All Jamie Lee Curtis Movies Ranked

The latest: Jamie Lee Curtis shares the screen with Emma Mackey in James L. Brooks’ hilarious new comedy, Ella McKay.

It’s rare for any actor to achieve breakout success with their first big-screen role, but thanks to John Carpenter and a certain iconic horror villain sporting a modified William Shatner mask, Jamie Lee Curtis did just that when she made her feature debut in 1978’s Halloween. She then solidified her Scream Queen status in films like Prom Night and The Fog, as well as a number of Halloween sequels, even as she switched gears to lend her talents to beloved comedies like Trading Places and A Fish Called Wanda. She even found time for family films (Freaky Friday and the latest… Freakier Friday) and action blockbusters (True Lies), proving her versatility extended far beyond simply surviving a slasher threat. To celebrate her eclectic career, we’ve collected all Jamie Lee Curtis movies and sorted them by Tomatometer. Read on to see where your favorites rank.

#9 Veronica Mars (2014)

80% #9 Critics Consensus: It might be a more entertaining watch for diehard fans of the show, but Veronica Mars offers enough sharp writing and solid performances to entertain viewers in the mood for a character-driven thriller. Synopsis: With her graduation from law school imminent, Veronica Mars is interviewing with prestigious New York law firms when she gets With her graduation from law school imminent, Veronica Mars is interviewing with prestigious New York law firms when she gets [More] Starring: Kristen Bell, Jason Dohring, Krysten Ritter, Ryan Hansen Directed By: Rob Thomas

#13 Freakier Friday (2025)

74% #13 Critics Consensus: Freakier Friday doesn't reinvent the original's story so much as it swaps the formula around for a frothy good time, with Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan easily slipping back into roles that fit them like mixed-and-matched gloves. Synopsis: Tess and Anna discover that lightning may indeed strike twice as they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two Tess and Anna discover that lightning may indeed strike twice as they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two [More] Starring: Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan, Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons Directed By: Nisha Ganatra