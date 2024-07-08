(Photo by A24/courtesy Everett Collection)

Best A24 Horror Movies, Ranked by Tomatometer

Like Blumhouse, production house and distributor A24 rose to prominence in the 2010s, especially through getting their names attached to some of the best horror movies of the decade. While the Blum boys are known for their keen budgeting and thrust for the mainstream, A24 carved its identity through scares challenging, unexpected, and experimental. 2016 was A24’s breakthrough year for horror (they also released Best Picture Oscar-winner Moonlight the same year, by the way), with Robert Eggers’ folk period-authentic The Witch, and the backwoods punk pulverizer Green Room. 2018’s Hereditary was A24’s highest-grossing movie until Everything Everywhere All At Once, and launched writer/director’s Ari Aster’s feature career, who quickly followed up with 2019’s sunbaked Midsommar.

Elevated horror was a phrase bandied about to describe the movies of this decade that commingled shock and terror with less emphasis on jump scares and more on atmosphere, dread, and able to withstand critical and societal scrutiny. (It Follows and Blumhouse’s Get Out are two more grand examples.) While the elevated horror term isn’t used much more these days, it did get the job done, in that it raised audiences expectations out of what to expect out of horror and what the genre can achieve, and A24 has continued to rise to the occasion in the 2020s. Just take a look at Rose Glass’ Saint Maud, Ti West’s X/Pearl/MaXXXine, and Talk To Me.

#2 X (2022) 94% #2 Adjusted Score: 106295% Critics Consensus: A fresh spin on the classic slasher formula, X marks the spot where Ti West gets resoundingly back to his horror roots. Synopsis: In 1979, a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their... In 1979, a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their... [More] Starring: Mia Goth, Jenna Ortega, Martin Henderson, Brittany Snow Directed By: Ti West

#3 Pearl (2022) 92% #3 Adjusted Score: 103304% Critics Consensus: Pearl finds Ti West squeezing fresh gore out of the world he created with X -- and once again benefiting from a brilliant Mia Goth performance. Synopsis: Filmmaker Ti West returns with another chapter from the twisted world of X, in this astonishing follow-up to the year's... Filmmaker Ti West returns with another chapter from the twisted world of X, in this astonishing follow-up to the year's... [More] Starring: Mia Goth, David Corenswet, Tandi Wright, Matthew Sunderland Directed By: Ti West

#7 The Lighthouse (2019) 90% #7 Adjusted Score: 110978% Critics Consensus: A gripping story brilliantly filmed and led by a pair of powerhouse performances, The Lighthouse further establishes Robert Eggers as a filmmaker of exceptional talent. Synopsis: Two lighthouse keepers try to maintain their sanity while living on a remote and mysterious New England island in the... Two lighthouse keepers try to maintain their sanity while living on a remote and mysterious New England island in the... [More] Starring: Robert Pattinson, Willem Dafoe, Valeriia Karaman, Logan Hawkes Directed By: Robert Eggers

#8 Hereditary (2018) 90% #8 Adjusted Score: 111466% Critics Consensus: Hereditary uses its classic setup as the framework for a harrowing, uncommonly unsettling horror film whose cold touch lingers long beyond the closing credits. Synopsis: When the matriarch of the Graham family passes away, her daughter and grandchildren begin to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying... When the matriarch of the Graham family passes away, her daughter and grandchildren begin to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying... [More] Starring: Toni Collette, Gabriel Byrne, Alex Wolff, Ann Dowd Directed By: Ari Aster

#17 High Life (2018) 82% #17 Adjusted Score: 94781% Critics Consensus: High Life is as visually arresting as it is challenging, confounding, and ultimately rewarding - which is to say it's everything film fans expect from director Claire Denis. Synopsis: Monte and his baby daughter are the last survivors of a damned and dangerous mission to the outer reaches of... Monte and his baby daughter are the last survivors of a damned and dangerous mission to the outer reaches of... [More] Starring: Robert Pattinson, Juliette Binoche, André Benjamin, Mia Goth Directed By: Claire Denis

#19 The Monster (2016) 79% #19 Adjusted Score: 80459% Critics Consensus: The Monster uses its effectively simple setup and a powerful lead performance from Zoe Kazan to deliver a traditional yet subtly subversive -- and thoroughly entertaining -- horror story. Synopsis: A divorced mother and her headstrong daughter must make an emergency late-night road trip to see the girl's father. As... A divorced mother and her headstrong daughter must make an emergency late-night road trip to see the girl's father. As... [More] Starring: Zoe Kazan, Scott Speedman, Ella Ballentine, Aaron Douglas Directed By: Bryan Bertino

#20 MaXXXine (2024) 75% #20 Adjusted Score: 87388% Critics Consensus: Intoxicating with its maxxximal style, MaXXXine is an uneven but vibrant pastiche that drives a stiletto through Hollywood's heart. Synopsis: In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally gets her big break. But as a mysterious... In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally gets her big break. But as a mysterious... [More] Starring: Mia Goth, Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan Directed By: Ti West

#23 Men (2022) 69% #23 Adjusted Score: 83696% Critics Consensus: If its narrative and thematic reach sometimes exceeds its grasp, magnetic performances from a stellar cast help Men make the most of its horror provocations. Synopsis: In the aftermath of a personal tragedy, Harper (Jessie Buckley) retreats alone to the beautiful English countryside, hoping to have... In the aftermath of a personal tragedy, Harper (Jessie Buckley) retreats alone to the beautiful English countryside, hoping to have... [More] Starring: Jessie Buckley, Rory Kinnear, Paapa Essiedu, Gayle Rankin Directed By: Alex Garland