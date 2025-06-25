33 Dakota Johnson Movies Ranked (Materialists)

(Photo by Kristin Callahan/Everett Collection)

Over the years, Dakota Johnson has become one of the most versatile actors of her generation. Whether she’s playing a quirky, awkward character or a more intense, dramatic role, Johnson always brings something unexpected to the table. From Fifty Shades of Grey to indie gems like The Peanut Butter Falcon or Am I OK?, she’s carved out a career that’s as unpredictable as it is impressive. Here’s a look at some of her most iconic roles, followed by a Tomatometer ranking of her films. (Michael Cahn)

Fifty Shades of Grey (2015): Dakota Johnson launched to stardom after her breakout role in director Sam Taylor-Johnson‘s Fifty Shades of Grey. Johnson played the role of Anastasia Steele, a shy, bookish college student who unexpectedly falls for Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan), a wealthy, mysterious businessman with a pretty intense, and unconventional, taste for love. Steamy romance meets high-stakes drama in this tense thriller. The movie quickly became a pop culture phenomenon, and Johnson reprised her role in two sequel films, Fifty Shades Darker (2017) and Fifty Shades Freed (2018).

Vulture’s David Edelstein on Fifty Shades of Grey: “Whatever she went through, Johnson is superb. The daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, she resembles neither one. Her gift (which her mother had before all the shtick and plastic surgery) is for achieving emotional transparency while looking nothing like a trained actress. But the craft is there. Johnson doesn’t so much speak her lines as float them, removing the sharp notes so that Anastasia can seem both intelligent and strangely unassertive — the sort of smart, unformed woman who’d be irresistible to a man with a compulsion to dominate.”

(Photo by Focus Features/courtesy Everett Collection)

A Bigger Splash (2016): Johnson had big shoes to fill following her breakout role in Fifty Shades. Her next big project was A Bigger Splash, where she played an alluring and mysterious daughter named Penelope, who unexpectedly arrives on a secluded Sicilian island. Sharing the screen with Hollywood veterans like Tilda Swinton and Ralph Fiennes, Johnson held her own in this Certified Fresh film. This role marked an important step in her transition to larger on-screen roles.

Collider’s Liam Guaghan on A Bigger Splash: “Dakota Johnson delivers one of her best performances in the erotic psychological drama A Bigger Splash. Johnson’s character in the film is intriguing and ambiguous, with unclear intentions. Johnson shows confident sexuality in her role, contrasting with other characters’ shame and desperation.”

Bad Times at the El Royale (2018): And then there’s the role of Emily Summerspring in Drew Goddard‘s Bad Times at the El Royale. Dakota Johnson plays one of seven strangers drawn to the run-down El Royale hotel straddling the California-Nevada border. Amidst the mystery at hand, Johnson’s character stands out, as she navigates secrets that slowly unravel over the course of one fateful night. She was a part of a star-studded cast, including actors Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo, Jon Hamm, Nick Offerman, and Chris Hemsworth.

Cottonwood Height’s Journal on Bad Times at the El Royale:Bad Times at the El Royale benefits from the varied and unique talents each actor brings to the ensemble…Dakota Johnson delivers one of her best performances as a tough protector and champion of abuse victims.”

(Photo by Amazon Studios/courtesy Everett Collection)

Suspiria (2018): In Luca Guadagnino‘s Suspiria, Dakota Johnson steps into the more dramatic role of Susie Bannion, a young American dancer who arrives in 1970s Berlin to audition for the prestigious Helena Markos Dance Company. As Susie quickly ascends to the role of lead dancer, she finds herself drawn into a web of mystery and dark secrets. Johnson showcases Susie’s transition from an innocent newcomer to a pivotal figure within the company. Her performance captures Susie’s growing realization that there’s something much more sinister beneath the surface of the dance studio. The film cemented Johnson’s reputation as a serious actress.

Variety’s Owen Gleiberman on Suspiria: “Dakota Johnson, from ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ and its sequel, plays Susie with beatific eyes and a long earnest red braid and that voice of spun sugar, and her ambition seems driven by nothing so much as a pure desire to create. When her movements, in that one scene, inflict mortal damage, it’s presented as a divinely demonic spectacle of womanly power. The movie says that this is what a dancer, unleashing her natural energies, can do.”

The Lost Daughter (2021): Johnson’s next fantastic role was in Maggie Gyllenhaal‘s Certified Fresh film The Lost Daughter, where she plays Nina, a young mother on a seaside vacation whose complicated relationship with her daughter draws the attention of Leda (Olivia Colman), a solitary woman reflecting on her past. As Leda becomes increasingly consumed by Nina’s dynamic with her child, and the unsettling presence of Nina’s chaotic family, she is thrust back into the harrowing memories of her own early motherhood. Johnson’s portrayal of Nina shows a side of her audiences have never seen before.

Roger Ebert on The Lost Daughter: “Johnson plays Nina with a fascinating mix of languid pleasure and taut desperation. Nina is “acting,” and with good reason.”

(Photo by Marvel / Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection)

Madame Web (2024): Shortly after starring in films such as Am I OK? and Daddio, Johnson accepted the role of superhero Cassandra Webb in Madame Web, a Manhattan paramedic who gains the power to see the future. This marked Johnson’s first action/sci-fi film. In Madame Web, Johnson’s character must navigate dangerous truths about her past while guiding three young women destined for greatness. Johnson starred alongside Anyone But You actress Sydney Sweeney. And although the film received a number of harsh reviews, fans remained enthusiastic to watch Johnson perform in the superhero genre.

LA Times’ Katie Walsh on Madame Web: “It’s impossible to persuasively describe the bad-good charms of ‘Madame Web,’ an appreciation of which requires the kind of sensibility that celebrates the unnatural, the artificial, the exaggeratedly ‘off.’ Johnson gets it, and for those who do as well, it’s kind of a thrill to get tangled in her web.”

(Photo by A24 / Courtesy Everett Collection)

Materialists (2025): Johnson marked her return to the big screen in Celine Song‘s Materialists in 2025. Dakota Johnson plays a young, ambitious New York City matchmaker. Torn between her seemingly perfect match (Pedro Pascal) and the unresolved feelings for her imperfect ex (Chris Evans), her character finds herself at a crossroads, forced to confront the messy reality of her own heart. This film blends humor with heartfelt moments, offering a fresh take on the romantic drama.

People’s Tom Gliatto on Materialists: “The shimmeringly lovely Johnson, who navigates Lucy’s journey with unerring grace and tact, has long been an actress in search of — and deserving — the perfect vehicle. This may be it.”

#1

The Disappearance of Shere Hite (2023)
Tomatometer icon 100%

#1
Critics Consensus: As ambitious and provocative as its subject, The Disappearance of Shere Hite is a fascinating glimpse of a remarkable life.
Synopsis: Shere Hite's 1976 bestselling book, The Hite Report, liberated the female orgasm by revealing the most private experiences of thousands of [More]
Starring: Dakota Johnson
Directed By: Nicole Newnham

#2

The Social Network (2010)
Tomatometer icon 96%

#2
Critics Consensus: Impeccably scripted, beautifully directed, and filled with fine performances, The Social Network is a riveting, ambitious example of modern filmmaking at its finest.
Synopsis: In 2003, Harvard undergrad and computer genius Mark Zuckerberg (Jesse Eisenberg) begins work on a new concept that eventually turns [More]
Starring: Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield, Justin Timberlake, Armie Hammer
Directed By: David Fincher

#3

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)
Tomatometer icon 95%

#3
Critics Consensus: A feelgood adventure brought to life by outstanding performances, The Peanut Butter Falcon finds rich modern resonance in classic American fiction.
Synopsis: After running away from a residential nursing home to pursue his dream of becoming a pro wrestler, a man who [More]
Starring: Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson, Zack Gottsagen, John Hawkes
Directed By: Tyler Nilson, Michael Schwartz

#4

The Lost Daughter (2021)
Tomatometer icon 94%

#4
Critics Consensus: A strikingly assured debut for writer-director Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter unites a brilliant cast in service of a daringly ambitious story.
Synopsis: Alone on a seaside vacation, Leda becomes consumed with a young mother and daughter as she watches them on the [More]
Starring: Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, Peter Sarsgaard, Jessie Buckley
Directed By: Maggie Gyllenhaal

#5

A Bigger Splash (2015)
Tomatometer icon 89%

#5
Critics Consensus: Absorbing, visually arresting, and powerfully acted by an immensely talented cast, A Bigger Splash offers sumptuously soapy delights for fans of psychological adult drama.
Synopsis: While vacationing on a Sicilian island with her boyfriend (Matthias Schoenaerts), a rock star (Tilda Swinton) receives an unexpected visit [More]
Starring: Ralph Fiennes, Dakota Johnson, Matthias Schoenaerts, Tilda Swinton
Directed By: Luca Guadagnino

#6

Cha Cha Real Smooth (2022)
Tomatometer icon 85%

#6
Critics Consensus: A touching dramedy that wears its heart proudly on its sleeve, Cha Cha Real Smooth further affirms writer-director-star Cooper Raiff as a talent to watch.
Synopsis: Fresh out of college and without a clear life path going forward, 22-year-old Andrew is stuck back at home with [More]
Starring: Cooper Raiff, Dakota Johnson, Vanessa Burghardt, Evan Assante
Directed By: Cooper Raiff

#7

21 Jump Street (2012)
Tomatometer icon 85%

#7
Critics Consensus: A smart, affectionate satire of '80s nostalgia and teen movie tropes, 21 Jump Street offers rowdy mainstream comedy with a surprisingly satisfying bite.
Synopsis: When cops Schmidt (Jonah Hill) and Jenko (Channing Tatum) join the secret Jump Street unit, they use their youthful appearances [More]
Starring: Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum, Brie Larson, Dave Franco
Directed By: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller

#8

Our Friend (2019)
Tomatometer icon 85%

#8
Critics Consensus: Our Friend's occasionally frustrating approach to dramatizing its fact-based story is often offset by a trio of starring performances led by a never-better Jason Segel.
Synopsis: OUR FRIEND tells the inspiring and extraordinary true story of the Teague family--journalist Matt (Casey Affleck), his vibrant wife Nicole [More]
Starring: Jason Segel, Dakota Johnson, Casey Affleck, Isabella Kai Rice
Directed By: Gabriela Cowperthwaite

#9

Am I OK? (2022)
Tomatometer icon 82%

#9
Critics Consensus: Anchored in an authentically relatable approach to its story of self-discovery, Am I OK? is further elevated by strong work from Dakota Johnson and Sonoya Mizuno.
Synopsis: Lucy and Jane have been best friends for most of their lives and think they know everything there is to [More]
Starring: Dakota Johnson, Sonoya Mizuno, Jermaine Fowler, Kiersey Clemons
Directed By: Stephanie Allynne, Tig Notaro

#10

Materialists (2025)
Tomatometer icon 82%

#10
Critics Consensus: A mature deconstruction of the conventional rom-com, Materialists provides its trio of swoon-worthy stars some of their meatiest material yet while reaffirming Celine Song as a modern master of relationship dramas.
Synopsis: A young, ambitious New York City matchmaker finds herself torn between the perfect match and her imperfect ex. [More]
Starring: Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal, Zoe Winters
Directed By: Celine Song

#11

Daddio (2023)
Tomatometer icon 76%

#11
Critics Consensus: A ruminative chamber piece on wheels, Daddio feels expansive thanks to Dakota Johnson and Sean Penn's compelling rapport.
Synopsis: New York City. JFK airport. A young woman jumps into the backseat of a yellow taxi, the cabbie throws the [More]
Starring: Dakota Johnson, Sean Penn, Marcos A. Gonzalez, Shannon Gannon
Directed By: Christy Hall

#12

Bad Times at the El Royale (2018)
Tomatometer icon 75%

#12
Critics Consensus: Smart, stylish, and packed with solid performances, Bad Times at the El Royale delivers pure popcorn fun with the salty tang of social subtext.
Synopsis: The El Royale is run-down hotel that sits on the border between California and Nevada. It soon becomes a seedy [More]
Starring: Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo, Jon Hamm, Dakota Johnson
Directed By: Drew Goddard

#13

Black Mass (2015)
Tomatometer icon 73%

#13
Critics Consensus: Black Mass spins a gripping yarn out of its fact-based story -- and leaves audiences with one of Johnny Depp's most compelling performances in years.
Synopsis: While his brother Bill (Benedict Cumberbatch) remains a powerful leader in the Massachusetts Senate, Irish hoodlum James "Whitey" Bulger (Johnny [More]
Starring: Johnny Depp, Joel Edgerton, Benedict Cumberbatch, Dakota Johnson
Directed By: Scott Cooper

#14

Splitsville (2025)
Tomatometer icon 72%

#14
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: After Ashley (Adria Arjona) asks for a divorce, good-natured Carey (Kyle Marvin) runs to his friends, Julie (Dakota Johnson) and [More]
Starring: Dakota Johnson, Adria Arjona, Kyle Marvin, Michael Angelo Covino
Directed By: Michael Angelo Covino

#15

The High Note (2020)
Tomatometer icon 71%

#15
Critics Consensus: The High Note doesn't quite soar above rom-com formula, but audiences seeking some comfort viewing should find themselves solidly in harmony with this well-acted genre entry.
Synopsis: Maggie is the overworked personal assistant to Grace Davis, a superstar singer whose talent and ego have reached unbelievable heights. [More]
Starring: Dakota Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Ice Cube
Directed By: Nisha Ganatra

#16

The Nowhere Inn (2020)
Tomatometer icon 67%

#16
Critics Consensus: The Nowhere Inn may be a clever concept in search of substance, but the results are often oddly appealing.
Synopsis: From real-life friends Annie Clark (a.k.a. GRAMMY award-winning recording and touring artist St. Vincent) and Carrie Brownstein (Portlandia, Sleater-Kinney) comes [More]
Starring: St. Vincent, Carrie Brownstein, Dakota Johnson, Ezra Buzzington
Directed By: Bill Benz

#17

For Ellen (2012)
Tomatometer icon 67%

#17
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A struggling musician (Paul Dano) tries to pull himself together and fight for shared custody of his young daughter (Shaylena [More]
Starring: Paul Dano, Jon Heder, Jena Malone, Margarita Levieva
Directed By: So-yong Kim

#18

Suspiria (2018)
Tomatometer icon 65%

#18
Critics Consensus: Suspiria attacks heady themes with garish vigor, offering a viewing experience that's daringly confrontational - and definitely not for everyone.
Synopsis: Young American dancer Susie Bannion arrives in 1970s Berlin to audition for the world-renowned Helena Markos Dance Co. When she [More]
Starring: Dakota Johnson, Tilda Swinton, Mia Goth, Angela Winkler
Directed By: Luca Guadagnino

#19

The Five-Year Engagement (2012)
Tomatometer icon 64%

#19
Critics Consensus: While certainly overlong, The Five-Year Engagement benefits from the easy chemistry of its leads and a funny, romantic script with surprising depth and intelligence.
Synopsis: On their one-year anniversary, sous chef Tom Solomon (Jason Segel) plans to surprise his girlfriend, Violet Barnes (Emily Blunt), with [More]
Starring: Jason Segel, Emily Blunt, Rhys Ifans, Chris Pratt
Directed By: Nicholas Stoller

#20

Wounds (2019)
Tomatometer icon 47%

#20
Critics Consensus: Wounds isn't without its creepy-crawly charms, but they -- and the efforts of a talented cast -- get squished by a story that never quite gets completely under the skin.
Synopsis: Disturbing and mysterious things begin to happen to a bartender in New Orleans after he brings home a cellphone that [More]
Starring: Armie Hammer, Dakota Johnson, Zazie Beetz, Karl Glusman
Directed By: Babak Anvari

#21

How to Be Single (2016)
Tomatometer icon 45%

#21
Critics Consensus: How to Be Single boasts the rough outline of a feminist rom-com, but too willingly indulges in the genre conventions it wants to subvert.
Synopsis: After four years of college, young Alice (Dakota Johnson) decides she needs a break from her long-term boyfriend Josh. Excited [More]
Starring: Dakota Johnson, Rebel Wilson, Alison Brie, Leslie Mann
Directed By: Christian Ditter

#22

Cymbeline (2014)
Tomatometer icon 32%

#22
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: War erupts between dirty cops and outlaw bikers as a drug kingpin (Ed Harris) tries to protect his empire. [More]
Starring: Ethan Hawke, Ed Harris, Milla Jovovich, John Leguizamo
Directed By: Michael Almereyda

#23

Persuasion (2022)
Tomatometer icon 30%

#23
Critics Consensus: Despite Dakota Johnson's best efforts, the chaotically anachronistic Persuasion fails to convince as a worthwhile Austen adaptation.
Synopsis: Living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy, Anne Elliot is a nonconforming woman with modern sensibilities. When [More]
Starring: Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Mia McKenna-Bruce
Directed By: Carrie Cracknell

#24

Crazy in Alabama (1999)
Tomatometer icon 30%

#24
Critics Consensus: Melanie Griffith gets kudos for her performance, but the movie just doesn't seem to come together.
Synopsis: In 1965, eccentric Lucille Vinson (Melanie Griffith) murders her abusive husband, chops off his head and flees to Hollywood to [More]
Starring: Melanie Griffith, David Morse, Lucas Black, Cathy Moriarty
Directed By: Antonio Banderas

#25

Date and Switch (2014)
Tomatometer icon 30%

#25
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Two high-school seniors make a pact to help each other lose their virginity before their prom, but their mission takes [More]
Starring: Nicholas Braun, Hunter Cope, Dakota Johnson, Zach Cregger
Directed By: Chris Nelson

#26

Fifty Shades of Grey (2015)
Tomatometer icon 25%

#26
Critics Consensus: While creatively better endowed than its print counterpart, Fifty Shades of Grey is a less than satisfying experience on the screen.
Synopsis: When college senior Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) steps in for her sick roommate to interview prominent businessman Christian Grey (Jamie [More]
Starring: Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Jennifer Ehle, Eloise Mumford
Directed By: Sam Taylor-Johnson

#27

Need for Speed (2014)
Tomatometer icon 23%

#27
Critics Consensus: With stock characters and a preposterous plot, this noisily diverting video game adaptation fulfills a Need for Speed and little else.
Synopsis: Tobey Marshall (Aaron Paul), a mechanic, races muscle cars in an underground circuit. Struggling to keep his business afloat, he [More]
Starring: Aaron Paul, Dominic Cooper, Imogen Poots, Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi
Directed By: Scott Waugh

#28

Beastly (2011)
Tomatometer icon 21%

#28
Critics Consensus: Fundamentally misguided, poorly written, and badly acted, Beastly adds little to the legacy of its timeless source material.
Synopsis: After a spurned classmate curses him, a teen will be forever ugly unless he finds love. [More]
Starring: Alex Pettyfer, Vanessa Hudgens, Neil Patrick Harris, Peter Krause
Directed By: Daniel Barnz

#29

Goats (2012)
Tomatometer icon 19%

#29
Critics Consensus: Goats reaches for profundity but mostly offers inane bleating, with David Duchovny's beard proving the most distinguishing feature of this bland dramedy.
Synopsis: A teen (Graham Phillips) leaves his comfy home for prep school, where he joins the track team, waits for care [More]
Starring: David Duchovny, Vera Farmiga, Graham Phillips, Ty Burrell
Directed By: Christopher Neil

#30

Madame Web (2024)
Tomatometer icon 11%

#30
Critics Consensus: Madame Web's earnest approach to the title character's origin story has a certain appeal, but its predictable plot and uneven execution make for a forgettable superhero adventure.
Synopsis: In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most [More]
Starring: Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced
Directed By: S.J. Clarkson

#31

Fifty Shades Darker (2017)
Tomatometer icon 11%

#31
Critics Consensus: Lacking enough chemistry, heat, or narrative friction to satisfy, the limp Fifty Shades Darker wants to be kinky but only serves as its own form of punishment.
Synopsis: When a wounded Christian Grey tries to entice a cautious Anastasia Steele back into his life, she demands a new [More]
Starring: Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Eric Johnson, Eloise Mumford
Directed By: James Foley

#32

Fifty Shades Freed (2018)
Tomatometer icon 11%

#32
Critics Consensus: Fifty Shades Freed brings its titillating trilogy to a clumsy conclusion, making for a film franchise that adds up to a distinctly dissatisfying ménage à trois.
Synopsis: Believing they've left behind the shadowy figures from the past, billionaire Christian Grey and his new wife, Anastasia, fully embrace [More]
Starring: Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Eric Johnson, Rita Ora
Directed By: James Foley

#33

Chloe & Theo (2015)
Tomatometer icon 6%

#33
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A homeless woman and a lawyer help an Inuit man from the Arctic bring his message of change to the [More]
Starring: Dakota Johnson, Theo Ikummaq, Ashley Springer, Andre De Shields
Directed By: Ezna Sands

Movie & TV News