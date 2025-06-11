100 Best Movies of 2011, Ranked by Tomatometer
(Photo by Paramount/ Courtesy Everett Collection. CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE FIRST AVENGER.)
Discover the 100 best movies of 2011! To make the list, every film needs at least 80 critics reviews. From there, we feature the Certified Fresh films first (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, Captain America: The First Avenger, The Artist), then the Fresh films (Horrible Bosses, Limitless, Insidious), followed by Rotten-rated movies with over 60% on the Popcornmeter (Soul Surfer, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1, Colombiana).
#1
Critics Consensus: Morally complex, suspenseful, and consistently involving, A Separation captures the messiness of a dissolving relationship with keen insight and searing intensity.
Synopsis:
When Nader (Payman Maadi), a bank employee, refuses to leave Tehran, his wife, Simin (Leila Hatami) sues for divorce in [More]
#2
Critics Consensus: Thrilling, powerfully acted, and visually dazzling, Deathly Hallows Part II brings the Harry Potter franchise to a satisfying -- and suitably magical -- conclusion.
Synopsis:
A clash between good and evil awaits as young Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron (Rupert Grint) and Hermione (Emma Watson) prepare [More]
#3
Critics Consensus: A crowd-pleasing tribute to the magic of silent cinema, The Artist is a clever, joyous film with delightful performances and visual style to spare.
Synopsis:
In the 1920s, actor George Valentin (Jean Dujardin) is a bona fide matinee idol with many adoring fans. While working [More]
#4
Critics Consensus: Clever, charming, and heartfelt, The Muppets is a welcome big screen return for Jim Henson's lovable creations that will both win new fans and delight longtime devotees.
Synopsis:
Walter, the world's biggest Muppet fan, is on vacation in Los Angeles with his brother Gary (Jason Segel) and Gary's [More]
#5
Critics Consensus: Rich, wonderful characters and strong performances populate Win Win, with writer/director Thomas McCarthy continuing to emerge as a great American humanist.
Synopsis:
Mike Flaherty (Paul Giamatti) is a struggling, though not overly ambitious, lawyer. As the court-appointed attorney of Leo Poplar (Burt [More]
#6
Critics Consensus: Director Bennett Miller, along with Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill, take a niche subject and turn it into a sharp, funny, and touching portrait worthy of baseball lore.
Synopsis:
Billy Beane (Brad Pitt), general manager of the Oakland A's, one day has an epiphany: Baseball's conventional wisdom is all [More]
#7
Critics Consensus: Stylish, fast-paced, and loaded with gripping set pieces, the fourth Mission: Impossible is big-budget popcorn entertainment that really works.
Synopsis:
Blamed for a terrorist attack on the Kremlin, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and the entire IMF agency are disavowed by [More]
#8
Critics Consensus: A violent, crackerjack comedy with a strong Irish flavor and an eminently likable Brendan Gleeson in the main role.
Synopsis:
A vulgar Irish cop (Brendan Gleeson) and a straight-laced American FBI agent (Don Cheadle) uncover police corruption among the former's [More]
#9
Critics Consensus: With its hyper-stylized blend of violence, music, and striking imagery, Drive represents a fully realized vision of arthouse action.
Synopsis:
Driver is a skilled Hollywood stuntman who moonlights as a getaway driver for criminals. Though he projects an icy exterior, [More]
#10
Critics Consensus: Hugo is an extravagant, elegant fantasy with an innocence lacking in many modern kids' movies, and one that emanates an unabashed love for the magic of cinema.
Synopsis:
Orphaned and alone except for an uncle, Hugo Cabret (Asa Butterfield) lives in the walls of a train station in [More]
#11
Critics Consensus: It may not boast the depth of his classic films, but the sweetly sentimental Midnight in Paris is funny and charming enough to satisfy Woody Allen fans.
Synopsis:
Gil Pender (Owen Wilson) is a screenwriter and aspiring novelist. Vacationing in Paris with his fiancee (Rachel McAdams), he has [More]
#12
Critics Consensus: A good-hearted film about a difficult topic, 50/50 maneuvers between jokes and drama with surprising finesse.
Synopsis:
Adam Lerner has always tried to take good care of his health, so it comes as a cruel surprise when [More]
#13
Critics Consensus: Finding the human story amidst the action, director Duncan Jones and charming Jake Gyllenhaal craft a smart, satisfying sci-fi thriller.
Synopsis:
Helicopter pilot Colter Stevens (Jake Gyllenhaal) is part of a top-secret military operation that enables him to experience the last [More]
#14
Critics Consensus: Aardman Animations broadens their humor a bit for Arthur Christmas, a clever and earnest holiday film with surprising emotional strength.
Synopsis:
Everyone knows that, each Christmas, Santa Claus delivers presents to every last child on Earth. What everyone doesn't know is [More]
#15
Critics Consensus: Michael Shannon gives a powerhouse performance and the purposefully subtle filmmaking creates a perfect blend of drama, terror, and dread.
Synopsis:
Curtis LaForche (Michael Shannon) lives in a small Ohio town with his loving wife (Jessica Chastain) and hearing-impaired daughter (Tova [More]
#16
Critics Consensus: Effortlessly mixing scares, laughs, and social commentary, Attack the Block is a thrilling, briskly-paced sci-fi yarn with a distinctly British flavor.
Synopsis:
South London teenagers (John Boyega, Alex Esmail, Leeon Jones) defend their neighborhood from malevolent extraterrestrials. [More]
#17
Critics Consensus: Led by a mesmerizing debut performance from Elizabeth Olsen, Martha Marcy May Marlene is a distinctive, haunting psychological drama.
Synopsis:
After several years of living with a cult, Martha (Elizabeth Olsen) finally escapes and calls her estranged sister, Lucy (Sarah [More]
#18
Critics Consensus: Short, nostalgic, and gently whimsical, Winnie the Pooh offers young audiences -- and their parents -- a sweetly traditional family treat.
Synopsis:
Three stories inspired by A.A. Milne add up to a very busy day for Winnie the Pooh (Jim Cummings) and [More]
#19
Critics Consensus: A marriage of genuine characters, gross out gags, and pathos, Bridesmaids is a female-driven comedy that refuses to be boxed in as Kristen Wiig emerges as a real star.
Synopsis:
Annie (Kristen Wiig) is a single woman whose own life is a mess, but when she learns that her lifelong [More]
#20
Critics Consensus: Funny, moving, and beautifully acted, The Descendants captures the unpredictable messiness of life with eloquence and uncommon grace.
Synopsis:
Native islander Matt King (George Clooney) lives with his family in Hawaii. Their world shatters when a tragic accident leaves [More]
#21
Critics Consensus: Rango is a smart, giddily creative burst of beautifully animated entertainment, and Johnny Depp gives a colorful vocal performance as a household pet in an unfamiliar world.
Synopsis:
A chameleon (Johnny Depp) who has lived as a sheltered family pet finds himself in the grip of an identity [More]
#22
Critics Consensus: Smart, tightly wound, and solidly acted, Margin Call turns the convoluted financial meltdown of '08 into gripping, thought-provoking drama.
Synopsis:
When an analyst uncovers information that could ruin them all, the key players (Kevin Spacey, Paul Bettany) at an investment [More]
#23
Critics Consensus: With a strong script, stylish direction, and powerful performances from its well-rounded cast, X-Men: First Class is a welcome return to form for the franchise.
Synopsis:
In the early 1960s, during the height of the Cold War, a mutant named Charles Xavier (James McAvoy) meets a [More]
#24
Critics Consensus: Brutal yet captivating, The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo is the result of David Fincher working at his lurid best with total role commitment from star Rooney Mara.
Synopsis:
Disgraced financial reporter Mikael Blomkvist (Daniel Craig) finds a chance to redeem his honor after being hired by wealthy Swedish [More]
#25
Critics Consensus: It's as conventional as its Midwestern setting, but Cedar Rapids boasts a terrific cast and a script that deftly blends R-rated raunch and endearing sweetness.
Synopsis:
Insurance agent Tim Lippe is sublimely naive. He has never stayed in a hotel, has never flown in a plane [More]
#26
Critics Consensus: It isn't deep or groundbreaking, but what it lacks in profundity, Puss in Boots more than makes up for with an abundance of wit, visual sparkle, and effervescent charm.
Synopsis:
Long before meeting Shrek, Puss in Boots, just named a hero for saving a woman from a charging bull, is [More]
#27
Critics Consensus: Terrence Malick's singularly deliberate style may prove unrewarding for some, but for patient viewers, Tree of Life is an emotional as well as visual treat.
Synopsis:
In this highly philosophical film by acclaimed director Terrence Malick, young Jack (Hunter McCracken) is one of three brothers growing [More]
#28
Critics Consensus: Tense, tightly plotted, and bolstered by a stellar cast, Contagion is an exceptionally smart -- and scary -- disaster movie.
Synopsis:
When Beth Emhoff returns to Minnesota from a Hong Kong business trip, she attributes the malaise she feels to jet [More]
#29
Critics Consensus: Cary Fukunaga directs a fiery and elegant adaptation of Charlotte Bronte's classic novel, and Mia Wasikowska delivers possibly the best portrayal of the title character ever.
Synopsis:
As an orphaned child, Jane Eyre (Mia Wasikowska) is first cruelly abused by her aunt, then cast out and sent [More]
#30
Critics Consensus: Blackthorn invites comparisons to a classic Western -- and survives, thanks largely to a charismatic performance by a well-chosen Sam Shepard.
Synopsis:
Leaving Bolivia and heading back to the U.S., the outlaw formerly known as Butch Cassidy (Sam Shepard) has a final [More]
#31
Critics Consensus: A thought-provoking, insightful look into Iranian youth culture.
Synopsis:
An Iranian teenager (Nikohl Boosheri) enters a lesbian relationship, while her brother (Reza Sixo Safai) becomes dangerously obsessed with Islamic [More]
#32
Critics Consensus: It might be thinly written and messily made, but Gainsbourg: A Heroic Life is also appropriately glamorous and intense -- and powerfully led by a gripping performance from Erik Elmosnino.
Synopsis:
The life of French singer Serge Gainsbourg. [More]
#33
Critics Consensus: Tyrannosaur is a brutal, frank, and ultimately rewarding story of violent men seeking far-off redemption.
Synopsis:
An angry, violent alcoholic (Peter Mullan) finds respite with a devout woman (Olivia Colman) whose husband abuses her. [More]
#34
Critics Consensus: It may be a chamber piece but Weekend's revelations on modern sexuality expand far beyond the modest setting.
Synopsis:
A gay man's (Tom Cullen) weekend-long encounter with an artist (Chris New) changes his life in unexpected ways. [More]
#35
Critics Consensus: With Higher Ground, star and debuting director Vera Farmiga takes viewers on a challenging spiritual journey whose missteps are easily overcome by its many rich rewards.
Synopsis:
A fundamentalist's (Vera Farmiga) lifelong struggle with tenets of her church comes to a head in the wake of a [More]
#36
Critics Consensus: This fevered, stylish vision of the end of the world stitches multiple genres together and marks writer/director/star Evan Glodell as a true talent to watch.
Synopsis:
Hoping that a global apocalypse is on the horizon, best friends (Evan Glodell, Tyler Dawson) spend all their free time [More]
#37
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
American cowboy Buck Brannaman has a unique way of communicating with horses, and it's exactly this unorthodox style of training [More]
#38
Critics Consensus: A surfeit of ideas contributes to Margaret's excessive run time, but Anna Paquin does a admirable job of guiding viewers through emotional hell.
Synopsis:
New York high-school student Lisa Cohen (Anna Paquin) inadvertently causes an accident in which a bus driver (Mark Ruffalo) runs [More]
#39
Critics Consensus: Powered by a terrific performance from Demián Bichir, A Better Life is an immigrant story told with simplicity and an ample amount of heart.
Synopsis:
Carlos Galindo (Demián Bichir), a Mexican undocumented immigrant and veteran Los Angeles day laborer, has trouble connecting with his son, [More]
#40
Critics Consensus: A dark and whimsical exploration of human existence that challenges viewers as much as it rewards them.
Synopsis:
In Los Angeles, longtime lovers (Hamish Linklater, Miranda July) make radical changes in their lives after deciding to adopt a [More]
#41
Critics Consensus: Wisely dialing down the schmaltz, Dolphin Tale is earnest, sweet, and well-told, a rare family film that both kids and parents can enjoy.
Synopsis:
While swimming free in the ocean, a young dolphin gets caught in a trap and severely damages her tail. Though [More]
#42
Critics Consensus: Pulsing with authenticity and led by a stirring lead performance from Adepero Oduye, Pariah is a powerful coming out/coming-of-age film that signals the arrival of a fresh new talent in writer/director Dee Rees.
Synopsis:
Teenage Alike (Adepero Oduye) lives in Brooklyn's Fort Greene neighborhood with her parents (Charles Parnell, Kim Wayans) and younger sister [More]
#43
Critics Consensus: While not exactly exposing revelatory truths, The Ides of March is a supremely well-acted drama that moves at a measured, confident clip.
Synopsis:
As Ohio's Democratic primary nears, charming Gov. Mike Morris (George Clooney) seems a shoo-in for the nomination over his opponent, [More]
#44
Critics Consensus: Warrior relies on many of the clichés that critics of the genre love to mock -- and it transcends them with gripping action, powerful acting, and heart.
Synopsis:
An estranged family finds redemption in the unlikeliest of places: the MMA ring. Tommy (Tom Hardy), an ex-Marine with a [More]
#45
Critics Consensus: It doesn't offer any twists on the predictable courtroom thriller formula, but with a charming Matthew McConaughey leading its solid cast, The Lincoln Lawyer offers briskly enjoyable entertainment.
Synopsis:
Mick Haller (Matthew McConaughey) is a charismatic defense attorney who does business out of his Lincoln Continental sedan. Mick spends [More]
#46
Critics Consensus: Led by Rupert Wyatt's stylish direction, some impressive special effects, and a mesmerizing performance by Andy Serkis, Rise of the Planet of the Apes breathes unlikely new life into a long-running franchise.
Synopsis:
Will Rodman (James Franco), a scientist in San Francisco, is experimenting with a drug that he hopes will cure his [More]
#47
Critics Consensus: Michelle Williams shines in My Week with Marilyn, capturing the magnetism and vulnerability of Marilyn Monroe.
Synopsis:
In 1956 England, Colin Clark (Eddie Redmayne) lands a job as a production assistant on the set of "The Prince [More]
#48
Critics Consensus: The storyline arc may seem a tad familiar to fans of the original, but Kung Fu Panda 2 offers enough action, comedy, and visual sparkle to compensate.
Synopsis:
Now known as the Dragon Warrior, Po (Jack Black) protects the Valley of Peace alongside his friends and fellow kung [More]
#49
Critics Consensus: The Skin I Live In lacks Almodovar's famously charged romance, replaced with a wonderfully bizarre and unpredictable detour into arthouse ick.
Synopsis:
Ever since his beloved wife was horribly burned in an auto accident, Dr. Robert Ledgard (Antonio Banderas), a skilled plastic [More]
#50
Critics Consensus: It may evoke memories of classic summer blockbusters a little too eagerly for some, but Super 8 has thrills, visual dazzle, and emotional depth to spare.
Synopsis:
In 1979 Ohio, several youngsters (Elle Fanning, Joel Courtney, Gabriel Basso) are making a zombie movie with a Super-8 camera. [More]
#51
Critics Consensus: With plenty of pulpy action, a pleasantly retro vibe, and a handful of fine performances, Captain America is solidly old-fashioned blockbuster entertainment.
Synopsis:
It is 1941 and the world is in the throes of war. Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) wants to do his [More]
#52
Critics Consensus: Melancholia's dramatic tricks are more obvious than they should be, but this is otherwise a showcase for Kirsten Dunst's acting and for Lars von Trier's profound, visceral vision of depression and destruction.
Synopsis:
As a planet hurtles toward a collision course with Earth, two sisters (Kirsten Dunst, Charlotte Gainsbourg) cope with the approaching [More]
#53
Critics Consensus: Despite its somewhat dour approach, Young Adult is a funny and ultimately powerful no-holds-barred examination of prolonged adolescence, thanks largely to a convincing performance by Charlize Theron.
Synopsis:
Mavis Gary (Charlize Theron) is a successful writer of teen literature who returns to her hometown with a dual mission: [More]
#54
Critics Consensus: It never lives up to the first part of its title, but Crazy, Stupid, Love's unabashed sweetness -- and its terrifically talented cast -- more than make up for its flaws.
Synopsis:
Cal Weaver (Steve Carell) is living the American dream. He has a good job, a beautiful house, great children and [More]
#55
Critics Consensus: Boasting stellar performances by Michael Fassbender and Carey Mulligan, Shame is a powerful plunge into the mania of addiction affliction.
Synopsis:
Successful and handsome New Yorker Brandon (Michael Fassbender) seems to live an ordinary life, but he hides a terrible secret [More]
#56
Critics Consensus: Sleek, loud, and over the top, Fast Five proudly embraces its brainless action thrills and injects new life into the franchise.
Synopsis:
Ever since ex-cop Brian O'Conner (Paul Walker) and Mia Torretto (Jordana Brewster) broke her brother Dom (Vin Diesel) out of [More]
#57
Critics Consensus: A provocative historical fiction about the early days of psychoanalysis, A Dangerous Method is buoyed by terrific performances by Michael Fassbender, Keira Knightley, and Viggo Mortensen.
Synopsis:
Dr. Carl Jung treats Sabina, a beautiful and unbalanced patient, using the methods of his mentor, Dr. Sigmund Freud, but [More]
#58
Critics Consensus: A dazzling blockbuster that tempers its sweeping scope with wit, humor, and human drama, Thor is mighty Marvel entertainment.
Synopsis:
As the son of Odin (Anthony Hopkins), king of the Norse gods, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) will soon inherit the throne [More]
#59
Critics Consensus: Though it fails to fully engage with its racial themes, The Help rises on the strength of its cast -- particularly Viola Davis, whose performance is powerful enough to carry the film on its own.
Synopsis:
In 1960s Mississippi, Southern society girl Skeeter (Emma Stone) returns from college with dreams of being a writer. She turns [More]
#60
Critics Consensus: Drawing deep from the classic Raiders of the Lost Ark playbook, Steven Spielberg has crafted another spirited, thrilling adventure in the form of Tintin.
Synopsis:
While shopping at an outdoor market, young reporter Tintin (Jamie Bell), accompanied by his faithful dog, Snowy, buys a model [More]
#61
Critics Consensus: Technically superb, proudly sentimental, and unabashedly old-fashioned, War Horse is an emotional drama that tugs the heartstrings with Spielberg's customary flair.
Synopsis:
Albert (Jeremy Irvine) and his beloved horse, Joey, live on a farm in the British countryside. At the outbreak of [More]
#62
Critics Consensus: Chalet Girl is light comedic fun geared for teenage girls, featuring a charming performance from Felicity Jones.
Synopsis:
While working a job at an exclusive ski resort to support her Dad, Kim (Felicity Jones) learns to snowboard and [More]
#63
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Flemish painter Pieter Bruegel (Rutger Hauer) creates his 1564 masterpiece "The Procession to Calvary." [More]
#64
Critics Consensus: We Need to Talk About Kevin is a masterful blend of drama and horror, with fantastic performances across the board (Tilda Swinton especially, delivering one of her very best).
Synopsis:
Eva Khatchadourian (Tilda Swinton) is a travel writer/publisher who gives up her beloved freedom and bohemian lifestyle to have a [More]
#65
Critics Consensus: Strange, audacious, and aggressive, The Woman is an uneven horror flick that game viewers with a wildly bloody finale.
Synopsis:
A lawyer (Sean Bridgers) puts his family in jeopardy when he captures the last member (Pollyanna McIntosh) of a violent [More]
#66
Critics Consensus: It may not have been necessary to remake the 1985 cult classic, but the new Fright Night benefits from terrific performances by Colin Farrell and David Tennant -- and it's smart, funny, and stylishly gory to boot.
Synopsis:
Charley (Anton Yelchin) is a high-school senior who's in with the "in" crowd and dating Amy (Imogen Poots), the most [More]
#67
Critics Consensus: It has the schmaltzy trappings of my romantic films, but Like Crazy allows its characters to express themselves beyond dialogue, crafting a true, intimate study.
Synopsis:
While attending college in Los Angeles, Jacob (Anton Yelchin), an American, and Anna (Felicity Jones), who hails from London, fall [More]
#68
Critics Consensus: First-time writer/director George Nolfi struggles to maintain a consistent tone, but The Adjustment Bureau rises on the strong, believable chemistry of its stars.
Synopsis:
Just as he is on the brink of winning a Senate seat, politician David Norris (Matt Damon) meets a ballerina [More]
#69
Rio
(2011)
72%
71%
Critics Consensus: This straightforward movie reaches great heights thanks to its colorful visual palette, catchy music, and funny vocal performances.
Synopsis:
Captured by smugglers when he was just a hatchling, a macaw named Blu (Jesse Eisenberg) never learned to fly and [More]
#70
Critics Consensus: Fantastic acting and crisply choreographed action sequences propel this unique, cool take on the revenge thriller.
Synopsis:
Raised by her father (Eric Bana) in the Finnish wilderness, teenage Hanna (Saoirse Ronan) has trained all her life to [More]
#71
Critics Consensus: It isn't as compelling on the screen as it was on the stage, but Carnage makes up for its flaws with Polanski's smooth direction and assured performances from Winslet and Foster.
Synopsis:
When some roughhousing between two 11-year-old boys named Zachary and Ethan erupts into real violence, Ethan loses two teeth. Zachary's [More]
#72
Critics Consensus: It doesn't measure up to Pegg and Frost's best work, but Paul is an amiably entertaining -- albeit uneven -- road trip comedy with an intergalactic twist.
Synopsis:
For the past 60 years, a wisecracking alien named Paul (Seth Rogen) has resided at a top-secret military base in [More]
#73
Critics Consensus: It's decidedly uneven, but like Paul Rudd's performance in the title role, Our Idiot Brother is too charming to resist.
Synopsis:
Easygoing, dimwitted slacker Ned Rochlin (Paul Rudd) makes the biggest mistake of his so-far uninspired life when he sells some [More]
#74
Critics Consensus: It's nasty, uneven, and far from original, but thanks to a smartly assembled cast that makes the most of a solid premise, Horrible Bosses works.
Synopsis:
Nick (Jason Bateman), Dale (Charlie Day) and Kurt (Jason Sudeikis) are workers who would like nothing better than to grind [More]
#75
Critics Consensus: Friends with Benefits adds nothing new to its well-worn rom-com formula, but the chemistry between Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis is almost enough to carry the movie by itself.
Synopsis:
Jamie is a New York-based executive recruiter who entices Dylan, an art director from Los Angeles, to take a job [More]
#76
Critics Consensus: Still raunchy, still irreverent, and still hit-and-miss, this Harold & Kumar outing also has a Christmas miracle: The audience gets to see the sweeter side of the duo.
Synopsis:
Six years after their last adventure, stoner pals Harold (John Cho) and Kumar (Kal Penn) have grown apart and found [More]
#77
Critics Consensus: Although its script is uneven, Neil Burger directs Limitless with plenty of visual panache, and Bradley Cooper makes for a charismatic star.
Synopsis:
Facing unemployment and his girlfriend's rejection, writer Eddie Morra is sure that he has no future. That all changes when [More]
#78
Critics Consensus: While it hews closely to the 1984 original, Craig Brewer infuses his Footloose remake with toe-tapping energy and manages to keep the story fresh for a new generation.
Synopsis:
As a transplant from Boston, teenager Ren MacCormack (Kenny Wormald) gets a big dose of culture shock when he moves [More]
#79
Critics Consensus: Tower Heist is a true Brett Ratner joint: little brains to this caper, but it's fun fluff, exciting to watch, and showcases a welcome return to form for Eddie Murphy.
Synopsis:
For more than 10 years, Josh Kovaks (Ben Stiller) has managed one of New York City's most luxurious and well-secured [More]
#80
Critics Consensus: While the jolts and thrills are undeniably subject to the diminishing returns that plague most horror sequels, Paranormal Activity 3 is a surprisingly spine-tingling treat.
Synopsis:
A videographer becomes obsessed with finding the source of disturbing late-night noises in his home and discovers its terrifying origin. [More]
#81
Critics Consensus: A clever premise gets plenty of comic blood and violence, but its hampered by some questionable storytelling techniques from director Quentin Dupieux.
Synopsis:
A sentient tire rolls through the desert, using the power of its mind to make small animals -- and human [More]
#82
Critics Consensus: Aside from a shaky final act, Insidious is a very scary and very fun haunted house thrill ride.
Synopsis:
A family looks to prevent evil spirits from trapping their comatose child in a realm called The Further. [More]
#83
Critics Consensus: Another Earth is often weighed down by placid pacing and ponderousness, but this soulful sci-fi nevertheless offers plenty of profound concepts to ponder.
Synopsis:
Following her release from prison, a morose young woman (Brit Marling) seeks out the man (William Mapother) whose life she [More]
#84
Critics Consensus: It certainly isn't subtle -- or even terribly smart -- but as a gleefully gory homage to low-budget exploitation thrillers, Hobo with a Shotgun packs plenty of firepower.
Synopsis:
Hoping for heaven but finding an urban hell, a homeless man (Rutger Hauer) takes aim at a crime boss and [More]
#85
Critics Consensus: We Bought a Zoo is a transparently cloying effort by director Cameron Crowe, but Matt Damon makes for a sympathetic central character.
Synopsis:
Following his wife's untimely death, Los Angeles journalist Benjamin Mee (Matt Damon) decides to make a fresh start by quitting [More]
#86
Critics Consensus: Jodie Foster's visual instincts and Mel Gibson's all-in performance sell this earnest, straightforward movie.
Synopsis:
Walter Black (Mel Gibson), the head of a failing toy company, is deeply depressed. His marriage to Meredith (Jodie Foster) [More]
#87
Critics Consensus: It's still only for the gore-thirsty faithful, but Final Destination 5 represents a surprising return to form for the franchise.
Synopsis:
During a bus ride with his colleagues to a corporate retreat, Sam (Nicholas D'Agosto) experiences a horrifying vision: the suspension [More]
#88
Critics Consensus: Red State is an audacious and brash affair that ultimately fails to provide competent scares or thrills.
Synopsis:
Three horny teenagers -- Travis (Michael Angarano), Jarod (Kyle Gallner) and Billy-Ray (Nicholas Braun) -- can't believe their luck when [More]
#89
Critics Consensus: Silly premise notwithstanding, this is a well-made Hollywood movie: Thrilling and exciting action with just enough characterization.
Synopsis:
Charlie Kenton used to be a prizefighter but lost his chance to win a title when heavy, towering robots took [More]
#90
Critics Consensus: Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows is a good yarn thanks to its well-matched leading men but overall stumbles duplicating the well-oiled thrills of the original.
Synopsis:
When Austria's crown prince is found dead, evidence seems to point to suicide. However, detective Sherlock Holmes (Robert Downey Jr.) [More]
#91
Critics Consensus: It's a tale tastefully told and beautifully filmed, but Water for Elephants suffers from a pronounced lack of chemistry between its leads.
Synopsis:
Jacob Jankowski (Robert Pattinson), a veterinary student, is close to graduating when a terrible tragedy forces him to leave school. [More]
#92
Critics Consensus: The franchise is showing its age, but Scream 4 is undeniably an improvement over its predecessor, with just enough meta humor and clever kills.
Synopsis:
It has been many years since the Ghostface Killer cut a deadly path through the town of Woodsboro. In order [More]
#93
Critics Consensus: The Conspirator is well cast and tells a worthy story, but many viewers will lack the patience for Redford's deliberate, stagebound approach.
Synopsis:
Following the assassination of President Lincoln, seven men and one woman are arrested and charged with conspiring to kill Lincoln, [More]
#94
Critics Consensus: The Devil's Double has plenty of gangster spectacle and Dominic Cooper ably playing off his dual roles, but this crime epic struggles to balance the fun of bad behavior with the dead serious crimes of its subject.
Synopsis:
Having been forced to act as a body double for one of Saddam Hussein's sons, Latif Yahia (Dominic Cooper) gives [More]
#95
Critics Consensus: Moderately witty and acceptably acted, Diary of a Wimpy Kid 2 isn't much worse than the first installment.
Synopsis:
Wimpy Greg Heffley (Zachary Gordon), now in seventh grade, thinks he has it all together. He has mastered middle school [More]
#96
Critics Consensus: The animation is as eye-popping as ever, but Happy Feet Two's narrative is too noisily incoherent to recapture the Oscar-winning charm of its predecessor.
Synopsis:
Mumble (Elijah Wood) the penguin, now called the Master of Tap, has an unusual problem: Erik, his son, is reluctant [More]
#97
Critics Consensus: There's an amazing true story at the heart of Soul Surfer -- and unfortunately, it's drowned by waves of Hollywood cheese.
Synopsis:
A natural talent in the sport of surfing, teenager Bethany Hamilton (AnnaSophia Robb) loses an arm in a shark attack. [More]
#98
Critics Consensus: Zoe Saldana has the chops but she's taken out by erratic and sloppy filmmaking.
Synopsis:
In 1992 Bogota, a little girl watches crime lord Don Luis and his henchman Marco murder her parents. Fifteen years [More]
#99
Critics Consensus: There's a complex man at the center of Machine Gun Preacher but the movie is too shapeless and emotionally vacant to bring his story to life.
Synopsis:
Sam Childers (Gerard Butler), a former biker, decides to go to East Africa to help repair homes destroyed by civil [More]
#100
Critics Consensus: Slow, joyless, and loaded with unintentionally humorous moments, Breaking Dawn Part 1 may satisfy the Twilight faithful, but it's strictly for fans of the franchise.
Synopsis:
At last, Bella and Edward are getting married. When Jacob finds out that Bella wants to spend her honeymoon as [More]