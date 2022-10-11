(Photo by Courtesy Everett Collection)
23 Fresh Angela Lansbury Movies
Angela Lansbury won six Tonys (including Best Actress for Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street), but Oscar, Emmy, and Grammy nominations came just as reliably in a most dynamic and multifaceted entertainment career across eight decades. Lansbury was a perennial at the Emmys with a dozen nominations for her comfort-television role as small-town sleuth Jessica Fletcher in Murder, She Wrote. And decades earlier within film, Lansbury had been an immediate sensation. She was Oscar nominated for her debut as the maid Nancy in 1944’s Gaslight, the movie that originated the ‘gaslighting’ expression used today. Lansbury would never be long gone from cinema screens after that, appearing in over 30 films until the 1970s, with more Oscar nominations for 1945’s The Picture of Dorian Gray and 1962’s The Manchurian Candidate, playing the plotting, sinister Eleanor in John Frankenheimer‘s classic paranoid thriller. Lansbury received an Academy Honorary Award in 2013.
With Murder, She Wrote taking off in the ’80s, Lansbury reduced her time spent in movies, mostly choosing animated and family roles. She was a frequent and soothing figure for multiple generations of young filmgoers, starting with 1971’s Bedknobs and Broomsticks, and furthered with The Last Unicorn, Anastasia, Nanny McPhee, and as recently as The Grinch and Mary Poppins Returns, both in 2018. And Lansbury’s voice would become legend through the enchanted Mrs. Potts in Beauty and the Beast: Her Grammy-nominated rendition of the theme song attached to the swooning chandelier waltz between Belle and Beast is arguably the most romantic moment in Disney history.
#1
Adjusted Score: 102413%
Critics Consensus: A classic blend of satire and political thriller that was uncomfortably prescient in its own time, The Manchurian Candidate remains distressingly relevant today.
Near the end of the Korean War, a platoon of U.S. soldiers is captured by communists and brainwashed. Following the... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 103092%
Critics Consensus: Enchanting, sweepingly romantic, and featuring plenty of wonderful musical numbers, Beauty and the Beast is one of Disney's most elegant animated offerings.
An arrogant young prince (Robby Benson) and his castle's servants fall under the spell of a wicked enchantress, who turns... [More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 88941%
Critics Consensus: Beautiful animation, an affable take on Russian history, and strong voice performances make Anastasia a winning first film from Fox animation studios.
The evil wizard Rasputin (Christopher Lloyd) puts a hex on the royal Romanovs and young Anastasia (Meg Ryan) disappears when... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 84277%
Critics Consensus: It provides an entertaining experience for adults and children alike.
"Fantasia/2000" continues and builds upon Walt Disney's original idea with the creation of a new musical program interpreted by a... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 103561%
Critics Consensus: Mary Poppins Returns relies on the magic of its classic forebear to cast a familiar -- but still solidly effective -- family-friendly spell.
Now an adult with three children, bank teller Michael Banks learns that his house will be repossessed in five days... [More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 79546%
Critics Consensus: A bit alarming at first, Nanny McPhee has a hard edge to counter Mary Poppins-style sweetness, but it still charms us and teaches some valuable lessons.
Widower Cedric Brown (Colin Firth) hires Nanny McPhee (Emma Thompson) to care for his seven rambunctious children, who have chased... [More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 103200%
Critics Consensus: National Velvet makes the most of a breakout performance from Elizabeth Taylor, delivering a timeless family-friendly tearjerker that avoids straying into the sentimental.
When Velvet Brown (Elizabeth Taylor), an equine-loving 12-year-old living in rural Sussex, becomes the owner of a rambunctious horse, she... [More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 47412%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
When Susan Bradley (Judy Garland) responded to an ad in New Mexico for a mail-order bride, she had no idea... [More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 75000%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
On opening night of his new Broadway musical, "Show Boat," composer Jerome Kern (Robert Walker) reflects on his long career.... [More]
#10
Adjusted Score: 99443%
Critics Consensus: A witty spoof of medieval swashbuckler movies, The Court Jester showcases Danny Kaye at his nimble, tongue-twisting best.
Former carnival performer Hubert Hawkins (Danny Kaye) and maid Jean (Glynis Johns) are assigned to protect the infant royal heir... [More]
#11
Adjusted Score: 93791%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Posing for a portrait, Dorian Gray (Hurd Hatfield) talks with Lord Henry Wotton (George Sanders), who says that men should... [More]
#12
Adjusted Score: 92245%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
While trying to seduce a married woman (Paula Prentiss), egotistical concert pianist Henry Orient (Peter Sellers) is interrupted by two... [More]
#13
Adjusted Score: 93250%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
After the death of her famous opera-singing aunt, Paula (Ingrid Bergman) is sent to study in Italy to become a... [More]
#14
Adjusted Score: 87868%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Handsome vagabond Ben Quick (Paul Newman) returns to the Mississippi town his late father called home, but rumors of his... [More]
#15
Adjusted Score: 72439%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Wolves and werewolves lurk throughout the dreams of young Rosaleen (Sarah Patterson), who imagines that she must journey through a... [More]
#16
Adjusted Score: 81585%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Frederic (Rex Smith), who has spent his formative years as a junior pirate, plans to mark his 21st birthday by... [More]
#17
Adjusted Score: 56201%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Aircraft tycoon Grant Matthews (Spencer Tracy) is goaded into running for president by his politically ambitious longtime girlfriend, newspaper publisher... [More]
#18
Adjusted Score: 27196%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
A charismatic and ambitious young man from the country, Konrad Ludwig (Michael York), finds employment as the butler at the... [More]
#19
Adjusted Score: 79050%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
On a luxurious cruise on the Nile River, a wealthy heiress, Linnet Ridgeway (Lois Chiles), is murdered. Fortunately, among the... [More]
#20
Adjusted Score: 74008%
Critics Consensus: The Last Unicorn lacks the fluid animation to truly sparkle as an animated epic, but offbeat characters and an affecting story make it one of a kind for the true believers.
In this animated musical, the villainous King Haggard (Christopher Lee) plots to destroy all the world's unicorns. When a young... [More]
#21
Adjusted Score: 73546%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Aspiring swordsman D'Artagnan (Gene Kelly) arrives in Paris with hopes of joining the royal guard and falls in love with... [More]
#22
Adjusted Score: 70189%
Critics Consensus: Bedknobs and Broomsticks often feels like a pale imitation of a certain magical guardian and her wards, but a spoonful of Angela Lansbury's witty star power helps the derivativeness go down.
During the Battle of Britain, Miss Eglantine Price (Angela Lansbury), a cunning witch-in-training, decides to use her supernatural powers to... [More]
#23
Adjusted Score: 60983%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Agatha Christie's sleuth Miss Marple (Angela Lansbury) and her Scotland Yard nephew (Edward Fox) find poison on a 1950s movie... [More]
#24
Adjusted Score: 70605%
Critics Consensus: The Grinch gives the classic Seuss source material a brightly animated update that's solidly suitable for younger viewers without adding substantially to the story's legacy.
The Grinch and his loyal dog, Max, live a solitary existence inside a cave on Mount Crumpet. His main source... [More]
#25
Adjusted Score: 56612%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Samson (Victor Mature), the hero of the Israelites, wins the hand of a Philistine woman, Semadar (Angela Lansbury), in a... [More]
#26
Adjusted Score: 40971%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Jane Broadbent (Sandra Dee) is an independent-minded teenager who moves to London to live with her aristocratic father, Jimmy (Rex... [More]
#27
Adjusted Score: 52569%
Critics Consensus: Blandly inoffensive and thoroughly predictable, Mr. Popper's Penguins could have been worse -- but it should have been better.
Mr. Popper (Jim Carrey) is a successful real estate developer in Manhattan. He lives in a posh apartment on Park... [More]
#28
Adjusted Score: 42101%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
From his birth in Bethlehem to his death and eventual resurrection, the life of Jesus Christ (Max von Sydow) is... [More]
#29
Adjusted Score: 21026%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Ralph Willart (Karl Malden) and his wife Annabell (Angela Lansbury) are constantly at odds over what to do with their... [More]
#30
Adjusted Score: 15905%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
In the years before World War II, zany heiress Amanda Kelly (Cybill Shepherd) travels by train to Switzerland. While passing... [More]
#31
Adjusted Score: 20562%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Bubbly, middle-aged Evie Jackson (Geraldine Page) has been single and alone for quite some time. When she attends a postmasters'... [More]
#32
Adjusted Score: 10051%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
After being discharged from the U.S. Army, cool guy Chadwick Gates (Elvis Presley) returns home to Hawaii. Following several years... [More]
#34
Adjusted Score: 4711%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
In this Disney animated sequel, the lovely Belle (Paige O'Hara) and her monstrous beau, Beast (Robby Benson), are in the... [More]