What to Watch This Week: Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, Rick and Morty, and More

Along with Taylor Swift in cinematic form is a new horror series from a master in the genre; the animated return of some guy named Morty and another named Rick; a horror comedy series that will give you goosebumps; and a revival series that’s worth a “Cheers!”

100% TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR (2023)

Hitting theaters and creating plenty of buzz in the process is Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour . Filmed during a three-night engagement at LA’s SoFi Stadium, this concert doc showcases Taylor’s Eras Tour, the still ongoing concert series that perhaps you’ve heard about, considering the economic impact it has had from city to city. And all of the above is the first reason to join in on the ticket buying fun.

What do we mean by fun? Well, the ticket demand has been record-breakingly high, with $37 million in presales on its first day and already over $100 million in global presales, making it one of the most profitable concert films ever, even before its release. And let’s be honest, not everybody got to see her in person at one of the live shows, so this is the next best thing. You wouldn’t want to miss out on something like that, right?

Lastly, by teaming directly with the theaters and bypassing the studios to release this movie, Taylor has once again done things her way, proving she’s a once-in-a-generation talent, even if the sudden announcement of a release date caused some studios to scramble and move other movie releases out of the way. (*cough* The Exorcist: Believer *cough*)

Where to Watch: In theaters

90% The Fall of the House of Usher: Limited Series (2023)

Next up, arriving on Netflix is the gothic horror limited series The Fall of the House of Usher . This is loosely based on the short story of the same name and other works by Edgar Allan Poe, and it follows the story of a pharmaceutical empire and the heirs to the dynasty who start mysteriously dying.

This show comes from horror veteran Mike Flanagan, who also created The Haunting anthology series and Midnight Mass for Netflix and who is the mind behind horror flicks like Oculus, Ouija: Origin of Evil, and Doctor Sleep — all of which are highly acclaimed. He just gets it.

To top it all off, The Fall of the House of Usher is already Certified Fresh at 92% on the Tomatometer with more than 60 reviews; the critics love seeing Poe’s stories told through Flanagan’s “deliciously dark lens.”

Where to Watch: Netflix

- - Rick and Morty: Season 7 (2023)

Returning to the airwaves for a seventh season is the adult animated comedy series Rick and Morty , and the first reason to tune in to this is actually six reasons all rolled up into one. That is, the first six seasons are all Fresh on the Tomatometer, with four of them Certified Fresh.

Secondly, this season hints at the return of some fan-favorite characters, like Mr. Poopybutthole. If you know you know. And with the exit of co-creator Justin Roiland, this season will feature a bunch of new “sound-a-like voices” (as the Adult Swim bigwigs are calling it) to replace the ones he voiced. That should pique the curiosity of any longtime fan.

Where to Watch: Adult Swim

74% Goosebumps: Season 1 (2023)

Creeping up on Disney+ and Hulu this week is Goosebumps , the series. This horror-comedy is, of course, based on the popular book series of the same name by R.L. Stine, which should be plenty reason for any fan to check it out.

In it, Justin Long leads a young cast of five teenagers who accidentally release supernatural forces and have to figure out how to recapture them. And we know that Slappy the Dummy is indeed set to appear, which adds a nice, familiar touch for fans.

Behind the scenes, the show — which is at an early 86% on the Tomatomter — was developed by Rob Letterman, who directed the 2015 Goosebumps film, and Nicholas Stoller, known for directing comedies like Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Neighbors. Not a bad combo for a horror-comedy series.

Where to Watch: Disney+, Hulu

58% Frasier: Season 1 (2023)

And finally, Clocking in for another run in the sitcom world is Frasier . This is indeed a revival of the popular ’90s series of the same name with the same star — Kelsey Grammer — reprising his role as Dr. Frasier Crane, a character that first originated on the hit ’80s show Cheers . And that whole mess of nostalgia is reason number one to find this on Paramount+.

Another reason is that this has been described by Grammer as a “third act” in Frasier’s life that comes with a new/old location: Boston, which was setting of Cheers, but quite different from the Seattle location of the ’90s Frasier. With that will come all new supporting characters, but fear not! A couple of familiar faces are confirmed to be making an appearance in this new version, including Bebe Neuwirth as Frasier’s ex-wife Lilith and Peri Gilpin as Frasier’s old co-worker Roz.

And lest you forget, the original series won 37 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series for five straight years. No wonder everybody knows his name.

Where to Watch: Paramount+

