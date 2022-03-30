(Photo by Warner Bros. /Courtesy Everett Collection)

Best Cinematography Oscar-Winning Movies, Ranked

Movies are first and foremost a visual medium, and on-set cinematographers are responsible for setting up the angles, the lighting, and the look of what’s being captured on camera. In other words, cinematography is about how we see movies. Take a look at the movies and filmmakers that have won the Academy Award for Best Cinematography over the past 25 years and big scenes and moments immediately fill the mind’s eye: Saving Private Ryan’s desaturated, dirt-and-blood-on-the-lenses look put you in the middle of the chaos on Omaha Beach. Andrew Lesine brought the high fantasy of Tolkien to earthy life in The Fellowship of the Ring. You can’t separate the overwhelming rain-drenched appearance in Road to Perdition from the movie’s plot, thanks to Conrad Hall, who won the Oscar posthumously. Like a magician, Emmanuel Lubezki won three in a row for pulling off three wildly different assignments: Gravity, Birdman, and The Revenant. Roger Deakins was nominated 13 times before finally winning one for Blade Runner 2049′s sci-fi vistas and memorable triple-layered love scene, and then winning again for matching all the complicated sequences in 1917 to help achieve the appearance of one continuous shot.

The Best Cinematography award has been a thing for as long as the Oscars have been around, with Sunrise taking home inaugural gold in 1927. By 1940, the award had permanently split in two: One for Black-and-White, and the other for films in Color, with Gone with the Wind being the first to win the latter. 1966 was the final time the Academy made that distinction, though black-and-white movies have won since, like Schindler’s List in 1994, Roma in 2019, and Mank in 2021.

And now, we’re ranking all Best Cinematography Oscar-winning movie by Tomatometer!



#10 Rebecca (1940) 99% #10 Adjusted Score: 110820% Critics Consensus: Hitchcock's first American film (and his only Best Picture winner), Rebecca is a masterpiece of haunting atmosphere, Gothic thrills, and gripping suspense. Synopsis: Story of a young woman who marries a fascinating widower only to find out that she must live in the... Story of a young woman who marries a fascinating widower only to find out that she must live in the... [More] Starring: Laurence Olivier, Joan Fontaine, Judith Anderson, George Sanders Directed By: Alfred Hitchcock

#17 Roma (2018) 96% #17 Adjusted Score: 120329% Critics Consensus: Roma finds writer-director Alfonso Cuarón in complete, enthralling command of his visual craft - and telling the most powerfully personal story of his career. Synopsis: Cleo is one of two domestic workers who help Antonio and Sofía take care of their four children in 1970s... Cleo is one of two domestic workers who help Antonio and Sofía take care of their four children in 1970s... [More] Starring: Yalitza Aparicio, Marina de Tavira, Marco Graf, Fernando Grediaga Directed By: Alfonso Cuarón

#39 Glory (1989) 93% #39 Adjusted Score: 96248% Critics Consensus: Bolstered by exceptional cinematography, powerful storytelling, and an Oscar-winning performance by Denzel Washington, Glory remains one of the finest Civil War movies ever made. Synopsis: Following the Battle of Antietam, Col. Robert Gould Shaw (Matthew Broderick) is offered command of the United States' first all-African-American... Following the Battle of Antietam, Col. Robert Gould Shaw (Matthew Broderick) is offered command of the United States' first all-African-American... [More] Starring: Matthew Broderick, Denzel Washington, Morgan Freeman, Cary Elwes Directed By: Edward Zwick

#42 Tabu (1931) 93% #42 Adjusted Score: 93029% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: On the island of Bora Bora, the islanders welcome Tabu (Hitu), a messenger from the chief who has come to... On the island of Bora Bora, the islanders welcome Tabu (Hitu), a messenger from the chief who has come to... [More] Starring: Anna Chevalier, Matahi, Hitu, Jean Directed By: F.W. Murnau

#56 Reds (1981) 90% #56 Adjusted Score: 92388% Critics Consensus: Brawny in both intellect and scope, Reds is an intimate epic that captures the tumult of revolutionary change and the passion of those navigating through it. Synopsis: American journalist John Reed (Warren Beatty) journeys to Russia to document the Boleshevik Revolution and returns a revolutionary. His fervor... American journalist John Reed (Warren Beatty) journeys to Russia to document the Boleshevik Revolution and returns a revolutionary. His fervor... [More] Starring: Warren Beatty, Diane Keaton, Jack Nicholson, Maureen Stapleton Directed By: Warren Beatty

#72 Gigi (1958) 87% #72 Adjusted Score: 94318% Critics Consensus: It may not be one of Vincente Minnelli's best, but the charming and flawlessly acted Gigi still offers enough visual and musical treats to satisfy. Synopsis: Gaston (Louis Jourdan) is a restless Parisian playboy who moves from one mistress to another, while also spending time with... Gaston (Louis Jourdan) is a restless Parisian playboy who moves from one mistress to another, while also spending time with... [More] Starring: Leslie Caron, Maurice Chevalier, Louis Jourdan, Hermione Gingold Directed By: Vincente Minnelli

#74 Life of Pi (2012) 86% #74 Adjusted Score: 97380% Critics Consensus: A 3D adaptation of a supposedly "unfilmable" book, Ang Lee's Life of Pi achieves the near impossible -- it's an astonishing technical achievement that's also emotionally rewarding. Synopsis: After deciding to sell their zoo in India and move to Canada, Santosh and Gita Patel board a freighter with... After deciding to sell their zoo in India and move to Canada, Santosh and Gita Patel board a freighter with... [More] Starring: Suraj Sharma, Irrfan Khan, Tabu, Rafe Spall Directed By: Ang Lee

#77 Ben-Hur (1959) 86% #77 Adjusted Score: 90433% Critics Consensus: Uneven, but in terms of epic scope and grand spectacle, Ben-Hur still ranks among Hollywood's finest examples of pure entertainment. Synopsis: Charlton Heston plays a Palestinian Jew who is battling the Roman empire at the time of Christ. His actions send... Charlton Heston plays a Palestinian Jew who is battling the Roman empire at the time of Christ. His actions send... [More] Starring: Charlton Heston, Jack Hawkins, Stephen Boyd, Haya Harareet Directed By: William Wyler

#79 JFK (1991) 85% #79 Adjusted Score: 88653% Critics Consensus: As history, Oliver Stone's JFK is dubious, but as filmmaking it's electric, cramming a ton of information and excitement into its three-hour runtime and making great use of its outstanding cast. Synopsis: This acclaimed Oliver Stone drama presents the investigation into the assassination of President John F. Kennedy led by New Orleans... This acclaimed Oliver Stone drama presents the investigation into the assassination of President John F. Kennedy led by New Orleans... [More] Starring: Kevin Costner, Sissy Spacek, Joe Pesci, Tommy Lee Jones Directed By: Oliver Stone

#81 Gandhi (1982) 85% #81 Adjusted Score: 89964% Critics Consensus: Director Richard Attenborough is typically sympathetic and sure-handed, but it's Ben Kingsley's magnetic performance that acts as the linchpin for this sprawling, lengthy biopic. Synopsis: This acclaimed biographical drama presents major events in the life of Mohandas Gandhi (Ben Kingsley), the beloved Indian leader who... This acclaimed biographical drama presents major events in the life of Mohandas Gandhi (Ben Kingsley), the beloved Indian leader who... [More] Starring: Ben Kingsley, Candice Bergen, Edward Fox, John Gielgud Directed By: Richard Attenborough

#83 Dune (2021) 83% #83 Adjusted Score: 110175% Critics Consensus: Dune occasionally struggles with its unwieldy source material, but those issues are largely overshadowed by the scope and ambition of this visually thrilling adaptation. Synopsis: Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the... Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the... [More] Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin Directed By: Denis Villeneuve

#86 Mississippi Burning (1988) 84% #86 Adjusted Score: 85309% Critics Consensus: Mississippi Burning draws on real-life tragedy to impart a worthy message with the measured control of an intelligent drama and the hard-hitting impact of a thriller. Synopsis: When a group of civil rights workers goes missing in a small Mississippi town, FBI agents Alan Ward (Willem Dafoe)... When a group of civil rights workers goes missing in a small Mississippi town, FBI agents Alan Ward (Willem Dafoe)... [More] Starring: Gene Hackman, Willem Dafoe, Frances McDormand, Brad Dourif Directed By: Alan Parker

#87 Mank (2020) 83% #87 Adjusted Score: 107067% Critics Consensus: Sharply written and brilliantly performed, Mank peers behind the scenes of Citizen Kane to tell an old Hollywood story that could end up being a classic in its own right. Synopsis: 1930s Hollywood is reevaluated through the eyes of scathing wit and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to... 1930s Hollywood is reevaluated through the eyes of scathing wit and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to... [More] Starring: Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins, Tom Burke Directed By: David Fincher

#91 Bound for Glory (1976) 83% #91 Adjusted Score: 83513% Critics Consensus: Bound for Glory brings the Dust Bowl era to authentic life thanks to Haskell Wexler's opulent cinematography and Woody Guthrie's resonant music, capturing the American mood at the time as much as it does the folk singer's life. Synopsis: The Dust Bowl overtakes his native Oklahoma in the early 1930s, and struggling young musician Woody Guthrie (David Carradine) leaves... The Dust Bowl overtakes his native Oklahoma in the early 1930s, and struggling young musician Woody Guthrie (David Carradine) leaves... [More] Starring: David Carradine, Ronny Cox, Melinda Dillon, Gail Strickland Directed By: Hal Ashby

#94 Avatar (2009) 82% #94 Adjusted Score: 95160% Critics Consensus: It might be more impressive on a technical level than as a piece of storytelling, but Avatar reaffirms James Cameron's singular gift for imaginative, absorbing filmmaking. Synopsis: On the lush alien world of Pandora live the Na'vi, beings who appear primitive but are highly evolved. Because the... On the lush alien world of Pandora live the Na'vi, beings who appear primitive but are highly evolved. Because the... [More] Starring: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang Directed By: James Cameron

#102 The Revenant (2015) 78% #102 Adjusted Score: 103331% Critics Consensus: As starkly beautiful as it is harshly uncompromising, The Revenant uses Leonardo DiCaprio's committed performance as fuel for an absorbing drama that offers punishing challenges -- and rich rewards. Synopsis: While exploring the uncharted wilderness in 1823, frontiersman Hugh Glass (Leonardo DiCaprio) sustains life-threatening injuries from a brutal bear attack.... While exploring the uncharted wilderness in 1823, frontiersman Hugh Glass (Leonardo DiCaprio) sustains life-threatening injuries from a brutal bear attack.... [More] Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy, Domhnall Gleeson, Will Poulter Directed By:

#103 Braveheart (1995) 78% #103 Adjusted Score: 83442% Critics Consensus: Distractingly violent and historically dodgy, Mel Gibson's Braveheart justifies its epic length by delivering enough sweeping action, drama, and romance to match its ambition. Synopsis: Tells the story of the legendary thirteenth century Scottish hero named William Wallace (Mel Gibson). Wallace rallies the Scottish against... Tells the story of the legendary thirteenth century Scottish hero named William Wallace (Mel Gibson). Wallace rallies the Scottish against... [More] Starring: Mel Gibson, Sophie Marceau, Patrick McGoohan, Catherine McCormack Directed By: Mel Gibson