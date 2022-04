(Photo by Murray Close/TM and Copyright ©20th Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved./courtesy Everett Collection)

All James McAvoy Movies Ranked

James McAvoy got his start in British comedies and dramas, working in ensembles like Bright Young Things and TV’s Shameless, while taking the lead early in Starter for 10. His role as hirsute satyr Mr. Tumnus in The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe got him major exposure, and an in with the young crowd. McAvoy started to pick up awards attention while on the peripheral in the Forrest Whitaker-starring The Last King of Scotland, a fitting fate considering the observer character he played in that Idi Amin biopic. The Best Picture-nominated Atonement quickly followed.

But it was his role in the raucous Wanted that proved his breakthrough, and that maybe McAvoy could hack it in action blockbuster world. This led to his most iconic role yet, that of Professor X as the X-Men sidewined into the past with First Class. His matchup against Michael Fassbender’s Magneto remains among the most engaging hero/villain feuds in superhero cinema. With that, we’re ranked all James McAvoy movies by Tomatometer!

#3 Starter for 10 (2006) 90% #3 Adjusted Score: 93029% Critics Consensus: Starter For 10 is a spirited coming-of-age tale that remains charming and witty even as it veers into darker teritory. The unique setting of a quiz show makes the film wittier than your average romantic comedy. Synopsis: Brian Jackson (James McAvoy), a working-class youth from Essex, gets a chance to prove himself when he is accepted to... Brian Jackson (James McAvoy), a working-class youth from Essex, gets a chance to prove himself when he is accepted to... [More] Starring: James McAvoy, Alice Eve, Rebecca Hall, Simon Woods Directed By: Tom Vaughan

#6 Atonement (2007) 83% #6 Adjusted Score: 92314% Critics Consensus: Atonement features strong performances, brilliant cinematography, and a unique score. Featuring deft performances from James MacAvoy and Keira Knightley, it's a successful adaptation of Ian McEwan's novel. Synopsis: This sweeping English drama, based on the book by Ian McEwan, follows the lives of young lovers Cecilia Tallis (Keira... This sweeping English drama, based on the book by Ian McEwan, follows the lives of young lovers Cecilia Tallis (Keira... [More] Starring: James McAvoy, Keira Knightley, Romola Garai, Saoirse Ronan Directed By: Joe Wright

#7 Atomic Blonde (2017) 79% #7 Adjusted Score: 106395% Critics Consensus: Atomic Blonde gets enough mileage out of its stylish action sequences -- and ever-magnetic star -- to make up for a narrative that's somewhat less hard-hitting than its protagonist. Synopsis: Sensual and savage, Lorraine Broughton is the most elite spy in MI6, an agent who's willing to use all of... Sensual and savage, Lorraine Broughton is the most elite spy in MI6, an agent who's willing to use all of... [More] Starring: Charlize Theron, James McAvoy, Eddie Marsan, John Goodman Directed By: David Leitch

#10 Wanted (2008) 71% #10 Adjusted Score: 79843% Critics Consensus: Wanted is stylish, energetic popcorn fare with witty performances from Angelina Jolie (playing an expert assassin), James McAvoy, and Morgan Freeman that help to distract from its absurdly over-the-top plot. Synopsis: Wesley Gibson (James McAvoy) is an office worker whose life is going nowhere. After his estranged father is murdered, he... Wesley Gibson (James McAvoy) is an office worker whose life is going nowhere. After his estranged father is murdered, he... [More] Starring: James McAvoy, Morgan Freeman, Angelina Jolie, Terence Stamp Directed By: Timur Bekmambetov

#13 Together (2021) 71% #13 Adjusted Score: 73820% Critics Consensus: Together is a little too effective at recreating the lockdown experience, although Sharon Horgan and James McAvoy are an appealing duo. Synopsis: Academy Award nominee Stephen Daldry's new comedy, TOGETHER, starring James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan, is the story of a family,... Academy Award nominee Stephen Daldry's new comedy, TOGETHER, starring James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan, is the story of a family,... [More] Starring: James McAvoy, Sharon Horgan, Samuel Logan Directed By: Stephen Daldry

#15 Trance (2013) 68% #15 Adjusted Score: 75673% Critics Consensus: As stylish as ever, director Danny Boyle seems to be treading water with the surprisingly thinly written Trance -- but for fans of Boyle's work, it should still prove a trippily entertaining distraction. Synopsis: Simon (James McAvoy), a fine-art auctioneer, joins a gang of thieves led by Franck (Vincent Cassel) to steal a priceless... Simon (James McAvoy), a fine-art auctioneer, joins a gang of thieves led by Franck (Vincent Cassel) to steal a priceless... [More] Starring: James McAvoy, Rosario Dawson, Vincent Cassel, Danny Sapani Directed By: Danny Boyle

#20 Wimbledon (2004) 61% #20 Adjusted Score: 65718% Critics Consensus: A predictable, bland rom-com, but Bettany proves to be an appealing lead. Synopsis: Frustrated at his own failures and disillusioned with professional sports, tennis player Peter Colt (Paul Bettany) resolves to retire from... Frustrated at his own failures and disillusioned with professional sports, tennis player Peter Colt (Paul Bettany) resolves to retire from... [More] Starring: Kirsten Dunst, Paul Bettany, Sam Neill, Jon Favreau Directed By: Richard Loncraine

#21 Becoming Jane (2007) 58% #21 Adjusted Score: 63640% Critics Consensus: Although Becoming Jane is a well-crafted period piece, it lacks fresh insight into the life and works of Jane Austen. The film focuses too much on wardrobe and not enough on Austen's achievements. Synopsis: Though Jane Austen's (Anne Hathaway) financially strapped parents (James Cromwell, Julie Walters) expect her to marry the nephew of wealthy... Though Jane Austen's (Anne Hathaway) financially strapped parents (James Cromwell, Julie Walters) expect her to marry the nephew of wealthy... [More] Starring: Anne Hathaway, James McAvoy, James Cromwell, Maggie Smith Directed By: Julian Jarrold

#24 Penelope (2006) 53% #24 Adjusted Score: 58028% Critics Consensus: Though Penelope has a charming cast and an appealing message, it ultimately suffers from faulty narrative and sloppy direction. Synopsis: Born with the snout of a pig, young Penelope Wilhern (Christina Ricci) spends life a virtual prisoner in her home.... Born with the snout of a pig, young Penelope Wilhern (Christina Ricci) spends life a virtual prisoner in her home.... [More] Starring: Christina Ricci, James McAvoy, Catherine O'Hara, Peter Dinklage Directed By: Mark Palansky

#27 X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) 46% #27 Adjusted Score: 68694% Critics Consensus: Overloaded action and a cliched villain take the focus away from otherwise strong performers and resonant themes, making X-Men: Apocalypse a middling chapter of the venerable superhero franchise. Synopsis: Worshiped as a god since the dawn of civilization, the immortal Apocalypse (Oscar Isaac) becomes the first and most powerful... Worshiped as a god since the dawn of civilization, the immortal Apocalypse (Oscar Isaac) becomes the first and most powerful... [More] Starring: James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Oscar Isaac Directed By: Bryan Singer

#31 Sherlock Gnomes (2018) 27% #31 Adjusted Score: 29358% Critics Consensus: Sherlock Gnomes is sadly, utterly stumped by the mystery of the reason for its own existence. Synopsis: When Gnomeo and Juliet first arrive in London with their friends and family, their biggest concern is getting a new... When Gnomeo and Juliet first arrive in London with their friends and family, their biggest concern is getting a new... [More] Starring: James McAvoy, Emily Blunt, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Maggie Smith Directed By: John Stevenson

#32 Victor Frankenstein (2015) 26% #32 Adjusted Score: 31506% Critics Consensus: A re-imagining without the imagining, Victor Frankenstein plays at providing a fresh perspective on an oft-told tale, but ultimately offers little of interest that viewers haven't already seen in superior Frankenstein films. Synopsis: While searching for animal body parts at a London circus, radical scientist Victor Frankenstein (James McAvoy) meets gifted surgeon Igor... While searching for animal body parts at a London circus, radical scientist Victor Frankenstein (James McAvoy) meets gifted surgeon Igor... [More] Starring: Daniel Radcliffe, James McAvoy, Jessica Brown Findlay, Andrew Scott Directed By: Paul McGuigan

#33 Dark Phoenix (2019) 22% #33 Adjusted Score: 45256% Critics Consensus: Dark Phoenix ends an era of the X-Men franchise by taking a second stab at adapting a classic comics arc -- with deeply disappointing results. Synopsis: The X-Men face their most formidable and powerful foe when one of their own, Jean Grey, starts to spiral out... The X-Men face their most formidable and powerful foe when one of their own, Jean Grey, starts to spiral out... [More] Starring: James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult Directed By: Simon Kinberg