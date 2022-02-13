Weekend Box Office

Weekend Box Office Results: Death on the Nile Cruises to Win on Lackluster Weekend

Kenneth Branagh's sequel managed to top the Super Bowl/Valentine's Day weekend, but moviegoers largely opted to stay home.

by | February 13, 2022 | Comments

Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson and Liam Neeson walk into a bar – who is the murderer? Hercule Poirot will likely tell you its Liam and then tell you a story of how he got his mustache. These were the principals looking to draw in audiences this weekend and even with three new films and Jackass coming off a strong victory last weekend the top ten could not clear $50 million. Aside from 2021 of course, that marks the first time the month of February has seen a total that low since its first two weekends of 1996.

King of the Crop: Death on the Nile Cruises to Win on Lackluster Weekend

Kenneth Branagh in Deah on the Nile

(Photo by Rob Youngson/©20th Century Studios)

Kenneth Branagh’s Death on the Nile did get the #1 spot this week that it was hoping for, but after a reasonable $1.1 million in previews that normally would have seen it earn a $17 million-plus opening, the follow-up to 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express managed just $12.8 million for the weekend. The lowest-grossing film to open with more than a million in previews in the past was the 2019 rom-com Isn’t It Romantic with Rebel Wilson. It grossed $14.8 million its first weekend and opened on Valentine’s Day.

In Branagh’s Agatha Christie Universe, Death on the Nile does qualify in the realm of the sequels we continue talking about finding a greater share of the box office from the newbies audiences are asked to take a chance on. Reviews for Nile (66%) are not much better than those of Express (60%) which finished third when it first opened with $28.6 million behind the second weekend of Thor: Ragnarok and the opening of Daddy’s Home 2. Despite staying in the top five just a mere two weeks, that film managed to get itself to $102 million, while Nile (barely beating Steven Seagal’s directorial 1994 debut On Deadly Ground’s $12.67 million) may have trouble clearing $40 million. That’s a number that 20th Century Studios has only cleared once during the pandemic (with Free Guy) and may not see again until Avatar 2’s opening weekend in December.

Rotten Returns: Liam Neeson Fails to Find Success with Blacklight

Liam Neeson in Blacklight

(Photo by ©Briarcliff Entertainment)

The best thing that can be said about Liam Neeson’s new conspiracy action flick Blacklight is that it’s not the worst opening for a film released in more than 2,500 theaters during the pandemic. The Protégé, Copshop, and the HBO MAX-streaming Those Who Wish Me Dead and Reminiscence all came up with less than the $3.6 million the release from Briarcliff did this weekend. The Marksman opened to $3.1 million in 1,975 theaters in Jan. 2021, and Honest Thief (from the same director and starring Neeson) started with $4.1 million in 2,475 theaters in Oct. 2020. If the numbers hold, though, Blacklight’s current 6% Tomatometer score could earn it the dubious distinction as the worst-reviewed wide release since last April, when the horror film Separation scored 7%  with critics.

The Top 10 and Beyond: Marry Me Hopes for Valentine’s Day Boost, Spider-Man Keeps Climbing

Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson in Marry Me

(Photo by Barry Wetcher/©Universal Pictures)

Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson didn’t do great with critics (58%), and their romantic comedy Marry Me is hoping to add to its $8 million haul this weekend with a little boost on Valentine’s Day on Monday. Universal not only debuted the film day-and-date on Peacock, but also advertised that “The Queen of Romantic Comedies Is Back!” A few actresses may have something to say about that, especially since Lopez hasn’t headlined a film that has grossed over $40 million since 2005’s Monster-in-Law. She may have been the big star in the $100 million grossing Hustlers, but that was still a supporting actress nomination she didn’t get. Do not look for Marry Me to hit either of those markers.

Jackass Forever performed at the higher end of expectations last week for those who felt it was frontloaded. This weekend it went the opposite way, falling 65% to $8 million. While you may think that is typical for the Jackass series, know the first two fell 44% and 49.6%, and while the third dropped 57.7%, it fell from a $50 million opening to $21.3 million. That put it roughly on pace with 2014’s About Last Night remake, which dropped like a stone and came up shy of $50 million. Jackass Forever is likely to level off better and maintain in the coming weeks, and it should at least get itself over that hump, but matching even the $64 million of the 2002 original is off the table.

Zendaya and Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home

(Photo by ©Sony Pictures Releasing/©Marvel Entertainment)

On a week that Avatar 2 gets a shout-out, so shall its predecessor, with its $760 million in the bank. That’s because Spider-Man: No Way Home is about to pass it on the ninth weekend of its initial release. The $7.1 million it earned this weekend plus a few ticket sales in the next few days will make the Marvel film the third-highest-grossing domestic film of all time. That said, Peter Parker is still about a billion shy of the $2.8 billion the Na’vi now have in their global coffers, and that’s not a milestone he’s likely match.

Other films continuing to chug along include Universal’s Sing 2, which is lining up a final tally close to $150 million. Paramount’s Scream reboot is going to settle in the $75-80 million range, and UA’s Licorice Pizza has been one of the most consistent limited releases over time, grossing over $14 million to date.

Roland Emmerich’s Moonfall, however, is headed into very rare territory. After falling over 70% to only $2.8 million this weekend, the sci-fi disaster (film) now only has $15 million domestically to its name. Why is that significant? Because it reportedly cost $146 million to produce, and there are only a handful of titles with $100+ million budgets that have failed to gross even $20 million at the box office. They include Mortal Engines, Missing Link, last year’s Chaos Walking, and, infamously, The Adventures of Pluto Nash, which was set — you guessed it — on the moon. It might be best to take up residence somewhere moviegoers want to go in the future.

On the Vine: Uncharted Hopes to Discover Box Office Success

Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland in Uncharted

(Photo by Clay Enos/©Sony Pictures)

Next weekend we will see whether or not the name recognition of a popular video game will be enough to bring its players into theaters. Will Uncharted be able to draw in non-gamers as Sony rides the Tom Holland train with a side of Mark Wahlberg? It’s either that or Channing Tatum starring in and co-directing Dog, about an Army ranger on a road trip with a military canine in order to make a fellow soldier’s funeral. The $120 million-budgeted game adaptation is likely to win the box office, but how much will it make?

Full List of Box Office Results: February 11-13, 2022

66% Death on the Nile (2022)

  • $12.8 million ($12.8 million total)

86% Jackass Forever (2022)

  • $8.05 million ($37.4 million total)

58% Marry Me (2022)

  • $8 million ($8 million total)

93% Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

  • $7.15 million ($759 million total)

6% Blacklight (2022)

  • $3.6 million ($3.6 million total)

70% Sing 2 (2021)

  • $2.95 million ($143.4 million total)

38% Moonfall (2022)

  • $2.85 million ($15.2 million total)

76% Scream (2022)

  • $2.84 million ($73.2 million total)

91% Licorice Pizza (2021)

  • $922,501 ($14 million total)

43% The King's Man (2021)

  • $433,000 ($36.8 million total)

Erik Childress can be heard each week evaluating box office on Business First AM with Angela Miles and his Movie Madness Podcast.

[box office figures via Box Office Mojo]

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

rotten movies we love cancelled television Tomatazos comic book movie Sci-Fi science fiction Quiz stop motion NYCC crime drama Western VH1 San Diego Comic-Con football binge Rock golden globe awards child's play Travel Channel doctor who medical drama Tumblr A&E Action Best Actor sports superhero TCA USA Certified Fresh Pixar Mary poppins Prime Video biography Chilling Adventures of Sabrina video CBS documentaries canceled TV shows disaster USA Network royal family Character Guide cinemax E! Toys Schedule comic books deadpool NBA BET Paramount American Society of Cinematographers wonder woman Song of Ice and Fire Amazon Studios dexter The Walt Disney Company Fox News Black Mirror Bravo Year in Review mcc RT21 Hallmark singing competition composers finale OneApp Emmys worst mob YA strong female leads cancelled TV shows robots Dark Horse Comics feel good Calendar justice league green book Captain marvel Nat Geo space television hispanic romantic comedy golden globes festival VICE Anna Paquin adventure rt labs WGN breaking bad women blockbuster what to watch Universal Pictures Super Bowl Music christmas movies Ovation El Rey based on movie Biopics indie spider-man VOD 2021 IFC Films Infographic Nominations Mystery Classic Film Sneak Peek Emmy Nominations The Academy APB 1990s satire Sundance The Arrangement Comics on TV FX sopranos travel PBS asian-american genre scary OWN basketball Comedy Central Countdown rt archives RT History aapi indiana jones 20th Century Fox Cannes Musicals technology Superheroes films australia marvel comics Lifetime Apple TV+ Paramount Network monster movies Interview popular hist cartoon Best Actress discovery Tags: Comedy game of thrones rom-coms Photos Trailer prank Fargo Awards nbcuniversal Star Trek IFC Best Picture vampires Avengers parents DC streaming service DGA movies romance Elton John DC Comics Logo BBC One streaming movies Exclusive Video TCM Country ABC Family war SDCC kids President Apple TV Plus See It Skip It 4/20 ratings LGBT Warner Bros. halloween tv Alien MTV emmy awards anime The CW TCA Winter 2020 critic resources AMC Freeform Masterpiece archives Tubi Pride Month supernatural YouTube Red New York Comic Con 2016 hollywood AMC Plus pirates of the caribbean stoner Starz leaderboard video on demand king arthur DirecTV Turner Classic Movies gangster Baby Yoda Lionsgate comics Television Academy reviews politics Opinion docuseries MSNBC best BBC America Marvel Studios Broadway Pet Sematary Sundance TV scary movies theme song YouTube Premium nature Disney Channel a nightmare on elm street cancelled Winners Creative Arts Emmys Peacock spanish GIFs 007 First Look book adaptation black comedy Lifetime Christmas movies Pop directors reboot Summer CNN king kong Martial Arts foreign Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt marvel cinematic universe series Trivia olympics Mary Poppins Returns 2015 TBS concert Black History Month Drama Netflix Hallmark Christmas movies boxing independent richard e. Grant Hollywood Foreign Press Association Academy Awards Set visit adaptation scorecard ghosts twilight historical drama Box Office BET Awards political drama book revenge sequel transformers true crime Podcast Rom-Com unscripted Vudu Animation CW Seed Holidays rt labs critics edition stand-up comedy japanese fast and furious SundanceTV italian Spike Comedy Food Network game show movie quibi dragons Musical streaming spider-verse Syfy trailers Legendary Teen spanish language Grammys E3 hidden camera TIFF Crackle TLC Thanksgiving scene in color Mindy Kaling criterion art house crime Best and Worst action-comedy Pirates PlayStation Star Wars Chernobyl diversity 99% TCA Awards international new zealand TV Land know your critic sag awards Polls and Games Comic-Con@Home 2021 PaleyFest Esquire Superheroe james bond Pacific Islander ABC black debate 90s Amazon Prime Video The Witch telelvision Arrowverse History National Geographic nfl kong south america Oscars Spring TV Wes Anderson 45 laika Red Carpet documentary adenture Hear Us Out Crunchyroll blockbusters DC Universe Binge Guide Heroines worst movies police drama Television Critics Association target cats Amazon Prime Nickelodeon BAFTA Comic Book news Endgame kaiju toy story 2018 award winner GoT toronto Paramount Plus 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards Sundance Now new york french Cartoon Network rotten comedies TV movies tv talk live action Marathons IMDb TV Netflix Christmas movies jurassic park SXSW 2022 CMT 2017 Epix dramedy lord of the rings screenings WarnerMedia biopic Film Festival LGBTQ sitcom spy thriller TNT TV social media versus young adult Reality trophy godzilla Mudbound crossover Brie Larson Pop TV period drama Discovery Channel Disney saw ID ESPN natural history serial killer ITV Election posters renewed TV shows Tarantino spinoff Walt Disney Pictures dceu ABC Signature heist movie miniseries Mary Tyler Moore Cosplay A24 Funimation Trophy Talk anthology animated critics GLAAD screen actors guild thriller slasher festivals boxoffice children's TV Lucasfilm Marvel Television casting Columbia Pictures Spectrum Originals halloween mockumentary Family Ghostbusters spain Universal all-time Extras Women's History Month canceled Holiday hispanic heritage month docudrama joker TV One Ellie Kemper Reality Competition teaser Film Horror mission: impossible 24 frames Image Comics cooking The Purge new star wars movies 93rd Oscars Stephen King classics dark japan sequels HBO Go FX on Hulu Apple Tokyo Olympics comic Adult Swim cults Instagram Live Neflix NBC dogs chucky 2020 latino Writers Guild of America SXSW X-Men BBC cars South by Southwest Film Festival 72 Emmy Awards 73rd Emmy Awards Rocky franchise zombie 2019 slashers batman FOX legend Christmas FXX MCU high school venice cancelled TV series live event die hard zero dark thirty cops comiccon Showtime Disney streaming service 79th Golden Globes Awards name the review Marvel TCA 2017 HFPA Rocketman mutant Fox Searchlight facebook HBO Valentine's Day Awards Tour Winter TV Fantasy Disney+ Disney Plus obituary free movies superman crime thriller TV renewals CBS All Access razzies elevated horror Best Director psycho Amazon Britbox Fall TV Shondaland zombies blaxploitation 21st Century Fox The Walking Dead universal monsters dc Watching Series ViacomCBS comic book movies jamie lee curtis remakes vs. Hulu 71st Emmy Awards psychological thriller Shudder dreamworks werewolf Sony Pictures First Reviews suspense Turner Video Games HBO Max witnail Kids & Family talk show Disney Plus Premiere Dates harry potter fresh YouTube TruTV Acorn TV aliens
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy