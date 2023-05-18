(Photo by Warner Bros. / courtesy Everett Collection)

All Godzilla Movies Ranked

Godzilla celebrates its 25th anniversary!

Born out of nuclear brimstone, the Godzilla series since 1955 has, by turns, served as a manifestation of ecological fears and unchecked human aggression, a satire on politics and government bureaucracy, and a vehicle for giant monsters yelling each other to death.

In this countdown of the best Godzilla movies ranked by Tomatometer alongside the worst, we have the aformentioned 1955 original, and the kaiju-popularizing American version (Godzilla: King of the Monsters!) with Raymond Burr. Naturally, Japan became Godzilla’s deathmatch ring for decades, with title bouts featuring Ghidorah, Space Godzilla, Ebirah, Mechagodzilla, and more terrors of the deep, earth, space and beyond.

Hollywood productions have come in the form of the 1998 disaster epic, the 2014 update, its sequel Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and then crossover match of the century, Godzilla vs. Kong. Now, we’re ranking all Godzilla movies by adjusted Tomatometer. Let them fight! —Alex Vo

#24 Godzilla (1998) 19% #24 Adjusted Score: 26285% Critics Consensus: Without compelling characters or heart, Godzilla stomps on everything that made the original (or any monster movie worth its salt) a classic. Synopsis: During a nuclear test, the French government inadvertently mutates a lizard nest; years later, a giant lizard makes its way... During a nuclear test, the French government inadvertently mutates a lizard nest; years later, a giant lizard makes its way... [More] Starring: Matthew Broderick, Jean Reno, Maria Pitillo, Hank Azaria Directed By: Roland Emmerich