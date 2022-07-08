All Chris Hemsworth Movies Ranked

Out of all the Avengers stars, Chris Hemsworth had the easiest time selling his character to the world. Not just because he looks like a Norse god when you give him a hammer and a funny hat, but because audiences had virtually seen no other prior Hemsworth performances to influence their perception of him. Before arriving on American shores, Hemsworth shot 171 episodes of long-running Australian soap Home and Away (approximately 2.5% of total episodes to date). He made a notable corpse in the Star Trek reboot as George Kirk in the opening scene. And that about sums up Hemsworth’s pre-Thor career.

Since his 2011 MCU debut, Hemsworth has shown a loyalty not just to franchises (he’s been in both Huntsman movies, and came back for Star Trek Into Darkness) but directors, like Ron Howard (Rush, In the Heart of the Sea) and Drew Goddard (The Cabin in the Woods, Bad Time as the El Royale). It suggests Hemsworth is an affable sort, a quality that helped him steer Thor through two decent-to-average movies before blossoming in the renegade Thor: Ragnarok, and becoming the true hero of Avengers: Infinity War.

Most recently, he’s been on Netflix with Extraction, a rough action throwback produced by the Russo brothers, and Spiderhead, a thriller directed by Top Gun: Maverick‘s Joseph Kosinski. And now he’s back in the MCU for 2022’s Thor: Love & Thunder. Let’s take a look on every Chris Hemsworth movie ranked by Tomatometer!

#3 Thor: Ragnarok (2017) 93% #3 Adjusted Score: 127261% Critics Consensus: Exciting, funny, and above all fun, Thor: Ragnarok is a colorful cosmic adventure that sets a new standard for its franchise -- and the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Synopsis: Imprisoned on the other side of the universe, the mighty Thor finds himself in a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits... Imprisoned on the other side of the universe, the mighty Thor finds himself in a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits... [More] Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba Directed By: Taika Waititi

#12 Ghostbusters (2016) 73% #12 Adjusted Score: 98772% Critics Consensus: Ghostbusters does an impressive job of standing on its own as a freewheeling, marvelously cast supernatural comedy -- even if it can't help but pale somewhat in comparison with the classic original. Synopsis: Paranormal researcher Abby Yates (Melissa McCarthy) and physicist Erin Gilbert are trying to prove that ghosts exist in modern society.... Paranormal researcher Abby Yates (Melissa McCarthy) and physicist Erin Gilbert are trying to prove that ghosts exist in modern society.... [More] Starring: Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Leslie Jones, Kate McKinnon Directed By: Paul Feig

#14 Extraction (2020) 67% #14 Adjusted Score: 81388% Critics Consensus: Spectacular stunt work and an electric performance from Chris Hemsworth can't save Extraction from being dragged down by its aimless violence. Synopsis: A black-market mercenary who has nothing to lose is hired to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime... A black-market mercenary who has nothing to lose is hired to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime... [More] Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Patrick Newall, Rayna Campbell, Shivam Vichare Directed By: Sam Hargrave

#20 Spiderhead (2022) 40% #20 Adjusted Score: 47380% Critics Consensus: Spiderhead's top-shelf cast and well-written source material are almost enough to compensate for its frequent failure to live up to its potential. Synopsis: In a state-of-the-art penitentiary run by brilliant visionary Steve Abnesti (Chris Hemsworth), inmates wear a surgically attached device that administers... In a state-of-the-art penitentiary run by brilliant visionary Steve Abnesti (Chris Hemsworth), inmates wear a surgically attached device that administers... [More] Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, Jurnee Smollett, Mark Paguio Directed By: Joseph Kosinski