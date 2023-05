(Photo by Sony Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection)

100 Best Movies on MAX: HBO, DC, Warner Bros, Studio Ghibli & More

As impressive as what’s on the list of 100 best MAX movies, what’s been left off is almost as eye-opening. Because if the movie’s on the MAX streaming service (featuring a vast library of HBO, Warner Bros, DC, Studio Ghibli, Discovery, and Looney Tunes titles) but rates below 90% on the Tomatometer, it’s not even within sniffing distance of making the cut.

So what you get is movies of MAX acclaim, including DC superhero blockbusters (Superman, The Dark Knight), Studio Ghibli animation masterpieces (Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away), the Harry Potter series, The Lord of the Rings trilogy, and a fair shake of James Bond. In addition, check out the filmographies of long-associated WB directors, like Stanley Kubrick, Christopher Nolan, Clint Eastwood, and Martin Scorsese.

Plus, there’s so much from the TCM vault you can save yourself the money on film school. You can start at the beginning with the silent era (City Lights, Battleship Potemkin), move into color and musicals (The Wizard of Oz, Singin’ in the Rain), hit up French New Wave (The 400 Blows, Breathless) and Italian neo-realism (Open City, Bicycle Thieves), and dive into post-World War II international golden age (Seven Samurai, Tokyo Story, Pather Panchali).

Read on for the 100 best MAX movies! We curated the list from strictly Certified Fresh movies with the highest Tomatometer scores, which currently stands that everything is rated over 92%!

#2 Seven Samurai (1954) 100% #2 Adjusted Score: 110137% Critics Consensus: Arguably Akira Kurosawa's masterpiece, The Seven Samurai is an epic adventure classic with an engrossing story, memorable characters, and stunning action sequences that make it one of the most influential films ever made. Synopsis: A samurai answers a village's request for protection after he falls on hard times. The town needs protection from bandits,... A samurai answers a village's request for protection after he falls on hard times. The town needs protection from bandits,... [More] Starring: Toshiro Mifune, Takashi Shimura, Yoshio Inaba, Seiji Miyaguchi Directed By: Akira Kurosawa

#4 The Terminator (1984) 100% #4 Adjusted Score: 104147% Critics Consensus: With its impressive action sequences, taut economic direction, and relentlessly fast pace, it's clear why The Terminator continues to be an influence on sci-fi and action flicks. Synopsis: Disguised as a human, a cyborg assassin known as a Terminator (Arnold Schwarzenegger) travels from 2029 to 1984 to kill... Disguised as a human, a cyborg assassin known as a Terminator (Arnold Schwarzenegger) travels from 2029 to 1984 to kill... [More] Starring: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Michael Biehn, Paul Winfield Directed By: James Cameron

#5 Only Yesterday (1991) 100% #5 Adjusted Score: 102538% Critics Consensus: Only Yesterday's long-delayed U.S. debut fills a frustrating gap for American Ghibli fans while offering further proof of the studio's incredibly consistent commitment to quality. Synopsis: A put-upon 27-year-old Japanese office worker travels to the countryside and reminisces about her childhood in Tokyo and what life... A put-upon 27-year-old Japanese office worker travels to the countryside and reminisces about her childhood in Tokyo and what life... [More] Starring: Daisy Ridley, Dev Patel, Ashley Eckstein, Alison Fernandez Directed By: Isao Takahata

#9 Tokyo Story (1953) 100% #9 Adjusted Score: 104749% Critics Consensus: Tokyo Story is a Yasujiro Ozu masterpiece whose rewarding complexity has lost none of its power more than half a century on. Synopsis: The elderly Shukishi (Chishu Ryu) and his wife, Tomi (Chieko Higashiyama), take the long journey from their small seaside village... The elderly Shukishi (Chishu Ryu) and his wife, Tomi (Chieko Higashiyama), take the long journey from their small seaside village... [More] Starring: Chishu Ryu, Chieko Higashiyama, Setsuko Hara, Haruko Sugimura Directed By: Yasujirô Ozu

#10 Stagecoach (1939) 100% #10 Adjusted Score: 104222% Critics Consensus: Typifying the best that the Western genre has to offer, Stagecoach is a rip-roaring adventure given dramatic heft by John Ford's dynamic direction and John Wayne's mesmerizing star turn. Synopsis: John Ford's landmark Western revolves around an assorted group of colorful passengers aboard the Overland stagecoach bound for Lordsburg, New... John Ford's landmark Western revolves around an assorted group of colorful passengers aboard the Overland stagecoach bound for Lordsburg, New... [More] Starring: John Wayne, Claire Trevor, Andy Devine, John Carradine Directed By: John Ford

#12 Open City (1945) 100% #12 Adjusted Score: 104951% Critics Consensus: Open City fills in the familiar contours of its storyline with three-dimensional characters and a narrative depth that add up to a towering -- and still powerfully resonant -- cinematic achievement. Synopsis: Rome, 1944. Giorgio Manfredi, one of the leaders of the Resistance is tracked down by the Nazis. He goes to... Rome, 1944. Giorgio Manfredi, one of the leaders of the Resistance is tracked down by the Nazis. He goes to... [More] Starring: Aldo Fabrizi, Anna Magnani, Marcello Pagliero, Maria Michi Directed By: Roberto Rossellini

#13 Fanny and Alexander (1982) 100% #13 Adjusted Score: 103003% Critics Consensus: Ingmar Bergman conveys the sweep of childhood with a fastidious attention to detail and sumptuous insight into human frailty in Fanny & Alexander, a masterwork that crystalizes many of the directors' preoccupations into a familial epic. Synopsis: As children in the loving Ekdahl family, Fanny (Pernilla Allwin) and Alexander (Bertil Guve) enjoy a happy life with their... As children in the loving Ekdahl family, Fanny (Pernilla Allwin) and Alexander (Bertil Guve) enjoy a happy life with their... [More] Starring: Pernilla Allwin, Bertil Guve, Erland Josephson, Gunn Wållgren Directed By: Ingmar Bergman

#15 Stalker (1979) 100% #15 Adjusted Score: 102874% Critics Consensus: Stalker is a complex, oblique parable that draws unforgettable images and philosophical musings from its sci-fi/thriller setting. Synopsis: In an unnamed country at an unspecified time, there is a fiercely protected post-apocalyptic wasteland known as The Zone. An... In an unnamed country at an unspecified time, there is a fiercely protected post-apocalyptic wasteland known as The Zone. An... [More] Starring: Aleksandr Kajdanovsky, Nikolay Grinko, Anatoliy Solonitsyn, Alisa Freyndlikh Directed By: Andrei Tarkovsky

#16 Parasite (2019) 99% #16 Adjusted Score: 126635% Critics Consensus: An urgent, brilliantly layered look at timely social themes, Parasite finds writer-director Bong Joon Ho in near-total command of his craft. Synopsis: Greed and class discrimination threaten the newly formed symbiotic relationship between the wealthy Park family and the destitute Kim clan.... Greed and class discrimination threaten the newly formed symbiotic relationship between the wealthy Park family and the destitute Kim clan.... [More] Starring: Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun, Jo Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-sik Directed By: Bong Joon Ho

#17 Eighth Grade (2018) 99% #17 Adjusted Score: 115079% Critics Consensus: Eighth Grade takes a look at its titular time period that offers a rare and resounding ring of truth while heralding breakthroughs for writer-director Bo Burnham and captivating star Elsie Fisher. Synopsis: Thirteen-year-old Kayla endures the tidal wave of contemporary suburban adolescence as she makes her way through the last week of... Thirteen-year-old Kayla endures the tidal wave of contemporary suburban adolescence as she makes her way through the last week of... [More] Starring: Elsie Fisher, Daniel Zolghadri, Fred Hechinger, Imani Lewis Directed By: Bo Burnham

#18 Casablanca (1942) 99% #18 Adjusted Score: 116056% Critics Consensus: An undisputed masterpiece and perhaps Hollywood's quintessential statement on love and romance, Casablanca has only improved with age, boasting career-defining performances from Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman. Synopsis: Rick Blaine (Humphrey Bogart), who owns a nightclub in Casablanca, discovers his old flame Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman) is in town... Rick Blaine (Humphrey Bogart), who owns a nightclub in Casablanca, discovers his old flame Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman) is in town... [More] Starring: Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman, Paul Henreid, Claude Rains Directed By: Michael Curtiz

#27 Rashomon (1950) 98% #27 Adjusted Score: 104465% Critics Consensus: One of legendary director Akira Kurosawa's most acclaimed films, Rashomon features an innovative narrative structure, brilliant acting, and a thoughtful exploration of reality versus perception. Synopsis: Brimming with action while incisively examining the nature of truth, "Rashomon" is perhaps the finest film ever to investigate the... Brimming with action while incisively examining the nature of truth, "Rashomon" is perhaps the finest film ever to investigate the... [More] Starring: Toshiro Mifune, Machiko Kyō, Takashi Shimura, Masayuki Mori Directed By: Akira Kurosawa

#29 Ikiru (1952) 98% #29 Adjusted Score: 105377% Critics Consensus: Ikiru is a well-acted and deeply moving humanist tale about a man facing his own mortality, one of legendary director Akira Kurosawa's most intimate films. Synopsis: Mr. Watanabe suddenly finds that he has terminal cancer. He vows to make his final days meaningful. His attempts to... Mr. Watanabe suddenly finds that he has terminal cancer. He vows to make his final days meaningful. His attempts to... [More] Starring: Takashi Shimura, Miki Odagiri, Kyôko Seki Directed By: Akira Kurosawa

#32 Spotlight (2015) 97% #32 Adjusted Score: 111759% Critics Consensus: Spotlight gracefully handles the lurid details of its fact-based story while resisting the temptation to lionize its heroes, resulting in a drama that honors the audience as well as its real-life subjects. Synopsis: In 2001, editor Marty Baron of The Boston Globe assigns a team of journalists to investigate allegations against John Geoghan,... In 2001, editor Marty Baron of The Boston Globe assigns a team of journalists to investigate allegations against John Geoghan,... [More] Starring: Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton, Rachel McAdams, Liev Schreiber Directed By: Tom McCarthy

#35 Spirited Away (2001) 97% #35 Adjusted Score: 103128% Critics Consensus: Spirited Away is a dazzling, enchanting, and gorgeously drawn fairy tale that will leave viewers a little more curious and fascinated by the world around them. Synopsis: 10-year-old Chihiro (Daveigh Chase) moves with her parents to a new home in the Japanese countryside. After taking a wrong... 10-year-old Chihiro (Daveigh Chase) moves with her parents to a new home in the Japanese countryside. After taking a wrong... [More] Starring: Daveigh Chase, Suzanne Pleshette, Jason Marsden, Susan Egan Directed By: Hayao Miyazaki

#36 Mud (2013) 97% #36 Adjusted Score: 103943% Critics Consensus: Bolstered by a strong performance from Matthew McConaughey in the title role, Mud offers an engaging Southern drama that manages to stay sweet and heartwarming without being sappy. Synopsis: While exploring a Mississippi River island, Arkansas boys Ellis (Tye Sheridan) and Neckbone (Jacob Lofland) encounter Mud (Matthew McConaughey),a fugitive... While exploring a Mississippi River island, Arkansas boys Ellis (Tye Sheridan) and Neckbone (Jacob Lofland) encounter Mud (Matthew McConaughey),a fugitive... [More] Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Tye Sheridan, Jacob Lofland, Reese Witherspoon Directed By: Jeff Nichols

#37 La Strada (1954) 97% #37 Adjusted Score: 105027% Critics Consensus: Giulietta Masina and Anthony Quinn's pitiable pair of outsiders provide a poignant contrast between gentleness and might in Federico Fellini's unforgettable parable. Synopsis: When Gelsomina (Giulietta Masina), a naïve young woman, is purchased from her impoverished mother by brutish circus strongman Zampanò (Anthony... When Gelsomina (Giulietta Masina), a naïve young woman, is purchased from her impoverished mother by brutish circus strongman Zampanò (Anthony... [More] Starring: Anthony Quinn, Giulietta Masina, Richard Basehart, Aldo Silvani Directed By: Federico Fellini

#38 Bull Durham (1988) 97% #38 Adjusted Score: 101574% Critics Consensus: Kevin Costner is at his funniest and most charismatic in Bull Durham, a film that's as wise about relationships as it is about minor league baseball. Synopsis: In Durham, N.C., the Bulls minor league baseball team has one asset no other can claim: a poetry-loving groupie named... In Durham, N.C., the Bulls minor league baseball team has one asset no other can claim: a poetry-loving groupie named... [More] Starring: Kevin Costner, Susan Sarandon, Tim Robbins, Trey Wilson Directed By: Ron Shelton

#42 The Player (1992) 97% #42 Adjusted Score: 101770% Critics Consensus: Bitingly cynical without succumbing to bitterness, The Player is one of the all-time great Hollywood satires -- and an ensemble-driven highlight of the Altman oeuvre. Synopsis: Certain that the anonymous threats he's been receiving are the work of David Kahane (Vincent D'Onofrio), producer Griffin Mill (Tim... Certain that the anonymous threats he's been receiving are the work of David Kahane (Vincent D'Onofrio), producer Griffin Mill (Tim... [More] Starring: Tim Robbins, Greta Scacchi, Fred Ward, Whoopi Goldberg Directed By: Robert Altman

#49 Tangerine (2015) 96% #49 Adjusted Score: 101884% Critics Consensus: Tangerine shatters casting conventions and its filmmaking techniques are up-to-the-minute, but it's an old-fashioned comedy at heart -- and a pretty wonderful one at that. Synopsis: After hearing that her boyfriend/pimp cheated on her while she was in jail, a transgender sex worker and her best... After hearing that her boyfriend/pimp cheated on her while she was in jail, a transgender sex worker and her best... [More] Starring: Kitana Kiki Rodriguez, Mya Taylor, Karren Karagulian, Mickey O'Hagan Directed By: Sean Baker

#51 Unforgiven (1992) 96% #51 Adjusted Score: 104388% Critics Consensus: As both director and star, Clint Eastwood strips away decades of Hollywood varnish applied to the Wild West, and emerges with a series of harshly eloquent statements about the nature of violence. Synopsis: When prostitute Delilah Fitzgerald (Anna Thomson) is disfigured by a pair of cowboys in Big Whiskey, Wyoming, her fellow brothel... When prostitute Delilah Fitzgerald (Anna Thomson) is disfigured by a pair of cowboys in Big Whiskey, Wyoming, her fellow brothel... [More] Starring: Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman, Morgan Freeman, Richard Harris Directed By: Clint Eastwood

#52 Goodfellas (1990) 96% #52 Adjusted Score: 103215% Critics Consensus: Hard-hitting and stylish, GoodFellas is a gangster classic -- and arguably the high point of Martin Scorsese's career. Synopsis: A young man grows up in the mob and works very hard to advance himself through the ranks. He enjoys... A young man grows up in the mob and works very hard to advance himself through the ranks. He enjoys... [More] Starring: Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta, Joe Pesci, Lorraine Bracco Directed By: Martin Scorsese

#54 Breathless (1959) 96% #54 Adjusted Score: 103022% Critics Consensus: Breathless rewrote the rules of cinema -- and more than 50 years after its arrival, Jean-Luc Godard's paradigm-shifting classic remains every bit as vital. Synopsis: Petty thug Michel (Jean-Paul Belmondo) considers himself a suave bad guy in the manner of Humphrey Bogart, but panics and... Petty thug Michel (Jean-Paul Belmondo) considers himself a suave bad guy in the manner of Humphrey Bogart, but panics and... [More] Starring: Jean-Paul Belmondo, Jean Seberg, Daniel Boulanger, Jean-Pierre Melville Directed By: Jean-Luc Godard

#55 Mean Streets (1973) 96% #55 Adjusted Score: 101562% Critics Consensus: Mean Streets is a powerful tale of urban sin and guilt that marks Scorsese's arrival as an important cinematic voice and features electrifying performances from Harvey Keitel and Robert De Niro. Synopsis: A slice of street life in Little Italy among lower echelon Mafiosos, unbalanced punks, and petty criminals. A small-time hood... A slice of street life in Little Italy among lower echelon Mafiosos, unbalanced punks, and petty criminals. A small-time hood... [More] Starring: Robert De Niro, Harvey Keitel, Richard Romanus, Amy Robinson Directed By: Martin Scorsese

#58 The Right Stuff (1983) 96% #58 Adjusted Score: 99625% Critics Consensus: The Right Stuff packs a lot of movie into its hefty running time, spinning a colorful, fact-based story out of consistently engaging characters in the midst of epochal events. Synopsis: This adaptation of the non-fiction novel by Tom Wolfe chronicles the first 15 years of America's space program. By focusing... This adaptation of the non-fiction novel by Tom Wolfe chronicles the first 15 years of America's space program. By focusing... [More] Starring: Sam Shepard, Scott Glenn, Ed Harris, Dennis Quaid Directed By: Philip Kaufman

#60 Hamlet (1948) 96% #60 Adjusted Score: 101598% Critics Consensus: A well-executed labor of love from star and director Laurence Olivier, Hamlet not only proved that Shakespeare could be successfully adapted to the big screen, it paved the way for further cinematic interpretations. Synopsis: Winner of four Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor, Sir Laurence Olivier's "Hamlet" continues to be the most... Winner of four Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor, Sir Laurence Olivier's "Hamlet" continues to be the most... [More] Starring: Laurence Olivier, Jean Simmons, Basil Sydney, Eileen Herlie Directed By: Laurence Olivier

#61 Masculine-Feminine (1966) 96% #61 Adjusted Score: 101028% Critics Consensus: A '60s time capsule stuffed with ideas about politics, pop culture, and the battle of the sexes, Masculine-Feminine is one of Godard's classic black-and-white films. Synopsis: Paul (Jean-Pierre Léaud), a young idealist trying to figure out what he wants to do with his life, takes a... Paul (Jean-Pierre Léaud), a young idealist trying to figure out what he wants to do with his life, takes a... [More] Starring: Chantal Goya, Jean-Pierre Léaud, Marlène Jobert, Michel Debord Directed By: Jean-Luc Godard

#62 Rio Bravo (1959) 96% #62 Adjusted Score: 100176% Critics Consensus: Rio Bravo finds director Howard Hawks -- and his stellar ensemble cast -- working at peak performance, and the end result is a towering classic of the Western genre. Synopsis: When gunslinger Joe Burdette (Claude Akins) kills a man in a saloon, Sheriff John T. Chance (John Wayne) arrests him... When gunslinger Joe Burdette (Claude Akins) kills a man in a saloon, Sheriff John T. Chance (John Wayne) arrests him... [More] Starring: John Wayne, Dean Martin, Ricky Nelson, Angie Dickinson Directed By: Howard Hawks

#64 The Artist (2011) 95% #64 Adjusted Score: 107243% Critics Consensus: A crowd-pleasing tribute to the magic of silent cinema, The Artist is a clever, joyous film with delightful performances and visual style to spare. Synopsis: In the 1920s, actor George Valentin (Jean Dujardin) is a bona fide matinee idol with many adoring fans. While working... In the 1920s, actor George Valentin (Jean Dujardin) is a bona fide matinee idol with many adoring fans. While working... [More] Starring: Jean Dujardin, Bérénice Bejo, John Goodman, James Cromwell Directed By: Michel Hazanavicius

#65 Nightcrawler (2014) 95% #65 Adjusted Score: 106069% Critics Consensus: Restless, visually sleek, and powered by a lithe star performance from Jake Gyllenhaal, Nightcrawler offers dark, thought-provoking thrills. Synopsis: Los Angeles denizen Louis Bloom (Jake Gyllenhaal) survives by scavenging and petty theft. He stumbles into a new career as... Los Angeles denizen Louis Bloom (Jake Gyllenhaal) survives by scavenging and petty theft. He stumbles into a new career as... [More] Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Rene Russo, Bill Paxton, Riz Ahmed Directed By: Dan Gilroy

#69 Diabolique (1955) 95% #69 Adjusted Score: 104477% Critics Consensus: Cruel, dark, but undeniably effective, Diabolique is a suspense thriller as effective as Hitchcock's best work and with a brilliant twist ending. Synopsis: In this classic of French suspense, the cruel and abusive headmaster of a boarding school, Michel Delassalle (Paul Meurisse), becomes... In this classic of French suspense, the cruel and abusive headmaster of a boarding school, Michel Delassalle (Paul Meurisse), becomes... [More] Starring: Simone Signoret, Véra Clouzot, Paul Meurisse, Charles Vanel Directed By: Henri-Georges Clouzot

#70 Blue Velvet (1986) 95% #70 Adjusted Score: 101826% Critics Consensus: If audiences walk away from this subversive, surreal shocker not fully understanding the story, they might also walk away with a deeper perception of the potential of film storytelling. Synopsis: College student Jeffrey Beaumont (Kyle MacLachlan) returns home after his father has a stroke. When he discovers a severed ear... College student Jeffrey Beaumont (Kyle MacLachlan) returns home after his father has a stroke. When he discovers a severed ear... [More] Starring: Kyle MacLachlan, Isabella Rossellini, Dennis Hopper, Laura Dern Directed By: David Lynch

#76 Yojimbo (1961) 95% #76 Adjusted Score: 98546% Critics Consensus: As effortlessly engaging as it is widely influential, Yojimbo represents Kurosawa at the peak of his powers -- and lays the groundwork for the modern American western. Synopsis: A nameless ronin, or samurai with no master (Toshirô Mifune), enters a small village in feudal Japan where two rival... A nameless ronin, or samurai with no master (Toshirô Mifune), enters a small village in feudal Japan where two rival... [More] Starring: Toshiro Mifune, Tatsuya Nakadai, Eijiro Tono, Takashi Shimura Directed By: Akira Kurosawa

#78 Casino Royale (2006) 94% #78 Adjusted Score: 103734% Critics Consensus: Casino Royale disposes of the silliness and gadgetry that plagued recent James Bond outings, and Daniel Craig delivers what fans and critics have been waiting for: a caustic, haunted, intense reinvention of 007. Synopsis: After receiving a license to kill, British Secret Service agent James Bond (Daniel Craig) heads to Madagascar, where he uncovers... After receiving a license to kill, British Secret Service agent James Bond (Daniel Craig) heads to Madagascar, where he uncovers... [More] Starring: Daniel Craig, Eva Green, Mads Mikkelsen, Judi Dench Directed By: Martin Campbell

#79 First Reformed (2017) 94% #79 Adjusted Score: 106195% Critics Consensus: Brought to life by delicate work from writer-director Paul Schrader and elevated by a standout performance by Ethan Hawke, First Reformed takes a sensitive and suspenseful look at weighty themes. Synopsis: The pastor of a small church in upstate New York spirals out of control after a soul-shaking encounter with an... The pastor of a small church in upstate New York spirals out of control after a soul-shaking encounter with an... [More] Starring: Ethan Hawke, Amanda Seyfried, Philip Ettinger, Cedric the Entertainer Directed By: Paul Schrader

#80 Juno (2007) 94% #80 Adjusted Score: 102184% Critics Consensus: One of the brightest, funniest comedies of the year, Juno's smart script and direction are matched by assured performances in a coming-of-age story with a 21st century twist. Synopsis: When precocious teen Juno MacGuff becomes pregnant, she chooses a failed rock star and his wife to adopt her unborn... When precocious teen Juno MacGuff becomes pregnant, she chooses a failed rock star and his wife to adopt her unborn... [More] Starring: Elliot Page, Michael Cera, Jennifer Garner, Jason Bateman Directed By: Jason Reitman

#94 Room (2015) 93% #94 Adjusted Score: 105230% Critics Consensus: Led by incredible work from Brie Larson and Jacob Tremblay, Room makes for an unforgettably harrowing -- and undeniably rewarding -- experience. Synopsis: Held captive for years in an enclosed space, a woman (Brie Larson) and her young son (Jacob Tremblay) finally gain... Held captive for years in an enclosed space, a woman (Brie Larson) and her young son (Jacob Tremblay) finally gain... [More] Starring: Brie Larson, Jacob Tremblay, Joan Allen, Sean Bridgers Directed By: Lenny Abrahamson