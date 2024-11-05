TAGGED AS: movies, streaming, TV
(Photo by Macall Polay / Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection)
Jon M. Chu Movies Ranked by Tomatometer
Wicked, Crazy Rich Asians, In The Heights… Do we need to say more? In anticipation of Jon M. Chu‘s film adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical Wicked, we’re ranking all the movies by the blockbuster director, including popular films like Crazy Rich Asians, Step Up, and more!
#1
Adjusted Score: 113205%
Critics Consensus: Lights up for In the Heights, a joyous celebration of heritage and community fueled by dazzling direction and singalong songs.
Synopsis:
The creator of "Hamilton" and the director of "Crazy Rich Asians" invite you to the event of the summer, where...
[More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 111973%
Critics Consensus: With a terrific cast and a surfeit of visual razzle dazzle, Crazy Rich Asians takes a satisfying step forward for screen representation while deftly drawing inspiration from the classic -- and still effective -- rom-com formula.
Synopsis:
Rachel Chu is happy to accompany her longtime boyfriend, Nick, to his best friend's wedding in Singapore. She's also surprised...
[More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 40406%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Filmmaker Jon M. Chu moves beyond the spotlight and the attention-grabbing headlines to give pop superstar Justin Bieber a chance...
[More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 51560%
Critics Consensus: It may not contain believable acting or a memorable plot, but Step Up 3-D delivers solid choreography and stunning visuals.
Synopsis:
New York's street-dancing underground forms the background for the tale of two tight-knit dancers, Luke (Rick Malambri) and Natalie (Sharni...
[More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 43121%
Critics Consensus: Now You See Me 2 packs in even more twists and turns than its predecessor, but in the end, it has even less hiding up its sleeve.
Synopsis:
After fleeing from a stage show, the illusionists (Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson) known as the Four Horsemen find themselves in...
[More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 37196%
Critics Consensus: Though arguably superior to its predecessor, G.I. Joe: Retaliation is overwhelmed by its nonstop action and too nonsensical and vapid to leave a lasting impression.
Synopsis:
In the continuing adventures of the G.I. Joe team, Duke (Channing Tatum), second-in-command Roadblock (Dwayne Johnson), and the rest of...
[More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 29881%
Critics Consensus: There's a kinetic appeal to the handsome cast and their smooth moves, but everything else about Step Up 2 the Streets is been there, danced that.
Synopsis:
When rebellious street dancer Andie (Briana Evigan) enrolls at the prestigious Maryland School of the Arts, she finds it difficult...
[More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 25102%
Critics Consensus: Jem and the Holograms ignores its source material's goofy charm in favor of bland by-the-numbers drama.
Synopsis:
Teenager Jerrica (Aubrey Peeples) is an extremely shy but talented singer-songwriter whose dreams of stardom come true when she forms...
[More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 24936%
Critics Consensus: This trite teen romance has too little plot and not enough dancing.
Synopsis:
Tyler Gage (Channing Tatum) has been in and out of trouble for most of his life and after finding himself...
[More]