VIDEO
All John C. Reilly Movies Ranked
For your health: Every
movie in one guide, ranked by Tomatometer, for the next time you want to see a guy go from serious, wrenching drama to broad, dumb comedy withouth breaking a curly-headed sweat. John C. Reilly
Reilly made his film debut in Brian De Palma’s Vietnam War-set
Casualties of War in 1989, and upon returning home, set up shop with blue-collar roles like playing lead pit boy in Days of Thunder or officers in both Dolores Claiborne and Boys. His collaborations with P.T. Anderson ( Hard Eight, Boogie Nights, Magnolia) gave him ’90s indie cred in a decade that worshipped it. And Reilly launched himself into a second career in the mid-2000s beneath the big Hollywood comedy tentpole, frequently opposite Will Ferrell: Talladega Nights, Step Brothers, and Walk Hard. Of course, lest we forget: his Oscar-nominated performance in musical Chicago, fitting for someone who calls that city his hometown.
Ready for all John C. Reilly movies by Tomatometer? Check it out!
#1
Adjusted Score: 97152%
Critics Consensus: Grounded in strong characters, bold themes, and subtle storytelling, Boogie Nights is a groundbreaking film both for director P.T. Anderson and star Mark Wahlberg.
Synopsis:
In the San Fernando Valley in 1977, teenage busboy Eddie Adams (Mark Wahlberg) gets discovered by porn director Jack Horner...
[More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 106058%
Critics Consensus: Guardians of the Galaxy is just as irreverent as fans of the frequently zany Marvel comic would expect -- as well as funny, thrilling, full of heart, and packed with visual splendor.
Synopsis:
Brash space adventurer Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) finds himself the quarry of relentless bounty hunters after he steals an orb...
[More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 105685%
Critics Consensus: Stan & Ollie pays tribute to a pair of beloved entertainers with an affectionate look behind the scenes -- and a moving look at the burdens and blessings of a creative bond.
Synopsis:
Laurel and Hardy -- the world's greatest comedy team -- face an uncertain future as their golden era of Hollywood...
[More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 94580%
Critics Consensus: When Marnie Was There is still blessed with enough visual and narrative beauty to recommend, even if it isn't quite as magical as Studio Ghibli's greatest works.
Synopsis:
A tomboy (Hailee Steinfeld) explores a long-abandoned villa and meets a mysterious blonde girl only she can see....
[More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 93849%
Critics Consensus: It's sentimental and somewhat predictable, but those are small complaints, given the tender atmosphere and moving performances at the heart of What's Eating Gilbert Grape.
Synopsis:
Gilbert Grape (Johnny Depp) is a small-town young man with a lot of responsibility. Chief among his concerns are his...
[More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 103804%
Critics Consensus: Ralph Breaks the Internet levels up on its predecessor with a funny, heartwarming sequel that expands its colorful universe while focusing on core characters and relationships.
Synopsis:
Video game bad guy Ralph and fellow misfit Vanellope von Schweetz must risk it all by traveling to the World...
[More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 103163%
Critics Consensus: As strange as it is thrillingly ambitious, The Lobster is definitely an acquired taste -- but for viewers with the fortitude to crack through Yorgos Lanthimos' offbeat sensibilities, it should prove a savory cinematic treat.
Synopsis:
In a dystopian society, single people must find a mate within 45 days or be transformed into an animal of...
[More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 98653%
Critics Consensus: The Sisters Brothers rides familiar genre trails in occasionally unexpected ways - a satisfying journey further elevated by its well-matched leading men.
Synopsis:
It's 1851, and Charlie and Eli Sisters are both brothers and assassins, boys grown to men in a savage and...
[More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 94341%
Critics Consensus: Equally entertaining for both kids and parents old enough to catch the references, Wreck-It Ralph is a clever, colorful adventure built on familiar themes and joyful nostalgia.
Synopsis:
Arcade-game character Wreck-It Ralph (John C. Reilly) is tired of always being the "bad guy" and losing to his "good...
[More]
#10
Adjusted Score: 89460%
Critics Consensus: Embodied with compelling sensitivity by newcomer Jacob Wysocki and supported by a wonderful John C. Reilly, Terri is an emotionally powerful character study.
Synopsis:
Bullied and withdrawn, a large teen (Jacob Wysocki) finds a support system with other school misfits after a vice principal...
[More]
#11
Adjusted Score: 95218%
Critics Consensus: A rousing and energetic adaptation of the Broadway musical, Chicago succeeds on the level of pure spectacle, but provides a surprising level of depth and humor as well.
Synopsis:
Nightclub sensation Velma (Catherine Zeta-Jones) murders her philandering husband, and Chicago's slickest lawyer, Billy Flynn (Richard Gere), is set to...
[More]
#12
Adjusted Score: 95442%
Critics Consensus: With a rich sense of period detail, The Aviator succeeds thanks to typically assured direction from Martin Scorsese and a strong performance from Leonardo DiCaprio, who charts Howard Hughes' descent from eccentric billionaire to reclusive madman.
Synopsis:
Billionaire and aviation tycoon Howard Hughes (Leonardo DiCaprio) is a successful public figure: a director of big-budget Hollywood films such...
[More]
#13
Adjusted Score: 91600%
Critics Consensus: It's as conventional as its Midwestern setting, but Cedar Rapids boasts a terrific cast and a script that deftly blends R-rated raunch and endearing sweetness.
Synopsis:
Insurance agent Tim Lippe (Ed Helms) is sublimely naive: He has never stayed in a hotel, has never flown in...
[More]
#14
Adjusted Score: 85288%
Critics Consensus: Post- Misery Kathy Bates proves to be another wonderful conduit for Stephen King's novels in this patient, gradually terrifying thriller.
Synopsis:
In a small New England town, Dolores Claiborne (Kathy Bates) works as a housekeeper for the rich but heartless Vera...
[More]
#15
Adjusted Score: 85061%
Critics Consensus: State of Grace brings an impressive ensemble cast to bear on its epic gangster saga, elevating a largely familiar story with outstanding performances.
Synopsis:
Gone for a decade, Terry Noonan (Sean Penn) is welcomed back into the fold in his Irish-American neighborhood in New...
[More]
#16
Adjusted Score: 89471%
Critics Consensus: Magnolia is an ambitious, lengthy work that ultimately succeeds due to interesting stories and excellent ensemble performances.
Synopsis:
On one random day in the San Fernando Valley, a dying father, a young wife, a male caretaker, a famous...
[More]
#17
Adjusted Score: 89238%
Critics Consensus: Visually splendid and narratively satisfying, Tale of Tales packs an off-kilter wallop for mature viewers in search of something different.
Synopsis:
Three fairy tales revolve around a king (John C. Reilly) who must slay a sea monster, a giant flea and...
[More]
#18
Adjusted Score: 85380%
Critics Consensus: Casualties of War takes a harrowing plunge into the Vietnam War with a well-acted ensemble piece that ranks among director Brian De Palma's more mature efforts.
Synopsis:
Pvt. Max Eriksson (Michael J. Fox) is stationed in Vietnam under Sgt. Tony Meserve (Sean Penn). Though Meserve saves Eriksson's...
[More]
#19
Adjusted Score: 84209%
Critics Consensus: Les Cowboys pays absorbing homage to John Ford's The Searchers while staking its own claim as a thoughtful and narratively distinctive modern Western.
Synopsis:
A father searches for his missing daughter with his son....
[More]
#20
Adjusted Score: 87273%
Critics Consensus: A dark dramedy with exceptional performances from Jennifer Aniston and Jake Gyllenhaal, The Good Girl is a moving and astute look at the passions of two troubled souls in a small town.
Synopsis:
Justine (Jennifer Aniston) is the good girl. Thirty years old and working in a Texas discount store, she is dissatisfied...
[More]
#21
Adjusted Score: 83755%
Critics Consensus: As brilliantly and uncomfortably confrontational as its protagonist, Entertainment is a boundary-blurring exercise in cinematic misanthropy that more than lives up to its title.
Synopsis:
An abrasive stand-up comic (Gregg Turkington) hits the road to perform a series of shows at seedy venues....
[More]
#22
Adjusted Score: 88732%
Critics Consensus: The final film by the great Robert Altman, A Prairie Home Companion, the big screen adaptation of Garrison Keillor's radio broadcast showcases plenty of the director's strengths: it's got a gigantic cast and plenty of quirky acting and dialogue.
Synopsis:
A private investigator (Kevin Kline) keeps tabs on the proceedings as guests, cast and crew (Meryl Streep, Lindsay Lohan, Woody...
[More]
#23
Adjusted Score: 85391%
Critics Consensus: The Thin Red Line is a daringly philosophical World War II film with an enormous cast of eager stars.
Synopsis:
In 1942, Private Witt (Jim Caviezel) is a U.S. Army absconder living peacefully with the locals of a small South...
[More]
#24
Adjusted Score: 83403%
Critics Consensus: An absorbing showcase for Philip Baker Hall, Paul Thomason Anderson's feature debut is a gamble that pays off handsomely.
Synopsis:
A stranger (Philip Baker Hall) mentors a young Reno gambler (John C. Reilly) who weds a hooker (Gwyneth Paltrow) and...
[More]
#25
Adjusted Score: 86007%
Critics Consensus: While it may strike some viewers as slight, Cyrus is a successful hybrid of mainstream production values and the mumblecore ideals of directors Jay and Mark Duplass.
Synopsis:
Seven years after his divorce, John (John C. Reilly) has given up hope that he will find love again. Then...
[More]
#26
Adjusted Score: 80925%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Georgia Flood (Mare Winningham) is a well-to-do folk-singer with a stable family and a loving husband. Her younger sister, Sadie...
[More]
#27
Adjusted Score: 85696%
Critics Consensus: The movie may be a downer, but it packs an emotional wallop. Some fine acting on display here.
Synopsis:
"The Hours" is the story of three women searching for more potent, meaningful lives. Each is alive at a different...
[More]
#28
Adjusted Score: 87280%
Critics Consensus: The Little Hours gets plenty of goofy mileage out of its gifted ensemble, anchoring its ribald laughs in a period comedy with some surprisingly timely subtext.
Synopsis:
Medieval nuns Alessandra, Fernanda, and Ginevra lead a simple life in their convent. Their days are spent chafing at monastic...
[More]
#29
Adjusted Score: 105479%
Critics Consensus: Offering exhilarating eye candy, solid acting, and a fast-paced story, Kong: Skull Island earns its spot in the movie monster's mythos without ever matching up to the classic original.
Synopsis:
Scientists, soldiers and adventurers unite to explore a mythical, uncharted island in the Pacific Ocean. Cut off from everything they...
[More]
#30
Adjusted Score: 83270%
Critics Consensus: We Need to Talk About Kevin is a masterful blend of drama and horror, with fantastic performances across the board (Tilda Swinton especially, delivering one of her very best).
Synopsis:
Eva Khatchadourian (Tilda Swinton) is a travel writer/publisher who gives up her beloved freedom and bohemian lifestyle to have a...
[More]
#31
Adjusted Score: 79062%
Critics Consensus: A parody that pokes fun at rock stars and reductive biopics alike, this comedy sings in large part because of stellar performances and clever original music.
Synopsis:
Following a childhood tragedy, Dewey Cox (John C. Reilly) follows a long and winding road to music stardom. Dewey perseveres...
[More]
#32
Adjusted Score: 79446%
Critics Consensus: Though flawed, the sprawling, messy Gangs of New York is redeemed by impressive production design and Day-Lewis's electrifying performance.
Synopsis:
Amsterdam Vallon (Leonardo DiCaprio) is a young Irish immigrant released from prison. He returns to the Five Points seeking revenge...
[More]
#33
Adjusted Score: 82837%
Critics Consensus: Sing delivers colorfully animated, cheerfully undemanding entertainment with a solid voice cast and a warm-hearted -- albeit familiar -- storyline that lives up to its title.
Synopsis:
Dapper Koala Buster Moon presides over a once-grand theater that has fallen on hard times. An eternal optimist, and a...
[More]
#34
Adjusted Score: 78048%
Critics Consensus: Though it occasionally stalls, Talladega Nights' mix of satire, clever gags, and excellent ensemble performances put it squarely in the winner's circle.
Synopsis:
NASCAR superstar Ricky Bobby (Will Ferrell) is at the top of his game; adored by fans, a trophy wife by...
[More]
#35
Adjusted Score: 77683%
Critics Consensus: It isn't as compelling on the screen as it was on the stage, but Carnage makes up for its flaws with Polanski's smooth direction and assured performances from Winslet and Foster.
Synopsis:
When some roughhousing between two 11-year-old boys named Zachary and Ethan erupts into real violence, Ethan loses two teeth. Zachary's...
[More]
#36
Adjusted Score: 78645%
Critics Consensus: Year of the Dog is a warm and quirky comedy that never condescends to its eccentric characters.
Synopsis:
After her beloved beagle dies unexpectedly, an office worker named Peggy (Molly Shannon) looks for ways to fill the void...
[More]
#37
Adjusted Score: 72707%
Critics Consensus: If you saw Nine Queens, it may feel redundant, but the snappy performances make it fun to watch.
Synopsis:
Needing a new partner capable of intricate cons, Richard Gaddis (John C. Reilly), recruits Rodrigo (Diego Luna), a crook with...
[More]
#38
Adjusted Score: 64227%
Critics Consensus: This Party features a killer cast and many funny scenes, but the movie feels like nothing more than an excuse for the actors to emote.
Synopsis:
In the next 24 hours, Joe (Alan Cumming) and Sally Therrian's (Jennifer Jason Leigh) roller-coaster marriage will go through an...
[More]
#39
Adjusted Score: 64783%
Critics Consensus: Although its story is perhaps too familiar and less complex than some might wish, 9 is visually spectacular, and director Shane Acker's attention to detail succeeds in drawing viewers into the film's universe.
Synopsis:
When 9 (Elijah Wood) springs to life, it finds itself in a post-apocalyptic world where humans no longer exist, and...
[More]
#40
Adjusted Score: 58626%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Fast-paced thriller in which a young family on a white-water rafting adventure in Montana are taken hostage by a pair...
[More]
#41
Adjusted Score: 23502%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A nameless Chicago cab driver (Paul Dillon) picks up more than 30 different passengers over the course of a typical...
[More]
#42
Adjusted Score: 62563%
Critics Consensus: Step Brothers indulges in a cheerfully relentless immaturity that will quickly turn off viewers unamused by Ferrell and Reilly -- and delight those who find their antics hilarious.
Synopsis:
Brennan Huff (Will Ferrell) and Dale Doback (John C. Reilly) have one thing in common: they are both lazy, unemployed...
[More]
#43
Adjusted Score: 58462%
Critics Consensus: Unoriginal and unremarkable high school satire adds little to the genre.
Synopsis:
Josie Geller (Drew Barrymore), a baby-faced junior copywriter at the Chicago Sun-Times, must pose as a student at her former...
[More]
#44
Adjusted Score: 55674%
Critics Consensus: With a workplace-related theme worthy of satire, The Promotion features some sharp witticisms but ultimately disappoints.
Synopsis:
Doug Stauber (Seann William Scott) holds the post of assistant manager at a Chicago supermarket that plans to open an...
[More]
#45
Adjusted Score: 57015%
Critics Consensus: Tenacious D fan will find this movie hilarious; everybody else will see only a low-brow concept movie and a small assembly of jokes stretched past the 100 minute mark.
Synopsis:
Musicians JB (Jack Black) and KG (Kyle Gass) begin a friendship that could lead to the formation of the greatest...
[More]
#46
Adjusted Score: 53433%
Critics Consensus: Jack Nicholson embodies Hoffa with malevolent relish, but a dearth of meaningful insight knocks this crime epic off the mark by a nose.
Synopsis:
Dramatized biography of the infamous American union boss Jimmy Hoffa, following four decades of his life, from his rise as...
[More]
#47
Adjusted Score: 52432%
Critics Consensus: All the atmospherics in Dark Water can't make up for the lack of genuine scares.
Synopsis:
Dahlia (Jennifer Connelly) wants to move away from her ex-husband, Kyle (Dougray Scott), and take her daughter, Ceci (Ariel Gade),...
[More]
#48
Adjusted Score: 50789%
Critics Consensus: While the special effects are well done and quite impressive, this film suffers from any actual drama or characterization. The end result is a film that offers nifty eye-candy and nothing else.
Synopsis:
Based on a true story, the film tells of the courageous men and women who risk their lives every working...
[More]
#49
Adjusted Score: 41076%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Ned (Robert De Niro) and Jim (Sean Penn) are convicts who get their shot at freedom when they unexpectedly escape...
[More]
#50
Adjusted Score: 48713%
Critics Consensus: Baseball wins, romance loses.
Synopsis:
Forty-year-old pitcher Billy Chapel (Kevin Costner) is practically a dinosaur by professional baseball standards, fast approaching the end of his...
[More]
#51
Adjusted Score: 48649%
Critics Consensus: In spite of Aubrey Plaza's committed performance, Life After Beth remains a sketch-worthy idea that's been uncomfortably stretched to feature length.
Synopsis:
A guy (Dane DeHaan) discovers that his girlfriend (Aubrey Plaza) has returned from the dead, but his joy turns to...
[More]
#52
Adjusted Score: 48109%
Critics Consensus: Thought not without its funny moments, Anger Management is ultimately stale and disappointingly one-note, especially considering its capable cast.
Synopsis:
Dave Buznik (Adam Sandler) is usually a mild-mannered nonconfrontational guy. But after an altercation aboard an airplane, he is remanded...
[More]
#53
Adjusted Score: 43234%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A flamboyant literature professor (Kevin Kline), who escorts rich old women on the side, teaches his cross-dressing roommate (Paul Dano)...
[More]
#54
Adjusted Score: 42647%
Critics Consensus: This overstuffed, scattershot vampire flick suffers from poor characterization and an unwieldy mix of scares and chuckles.
Synopsis:
Darren (Chris Massoglia) is just like any other teenager, until the day he encounters the Cirque du Freak and a...
[More]
#55
Adjusted Score: 41448%
Critics Consensus: Days of Thunder has Tom Cruise and plenty of flash going for it, but they aren't enough to compensate for the stock plot, two-dimensional characters, and poorly written dialogue.
Synopsis:
In the fast-paced world of NASCAR, a rivalry brews between rookie hotshot Cole Trickle (Tom Cruise) and veteran racer Rowdy...
[More]
#56
Adjusted Score: 14912%
Critics Consensus: Winona Ryder's femme fatale proves to be a blank cipher in Boys, a mystery with an intriguing hook that quickly fizzles into teenage ennui.
Synopsis:
Fed up with boarding school and frustrated with the way others have planned his life, John Baker Jr. (Lukas Haas)...
[More]
#57
Adjusted Score: 14198%
Critics Consensus: The lowest and vilest alleys in London do not present a more dreadful record of the adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson than does Holmes and Watson.
Synopsis:
Detective Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson join forces to investigate a mysterious murder at Buckingham Palace. It seems like...
[More]