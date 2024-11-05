TAGGED AS: movies, streaming, TV
(Photo by Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection. WICKED)
Cynthia Erivo Movies and TV Series Ranked by Tomatometer
As audiences gear up for the Wicked premiere on November 22, there’s a lot of buzz surrounding the highly anticipated movie and its co-star Cynthia Erivo. While some are just getting introduced to the actress as she steps into the role of beloved Elphaba, other viewers know Erivo for her roles in a number of acclaimed films and TV shows, and now, we’re ranking them all by Tomatometer. So, before you head to theaters to see Jon M. Chu’s highly anticipated film adaptation, let’s take a look at all the movies and shows starring Cynthia Erivo, including Certified Fresh films like Widows, Drift, and Bad Times at the El Royale.
And be sure to tune in this Saturday, Nov. 9 at 8p.m. ET / 5p.m. PT for the E! @ Wicked red carpet livestream on YouTube.
#1
Adjusted Score: 115036%
Critics Consensus: Widows rounds up a stellar ensemble for a heist thriller that mixes popcorn entertainment with a message - and marks another artistic leap for director Steve McQueen.
Synopsis:
A police shootout leaves four thieves dead during an explosive armed robbery attempt in Chicago. Their widows -- Veronica, Linda,...
[More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 89258%
Critics Consensus: Smart, stylish, and packed with solid performances, Bad Times at the El Royale delivers pure popcorn fun with the salty tang of social subtext.
Synopsis:
The El Royale is run-down hotel that sits on the border between California and Nevada. It soon becomes a seedy...
[More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 76192%
Critics Consensus: Thanks to stellar work from Cynthia Erivo and Alia Shawkat, Drift frequently engages despite an often hazy narrative.
Synopsis:
Jacqueline (Two-Time Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo), a young refugee, lands alone and penniless on a Greek island, where she...
[More]
Synopsis:
Based on Stephen King's best-selling novel of the same name, "The Outsider" begins by following an investigation which at first...
[More]
Synopsis:
The anthology series focuses on untold stories of the world's most brilliant innovators....
[More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 86044%
Critics Consensus: Harriet serves as a sincere tribute to a pivotal figure in American history -- albeit one undermined by its frustratingly formulaic approach.
Synopsis:
From her escape from slavery through the dangerous missions she led to liberate hundreds of slaves through the Underground Railroad,...
[More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 72959%
Critics Consensus: Longtime fans will be happy to have more of Idris Elba's brilliant detective, but Luther: The Fallen Sun is a fairly uninspired addition to his case files.
Synopsis:
In Luther: The Fallen Sun -- an epic continuation of the award-winning television saga reimagined for film -- a gruesome...
[More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 39715%
Critics Consensus: Despite a nifty premise and some talented stars, Needle in a Timestack is too slack and diffuse to recommend searching for.
Synopsis:
If love is in the form of a circle, what lines would you cross to be with your soulmate? In...
[More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 36547%
Critics Consensus: Visually dazzling but soulless, the largely inert Pinocchio reaffirms that you should always let your conscience be your guide… away from unnecessary remakes.
Synopsis:
Academy Award® winner Robert Zemeckis directs this live action and CGI retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet...
[More]
#10
Adjusted Score: 28364%
Critics Consensus: Chaos Walking sets out on a potentially interesting path, but this dystopian adventure badly bungles its premise and limps toward the finish.
Synopsis:
In the not-too-distant future, Todd Hewitt (Tom Holland) discovers Viola (Daisy Ridley), a mysterious girl who crash lands on his...
[More]