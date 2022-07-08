All Chris Hemsworth Movies Ranked

Out of all the Avengers stars, Chris Hemsworth had the easiest time selling his character to the world. Not just because he looks like a Norse god when you give him a hammer and a funny hat, but because audiences had virtually seen no other prior Hemsworth performances to influence their perception of him. Before arriving on American shores, Hemsworth shot 171 episodes of long-running Australian soap Home and Away (approximately 2.5% of total episodes to date). He made a notable corpse in the Star Trek reboot as George Kirk in the opening scene. And that about sums up Hemsworth’s pre-Thor career.
Since his 2011 MCU debut, Hemsworth has shown a loyalty not just to franchises (he’s been in both Huntsman movies, and came back for Star Trek Into Darkness) but directors, like Ron Howard (Rush, In the Heart of the Sea) and Drew Goddard (The Cabin in the Woods, Bad Time as the El Royale). It suggests Hemsworth is an affable sort, a quality that helped him steer Thor through two decent-to-average movies before blossoming in the renegade Thor: Ragnarok, and becoming the true hero of Avengers: Infinity War.
Most recently, he’s been on Netflix with Extraction, a rough action throwback produced by the Russo brothers, and Spiderhead, a thriller directed by Top Gun: Maverick‘s Joseph Kosinski. And now he’s back in the MCU for 2022’s Thor: Love & Thunder. Let’s take a look on every Chris Hemsworth movie ranked by Tomatometer!
Critics Consensus:Avengers: Infinity War ably juggles a dizzying array of MCU heroes in the fight against their gravest threat yet, and the result is a thrilling, emotionally resonant blockbuster that (mostly) realizes its gargantuan ambitions.
Synopsis: Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk and the rest of the Avengers unite to battle their most powerful enemy yet --... [More]
Critics Consensus: Exuberant and eye-popping, Avengers: Age of Ultron serves as an overstuffed but mostly satisfying sequel, reuniting its predecessor's unwieldy cast with a few new additions and a worthy foe.
Synopsis: When Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) jump-starts a dormant peacekeeping program, things go terribly awry, forcing him, Thor (Chris Hemsworth),... [More]
Critics Consensus:Ghostbusters does an impressive job of standing on its own as a freewheeling, marvelously cast supernatural comedy -- even if it can't help but pale somewhat in comparison with the classic original.
Synopsis: Paranormal researcher Abby Yates (Melissa McCarthy) and physicist Erin Gilbert are trying to prove that ghosts exist in modern society.... [More]
Critics Consensus: The admirably old-fashioned In the Heart of the Sea boasts thoughtful storytelling to match its visual panache, even if it can't claim the depth or epic sweep to which it so clearly aspires.
Synopsis: In 1820, crewmen (Chris Hemsworth, Benjamin Walker, Cillian Murphy) aboard the New England vessel Essex face a harrowing battle for... [More]