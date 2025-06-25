33 Dakota Johnson Movies Ranked (Materialists)

Over the years, Dakota Johnson has become one of the most versatile actors of her generation. Whether she’s playing a quirky, awkward character or a more intense, dramatic role, Johnson always brings something unexpected to the table. From Fifty Shades of Grey to indie gems like The Peanut Butter Falcon or Am I OK?, she’s carved out a career that’s as unpredictable as it is impressive. Here’s a look at some of her most iconic roles, followed by a Tomatometer ranking of her films. (Michael Cahn)

Fifty Shades of Grey (2015): Dakota Johnson launched to stardom after her breakout role in director Sam Taylor-Johnson‘s Fifty Shades of Grey. Johnson played the role of Anastasia Steele, a shy, bookish college student who unexpectedly falls for Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan), a wealthy, mysterious businessman with a pretty intense, and unconventional, taste for love. Steamy romance meets high-stakes drama in this tense thriller. The movie quickly became a pop culture phenomenon, and Johnson reprised her role in two sequel films, Fifty Shades Darker (2017) and Fifty Shades Freed (2018).

Vulture’s David Edelstein on Fifty Shades of Grey: “Whatever she went through, Johnson is superb. The daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, she resembles neither one. Her gift (which her mother had before all the shtick and plastic surgery) is for achieving emotional transparency while looking nothing like a trained actress. But the craft is there. Johnson doesn’t so much speak her lines as float them, removing the sharp notes so that Anastasia can seem both intelligent and strangely unassertive — the sort of smart, unformed woman who’d be irresistible to a man with a compulsion to dominate.”

A Bigger Splash (2016): Johnson had big shoes to fill following her breakout role in Fifty Shades. Her next big project was A Bigger Splash, where she played an alluring and mysterious daughter named Penelope, who unexpectedly arrives on a secluded Sicilian island. Sharing the screen with Hollywood veterans like Tilda Swinton and Ralph Fiennes, Johnson held her own in this Certified Fresh film. This role marked an important step in her transition to larger on-screen roles.

Collider’s Liam Guaghan on A Bigger Splash: “Dakota Johnson delivers one of her best performances in the erotic psychological drama A Bigger Splash. Johnson’s character in the film is intriguing and ambiguous, with unclear intentions. Johnson shows confident sexuality in her role, contrasting with other characters’ shame and desperation.”

Bad Times at the El Royale (2018): And then there’s the role of Emily Summerspring in Drew Goddard‘s Bad Times at the El Royale. Dakota Johnson plays one of seven strangers drawn to the run-down El Royale hotel straddling the California-Nevada border. Amidst the mystery at hand, Johnson’s character stands out, as she navigates secrets that slowly unravel over the course of one fateful night. She was a part of a star-studded cast, including actors Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo, Jon Hamm, Nick Offerman, and Chris Hemsworth.

Cottonwood Height’s Journal on Bad Times at the El Royale: “Bad Times at the El Royale benefits from the varied and unique talents each actor brings to the ensemble…Dakota Johnson delivers one of her best performances as a tough protector and champion of abuse victims.”

Suspiria (2018): In Luca Guadagnino‘s Suspiria, Dakota Johnson steps into the more dramatic role of Susie Bannion, a young American dancer who arrives in 1970s Berlin to audition for the prestigious Helena Markos Dance Company. As Susie quickly ascends to the role of lead dancer, she finds herself drawn into a web of mystery and dark secrets. Johnson showcases Susie’s transition from an innocent newcomer to a pivotal figure within the company. Her performance captures Susie’s growing realization that there’s something much more sinister beneath the surface of the dance studio. The film cemented Johnson’s reputation as a serious actress.

Variety’s Owen Gleiberman on Suspiria: “Dakota Johnson, from ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ and its sequel, plays Susie with beatific eyes and a long earnest red braid and that voice of spun sugar, and her ambition seems driven by nothing so much as a pure desire to create. When her movements, in that one scene, inflict mortal damage, it’s presented as a divinely demonic spectacle of womanly power. The movie says that this is what a dancer, unleashing her natural energies, can do.”

The Lost Daughter (2021): Johnson’s next fantastic role was in Maggie Gyllenhaal‘s Certified Fresh film The Lost Daughter, where she plays Nina, a young mother on a seaside vacation whose complicated relationship with her daughter draws the attention of Leda (Olivia Colman), a solitary woman reflecting on her past. As Leda becomes increasingly consumed by Nina’s dynamic with her child, and the unsettling presence of Nina’s chaotic family, she is thrust back into the harrowing memories of her own early motherhood. Johnson’s portrayal of Nina shows a side of her audiences have never seen before.

Roger Ebert on The Lost Daughter: “Johnson plays Nina with a fascinating mix of languid pleasure and taut desperation. Nina is “acting,” and with good reason.”

Madame Web (2024): Shortly after starring in films such as Am I OK? and Daddio, Johnson accepted the role of superhero Cassandra Webb in Madame Web, a Manhattan paramedic who gains the power to see the future. This marked Johnson’s first action/sci-fi film. In Madame Web, Johnson’s character must navigate dangerous truths about her past while guiding three young women destined for greatness. Johnson starred alongside Anyone But You actress Sydney Sweeney. And although the film received a number of harsh reviews, fans remained enthusiastic to watch Johnson perform in the superhero genre.

LA Times’ Katie Walsh on Madame Web: “It’s impossible to persuasively describe the bad-good charms of ‘Madame Web,’ an appreciation of which requires the kind of sensibility that celebrates the unnatural, the artificial, the exaggeratedly ‘off.’ Johnson gets it, and for those who do as well, it’s kind of a thrill to get tangled in her web.”

Materialists (2025): Johnson marked her return to the big screen in Celine Song‘s Materialists in 2025. Dakota Johnson plays a young, ambitious New York City matchmaker. Torn between her seemingly perfect match (Pedro Pascal) and the unresolved feelings for her imperfect ex (Chris Evans), her character finds herself at a crossroads, forced to confront the messy reality of her own heart. This film blends humor with heartfelt moments, offering a fresh take on the romantic drama.

People’s Tom Gliatto on Materialists: “The shimmeringly lovely Johnson, who navigates Lucy’s journey with unerring grace and tact, has long been an actress in search of — and deserving — the perfect vehicle. This may be it.”

#1 The Disappearance of Shere Hite (2023)

100% #1 Critics Consensus: As ambitious and provocative as its subject, The Disappearance of Shere Hite is a fascinating glimpse of a remarkable life. Synopsis: Shere Hite's 1976 bestselling book, The Hite Report, liberated the female orgasm by revealing the most private experiences of thousands of Shere Hite's 1976 bestselling book, The Hite Report, liberated the female orgasm by revealing the most private experiences of thousands of [More] Starring: Dakota Johnson Directed By: Nicole Newnham

#10 Materialists (2025)

82% #10 Critics Consensus: A mature deconstruction of the conventional rom-com, Materialists provides its trio of swoon-worthy stars some of their meatiest material yet while reaffirming Celine Song as a modern master of relationship dramas. Synopsis: A young, ambitious New York City matchmaker finds herself torn between the perfect match and her imperfect ex. A young, ambitious New York City matchmaker finds herself torn between the perfect match and her imperfect ex. [More] Starring: Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal, Zoe Winters Directed By: Celine Song

#18 Suspiria (2018)

65% #18 Critics Consensus: Suspiria attacks heady themes with garish vigor, offering a viewing experience that's daringly confrontational - and definitely not for everyone. Synopsis: Young American dancer Susie Bannion arrives in 1970s Berlin to audition for the world-renowned Helena Markos Dance Co. When she Young American dancer Susie Bannion arrives in 1970s Berlin to audition for the world-renowned Helena Markos Dance Co. When she [More] Starring: Dakota Johnson, Tilda Swinton, Mia Goth, Angela Winkler Directed By: Luca Guadagnino

#20 Wounds (2019)

47% #20 Critics Consensus: Wounds isn't without its creepy-crawly charms, but they -- and the efforts of a talented cast -- get squished by a story that never quite gets completely under the skin. Synopsis: Disturbing and mysterious things begin to happen to a bartender in New Orleans after he brings home a cellphone that Disturbing and mysterious things begin to happen to a bartender in New Orleans after he brings home a cellphone that [More] Starring: Armie Hammer, Dakota Johnson, Zazie Beetz, Karl Glusman Directed By: Babak Anvari

#23 Persuasion (2022)

30% #23 Critics Consensus: Despite Dakota Johnson's best efforts, the chaotically anachronistic Persuasion fails to convince as a worthwhile Austen adaptation. Synopsis: Living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy, Anne Elliot is a nonconforming woman with modern sensibilities. When Living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy, Anne Elliot is a nonconforming woman with modern sensibilities. When [More] Starring: Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Mia McKenna-Bruce Directed By: Carrie Cracknell

#29 Goats (2012)

19% #29 Critics Consensus: Goats reaches for profundity but mostly offers inane bleating, with David Duchovny's beard proving the most distinguishing feature of this bland dramedy. Synopsis: A teen (Graham Phillips) leaves his comfy home for prep school, where he joins the track team, waits for care A teen (Graham Phillips) leaves his comfy home for prep school, where he joins the track team, waits for care [More] Starring: David Duchovny, Vera Farmiga, Graham Phillips, Ty Burrell Directed By: Christopher Neil