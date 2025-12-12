(Photo by 20th Century Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection. Ella McCay.)
All Jamie Lee Curtis Movies Ranked
The latest: Jamie Lee Curtis shares the screen with Emma Mackey in James L. Brooks’ hilarious new comedy, . Ella McKay
It’s rare for any actor to achieve breakout success with their first big-screen role, but thanks to John Carpenter and a certain iconic horror villain sporting a modified William Shatner mask,
did just that when she made her feature debut in 1978’s Jamie Lee Curtis . She then solidified her Scream Queen status in films like Halloween and Prom Night , as well as a number of The Fog Halloween sequels, even as she switched gears to lend her talents to beloved comedies like and Trading Places . She even found time for family films ( A Fish Called Wanda and the latest… Freaky Friday ) and action blockbusters ( Freakier Friday ), proving her versatility extended far beyond simply surviving a slasher threat. To celebrate her eclectic career, we’ve collected all Jamie Lee Curtis movies and sorted them by Tomatometer. Read on to see where your favorites rank. True Lies
#1
Critics Consensus: Knives Out sharpens old murder-mystery tropes with a keenly assembled suspense outing that makes brilliant use of writer-director Rian Johnson's stellar ensemble.
Synopsis:
The circumstances surrounding the death of crime novelist Harlan Thrombey are mysterious, but there's one thing that renowned Detective Benoit
#2
Critics Consensus: Scary, suspenseful, and viscerally thrilling, Halloween set the standard for modern horror films.
Synopsis:
On a cold Halloween night in 1963, six year old Michael Myers brutally murdered his 17-year-old sister, Judith. He was
#3
Critics Consensus: Smartly written, smoothly directed, and solidly cast, A Fish Called Wanda offers a classic example of a brainy comedy with widespread appeal.
Synopsis:
British gangster George Thomason (Tom Georgeson) and his hapless aide, Ken Pile (Michael Palin), draft a pair of arrogant Americans,
#4
Critics Consensus: Led by an outstanding Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once lives up to its title with an expertly calibrated assault on the senses.
Synopsis:
Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as Daniels, the film is a hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action
#5
Critics Consensus: Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan charm in Mark Waters' nicely pitched -- and Disney's second -- remake of the 1976 hit.
Synopsis:
Single mother Tess Coleman (Jamie Lee Curtis) and her teenage daughter Anna (Lindsay Lohan) couldn't be more different, and it
#6
Critics Consensus: Gentle and nostalgic, From Up on Poppy Hill is one of Studio Ghibli's sweeter efforts -- and if it doesn't push the boundaries of the genre, it remains as engagingly lovely as Ghibli fans have come to expect.
Synopsis:
Yokohama teens try to save their school's clubhouse from being demolished.
#7
Critics Consensus: Featuring deft interplay between Eddie Murphy and Dan Aykroyd, Trading Places is an immensely appealing social satire.
Synopsis:
Upper-crust executive Louis Winthorpe III (Dan Aykroyd) and down-and-out hustler Billy Ray Valentine (Eddie Murphy) are the subjects of a
#8
Critics Consensus: A wistful showcase for Pamela Anderson in a refreshingly dramatic role, The Last Showgirl pays homage to the working class of Las Vegas with a superb collection of performances.
Synopsis:
The Last Showgirl, a poignant film of resilience, rhinestones and feathers, stars Pamela Anderson as Shelley, a glamorous showgirl who
#9
Critics Consensus: It might be a more entertaining watch for diehard fans of the show, but Veronica Mars offers enough sharp writing and solid performances to entertain viewers in the mood for a character-driven thriller.
Synopsis:
With her graduation from law school imminent, Veronica Mars is interviewing with prestigious New York law firms when she gets
#10
Critics Consensus: Halloween largely wipes the slate clean after decades of disappointing sequels, ignoring increasingly elaborate mythology in favor of basic - yet still effective - ingredients.
Synopsis:
It's been 40 years since Laurie Strode survived a vicious attack from crazed killer Michael Myers on Halloween night. Locked
#11
Critics Consensus: A well-crafted return to horror for genre giant John Carpenter, The Fog rolls in and wraps viewers in suitably slow-building chills.
Synopsis:
Strange things begin to occurs as a tiny California coastal town prepares to commemorate its centenary. Inanimate objects spring eerily
#12
Critics Consensus: The Tailor of Panama is a smart, darkly satirical thriller with exuberant performances from Pierce Brosnan and Geoffrey Rush.
Synopsis:
Harry Pendel, a Cockney ex-con who has reinvented himself as a popular tailor to the rich and powerful of Panama,
#13
Critics Consensus: Freakier Friday doesn't reinvent the original's story so much as it swaps the formula around for a frothy good time, with Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan easily slipping back into roles that fit them like mixed-and-matched gloves.
Synopsis:
Tess and Anna discover that lightning may indeed strike twice as they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two
#14
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
An Australian trucker (Stacy Keach) picks up a hitchhiking heiress (Jamie Lee Curtis) and the trail of a killer in
#15
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Welcome to America's Heartland, home of hurricanes, tornadoes, heat waves... and Claude (Billy Bob Thornton) and Ruby (Laura Dern) Montgomery.
#16
Critics Consensus: If it doesn't reach the heights of director James Cameron's and star Arnold Schwarzenegger's previous collaborations, True Lies still packs enough action and humor into its sometimes absurd plot to entertain.
Synopsis:
Secretly a spy but thought by his family to be a dull salesman, Harry Tasker (Arnold Schwarzenegger) is tracking down
#17
Critics Consensus: Thanks to strong performances and a steady directorial hand, Dominick and Eugene successfully navigates potentially tricky themes in thoughtful, compelling fashion without resorting to trite sentimentality.
Synopsis:
Two brothers -- Eugene (Ray Liotta), an ambitious medical student, and Nicky (Tom Hulce), a mentally challenged garbage worker --
#18
Critics Consensus: Blue Steel's increasingly over-the-top story beggars disbelief, but this cop drama is elevated by an appealing cast and Kathryn Bigelow's stylish direction.
Synopsis:
When rookie cop Megan Turner (Jamie Lee Curtis) kills a convenience store robber, she does not notice when psychopathic commodities
#19
Critics Consensus: Spare Parts is effective enough to do in a pinch for inspirational sports drama fans - although most of them will have seen these story beats hit more powerfully before.
Synopsis:
With the help of their high school's newest teacher (George Lopez), four Hispanic students form a robotics club. Although they
#20
Critics Consensus: My Girl has a mostly sweet story and a pair of appealing young leads, but it's largely undone by its aggressively tearjerking ending.
Synopsis:
Tomboy Vada Sultenfuss (Anna Chlumsky) has good reason to be morbid: her mother died giving birth to her, and her
#21
Critics Consensus: Fierce Creatures reunites A Fish Called Wanda's talented ensemble for a comedy that, while not without its moments, suffers from diminishing returns.
Synopsis:
After multimillionaire Rod McCain (Kevin Kline) buys a London zoo, the staff is pressured to make higher profits or face
#22
Critics Consensus: Halloween: H2O is the best of the many sequels, yet still pales in comparison to the original Halloween.
Synopsis:
Two decades after surviving a massacre on October 31, 1978, former baby sitter Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) finds herself
#23
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
After his true love (Isabel Glasser) falls in a coma, test pilot Daniel McCormick (Mel Gibson) undergoes suspended animation in
#24
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Sexy but unstable wife and mother Jude (Jamie Lee Curtis) walked out on her family three years ago. Now, just
#25
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
While filming a biopic of Italian author Cesare Pavese in Rome, American actor Steve Elliott (Peter Coyote) falls for his
#26
Critics Consensus: Horror aficionados might have a ball with Prom Night, but a lack of mystery and inability to capitalize on the dance hall setting makes for a generic night of mayhem.
Synopsis:
This slasher movie follows a relentless killer who is out to avenge the death of a young girl who died
#27
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
During a hazing, a fraternity of pre-med students has a particularly sinister prank in store for one their more timid
#28
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Marijuana growers Jack (Billy Bob Thornton), Carter (Hank Azaria) and Harlan (Ryan Phillippe) are looking at a big payoff for
#29
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Average American boy Chuck Murdock (Joshua Zuehlke) goes on a school outing to a nuclear weapons facility, where he learns
#30
Critics Consensus: Despite hitting some sweet notes, Beverly Hills Chihuahua is little more than disposable family entertainment.
Synopsis:
Chloe, a pampered Chihuahua from Beverly Hills, gets an unwelcome taste of the real world when she gets lost in
#31
Critics Consensus: Halloween Ends -- for now, anyway -- with a frequently befuddling installment that's stabbed, slashed, and beaten by a series of frustrating missed opportunities.
Synopsis:
This is Laurie Strode's last stand. After 45 years, the most acclaimed, revered horror franchise in film history reaches its
#32
Critics Consensus: Halloween Kills should satisfy fans in search of brute slasher thrills, but in terms of advancing the franchise, it's a bit less than the sum of its bloody parts.
Synopsis:
Minutes after Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) left masked monster
#33
Critics Consensus: Haunted Mansion's talented cast makes the movie a pleasant enough destination, although it's neither scary nor funny enough to wholeheartedly recommend.
Synopsis:
A woman and her son enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural
#34
Critics Consensus: Halloween II picks up where its predecessor left off - and quickly wanders into a dead end that the franchise would spend decades struggling to find its way out of.
Synopsis:
After failing to kill stubborn survivor Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis) and taking a bullet or six from former psychiatrist Dr.
#35
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Buddies with their own problems surround a bridegroom (Ken Olin) who's starting to have second thoughts.
#36
Critics Consensus: A whodunnit that stacks its lists of suspects with wasted character actors, Drowning Mona is a twee farce that will prompt audiences to tune out before the mystery is solved.
Synopsis:
The recently deceased Mona Dearly (Bette Midler) was many things: an abusive wife, a domineering mother, a loud-mouthed neighbor and
#37
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Vada Sultenfuss (Anna Chlumsky) is a 13-year-old girl searching for identity and independence. For a class project, she must write
#38
Critics Consensus: You Again represents a rare opportunity to see some of Hollywood's finest female veterans together onscreen - and, unfortunately, wastes their talents almost completely.
Synopsis:
Marni is shocked to learn that her brother is marrying her school bully from the past. When she tries to
#39
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
"Ella McCay" is a new comedy written and directed by Oscar® and Emmy Award® winner James L. Brooks ("As Good
#40
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A Rolling Stone reporter (John Travolta) seduces an aerobics instructor (Jamie Lee Curtis) while doing a story on health clubs
#41
Critics Consensus: Despite its great special effects, this movie's predictability greatly undermines its intensity.
Synopsis:
Caught in a typhoon, a tugboat commanded by Robert Everton (Donald Sutherland) comes across a mysterious near-deserted ship. Excited to
#42
Critics Consensus: An Acceptable Loss attempts a political thriller approach to a serious issue, but ends up sacrificing thrills -- as well as a satisfying story -- in the bargain.
Synopsis:
Libby Lamm is a former top national security adviser who, while working with a ruthless, steely-willed political veteran, signed off
#43
Critics Consensus: Glitching out in every department, Borderlands is balderdash.
Synopsis:
Lilith (Cate Blanchett), an infamous bounty hunter with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home, Pandora, the most chaotic
#44
Critics Consensus: The only thing this tired slasher flick may resurrect is nostalgia for when the genre was still fresh and scary.
Synopsis:
He's back for more... When a group of teens win a contest to spend a night in Michael Myers' childhood
#45
Critics Consensus: Constructed out of cliches, thinly written characters, and fundamental misunderstandings of human nature, House Arrest is a dull (and borderline irresponsible) waste of a talented cast.
Synopsis:
When Janet Beindorf (Jamie Lee Curtis) and her husband, Ned (Kevin Pollak), announce their separation, their two kids decide to
#46
Critics Consensus: A mirthless movie as fresh as last year's fruit cake, Christmas with the Kranks is a coarse, garish comedy that promotes conformity.
Synopsis:
Finally alone for the holidays, Luther (Tim Allen) and Nora Krank (Jamie Lee Curtis) plan to eschew the Christmas traditions
