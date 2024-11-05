(Photo by Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection. WICKED)

Cynthia Erivo Movies and TV Series Ranked by Tomatometer

As audiences gear up for the Wicked premiere on November 22, there’s a lot of buzz surrounding the highly anticipated movie and its co-star Cynthia Erivo. While some are just getting introduced to the actress as she steps into the role of beloved Elphaba, other viewers know Erivo for her roles in a number of acclaimed films and TV shows, and now, we’re ranking them all by Tomatometer. So, before you head to theaters to see Jon M. Chu’s highly anticipated film adaptation, let’s take a look at all the movies and shows starring Cynthia Erivo, including Certified Fresh films like Widows, Drift, and Bad Times at the El Royale.

And be sure to tune in this Saturday, Nov. 9 at 8p.m. ET / 5p.m. PT for the E! @ Wicked red carpet livestream on YouTube.

#1 Widows (2018)

91% #1 Adjusted Score: 115036% Critics Consensus: Widows rounds up a stellar ensemble for a heist thriller that mixes popcorn entertainment with a message - and marks another artistic leap for director Steve McQueen. Synopsis: A police shootout leaves four thieves dead during an explosive armed robbery attempt in Chicago. Their widows -- Veronica, Linda,... A police shootout leaves four thieves dead during an explosive armed robbery attempt in Chicago. Their widows -- Veronica, Linda,... [More] Starring: Viola Davis, Colin Farrell, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki Directed By: Steve McQueen