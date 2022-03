(Photo by Warner Bros. /Courtesy Everett Collection)

Best Cinematography Oscar-Winning Movies, Ranked

Movies are first and foremost a visual medium, and on-set cinematographers are responsible for setting up the angles, the lighting, and the look of what’s being captured on camera. In other words, cinematography is about how we see movies. Take a look at the movies and filmmakers that have won the Academy Award for Best Cinematography over the past 25 years and big scenes and moments immediately fill the mind’s eye: Saving Private Ryan’s desaturated, dirt-and-blood-on-the-lenses look put you in the middle of the chaos on Omaha Beach. Andrew Lesine brought the high fantasy of Tolkien to earthy life in The Fellowship of the Ring. You can’t separate the overwhelming rain-drenched appearance in Road to Perdition from the movie’s plot, thanks to Conrad Hall, who won the Oscar posthumously. Like a magician, Emmanuel Lubezki won three in a row for pulling off three wildly different assignments: Gravity, Birdman, and The Revenant. Roger Deakins was nominated 13 times before finally winning one for Blade Runner 2049′s sci-fi vistas and memorable triple-layered love scene, and then winning again for matching all the complicated sequences in 1917 to help achieve the appearance of one continuous shot.

The Best Cinematography award has been a thing for as long as the Oscars have been around, with Sunrise taking home inaugural gold in 1927. By 1940, the award had permanently split in two: One for Black-and-White, and the other for films in Color, with Gone with the Wind being the first to win the latter. 1966 was the final time the Academy made that distinction, though black-and-white movies have won since, like Schindler’s List in 1994, Roma in 2019, and Mank in 2021.

And now, we’re ranking all Best Cinematography Oscar-winning movie by Tomatometer!



#1 Laura (1944) 100% #1 Adjusted Score: 109022% Critics Consensus: A psychologically complex portrait of obsession, Laura is also a deliciously well-crafted murder mystery. Synopsis: In one of the most celebrated 1940s film noirs, Manhattan detective Mark McPherson (Dana Andrews) investigates the murder of Madison... In one of the most celebrated 1940s film noirs, Manhattan detective Mark McPherson (Dana Andrews) investigates the murder of Madison... [More] Starring: Gene Tierney, Dana Andrews, Clifton Webb, Vincent Price Directed By: Otto Preminger

#2 Fanny and Alexander (1982) 100% #2 Adjusted Score: 103017% Critics Consensus: Ingmar Bergman conveys the sweep of childhood with a fastidious attention to detail and sumptuous insight into human frailty in Fanny & Alexander, a masterwork that crystalizes many of the directors' preoccupations into a familial epic. Synopsis: As children in the loving Ekdahl family, Fanny (Pernilla Allwin) and Alexander (Bertil Guve) enjoy a happy life with their... As children in the loving Ekdahl family, Fanny (Pernilla Allwin) and Alexander (Bertil Guve) enjoy a happy life with their... [More] Starring: Pernilla Allwin, Bertil Guve, Erland Josephson, Gunn Wållgren Directed By: Ingmar Bergman

#10 Rebecca (1940) 99% #10 Adjusted Score: 110820% Critics Consensus: Hitchcock's first American film (and his only Best Picture winner), Rebecca is a masterpiece of haunting atmosphere, Gothic thrills, and gripping suspense. Synopsis: Story of a young woman who marries a fascinating widower only to find out that she must live in the... Story of a young woman who marries a fascinating widower only to find out that she must live in the... [More] Starring: Laurence Olivier, Joan Fontaine, Judith Anderson, George Sanders Directed By: Alfred Hitchcock

#14 Sunrise (1927) 98% #14 Adjusted Score: 103673% Critics Consensus: Boasting masterful cinematography to match its well-acted, wonderfully romantic storyline, Sunrise is perhaps the final -- and arguably definitive -- statement of the silent era. Synopsis: Bored with his wife (Janet Gaynor), their baby and the dull routine of farm life, a farmer (George O'Brien) falls... Bored with his wife (Janet Gaynor), their baby and the dull routine of farm life, a farmer (George O'Brien) falls... [More] Starring: George O'Brien, Janet Gaynor, Margaret Livingston, Bodil Rosing Directed By: F.W. Murnau

#17 Roma (2018) 96% #17 Adjusted Score: 120329% Critics Consensus: Roma finds writer-director Alfonso Cuarón in complete, enthralling command of his visual craft - and telling the most powerfully personal story of his career. Synopsis: Cleo is one of two domestic workers who help Antonio and Sofía take care of their four children in 1970s... Cleo is one of two domestic workers who help Antonio and Sofía take care of their four children in 1970s... [More] Starring: Yalitza Aparicio, Marina de Tavira, Marco Graf, Fernando Grediaga Directed By: Alfonso Cuarón

#38 Spartacus (1960) 93% #38 Adjusted Score: 99530% Critics Consensus: Featuring terrific performances and epic action, Kubrick's restored swords-and-sandals epic is a true classic. Synopsis: The rebellious Thracian Spartacus, born and raised a slave, is sold to Gladiator trainer Batiatus. After weeks of being trained... The rebellious Thracian Spartacus, born and raised a slave, is sold to Gladiator trainer Batiatus. After weeks of being trained... [More] Starring: Kirk Douglas, Laurence Olivier, Jean Simmons, Tony Curtis Directed By: Stanley Kubrick

#39 Glory (1989) 93% #39 Adjusted Score: 96248% Critics Consensus: Bolstered by exceptional cinematography, powerful storytelling, and an Oscar-winning performance by Denzel Washington, Glory remains one of the finest Civil War movies ever made. Synopsis: Following the Battle of Antietam, Col. Robert Gould Shaw (Matthew Broderick) is offered command of the United States' first all-African-American... Following the Battle of Antietam, Col. Robert Gould Shaw (Matthew Broderick) is offered command of the United States' first all-African-American... [More] Starring: Matthew Broderick, Denzel Washington, Morgan Freeman, Cary Elwes Directed By: Edward Zwick

#40 Cabaret (1972) 93% #40 Adjusted Score: 97505% Critics Consensus: Great performances and evocative musical numbers help Cabaret secure its status as a stylish, socially conscious classic. Synopsis: In Berlin in 1931, American cabaret singer Sally Bowles (Liza Minnelli) meets British academic Brian Roberts (Michael York), who is... In Berlin in 1931, American cabaret singer Sally Bowles (Liza Minnelli) meets British academic Brian Roberts (Michael York), who is... [More] Starring: Liza Minnelli, Joel Grey, Michael York, Helmut Griem Directed By: Bob Fosse

#42 Tabu (1931) 93% #42 Adjusted Score: 93029% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: On the island of Bora Bora, the islanders welcome Tabu (Hitu), a messenger from the chief who has come to... On the island of Bora Bora, the islanders welcome Tabu (Hitu), a messenger from the chief who has come to... [More] Starring: Anna Chevalier, Matahi, Hitu, Jean Directed By: F.W. Murnau

#44 Days of Heaven (1978) 92% #44 Adjusted Score: 97217% Critics Consensus: Illuminated by magic hour glow and wistful performances, Days of Heaven is a visual masterpiece that finds eloquent poetry in its spare scenario. Synopsis: A screen poem about life in America at the turn of the century. A story of love and murder told... A screen poem about life in America at the turn of the century. A story of love and murder told... [More] Starring: Richard Gere, Brooke Adams, Sam Shepard, Linda Manz Directed By: Terrence Malick

#45 The Defiant Ones (1958) 92% #45 Adjusted Score: 98258% Critics Consensus: An advocacy drama that makes its points without belaboring them, The Defiant Ones relies on its clever concept and brilliant performances to repudiate racial prejudice. Synopsis: In 1950s America, members of a chain gang are being transported through the South when their truck crashes. Two of... In 1950s America, members of a chain gang are being transported through the South when their truck crashes. Two of... [More] Starring: Tony Curtis, Sidney Poitier, Theodore Bikel, Charles McGraw Directed By: Stanley Kramer

#56 Reds (1981) 90% #56 Adjusted Score: 92388% Critics Consensus: Brawny in both intellect and scope, Reds is an intimate epic that captures the tumult of revolutionary change and the passion of those navigating through it. Synopsis: American journalist John Reed (Warren Beatty) journeys to Russia to document the Boleshevik Revolution and returns a revolutionary. His fervor... American journalist John Reed (Warren Beatty) journeys to Russia to document the Boleshevik Revolution and returns a revolutionary. His fervor... [More] Starring: Warren Beatty, Diane Keaton, Jack Nicholson, Maureen Stapleton Directed By: Warren Beatty

#62 1917 (2019) 88% #62 Adjusted Score: 117682% Critics Consensus: Hard-hitting, immersive, and an impressive technical achievement, 1917 captures the trench warfare of World War I with raw, startling immediacy. Synopsis: During World War I, two British soldiers -- Lance Cpl. Schofield and Lance Cpl. Blake -- receive seemingly impossible orders.... During World War I, two British soldiers -- Lance Cpl. Schofield and Lance Cpl. Blake -- receive seemingly impossible orders.... [More] Starring: George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman, Mark Strong, Andrew Scott Directed By: Sam Mendes

#69 Inception (2010) 87% #69 Adjusted Score: 101182% Critics Consensus: Smart, innovative, and thrilling, Inception is that rare summer blockbuster that succeeds viscerally as well as intellectually. Synopsis: Dom Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio) is a thief with the rare ability to enter people's dreams and steal their secrets from... Dom Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio) is a thief with the rare ability to enter people's dreams and steal their secrets from... [More] Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ellen Page, Tom Hardy Directed By: Christopher Nolan

#72 Gigi (1958) 87% #72 Adjusted Score: 94318% Critics Consensus: It may not be one of Vincente Minnelli's best, but the charming and flawlessly acted Gigi still offers enough visual and musical treats to satisfy. Synopsis: Gaston (Louis Jourdan) is a restless Parisian playboy who moves from one mistress to another, while also spending time with... Gaston (Louis Jourdan) is a restless Parisian playboy who moves from one mistress to another, while also spending time with... [More] Starring: Leslie Caron, Maurice Chevalier, Louis Jourdan, Hermione Gingold Directed By: Vincente Minnelli

#74 Life of Pi (2012) 86% #74 Adjusted Score: 97380% Critics Consensus: A 3D adaptation of a supposedly "unfilmable" book, Ang Lee's Life of Pi achieves the near impossible -- it's an astonishing technical achievement that's also emotionally rewarding. Synopsis: After deciding to sell their zoo in India and move to Canada, Santosh and Gita Patel board a freighter with... After deciding to sell their zoo in India and move to Canada, Santosh and Gita Patel board a freighter with... [More] Starring: Suraj Sharma, Irrfan Khan, Tabu, Rafe Spall Directed By: Ang Lee

#75 The Aviator (2004) 86% #75 Adjusted Score: 95445% Critics Consensus: With a rich sense of period detail, The Aviator succeeds thanks to typically assured direction from Martin Scorsese and a strong performance from Leonardo DiCaprio, who charts Howard Hughes' descent from eccentric billionaire to reclusive madman. Synopsis: Billionaire and aviation tycoon Howard Hughes (Leonardo DiCaprio) is a successful public figure: a director of big-budget Hollywood films such... Billionaire and aviation tycoon Howard Hughes (Leonardo DiCaprio) is a successful public figure: a director of big-budget Hollywood films such... [More] Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Kate Beckinsale, John C. Reilly Directed By: Martin Scorsese

#77 Ben-Hur (1959) 86% #77 Adjusted Score: 90433% Critics Consensus: Uneven, but in terms of epic scope and grand spectacle, Ben-Hur still ranks among Hollywood's finest examples of pure entertainment. Synopsis: Charlton Heston plays a Palestinian Jew who is battling the Roman empire at the time of Christ. His actions send... Charlton Heston plays a Palestinian Jew who is battling the Roman empire at the time of Christ. His actions send... [More] Starring: Charlton Heston, Jack Hawkins, Stephen Boyd, Haya Harareet Directed By: William Wyler

#79 JFK (1991) 85% #79 Adjusted Score: 88653% Critics Consensus: As history, Oliver Stone's JFK is dubious, but as filmmaking it's electric, cramming a ton of information and excitement into its three-hour runtime and making great use of its outstanding cast. Synopsis: This acclaimed Oliver Stone drama presents the investigation into the assassination of President John F. Kennedy led by New Orleans... This acclaimed Oliver Stone drama presents the investigation into the assassination of President John F. Kennedy led by New Orleans... [More] Starring: Kevin Costner, Sissy Spacek, Joe Pesci, Tommy Lee Jones Directed By: Oliver Stone

#81 Gandhi (1982) 85% #81 Adjusted Score: 89964% Critics Consensus: Director Richard Attenborough is typically sympathetic and sure-handed, but it's Ben Kingsley's magnetic performance that acts as the linchpin for this sprawling, lengthy biopic. Synopsis: This acclaimed biographical drama presents major events in the life of Mohandas Gandhi (Ben Kingsley), the beloved Indian leader who... This acclaimed biographical drama presents major events in the life of Mohandas Gandhi (Ben Kingsley), the beloved Indian leader who... [More] Starring: Ben Kingsley, Candice Bergen, Edward Fox, John Gielgud Directed By: Richard Attenborough

#83 Dune (2021) 83% #83 Adjusted Score: 110175% Critics Consensus: Dune occasionally struggles with its unwieldy source material, but those issues are largely overshadowed by the scope and ambition of this visually thrilling adaptation. Synopsis: Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the... Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the... [More] Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin Directed By: Denis Villeneuve

#86 Mississippi Burning (1988) 84% #86 Adjusted Score: 85309% Critics Consensus: Mississippi Burning draws on real-life tragedy to impart a worthy message with the measured control of an intelligent drama and the hard-hitting impact of a thriller. Synopsis: When a group of civil rights workers goes missing in a small Mississippi town, FBI agents Alan Ward (Willem Dafoe)... When a group of civil rights workers goes missing in a small Mississippi town, FBI agents Alan Ward (Willem Dafoe)... [More] Starring: Gene Hackman, Willem Dafoe, Frances McDormand, Brad Dourif Directed By: Alan Parker

#87 Mank (2020) 83% #87 Adjusted Score: 107067% Critics Consensus: Sharply written and brilliantly performed, Mank peers behind the scenes of Citizen Kane to tell an old Hollywood story that could end up being a classic in its own right. Synopsis: 1930s Hollywood is reevaluated through the eyes of scathing wit and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to... 1930s Hollywood is reevaluated through the eyes of scathing wit and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to... [More] Starring: Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins, Tom Burke Directed By: David Fincher

#88 Dances With Wolves (1990) 83% #88 Adjusted Score: 87266% Critics Consensus: Dances with Wolves suffers from a simplistic view of the culture it attempts to honor, but the end result remains a stirring western whose noble intentions are often matched by its epic grandeur. Synopsis: A Civil War soldier develops a relationship with a band of Lakota Indians. Attracted by the simplicity of their lifestyle,... A Civil War soldier develops a relationship with a band of Lakota Indians. Attracted by the simplicity of their lifestyle,... [More] Starring: Kevin Costner, Mary McDonnell, Graham Greene, Rodney A. Grant Directed By: Kevin Costner

#89 Fiddler on the Roof (1971) 83% #89 Adjusted Score: 85828% Critics Consensus: A bird may love a fish -- and musical fans will love this adaptation of Fiddler on the Roof, even if it isn't quite as transcendent as the long-running stage version. Synopsis: A lavishly produced and critically acclaimed screen adaptation of the international stage sensation tells the life-affirming story of Tevye (Topol),... A lavishly produced and critically acclaimed screen adaptation of the international stage sensation tells the life-affirming story of Tevye (Topol),... [More] Starring: Topol, Norma Crane, Leonard Frey, Molly Picon Directed By: Norman Jewison

#90 Hud (1963) 83% #90 Adjusted Score: 85517% Critics Consensus: A Western that swaps out the Hollywood glamor for shades of moral gray, Hud is a sobering showcase for a sterling ensemble of actors at the top of their respective games. Synopsis: Hard-drinking, arrogant, womanizing Hud Bannon (Paul Newman) lives a self-centered, indolent life supported by his hard-working and morally upstanding father,... Hard-drinking, arrogant, womanizing Hud Bannon (Paul Newman) lives a self-centered, indolent life supported by his hard-working and morally upstanding father,... [More] Starring: Paul Newman, Melvyn Douglas, Patricia Neal, Brandon de Wilde Directed By: Martin Ritt

#91 Bound for Glory (1976) 83% #91 Adjusted Score: 83513% Critics Consensus: Bound for Glory brings the Dust Bowl era to authentic life thanks to Haskell Wexler's opulent cinematography and Woody Guthrie's resonant music, capturing the American mood at the time as much as it does the folk singer's life. Synopsis: The Dust Bowl overtakes his native Oklahoma in the early 1930s, and struggling young musician Woody Guthrie (David Carradine) leaves... The Dust Bowl overtakes his native Oklahoma in the early 1930s, and struggling young musician Woody Guthrie (David Carradine) leaves... [More] Starring: David Carradine, Ronny Cox, Melinda Dillon, Gail Strickland Directed By: Hal Ashby

#94 Avatar (2009) 82% #94 Adjusted Score: 95160% Critics Consensus: It might be more impressive on a technical level than as a piece of storytelling, but Avatar reaffirms James Cameron's singular gift for imaginative, absorbing filmmaking. Synopsis: On the lush alien world of Pandora live the Na'vi, beings who appear primitive but are highly evolved. Because the... On the lush alien world of Pandora live the Na'vi, beings who appear primitive but are highly evolved. Because the... [More] Starring: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang Directed By: James Cameron

#98 Tess (1979) 81% #98 Adjusted Score: 81555% Critics Consensus: A reverent adaptation of Thomas Hardy's novel, Tess marries painterly cinematography and unhurried pacing to create an epic ode to perseverance. Synopsis: In Roman Polanski's take on "Tess of the D'Urbervilles," impressionable young Tess (Nastassja Kinski) is sent by her alcoholic father... In Roman Polanski's take on "Tess of the D'Urbervilles," impressionable young Tess (Nastassja Kinski) is sent by her alcoholic father... [More] Starring: Nastassja Kinski, Peter Firth, Leigh Lawson, John Collin Directed By: Roman Polanski

#102 The Revenant (2015) 78% #102 Adjusted Score: 103331% Critics Consensus: As starkly beautiful as it is harshly uncompromising, The Revenant uses Leonardo DiCaprio's committed performance as fuel for an absorbing drama that offers punishing challenges -- and rich rewards. Synopsis: While exploring the uncharted wilderness in 1823, frontiersman Hugh Glass (Leonardo DiCaprio) sustains life-threatening injuries from a brutal bear attack.... While exploring the uncharted wilderness in 1823, frontiersman Hugh Glass (Leonardo DiCaprio) sustains life-threatening injuries from a brutal bear attack.... [More] Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy, Domhnall Gleeson, Will Poulter Directed By:

#103 Braveheart (1995) 78% #103 Adjusted Score: 83442% Critics Consensus: Distractingly violent and historically dodgy, Mel Gibson's Braveheart justifies its epic length by delivering enough sweeping action, drama, and romance to match its ambition. Synopsis: Tells the story of the legendary thirteenth century Scottish hero named William Wallace (Mel Gibson). Wallace rallies the Scottish against... Tells the story of the legendary thirteenth century Scottish hero named William Wallace (Mel Gibson). Wallace rallies the Scottish against... [More] Starring: Mel Gibson, Sophie Marceau, Patrick McGoohan, Catherine McCormack Directed By: Mel Gibson

#110 The Mission (1986) 67% #110 Adjusted Score: 67874% Critics Consensus: The Mission is a well-meaning epic given delicate heft by its sumptuous visuals and a standout score by Ennio Morricone, but its staid presentation never stirs an emotional investment in its characters. Synopsis: Jesuit priest Father Gabriel (Jeremy Irons) enters the Guarani lands in South America with the purpose of converting the natives... Jesuit priest Father Gabriel (Jeremy Irons) enters the Guarani lands in South America with the purpose of converting the natives... [More] Starring: Robert De Niro, Jeremy Irons, Ray McAnally, Liam Neeson Directed By: Roland Joffé