Zootopia 2 First Reactions: "A Hilarious, Feel-Good Family Adventure"

Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) are back in Zootopia 2, and the first reactions to the sequel are glowing. Disney’s latest animated feature is a follow-up to their hit 2016 release that teamed up a rookie bunny cop and a con-artist fox for a case impacting the titular city. Nick has now joined Judy in the Zootopia Police Department, and the duo must solve a new mystery, this one involving the introduction of reptiles to the animal-filled metropolis.
Here’s what critics are saying about Zootopia 2:
Zootopia 2 is an absolute blast.
— Jonathan Sim, ComingSoon.net
Zootopia 2 is great. Smart, creative… stunning animation.
— Gregory Ellwood, The Playlist
It is a cute movie about love, friendship, and the need to prove ourselves, and I loved it.
— Rachel Leishman, The Mary Sue
Zootopia 2 exceeds expectations… What struck me most was how thematically rich it was. Jared Bush and Byron Howard packed so much timely social commentary.
— Drew Taylor, TheWrap
Jared Bush, Byron Howard, and the Disney Animation team have delivered a wildly smart and outstanding sequel that’s well worth the wait.
— Daniel Baptista, The Movie Podcast
It’s a fun expansion of the world of Zootopia… More action, delightful characters, and a new Shakira banger.
— Jonathan Sim, ComingSoon.net
Zootopia 2 is FUR-ociously funny and PAWS-itively heartwarming.
— Daniel Baptista, The Movie Podcast
It’s funny… and moving.
— Gregory Ellwood, The Playlist
It’s VERY funny, highly emotional.
— Drew Taylor, TheWrap
Chock full of laugh-out-loud fun… [with] a heartfelt message around true ride or die friends in the literal sense.
— Carla Renata, The Curvy Critic
It’s a hilarious, feel-good family adventure.
— Jonathan Sim, ComingSoon.net
Ke Huy Quan and Andy Samberg stand out in an already fantastic ensemble.
— Daniel Baptista, The Movie Podcast
Ke Huy Quan for the win… again.
— Gregory Ellwood, The Playlist
Michael Giacchino’s score rules.
— Drew Taylor, TheWrap
Great music from Shakira.
— Carla Renata, The Curvy Critic
Watch out K-Pop, you got competition for that Animated Oscar.
— Gregory Ellwood, The Playlist
Zootopia 2 opens in theaters on November 26, 2025.