We're Launching Our Very First Card Game

Today, Rotten Tomatoes announced the launch of RT25, our 25th anniversary celebration (yes, we’ve been around for that long!), and the festivities begin with the release of Rotten Tomatoes: The Card Game! This is a fun and fast-paced party game that challenges up to 20 players not only on their ability to guess Tomatometer scores, but also to recall other facts about their favorite movies like release dates, stars, and more.

The game is easy to learn and it moves quickly, so gather your friends — the more, the merrier — and play a few rounds to determine who the biggest film buff is.

Rotten Tomatoes: The Card Game is available now for purchase at Amazon.com, Rottentomatoes.com, and Cryptozoic.com for $24.99.