Adventures of Superman — and made genuine cultural touchstones out of the 1966 Batman and the late 1970s Wonder Woman — it has never had so many of its titles translated on television at the same time before.

New HBO Max series Peacemaker, starring John Cena as the titular anti-hero, was spun-off of James Gunn’s feature film The Suicide Squad and is the latest to join the list. It joins fellow HBO Max titles Titans, the live-action adaptation of the comic of the same name starring Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson (a.k.a. Robin); Doom Patrol, about a misfit group of superheroes under the tutelage of an eccentric old rich guy; and animated series Young Justice, which debuted its first season in 2010 and launched its fourth in 2021. But not all DC Universe titles are exclusive to the HBO streaming service; the CW premiered live-action series Stargirl, which shot straight to the top of DC’s TV offerings on its first reviews before settling in the top 15.

Want to know where each show stands in the DC-on-TV rankings? Check out our scorecard of DC Comics–based television by Tomatometer. Some titles — like Batman: The Animated Series, 1990’s Swamp Thing, Super Friends, and Teen Titans Go! — don’t have a series-level Tomatometer score and, so, are not represented below.

Just added: Peacemaker

