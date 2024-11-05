TAGGED AS: , ,

(Photo by Macall Polay / Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection)

Jon M. Chu Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

Wicked, Crazy Rich Asians, In The Heights Do we need to say more? In anticipation of Jon M. Chu‘s film adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical Wicked, we’re ranking all the movies by the blockbuster director, including popular films like Crazy Rich Asians, Step Up, and more!

#1

In the Heights (2021)
Tomatometer icon 94%

#1
Adjusted Score: 113205%
Critics Consensus: Lights up for In the Heights, a joyous celebration of heritage and community fueled by dazzling direction and singalong songs.
Synopsis: The creator of "Hamilton" and the director of "Crazy Rich Asians" invite you to the event of the summer, where... [More]
Starring: Anthony Ramos, Melissa Barrera, Leslie Grace, Corey Hawkins
Directed By: Jon M. Chu

#2

Crazy Rich Asians (2018)
Tomatometer icon 91%

#2
Adjusted Score: 111973%
Critics Consensus: With a terrific cast and a surfeit of visual razzle dazzle, Crazy Rich Asians takes a satisfying step forward for screen representation while deftly drawing inspiration from the classic -- and still effective -- rom-com formula.
Synopsis: Rachel Chu is happy to accompany her longtime boyfriend, Nick, to his best friend's wedding in Singapore. She's also surprised... [More]
Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh, Gemma Chan
Directed By: Jon M. Chu

#3
#3
Adjusted Score: 40406%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Filmmaker Jon M. Chu moves beyond the spotlight and the attention-grabbing headlines to give pop superstar Justin Bieber a chance... [More]
Starring: Justin Bieber, Scooter Braun, Ryan Good, Usher
Directed By: Jon M. Chu

#4

Step Up 3 (2010)
Tomatometer icon 47%

#4
Adjusted Score: 51560%
Critics Consensus: It may not contain believable acting or a memorable plot, but Step Up 3-D delivers solid choreography and stunning visuals.
Synopsis: New York's street-dancing underground forms the background for the tale of two tight-knit dancers, Luke (Rick Malambri) and Natalie (Sharni... [More]
Starring: Rick Malambri, Adam G. Sevani, Sharni Vinson, Alyson Stoner
Directed By: Jon M. Chu

#5

Now You See Me 2 (2016)
Tomatometer icon 34%

#5
Adjusted Score: 43121%
Critics Consensus: Now You See Me 2 packs in even more twists and turns than its predecessor, but in the end, it has even less hiding up its sleeve.
Synopsis: After fleeing from a stage show, the illusionists (Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson) known as the Four Horsemen find themselves in... [More]
Starring: Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco
Directed By: Jon M. Chu

#6
#6
Adjusted Score: 37196%
Critics Consensus: Though arguably superior to its predecessor, G.I. Joe: Retaliation is overwhelmed by its nonstop action and too nonsensical and vapid to leave a lasting impression.
Synopsis: In the continuing adventures of the G.I. Joe team, Duke (Channing Tatum), second-in-command Roadblock (Dwayne Johnson), and the rest of... [More]
Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Bruce Willis, Channing Tatum, Adrianne Palicki
Directed By: Jon M. Chu

#7
#7
Adjusted Score: 29881%
Critics Consensus: There's a kinetic appeal to the handsome cast and their smooth moves, but everything else about Step Up 2 the Streets is been there, danced that.
Synopsis: When rebellious street dancer Andie (Briana Evigan) enrolls at the prestigious Maryland School of the Arts, she finds it difficult... [More]
Starring: Briana Evigan, Robert Hoffman, Will Kemp, Sonja Sohn
Directed By: Jon M. Chu

#8
#8
Adjusted Score: 25102%
Critics Consensus: Jem and the Holograms ignores its source material's goofy charm in favor of bland by-the-numbers drama.
Synopsis: Teenager Jerrica (Aubrey Peeples) is an extremely shy but talented singer-songwriter whose dreams of stardom come true when she forms... [More]
Starring: Aubrey Peeples, Stefanie Scott, Aurora Perrineau, Hayley Kiyoko
Directed By: Jon M. Chu

#9

Step Up (2006)
Tomatometer icon 21%

#9
Adjusted Score: 24936%
Critics Consensus: This trite teen romance has too little plot and not enough dancing.
Synopsis: Tyler Gage (Channing Tatum) has been in and out of trouble for most of his life and after finding himself... [More]
Starring: Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan, Mario, Drew Sidora
Directed By: Anne Fletcher

Movie & TV News