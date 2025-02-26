(Photo by Universal / courtesy Everett Collection. JAWS.)
100 Best Movies of 1975, Ranked by Tomatometer
1975 was a landmark year for the movie biz, with Jaws (directed by a 27-year-old Steven Spielberg) creating the summer blockbuster as we know it, where audiences lined up around the block to escape the heat and pick up some aquaphobia along the way.
As you’ll witness in our guide to the 100 best movies of 1975, Jaws was that rare beast that not only made all the money (it was the highest-grossing movie ever, beating 1972’s The Godfather, and to be bested by Star Wars in 1977), but also had critics putting up gone-fishin’ signs, while scooping up Academy Award nominations.
The list of 100 movies begin with Certified Fresh films, all of which were nominated for what might be the strongest Best Picture Oscar class ever. There’s Jaws, acting powerhouse showcase (and ultimate winner) One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Robert Altman’s wandering music opus Nashville, Stanley Kubrick cult fave Barry Lyndon, and progressive drama Dog Day Afternoon.
More 1975 Certified Fresh movies include major international pictures like spooky Australian New Waver Picnic at Hanging Rock, Michelangelo Antonioni The Passenger, and Chantal Akerman’s epic slice-of-life Jeanne Dielman, 23 quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles. Paranoid thrillers defined the decade, and ’75 got one of the most prominent ones with Three Days of the Condor, with Robert Redford taking the most ill-timed lunch break ever. And any sour seventies mood was lightened with comedies, from mainstream (Shampoo) to subversive (Monty Python and the Holy Grail) to camp transgressive (The Rocky Horror Picture Show).
#1
Critics Consensus: Compelling, well-crafted storytelling and a judicious sense of terror ensure Steven Spielberg's Jaws has remained a benchmark in the art of delivering modern blockbuster thrills.
Synopsis:
When a young woman is killed by a shark while skinny-dipping near the New England tourist town of Amity Island, [More]
#2
Critics Consensus: Framed by great work from director Sidney Lumet and fueled by a gripping performance from Al Pacino, Dog Day Afternoon offers a finely detailed snapshot of people in crisis with tension-soaked drama shaded in black humor.
Synopsis:
When inexperienced criminal Sonny Wortzik (Al Pacino) leads a bank robbery in Brooklyn, things quickly go wrong, and a hostage [More]
#3
Critics Consensus: A cult classic as gut-bustingly hilarious as it is blithely ridiculous, Monty Python and the Holy Grail has lost none of its exceedingly silly charm.
Synopsis:
A comedic send-up of the grim circumstances of the Middle Ages as told through the story of King Arthur and [More]
#4
Critics Consensus: Jeanne Dielman, 23 Quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles offers a lingering, unvarnished, and ultimately mesmerizing look at one woman's existence.
Synopsis:
Jeanne Dielman (Delphine Seyrig), the widowed mother of a teenage son, Sylvain (Jan Decorte), ekes out a drab, repetitive existence [More]
#5
Critics Consensus: Jack Nicholson and Louise Fletcher are worthy adversaries in One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, with Miloš Forman's more grounded and morally ambiguous approach to Ken Kesey's surrealistic novel yielding a film of outsized power.
Synopsis:
When Randle Patrick McMurphy (Jack Nicholson) gets transferred for evaluation from a prison farm to a mental institution, he assumes [More]
#6
Critics Consensus: Visually mesmerizing, Picnic at Hanging Rock is moody, unsettling, and enigmatic -- a masterpiece of Australian cinema and a major early triumph for director Peter Weir.
Synopsis:
In the early 1900s, Miranda (Anne Lambert) attends a girls boarding school in Australia. One Valentine's Day, the school's typically [More]
#7
Critics Consensus: Robert Altman captures the bravado and cynicism of the American dream in Nashville, a sprawling epic bursting with vivid performances and an unforgettable soundtrack.
Synopsis:
In this acclaimed Robert Altman drama, the lives of numerous people in the Tennessee capital intersect in unpredictable ways. Delbert [More]
#8
Critics Consensus: Antonioni's classic, a tale of lonely, estranged characters on a journey though the mysterious landscapes of identity, shimmers with beauty and uncertainty.
Synopsis:
David Locke (Jack Nicholson) is a world-weary American journalist who has been sent to cover a conflict in northern Africa, [More]
#9
Critics Consensus: This post-Watergate thriller captures the paranoid tenor of the times, thanks to Syndey Pollack's taut direction and excellent performances from Robert Redford and Faye Dunaway.
Synopsis:
On a seemingly ordinary day, Joe Turner (Robert Redford), a quiet CIA codebreaker, walks into his workplace and finds that [More]
#10
Critics Consensus: Rocky Horror Picture Show brings its quirky characters in tight, but it's the narrative thrust that really drives audiences insane and keeps 'em doing the time warp again.
Synopsis:
In this cult classic, sweethearts Brad (Barry Bostwick) and Janet (Susan Sarandon), stuck with a flat tire during a storm, [More]
#11
Critics Consensus: Cynical, ironic, and suffused with seductive natural lighting, Barry Lyndon is a complex character piece of a hapless man doomed by Georgian society.
Synopsis:
How does an Irish lad without prospects become part of 18th-century English nobility? For Barry Lyndon (Ryan O'Neal) the answer [More]
#12
Critics Consensus: Shampoo trains a darkly comic lens on post-Nixon America, aiming at -- and often hitting -- an array of timely targets.
Synopsis:
Against the backdrop of Nixon's election to office, Beverly Hills hairdresser and notorious rake George Roundy (Warren Beatty) runs into [More]
#13
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Using a nonlinear structure interlaced with dreams and flashbacks, director Andrei Tarkovsky creates a stream-of-consciousness meditation on war, memory and [More]
#14
Critics Consensus: Woody Allen plunks his neurotic persona into a Tolstoy pastiche and yields one of his funniest films, brimming with slapstick ingenuity and a literary inquiry into subjects as momentous as Love and Death.
Synopsis:
In Woody Allen's comic take on 19th-century Russian philosophical novels and the Soviet-era epic films made from them, Boris (Woody [More]
#15
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
The time has come for the annual Young American Miss Pageant in California. Executive producer Brenda (Barbara Feldon) focuses maniacally [More]
#16
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A man falsely accused of killing his wife encounters one busty babe after another until he meets a super siren. [More]
#17
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A Hong Kong policeman (Jimmy Wang Yu) who knows kung fu busts an Australian drug lord (George Lazenby) who's not [More]
#18
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
President Harry S. Truman (James Whitmore) looks back on his life in this one-man performance. Over the course of the [More]
#19
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Based on a short story by Rudyard Kipling, this adventure film follows the exploits of Peachy Carnehan (Michael Caine) and [More]
#20
Critics Consensus: Edith and Edie Beale are eccentric subjects who offer a generous amount of themselves in Grey Gardens, an inquisitive and nonjudgmental exploration of the isolated socialites' lifestyle.
Synopsis:
This film explores the daily lives of two aging, eccentric relatives of Jackie Kennedy Onassis. Edie Bouvier Beale and her [More]
#21
Critics Consensus: The kinetic camerawork and brutal over-the-top gore that made Dario Argento famous is on full display, but the addition of a compelling, complex story makes Deep Red a masterpiece.
Synopsis:
A psychic medium (Macha Méril) is brutally murdered, and musician Marcus Daly (David Hemmings) feels a need to solve the [More]
#22
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Adèle Hugo (Isabelle Adjani), daughter of renowned French writer Victor Hugo, falls in love with British soldier Albert Pinson (Bruce [More]
#23
Critics Consensus: Fleet and joyous, Ingmar Bergman's filmed staging of Mozart's The Magic Flute captures the opera's mirth and satire with Scandinavian flair.
Synopsis:
The Queen of the Night enlists a handsome prince named Tamino (Josef Köstlinger) to rescue her beautiful kidnapped daughter, Princess [More]
#24
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
The same woman (Karen Black) appears in three tales as a blackmailed teacher, a tormented lover and opposite sisters. [More]
#25
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
An evicted mother (Ann Sothern) and daughter (Cloris Leachman) lead a cross-country 1950s crime spree. [More]
#26
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Private Tom Beddoes (Brian Stirner) is a delicate, unprepossessing young man who gets called to join the British army during [More]
#27
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
During the 1930s, endearingly naïve Lewis Tater (Jeff Bridges) aspires to be the next great American Western writer. But when [More]
#28
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
During the Great Depression, Chaney (Charles Bronson) bare-knuckle boxes to survive. Speed (James Coburn), an avid gambler, recognizes his talent [More]
#29
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Richard "Cochise" Morris (Lawrence-Hilton Jacobs), a local basketball hero, and Leroy "Preach" Jackson (Glynn Turman), who dreams of a career [More]
#30
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
After he lets a robbery transpire right under his nose, the ever-bumbling Inspector Clouseau (Peter Sellers) is suspended by Chief [More]
#31
Critics Consensus: Shivers uses elementally effective basic ingredients to brilliant effect - and lays the profoundly unsettling foundation for director David Cronenberg's career to follow.
Synopsis:
After a scientist living in a posh apartment complex slaughters a teen girl and kills himself, investigators discover that the [More]
#32
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Hard-nosed private investigator Harry Moseby (Gene Hackman), to distract himself from a rapidly deteriorating marriage, takes a case from an [More]
#33
Critics Consensus: Flawed and more conventional than its predecessor, French Connection II still offers a wealth of dynamic action and gritty characterizations.
Synopsis:
This sequel to William Friedkin's 1971 crime drama finds Detective "Popeye" Doyle (Gene Hackman) still hot on the trail of [More]
#34
Critics Consensus: Death Race 2000 is a fun, campy classic, drawing genuine thrills from its mindless ultra-violence.
Synopsis:
In the year 2000, America is a totalitarian regime on the brink of collapse. The most popular sport in this [More]
#35
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A rich New York Jew (Maximilian Schell) is abducted and taken to Israel to stand trial as a Nazi war [More]
#36
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Lewis (Michael Caine), an English novelist with writer's block, suspects his wife, Elizabeth (Glenda Jackson), is having an affair when [More]
#37
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Dealing with themes of assimilation, this film, set in the early 1900s, focuses on the experiences of an immigrant family [More]
#38
Critics Consensus: An offbeat, eccentric black comedy, A Boy and His Dog features strong dialogue and an oddball vision of the future.
Synopsis:
Vic (Don Johnson) is a libidinous 18-year-old traversing the post-apocalyptic desert of 2024, in the company of his telepathic dog, [More]
#39
Critics Consensus: Tommy is as erratic and propulsive as a game of pinball, incorporating The Who's songs into an irreverent odyssey with the visual imagination that only director Ken Russell can conjure.
Synopsis:
After seeing his stepfather murder his father during an argument over his mother, young Tommy goes into shock, suddenly becoming [More]
#40
Critics Consensus: Escape to Witch Mountain makes up for its lack of high stakes with a charming sense of adventure and excitement.
Synopsis:
Tony (Ike Eisenmann) and Tia Malone (Kim Richards) are two orphaned siblings with extraordinary psychic powers. When their abilities attract [More]
#41
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Cattle rustlers Jack McKee (Jeff Bridges) and Cecil Colson (Sam Waterston) steadily steal cows from wealthy rancher John Brown (Clifton [More]
#42
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A disparate group of individuals enter a horse race through 700 miles of the Wild West to win a large [More]
#43
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
"Dersu Uzala" is epic in form yet intimate in scope. Set in the forests of Eastern Siberia at the turn [More]
#44
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Ex-con Moose (Jack O'Halloran) hires private eye Phillip Marlowe (Robert Mitchum) to find his long-lost girlfriend, Velma, a lounge singer. [More]
#45
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Roger (Peter Fonda), his friend Frank (Warren Oates), and their wives (Lara Parker, Loretta Swit) are heading from San Antonio [More]
#46
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
An armed woman (Sally Kellerman) and a runaway girl (Mackenzie Phillips) force a California clerk (Alan Arkin) to drive them [More]
#47
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A young German man who decides to become a writer, Wilhelm Meister (Rudiger Vogler) sets off on a journey of [More]
#48
Critics Consensus: Thanks to the sparkling chemistry between its stars and Herbert Ross' gentle direction, this sweetly ambling comedy ranks among Neil Simon's finest screen adaptations.
Synopsis:
Al Lewis (George Burns) and Willy Clark (Walter Matthau) are a pair of feuding vaudeville comedians (Lewis and Clark, naturally) [More]
#49
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A has-been director (Richard Dreyfuss) cranks out 1930s stag films in his rococo Hollywood mansion. [More]
#50
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
When diphtheria breaks out at Fort Humboldt, a train is dispatched with medical supplies and relief troops. Also on board [More]
As you’ve seen, after the Certified Fresh films are movies rated Fresh on the Tomatometer. It’s not shortage of classics that haven’t reached the critics-review threshold for Certified Fresh status, including Andrei Tarkovsky’s Mirror, giallo centerpiece Deep Red, landmark eccentric documentary Grey Gardens, and sci-fi cult comedy A Boy and His Dog.
Rotten 1975 movies round out the list. Some of the ones that have endured with positive Popcornmeters are True Grit sequel Rooster Cogburn with John Wayne back in the saddle, Terror of Mechagodzilla (closing out Godzilla‘s Showa era), and exploitation icons Dolemite and Switchblade Sisters.
#51
Critics Consensus: The Stepford Wives's inherent satire is ill-served by Bryan Forbes' stately direction, but William Goldman's script excels as a damning critique of a misogynistic society.
Synopsis:
Joanna Eberhart (Katharine Ross) moves to the quiet town of Stepford with her husband (Peter Masterson) and children. The town [More]
#52
Critics Consensus: In Rollerball, social commentary collides with high-speed action -- and the audience is the winner.
Synopsis:
The year is 2018 in a futuristic society where corporations have replaced countries. A violent futuristic game known as Rollerball [More]
#53
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Former government assassin Jonathan Hemlock (Clint Eastwood) now devotes his time to teaching and collecting paintings, but his quiet life [More]
#54
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In 1930s Italy, Pasqualino (Giancarlo Giannini), a low-level Sicilian thug, kills a man who disgraced his sister. Pasqualino pleads insanity [More]
#55
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Aerial tale set in the 1920s about a traveling aviator whose exaggerations look to be discovered when he begins work [More]
#56
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Texas Marshal Howard Nightingale (Kirk Douglas) aspires to become a U.S. senator and believes that to do so, he must [More]
#57
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
English engineer Jim Keogh (Michael Caine) and black anti-apartheid activist Shack Twala (Sidney Poitier) go on the run together in [More]
#58
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
John Milius fictionalizes the historical story of President Roosevelt's attempts to deal with the kidnapping of an American citizen by [More]
#59
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
On a British army base in India, two newcomers react in very different ways to their new setting. Lt. Millington [More]
#60
Critics Consensus: Although its source material's themes are sometimes beyond The Day of the Locust's grasp, this is a consistently watchable adaptation that gains its own emotional power.
Synopsis:
In 1930s Los Angeles, Hollywood shines like a beacon to all the helpless people scattered across the city. In one [More]
#61
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A woman (Jill Ireland) hires a bush pilot (Charles Bronson) to free her husband (Robert Duvall), framed for a murder, [More]
#62
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Milkman Clyde Williams (Sidney Poitier) and his best friend, Billy Foster (Bill Cosby), are members of a fraternal lodge, The [More]
#63
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A wrongly jailed man (Rudy Ray Moore) and his female kung-fu friends seek vengeance on the rival (D'Urville Martin) who [More]
#64
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
The leader (Robbie Lee) of an all-girl gang feels threatened by a tough new member (Joanne Nail). [More]
#65
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Friends George Hansen (Robert Duvall) and Mike Locken (James Caan) are hit men who do contract jobs for a company [More]
#66
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Sigerson Holmes (Gene Wilder) has something to prove as the lesser-known brother of famed detective Sherlock Holmes. When Sherlock and [More]
#67
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
After three poor orphans are sent to live with gambler Russell Donovan (Bill Bixby), they discover they have actually inherited [More]
#68
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A New Orleans oil heiress (Joanne Woodward) hires private eye Lew Harper (Paul Newman) to unravel a blackmail scheme. [More]
#69
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
The body of teenager Gloria Hollinger (Sharon Kelly) is found dead on a Los Angeles beach, and Lt. Phil Gaines [More]
#70
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Capt. Harry Flashman (Malcolm McDowell) is an unapologetic rogue who'll stop at nothing to advance himself. In London, he seduces [More]
#71
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Composers Franz Liszt (Roger Daltrey) and Richard Wagner (Paul Nicholas) live wildly, surrounded by groupies and mistresses. [More]
#72
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Sequel to the Oscar-winning "True Grit" finds the trigger-happy Rooster trying to win back his law badge by hunting a [More]
#73
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
The CIA sends a British reporter (Peter O'Toole) to find five rich girls kidnapped by the PLO off a yacht [More]
#74
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Neurotic middle-aged New Yorker Mel Edison (Jack Lemmon) is fired from his advertising job, forcing his loving wife, Edna (Anne [More]
#75
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A spoiled young woman (Jeannie Berlin) tries to make it in New York and latches onto a guy (Roy Scheider) [More]
#76
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Bowen Tyler (Doug McClure) is among a small group of survivors taken in by a German submarine after the vessel [More]
#77
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
The real Godzilla fights a cyborg Godzilla and another monster sent by aliens. [More]
#78
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Hans Baerlach (Martin Ritt) is a Swiss police detective who has dedicated much of his career to pursuing powerful and [More]
#79
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Patty Butler (Susan Blakely) is a New York City police detective working undercover to investigate a Times Square drug-trafficking ring [More]
#80
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In the 1920s, it is against the law to transport a woman across state lines for immoral purposes. But Nicky [More]
#81
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A host of bizarre characters dominates a tale about a girl (Cathryn Harrison) on the run from warring forces in [More]
#82
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A straight piano player must re-examine his attitude toward homosexuals after taking a job at the Continental Baths, one of [More]
#83
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A comic hopes to make a comeback by staging a lavish party and showing a movie he has made to [More]
#84
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
After his brother's death, Duke Johnson (Fred Williamson) travels to a small Southern town to organize his brother's funeral. During [More]
#85
Bug
(1975)
38%
24%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A scientist (Bradford Dillman) experiments with mutated insects freed by an earthquake, making matters worse. [More]
#86
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Sam Spade Jr. (George Segal) inherits his father's detective business and the still-coveted Maltese falcon. [More]
#87
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A bald knife fighter (Yul Brynner) backs the baron (Max von Sydow) of a commune beset by gangs in post-plague [More]
#88
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Shipwrecked Robinson Crusoe (Peter O'Toole) makes a native (Richard Roundtree) his slave, but gold and visitors change everything. [More]
#89
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Professor Peter Proud (Michael Sarrazin) keeps having a nightmare in which he watches a mysterious woman in a rowboat commit [More]
#90
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Nazi Germany's prized airship is threatened with sabotage, so Col. Franz Ritter (George C. Scott) is charged with its safety. [More]
#91
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In this sequel to "Funny Girl," Fanny Brice (Barbra Streisand) is now a huge star on Broadway whose fortunes have [More]
#92
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Struggling Chicago fashion design student Tracy (Diana Ross) goes from rags to riches when a chance meeting with hotshot fashion [More]
#93
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A Louisiana plantation owner's (James Mason) son (Perry King) has an affair with a slave, and he's not the only [More]
#94
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
When the loan business of her father, Andy (Rudy Challenger), is trashed by thugs looking to force a sale, Chicago [More]
#95
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
An independent trucker (Jan-Michael Vincent) with a pregnant wife (Kay Lenz) fights cargo crooks and the big shot they work [More]
#96
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Kibby Womack (Gene Hackman) and Walker Ellis (Burt Reynolds) are two best friends, riding high during Prohibition as the overseers [More]
#97
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Police Detective Jim Brannigan (John Wayne) is sent from Chicago to London to extradite a wanted American criminal, Ben Larkin [More]
#98
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A bored playboy (Burt Reynolds) woos a spoiled debutante (Cybill Shepherd) in art deco 1935 New York. [More]
#99
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A detective is hired to locate a girl adopted 30 years earlier whose birth father wants to bequeath her his [More]
#100
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A murdered family's patriarch seeks revenge upon an Arizona coven that captures souls and worships Satan. [More]