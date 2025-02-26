(Photo by Universal / courtesy Everett Collection. JAWS.)

100 Best Movies of 1975, Ranked by Tomatometer

1975 was a landmark year for the movie biz, with Jaws (directed by a 27-year-old Steven Spielberg) creating the summer blockbuster as we know it, where audiences lined up around the block to escape the heat and pick up some aquaphobia along the way.

As you’ll witness in our guide to the 100 best movies of 1975, Jaws was that rare beast that not only made all the money (it was the highest-grossing movie ever, beating 1972’s The Godfather, and to be bested by Star Wars in 1977), but also had critics putting up gone-fishin’ signs, while scooping up Academy Award nominations.

The list of 100 movies begin with Certified Fresh films, all of which were nominated for what might be the strongest Best Picture Oscar class ever. There’s Jaws, acting powerhouse showcase (and ultimate winner) One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Robert Altman’s wandering music opus Nashville, Stanley Kubrick cult fave Barry Lyndon, and progressive drama Dog Day Afternoon.

More 1975 Certified Fresh movies include major international pictures like spooky Australian New Waver Picnic at Hanging Rock, Michelangelo Antonioni The Passenger, and Chantal Akerman’s epic slice-of-life Jeanne Dielman, 23 quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles. Paranoid thrillers defined the decade, and ’75 got one of the most prominent ones with Three Days of the Condor, with Robert Redford taking the most ill-timed lunch break ever. And any sour seventies mood was lightened with comedies, from mainstream (Shampoo) to subversive (Monty Python and the Holy Grail) to camp transgressive (The Rocky Horror Picture Show).

#1 Jaws (1975)

97% 90% #1 Critics Consensus: Compelling, well-crafted storytelling and a judicious sense of terror ensure Steven Spielberg's Jaws has remained a benchmark in the art of delivering modern blockbuster thrills. Synopsis: When a young woman is killed by a shark while skinny-dipping near the New England tourist town of Amity Island, When a young woman is killed by a shark while skinny-dipping near the New England tourist town of Amity Island, [More] Starring: Roy Scheider , Robert Shaw , Richard Dreyfuss , Lorraine Gary Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#7 Nashville (1975)

90% 83% #7 Critics Consensus: Robert Altman captures the bravado and cynicism of the American dream in Nashville, a sprawling epic bursting with vivid performances and an unforgettable soundtrack. Synopsis: In this acclaimed Robert Altman drama, the lives of numerous people in the Tennessee capital intersect in unpredictable ways. Delbert In this acclaimed Robert Altman drama, the lives of numerous people in the Tennessee capital intersect in unpredictable ways. Delbert [More] Starring: Keith Carradine , Lily Tomlin , Karen Black , David Arkin Directed By: Robert Altman

#12 Shampoo (1975)

75% 56% #12 Critics Consensus: Shampoo trains a darkly comic lens on post-Nixon America, aiming at -- and often hitting -- an array of timely targets. Synopsis: Against the backdrop of Nixon's election to office, Beverly Hills hairdresser and notorious rake George Roundy (Warren Beatty) runs into Against the backdrop of Nixon's election to office, Beverly Hills hairdresser and notorious rake George Roundy (Warren Beatty) runs into [More] Starring: Warren Beatty , Julie Christie , Goldie Hawn , Lee Grant Directed By: Hal Ashby

#20 Grey Gardens (1975)

94% 85% #20 Critics Consensus: Edith and Edie Beale are eccentric subjects who offer a generous amount of themselves in Grey Gardens, an inquisitive and nonjudgmental exploration of the isolated socialites' lifestyle. Synopsis: This film explores the daily lives of two aging, eccentric relatives of Jackie Kennedy Onassis. Edie Bouvier Beale and her This film explores the daily lives of two aging, eccentric relatives of Jackie Kennedy Onassis. Edie Bouvier Beale and her [More] Directed By: Ellen Hovde , Albert Maysles , David Maysles , Muffie Meyer

#31 Shivers (1975)

85% 58% #31 Critics Consensus: Shivers uses elementally effective basic ingredients to brilliant effect - and lays the profoundly unsettling foundation for director David Cronenberg's career to follow. Synopsis: After a scientist living in a posh apartment complex slaughters a teen girl and kills himself, investigators discover that the After a scientist living in a posh apartment complex slaughters a teen girl and kills himself, investigators discover that the [More] Starring: Paul Hampton , Joe Silver , Lynn Lowry , Allan Kolman Directed By: David Cronenberg

#39 Tommy (1975)

74% 71% #39 Critics Consensus: Tommy is as erratic and propulsive as a game of pinball, incorporating The Who's songs into an irreverent odyssey with the visual imagination that only director Ken Russell can conjure. Synopsis: After seeing his stepfather murder his father during an argument over his mother, young Tommy goes into shock, suddenly becoming After seeing his stepfather murder his father during an argument over his mother, young Tommy goes into shock, suddenly becoming [More] Starring: Roger Daltrey , Ann-Margret , Oliver Reed , Elton John Directed By: Ken Russell

As you’ve seen, after the Certified Fresh films are movies rated Fresh on the Tomatometer. It’s not shortage of classics that haven’t reached the critics-review threshold for Certified Fresh status, including Andrei Tarkovsky’s Mirror, giallo centerpiece Deep Red, landmark eccentric documentary Grey Gardens, and sci-fi cult comedy A Boy and His Dog.

Rotten 1975 movies round out the list. Some of the ones that have endured with positive Popcornmeters are True Grit sequel Rooster Cogburn with John Wayne back in the saddle, Terror of Mechagodzilla (closing out Godzilla‘s Showa era), and exploitation icons Dolemite and Switchblade Sisters.

#52 Rollerball (1975)

68% 62% #52 Critics Consensus: In Rollerball, social commentary collides with high-speed action -- and the audience is the winner. Synopsis: The year is 2018 in a futuristic society where corporations have replaced countries. A violent futuristic game known as Rollerball The year is 2018 in a futuristic society where corporations have replaced countries. A violent futuristic game known as Rollerball [More] Starring: James Caan , John Houseman , Maud Adams , John Beck Directed By: Norman Jewison