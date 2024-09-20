The Transformers One Cast on Finding Their Voice and Lifelong Friendships

Josh Cooley’s Transformers One is officially Certified Fresh — just in time for its theatrical release today. Now, let’s see if audiences think the film is as “badassatron” as the critics do. Fandango’s Perri Nemiroff sat down with the cast to talk about finding their own unique voices, hilarious moments in the movie that were improved, and the first action figure they absolutely had to have.

Perri Nemiroff for Fandango: I did read that there was a good deal of improv. Can each of you tell me something you improved in the sound booth that made you stop and go, “There’s no way they’re ever going to use it,” but now it’s in the finished cut?

Chris Hemsworth: I think the “Where’s my head? Where’s my head?” [part] because, basically, you have the action on the screen and then you’re chasing it. You’re just kind of making the sounds with whatever you’re seeing.

Keegan-Michael Key: There were a lot of swear words that I tried to make happen, like BOTdammit, but I was like, “I don’t know what the rating is.” But we tried. The line “badassatron” isn’t improvised but doing the kind of computer voice, I didn’t expect to do that. I just kind of did that in the moment. And I think I say something about a cave having teeth. And again, watching the screen, you’re going, “It’s got teeth on the cave!” I think I just commented on what I was looking at.

Watch the video for the full interview with Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, and Keegan-Michael Key.

88% Transformers One (2024) is currently playing in theaters.

