How to Watch Godzilla Movies In Order
Untangling the Godzilla series continuity and watching the movies in order can be a kaiju-sized endeavor, but if you get lost, just remember one thing: Green lizard bad. But also sometimes good!
The franchise launched in 1954 with the black-and-white original, both a creature feature that was en vogue for the decade and a metaphor for nuclear fallout and atomic fear. Today, the lizard is loved as much as any time in his 70-year history, with Japan’s Shin Godzilla and Godzilla Minus One stomping box office and awards records, and running parallel to America’s Monsterverse, the royal rumble featuring Godzilla, Kong, Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah, with more challengers to come.
The Monsterverse, which launched in 2014, is driven by Legendary Entertainment, while in Japan, Toho has held and steered Godzilla since deep-sea birth. In our guide to Godzilla movies in order, we’ll start at the very beginning and then navigate the separate eras of our dear god of destruction. (Thanks to IGN and Wikizilla for details and reference.)
Showa era (1954-1975)
The Showa era (named so after the Japan’s then-reigning emperor) is one storyline that can be separated by three periods. There is the original duology of Godzilla (1954) and Godzilla Raids Again (1955), with Godzilla, King of the Monsters! being the widely-seen American cut of Godzilla starring Raymond Burr. Godzilla was released from his long ice bath in the revival period of the ’60s, which sees his evolution as an anti-hero, and where we’re first introduced to his monster rivals and allies. Toho then held their Champion Film Festival from 1969 to 1978, and the movies produced for the fest re-framed Godzilla as a children’s matinee idol. These as-such Champion movies take place between 1967’s Son of Godzilla and 1968’s Destroy All Monsters. All of these are collected in Criterion Collection’s epic box set from 2019.
Original duology (1954-1955)
Godzilla
(1954)
Godzilla Raids Again
(1955)
*American version of Godzilla
Godzilla, King of the Monsters!
(1956)
Revival period (1962-1968)
King Kong vs. Godzilla
(1962)
Mothra vs. Godzilla
(1964)
Ghidrah, the Three-Headed Monster
(1965)
Invasion of Astro-Monster
(1965)
Ebirah, Horror of the Deep
(1966)
Son of Godzilla
(1967)
Destroy All Monsters!
(1968)
Champion period (1969-1975)
All Monsters Attack
(1969)
Godzilla vs. Hedorah
(1971)
Godzilla vs. Gigan
(1972)
Godzilla vs. Megalon
(1973)
Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla
(1974)
Terror of Mechagodzilla
(1975)
Heisei era (1984-1995)
The Heisei era (again named after the Emperor of Japan who reigned over most of this timeline) pulls a Halloween and ignores every sequel after the first, following then its own separate continuity.
The Return of Godzilla
(1984)
Godzilla 1985
(1984)
*American version of Return
Godzilla vs. Biollante
(1989)
Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah
(1991)
Godzilla and Mothra: The Battle for Earth
(1992)
Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla II
(1993)
Godzilla vs. Space Godzilla
(1994)
Godzilla vs. Destoroyah
(1995)
TriStar era (1998)
This era, as it were (named after the producing studio), resulted in the American would-be blockbuster.
Godzilla
(1998)
Millennium era (1999-2004)
After 1998’s failure to launch, Toho took what opportunity there was to set up a new story that could boast spanning millennia. Once again, these steer clear of all sequels after the 1954 original.
Godzilla 2000
(2000)
Godzilla vs. Megaguirus
(2000)
Godzilla, Mothra, King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack!
(2001)
Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla
(2002)
Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S.
(2003)
Godzilla: Final Wars
(2004)
Monsterverse (2014-)
Legendary Entertainment produced a solo Godzilla movie in 2014, with rights being subsequently secured for apex axe Kong for future fights, plus more from the Toho stable. Godzilla vs. Kong swatted the pandemic blues away, with the two forces collaborating in The New Empire.
Godzilla
(2014)
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
(2019)
Godzilla vs. Kong
(2021)
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire
(2024)
Reiwa era (2016-)
Encouraged again by the American counterpart run, the Reiwa era began with Shin Godzilla, part of a loose branding that saw other Japanese pop culture titans like Ultraman and Kamen Rider. An animated trilogy was released in theaters in Japan and saw release in America on Netflix. Godzilla Minus One, the first period piece of the series, is set post-World War II and won Gojira-san his first Oscar for Best Visual Effects.
Shin Godzilla
(2016)
Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters
(2017)
Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle
(2018)
Godzilla: The Planet Eater
(2018)
Godzilla Minus One
(2023)
See below for the full continuous list of Godzilla movies in order.
Critics Consensus: More than straight monster-movie fare, Gojira offers potent, sobering postwar commentary.
Synopsis:
A fire-breathing behemoth terrorizes Japan after an atomic bomb awakens it from its centuries-old sleep.
Synopsis:
A U.S. newsman (Raymond Burr) in Tokyo recounts the story of a huge dinosaur roused from the sea by an
Synopsis:
The monster ape and dinosaur toss around a boulder and slug it out on Mount Fuji.
Synopsis:
Japan comes under attack from two monsters in a giant monster battle between a rampaging Godzilla and the colossal genetically
Synopsis:
Godzilla, Rodan and Mothra team up to save mankind from the deadliest threat of all -- a fire-breathing space monster.
Synopsis:
An astronaut (Akira Takarada) goes to Planet X to fetch Rodan and Godzilla, lent to aliens supposedly in distress.
Synopsis:
Godzilla and Mothra put aside their differences to battle a giant crustacean that can regenerate its broken limbs.
Synopsis:
In this Japanese monster movie, the massive Godzilla comes to the aid of his newborn son, who hatches from an
Synopsis:
Scientists (Jun Tazaki, Yoshio Tsuchiya) face Godzilla, Rodan, Mothra and more obscure Japanese monsters sent by she-aliens.
Synopsis:
A bullied schoolboy dreams of traveling to Monster Island, where Godzilla's son, Minya, is also dealing with the the problems
Synopsis:
Godzilla fights pollution in the form of living sludge found by a scientist (Akira Yamauchi) and his son (Toshie Kimura).
Synopsis:
Godzilla and Angorus fight three-headed dragon Ghidrah and huge bird Gigan at a cartoonist's theme park.
Synopsis:
Godzilla and flying cyborg Jet Jaguar meet a giant cockroach and a big black chicken sent by Seatopians.
Synopsis:
An Okinawan monster-god helps Godzilla defeat his bionic double.
Synopsis:
The real Godzilla fights a cyborg Godzilla and another monster sent by aliens.
Synopsis:
The Japanese dinosaur wakes up and swims toward Tokyo, leaving a wake of nuclear destruction.
Synopsis:
The monster dinosaur wrecks Tokyo some more and meets a monster plant created from his own cells.
Synopsis:
Time-travelers' efforts to prevent a dinosaur's mutation result in the creation of a three-headed dragon that terrorizes Japan.
Synopsis:
After a meteorite awakens Godzilla, Mothra and a dark counterpart named Battra join forces to defeat him.
Synopsis:
A radioactive dinosaur fights a genetically engineered monster and battles pterodactyl Rodan for custody of a reptilian infant.
Synopsis:
Godzilla prepares for battle with an extraterrestrial creature that was formed from his own particles in space.
Synopsis:
Scientists freeze a radioactive dinosaur and contend with a horde of lethal creatures formed from its cells.
Critics Consensus: Without compelling characters or heart, Godzilla stomps on everything that made the original (or any monster movie worth its salt) a classic.
Synopsis:
During a nuclear test, the French government inadvertently mutates a lizard nest; years later, a giant lizard makes its way
Critics Consensus: Godzilla 2000 is cheesy, laughable, and good entertaining fun.
Synopsis:
It has razor sharp teeth in a gargantuan mouth; claws that can cut through steel; a roar that echoes back
Synopsis:
The Japanese government has devised a new weapon, dubbed the Dimension Tide, in their fight against radioactive monster Godzilla (Toshiyuki
Synopsis:
Three monsters battle the giant lizard to prevent it from destroying Japan.
Synopsis:
Japanese scientists create a robotic creature to fight a destructive monster.
Synopsis:
Mothra's twin fairies appear with a warning to Japan... Kiryu (aka Mechagodzilla) must be put to rest at the bottom
Synopsis:
Humans revive a frozen and gargantuan creature to save the Earth from sinister aliens and the monsters they control.
Critics Consensus: With just enough human drama to anchor the sweeping spectacle of giant monsters smashing everything in sight, Gareth Edwards' Godzilla satisfyingly restores the franchise's fire-breathing glory.
Synopsis:
Ford Brody (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), a Navy bomb expert, has just reunited with his family in San Francisco when he is
Critics Consensus: Godzilla Resurgence offers a refreshingly low-fi -- and altogether entertaining -- return to the monster's classic creature-feature roots.
Synopsis:
A mysterious monster emerges from Tokyo Bay and wreaks havoc upon Japan.
Synopsis:
The planet is beset by the emergence of colossal creatures that roam the earth, and king among them is "Godzilla".
Synopsis:
Haruo and his allies encounter a mysterious aboriginal tribe descended from the humans left behind on Earth 20,000 years ago,
Synopsis:
The powerful, three-headed Ghidorah threatens to destroy the world.
Critics Consensus: Godzilla: King of the Monsters delivers spectacular kaiju action -- and reaffirms that cutting-edge effects are still no substitute for a good story.
Synopsis:
Members of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides
Critics Consensus: Delivering squarely on its title, Godzilla vs. Kong swats away character development and human drama to deliver all the spectacle you'd expect from giant monsters slugging it out.
Synopsis:
Legends collide in "Godzilla vs. Kong" as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the
Critics Consensus: With engaging human stories anchoring the action, Godzilla Minus One is one kaiju movie that remains truly compelling between the scenes of mass destruction.
Synopsis:
Japan is already devastated by the war when a new crisis emerges in the form of a giant monster.
Synopsis:
This latest entry in the Monsterverse franchise follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic