(Photo by 20th Century Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection. Ella McCay.)

All Jamie Lee Curtis Movies Ranked

The latest: Jamie Lee Curtis shares the screen with Emma Mackey in James L. Brooks’ hilarious new comedy, Ella McKay.

It’s rare for any actor to achieve breakout success with their first big-screen role, but thanks to John Carpenter and a certain iconic horror villain sporting a modified William Shatner mask, Jamie Lee Curtis did just that when she made her feature debut in 1978’s Halloween. She then solidified her Scream Queen status in films like Prom Night and The Fog, as well as a number of Halloween sequels, even as she switched gears to lend her talents to beloved comedies like Trading Places and A Fish Called Wanda. She even found time for family films (Freaky Friday and the latest… Freakier Friday) and action blockbusters (True Lies), proving her versatility extended far beyond simply surviving a slasher threat. To celebrate her eclectic career, we’ve collected all Jamie Lee Curtis movies and sorted them by Tomatometer. Read on to see where your favorites rank.

#1

Knives Out (2019)
Tomatometer icon 97%

#1
Critics Consensus: Knives Out sharpens old murder-mystery tropes with a keenly assembled suspense outing that makes brilliant use of writer-director Rian Johnson's stellar ensemble.
Synopsis: The circumstances surrounding the death of crime novelist Harlan Thrombey are mysterious, but there's one thing that renowned Detective Benoit [More]
Starring: Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis
Directed By: Rian Johnson
#2

Halloween (1978)
Tomatometer icon 97%

#2
Critics Consensus: Scary, suspenseful, and viscerally thrilling, Halloween set the standard for modern horror films.
Synopsis: On a cold Halloween night in 1963, six year old Michael Myers brutally murdered his 17-year-old sister, Judith. He was [More]
Starring: Donald Pleasence, Jamie Lee Curtis, Nancy Kyes, P.J. Soles
Directed By: John Carpenter
#3

A Fish Called Wanda (1988)
Tomatometer icon 96%

#3
Critics Consensus: Smartly written, smoothly directed, and solidly cast, A Fish Called Wanda offers a classic example of a brainy comedy with widespread appeal.
Synopsis: British gangster George Thomason (Tom Georgeson) and his hapless aide, Ken Pile (Michael Palin), draft a pair of arrogant Americans, [More]
Starring: John Cleese, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kevin Kline, Michael Palin
Directed By: Charles Crichton, John Cleese
#4

Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)
Tomatometer icon 93%

#4
Critics Consensus: Led by an outstanding Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once lives up to its title with an expertly calibrated assault on the senses.
Synopsis: Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as Daniels, the film is a hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action [More]
Starring: Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong
Directed By: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
#5

Freaky Friday (2003)
Tomatometer icon 88%

#5
Critics Consensus: Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan charm in Mark Waters' nicely pitched -- and Disney's second -- remake of the 1976 hit.
Synopsis: Single mother Tess Coleman (Jamie Lee Curtis) and her teenage daughter Anna (Lindsay Lohan) couldn't be more different, and it [More]
Starring: Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan, Mark Harmon, Harold Gould
Directed By: Mark Waters
#6

From Up on Poppy Hill (2011)
Tomatometer icon 87%

#6
Critics Consensus: Gentle and nostalgic, From Up on Poppy Hill is one of Studio Ghibli's sweeter efforts -- and if it doesn't push the boundaries of the genre, it remains as engagingly lovely as Ghibli fans have come to expect.
Synopsis: Yokohama teens try to save their school's clubhouse from being demolished. [More]
Starring: Masami Nagasawa, Jun'ichi Okada, Keiko Takeshita, Yuriko Ishida
Directed By: Goro Miyazaki
#7

Trading Places (1983)
Tomatometer icon 87%

#7
Critics Consensus: Featuring deft interplay between Eddie Murphy and Dan Aykroyd, Trading Places is an immensely appealing social satire.
Synopsis: Upper-crust executive Louis Winthorpe III (Dan Aykroyd) and down-and-out hustler Billy Ray Valentine (Eddie Murphy) are the subjects of a [More]
Starring: Dan Aykroyd, Eddie Murphy, Ralph Bellamy, Don Ameche
Directed By: John Landis
#8

The Last Showgirl (2024)
Tomatometer icon 83%

#8
Critics Consensus: A wistful showcase for Pamela Anderson in a refreshingly dramatic role, The Last Showgirl pays homage to the working class of Las Vegas with a superb collection of performances.
Synopsis: The Last Showgirl, a poignant film of resilience, rhinestones and feathers, stars Pamela Anderson as Shelley, a glamorous showgirl who [More]
Starring: Pamela Anderson, Dave Bautista, John Clofine, Jamie Lee Curtis
Directed By: Gia Coppola
#9

Veronica Mars (2014)
Tomatometer icon 80%

#9
Critics Consensus: It might be a more entertaining watch for diehard fans of the show, but Veronica Mars offers enough sharp writing and solid performances to entertain viewers in the mood for a character-driven thriller.
Synopsis: With her graduation from law school imminent, Veronica Mars is interviewing with prestigious New York law firms when she gets [More]
Starring: Kristen Bell, Jason Dohring, Krysten Ritter, Ryan Hansen
Directed By: Rob Thomas
#10

Halloween (2018)
Tomatometer icon 79%

#10
Critics Consensus: Halloween largely wipes the slate clean after decades of disappointing sequels, ignoring increasingly elaborate mythology in favor of basic - yet still effective - ingredients.
Synopsis: It's been 40 years since Laurie Strode survived a vicious attack from crazed killer Michael Myers on Halloween night. Locked [More]
Starring: Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Will Patton
Directed By: David Gordon Green
#11

The Fog (1980)
Tomatometer icon 76%

#11
Critics Consensus: A well-crafted return to horror for genre giant John Carpenter, The Fog rolls in and wraps viewers in suitably slow-building chills.
Synopsis: Strange things begin to occurs as a tiny California coastal town prepares to commemorate its centenary. Inanimate objects spring eerily [More]
Starring: Adrienne Barbeau, Hal Holbrook, Janet Leigh, Jamie Lee Curtis
Directed By: John Carpenter
#12

The Tailor of Panama (2001)
Tomatometer icon 75%

#12
Critics Consensus: The Tailor of Panama is a smart, darkly satirical thriller with exuberant performances from Pierce Brosnan and Geoffrey Rush.
Synopsis: Harry Pendel, a Cockney ex-con who has reinvented himself as a popular tailor to the rich and powerful of Panama, [More]
Starring: Pierce Brosnan, Geoffrey Rush, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Gleeson
Directed By: John Boorman
#13

Freakier Friday (2025)
Tomatometer icon 74%

#13
Critics Consensus: Freakier Friday doesn't reinvent the original's story so much as it swaps the formula around for a frothy good time, with Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan easily slipping back into roles that fit them like mixed-and-matched gloves.
Synopsis: Tess and Anna discover that lightning may indeed strike twice as they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two [More]
Starring: Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan, Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons
Directed By: Nisha Ganatra
#14

Road Games (1981)
Tomatometer icon 92%

#14
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: An Australian trucker (Stacy Keach) picks up a hitchhiking heiress (Jamie Lee Curtis) and the trail of a killer in [More]
Starring: Stacy Keach, Jamie Lee Curtis, Marion Edward, Grant Page
Directed By: Richard Franklin
#15

Daddy and Them (2001)
Tomatometer icon 86%

#15
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Welcome to America's Heartland, home of hurricanes, tornadoes, heat waves... and Claude (Billy Bob Thornton) and Ruby (Laura Dern) Montgomery. [More]
Starring: Billy Bob Thornton, Laura Dern, Diane Ladd, Kelly Preston
Directed By: Billy Bob Thornton
#16

True Lies (1994)
Tomatometer icon 78%

#16
Critics Consensus: If it doesn't reach the heights of director James Cameron's and star Arnold Schwarzenegger's previous collaborations, True Lies still packs enough action and humor into its sometimes absurd plot to entertain.
Synopsis: Secretly a spy but thought by his family to be a dull salesman, Harry Tasker (Arnold Schwarzenegger) is tracking down [More]
Starring: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tom Arnold, Bill Paxton
Directed By: James Cameron
#17

Dominick and Eugene (1988)
Tomatometer icon 77%

#17
Critics Consensus: Thanks to strong performances and a steady directorial hand, Dominick and Eugene successfully navigates potentially tricky themes in thoughtful, compelling fashion without resorting to trite sentimentality.
Synopsis: Two brothers -- Eugene (Ray Liotta), an ambitious medical student, and Nicky (Tom Hulce), a mentally challenged garbage worker -- [More]
Starring: Tom Hulce, Ray Liotta, Jamie Lee Curtis, Todd Graff
Directed By: Robert M. Young
#18

Blue Steel (1990)
Tomatometer icon 75%

#18
Critics Consensus: Blue Steel's increasingly over-the-top story beggars disbelief, but this cop drama is elevated by an appealing cast and Kathryn Bigelow's stylish direction.
Synopsis: When rookie cop Megan Turner (Jamie Lee Curtis) kills a convenience store robber, she does not notice when psychopathic commodities [More]
Starring: Jamie Lee Curtis, Ron Silver, Clancy Brown, Elizabeth Peña
Directed By: Kathryn Bigelow
#19

Spare Parts (2015)
Tomatometer icon 58%

#19
Critics Consensus: Spare Parts is effective enough to do in a pinch for inspirational sports drama fans - although most of them will have seen these story beats hit more powerfully before.
Synopsis: With the help of their high school's newest teacher (George Lopez), four Hispanic students form a robotics club. Although they [More]
Starring: George Lopez, Jamie Lee Curtis, Carlos PenaVega, Marisa Tomei
Directed By: Sean McNamara
#20

My Girl (1991)
Tomatometer icon 57%

#20
Critics Consensus: My Girl has a mostly sweet story and a pair of appealing young leads, but it's largely undone by its aggressively tearjerking ending.
Synopsis: Tomboy Vada Sultenfuss (Anna Chlumsky) has good reason to be morbid: her mother died giving birth to her, and her [More]
Starring: Anna Chlumsky, Macaulay Culkin, Dan Aykroyd, Jamie Lee Curtis
Directed By: Howard Zieff
#21

Fierce Creatures (1997)
Tomatometer icon 55%

#21
Critics Consensus: Fierce Creatures reunites A Fish Called Wanda's talented ensemble for a comedy that, while not without its moments, suffers from diminishing returns.
Synopsis: After multimillionaire Rod McCain (Kevin Kline) buys a London zoo, the staff is pressured to make higher profits or face [More]
Starring: John Cleese, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kevin Kline, Michael Palin
Directed By: Robert Young, Fred Schepisi
#22

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998)
Tomatometer icon 54%

#22
Critics Consensus: Halloween: H2O is the best of the many sequels, yet still pales in comparison to the original Halloween.
Synopsis: Two decades after surviving a massacre on October 31, 1978, former baby sitter Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) finds herself [More]
Starring: Jamie Lee Curtis, Adam Arkin, Josh Hartnett, Michelle Williams
Directed By: Steve Miner
#23

Forever Young (1992)
Tomatometer icon 54%

#23
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: After his true love (Isabel Glasser) falls in a coma, test pilot Daniel McCormick (Mel Gibson) undergoes suspended animation in [More]
Starring: Mel Gibson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Elijah Wood, Isabel Glasser
Directed By: Steve Miner
#24

Mother's Boys (1994)
Tomatometer icon 50%

#24
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Sexy but unstable wife and mother Jude (Jamie Lee Curtis) walked out on her family three years ago. Now, just [More]
Starring: Jamie Lee Curtis, Peter Gallagher, Joanne Whalley, Vanessa Redgrave
Directed By: Yves Simoneau
#25

A Man in Love (1987)
Tomatometer icon 50%

#25
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: While filming a biopic of Italian author Cesare Pavese in Rome, American actor Steve Elliott (Peter Coyote) falls for his [More]
Starring: Peter Coyote, Greta Scacchi, Jamie Lee Curtis, Peter Riegert
Directed By: Diane Kurys
#26

Prom Night (1980)
Tomatometer icon 45%

#26
Critics Consensus: Horror aficionados might have a ball with Prom Night, but a lack of mystery and inability to capitalize on the dance hall setting makes for a generic night of mayhem.
Synopsis: This slasher movie follows a relentless killer who is out to avenge the death of a young girl who died [More]
Starring: Leslie Nielsen, Jamie Lee Curtis, Casey Stevens, Anne-Marie Martin
Directed By: Paul Lynch
#27

Terror Train (1980)
Tomatometer icon 44%

#27
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: During a hazing, a fraternity of pre-med students has a particularly sinister prank in store for one their more timid [More]
Starring: Ben Johnson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Hart Bochner, David Copperfield
Directed By: Roger Spottiswoode
#28

Homegrown (1998)
Tomatometer icon 44%

#28
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Marijuana growers Jack (Billy Bob Thornton), Carter (Hank Azaria) and Harlan (Ryan Phillippe) are looking at a big payoff for [More]
Starring: Billy Bob Thornton, Hank Azaria, Kelly Lynch, Ryan Phillippe
Directed By: Stephen Gyllenhaal
#29

Amazing Grace and Chuck (1987)
Tomatometer icon 43%

#29
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Average American boy Chuck Murdock (Joshua Zuehlke) goes on a school outing to a nuclear weapons facility, where he learns [More]
Starring: Alex English, Joshua Zuehlke, Jamie Lee Curtis, Gregory Peck
Directed By: Mike Newell
#30

Beverly Hills Chihuahua (2008)
Tomatometer icon 41%

#30
Critics Consensus: Despite hitting some sweet notes, Beverly Hills Chihuahua is little more than disposable family entertainment.
Synopsis: Chloe, a pampered Chihuahua from Beverly Hills, gets an unwelcome taste of the real world when she gets lost in [More]
Starring: Piper Perabo, Jamie Lee Curtis, Drew Barrymore, George Lopez
Directed By: Raja Gosnell
#31

Halloween Ends (2022)
Tomatometer icon 40%

#31
Critics Consensus: Halloween Ends -- for now, anyway -- with a frequently befuddling installment that's stabbed, slashed, and beaten by a series of frustrating missed opportunities.
Synopsis: This is Laurie Strode's last stand. After 45 years, the most acclaimed, revered horror franchise in film history reaches its [More]
Starring: Jamie Lee Curtis, Andi Matichak, James Jude Courtney, Will Patton
Directed By: David Gordon Green
#32

Halloween Kills (2021)
Tomatometer icon 38%

#32
Critics Consensus: Halloween Kills should satisfy fans in search of brute slasher thrills, but in terms of advancing the franchise, it's a bit less than the sum of its bloody parts.
Synopsis: Minutes after Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) left masked monster [More]
Starring: Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, Anthony Michael Hall, Andi Matichak
Directed By: David Gordon Green
#33

Haunted Mansion (2023)
Tomatometer icon 38%

#33
Critics Consensus: Haunted Mansion's talented cast makes the movie a pleasant enough destination, although it's neither scary nor funny enough to wholeheartedly recommend.
Synopsis: A woman and her son enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural [More]
Starring: LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito
Directed By: Justin Simien
#34

Halloween II (1981)
Tomatometer icon 35%

#34
Critics Consensus: Halloween II picks up where its predecessor left off - and quickly wanders into a dead end that the franchise would spend decades struggling to find its way out of.
Synopsis: After failing to kill stubborn survivor Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis) and taking a bullet or six from former psychiatrist Dr. [More]
Starring: Jamie Lee Curtis, Donald Pleasence, Charles Cyphers, Jeffrey Kramer
Directed By: Rick Rosenthal
#35

Queens Logic (1991)
Tomatometer icon 30%

#35
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Buddies with their own problems surround a bridegroom (Ken Olin) who's starting to have second thoughts. [More]
Starring: Ken Olin, Joe Mantegna, Kevin Bacon, Linda Fiorentino
Directed By: Steve Rash
#36

Drowning Mona (2000)
Tomatometer icon 29%

#36
Critics Consensus: A whodunnit that stacks its lists of suspects with wasted character actors, Drowning Mona is a twee farce that will prompt audiences to tune out before the mystery is solved.
Synopsis: The recently deceased Mona Dearly (Bette Midler) was many things: an abusive wife, a domineering mother, a loud-mouthed neighbor and [More]
Starring: Danny DeVito, Bette Midler, Neve Campbell, Jamie Lee Curtis
Directed By: Nick Gomez
#37

My Girl 2 (1993)
Tomatometer icon 27%

#37
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Vada Sultenfuss (Anna Chlumsky) is a 13-year-old girl searching for identity and independence. For a class project, she must write [More]
Starring: Anna Chlumsky, Dan Aykroyd, Jamie Lee Curtis, Austin O'Brien
Directed By: Howard Zieff
#38

You Again (2010)
Tomatometer icon 20%

#38
Critics Consensus: You Again represents a rare opportunity to see some of Hollywood's finest female veterans together onscreen - and, unfortunately, wastes their talents almost completely.
Synopsis: Marni is shocked to learn that her brother is marrying her school bully from the past. When she tries to [More]
Starring: Kristen Bell, Jamie Lee Curtis, Sigourney Weaver, Odette Annable
Directed By: Andy Fickman
#39

Ella McCay (2025)
Tomatometer icon 19%

#39
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: "Ella McCay" is a new comedy written and directed by Oscar® and Emmy Award® winner James L. Brooks ("As Good [More]
Starring: Emma Mackey, Woody Harrelson, Kumail Nanjiani, Spike Fearn
Directed By: James L. Brooks
#40

Perfect (1985)
Tomatometer icon 18%

#40
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A Rolling Stone reporter (John Travolta) seduces an aerobics instructor (Jamie Lee Curtis) while doing a story on health clubs [More]
Starring: Jamie Lee Curtis, John Travolta, Laraine Newman, Anne De Salvo
Directed By: James Bridges
#41

Virus (1999)
Tomatometer icon 14%

#41
Critics Consensus: Despite its great special effects, this movie's predictability greatly undermines its intensity.
Synopsis: Caught in a typhoon, a tugboat commanded by Robert Everton (Donald Sutherland) comes across a mysterious near-deserted ship. Excited to [More]
Starring: Jamie Lee Curtis, William Baldwin, Donald Sutherland, Joanna Pacula
Directed By: John Bruno
#42

An Acceptable Loss (2018)
Tomatometer icon 12%

#42
Critics Consensus: An Acceptable Loss attempts a political thriller approach to a serious issue, but ends up sacrificing thrills -- as well as a satisfying story -- in the bargain.
Synopsis: Libby Lamm is a former top national security adviser who, while working with a ruthless, steely-willed political veteran, signed off [More]
Starring: Tika Sumpter, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ben Tavassoli, Jeff Hephner
Directed By: Joe Chappelle
#43

Borderlands (2024)
Tomatometer icon 10%

#43
Critics Consensus: Glitching out in every department, Borderlands is balderdash.
Synopsis: Lilith (Cate Blanchett), an infamous bounty hunter with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home, Pandora, the most chaotic [More]
Starring: Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Jamie Lee Curtis
Directed By: Eli Roth
#44

Halloween: Resurrection (2002)
Tomatometer icon 10%

#44
Critics Consensus: The only thing this tired slasher flick may resurrect is nostalgia for when the genre was still fresh and scary.
Synopsis: He's back for more... When a group of teens win a contest to spend a night in Michael Myers' childhood [More]
Starring: Jamie Lee Curtis, Brad Loree, Busta Rhymes, Bianca Kajlich
Directed By: Rick Rosenthal
#45

House Arrest (1996)
Tomatometer icon 10%

#45
Critics Consensus: Constructed out of cliches, thinly written characters, and fundamental misunderstandings of human nature, House Arrest is a dull (and borderline irresponsible) waste of a talented cast.
Synopsis: When Janet Beindorf (Jamie Lee Curtis) and her husband, Ned (Kevin Pollak), announce their separation, their two kids decide to [More]
Starring: Jamie Lee Curtis, Kevin Pollak, Jennifer Tilly, Christopher McDonald
Directed By: Harry Winer
#46

Christmas With the Kranks (2004)
Tomatometer icon 5%

#46
Critics Consensus: A mirthless movie as fresh as last year's fruit cake, Christmas with the Kranks is a coarse, garish comedy that promotes conformity.
Synopsis: Finally alone for the holidays, Luther (Tim Allen) and Nora Krank (Jamie Lee Curtis) plan to eschew the Christmas traditions [More]
Starring: Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis, Dan Aykroyd, M. Emmet Walsh
Directed By: Joe Roth

Movie & TV News