(Photo by Sony Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection)

100 Best Movies on MAX: HBO, DC, Warner Bros, Studio Ghibli & More

As impressive as what’s on the list of 100 best MAX movies, what’s been left off is almost as eye-opening. Because if the movie’s on the MAX streaming service (featuring a vast library of HBO, Warner Bros, DC, Studio Ghibli, Discovery, and Looney Tunes titles) but rates below 90% on the Tomatometer, it’s not even within sniffing distance of making the cut.

So what you get is movies of MAX acclaim, including DC superhero blockbusters (Superman, The Dark Knight), Studio Ghibli animation masterpieces (Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away), the Harry Potter series, The Lord of the Rings trilogy, and a fair shake of James Bond. In addition, check out the filmographies of long-associated WB directors, like Stanley Kubrick, Christopher Nolan, Clint Eastwood, and Martin Scorsese.

Plus, there’s so much from the TCM vault you can save yourself the money on film school. You can start at the beginning with the silent era (City Lights, Battleship Potemkin), move into color and musicals (The Wizard of Oz, Singin’ in the Rain), hit up French New Wave (The 400 Blows, Breathless) and Italian neo-realism (Open City, Bicycle Thieves), and dive into post-World War II international golden age (Seven Samurai, Tokyo Story, Pather Panchali).

Read on for the 100 best MAX movies! We curated the list from strictly Certified Fresh movies with the highest Tomatometer scores, which currently stands that everything is rated over 92%!

#2 Seven Samurai (1954) 100% #2 Adjusted Score: 110137% Critics Consensus: Arguably Akira Kurosawa's masterpiece, The Seven Samurai is an epic adventure classic with an engrossing story, memorable characters, and stunning action sequences that make it one of the most influential films ever made. Synopsis: A samurai answers a village's request for protection after he falls on hard times. The town needs protection from bandits,... A samurai answers a village's request for protection after he falls on hard times. The town needs protection from bandits,... [More] Starring: Toshiro Mifune, Takashi Shimura, Yoshio Inaba, Seiji Miyaguchi Directed By: Akira Kurosawa

#10 Stagecoach (1939) 100% #10 Adjusted Score: 104222% Critics Consensus: Typifying the best that the Western genre has to offer, Stagecoach is a rip-roaring adventure given dramatic heft by John Ford's dynamic direction and John Wayne's mesmerizing star turn. Synopsis: John Ford's landmark Western revolves around an assorted group of colorful passengers aboard the Overland stagecoach bound for Lordsburg, New... John Ford's landmark Western revolves around an assorted group of colorful passengers aboard the Overland stagecoach bound for Lordsburg, New... [More] Starring: John Wayne, Claire Trevor, Andy Devine, John Carradine Directed By: John Ford

#12 Open City (1945) 100% #12 Adjusted Score: 104951% Critics Consensus: Open City fills in the familiar contours of its storyline with three-dimensional characters and a narrative depth that add up to a towering -- and still powerfully resonant -- cinematic achievement. Synopsis: Rome, 1944. Giorgio Manfredi, one of the leaders of the Resistance is tracked down by the Nazis. He goes to... Rome, 1944. Giorgio Manfredi, one of the leaders of the Resistance is tracked down by the Nazis. He goes to... [More] Starring: Aldo Fabrizi, Anna Magnani, Marcello Pagliero, Maria Michi Directed By: Roberto Rossellini

#17 Eighth Grade (2018) 99% #17 Adjusted Score: 115079% Critics Consensus: Eighth Grade takes a look at its titular time period that offers a rare and resounding ring of truth while heralding breakthroughs for writer-director Bo Burnham and captivating star Elsie Fisher. Synopsis: Thirteen-year-old Kayla endures the tidal wave of contemporary suburban adolescence as she makes her way through the last week of... Thirteen-year-old Kayla endures the tidal wave of contemporary suburban adolescence as she makes her way through the last week of... [More] Starring: Elsie Fisher, Daniel Zolghadri, Fred Hechinger, Imani Lewis Directed By: Bo Burnham

#18 Casablanca (1942) 99% #18 Adjusted Score: 116056% Critics Consensus: An undisputed masterpiece and perhaps Hollywood's quintessential statement on love and romance, Casablanca has only improved with age, boasting career-defining performances from Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman. Synopsis: Rick Blaine (Humphrey Bogart), who owns a nightclub in Casablanca, discovers his old flame Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman) is in town... Rick Blaine (Humphrey Bogart), who owns a nightclub in Casablanca, discovers his old flame Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman) is in town... [More] Starring: Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman, Paul Henreid, Claude Rains Directed By: Michael Curtiz

#27 Rashomon (1950) 98% #27 Adjusted Score: 104465% Critics Consensus: One of legendary director Akira Kurosawa's most acclaimed films, Rashomon features an innovative narrative structure, brilliant acting, and a thoughtful exploration of reality versus perception. Synopsis: Brimming with action while incisively examining the nature of truth, "Rashomon" is perhaps the finest film ever to investigate the... Brimming with action while incisively examining the nature of truth, "Rashomon" is perhaps the finest film ever to investigate the... [More] Starring: Toshiro Mifune, Machiko Kyō, Takashi Shimura, Masayuki Mori Directed By: Akira Kurosawa

#29 Ikiru (1952) 98% #29 Adjusted Score: 105377% Critics Consensus: Ikiru is a well-acted and deeply moving humanist tale about a man facing his own mortality, one of legendary director Akira Kurosawa's most intimate films. Synopsis: Mr. Watanabe suddenly finds that he has terminal cancer. He vows to make his final days meaningful. His attempts to... Mr. Watanabe suddenly finds that he has terminal cancer. He vows to make his final days meaningful. His attempts to... [More] Starring: Takashi Shimura, Miki Odagiri, Kyôko Seki Directed By: Akira Kurosawa

#32 Spotlight (2015) 97% #32 Adjusted Score: 111759% Critics Consensus: Spotlight gracefully handles the lurid details of its fact-based story while resisting the temptation to lionize its heroes, resulting in a drama that honors the audience as well as its real-life subjects. Synopsis: In 2001, editor Marty Baron of The Boston Globe assigns a team of journalists to investigate allegations against John Geoghan,... In 2001, editor Marty Baron of The Boston Globe assigns a team of journalists to investigate allegations against John Geoghan,... [More] Starring: Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton, Rachel McAdams, Liev Schreiber Directed By: Tom McCarthy

#36 Mud (2013) 97% #36 Adjusted Score: 103943% Critics Consensus: Bolstered by a strong performance from Matthew McConaughey in the title role, Mud offers an engaging Southern drama that manages to stay sweet and heartwarming without being sappy. Synopsis: While exploring a Mississippi River island, Arkansas boys Ellis (Tye Sheridan) and Neckbone (Jacob Lofland) encounter Mud (Matthew McConaughey),a fugitive... While exploring a Mississippi River island, Arkansas boys Ellis (Tye Sheridan) and Neckbone (Jacob Lofland) encounter Mud (Matthew McConaughey),a fugitive... [More] Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Tye Sheridan, Jacob Lofland, Reese Witherspoon Directed By: Jeff Nichols

#51 Unforgiven (1992) 96% #51 Adjusted Score: 104388% Critics Consensus: As both director and star, Clint Eastwood strips away decades of Hollywood varnish applied to the Wild West, and emerges with a series of harshly eloquent statements about the nature of violence. Synopsis: When prostitute Delilah Fitzgerald (Anna Thomson) is disfigured by a pair of cowboys in Big Whiskey, Wyoming, her fellow brothel... When prostitute Delilah Fitzgerald (Anna Thomson) is disfigured by a pair of cowboys in Big Whiskey, Wyoming, her fellow brothel... [More] Starring: Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman, Morgan Freeman, Richard Harris Directed By: Clint Eastwood

#54 Breathless (1959) 96% #54 Adjusted Score: 103022% Critics Consensus: Breathless rewrote the rules of cinema -- and more than 50 years after its arrival, Jean-Luc Godard's paradigm-shifting classic remains every bit as vital. Synopsis: Petty thug Michel (Jean-Paul Belmondo) considers himself a suave bad guy in the manner of Humphrey Bogart, but panics and... Petty thug Michel (Jean-Paul Belmondo) considers himself a suave bad guy in the manner of Humphrey Bogart, but panics and... [More] Starring: Jean-Paul Belmondo, Jean Seberg, Daniel Boulanger, Jean-Pierre Melville Directed By: Jean-Luc Godard

#60 Hamlet (1948) 96% #60 Adjusted Score: 101598% Critics Consensus: A well-executed labor of love from star and director Laurence Olivier, Hamlet not only proved that Shakespeare could be successfully adapted to the big screen, it paved the way for further cinematic interpretations. Synopsis: Winner of four Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor, Sir Laurence Olivier's "Hamlet" continues to be the most... Winner of four Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor, Sir Laurence Olivier's "Hamlet" continues to be the most... [More] Starring: Laurence Olivier, Jean Simmons, Basil Sydney, Eileen Herlie Directed By: Laurence Olivier

#70 Blue Velvet (1986) 95% #70 Adjusted Score: 101826% Critics Consensus: If audiences walk away from this subversive, surreal shocker not fully understanding the story, they might also walk away with a deeper perception of the potential of film storytelling. Synopsis: College student Jeffrey Beaumont (Kyle MacLachlan) returns home after his father has a stroke. When he discovers a severed ear... College student Jeffrey Beaumont (Kyle MacLachlan) returns home after his father has a stroke. When he discovers a severed ear... [More] Starring: Kyle MacLachlan, Isabella Rossellini, Dennis Hopper, Laura Dern Directed By: David Lynch

#76 Yojimbo (1961) 95% #76 Adjusted Score: 98546% Critics Consensus: As effortlessly engaging as it is widely influential, Yojimbo represents Kurosawa at the peak of his powers -- and lays the groundwork for the modern American western. Synopsis: A nameless ronin, or samurai with no master (Toshirô Mifune), enters a small village in feudal Japan where two rival... A nameless ronin, or samurai with no master (Toshirô Mifune), enters a small village in feudal Japan where two rival... [More] Starring: Toshiro Mifune, Tatsuya Nakadai, Eijiro Tono, Takashi Shimura Directed By: Akira Kurosawa

#78 Casino Royale (2006) 94% #78 Adjusted Score: 103734% Critics Consensus: Casino Royale disposes of the silliness and gadgetry that plagued recent James Bond outings, and Daniel Craig delivers what fans and critics have been waiting for: a caustic, haunted, intense reinvention of 007. Synopsis: After receiving a license to kill, British Secret Service agent James Bond (Daniel Craig) heads to Madagascar, where he uncovers... After receiving a license to kill, British Secret Service agent James Bond (Daniel Craig) heads to Madagascar, where he uncovers... [More] Starring: Daniel Craig, Eva Green, Mads Mikkelsen, Judi Dench Directed By: Martin Campbell