All Chris Hemsworth Movies Ranked

Out of all the Avengers stars, Chris Hemsworth had the easiest time selling his character to the world. Not just because he looks like a Norse god when you give him a hammer and a funny hat, but because audiences had virtually seen no other prior Hemsworth performances to influence their perception of him. Before arriving on American shores, Hemsworth shot 171 episodes of long-running Australian soap Home and Away (approximately 2.5% of total episodes to date). He made a notable corpse in the Star Trek reboot as George Kirk in the opening scene. And that about sums up Hemsworth’s pre-Thor career.

Since his 2011 MCU debut, Hemsworth has shown a loyalty not just to franchises (he’s been in both Huntsman movies, and came back for Star Trek Into Darkness) but directors, like Ron Howard (Rush, In the Heart of the Sea) and Drew Goddard (The Cabin in the Woods, Bad Time as the El Royale). It suggests Hemsworth is an affable sort, a quality that helped him steer Thor through two decent-to-average movies before blossoming in the renegade Thor: Ragnarok, and becoming the true hero of Avengers: Infinity War.

Most recently, he’s been on Netflix with Extraction, a rough action throwback produced by the Russo brothers, and Spiderhead, a thriller directed by Top Gun: Maverick‘s Joseph Kosinski. And now he’s back in the MCU for 2022’s Thor: Love & Thunder. Let’s take a look on every Chris Hemsworth movie ranked by Tomatometer!

#1
#1
Critics Consensus: Exciting, entertaining, and emotionally impactful, Avengers: Endgame does whatever it takes to deliver a satisfying finale to Marvel's epic Infinity Saga.
Synopsis: Adrift in space with no food or water, Tony Stark sends a message to Pepper Potts as his oxygen supply... [More]
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth
Directed By: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

#2

Star Trek (2009)
94%

#2
Critics Consensus: Star Trek reignites a classic franchise with action, humor, a strong story, and brilliant visuals, and will please traditional Trekkies and new fans alike.
Synopsis: Aboard the USS Enterprise, the most-sophisticated starship ever built, a novice crew embarks on its maiden voyage. Their path takes... [More]
Starring: Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Leonard Nimoy, Eric Bana
Directed By: J.J. Abrams

#3

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)
93%

#3
Critics Consensus: Exciting, funny, and above all fun, Thor: Ragnarok is a colorful cosmic adventure that sets a new standard for its franchise -- and the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Synopsis: Imprisoned on the other side of the universe, the mighty Thor finds himself in a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits... [More]
Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba
Directed By: Taika Waititi

#4
#4
Critics Consensus: The Cabin in the Woods is an astonishing meta-feat, capable of being funny, strange, and scary -- frequently all at the same time.
Synopsis: When five college friends (Kristen Connolly, Chris Hemsworth, Anna Hutchison, Fran Kranz, Jesse Williams) arrive at a remote forest cabin... [More]
Starring: Kristen Connolly, Chris Hemsworth, Anna Hutchison, Fran Kranz
Directed By: Drew Goddard

#5
#5
Critics Consensus: Thanks to a script that emphasizes its heroes' humanity and a wealth of superpowered set pieces, The Avengers lives up to its hype and raises the bar for Marvel at the movies.
Synopsis: When Thor's evil brother, Loki (Tom Hiddleston), gains access to the unlimited power of the energy cube called the Tesseract,... [More]
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth
Directed By: Joss Whedon

#6

Rush (2013)
89%

#6
Critics Consensus: A sleek, slick, well-oiled machine, Rush is a finely crafted sports drama with exhilarating race sequences and strong performances from Chris Hemsworth and Daniel Brühl.
Synopsis: In the mid-1970s, charismatic English playboy James Hunt (Chris Hemsworth) and Austrian perfectionist Niki Lauda (Daniel Brühl) share an intense... [More]
Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Daniel Brühl, Olivia Wilde, Alexandra Maria Lara
Directed By: Ron Howard

#7
#7
Critics Consensus: Avengers: Infinity War ably juggles a dizzying array of MCU heroes in the fight against their gravest threat yet, and the result is a thrilling, emotionally resonant blockbuster that (mostly) realizes its gargantuan ambitions.
Synopsis: Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk and the rest of the Avengers unite to battle their most powerful enemy yet --... [More]
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Josh Brolin, Chadwick Boseman
Directed By: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

#8
#8
Critics Consensus: Visually spectacular and suitably action packed, Star Trek Into Darkness is a rock-solid installment in the venerable sci-fi franchise, even if it's not as fresh as its predecessor.
Synopsis: The crew of the Starship Enterprise returns home after an act of terrorism within its own organization destroys most of... [More]
Starring: Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Karl Urban, Zoë Saldana
Directed By: J.J. Abrams

#9

Thor (2011)
77%

#9
Critics Consensus: A dazzling blockbuster that tempers its sweeping scope with wit, humor, and human drama, Thor is mighty Marvel entertainment.
Synopsis: As the son of Odin (Anthony Hopkins), king of the Norse gods, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) will soon inherit the throne... [More]
Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Anthony Hopkins, Tom Hiddleston
Directed By: Kenneth Branagh

#10
#10
Critics Consensus: Exuberant and eye-popping, Avengers: Age of Ultron serves as an overstuffed but mostly satisfying sequel, reuniting its predecessor's unwieldy cast with a few new additions and a worthy foe.
Synopsis: When Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) jump-starts a dormant peacekeeping program, things go terribly awry, forcing him, Thor (Chris Hemsworth),... [More]
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans
Directed By: Joss Whedon

#11
#11
Critics Consensus: Smart, stylish, and packed with solid performances, Bad Times at the El Royale delivers pure popcorn fun with the salty tang of social subtext.
Synopsis: The El Royale is run-down hotel that sits on the border between California and Nevada. It soon becomes a seedy... [More]
Starring: Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo, Jon Hamm, Dakota Johnson
Directed By: Drew Goddard

#12

Ghostbusters (2016)
73%

#12
Critics Consensus: Ghostbusters does an impressive job of standing on its own as a freewheeling, marvelously cast supernatural comedy -- even if it can't help but pale somewhat in comparison with the classic original.
Synopsis: Paranormal researcher Abby Yates (Melissa McCarthy) and physicist Erin Gilbert are trying to prove that ghosts exist in modern society.... [More]
Starring: Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Leslie Jones, Kate McKinnon
Directed By: Paul Feig

#13
#13
Critics Consensus: In some ways, Thor: Love and Thunder feels like Ragnarok redux -- but overall, it offers enough fast-paced fun to make this a worthy addition to the MCU.
Synopsis: "Thor: Love and Thunder" finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced -- a quest for... [More]
Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson
Directed By: Taika Waititi

#14

Extraction (2020)
67%

#14
Critics Consensus: Spectacular stunt work and an electric performance from Chris Hemsworth can't save Extraction from being dragged down by its aimless violence.
Synopsis: A black-market mercenary who has nothing to lose is hired to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime... [More]
Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Patrick Newall, Rayna Campbell, Shivam Vichare
Directed By: Sam Hargrave

#15
#15
Critics Consensus: It may not be the finest film to come from the Marvel Universe, but Thor: The Dark World still offers plenty of the humor and high-stakes action that fans have come to expect.
Synopsis: In ancient times, the gods of Asgard fought and won a war against an evil race known as the Dark... [More]
Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tom Hiddleston, Stellan Skarsgard
Directed By: Alan Taylor

#16
#16
Critics Consensus: While smarter than the average slasher film, A Perfect Getaway eventually devolves into a standard, predictable, excessively violent thriller.
Synopsis: Newlyweds Cliff (Steve Zahn) and Cydney (Milla Jovovich) are celebrating their honeymoon by hiking through a secluded region of Hawaii.... [More]
Starring: Steve Zahn, Timothy Olyphant, Milla Jovovich, Kiele Sanchez
Directed By: David Twohy

#17

12 Strong (2018)
50%

#17
Critics Consensus: 12 Strong has a solid cast, honorable intentions, and a thrilling, fact-based story - all of which are occasionally enough to balance a disappointing lack of depth or nuance.
Synopsis: In the wake of Sept. 11, Capt. Mitch Nelson leads a U.S. Special Forces team into Afghanistan for an extremely... [More]
Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Michael Shannon, Michael Peña, Navid Negahban
Directed By: Nicolai Fuglsig

#18
#18
Critics Consensus: While it offers an appropriately dark take on the fairy tale that inspired it, Snow White and the Huntsman is undone by uneven acting, problematic pacing, and a confused script.
Synopsis: Queen Ravenna (Charlize Theron), who seized control of her kingdom by marrying and killing its rightful ruler, needs the life... [More]
Starring: Kristen Stewart, Charlize Theron, Chris Hemsworth, Sam Claflin
Directed By: Rupert Sanders

#19
#19
Critics Consensus: The admirably old-fashioned In the Heart of the Sea boasts thoughtful storytelling to match its visual panache, even if it can't claim the depth or epic sweep to which it so clearly aspires.
Synopsis: In 1820, crewmen (Chris Hemsworth, Benjamin Walker, Cillian Murphy) aboard the New England vessel Essex face a harrowing battle for... [More]
Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Benjamin Walker, Cillian Murphy, Brendan Gleeson
Directed By: Ron Howard

#20

Spiderhead (2022)
40%

#20
Critics Consensus: Spiderhead's top-shelf cast and well-written source material are almost enough to compensate for its frequent failure to live up to its potential.
Synopsis: In a state-of-the-art penitentiary run by brilliant visionary Steve Abnesti (Chris Hemsworth), inmates wear a surgically attached device that administers... [More]
Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, Jurnee Smollett, Mark Paguio
Directed By: Joseph Kosinski

#21

Blackhat (2015)
32%

#21
Critics Consensus: Thematically timely but dramatically inert, Blackhat strands Chris Hemsworth in a muddled misfire from director Michael Mann.
Synopsis: After a Hong Kong nuclear plant and the Mercantile Trade Exchange in Chicago are hacked by unknown perpetrators, a federal... [More]
Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Tang Wei, Viola Davis, Ritchie Coster
Directed By: Michael Mann

#22

Vacation (2015)
27%

#22
Critics Consensus: Borrowing a basic storyline from the film that inspired it but forgetting the charm, wit, and heart, Vacation is yet another nostalgia-driven retread that misses the mark.
Synopsis: Remembering fond, childhood memories of his trip to Walley World, Rusty Griswold (Ed Helms) surprises his wife (Christina Applegate) and... [More]
Starring: Ed Helms, Christina Applegate, Skyler Gisondo, Steele Stebbins
Directed By: Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley

#23
#23
Critics Consensus: Amiable yet forgettable, MiB International grinds its stars' substantial chemistry through the gears of a franchise running low on reasons to continue.
Synopsis: The Men in Black have expanded to cover the globe but so have the villains of the universe. To keep... [More]
Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Kumail Nanjiani, Rebecca Ferguson
Directed By: F. Gary Gray

#24
#24
Critics Consensus: The Huntsman: Winter's War is visually arresting and boasts a stellar cast, but neither are enough to recommend this entirely unnecessary sequel.
Synopsis: Betrayed by her evil sister Ravenna (Charlize Theron), heartbroken Freya (Emily Blunt) retreats to a northern kingdom to raise an... [More]
Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Charlize Theron, Jessica Chastain, Emily Blunt
Directed By: Cedric Nicolas-Troyan

#25

Red Dawn (2012)
15%

#25
Critics Consensus: The rebooted Red Dawn lacks the original's topicality, but at least pays tribute in delivering the same short shrift to character development and general logic.
Synopsis: When North Korean troops invade U.S. soil and take over the city of Spokane, Wash., a recently returned Iraq War... [More]
Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Josh Peck, Josh Hutcherson, Adrianne Palicki
Directed By: Dan Bradley

