(Photo by Murray Close/TM and Copyright ©20th Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved./courtesy Everett Collection)

All James McAvoy Movies Ranked

James McAvoy got his start in British comedies and dramas, working in ensembles like Bright Young Things and TV’s Shameless, while taking the lead early in Starter for 10. His role as hirsute satyr Mr. Tumnus in The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe got him major exposure, and an in with the young crowd. McAvoy started to pick up awards attention while on the peripheral in the Forrest Whitaker-starring The Last King of Scotland, a fitting fate considering the observer character he played in that Idi Amin biopic. The Best Picture-nominated Atonement quickly followed.

But it was his role in the raucous Wanted that proved his breakthrough, and that maybe McAvoy could hack it in action blockbuster world. This led to his most iconic role yet, that of Professor X as the X-Men sidewined into the past with First Class. His matchup against Michael Fassbender’s Magneto remains among the most engaging hero/villain feuds in superhero cinema. With that, we’re ranked all James McAvoy movies by Tomatometer!

#1

Arthur Christmas (2011)
92%

#1
Adjusted Score: 98684%
Critics Consensus: Aardman Animations broadens their humor a bit for Arthur Christmas, a clever and earnest holiday film with surprising emotional strength.
Synopsis: Everyone knows that, each Christmas, Santa Claus delivers presents to every last child on Earth. What everyone doesn't know is... [More]
Starring: James McAvoy, Hugh Laurie, Bill Nighy, Jim Broadbent
Directed By: Sarah Smith

#2
#2
Adjusted Score: 104870%
Critics Consensus: X-Men: Days of Future Past combines the best elements of the series to produce a satisfyingly fast-paced outing that ranks among the franchise's finest installments.
Synopsis: Convinced that mutants pose a threat to humanity, Dr. Bolivar Trask (Peter Dinklage) develops the Sentinels, enormous robotic weapons that... [More]
Starring: Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence
Directed By: Bryan Singer

#3

Starter for 10 (2006)
90%

#3
Adjusted Score: 93029%
Critics Consensus: Starter For 10 is a spirited coming-of-age tale that remains charming and witty even as it veers into darker teritory. The unique setting of a quiz show makes the film wittier than your average romantic comedy.
Synopsis: Brian Jackson (James McAvoy), a working-class youth from Essex, gets a chance to prove himself when he is accepted to... [More]
Starring: James McAvoy, Alice Eve, Rebecca Hall, Simon Woods
Directed By: Tom Vaughan

#4
#4
Adjusted Score: 94153%
Critics Consensus: Forest Whitaker's performance as real-life megalomaniac dictator Idi Amin powers this fictionalized political thriller, a blunt and brutal tale about power and corruption.
Synopsis: While in Uganda on a medical mission, Scottish doctor Nicholas Garrigan (James McAvoy) becomes the personal physician and close confidante... [More]
Starring: Forest Whitaker, James McAvoy, Kerry Washington, Gillian Anderson
Directed By: Kevin Macdonald

#5
#5
Adjusted Score: 97606%
Critics Consensus: With a strong script, stylish direction, and powerful performances from its well-rounded cast, X-Men: First Class is a welcome return to form for the franchise.
Synopsis: In the early 1960s, during the height of the Cold War, a mutant named Charles Xavier (James McAvoy) meets a... [More]
Starring: James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Rose Byrne, Jennifer Lawrence
Directed By: Matthew Vaughn

#6

Atonement (2007)
83%

#6
Adjusted Score: 92314%
Critics Consensus: Atonement features strong performances, brilliant cinematography, and a unique score. Featuring deft performances from James MacAvoy and Keira Knightley, it's a successful adaptation of Ian McEwan's novel.
Synopsis: This sweeping English drama, based on the book by Ian McEwan, follows the lives of young lovers Cecilia Tallis (Keira... [More]
Starring: James McAvoy, Keira Knightley, Romola Garai, Saoirse Ronan
Directed By: Joe Wright

#7

Atomic Blonde (2017)
79%

#7
Adjusted Score: 106395%
Critics Consensus: Atomic Blonde gets enough mileage out of its stylish action sequences -- and ever-magnetic star -- to make up for a narrative that's somewhat less hard-hitting than its protagonist.
Synopsis: Sensual and savage, Lorraine Broughton is the most elite spy in MI6, an agent who's willing to use all of... [More]
Starring: Charlize Theron, James McAvoy, Eddie Marsan, John Goodman
Directed By: David Leitch

#8

Split (2016)
77%

#8
Adjusted Score: 100979%
Critics Consensus: Split serves as a dramatic tour de force for James McAvoy in multiple roles -- and finds writer-director M. Night Shyamalan returning resoundingly to thrilling form.
Synopsis: Though Kevin (James McAvoy) has evidenced 23 personalities to his trusted psychiatrist, Dr. Fletcher (Betty Buckley), there remains one still... [More]
Starring: James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy, Betty Buckley, Haley Lu Richardson
Directed By: M. Night Shyamalan

#9
#9
Adjusted Score: 84518%
Critics Consensus: With first-rate special effects and compelling storytelling, this adaptation stays faithful to its source material and will please moviegoers of all ages.
Synopsis: During the World War II bombings of London, four English siblings are sent to a country house where they will... [More]
Starring: Tilda Swinton, Georgie Henley, Skandar Keynes, William Moseley
Directed By: Andrew Adamson

#10

Wanted (2008)
71%

#10
Adjusted Score: 79843%
Critics Consensus: Wanted is stylish, energetic popcorn fare with witty performances from Angelina Jolie (playing an expert assassin), James McAvoy, and Morgan Freeman that help to distract from its absurdly over-the-top plot.
Synopsis: Wesley Gibson (James McAvoy) is an office worker whose life is going nowhere. After his estranged father is murdered, he... [More]
Starring: James McAvoy, Morgan Freeman, Angelina Jolie, Terence Stamp
Directed By: Timur Bekmambetov

#11

Strings (2004)
80%

#11
Adjusted Score: 19300%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In an alternate puppet world, all marionettes are connected to a higher power by their strings. When one is severed,... [More]
Starring: James McAvoy, Catherine McCormack, Julian Glover, Derek Jacobi
Directed By: Anders Rønnow Klarlund

#12

The Last Station (2009)
71%

#12
Adjusted Score: 75658%
Critics Consensus: Michael Hoffman's script doesn't quite live up to its famous subject, but this Tolstoy biopic benefits from a spellbinding tour de force performance by Helen Mirren.
Synopsis: In 1910, famed novelist Leo Tolstoy (Christopher Plummer) and his wife Sofya (Helen Mirren) vehemently disagree over the rights to... [More]
Starring: Helen Mirren, Christopher Plummer, Paul Giamatti, James McAvoy
Directed By: Michael Hoffman

#13

Together (2021)
71%

#13
Adjusted Score: 73820%
Critics Consensus: Together is a little too effective at recreating the lockdown experience, although Sharon Horgan and James McAvoy are an appealing duo.
Synopsis: Academy Award nominee Stephen Daldry's new comedy, TOGETHER, starring James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan, is the story of a family,... [More]
Starring: James McAvoy, Sharon Horgan, Samuel Logan
Directed By: Stephen Daldry

#14

Bollywood Queen (2002)
71%

#14
Adjusted Score: 20882%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Family interference and culture clash threaten the romance between the offspring (Preeya Kalidas, James McAvoy) of rival clothiers in London.... [More]
Starring: Preeya Kalidas, James McAvoy, Ciarán McMenamin, Kat Bhathena
Directed By: Jeremy Wooding

#15

Trance (2013)
68%

#15
Adjusted Score: 75673%
Critics Consensus: As stylish as ever, director Danny Boyle seems to be treading water with the surprisingly thinly written Trance -- but for fans of Boyle's work, it should still prove a trippily entertaining distraction.
Synopsis: Simon (James McAvoy), a fine-art auctioneer, joins a gang of thieves led by Franck (Vincent Cassel) to steal a priceless... [More]
Starring: James McAvoy, Rosario Dawson, Vincent Cassel, Danny Sapani
Directed By: Danny Boyle

#16

Filth (2013)
66%

#16
Adjusted Score: 69699%
Critics Consensus: Warped, grimy, and enthusiastically unpleasant, Filth lives up to its title splendidly.
Synopsis: A drug-addled, manipulative misanthrope (James McAvoy) begins to experience increasingly severe hallucinations as he tries to solve the murder of... [More]
Starring: James McAvoy, Jamie Bell, Eddie Marsan, Jim Broadbent
Directed By: Jon S. Baird

#17
#17
Adjusted Score: 68459%
Critics Consensus: Led by strong performances from Jessica Chastain and James McAvoy, The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby is a hauntingly original rumination on love and loss.
Synopsis: Following the death of their child, a woman (Jessica Chastain) leaves her husband (James McAvoy) and flees to the suburban... [More]
Starring: Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Viola Davis, William Hurt
Directed By: Ned Benson

#18
#18
Adjusted Score: 68702%
Critics Consensus: Colored with witty performances and a camp sense of satire, Stephen Fry's version of Evelyn Waugh's novel may only be fitfully successful but it does mark a promising debut for the British comic.
Synopsis: During the 1930s in England, a group of young socialites dominate the national gossip with extravagant and outlandish antics. Among... [More]
Starring: Emily Mortimer, Stephen Campbell Moore, James McAvoy, Michael Sheen
Directed By: Stephen Fry

#19

It: Chapter Two (2019)
62%

#19
Adjusted Score: 86057%
Critics Consensus: It: Chapter Two proves bigger doesn't always mean scarier for horror sequels, but a fine cast and faithful approach to the source material keep this follow-up afloat.
Synopsis: Defeated by members of the Losers' Club, the evil clown Pennywise returns 27 years later to terrorize the town of... [More]
Starring: Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa
Directed By: Andy Muschietti

#20

Wimbledon (2004)
61%

#20
Adjusted Score: 65718%
Critics Consensus: A predictable, bland rom-com, but Bettany proves to be an appealing lead.
Synopsis: Frustrated at his own failures and disillusioned with professional sports, tennis player Peter Colt (Paul Bettany) resolves to retire from... [More]
Starring: Kirsten Dunst, Paul Bettany, Sam Neill, Jon Favreau
Directed By: Richard Loncraine

#21

Becoming Jane (2007)
58%

#21
Adjusted Score: 63640%
Critics Consensus: Although Becoming Jane is a well-crafted period piece, it lacks fresh insight into the life and works of Jane Austen. The film focuses too much on wardrobe and not enough on Austen's achievements.
Synopsis: Though Jane Austen's (Anne Hathaway) financially strapped parents (James Cromwell, Julie Walters) expect her to marry the nephew of wealthy... [More]
Starring: Anne Hathaway, James McAvoy, James Cromwell, Maggie Smith
Directed By: Julian Jarrold

#22

The Conspirator (2010)
56%

#22
Adjusted Score: 61822%
Critics Consensus: The Conspirator is well cast and tells a worthy story, but many viewers will lack the patience for Redford's deliberate, stagebound approach.
Synopsis: Following the assassination of President Lincoln, seven men and one woman are arrested and charged with conspiring to kill Lincoln,... [More]
Starring: James McAvoy, Robin Wright, Kevin Kline, Evan Rachel Wood
Directed By: Robert Redford

#23

Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)
55%

#23
Adjusted Score: 58825%
Critics Consensus: While it has moments of inspiration, Gnomeo and Juliet is often too self-referential for its own good.
Synopsis: In Stratford-Upon-Avon, birthplace of William Shakespeare, Miss Capulet and Mr. Montague feud over whose garden is the better. Garden gnomes... [More]
Starring: James McAvoy, Emily Blunt, Michael Caine, Maggie Smith
Directed By: Kelly Asbury

#24

Penelope (2006)
53%

#24
Adjusted Score: 58028%
Critics Consensus: Though Penelope has a charming cast and an appealing message, it ultimately suffers from faulty narrative and sloppy direction.
Synopsis: Born with the snout of a pig, young Penelope Wilhern (Christina Ricci) spends life a virtual prisoner in her home.... [More]
Starring: Christina Ricci, James McAvoy, Catherine O'Hara, Peter Dinklage
Directed By: Mark Palansky

#25
#25
Adjusted Score: 50377%
Critics Consensus: The dramatic aspects of Rory O'Shea Was Here veer into mawkish, formulaic sentiment, which undercuts the characters' individuality.
Synopsis: In a Dublin home for the disabled, Michael Connolly (Steven Robertson) leads a glum, introverted existence; his cerebral palsy makes... [More]
Starring: James McAvoy, Steven Robertson, Romola Garai, Gerard McSorley
Directed By: Damien O'Donnell

#26
#26
Adjusted Score: 49597%
Critics Consensus: Welcome to the Punch is a little deeper and more thoughtful than most police dramas -- but not quite enough to surmount its thinly written characters and numbing violence.
Synopsis: When a notorious criminal is forced to return to London, it gives a veteran detective one final chance to bring... [More]
Starring: James McAvoy, Mark Strong, Peter Mullan, Andrea Riseborough
Directed By: Eran Creevy

#27
#27
Adjusted Score: 68694%
Critics Consensus: Overloaded action and a cliched villain take the focus away from otherwise strong performers and resonant themes, making X-Men: Apocalypse a middling chapter of the venerable superhero franchise.
Synopsis: Worshiped as a god since the dawn of civilization, the immortal Apocalypse (Oscar Isaac) becomes the first and most powerful... [More]
Starring: James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Oscar Isaac
Directed By: Bryan Singer

#28

My Son (2021)
43%

#28
Adjusted Score: 17283%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Driving in the heart of the Highlands, Edmond Murray receives a call from his ex-wife, in tears. Their 7-year-old son... [More]
Starring: James McAvoy, Claire Foy, Jamie Michie, Tom Cullen
Directed By: Christian Carion

#29

Glass (2019)
36%

#29
Adjusted Score: 61847%
Critics Consensus: Glass displays a few glimmers of M. Night Shyamalan at his twisty world-building best, but ultimately disappoints as the conclusion to the writer-director's long-gestating trilogy.
Synopsis: David Dunn tries to stay one step ahead of the law while delivering vigilante justice on the streets of Philadelphia.... [More]
Starring: Bruce Willis, James McAvoy, Samuel L. Jackson, Sarah Paulson
Directed By: M. Night Shyamalan

#30

The Pool (2002)
36%

#30
Adjusted Score: 18157%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A masked killer slaughters young people having a party at a fancy gymnasium.... [More]
Starring: Kristen Miller, Elena Uhlig, Thorsten Grasshoff, John Hopkins
Directed By: Boris von Sychowski

#31

Sherlock Gnomes (2018)
27%

#31
Adjusted Score: 29358%
Critics Consensus: Sherlock Gnomes is sadly, utterly stumped by the mystery of the reason for its own existence.
Synopsis: When Gnomeo and Juliet first arrive in London with their friends and family, their biggest concern is getting a new... [More]
Starring: James McAvoy, Emily Blunt, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Maggie Smith
Directed By: John Stevenson

#32
#32
Adjusted Score: 31506%
Critics Consensus: A re-imagining without the imagining, Victor Frankenstein plays at providing a fresh perspective on an oft-told tale, but ultimately offers little of interest that viewers haven't already seen in superior Frankenstein films.
Synopsis: While searching for animal body parts at a London circus, radical scientist Victor Frankenstein (James McAvoy) meets gifted surgeon Igor... [More]
Starring: Daniel Radcliffe, James McAvoy, Jessica Brown Findlay, Andrew Scott
Directed By: Paul McGuigan

#33

Dark Phoenix (2019)
22%

#33
Adjusted Score: 45256%
Critics Consensus: Dark Phoenix ends an era of the X-Men franchise by taking a second stab at adapting a classic comics arc -- with deeply disappointing results.
Synopsis: The X-Men face their most formidable and powerful foe when one of their own, Jean Grey, starts to spiral out... [More]
Starring: James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult
Directed By: Simon Kinberg

#34

Submergence (2017)
22%

#34
Adjusted Score: 23577%
Critics Consensus: A slow-moving misfire, Submergence isn't as deep as it thinks it is -- but still manages to drown its stars in a drama whose admirable ambitions remain almost entirely unfulfilled.
Synopsis: Clinging to life in a cell in Africa, James is brutally interrogated by jihadis. Worlds away, Danielle prepares to descend... [More]
Starring: James McAvoy, Alicia Vikander, Alexander Siddig, Celyn Jones
Directed By: Wim Wenders

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

latino 4/20 binge critic resources black comedy Family Christmas Winter TV blockbuster Esquire adventure sports festivals casting HBO Max mob Fall TV criterion animated versus unscripted harry potter toy story trailers See It Skip It 99% IFC reviews renewed TV shows SXSW 2022 high school biography Super Bowl Sneak Peek Schedule Tokyo Olympics LGBTQ disaster Tarantino South by Southwest Film Festival Amazon Hulu streamig classics WGN legend Extras cults Opinion gangster Mudbound spanish BET composers screen actors guild Sci-Fi Warner Bros. GLAAD movies RT History Vudu sitcom Turner Classic Movies Superheroes Chilling Adventures of Sabrina technology Pop theme song scene in color zombie ViacomCBS supernatural SDCC Grammys National Geographic History TV renewals Song of Ice and Fire Ovation Travel Channel blockbusters scorecard Best Actress emmy awards Emmys basketball worst TCM Ghostbusters stoner TCA Awards Holiday comics Reality Competition chucky Hallmark Christmas movies ABC The Witch comic books dexter universal monsters vs. suspense batman IFC Films Netflix Christmas movies 2015 jurassic park Pacific Islander Image Comics action-comedy vampires Horror Fox Searchlight psycho Set visit independent NYCC Epix Tomatazos dreamworks historical drama Discovery Channel black jamie lee curtis DC streaming service Mary Tyler Moore Britbox DC Comics zero dark thirty dark Countdown laika ID romantic comedy 71st Emmy Awards Red Carpet Comic Book BBC America Disney streaming service documentary strong female leads politics USA discovery Sony Pictures Infographic 2021 comic witnail video on demand 2019 rt labs olympics ITV movie PaleyFest Biopics X-Men comic book movies 20th Century Fox romance hispanic Sundance Now Baby Yoda cooking franchise anthology nfl french period drama heist movie E3 rotten movies we love rom-coms SundanceTV die hard The Academy Apple TV+ lord of the rings MSNBC El Rey Syfy political drama Elton John streaming movies all-time Oscars Marvel Crunchyroll Awards Tour FX on Hulu sequel HBO ESPN target The Purge cars Classic Film Disney Premiere Dates hollywood E! TIFF 21st Century Fox HFPA CBS All Access Certified Fresh Country OWN The Walking Dead Thanksgiving Showtime blaxploitation Disney+ Disney Plus wonder woman Hollywood Foreign Press Association Cosplay 94th Oscars crime drama Winners biopic pirates of the caribbean FOX name the review GoT critics Disney Channel Marathons Exclusive Video Oscar Instagram Live APB Spectrum Originals aliens Sundance zombies VH1 golden globe awards royal family adenture children's TV news DGA Academy Awards Character Guide Martial Arts indie sequels facebook popular docuseries canceled TV shows asian-american TV One mission: impossible Trophy Talk 79th Golden Globes Awards leaderboard Captain marvel a nightmare on elm street YA Black History Month TruTV natural history RT21 Animation Marvel Studios feel good Reality Valentine's Day Star Wars kaiju Spring TV king kong toronto parents Brie Larson Neflix SXSW rt archives tv talk cops kids Walt Disney Pictures Mary poppins Apple Trailer superhero free movies foreign comiccon doctor who Shondaland finale new star wars movies dc Drama Women's History Month VICE HBO Go Best Director Rom-Com Best Picture Apple TV Plus The Walt Disney Company Cartoon Network Tubi Legendary BBC One Disney Plus IMDb TV cancelled television VOD The Arrangement Turner telelvision australia Awards 93rd Oscars 72 Emmy Awards Anna Paquin fast and furious stand-up comedy BET Awards dceu justice league TBS superman award winner Arrowverse boxing President Nat Geo spider-verse Acorn TV science fiction satire mutant screenings what to watch Cannes Rocketman king arthur miniseries Comic-Con@Home 2021 Broadway boxoffice godzilla Food Network ghosts Creative Arts Emmys monster movies aapi elevated horror Best and Worst south america cancelled TV shows video Paramount Network prank breaking bad Tumblr nbcuniversal christmas movies LGBT Avengers Photos Toys TCA 2017 indiana jones Columbia Pictures adaptation archives Universal Election spy thriller scary movies AMC Plus hidden camera teaser art house Calendar 90s Chernobyl Marvel Television WarnerMedia book series MGM A24 Musical best new zealand festival BAFTA cartoon Year in Review razzies 1990s docudrama Summer Television Academy CBS films Lifetime Christmas movies MTV 007 kong YouTube Premium Television Critics Association Trivia Holidays Wes Anderson MCU marvel cinematic universe 2018 Masterpiece social media TLC canceled twilight NBA know your critic thriller DirecTV TCA Winter 2020 Shudder directors Rocky Music football police drama war japan Rock genre San Diego Comic-Con remakes Film concert young adult ABC Family crime Box Office cats PBS 24 frames Hallmark First Look Teen Binge Guide child's play 73rd Emmy Awards Podcast saw travel werewolf slashers The CW OneApp Paramount Plus game of thrones revenge television 45 Lionsgate transformers Amazon Prime Lucasfilm CMT richard e. Grant Pixar Western dramedy mcc ratings international Quiz Freeform Bravo Nominations marvel comics Comedy Central DC Universe Adult Swim scary Lifetime 2016 Video Games crime thriller TCA Fox News Pet Sematary sag awards Mystery Endgame halloween women Watching Series game show true crime TNT reboot crossover First Reviews sopranos Peacock Dark Horse Comics based on movie Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt TV movies CW Seed fresh debate YouTube Red comedies PlayStation Musicals CNN YouTube cinemax psychological thriller space Best Actor Heroines Crackle Mary Poppins Returns live event Comics on TV Pride Month dogs worst movies Action trophy Prime Video Universal Pictures Netflix FX comic book movie james bond live action A&E serial killer ABC Signature New York Comic Con Alien Film Festival Sundance TV Interview TV 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards cancelled robots BBC medical drama deadpool anime japanese halloween tv spider-man Paramount Superheroe mockumentary 2017 Pop TV AMC golden globes Hear Us Out joker FXX Black Mirror nature new york Polls and Games rt labs critics edition posters Logo quibi Fantasy italian spinoff venice Amazon Studios TV Land streaming Starz obituary singing competition spanish language Stephen King Spike book adaptation slasher Fargo rotten hispanic heritage month diversity spain Pirates Kids & Family documentaries Comedy Funimation NBC Star Trek Writers Guild of America Mindy Kaling Tags: Comedy Amazon Prime Video green book stop motion Nickelodeon cancelled TV series USA Network 2020 GIFs hist talk show Emmy Nominations Ellie Kemper American Society of Cinematographers dragons
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy