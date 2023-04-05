Best Basketball Movies

If you’re still amazed that one of the most beloved basketball movies of all time involved Looney Tunes helping to keep Michael Jordan from being imprisoned as an interplanetary sideshow attraction, you forget that basketball’s commercial movie breakthrough came in the form of the howlin’ 1980s Michael J. Fox fantasy Teen Wolf. Or that the Air Bud cinematic universe started with the Golden Retriever shooting hoops and marking his territory at the top of they key. Movies like Semi-Pro, Uncle Drew, and White Men Can’t Jump only further traveled this comedy route.

But after basketball movies exploded onto the scene in the ’80s, the sport also just as quickly got its first classic. One year after Teen Wolf, the underdog drama Hoosiers had audiences everywhere leaping up and cheering for a town no one’s ever heard of somewhere in Indiana. More Certified Fresh basketball hall-of-famers include Gina Prince-Bythewood’s directorial debut Love and Basketball, the Denzel Washington and Spike Lee joint He Got Game, and two of the best sports docs out there: Hoop Dreams and The Heart of the Game.

Now witness all the slam dunks — and a few air balls — as we line up the best and worst basketball movies, and rank them by Tomatometer, with Certified Fresh films first! —Alex Vo



#1 Hoop Dreams (1994) 98% #1 Adjusted Score: 101281% Critics Consensus: One of the most critically acclaimed documentaries of all time, Hoop Dreams is a rich, complex, heartbreaking, and ultimately deeply rewarding film that uses high school hoops as a jumping-off point to explore issues of race, class, and education in modern America. Synopsis: Every school day, African-American teenagers William Gates and Arthur Agee travel 90 minutes each way from inner-city Chicago to St.... Every school day, African-American teenagers William Gates and Arthur Agee travel 90 minutes each way from inner-city Chicago to St.... [More] Starring: Steve James, William Gates, Arthur Agee, Sheila Agee Directed By: Steve James

#2 Hustle (2022) 93% #2 Adjusted Score: 100112% Critics Consensus: Hustle doesn't have any fancy moves, but it doesn't need them -- Adam Sandler's everyman charm makes this easy layup fun to watch. Synopsis: Stanley Sugerman's (Adam Sandler) love for basketball is unparalleled, but the travel weary Philadelphia 76ers scout who has higher ambitions... Stanley Sugerman's (Adam Sandler) love for basketball is unparalleled, but the travel weary Philadelphia 76ers scout who has higher ambitions... [More] Starring: Adam Sandler, Juancho Hernangomez, Queen Latifah, Ben Foster Directed By: Jeremiah Zagar

#3 Hoosiers (1986) 91% #3 Adjusted Score: 94546% Critics Consensus: It may adhere to the sports underdog formula, but Hoosiers has been made with such loving craft, and features such excellent performances, that it's hard to resist. Synopsis: Failed college coach Norman Dale (Gene Hackman) gets a chance at redemption when he is hired to direct the basketball... Failed college coach Norman Dale (Gene Hackman) gets a chance at redemption when he is hired to direct the basketball... [More] Starring: Gene Hackman, Barbara Hershey, Dennis Hopper, Sheb Wooley Directed By: David Anspaugh

#5 The Heart of the Game (2005) 87% #5 Adjusted Score: 90044% Critics Consensus: This group of high school girls and their eccentric basketball coach easily win your heart with their unusual humanity and dynamism. Synopsis: Filmed over a period of seven years, director Ward Serrill profiles Bill Resler, a university professor who coaches a basketball... Filmed over a period of seven years, director Ward Serrill profiles Bill Resler, a university professor who coaches a basketball... [More] Starring: Directed By: Ward Serrill

#14 Quantum Hoops (2007) 81% #14 Adjusted Score: 81524% Critics Consensus: Dry and upbeat, this story of overachieving academics struggling as underdog athletes is a winner (even if their basketball team isn't). Synopsis: The men's basketball team at Caltech attempts to break a 21-year losing streak in the final game.... The men's basketball team at Caltech attempts to break a 21-year losing streak in the final game.... [More] Starring: Directed By: Rick Greenwald

#23 Champions (2023) 58% #23 Adjusted Score: 64934% Critics Consensus: Although its apparent attempts to be uplifting can often come across as patronizing, Champions is an amiable enough comedy with some seriously talented stars. Synopsis: Woody Harrelson stars in the hilarious and heartwarming story of a former minor-league basketball coach who, after a series of... Woody Harrelson stars in the hilarious and heartwarming story of a former minor-league basketball coach who, after a series of... [More] Starring: Woody Harrelson, Kaitlin Olson, Ernie Hudson, Cheech Marin Directed By: Robert Farrelly