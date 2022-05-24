All John C. Reilly Movies Ranked

For your health: Every John C. Reilly movie in one guide, ranked by Tomatometer, for the next time you want to see a guy go from serious, wrenching drama to broad, dumb comedy withouth breaking a curly-headed sweat.

Reilly made his film debut in Brian De Palma’s Vietnam War-set Casualties of War in 1989, and upon returning home, set up shop with blue-collar roles like playing lead pit boy in Days of Thunder or officers in both Dolores Claiborne and Boys. His collaborations with P.T. Anderson (Hard Eight, Boogie Nights, Magnolia) gave him ’90s indie cred in a decade that worshipped it. And Reilly launched himself into a second career in the mid-2000s beneath the big Hollywood comedy tentpole, frequently opposite Will Ferrell: Talladega Nights, Step Brothers, and Walk Hard. Of course, lest we forget: his Oscar-nominated performance in musical Chicago, fitting for someone who calls that city his hometown.

Ready for all John C. Reilly movies by Tomatometer? Check it out!

#7 The Lobster (2015) 87% #7 Adjusted Score: 103163% Critics Consensus: As strange as it is thrillingly ambitious, The Lobster is definitely an acquired taste -- but for viewers with the fortitude to crack through Yorgos Lanthimos' offbeat sensibilities, it should prove a savory cinematic treat. Synopsis: In a dystopian society, single people must find a mate within 45 days or be transformed into an animal of... In a dystopian society, single people must find a mate within 45 days or be transformed into an animal of... [More] Starring: Colin Farrell, Rachel Weisz, Léa Seydoux, John C. Reilly Directed By: Yorgos Lanthimos

#11 Chicago (2002) 86% #11 Adjusted Score: 95218% Critics Consensus: A rousing and energetic adaptation of the Broadway musical, Chicago succeeds on the level of pure spectacle, but provides a surprising level of depth and humor as well. Synopsis: Nightclub sensation Velma (Catherine Zeta-Jones) murders her philandering husband, and Chicago's slickest lawyer, Billy Flynn (Richard Gere), is set to... Nightclub sensation Velma (Catherine Zeta-Jones) murders her philandering husband, and Chicago's slickest lawyer, Billy Flynn (Richard Gere), is set to... [More] Starring: Catherine Zeta-Jones, Renée Zellweger, Richard Gere, Queen Latifah Directed By: Rob Marshall

#33 Sing (2016) 71% #33 Adjusted Score: 82837% Critics Consensus: Sing delivers colorfully animated, cheerfully undemanding entertainment with a solid voice cast and a warm-hearted -- albeit familiar -- storyline that lives up to its title. Synopsis: Dapper Koala Buster Moon presides over a once-grand theater that has fallen on hard times. An eternal optimist, and a... Dapper Koala Buster Moon presides over a once-grand theater that has fallen on hard times. An eternal optimist, and a... [More] Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane, Scarlett Johansson Directed By: Garth Jennings

#35 Carnage (2011) 70% #35 Adjusted Score: 77683% Critics Consensus: It isn't as compelling on the screen as it was on the stage, but Carnage makes up for its flaws with Polanski's smooth direction and assured performances from Winslet and Foster. Synopsis: When some roughhousing between two 11-year-old boys named Zachary and Ethan erupts into real violence, Ethan loses two teeth. Zachary's... When some roughhousing between two 11-year-old boys named Zachary and Ethan erupts into real violence, Ethan loses two teeth. Zachary's... [More] Starring: Jodie Foster, Kate Winslet, Christoph Waltz, John C. Reilly Directed By: Roman Polanski