100 Best Movies of 2011, Ranked by Tomatometer

Critics Consensus: The Devil's Double has plenty of gangster spectacle and Dominic Cooper ably playing off his dual roles, but this crime epic struggles to balance the fun of bad behavior with the dead serious crimes of its subject.

Synopsis: Having been forced to act as a body double for one of Saddam Hussein's sons, Latif Yahia (Dominic Cooper) gives Having been forced to act as a body double for one of Saddam Hussein's sons, Latif Yahia (Dominic Cooper) gives [More]