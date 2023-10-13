What to Watch This Week: Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, Rick and Morty, and More

Along with Taylor Swift in cinematic form is a new horror series from a master in the genre; the animated return of some guy named Morty and another named Rick; a horror comedy series that will give you goosebumps; and a revival series that’s worth a “Cheers!”
100% TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR (2023)
What do we mean by fun? Well, the ticket demand has been record-breakingly high, with $37 million in presales on its first day and already over $100 million in global presales, making it one of the most profitable concert films ever, even before its release. And let’s be honest, not everybody got to see her in person at one of the live shows, so this is the next best thing. You wouldn’t want to miss out on something like that, right?
Lastly, by teaming directly with the theaters and bypassing the studios to release this movie, Taylor has once again done things her way, proving she’s a once-in-a-generation talent, even if the sudden announcement of a release date caused some studios to scramble and move other movie releases out of the way. (*cough* The Exorcist: Believer *cough*)
Where to Watch: In theaters
90% The Fall of the House of Usher: Limited Series (2023)
This show comes from horror veteran Mike Flanagan, who also created The Haunting anthology series and Midnight Mass for Netflix and who is the mind behind horror flicks like Oculus, Ouija: Origin of Evil, and Doctor Sleep — all of which are highly acclaimed. He just gets it.
To top it all off, The Fall of the House of Usher is already Certified Fresh at 92% on the Tomatometer with more than 60 reviews; the critics love seeing Poe’s stories told through Flanagan’s “deliciously dark lens.”
Where to Watch: Netflix
- - Rick and Morty: Season 7 (2023)
Secondly, this season hints at the return of some fan-favorite characters, like Mr. Poopybutthole. If you know you know. And with the exit of co-creator Justin Roiland, this season will feature a bunch of new “sound-a-like voices” (as the Adult Swim bigwigs are calling it) to replace the ones he voiced. That should pique the curiosity of any longtime fan.
Where to Watch: Adult Swim
74% Goosebumps: Season 1 (2023)
In it, Justin Long leads a young cast of five teenagers who accidentally release supernatural forces and have to figure out how to recapture them. And we know that Slappy the Dummy is indeed set to appear, which adds a nice, familiar touch for fans.
Behind the scenes, the show — which is at an early 86% on the Tomatomter — was developed by Rob Letterman, who directed the 2015 Goosebumps film, and Nicholas Stoller, known for directing comedies like Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Neighbors. Not a bad combo for a horror-comedy series.
58% Frasier: Season 1 (2023)
Another reason is that this has been described by Grammer as a “third act” in Frasier’s life that comes with a new/old location: Boston, which was setting of Cheers, but quite different from the Seattle location of the ’90s Frasier. With that will come all new supporting characters, but fear not! A couple of familiar faces are confirmed to be making an appearance in this new version, including Bebe Neuwirth as Frasier’s ex-wife Lilith and Peri Gilpin as Frasier’s old co-worker Roz.
And lest you forget, the original series won 37 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series for five straight years. No wonder everybody knows his name.
Where to Watch: Paramount+
Hopefully our recommendations helped you fill up your entertainment calendar this weekend. Be sure to let us know in the comments what you watched, whether it was on this list or not!