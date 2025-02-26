(Photo by Universal / courtesy Everett Collection. JAWS.)

100 Best Movies of 1975, Ranked by Tomatometer

1975 was a landmark year for the movie biz, with Jaws (directed by a 27-year-old Steven Spielberg) creating the summer blockbuster as we know it, where audiences lined up around the block to escape the heat and pick up some aquaphobia along the way.

As you’ll witness in our guide to the 100 best movies of 1975, Jaws was that rare beast that not only made all the money (it was the highest-grossing movie ever, beating 1972’s The Godfather, and to be bested by Star Wars in 1977), but also had critics putting up gone-fishin’ signs, while scooping up Academy Award nominations.

The list of 100 movies begin with Certified Fresh films, all of which were nominated for what might be the strongest Best Picture Oscar class ever. There’s Jaws, acting powerhouse showcase (and ultimate winner) One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Robert Altman’s wandering music opus Nashville, Stanley Kubrick cult fave Barry Lyndon, and progressive drama Dog Day Afternoon.

More 1975 Certified Fresh movies include major international pictures like spooky Australian New Waver Picnic at Hanging Rock, Michelangelo Antonioni The Passenger, and Chantal Akerman’s epic slice-of-life Jeanne Dielman, 23 quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles. Paranoid thrillers defined the decade, and ’75 got one of the most prominent ones with Three Days of the Condor, with Robert Redford taking the most ill-timed lunch break ever. And any sour seventies mood was lightened with comedies, from mainstream (Shampoo) to subversive (Monty Python and the Holy Grail) to camp transgressive (The Rocky Horror Picture Show).

#1

Jaws (1975)
Tomatometer icon 97% Popcornmeter icon 90%

#1
Critics Consensus: Compelling, well-crafted storytelling and a judicious sense of terror ensure Steven Spielberg's Jaws has remained a benchmark in the art of delivering modern blockbuster thrills.
Synopsis: When a young woman is killed by a shark while skinny-dipping near the New England tourist town of Amity Island, [More]
Starring: Roy Scheider , Robert Shaw , Richard Dreyfuss , Lorraine Gary
Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#2

Dog Day Afternoon (1975)
Tomatometer icon 96% Popcornmeter icon 90%

#2
Critics Consensus: Framed by great work from director Sidney Lumet and fueled by a gripping performance from Al Pacino, Dog Day Afternoon offers a finely detailed snapshot of people in crisis with tension-soaked drama shaded in black humor.
Synopsis: When inexperienced criminal Sonny Wortzik (Al Pacino) leads a bank robbery in Brooklyn, things quickly go wrong, and a hostage [More]
Starring: Al Pacino , John Cazale , Charles Durning , Chris Sarandon
Directed By: Sidney Lumet

#3

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)
Tomatometer icon 96% Popcornmeter icon 95%

#3
Critics Consensus: A cult classic as gut-bustingly hilarious as it is blithely ridiculous, Monty Python and the Holy Grail has lost none of its exceedingly silly charm.
Synopsis: A comedic send-up of the grim circumstances of the Middle Ages as told through the story of King Arthur and [More]
Starring: Graham Chapman , John Cleese , Terry Gilliam , Eric Idle
Directed By: Terry Gilliam , Terry Jones

#4

Jeanne Dielman, 23 Quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles (1975)
Tomatometer icon 95% Popcornmeter icon 78%

#4
Critics Consensus: Jeanne Dielman, 23 Quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles offers a lingering, unvarnished, and ultimately mesmerizing look at one woman's existence.
Synopsis: Jeanne Dielman (Delphine Seyrig), the widowed mother of a teenage son, Sylvain (Jan Decorte), ekes out a drab, repetitive existence [More]
Starring: Delphine Seyrig , Jan Decorte , Jacques Doniol-Valcroze , Yves Bical
Directed By: Chantal Akerman

#5

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975)
Tomatometer icon 93% Popcornmeter icon 96%

#5
Critics Consensus: Jack Nicholson and Louise Fletcher are worthy adversaries in One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, with Miloš Forman's more grounded and morally ambiguous approach to Ken Kesey's surrealistic novel yielding a film of outsized power.
Synopsis: When Randle Patrick McMurphy (Jack Nicholson) gets transferred for evaluation from a prison farm to a mental institution, he assumes [More]
Starring: Jack Nicholson , Louise Fletcher , Brad Dourif , William Redfield
Directed By: Milos Forman

#6

Picnic at Hanging Rock (1975)
Tomatometer icon 92% Popcornmeter icon 83%

#6
Critics Consensus: Visually mesmerizing, Picnic at Hanging Rock is moody, unsettling, and enigmatic -- a masterpiece of Australian cinema and a major early triumph for director Peter Weir.
Synopsis: In the early 1900s, Miranda (Anne Lambert) attends a girls boarding school in Australia. One Valentine's Day, the school's typically [More]
Starring: Rachel Roberts , Dominic Guard , Helen Morse , Jacki Weaver
Directed By: Peter Weir

#7

Nashville (1975)
Tomatometer icon 90% Popcornmeter icon 83%

#7
Critics Consensus: Robert Altman captures the bravado and cynicism of the American dream in Nashville, a sprawling epic bursting with vivid performances and an unforgettable soundtrack.
Synopsis: In this acclaimed Robert Altman drama, the lives of numerous people in the Tennessee capital intersect in unpredictable ways. Delbert [More]
Starring: Keith Carradine , Lily Tomlin , Karen Black , David Arkin
Directed By: Robert Altman

#8

The Passenger (1975)
Tomatometer icon 88% Popcornmeter icon 84%

#8
Critics Consensus: Antonioni's classic, a tale of lonely, estranged characters on a journey though the mysterious landscapes of identity, shimmers with beauty and uncertainty.
Synopsis: David Locke (Jack Nicholson) is a world-weary American journalist who has been sent to cover a conflict in northern Africa, [More]
Starring: Jack Nicholson , Maria Schneider , Jenny Runacre , Ian Hendry
Directed By: Michelangelo Antonioni

#9

Three Days of the Condor (1975)
Tomatometer icon 87% Popcornmeter icon 83%

#9
Critics Consensus: This post-Watergate thriller captures the paranoid tenor of the times, thanks to Syndey Pollack's taut direction and excellent performances from Robert Redford and Faye Dunaway.
Synopsis: On a seemingly ordinary day, Joe Turner (Robert Redford), a quiet CIA codebreaker, walks into his workplace and finds that [More]
Starring: Robert Redford , Faye Dunaway , Cliff Robertson , Max von Sydow
Directed By: Sydney Pollack

#10

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)
Tomatometer icon 80% Popcornmeter icon 85%

#10
Critics Consensus: Rocky Horror Picture Show brings its quirky characters in tight, but it's the narrative thrust that really drives audiences insane and keeps 'em doing the time warp again.
Synopsis: In this cult classic, sweethearts Brad (Barry Bostwick) and Janet (Susan Sarandon), stuck with a flat tire during a storm, [More]
Starring: Tim Curry , Susan Sarandon , Barry Bostwick , Richard O'Brien
Directed By: Jim Sharman

#11

Barry Lyndon (1975)
Tomatometer icon 78% Popcornmeter icon 92%

#11
Critics Consensus: Cynical, ironic, and suffused with seductive natural lighting, Barry Lyndon is a complex character piece of a hapless man doomed by Georgian society.
Synopsis: How does an Irish lad without prospects become part of 18th-century English nobility? For Barry Lyndon (Ryan O'Neal) the answer [More]
Starring: Ryan O'Neal , Marisa Berenson , Patrick Magee , Hardy Krüger
Directed By: Stanley Kubrick

#12

Shampoo (1975)
Tomatometer icon 75% Popcornmeter icon 56%

#12
Critics Consensus: Shampoo trains a darkly comic lens on post-Nixon America, aiming at -- and often hitting -- an array of timely targets.
Synopsis: Against the backdrop of Nixon's election to office, Beverly Hills hairdresser and notorious rake George Roundy (Warren Beatty) runs into [More]
Starring: Warren Beatty , Julie Christie , Goldie Hawn , Lee Grant
Directed By: Hal Ashby

#13

The Mirror (1975)
Tomatometer icon 100% Popcornmeter icon 91%

#13
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Using a nonlinear structure interlaced with dreams and flashbacks, director Andrei Tarkovsky creates a stream-of-consciousness meditation on war, memory and [More]
Starring: Margarita Terekhova , Anatoliy Solonitsyn , Nikolay Grinko , Ignat Daniltsev
Directed By: Andrei Tarkovsky

#14

Love and Death (1975)
Tomatometer icon 100% Popcornmeter icon 90%

#14
Critics Consensus: Woody Allen plunks his neurotic persona into a Tolstoy pastiche and yields one of his funniest films, brimming with slapstick ingenuity and a literary inquiry into subjects as momentous as Love and Death.
Synopsis: In Woody Allen's comic take on 19th-century Russian philosophical novels and the Soviet-era epic films made from them, Boris (Woody [More]
Starring: Woody Allen , Diane Keaton , Georges Adet , Frank Adu
Directed By: Woody Allen

#15

Smile (1975)
Tomatometer icon 100% Popcornmeter icon 70%

#15
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The time has come for the annual Young American Miss Pageant in California. Executive producer Brenda (Barbara Feldon) focuses maniacally [More]
Starring: Bruce Dern , Barbara Feldon , Michael Kidd , Geoffrey Lewis
Directed By: Michael Ritchie

#16

Supervixens (1975)
Tomatometer icon 100% Popcornmeter icon 65%

#16
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A man falsely accused of killing his wife encounters one busty babe after another until he meets a super siren. [More]
Starring: Shari Eubank , Charles Napier , Uschi Digard , Charles Pitts
Directed By: Russ Meyer

#17

The Man From Hong Kong (1975)
Tomatometer icon 100% Popcornmeter icon 62%

#17
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A Hong Kong policeman (Jimmy Wang Yu) who knows kung fu busts an Australian drug lord (George Lazenby) who's not [More]
Starring: Jimmy Wang Yu , George Lazenby , Rebecca Gilling , Hugh Keays-Byrne
Directed By: Brian Trenchard-Smith

#18

Give 'Em Hell, Harry! (1975)
Tomatometer icon 100% Popcornmeter icon 83%

#18
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: President Harry S. Truman (James Whitmore) looks back on his life in this one-man performance. Over the course of the [More]
Starring: James Whitmore
Directed By: Steve Binder , Peter H. Hunt

#19

The Man Who Would Be King (1975)
Tomatometer icon 97% Popcornmeter icon 90%

#19
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Based on a short story by Rudyard Kipling, this adventure film follows the exploits of Peachy Carnehan (Michael Caine) and [More]
Starring: Sean Connery , Michael Caine , Christopher Plummer , Saeed Jaffrey
Directed By: John Huston

#20

Grey Gardens (1975)
Tomatometer icon 94% Popcornmeter icon 85%

#20
Critics Consensus: Edith and Edie Beale are eccentric subjects who offer a generous amount of themselves in Grey Gardens, an inquisitive and nonjudgmental exploration of the isolated socialites' lifestyle.
Synopsis: This film explores the daily lives of two aging, eccentric relatives of Jackie Kennedy Onassis. Edie Bouvier Beale and her [More]
Directed By: Ellen Hovde , Albert Maysles , David Maysles , Muffie Meyer

#21

Deep Red (1975)
Tomatometer icon 93% Popcornmeter icon 85%

#21
Critics Consensus: The kinetic camerawork and brutal over-the-top gore that made Dario Argento famous is on full display, but the addition of a compelling, complex story makes Deep Red a masterpiece.
Synopsis: A psychic medium (Macha Méril) is brutally murdered, and musician Marcus Daly (David Hemmings) feels a need to solve the [More]
Starring: David Hemmings , Daria Nicolodi , Gabriele Lavia , Clara Calamai
Directed By: Dario Argento

#22

The Story of Adele H (1975)
Tomatometer icon 93% Popcornmeter icon 80%

#22
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Adèle Hugo (Isabelle Adjani), daughter of renowned French writer Victor Hugo, falls in love with British soldier Albert Pinson (Bruce [More]
Starring: Isabelle Adjani , Bruce Robinson , Sylvia Marriott , Reuben Dorey
Directed By: François Truffaut

#23

The Magic Flute (1975)
Tomatometer icon 92% Popcornmeter icon 84%

#23
Critics Consensus: Fleet and joyous, Ingmar Bergman's filmed staging of Mozart's The Magic Flute captures the opera's mirth and satire with Scandinavian flair.
Synopsis: The Queen of the Night enlists a handsome prince named Tamino (Josef Köstlinger) to rescue her beautiful kidnapped daughter, Princess [More]
Starring: Ulrik Cold , Josef Köstlinger , Irma Urrila , Erik Sædén
Directed By: Ingmar Bergman

#24

Trilogy of Terror (1975)
Tomatometer icon 92% Popcornmeter icon 57%

#24
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The same woman (Karen Black) appears in three tales as a blackmailed teacher, a tormented lover and opposite sisters. [More]
Starring: Karen Black , Robert Burton , John Karlen , George Gaynes
Directed By: Dan Curtis

#25

Crazy Mama (1975)
Tomatometer icon 92% Popcornmeter icon 41%

#25
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: An evicted mother (Ann Sothern) and daughter (Cloris Leachman) lead a cross-country 1950s crime spree. [More]
Starring: Cloris Leachman , Stuart Whitman , Ann Sothern , Jim Backus
Directed By: Jonathan Demme

#26

Overlord (1975)
Tomatometer icon 90% Popcornmeter icon 73%

#26
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Private Tom Beddoes (Brian Stirner) is a delicate, unprepossessing young man who gets called to join the British army during [More]
Starring: Brian Stirner , Davyd Harries , Nicholas Ball , Julie Neesam
Directed By: Stuart Cooper

#27

Hearts of the West (1975)
Tomatometer icon 90% Popcornmeter icon 42%

#27
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: During the 1930s, endearingly naïve Lewis Tater (Jeff Bridges) aspires to be the next great American Western writer. But when [More]
Starring: Jeff Bridges , Andy Griffith , Donald Pleasence , Blythe Danner
Directed By: Howard Zieff

#28

Hard Times (1975)
Tomatometer icon 89% Popcornmeter icon 81%

#28
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: During the Great Depression, Chaney (Charles Bronson) bare-knuckle boxes to survive. Speed (James Coburn), an avid gambler, recognizes his talent [More]
Starring: Charles Bronson , James Coburn , Jill Ireland , Strother Martin
Directed By: Walter Hill

#29

Cooley High (1975)
Tomatometer icon 89% Popcornmeter icon 88%

#29
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Richard "Cochise" Morris (Lawrence-Hilton Jacobs), a local basketball hero, and Leroy "Preach" Jackson (Glynn Turman), who dreams of a career [More]
Starring: Glynn Turman , Lawrence-Hilton Jacobs , Garrett Morris , Cynthia Davis
Directed By: Michael Schultz

#30

The Return of the Pink Panther (1975)
Tomatometer icon 86% Popcornmeter icon 82%

#30
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: After he lets a robbery transpire right under his nose, the ever-bumbling Inspector Clouseau (Peter Sellers) is suspended by Chief [More]
Starring: Peter Sellers , Christopher Plummer , Herbert Lom , Catherine Schell
Directed By: Blake Edwards

#31

Shivers (1975)
Tomatometer icon 85% Popcornmeter icon 58%

#31
Critics Consensus: Shivers uses elementally effective basic ingredients to brilliant effect - and lays the profoundly unsettling foundation for director David Cronenberg's career to follow.
Synopsis: After a scientist living in a posh apartment complex slaughters a teen girl and kills himself, investigators discover that the [More]
Starring: Paul Hampton , Joe Silver , Lynn Lowry , Allan Kolman
Directed By: David Cronenberg

#32

Night Moves (1975)
Tomatometer icon 84% Popcornmeter icon 71%

#32
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Hard-nosed private investigator Harry Moseby (Gene Hackman), to distract himself from a rapidly deteriorating marriage, takes a case from an [More]
Starring: Gene Hackman , Jennifer Warren , Melanie Griffith , Susan Clark
Directed By: Arthur Penn

#33

French Connection II (1975)
Tomatometer icon 82% Popcornmeter icon 62%

#33
Critics Consensus: Flawed and more conventional than its predecessor, French Connection II still offers a wealth of dynamic action and gritty characterizations.
Synopsis: This sequel to William Friedkin's 1971 crime drama finds Detective "Popeye" Doyle (Gene Hackman) still hot on the trail of [More]
Starring: Gene Hackman , Fernando Rey , Bernard Fresson , Jean-Pierre Castaldi
Directed By: John Frankenheimer

#34

Death Race 2000 (1975)
Tomatometer icon 82% Popcornmeter icon 63%

#34
Critics Consensus: Death Race 2000 is a fun, campy classic, drawing genuine thrills from its mindless ultra-violence.
Synopsis: In the year 2000, America is a totalitarian regime on the brink of collapse. The most popular sport in this [More]
Starring: David Carradine , Simone Griffeth , Sylvester Stallone , Mary Woronov
Directed By: Paul Bartel

#35

The Man in the Glass Booth (1975)
Tomatometer icon 80% Popcornmeter icon 70%

#35
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A rich New York Jew (Maximilian Schell) is abducted and taken to Israel to stand trial as a Nazi war [More]
Starring: Maximilian Schell , Lois Nettleton , Luther Adler
Directed By: Arthur Hiller

#36

The Romantic Englishwoman (1975)
Tomatometer icon 80% Popcornmeter icon 38%

#36
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Lewis (Michael Caine), an English novelist with writer's block, suspects his wife, Elizabeth (Glenda Jackson), is having an affair when [More]
Starring: Glenda Jackson , Michael Caine , Helmut Berger , Marcus Richardson
Directed By: Joseph Losey

#37

Hester Street (1975)
Tomatometer icon 80% Popcornmeter icon 68%

#37
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Dealing with themes of assimilation, this film, set in the early 1900s, focuses on the experiences of an immigrant family [More]
Starring: Steven Keats , Carol Kane , Mel Howard , Dorrie Kavanaugh
Directed By: Joan Micklin Silver

#38

A Boy and His Dog (1975)
Tomatometer icon 78% Popcornmeter icon 63%

#38
Critics Consensus: An offbeat, eccentric black comedy, A Boy and His Dog features strong dialogue and an oddball vision of the future.
Synopsis: Vic (Don Johnson) is a libidinous 18-year-old traversing the post-apocalyptic desert of 2024, in the company of his telepathic dog, [More]
Starring: Don Johnson , Susanne Benton , Jason Robards , Alvy Moore
Directed By: L.Q. Jones

#39

Tommy (1975)
Tomatometer icon 74% Popcornmeter icon 71%

#39
Critics Consensus: Tommy is as erratic and propulsive as a game of pinball, incorporating The Who's songs into an irreverent odyssey with the visual imagination that only director Ken Russell can conjure.
Synopsis: After seeing his stepfather murder his father during an argument over his mother, young Tommy goes into shock, suddenly becoming [More]
Starring: Roger Daltrey , Ann-Margret , Oliver Reed , Elton John
Directed By: Ken Russell

#40

Escape to Witch Mountain (1975)
Tomatometer icon 73% Popcornmeter icon 59%

#40
Critics Consensus: Escape to Witch Mountain makes up for its lack of high stakes with a charming sense of adventure and excitement.
Synopsis: Tony (Ike Eisenmann) and Tia Malone (Kim Richards) are two orphaned siblings with extraordinary psychic powers. When their abilities attract [More]
Starring: Eddie Albert , Ray Milland , Donald Pleasence , Kim Richards
Directed By: John Hough

#41

Rancho Deluxe (1975)
Tomatometer icon 73% Popcornmeter icon 40%

#41
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Cattle rustlers Jack McKee (Jeff Bridges) and Cecil Colson (Sam Waterston) steadily steal cows from wealthy rancher John Brown (Clifton [More]
Starring: Jeff Bridges , Sam Waterston , Elizabeth Ashley , Charlene Dallas
Directed By: Frank Perry

#42

Bite the Bullet (1975)
Tomatometer icon 75% Popcornmeter icon 54%

#42
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A disparate group of individuals enter a horse race through 700 miles of the Wild West to win a large [More]
Starring: Gene Hackman , Candice Bergen , James Coburn , Ben Johnson
Directed By: Richard Brooks

#43

Dersu Uzala (1975)
Tomatometer icon 73% Popcornmeter icon 94%

#43
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: "Dersu Uzala" is epic in form yet intimate in scope. Set in the forests of Eastern Siberia at the turn [More]
Starring: Maxim Munzuk , Yuri Solomin , Vladimir Kremena , Suymenkul Chokmorov
Directed By: Akira Kurosawa

#44

Farewell, My Lovely (1975)
Tomatometer icon 71% Popcornmeter icon 71%

#44
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Ex-con Moose (Jack O'Halloran) hires private eye Phillip Marlowe (Robert Mitchum) to find his long-lost girlfriend, Velma, a lounge singer. [More]
Starring: Robert Mitchum , Charlotte Rampling , Sylvia Miles , John Ireland
Directed By: R.M. Richards

#45

Race With the Devil (1975)
Tomatometer icon 71% Popcornmeter icon 56%

#45
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Roger (Peter Fonda), his friend Frank (Warren Oates), and their wives (Lara Parker, Loretta Swit) are heading from San Antonio [More]
Starring: Peter Fonda , Warren Oates , Loretta Swit , Lara Parker
Directed By: Jack Starrett

#46

Rafferty and the Gold Dust Twins (1975)
Tomatometer icon 71% Popcornmeter icon 47%

#46
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: An armed woman (Sally Kellerman) and a runaway girl (Mackenzie Phillips) force a California clerk (Alan Arkin) to drive them [More]
Starring: Alan Arkin , Sally Kellerman , Mackenzie Phillips , Alex Rocco
Directed By: R.M. Richards

#47

The Wrong Move (1975)
Tomatometer icon 71% Popcornmeter icon 61%

#47
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A young German man who decides to become a writer, Wilhelm Meister (Rudiger Vogler) sets off on a journey of [More]
Starring: Rudiger Vogler , Hanna Schygulla , Hans Christian Blech , Peter Kern
Directed By: Wim Wenders

#48

The Sunshine Boys (1975)
Tomatometer icon 69% Popcornmeter icon 72%

#48
Critics Consensus: Thanks to the sparkling chemistry between its stars and Herbert Ross' gentle direction, this sweetly ambling comedy ranks among Neil Simon's finest screen adaptations.
Synopsis: Al Lewis (George Burns) and Willy Clark (Walter Matthau) are a pair of feuding vaudeville comedians (Lewis and Clark, naturally) [More]
Starring: Walter Matthau , George Burns , Richard Benjamin , Lee Meredith
Directed By: Herbert Ross

#49

Inserts (1975)
Tomatometer icon 69% Popcornmeter icon 55%

#49
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A has-been director (Richard Dreyfuss) cranks out 1930s stag films in his rococo Hollywood mansion. [More]
Starring: Richard Dreyfuss , Jessica Harper , Veronica Cartwright , Bob Hoskins
Directed By: John Byrum

#50

Breakheart Pass (1975)
Tomatometer icon 68% Popcornmeter icon 59%

#50
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: When diphtheria breaks out at Fort Humboldt, a train is dispatched with medical supplies and relief troops. Also on board [More]
Starring: Charles Bronson , Ben Johnson , Jill Ireland , Richard Crenna
Directed By: Tom Gries

As you’ve seen, after the Certified Fresh films are movies rated Fresh on the Tomatometer. It’s not shortage of classics that haven’t reached the critics-review threshold for Certified Fresh status, including Andrei Tarkovsky’s Mirror, giallo centerpiece Deep Red, landmark eccentric documentary Grey Gardens, and sci-fi cult comedy A Boy and His Dog.

Rotten 1975 movies round out the list. Some of the ones that have endured with positive Popcornmeters are True Grit sequel Rooster Cogburn with John Wayne back in the saddle, Terror of Mechagodzilla (closing out Godzilla‘s Showa era), and exploitation icons Dolemite and Switchblade Sisters.

#51

The Stepford Wives (1975)
Tomatometer icon 67% Popcornmeter icon 65%

#51
Critics Consensus: The Stepford Wives's inherent satire is ill-served by Bryan Forbes' stately direction, but William Goldman's script excels as a damning critique of a misogynistic society.
Synopsis: Joanna Eberhart (Katharine Ross) moves to the quiet town of Stepford with her husband (Peter Masterson) and children. The town [More]
Starring: Katharine Ross , Paula Prentiss , Patrick O'Neal , Peter Masterson
Directed By: Bryan Forbes

#52

Rollerball (1975)
Tomatometer icon 68% Popcornmeter icon 62%

#52
Critics Consensus: In Rollerball, social commentary collides with high-speed action -- and the audience is the winner.
Synopsis: The year is 2018 in a futuristic society where corporations have replaced countries. A violent futuristic game known as Rollerball [More]
Starring: James Caan , John Houseman , Maud Adams , John Beck
Directed By: Norman Jewison

#53

The Eiger Sanction (1975)
Tomatometer icon 67% Popcornmeter icon 54%

#53
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Former government assassin Jonathan Hemlock (Clint Eastwood) now devotes his time to teaching and collecting paintings, but his quiet life [More]
Starring: Clint Eastwood , George Kennedy , Vonetta McGee , Jack Cassidy
Directed By: Clint Eastwood

#54

Seven Beauties (1976)
Tomatometer icon 67% Popcornmeter icon 88%

#54
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In 1930s Italy, Pasqualino (Giancarlo Giannini), a low-level Sicilian thug, kills a man who disgraced his sister. Pasqualino pleads insanity [More]
Starring: Giancarlo Giannini , Fernando Rey , Shirley Stoler , Elena Fiore
Directed By: Lina Wertmüller

#55

The Great Waldo Pepper (1975)
Tomatometer icon 68% Popcornmeter icon 57%

#55
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Aerial tale set in the 1920s about a traveling aviator whose exaggerations look to be discovered when he begins work [More]
Starring: Robert Redford , Bo Svenson , Bo Brundin , Susan Sarandon
Directed By: George Roy Hill

#56

Posse (1975)
Tomatometer icon 67% Popcornmeter icon 52%

#56
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Texas Marshal Howard Nightingale (Kirk Douglas) aspires to become a U.S. senator and believes that to do so, he must [More]
Starring: Kirk Douglas , Bruce Dern , Bo Hopkins , James Stacy
Directed By: Kirk Douglas

#57

The Wilby Conspiracy (1975)
Tomatometer icon 67% Popcornmeter icon 44%

#57
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: English engineer Jim Keogh (Michael Caine) and black anti-apartheid activist Shack Twala (Sidney Poitier) go on the run together in [More]
Starring: Sidney Poitier , Michael Caine , Nicol Williamson , Prunella Gee
Directed By: Ralph Nelson

#58

The Wind and the Lion (1975)
Tomatometer icon 63% Popcornmeter icon 69%

#58
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: John Milius fictionalizes the historical story of President Roosevelt's attempts to deal with the kidnapping of an American citizen by [More]
Starring: Sean Connery , Candice Bergen , Brian Keith , John Huston
Directed By: John Milius

#59

Conduct Unbecoming (1975)
Tomatometer icon 63% Popcornmeter icon 35%

#59
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: On a British army base in India, two newcomers react in very different ways to their new setting. Lt. Millington [More]
Starring: Michael York , Richard Attenborough , Susannah York , Trevor Howard
Directed By: Michael Anderson

#60

The Day of the Locust (1975)
Tomatometer icon 63% Popcornmeter icon 75%

#60
Critics Consensus: Although its source material's themes are sometimes beyond The Day of the Locust's grasp, this is a consistently watchable adaptation that gains its own emotional power.
Synopsis: In 1930s Los Angeles, Hollywood shines like a beacon to all the helpless people scattered across the city. In one [More]
Starring: Donald Sutherland , William Atherton , Karen Black , Burgess Meredith
Directed By: John Schlesinger

#61

Breakout (1975)
Tomatometer icon 62% Popcornmeter icon 42%

#61
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A woman (Jill Ireland) hires a bush pilot (Charles Bronson) to free her husband (Robert Duvall), framed for a murder, [More]
Starring: Charles Bronson , Robert Duvall , Jill Ireland , John Huston
Directed By: Tom Gries

#62

Let's Do It Again (1975)
Tomatometer icon 60% Popcornmeter icon 86%

#62
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Milkman Clyde Williams (Sidney Poitier) and his best friend, Billy Foster (Bill Cosby), are members of a fraternal lodge, The [More]
Starring: Sidney Poitier , Bill Cosby , Jimmie Walker , Calvin Lockhart
Directed By: Sidney Poitier

#63

Dolemite (1975)
Tomatometer icon 57% Popcornmeter icon 66%

#63
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A wrongly jailed man (Rudy Ray Moore) and his female kung-fu friends seek vengeance on the rival (D'Urville Martin) who [More]
Starring: Rudy Ray Moore , D'Urville Martin , Jerry Jones , Lady Reed
Directed By: D'Urville Martin

#64

The Switchblade Sisters (1975)
Tomatometer icon 56% Popcornmeter icon 70%

#64
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The leader (Robbie Lee) of an all-girl gang feels threatened by a tough new member (Joanne Nail). [More]
Starring: Robbie Lee , Joanne Nail , Monica Gayle , Asher Brauner
Directed By: Jack Hill

#65

The Killer Elite (1975)
Tomatometer icon 56% Popcornmeter icon 33%

#65
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Friends George Hansen (Robert Duvall) and Mike Locken (James Caan) are hit men who do contract jobs for a company [More]
Starring: James Caan , Robert Duvall , Gig Young , Arthur Hill
Directed By: Sam Peckinpah

#66

The Adventure of Sherlock Holmes' Smarter Brother (1975)
Tomatometer icon 56% Popcornmeter icon 58%

#66
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Sigerson Holmes (Gene Wilder) has something to prove as the lesser-known brother of famed detective Sherlock Holmes. When Sherlock and [More]
Starring: Gene Wilder , Madeline Kahn , Marty Feldman , Dom DeLuise
Directed By: Gene Wilder

#67

The Apple Dumpling Gang (1975)
Tomatometer icon 56% Popcornmeter icon 60%

#67
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: After three poor orphans are sent to live with gambler Russell Donovan (Bill Bixby), they discover they have actually inherited [More]
Starring: Bill Bixby , Susan Clark , Tim Conway , Don Knotts
Directed By: Norman Tokar

#68

The Drowning Pool (1975)
Tomatometer icon 53% Popcornmeter icon 47%

#68
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A New Orleans oil heiress (Joanne Woodward) hires private eye Lew Harper (Paul Newman) to unravel a blackmail scheme. [More]
Starring: Paul Newman , Joanne Woodward , Anthony Franciosa , Murray Hamilton
Directed By: Stuart Rosenberg

#69

Hustle (1975)
Tomatometer icon 50% Popcornmeter icon 47%

#69
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The body of teenager Gloria Hollinger (Sharon Kelly) is found dead on a Los Angeles beach, and Lt. Phil Gaines [More]
Starring: Burt Reynolds , Catherine Deneuve , Ben Johnson , Paul Winfield
Directed By: Robert Aldrich

#70

Royal Flash (1975)
Tomatometer icon 50% Popcornmeter icon 64%

#70
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Capt. Harry Flashman (Malcolm McDowell) is an unapologetic rogue who'll stop at nothing to advance himself. In London, he seduces [More]
Starring: Malcolm McDowell , Alan Bates , Florinda Bolkan , Oliver Reed
Directed By: Richard Lester

#71

Lisztomania (1975)
Tomatometer icon 46% Popcornmeter icon 60%

#71
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Composers Franz Liszt (Roger Daltrey) and Richard Wagner (Paul Nicholas) live wildly, surrounded by groupies and mistresses. [More]
Starring: Roger Daltrey , Sara Kestelman , Paul Nicholas
Directed By: Ken Russell

#72

Rooster Cogburn (1975)
Tomatometer icon 45% Popcornmeter icon 70%

#72
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Sequel to the Oscar-winning "True Grit" finds the trigger-happy Rooster trying to win back his law badge by hunting a [More]
Starring: John Wayne , Katharine Hepburn , Anthony Zerbe , Richard Jordan
Directed By: Stuart Millar

#73

Rosebud (1975)
Tomatometer icon 44% Popcornmeter icon 20%

#73
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The CIA sends a British reporter (Peter O'Toole) to find five rich girls kidnapped by the PLO off a yacht [More]
Starring: Peter O'Toole , Richard Attenborough , Cliff Gorman , Claude Dauphin
Directed By: Otto Preminger

#74

The Prisoner of Second Avenue (1975)
Tomatometer icon 44% Popcornmeter icon 66%

#74
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Neurotic middle-aged New Yorker Mel Edison (Jack Lemmon) is fired from his advertising job, forcing his loving wife, Edna (Anne [More]
Starring: Jack Lemmon , Anne Bancroft , Gene Saks , Elizabeth Wilson
Directed By: Melvin Frank

#75

Sheila Levine Is Dead and Living in New York (1975)
Tomatometer icon 43% Popcornmeter icon 57%

#75
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A spoiled young woman (Jeannie Berlin) tries to make it in New York and latches onto a guy (Roy Scheider) [More]
Starring: Jeannie Berlin , Roy Scheider , Rebecca Dianna Smith , Janet Brandt
Directed By: Sidney J. Furie

#76

The Land That Time Forgot (1975)
Tomatometer icon 43% Popcornmeter icon 38%

#76
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Bowen Tyler (Doug McClure) is among a small group of survivors taken in by a German submarine after the vessel [More]
Starring: Doug McClure , Susan Penhaligon , John McEnery , Keith Barron
Directed By: Kevin Connor

#77

Terror of Mechagodzilla (1975)
Tomatometer icon 43% Popcornmeter icon 60%

#77
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The real Godzilla fights a cyborg Godzilla and another monster sent by aliens. [More]
Starring: Katsuhiko Sasaki , Tomoko Ai , Akihiko Hirata , Katsumasa Uchida
Directed By: Ishirô Honda

#78

End of the Game (1975)
Tomatometer icon 43% Popcornmeter icon 33%

#78
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Hans Baerlach (Martin Ritt) is a Swiss police detective who has dedicated much of his career to pursuing powerful and [More]
Starring: Jon Voight , Jacqueline Bisset , Martin Ritt , Robert Shaw
Directed By: Maximilian Schell

#79

Report to the Commissioner (1975)
Tomatometer icon 43% Popcornmeter icon 63%

#79
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Patty Butler (Susan Blakely) is a New York City police detective working undercover to investigate a Times Square drug-trafficking ring [More]
Starring: Michael Moriarty , Yaphet Kotto , Susan Blakely , Héctor Elizondo
Directed By: Milton Katselas

#80

The Fortune (1975)
Tomatometer icon 40% Popcornmeter icon 35%

#80
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In the 1920s, it is against the law to transport a woman across state lines for immoral purposes. But Nicky [More]
Starring: Jack Nicholson , Warren Beatty , Stockard Channing , Florence Stanley
Directed By: Mike Nichols

#81

Black Moon (1975)
Tomatometer icon 36% Popcornmeter icon 54%

#81
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A host of bizarre characters dominates a tale about a girl (Cathryn Harrison) on the run from warring forces in [More]
Starring: Cathryn Harrison , Therese Giehse , Alexandra Stewart , Joe Dallesandro
Directed By: Louis Malle

#82

Saturday Night at the Baths (1975)
Tomatometer icon 40% Popcornmeter icon 25%

#82
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A straight piano player must re-examine his attitude toward homosexuals after taking a job at the Continental Baths, one of [More]
Starring: Robert Aberdeen , Ellen Sheppard , Don Scotti , Steve Ostrow
Directed By: David Buckley

#83

The Wild Party (1975)
Tomatometer icon - - Popcornmeter icon 21%

#83
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A comic hopes to make a comeback by staging a lavish party and showing a movie he has made to [More]
Starring: James Coco , Raquel Welch , Perry King , Tiffany Bolling
Directed By: James Ivory

#84

Bucktown (1975)
Tomatometer icon 40% Popcornmeter icon 51%

#84
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: After his brother's death, Duke Johnson (Fred Williamson) travels to a small Southern town to organize his brother's funeral. During [More]
Starring: Fred Williamson , Pam Grier , Thalmus Rasulala , Tony King
Directed By: Arthur Marks

#85

Bug (1975)
Tomatometer icon 38% Popcornmeter icon 24%

#85
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A scientist (Bradford Dillman) experiments with mutated insects freed by an earthquake, making matters worse. [More]
Starring: Bradford Dillman , Joanna Miles , Richard Gilliland , Jamie Smith Jackson
Directed By: Jeannot Szwarc

#86

The Black Bird (1975)
Tomatometer icon 33% Popcornmeter icon 50%

#86
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Sam Spade Jr. (George Segal) inherits his father's detective business and the still-coveted Maltese falcon. [More]
Starring: George Segal , Stéphane Audran , Lionel Stander , Lee Patrick
Directed By: David Giler

#87

The Ultimate Warrior (1975)
Tomatometer icon 33% Popcornmeter icon 38%

#87
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A bald knife fighter (Yul Brynner) backs the baron (Max von Sydow) of a commune beset by gangs in post-plague [More]
Starring: Yul Brynner , Max von Sydow , Joanna Miles , William Smith
Directed By: Robert Clouse

#88

Man Friday (1975)
Tomatometer icon 33% Popcornmeter icon 67%

#88
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Shipwrecked Robinson Crusoe (Peter O'Toole) makes a native (Richard Roundtree) his slave, but gold and visitors change everything. [More]
Starring: Peter O'Toole , Richard Roundtree , Peter Cellier
Directed By: Jack Gold

#89

The Reincarnation of Peter Proud (1975)
Tomatometer icon 25% Popcornmeter icon 56%

#89
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Professor Peter Proud (Michael Sarrazin) keeps having a nightmare in which he watches a mysterious woman in a rowboat commit [More]
Starring: Michael Sarrazin , Jennifer O'Neill , Margot Kidder
Directed By: J. Lee Thompson

#90

The Hindenburg (1975)
Tomatometer icon 31% Popcornmeter icon 39%

#90
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Nazi Germany's prized airship is threatened with sabotage, so Col. Franz Ritter (George C. Scott) is charged with its safety. [More]
Starring: George C. Scott , Anne Bancroft , William Atherton , Roy Thinnes
Directed By: Robert Wise

#91

Funny Lady (1975)
Tomatometer icon 30% Popcornmeter icon 55%

#91
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In this sequel to "Funny Girl," Fanny Brice (Barbra Streisand) is now a huge star on Broadway whose fortunes have [More]
Starring: Barbra Streisand , James Caan , Omar Sharif , Roddy McDowall
Directed By: Herbert Ross

#92

Mahogany (1975)
Tomatometer icon 29% Popcornmeter icon 75%

#92
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Struggling Chicago fashion design student Tracy (Diana Ross) goes from rags to riches when a chance meeting with hotshot fashion [More]
Starring: Diana Ross , Billy Dee Williams , Anthony Perkins , Jean-Pierre Aumont
Directed By: Berry Gordy

#93

Mandingo (1975)
Tomatometer icon 29% Popcornmeter icon 65%

#93
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A Louisiana plantation owner's (James Mason) son (Perry King) has an affair with a slave, and he's not the only [More]
Starring: James Mason , Susan George , Perry King , Ken Norton
Directed By: Richard Fleischer

#94

Sheba, Baby (1975)
Tomatometer icon 29% Popcornmeter icon 30%

#94
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: When the loan business of her father, Andy (Rudy Challenger), is trashed by thugs looking to force a sale, Chicago [More]
Starring: Pam Grier , Austin Stoker , Rudy Challenger , Dick Merrifield
Directed By: William Girdler

#95

White Line Fever (1975)
Tomatometer icon 29% Popcornmeter icon 53%

#95
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: An independent trucker (Jan-Michael Vincent) with a pregnant wife (Kay Lenz) fights cargo crooks and the big shot they work [More]
Starring: Jan-Michael Vincent , Kay Lenz , Slim Pickens , L.Q. Jones
Directed By: Jonathan Kaplan

#96

Lucky Lady (1975)
Tomatometer icon 27% Popcornmeter icon 33%

#96
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Kibby Womack (Gene Hackman) and Walker Ellis (Burt Reynolds) are two best friends, riding high during Prohibition as the overseers [More]
Starring: Gene Hackman , Liza Minnelli , Burt Reynolds , Geoffrey Lewis
Directed By: Stanley Donen

#97

Brannigan (1975)
Tomatometer icon 25% Popcornmeter icon 40%

#97
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Police Detective Jim Brannigan (John Wayne) is sent from Chicago to London to extradite a wanted American criminal, Ben Larkin [More]
Starring: John Wayne , Richard Attenborough , Judy Geeson , Mel Ferrer
Directed By: Douglas Hickox

#98

At Long Last Love (1975)
Tomatometer icon 22% Popcornmeter icon 43%

#98
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A bored playboy (Burt Reynolds) woos a spoiled debutante (Cybill Shepherd) in art deco 1935 New York. [More]
Starring: Burt Reynolds , Cybill Shepherd , Madeline Kahn , Eileen Brennan
Directed By: Peter Bogdanovich

#99

Peeper (1975)
Tomatometer icon 22% Popcornmeter icon 47%

#99
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A detective is hired to locate a girl adopted 30 years earlier whose birth father wants to bequeath her his [More]
Starring: Michael Caine , Natalie Wood , Kitty Winn
Directed By: Peter Hyams

#100

The Devil's Rain (1975)
Tomatometer icon 17% Popcornmeter icon 34%

#100
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A murdered family's patriarch seeks revenge upon an Arizona coven that captures souls and worships Satan. [More]
Starring: Ernest Borgnine , Eddie Albert , Ida Lupino , William Shatner
Directed By: Robert Feust

